Key Players
|
|
Z. Wilson
1 QB
400 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 40 RuYds
|
|
C. Tune
3 QB
310 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 25 RuYds, RuTD
Touchdown 9:53
1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne runs 78 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
78
yds
00:19
pos
6
3
Touchdown 9:06
3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
101
yds
04:01
pos
14
9
Touchdown 4:49
3-C.Tune complete to 4-N.Dell. 4-N.Dell runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
61
yds
03:22
pos
14
16
Touchdown 0:56
1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
02:12
pos
20
26
Touchdown 10:40
1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Wake. 13-M.Wake runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
23
yds
01:15
pos
27
26
Two Point Conversion 10:35
1-Z.Wilson complete to 25-T.Allgeier. 25-T.Allgeier to HOU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
29
26
Touchdown 3:14
1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
14
yds
01:37
pos
35
26
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|26
|Rushing
|4
|8
|Passing
|16
|16
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-10
|8-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|478
|438
|Total Plays
|59
|77
|Avg Gain
|8.1
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|78
|128
|Rush Attempts
|24
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|2.9
|Yards Passing
|400
|310
|Comp. - Att.
|25-35
|21-33
|Yards Per Pass
|10.2
|8.2
|Penalties - Yards
|9-73
|10-113
|Touchdowns
|6
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|4
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-45.8
|5-35.2
|Return Yards
|0
|25
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1-25
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|400
|PASS YDS
|310
|
|
|78
|RUSH YDS
|128
|
|
|478
|TOTAL YDS
|438
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Wilson 1 QB
|Z. Wilson
|25/35
|400
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Wilson 1 QB
|Z. Wilson
|9
|40
|0
|32
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
|T. Allgeier
|10
|25
|1
|14
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|3
|11
|1
|5
|
D. Milne 5 WR
|D. Milne
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Wake 13 TE
|M. Wake
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Milne 5 WR
|D. Milne
|11
|9
|184
|3
|78
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
|T. Allgeier
|5
|5
|61
|0
|19
|
I. Rex 83 TE
|I. Rex
|2
|2
|55
|0
|35
|
M. Wake 13 TE
|M. Wake
|4
|3
|42
|1
|19
|
N. Pau'u 2 WR
|N. Pau'u
|5
|3
|37
|0
|18
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Hill 86 WR
|K. Hill
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
G. Romney 18 WR
|G. Romney
|5
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
B. Cosper 85 WR
|B. Cosper
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Pili 41 LB
|K. Pili
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tooley 31 LB
|M. Tooley
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. El-Bakri 93 DL
|B. El-Bakri
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Kaufusi 53 LB
|I. Kaufusi
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
P. Wilgar 49 LB
|P. Wilgar
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Anderson 23 LB
|Z. Anderson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Dawe 99 DL
|Z. Dawe
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|
T. Warner 4 DB
|T. Warner
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Livingston 20 DB
|H. Livingston
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Batty 92 DL
|T. Batty
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Willis 29 DB
|S. Willis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wilcox 32 DB
|C. Wilcox
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Haws 73 DL
|C. Haws
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Udo 7 DB
|G. Udo
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Summers 98 DL
|G. Summers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Tuioti-Mariner 91 DL
|E. Tuioti-Mariner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ellis 2 DB
|K. Ellis
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Herron 11 DB
|I. Herron
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kapisi 43 DB
|J. Kapisi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tofa 57 DL
|A. Tofa
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Oldroyd 39 K
|J. Oldroyd
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Rehkow 24 P
|R. Rehkow
|5
|45.8
|3
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Gunther 36 WR
|T. Gunther
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Christensen 15 DB
|C. Christensen
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Milne 5 WR
|D. Milne
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Tune 3 QB
|C. Tune
|21/31
|310
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Porter 22 RB
|K. Porter
|20
|94
|0
|16
|
C. Tune 3 QB
|C. Tune
|10
|25
|1
|9
|
M. Car 34 RB
|M. Car
|3
|7
|0
|4
|
K. Walker 29 RB
|K. Walker
|6
|7
|0
|5
|
C. Smith 8 RB
|C. Smith
|3
|1
|0
|3
|
B. Smith 1 WR
|B. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Stevenson 5 WR
|M. Stevenson
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Trahan 85 TE
|C. Trahan
|4
|3
|69
|1
|26
|
K. Corbin 2 WR
|K. Corbin
|5
|4
|58
|0
|20
|
N. Dell 4 WR
|N. Dell
|5
|3
|37
|1
|16
|
J. Singleton 13 WR
|J. Singleton
|3
|2
|34
|0
|21
|
T. Bradley 81 WR
|T. Bradley
|3
|2
|32
|0
|25
|
M. Stevenson 5 WR
|M. Stevenson
|3
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
K. Porter 22 RB
|K. Porter
|4
|2
|16
|0
|13
|
B. Smith 1 WR
|B. Smith
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
M. Car 34 RB
|M. Car
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. McGowan 84 WR
|C. McGowan
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
K. Walker 29 RB
|K. Walker
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Mutin 3 LB
|D. Mutin
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Turner 98 DL
|P. Turner
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
G. Owens 32 S
|G. Owens
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Stuard 0 LB
|G. Stuard
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mwaniki 28 S
|T. Mwaniki
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 16 CB
|J. Rogers
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 6 CB
|D. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stewart 9 LB
|J. Stewart
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Nwankwo 10 DL
|C. Nwankwo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Anenih 12 DL
|D. Anenih
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Hall 92 DL
|L. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Hypolite 17 S
|H. Hypolite
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bell 93 DL
|A. Bell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lewis 39 CB
|S. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Willis-Dalton 27 LB
|A. Willis-Dalton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Charles-Pierre 99 DL
|O. Charles-Pierre
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Neal 95 DL
|J. Neal
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Witherspoon 47 K
|D. Witherspoon
|2/2
|49
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Wilkins 22 P
|L. Wilkins
|5
|35.2
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Stevenson 5 WR
|M. Stevenson
|3
|16.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Williams 6 CB
|D. Williams
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
HOU
Cougars
- FG (9 plays, 65 yards, 5:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to HOU End Zone. touchback.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson to HOU 44 for 19 yards (23-Z.Anderson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 44(14:33 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to BYU 48 for 8 yards (41-K.Pili).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 2 - HOU 48(13:55 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan to BYU 22 for 26 yards (4-T.Warner2-K.Ellis).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 22(13:14 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to BYU 20 for 2 yards (49-P.Wilgar41-K.Pili).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - HOU 20(12:43 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to BYU 20 for no gain (4-T.Warner93-B.El-Bakri).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - HOU 20(12:12 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 2-K.Corbin. 2-K.Corbin to BYU 11 for 9 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 11(11:47 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to BYU 9 for 2 yards (49-P.Wilgar99-Z.Dawe).
|-6 YD
|
2 & 8 - HOU 9(11:12 - 1st) 29-K.Walker to BYU 15 for -6 yards (98-G.Summers).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 14 - HOU 15(10:37 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 29-K.Walker. 29-K.Walker to BYU 10 for 5 yards (4-T.Warner).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - HOU 10(9:55 - 1st) 47-D.Witherspoon 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
BYU
Cougars
- TD (1 plays, 78 yards, 0:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:53 - 1st) 41-B.Baxa kicks 64 yards from HOU 35. 15-C.Christensen to BYU 22 for 21 yards (36-A.Green).
|+78 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 22(9:53 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne runs 78 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:34 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
HOU
Cougars
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:34 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to HOU End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(9:34 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to HOU 27 for 2 yards (93-B.El-Bakri).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - HOU 27(8:55 - 1st) 3-C.Tune to HOU 29 for 2 yards (41-K.Pili).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - HOU 29(8:23 - 1st) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Bradley.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - HOU 29(8:17 - 1st) 22-L.Wilkins punts 56 yards from HOU 29 Downed at the BYU 15.
BYU
Cougars
- TD (7 plays, 85 yards, 3:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 15(8:05 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Wake. 13-M.Wake to BYU 30 for 15 yards (6-D.Williams32-G.Owens).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 30(7:34 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 29 for -1 yard (10-C.Nwankwo99-O.Charles-Pierre).
|+32 YD
|
2 & 11 - BYU 29(7:04 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson scrambles to HOU 39 for 32 yards (39-S.Lewis).
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 39(6:23 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex to HOU 4 for 35 yards (17-H.Hypolite).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - BYU 4(5:38 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson scrambles runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - BYU 4(5:29 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson scrambles to HOU 1 for 3 yards (0-G.Stuard).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - BYU 1(5:25 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson to HOU 1 for no gain (98-P.Turner).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - BYU 1(4:45 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:42 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
HOU
Cougars
- Punt (8 plays, 22 yards, 3:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:42 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 64 yards from BYU 35. 5-M.Stevenson to HOU 22 for 21 yards (23-Z.Anderson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 22(4:33 - 1st) 3-C.Tune scrambles pushed ob at HOU 30 for 8 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - HOU 30(4:04 - 1st) 29-K.Walker to HOU 33 for 3 yards (31-M.Tooley73-C.Haws).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 33(3:34 - 1st) 29-K.Walker to HOU 36 for 3 yards (93-B.El-Bakri99-Z.Dawe).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - HOU 36(2:58 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 4-N.Dell. 4-N.Dell to BYU 48 for 16 yards (23-Z.Anderson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 48(2:25 - 1st) 29-K.Walker to BYU 43 for 5 yards (31-M.Tooley).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - HOU 43(1:57 - 1st) 29-K.Walker to BYU 40 for 3 yards (49-P.Wilgar).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - HOU 40(1:40 - 1st) 29-K.Walker to BYU 41 for -1 yard (31-M.Tooley).
|Penalty
|
4 & 3 - HOU 41(1:05 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 13-J.Singleton. 13-J.Singleton pushed ob at BYU 28 for 13 yards (53-I.Kaufusi). Penalty on HOU 76-P.Paul Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at BYU 41. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - HOU 44(0:44 - 1st) 22-L.Wilkins punts 32 yards from HOU 44 to the BYU 24 downed by 81-T.Bradley.
BYU
Cougars
- Punt (7 plays, 14 yards, 0:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 24(0:35 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 25-T.Allgeier. 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 36 for 12 yards (3-D.Mutin).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BYU 36(0:10 - 1st) Penalty on HOU 3-D.Mutin Facemasking 15 yards enforced at BYU 36. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 49(0:10 - 1st) 5-D.Milne to HOU 46 for 3 yards (3-D.Mutin).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - BYU 46(15:00 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney. Penalty on HOU 6-D.Williams Pass interference 15 yards enforced at HOU 46. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BYU 31(14:53 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson sacked at HOU 40 for -9 yards (98-P.Turner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 19 - BYU 40(14:13 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.
|Penalty
|
3 & 19 - BYU 40(14:06 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to HOU 36 for 4 yards (32-G.Owens). Penalty on BYU 85-B.Cosper Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at HOU 40. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 29 - BYU 50(13:46 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to HOU 47 for 3 yards (6-D.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 26 - BYU 47(13:09 - 2nd) 24-R.Rehkow punts 38 yards from HOU 47 to HOU 9 fair catch by 6-D.Williams.
HOU
Cougars
- TD (9 plays, 91 yards, 4:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 9(13:02 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 25 for 16 yards (29-S.Willis).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(12:31 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson to HOU 29 for 4 yards (41-K.Pili). Penalty on HOU 76-P.Paul Holding 10 yards enforced at HOU 25. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 20 - HOU 15(12:05 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 2-K.Corbin. 2-K.Corbin to HOU 31 for 16 yards (29-S.Willis).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - HOU 31(11:17 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 34 for 3 yards (43-J.Kapisi53-I.Kaufusi).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - HOU 34(10:52 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 42 for 8 yards (7-G.Udo).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 42(10:31 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan to BYU 35 for 23 yards (53-I.Kaufusi41-K.Pili).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 35(10:09 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to BYU 31 for 4 yards (31-M.Tooley).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - HOU 31(9:37 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to BYU 20 for 11 yards (23-Z.Anderson).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 20(9:06 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:01 - 2nd) 47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
BYU
Cougars
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:01 - 2nd) 41-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(9:01 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BYU 25(8:55 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 25 for no gain (3-D.Mutin).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BYU 25(8:23 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - BYU 25(8:17 - 2nd) 24-R.Rehkow punts 61 yards from BYU 25. 6-D.Williams to HOU 39 for 25 yards (34-K.Fonua31-M.Tooley).
HOU
Cougars
- TD (7 plays, 61 yards, 3:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 39(8:04 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 81-T.Bradley. 81-T.Bradley to HOU 46 for 7 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - HOU 46(7:36 - 2nd) 34-M.Car to HOU 48 for 2 yards (93-B.El-Bakri73-C.Haws).
|+25 YD
|
3 & 1 - HOU 48(6:59 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 81-T.Bradley. 81-T.Bradley to BYU 27 for 25 yards (28-H.Livingston). Team penalty on BYU Offside declined.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 27(6:30 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 13-J.Singleton. 13-J.Singleton to BYU 6 for 21 yards (28-H.Livingston).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - HOU 6(5:56 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to BYU 5 for 1 yard (41-K.Pili93-B.El-Bakri).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - HOU 5(5:24 - 2nd) 1-B.Smith to BYU 5 for no gain (2-K.Ellis73-C.Haws).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - HOU 5(4:49 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 4-N.Dell. 4-N.Dell runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:42 - 2nd) 47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
BYU
Cougars
- Downs (11 plays, 72 yards, 3:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:42 - 2nd) 41-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(4:42 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 28 for 3 yards (3-D.Mutin).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 7 - BYU 28(4:13 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 25-T.Allgeier. 25-T.Allgeier pushed ob at BYU 47 for 19 yards (6-D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 47(3:38 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 47(3:33 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa to HOU 48 for 5 yards (28-T.Mwaniki).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - BYU 48(3:00 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa to HOU 43 for 5 yards (98-P.Turner).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 43(2:28 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 25-T.Allgeier. 25-T.Allgeier to HOU 30 for 13 yards (27-A.Willis-Dalton).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 30(2:04 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to HOU 11 for 19 yards (16-J.Rogers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 11(1:30 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Wake.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BYU 11(1:26 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 2-N.Pau'u.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - BYU 11(1:22 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u pushed ob at HOU 2 for 9 yards (32-G.Owens).
|-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - BYU 2(1:16 - 2nd) 13-M.Wake to HOU 3 for -1 yard (0-G.Stuard).
HOU
Cougars
- Halftime (9 plays, 65 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 3(1:12 - 2nd) Penalty on HOU 31-D.Parish Unsportsmanlike conduct 1 yards enforced at HOU 3. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 2(1:12 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 13 for 11 yards (49-P.Wilgar23-Z.Anderson).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 13(0:52 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 22-K.Porter. 22-K.Porter to HOU 26 for 13 yards (31-M.Tooley2-K.Ellis).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 26(0:35 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 2-K.Corbin. 2-K.Corbin to HOU 39 for 13 yards.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 39(0:29 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 4-N.Dell. 4-N.Dell to BYU 45 for 16 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 45(0:18 - 2nd) incomplete.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 45(0:18 - 2nd) 34-M.Car to BYU 41 for 4 yards (91-E.Tuioti-Mariner).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - HOU 41(0:13 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune scrambles to BYU 32 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 32(0:05 - 2nd) incomplete.
|Field Goal
|
2 & 10 - HOU 32(0:04 - 2nd) 47-D.Witherspoon 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
BYU
Cougars
- Punt (11 plays, 34 yards, 5:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 41-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u to BYU 35 for 10 yards (9-J.Stewart).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 35(14:20 - 3rd) 25-T.Allgeier pushed ob at BYU 38 for 3 yards (3-D.Mutin).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - BYU 38(14:00 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to BYU 44 for 6 yards (92-L.Hall).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - BYU 44(13:20 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson to BYU 44 for no gain (3-D.Mutin28-T.Mwaniki).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - BYU 44(12:40 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney. Penalty on HOU 6-D.Williams Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BYU 44. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 41(12:32 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne pushed ob at HOU 40 for 1 yard (0-G.Stuard).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - BYU 40(11:57 - 3rd) Penalty on BYU 67-B.Christensen False start 5 yards enforced at HOU 40. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 14 - BYU 45(11:46 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson scrambles to HOU 41 for 4 yards (3-D.Mutin).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - BYU 41(10:58 - 3rd) Penalty on BYU 71-B.Freeland False start 5 yards enforced at HOU 41. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 15 - BYU 46(10:55 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 25-T.Allgeier. 25-T.Allgeier to HOU 40 for 6 yards (25-T.Allgeier). Team penalty on BYU Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at HOU 40.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 19 - BYU 50(10:43 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to HOU 41 for 9 yards (28-T.Mwaniki).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - BYU 41(10:00 - 3rd) 24-R.Rehkow punts 39 yards from HOU 41 to HOU 2 fair catch by 1-B.Smith.
HOU
Cougars
- TD (18 plays, 86 yards, 6:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 2(9:53 - 3rd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 6 for 4 yards (73-C.Haws53-I.Kaufusi).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - HOU 6(9:31 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Corbin.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 6 - HOU 6(9:26 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 2-K.Corbin. 2-K.Corbin runs ob at HOU 26 for 20 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 26(8:50 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Stevenson.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 26(8:44 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 84-C.McGowan. 84-C.McGowan to HOU 38 for 12 yards (32-C.Wilcox).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - HOU 38(8:08 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune sacked at HOU 32 for -6 yards FUMBLES (53-I.Kaufusi). 3-C.Tune to HOU 32 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
2 & 16 - HOU 32(7:22 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Corbin. Penalty on BYU 7-G.Udo Pass interference 14 yards enforced at HOU 32. No Play.
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 46(7:17 - 3rd) 5-M.Stevenson to HOU 40 for -6 yards (99-Z.Dawe).
|Penalty
|
2 & 16 - HOU 40(6:25 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 22-K.Porter. Penalty on BYU 1-M.Harper Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at HOU 40. No Play.
|
3 & 16 - HOU 0(6:21 - 3rd) Penalty on HOU 22-K.Porter Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at HOU 40. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 45(6:21 - 3rd) Penalty on HOU 22-K.Porter Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at BYU 45. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 40(6:21 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 34-M.Car. 34-M.Car to BYU 48 for 12 yards (32-C.Wilcox23-Z.Anderson).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 48(6:21 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 13-J.Singleton. 13-J.Singleton to BYU 35 for 13 yards (4-T.Warner).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 35(5:29 - 3rd) 34-M.Car to BYU 34 for 1 yard (93-B.El-Bakri49-P.Wilgar).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - HOU 34(4:52 - 3rd) 22-K.Porter to BYU 28 for 6 yards (41-K.Pili).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - HOU 28(4:32 - 3rd) 22-K.Porter to BYU 24 for 4 yards (53-I.Kaufusi99-Z.Dawe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 24(4:16 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Dell.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 24(4:12 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 1-B.Smith. 1-B.Smith pushed ob at BYU 8 for 16 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - HOU 8(3:47 - 3rd) 22-K.Porter to BYU 5 for 3 yards (11-I.Herron).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - HOU 5(3:13 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune scrambles runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(3:05 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 0-G.Stuard INTERCEPTED by 7-G.Udo at BYU 2. 7-G.Udo to BYU 2 for no gain.
BYU
Cougars
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:05 - 3rd) 41-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(3:05 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u to BYU 43 for 18 yards (32-G.Owens).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 43(2:44 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Wake. 13-M.Wake to HOU 38 for 19 yards (32-G.Owens16-J.Rogers).
|+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 38(2:15 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne pushed ob at HOU 1 for 37 yards (32-G.Owens).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 1 - BYU 1(1:33 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson to HOU 2 for -1 yard (9-J.Stewart98-P.Turner).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - BYU 2(0:56 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:53 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
HOU
Cougars
- Punt (5 plays, 2 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:53 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 11 yards from BYU 35 to the BYU 46 downed by 36-T.Gunther.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 46(0:50 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to HOU 44 for 10 yards (16-J.Rogers).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 44(0:23 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 25-T.Allgeier. 25-T.Allgeier pushed ob at HOU 33 for 11 yards (16-J.Rogers).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 33(15:00 - 4th) 25-T.Allgeier to HOU 31 for 2 yards (3-D.Mutin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - HOU 31(14:24 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 85-B.Cosper.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - HOU 31(14:16 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson sacked at HOU 44 for -13 yards (12-D.Anenih).
|Penalty
|
4 & 21 - HOU 44(13:23 - 4th) Team penalty on BYU Delay of game 4 yards enforced at HOU 44. No Play.
|Penalty
|
4 & 25 - HOU 48(13:23 - 4th) Team penalty on BYU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at HOU 48. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 30 - HOU 47(13:23 - 4th) 24-R.Rehkow punts 45 yards from BYU 47 out of bounds at the HOU 8.
BYU
Cougars
- TD (3 plays, 23 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 8(13:16 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to HOU 16 for 8 yards (23-Z.Anderson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - BYU 16(12:55 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Singleton. Penalty on HOU 13-J.Singleton Pass interference 8 yards enforced at HOU 16. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - BYU 8(12:49 - 4th) 3-C.Tune scrambles to HOU 16 for 8 yards. Penalty on HOU 76-P.Paul Holding 4 yards enforced at HOU 8. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 14 - BYU 4(12:27 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to HOU 10 for 6 yards (73-C.Haws).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - BYU 10(12:02 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Trahan.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - BYU 10(11:56 - 4th) 22-L.Wilkins punts 13 yards from HOU 10 out of bounds at the HOU 23.
HOU
Cougars
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 23(11:50 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to HOU 10 for 13 yards (98-P.Turner).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 10(11:15 - 4th) 25-T.Allgeier to HOU 8 for 2 yards (98-P.Turner).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - HOU 8(10:40 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Wake. 13-M.Wake runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(10:35 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 25-T.Allgeier. 25-T.Allgeier to HOU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
BYU
Cougars
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:35 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to HOU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(10:35 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Stevenson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BYU 25(10:32 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Singleton.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - BYU 25(10:26 - 4th) 3-C.Tune sacked at HOU 19 for -6 yards (99-Z.Dawe).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - BYU 19(9:50 - 4th) 22-L.Wilkins punts 35 yards from HOU 19 to BYU 46 fair catch by 5-D.Milne.
HOU
Cougars
- Fumble (6 plays, 12 yards, 2:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 46(9:45 - 4th) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 46 for no gain (10-C.Nwankwo).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 46(9:07 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 86-K.Hill. 86-K.Hill to HOU 45 for 9 yards (28-T.Mwaniki0-G.Stuard).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - HOU 45(8:29 - 4th) 25-T.Allgeier to HOU 46 for -1 yard (3-D.Mutin).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - HOU 46(7:45 - 4th) 24-R.Rehkow punts 46 yards from HOU 46 to HOU End Zone. touchback.
BYU
Cougars
- TD (6 plays, 9 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 20(7:40 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 22-K.Porter.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 20(7:36 - 4th) 3-C.Tune scrambles to HOU 29 for 9 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BYU 29(6:53 - 4th) 3-C.Tune to HOU 31 for 2 yards (93-B.El-Bakri).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 31(6:42 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to HOU 30 for -1 yard (99-Z.Dawe57-A.Tofa).
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - BYU 30(6:11 - 4th) 3-C.Tune sacked at HOU 28 for -2 yards (7-G.Udo).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 13 - BYU 28(5:30 - 4th) 3-C.Tune scrambles to HOU 32 for 4 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - BYU 32(4:52 - 4th) 22-L.Wilkins punts 40 yards from HOU 32. 5-D.Milne to BYU 28 FUMBLES. 5-D.Milne to BYU 28 for no gain. Penalty on HOU 17-H.Hypolite Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at BYU 28.
HOU
Cougars
- Downs (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 43(4:43 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson to HOU 33 for 24 yards (32-G.Owens).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 33(4:43 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Milne.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 33(4:43 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex to HOU 13 for 20 yards (0-G.Stuard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 13(4:10 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 2-N.Pau'u.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HOU 13(3:17 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Milne.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - HOU 13(3:14 - 4th) Penalty on BYU 71-B.Freeland False start 5 yards enforced at HOU 13. No Play.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 15 - HOU 18(3:14 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:06 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
BYU
Cougars
- TD (2 plays, 17 yards, 0:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:06 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 59 yards from BYU 35. 5-M.Stevenson to HOU 18 for 12 yards (10-M.Pyper).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 18(3:02 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 22-K.Porter. 22-K.Porter to HOU 21 for 3 yards (41-K.Pili).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BYU 21(2:40 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 22-K.Porter.
|-4 YD
|
3 & 7 - BYU 21(2:34 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to HOU 17 for -4 yards (41-K.Pili).
|No Gain
|
4 & 11 - BYU 17(2:02 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Dell.
HOU
Cougars
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:40 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 57 yards from BYU 35. 5-M.Stevenson to HOU 23 for 15 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 23(1:35 - 4th) 8-C.Smith to HOU 22 for -1 yard (92-T.Batty).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - HOU 22(1:05 - 4th) 8-C.Smith to HOU 25 for 3 yards (99-Z.Dawe).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 8 - HOU 25(0:38 - 4th) 8-C.Smith to HOU 24 for -1 yard (92-T.Batty).
