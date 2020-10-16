Drive Chart
BYU
HOU

Key Players
Z. Wilson 1 QB
400 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 40 RuYds
C. Tune 3 QB
310 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 25 RuYds, RuTD
1st Quarter
Field Goal 9:55
47-D.Witherspoon 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
65
yds
05:05
pos
0
3
Touchdown 9:53
1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne runs 78 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
78
yds
00:19
pos
6
3
Point After TD 9:34
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 4:45
4-L.Katoa runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
85
yds
03:23
pos
13
3
Point After TD 4:42
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
3
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 9:06
3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
101
yds
04:01
pos
14
9
Point After TD 9:01
47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 4:49
3-C.Tune complete to 4-N.Dell. 4-N.Dell runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
61
yds
03:22
pos
14
16
Point After TD 4:42
47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Field Goal 0:04
47-D.Witherspoon 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
66
yds
01:08
pos
14
20
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 3:13
3-C.Tune scrambles runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
18
plays
72
yds
06:48
pos
14
26
Touchdown 0:56
1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
02:12
pos
20
26
Point After TD 0:53
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
26
4th Quarter
Touchdown 10:40
1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Wake. 13-M.Wake runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
23
yds
01:15
pos
27
26
Two Point Conversion 10:35
1-Z.Wilson complete to 25-T.Allgeier. 25-T.Allgeier to HOU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
29
26
Touchdown 3:14
1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
14
yds
01:37
pos
35
26
Point After TD 3:06
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
36
26
Touchdown 1:46
25-T.Allgeier runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
17
yds
00:13
pos
42
26
Point After TD 1:40
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
43
26
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 26
Rushing 4 8
Passing 16 16
Penalty 3 2
3rd Down Conv 3-10 8-16
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 478 438
Total Plays 59 77
Avg Gain 8.1 5.7
Net Yards Rushing 78 128
Rush Attempts 24 44
Avg Rush Yards 3.3 2.9
Yards Passing 400 310
Comp. - Att. 25-35 21-33
Yards Per Pass 10.2 8.2
Penalties - Yards 9-73 10-113
Touchdowns 6 3
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 4 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-45.8 5-35.2
Return Yards 0 25
Punts - Returns 1-0 1-25
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
15 BYU 4-0 14072243
Houston 1-0 3176026
TDECU Stadium Houston, TX
 400 PASS YDS 310
78 RUSH YDS 128
478 TOTAL YDS 438
BYU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Wilson 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 400 4 0 205.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 400 4 0 205.1
Z. Wilson 25/35 400 4 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Wilson 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 40 0
Z. Wilson 9 40 0 32
T. Allgeier 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 25 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 25 1
T. Allgeier 10 25 1 14
L. Katoa 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 11 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 11 1
L. Katoa 3 11 1 5
D. Milne 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Milne 1 3 0 3
M. Wake 13 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
M. Wake 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Milne 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 9 184 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 184 3
D. Milne 11 9 184 3 78
T. Allgeier 25 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 61 0
T. Allgeier 5 5 61 0 19
I. Rex 83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 55 0
I. Rex 2 2 55 0 35
M. Wake 13 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 42 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 42 1
M. Wake 4 3 42 1 19
N. Pau'u 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 37 0
N. Pau'u 5 3 37 0 18
L. Katoa 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
L. Katoa 1 1 9 0 9
K. Hill 86 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
K. Hill 1 1 9 0 9
G. Romney 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
G. Romney 5 1 3 0 3
B. Cosper 85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Cosper 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Pili 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
K. Pili 6-2 0.0 0
M. Tooley 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Tooley 5-0 0.0 0
B. El-Bakri 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
B. El-Bakri 5-2 0.0 0
I. Kaufusi 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
I. Kaufusi 5-2 1.0 0
P. Wilgar 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
P. Wilgar 4-1 0.0 0
Z. Anderson 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
Z. Anderson 4-2 0.0 0
Z. Dawe 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 1.0
Z. Dawe 4-3 1.0 0
T. Warner 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Warner 4-0 0.0 0
H. Livingston 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
H. Livingston 2-0 0.0 0
T. Batty 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Batty 2-0 0.0 0
S. Willis 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Willis 2-0 0.0 0
C. Wilcox 32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Wilcox 2-0 0.0 0
C. Haws 73 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
C. Haws 2-3 0.0 0
G. Udo 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
G. Udo 2-0 1.0 0
G. Summers 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Summers 1-0 0.0 0
E. Tuioti-Mariner 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Tuioti-Mariner 1-0 0.0 0
K. Ellis 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
K. Ellis 1-2 0.0 0
I. Herron 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Herron 1-0 0.0 0
J. Kapisi 43 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Kapisi 1-0 0.0 0
A. Tofa 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Tofa 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Oldroyd 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/5
SEASON FG XP
0/0 5/5
J. Oldroyd 0/0 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Rehkow 24 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 45.8 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 45.8 3
R. Rehkow 5 45.8 3 61
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Gunther 36 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
T. Gunther 1 0.0 0 0
C. Christensen 15 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
C. Christensen 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Milne 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
D. Milne 1 0.0 0 0
Houston
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Tune 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.7% 310 2 0 173.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.7% 310 2 0 173.0
C. Tune 21/31 310 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Porter 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 94 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 94 0
K. Porter 20 94 0 16
C. Tune 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 25 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 25 1
C. Tune 10 25 1 9
M. Car 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
M. Car 3 7 0 4
K. Walker 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 7 0
K. Walker 6 7 0 5
C. Smith 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
C. Smith 3 1 0 3
B. Smith 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
B. Smith 1 0 0 0
M. Stevenson 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
M. Stevenson 1 -6 0 -6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Trahan 85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 69 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 69 1
C. Trahan 4 3 69 1 26
K. Corbin 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 58 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 58 0
K. Corbin 5 4 58 0 20
N. Dell 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 37 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 37 1
N. Dell 5 3 37 1 16
J. Singleton 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 34 0
J. Singleton 3 2 34 0 21
T. Bradley 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
T. Bradley 3 2 32 0 25
M. Stevenson 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
M. Stevenson 3 1 19 0 19
K. Porter 22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
K. Porter 4 2 16 0 13
B. Smith 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
B. Smith 1 1 16 0 16
M. Car 34 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
M. Car 1 1 12 0 12
C. McGowan 84 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
C. McGowan 1 1 12 0 12
K. Walker 29 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
K. Walker 1 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Mutin 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
D. Mutin 9-0 0.0 0
P. Turner 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
P. Turner 5-1 1.0 0
G. Owens 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
G. Owens 5-1 0.0 0
G. Stuard 0 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
G. Stuard 4-1 0.0 0
T. Mwaniki 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Mwaniki 3-1 0.0 0
J. Rogers 16 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Rogers 3-1 0.0 0
D. Williams 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Williams 3-0 0.0 0
J. Stewart 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Stewart 2-0 0.0 0
C. Nwankwo 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Nwankwo 2-0 0.0 0
D. Anenih 12 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Anenih 1-0 1.0 0
L. Hall 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Hall 1-0 0.0 0
H. Hypolite 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Hypolite 1-0 0.0 0
A. Bell 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Bell 1-0 0.0 0
S. Lewis 39 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Lewis 1-0 0.0 0
A. Willis-Dalton 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Willis-Dalton 1-0 0.0 0
O. Charles-Pierre 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
O. Charles-Pierre 0-1 0.0 0
J. Neal 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Neal 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Witherspoon 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/2 2/2
D. Witherspoon 2/2 49 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Wilkins 22 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 35.2 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 35.2 1
L. Wilkins 5 35.2 1 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Stevenson 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 16.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 16.0 21 0
M. Stevenson 3 16.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Williams 6 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
D. Williams 1 25.0 25 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:53 BYU 22 0:19 1 78 TD
8:05 BYU 15 3:23 7 85 TD
0:35 BYU 24 0:25 7 14 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:01 BYU 25 0:44 3 0 Punt
4:42 BYU 25 3:26 11 72 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BYU 25 5:00 11 34 Punt
3:05 BYU 25 2:12 5 75 TD
0:50 BYU 46 0:27 7 1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:50 HOU 23 1:15 3 23 TD
9:45 BYU 46 2:00 3 8 Punt
4:43 HOU 33 1:37 6 9 TD
1:53 HOU 17 0:13 2 17 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 HOU 25 5:05 9 65 FG
9:34 HOU 25 1:17 3 4 Punt
4:42 HOU 22 3:58 8 22 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:02 HOU 9 4:01 9 91 TD
8:04 HOU 39 3:22 7 61 TD
1:12 HOU 3 1:08 9 65 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:53 HOU 2 6:48 18 86 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:16 HOU 8 1:20 5 2 Punt
10:35 HOU 25 0:45 3 -6 Punt
7:40 HOU 20 2:48 6 12 Fumble
3:06 HOU 18 1:04 4 -1 Downs
1:40 HOU 23 1:02 3 1 Game

HOU Cougars  - FG (9 plays, 65 yards, 5:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to HOU End Zone. touchback.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25
(15:00 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson to HOU 44 for 19 yards (23-Z.Anderson).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 44
(14:33 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to BYU 48 for 8 yards (41-K.Pili).
+26 YD
2 & 2 - HOU 48
(13:55 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan to BYU 22 for 26 yards (4-T.Warner2-K.Ellis).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 22
(13:14 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to BYU 20 for 2 yards (49-P.Wilgar41-K.Pili).
No Gain
2 & 8 - HOU 20
(12:43 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to BYU 20 for no gain (4-T.Warner93-B.El-Bakri).
+9 YD
3 & 8 - HOU 20
(12:12 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 2-K.Corbin. 2-K.Corbin to BYU 11 for 9 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 11
(11:47 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to BYU 9 for 2 yards (49-P.Wilgar99-Z.Dawe).
-6 YD
2 & 8 - HOU 9
(11:12 - 1st) 29-K.Walker to BYU 15 for -6 yards (98-G.Summers).
+5 YD
3 & 14 - HOU 15
(10:37 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 29-K.Walker. 29-K.Walker to BYU 10 for 5 yards (4-T.Warner).
Field Goal
4 & 9 - HOU 10
(9:55 - 1st) 47-D.Witherspoon 27 yards Field Goal is Good.

BYU Cougars  - TD (1 plays, 78 yards, 0:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:53 - 1st) 41-B.Baxa kicks 64 yards from HOU 35. 15-C.Christensen to BYU 22 for 21 yards (36-A.Green).
+78 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 22
(9:53 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne runs 78 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:34 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.

HOU Cougars  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:34 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to HOU End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25
(9:34 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to HOU 27 for 2 yards (93-B.El-Bakri).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - HOU 27
(8:55 - 1st) 3-C.Tune to HOU 29 for 2 yards (41-K.Pili).
No Gain
3 & 6 - HOU 29
(8:23 - 1st) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Bradley.
Punt
4 & 6 - HOU 29
(8:17 - 1st) 22-L.Wilkins punts 56 yards from HOU 29 Downed at the BYU 15.

BYU Cougars  - TD (7 plays, 85 yards, 3:23 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 15
(8:05 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Wake. 13-M.Wake to BYU 30 for 15 yards (6-D.Williams32-G.Owens).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 30
(7:34 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 29 for -1 yard (10-C.Nwankwo99-O.Charles-Pierre).
+32 YD
2 & 11 - BYU 29
(7:04 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson scrambles to HOU 39 for 32 yards (39-S.Lewis).
+35 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 39
(6:23 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex to HOU 4 for 35 yards (17-H.Hypolite).
+2 YD
1 & 4 - BYU 4
(5:38 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson scrambles runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
+3 YD
1 & 4 - BYU 4
(5:29 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson scrambles to HOU 1 for 3 yards (0-G.Stuard).
No Gain
2 & 1 - BYU 1
(5:25 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson to HOU 1 for no gain (98-P.Turner).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - BYU 1
(4:45 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:42 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.

HOU Cougars  - Punt (8 plays, 22 yards, 3:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:42 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 64 yards from BYU 35. 5-M.Stevenson to HOU 22 for 21 yards (23-Z.Anderson).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 22
(4:33 - 1st) 3-C.Tune scrambles pushed ob at HOU 30 for 8 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - HOU 30
(4:04 - 1st) 29-K.Walker to HOU 33 for 3 yards (31-M.Tooley73-C.Haws).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 33
(3:34 - 1st) 29-K.Walker to HOU 36 for 3 yards (93-B.El-Bakri99-Z.Dawe).
+16 YD
2 & 7 - HOU 36
(2:58 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 4-N.Dell. 4-N.Dell to BYU 48 for 16 yards (23-Z.Anderson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 48
(2:25 - 1st) 29-K.Walker to BYU 43 for 5 yards (31-M.Tooley).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - HOU 43
(1:57 - 1st) 29-K.Walker to BYU 40 for 3 yards (49-P.Wilgar).
-1 YD
3 & 2 - HOU 40
(1:40 - 1st) 29-K.Walker to BYU 41 for -1 yard (31-M.Tooley).
Penalty
4 & 3 - HOU 41
(1:05 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 13-J.Singleton. 13-J.Singleton pushed ob at BYU 28 for 13 yards (53-I.Kaufusi). Penalty on HOU 76-P.Paul Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at BYU 41. No Play.
Punt
4 & 18 - HOU 44
(0:44 - 1st) 22-L.Wilkins punts 32 yards from HOU 44 to the BYU 24 downed by 81-T.Bradley.

BYU Cougars  - Punt (7 plays, 14 yards, 0:25 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 24
(0:35 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 25-T.Allgeier. 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 36 for 12 yards (3-D.Mutin).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BYU 36
(0:10 - 1st) Penalty on HOU 3-D.Mutin Facemasking 15 yards enforced at BYU 36. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 49
(0:10 - 1st) 5-D.Milne to HOU 46 for 3 yards (3-D.Mutin).
Penalty
2 & 7 - BYU 46
(15:00 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney. Penalty on HOU 6-D.Williams Pass interference 15 yards enforced at HOU 46. No Play.
Sack
1 & 10 - BYU 31
(14:53 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson sacked at HOU 40 for -9 yards (98-P.Turner).
No Gain
2 & 19 - BYU 40
(14:13 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.
Penalty
3 & 19 - BYU 40
(14:06 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to HOU 36 for 4 yards (32-G.Owens). Penalty on BYU 85-B.Cosper Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at HOU 40. No Play.
+3 YD
3 & 29 - BYU 50
(13:46 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to HOU 47 for 3 yards (6-D.Williams).
Punt
4 & 26 - BYU 47
(13:09 - 2nd) 24-R.Rehkow punts 38 yards from HOU 47 to HOU 9 fair catch by 6-D.Williams.

HOU Cougars  - TD (9 plays, 91 yards, 4:01 poss)

Result Play
+16 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 9
(13:02 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 25 for 16 yards (29-S.Willis).
Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 25
(12:31 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson to HOU 29 for 4 yards (41-K.Pili). Penalty on HOU 76-P.Paul Holding 10 yards enforced at HOU 25. No Play.
+16 YD
1 & 20 - HOU 15
(12:05 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 2-K.Corbin. 2-K.Corbin to HOU 31 for 16 yards (29-S.Willis).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - HOU 31
(11:17 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 34 for 3 yards (43-J.Kapisi53-I.Kaufusi).
+8 YD
3 & 1 - HOU 34
(10:52 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 42 for 8 yards (7-G.Udo).
+23 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 42
(10:31 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan to BYU 35 for 23 yards (53-I.Kaufusi41-K.Pili).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 35
(10:09 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to BYU 31 for 4 yards (31-M.Tooley).
+11 YD
2 & 6 - HOU 31
(9:37 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to BYU 20 for 11 yards (23-Z.Anderson).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 20
(9:06 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:01 - 2nd) 47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.

BYU Cougars  - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:01 - 2nd) 41-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 25
(9:01 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BYU 25
(8:55 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 25 for no gain (3-D.Mutin).
No Gain
3 & 10 - BYU 25
(8:23 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.
Punt
4 & 10 - BYU 25
(8:17 - 2nd) 24-R.Rehkow punts 61 yards from BYU 25. 6-D.Williams to HOU 39 for 25 yards (34-K.Fonua31-M.Tooley).

HOU Cougars  - TD (7 plays, 61 yards, 3:22 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 39
(8:04 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 81-T.Bradley. 81-T.Bradley to HOU 46 for 7 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - HOU 46
(7:36 - 2nd) 34-M.Car to HOU 48 for 2 yards (93-B.El-Bakri73-C.Haws).
+25 YD
3 & 1 - HOU 48
(6:59 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 81-T.Bradley. 81-T.Bradley to BYU 27 for 25 yards (28-H.Livingston). Team penalty on BYU Offside declined.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 27
(6:30 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 13-J.Singleton. 13-J.Singleton to BYU 6 for 21 yards (28-H.Livingston).
+1 YD
1 & 6 - HOU 6
(5:56 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to BYU 5 for 1 yard (41-K.Pili93-B.El-Bakri).
No Gain
2 & 5 - HOU 5
(5:24 - 2nd) 1-B.Smith to BYU 5 for no gain (2-K.Ellis73-C.Haws).
+5 YD
3 & 5 - HOU 5
(4:49 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 4-N.Dell. 4-N.Dell runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:42 - 2nd) 47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.

BYU Cougars  - Downs (11 plays, 72 yards, 3:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:42 - 2nd) 41-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25
(4:42 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 28 for 3 yards (3-D.Mutin).
+19 YD
2 & 7 - BYU 28
(4:13 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 25-T.Allgeier. 25-T.Allgeier pushed ob at BYU 47 for 19 yards (6-D.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 47
(3:38 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 47
(3:33 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa to HOU 48 for 5 yards (28-T.Mwaniki).
+5 YD
3 & 5 - BYU 48
(3:00 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa to HOU 43 for 5 yards (98-P.Turner).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 43
(2:28 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 25-T.Allgeier. 25-T.Allgeier to HOU 30 for 13 yards (27-A.Willis-Dalton).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 30
(2:04 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to HOU 11 for 19 yards (16-J.Rogers).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 11
(1:30 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Wake.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BYU 11
(1:26 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 2-N.Pau'u.
+9 YD
3 & 10 - BYU 11
(1:22 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u pushed ob at HOU 2 for 9 yards (32-G.Owens).
-1 YD
4 & 1 - BYU 2
(1:16 - 2nd) 13-M.Wake to HOU 3 for -1 yard (0-G.Stuard).

HOU Cougars  - Halftime (9 plays, 65 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 3
(1:12 - 2nd) Penalty on HOU 31-D.Parish Unsportsmanlike conduct 1 yards enforced at HOU 3. No Play.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 2
(1:12 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 13 for 11 yards (49-P.Wilgar23-Z.Anderson).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 13
(0:52 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 22-K.Porter. 22-K.Porter to HOU 26 for 13 yards (31-M.Tooley2-K.Ellis).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 26
(0:35 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 2-K.Corbin. 2-K.Corbin to HOU 39 for 13 yards.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 39
(0:29 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 4-N.Dell. 4-N.Dell to BYU 45 for 16 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 45
(0:18 - 2nd) incomplete.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 45
(0:18 - 2nd) 34-M.Car to BYU 41 for 4 yards (91-E.Tuioti-Mariner).
+9 YD
3 & 6 - HOU 41
(0:13 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune scrambles to BYU 32 for 9 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 32
(0:05 - 2nd) incomplete.
Field Goal
2 & 10 - HOU 32
(0:04 - 2nd) 47-D.Witherspoon 49 yards Field Goal is Good.

BYU Cougars  - Punt (11 plays, 34 yards, 5:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 41-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u to BYU 35 for 10 yards (9-J.Stewart).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 35
(14:20 - 3rd) 25-T.Allgeier pushed ob at BYU 38 for 3 yards (3-D.Mutin).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - BYU 38
(14:00 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to BYU 44 for 6 yards (92-L.Hall).
No Gain
3 & 1 - BYU 44
(13:20 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson to BYU 44 for no gain (3-D.Mutin28-T.Mwaniki).
Penalty
4 & 1 - BYU 44
(12:40 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney. Penalty on HOU 6-D.Williams Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BYU 44. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 41
(12:32 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne pushed ob at HOU 40 for 1 yard (0-G.Stuard).
Penalty
2 & 9 - BYU 40
(11:57 - 3rd) Penalty on BYU 67-B.Christensen False start 5 yards enforced at HOU 40. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 14 - BYU 45
(11:46 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson scrambles to HOU 41 for 4 yards (3-D.Mutin).
Penalty
3 & 10 - BYU 41
(10:58 - 3rd) Penalty on BYU 71-B.Freeland False start 5 yards enforced at HOU 41. No Play.
+6 YD
3 & 15 - BYU 46
(10:55 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 25-T.Allgeier. 25-T.Allgeier to HOU 40 for 6 yards (25-T.Allgeier). Team penalty on BYU Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at HOU 40.
+9 YD
3 & 19 - BYU 50
(10:43 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to HOU 41 for 9 yards (28-T.Mwaniki).
Punt
4 & 10 - BYU 41
(10:00 - 3rd) 24-R.Rehkow punts 39 yards from HOU 41 to HOU 2 fair catch by 1-B.Smith.

HOU Cougars  - TD (18 plays, 86 yards, 6:48 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 2
(9:53 - 3rd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 6 for 4 yards (73-C.Haws53-I.Kaufusi).
No Gain
2 & 6 - HOU 6
(9:31 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Corbin.
+20 YD
3 & 6 - HOU 6
(9:26 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 2-K.Corbin. 2-K.Corbin runs ob at HOU 26 for 20 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 26
(8:50 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Stevenson.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 26
(8:44 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 84-C.McGowan. 84-C.McGowan to HOU 38 for 12 yards (32-C.Wilcox).
Sack
1 & 10 - HOU 38
(8:08 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune sacked at HOU 32 for -6 yards FUMBLES (53-I.Kaufusi). 3-C.Tune to HOU 32 for no gain.
Penalty
2 & 16 - HOU 32
(7:22 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Corbin. Penalty on BYU 7-G.Udo Pass interference 14 yards enforced at HOU 32. No Play.
-6 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 46
(7:17 - 3rd) 5-M.Stevenson to HOU 40 for -6 yards (99-Z.Dawe).
Penalty
2 & 16 - HOU 40
(6:25 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 22-K.Porter. Penalty on BYU 1-M.Harper Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at HOU 40. No Play.
3 & 16 - HOU 0
(6:21 - 3rd) Penalty on HOU 22-K.Porter Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at HOU 40. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 45
(6:21 - 3rd) Penalty on HOU 22-K.Porter Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at BYU 45. No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 40
(6:21 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 34-M.Car. 34-M.Car to BYU 48 for 12 yards (32-C.Wilcox23-Z.Anderson).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 48
(6:21 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 13-J.Singleton. 13-J.Singleton to BYU 35 for 13 yards (4-T.Warner).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 35
(5:29 - 3rd) 34-M.Car to BYU 34 for 1 yard (93-B.El-Bakri49-P.Wilgar).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - HOU 34
(4:52 - 3rd) 22-K.Porter to BYU 28 for 6 yards (41-K.Pili).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - HOU 28
(4:32 - 3rd) 22-K.Porter to BYU 24 for 4 yards (53-I.Kaufusi99-Z.Dawe).
No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 24
(4:16 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Dell.
+16 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 24
(4:12 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 1-B.Smith. 1-B.Smith pushed ob at BYU 8 for 16 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 8 - HOU 8
(3:47 - 3rd) 22-K.Porter to BYU 5 for 3 yards (11-I.Herron).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - HOU 5
(3:13 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune scrambles runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(3:05 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 0-G.Stuard INTERCEPTED by 7-G.Udo at BYU 2. 7-G.Udo to BYU 2 for no gain.

BYU Cougars  - TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 2:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:05 - 3rd) 41-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25
(3:05 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u to BYU 43 for 18 yards (32-G.Owens).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 43
(2:44 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Wake. 13-M.Wake to HOU 38 for 19 yards (32-G.Owens16-J.Rogers).
+37 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 38
(2:15 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne pushed ob at HOU 1 for 37 yards (32-G.Owens).
-1 YD
1 & 1 - BYU 1
(1:33 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson to HOU 2 for -1 yard (9-J.Stewart98-P.Turner).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - BYU 2
(0:56 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:53 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.

HOU Cougars  - Punt (5 plays, 2 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:53 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 11 yards from BYU 35 to the BYU 46 downed by 36-T.Gunther.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 46
(0:50 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to HOU 44 for 10 yards (16-J.Rogers).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 44
(0:23 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 25-T.Allgeier. 25-T.Allgeier pushed ob at HOU 33 for 11 yards (16-J.Rogers).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 33
(15:00 - 4th) 25-T.Allgeier to HOU 31 for 2 yards (3-D.Mutin).
No Gain
2 & 8 - HOU 31
(14:24 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 85-B.Cosper.
Sack
3 & 8 - HOU 31
(14:16 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson sacked at HOU 44 for -13 yards (12-D.Anenih).
Penalty
4 & 21 - HOU 44
(13:23 - 4th) Team penalty on BYU Delay of game 4 yards enforced at HOU 44. No Play.
Penalty
4 & 25 - HOU 48
(13:23 - 4th) Team penalty on BYU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at HOU 48. No Play.
Punt
4 & 30 - HOU 47
(13:23 - 4th) 24-R.Rehkow punts 45 yards from BYU 47 out of bounds at the HOU 8.

BYU Cougars  - TD (3 plays, 23 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 8
(13:16 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to HOU 16 for 8 yards (23-Z.Anderson).
Penalty
2 & 2 - BYU 16
(12:55 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Singleton. Penalty on HOU 13-J.Singleton Pass interference 8 yards enforced at HOU 16. No Play.
Penalty
2 & 10 - BYU 8
(12:49 - 4th) 3-C.Tune scrambles to HOU 16 for 8 yards. Penalty on HOU 76-P.Paul Holding 4 yards enforced at HOU 8. No Play.
+6 YD
2 & 14 - BYU 4
(12:27 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to HOU 10 for 6 yards (73-C.Haws).
No Gain
3 & 8 - BYU 10
(12:02 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Trahan.
Punt
4 & 8 - BYU 10
(11:56 - 4th) 22-L.Wilkins punts 13 yards from HOU 10 out of bounds at the HOU 23.

HOU Cougars  - Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 23
(11:50 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to HOU 10 for 13 yards (98-P.Turner).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 10
(11:15 - 4th) 25-T.Allgeier to HOU 8 for 2 yards (98-P.Turner).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - HOU 8
(10:40 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Wake. 13-M.Wake runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(10:35 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 25-T.Allgeier. 25-T.Allgeier to HOU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.

BYU Cougars  - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:35 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to HOU End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 25
(10:35 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Stevenson.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BYU 25
(10:32 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Singleton.
Sack
3 & 10 - BYU 25
(10:26 - 4th) 3-C.Tune sacked at HOU 19 for -6 yards (99-Z.Dawe).
Punt
4 & 16 - BYU 19
(9:50 - 4th) 22-L.Wilkins punts 35 yards from HOU 19 to BYU 46 fair catch by 5-D.Milne.

HOU Cougars  - Fumble (6 plays, 12 yards, 2:48 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 46
(9:45 - 4th) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 46 for no gain (10-C.Nwankwo).
+9 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 46
(9:07 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 86-K.Hill. 86-K.Hill to HOU 45 for 9 yards (28-T.Mwaniki0-G.Stuard).
-1 YD
3 & 1 - HOU 45
(8:29 - 4th) 25-T.Allgeier to HOU 46 for -1 yard (3-D.Mutin).
Punt
4 & 2 - HOU 46
(7:45 - 4th) 24-R.Rehkow punts 46 yards from HOU 46 to HOU End Zone. touchback.

BYU Cougars  - TD (6 plays, 9 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 20
(7:40 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 22-K.Porter.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 20
(7:36 - 4th) 3-C.Tune scrambles to HOU 29 for 9 yards.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - BYU 29
(6:53 - 4th) 3-C.Tune to HOU 31 for 2 yards (93-B.El-Bakri).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 31
(6:42 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to HOU 30 for -1 yard (99-Z.Dawe57-A.Tofa).
Sack
2 & 11 - BYU 30
(6:11 - 4th) 3-C.Tune sacked at HOU 28 for -2 yards (7-G.Udo).
+4 YD
3 & 13 - BYU 28
(5:30 - 4th) 3-C.Tune scrambles to HOU 32 for 4 yards.
Punt
4 & 9 - BYU 32
(4:52 - 4th) 22-L.Wilkins punts 40 yards from HOU 32. 5-D.Milne to BYU 28 FUMBLES. 5-D.Milne to BYU 28 for no gain. Penalty on HOU 17-H.Hypolite Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at BYU 28.

HOU Cougars  - Downs (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
+24 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 43
(4:43 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson to HOU 33 for 24 yards (32-G.Owens).
No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 33
(4:43 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Milne.
+20 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 33
(4:43 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex to HOU 13 for 20 yards (0-G.Stuard).
No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 13
(4:10 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 2-N.Pau'u.
No Gain
2 & 10 - HOU 13
(3:17 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Milne.
Penalty
3 & 10 - HOU 13
(3:14 - 4th) Penalty on BYU 71-B.Freeland False start 5 yards enforced at HOU 13. No Play.
+18 YD
3 & 15 - HOU 18
(3:14 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:06 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.

BYU Cougars  - TD (2 plays, 17 yards, 0:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:06 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 59 yards from BYU 35. 5-M.Stevenson to HOU 18 for 12 yards (10-M.Pyper).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 18
(3:02 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 22-K.Porter. 22-K.Porter to HOU 21 for 3 yards (41-K.Pili).
No Gain
2 & 7 - BYU 21
(2:40 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 22-K.Porter.
-4 YD
3 & 7 - BYU 21
(2:34 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to HOU 17 for -4 yards (41-K.Pili).
No Gain
4 & 11 - BYU 17
(2:02 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Dell.

HOU Cougars  - End of Game (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 17
(1:53 - 4th) 25-T.Allgeier to HOU 14 for 3 yards (93-A.Bell95-J.Neal).
+14 YD
2 & 7 - HOU 14
(1:46 - 4th) 25-T.Allgeier runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:40 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.

HOU Cougars

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:40 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 57 yards from BYU 35. 5-M.Stevenson to HOU 23 for 15 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 23
(1:35 - 4th) 8-C.Smith to HOU 22 for -1 yard (92-T.Batty).
+3 YD
2 & 11 - HOU 22
(1:05 - 4th) 8-C.Smith to HOU 25 for 3 yards (99-Z.Dawe).
-1 YD
3 & 8 - HOU 25
(0:38 - 4th) 8-C.Smith to HOU 24 for -1 yard (92-T.Batty).
