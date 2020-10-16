Drive Chart
|
|
|SMU
|TULANE
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
D. Gray
5 WR
133 ReYds, ReTD, 5 RECs, 32 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
M. Pratt
7 QB
192 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 26 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
Touchdown 11:41
7-M.Pratt complete to 1-M.Jones. 1-M.Jones runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
45
yds
01:35
pos
0
6
Touchdown 2:49
7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
74
yds
03:43
pos
16
14
Touchdown 7:19
7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
81
yds
05:47
pos
33
31
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|23
|Rushing
|10
|11
|Passing
|12
|8
|Penalty
|3
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|10-18
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|581
|387
|Total Plays
|81
|77
|Avg Gain
|7.2
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|142
|195
|Rush Attempts
|43
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|4.1
|Yards Passing
|439
|192
|Comp. - Att.
|24-38
|12-29
|Yards Per Pass
|10.1
|5.3
|Penalties - Yards
|10-92
|11-86
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-35.7
|6-47.7
|Return Yards
|22
|8
|Punts - Returns
|4-9
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-13
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|439
|PASS YDS
|192
|
|
|142
|RUSH YDS
|195
|
|
|581
|TOTAL YDS
|387
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Buechele 7 QB
|S. Buechele
|23/37
|384
|2
|0
|
T. Page 4 WR
|T. Page
|1/1
|55
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
|U. Bentley IV
|25
|94
|1
|14
|
D. Gray 5 WR
|D. Gray
|1
|32
|1
|32
|
T. Lavine 31 RB
|T. Lavine
|9
|25
|0
|8
|
S. Buechele 7 QB
|S. Buechele
|8
|-9
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Rice 11 WR
|R. Rice
|9
|7
|139
|1
|55
|
D. Gray 5 WR
|D. Gray
|8
|5
|133
|1
|61
|
T. Page 4 WR
|T. Page
|7
|4
|101
|0
|41
|
K. Granson 83 TE
|K. Granson
|7
|4
|61
|0
|42
|
T. Williams 21 RB
|T. Williams
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
|U. Bentley IV
|6
|3
|-1
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. McBryde 50 LB
|R. McBryde
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Stephens 23 DB
|B. Stephens
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Denbow 16 LB
|T. Denbow
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Paul 90 DE
|N. Paul
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Phillips Jr. 24 LB
|J. Phillips Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wiley 55 DE
|G. Wiley
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 3 LB
|D. Robinson
|4-1
|2.0
|0
|
T. Coxe 97 DE
|T. Coxe
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cromartie 18 S
|C. Cromartie
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hailey 9 LB
|S. Hailey
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 5 CB
|A. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Chatman 40 DT
|E. Chatman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 21 RB
|T. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Rice 11 WR
|R. Rice
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Calloway 11 CB
|C. Calloway
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Roberson Jr. 13 S
|R. Roberson Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Jones 95 DT
|W. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Crossley 1 CB
|B. Crossley
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Williams 57 DT
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Clay 21 S
|D. Clay
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Aho 33 DL
|J. Aho
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Naggar 34 K
|C. Naggar
|3/5
|48
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Naggar 34 K
|C. Naggar
|3
|35.7
|0
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Gray 5 WR
|D. Gray
|3
|14.3
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Jackson 3 WR
|T. Jackson
|3
|-2.0
|5
|0
|
T. Page 4 WR
|T. Page
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Pratt 7 QB
|M. Pratt
|12/29
|192
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Huderson 5 RB
|S. Huderson
|19
|132
|1
|25
|
M. Pratt 7 QB
|M. Pratt
|16
|26
|2
|21
|
P. Watts 3 WR
|P. Watts
|2
|13
|0
|14
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|5
|12
|0
|14
|
C. Carroll 20 RB
|C. Carroll
|6
|12
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Watts 2 WR
|D. Watts
|4
|3
|56
|0
|42
|
P. Watts 3 WR
|P. Watts
|4
|3
|51
|0
|20
|
M. Jones 1 WR
|M. Jones
|4
|2
|38
|1
|31
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|4
|2
|28
|0
|26
|
T. James 80 TE
|T. James
|4
|2
|19
|0
|13
|
S. Brown 86 WR
|S. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Huderson 5 RB
|S. Huderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Daniels 14 TE
|C. Daniels
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Brooks 31 S
|L. Brooks
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Henry 33 LB
|K. Henry
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Johnson 7 DE
|P. Johnson
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Clark 37 S
|M. Clark
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Langham 8 CB
|W. Langham
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Kerr 21 DB
|A. Kerr
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moody 28 LB
|M. Moody
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 24 LB
|D. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Monroe 9 CB
|J. Monroe
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 77 NT
|J. Johnson
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Sample 5 DE
|C. Sample
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kuerschen 36 S
|C. Kuerschen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hodges 41 DB
|D. Hodges
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 48 NT
|D. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Anderson 40 LB
|N. Anderson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Howard 9 QB
|K. Howard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hall 25 DB
|K. Hall
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Laister 26 DB
|S. Laister
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Seiden 91 DE
|N. Seiden
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dyson 17 DB
|C. Dyson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Glover 62 K
|M. Glover
|2/2
|34
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Wright 97 P
|R. Wright
|6
|47.7
|0
|65
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|4
|15.5
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
TULANE
Green Wave
- Fumble (3 plays, -11 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar kicks 63 yards from SMU 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 24 for 22 yards (9-S.Hailey).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 24(14:52 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt sacked at TUL 17 for -7 yards (50-R.McBryde).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 17 - TULANE 17(14:25 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 20 for 3 yards (97-T.Coxe).
|Sack
|
3 & 14 - TULANE 20(13:51 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt sacked at TUL 13 for -7 yards (90-N.Paul).
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - TULANE 13(13:15 - 1st) 97-R.Wright punts 42 yards from TUL 13. 3-T.Jackson to SMU 45 FUMBLES. 31-L.Brooks to SMU 45 for no gain.
TULANE
Green Wave
- TD (4 plays, 45 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 45(13:07 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones to SMU 43 for 2 yards (11-R.Rice50-R.McBryde).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULANE 43(12:37 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 1-M.Jones. 1-M.Jones to SMU 36 for 7 yards (23-B.Stephens).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - TULANE 36(11:57 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to SMU 31 for 5 yards (23-B.Stephens).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 31(11:41 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 1-M.Jones. 1-M.Jones runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:32 - 1st) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
SMU
Mustangs
- TD (5 plays, 90 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:32 - 1st) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35. 5-D.Gray to SMU End Zone FUMBLES. 5-D.Gray to SMU 9 for 7 yards (28-M.Moody).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 9(11:28 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 14 for 5 yards (7-P.Johnson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - SMU 14(11:07 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley pushed ob at SMU 26 for 12 yards (9-K.Howard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 26(10:48 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Gray.
|+42 YD
|
2 & 10 - SMU 26(10:43 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to TUL 32 for 42 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 32(10:09 - 1st) 5-D.Gray runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:59 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:59 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(9:59 - 1st) 11-A.Jones to TUL 29 for 4 yards (21-T.Williams).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 6 - TULANE 29(9:38 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones to SMU 45 for 26 yards (16-T.Denbow).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 45(9:23 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to SMU 43 for 2 yards (24-J.Phillips).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - TULANE 43(8:51 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 3-P.Watts. 3-P.Watts pushed ob at SMU 19 for 24 yards (13-R.Roberson). Penalty on TUL 64-C.Dublin Holding 10 yards enforced at SMU 43. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - TULANE 47(8:25 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt incomplete.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 18 - TULANE 47(8:17 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt to TUL 44 for -3 yards (55-G.Wiley).
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - TULANE 44(7:38 - 1st) 97-R.Wright punts 30 yards from TUL 44 out of bounds at the SMU 26.
SMU
Mustangs
- FG (6 plays, 43 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 26(7:32 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 33 for 7 yards (31-L.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - SMU 33(6:56 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 26-U.Bentley.
|+31 YD
|
3 & 3 - SMU 33(6:52 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray to TUL 36 for 31 yards (9-J.Monroe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 36(6:27 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - SMU 36(6:22 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to TUL 31 for 5 yards (41-D.Hodges40-N.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SMU 31(5:42 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - SMU 31(5:37 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:32 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(5:32 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Jones.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 25(5:26 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 25 for no gain (55-G.Wiley3-D.Robinson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 10 - TULANE 25(4:45 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt scrambles to TUL 26 for 1 yard (9-S.Hailey).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - TULANE 26(4:06 - 1st) 97-R.Wright punts 32 yards from TUL 26 out of bounds at the SMU 42. Penalty on SMU 8-B.Massey Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SMU 42.
SMU
Mustangs
- Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 27(3:53 - 1st) 31-T.Lavine to SMU 28 for 1 yard (21-A.Kerr5-C.Sample).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - SMU 28(3:19 - 1st) Penalty on SMU 11-R.Rice False start 5 yards enforced at SMU 28. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - SMU 23(3:04 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 14 - SMU 23(2:57 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 26-U.Bentley. 26-U.Bentley to SMU 27 for 4 yards (5-C.Sample).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - SMU 27(2:23 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar punts 58 yards from SMU 27. 11-A.Jones pushed ob at TUL 23 for 8 yards (24-J.Phillips).
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 23(2:09 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 23 for no gain (50-R.McBryde).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULANE 23(1:42 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 80-T.James. 80-T.James to TUL 36 for 13 yards (23-B.Stephens).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 36(1:26 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 36 for no gain (95-W.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 36(0:51 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Huderson.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - TULANE 36(0:47 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt to TUL 39 for 3 yards (9-S.Hailey).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TULANE 39(0:39 - 1st) 97-R.Wright punts 61 yards from TUL 39. 3-T.Jackson to SMU 5 for 5 yards (31-L.Brooks).
SMU
Mustangs
- Missed FG (9 plays, 67 yards, 0:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 5(0:28 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 7 for 2 yards (31-L.Brooks48-D.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - SMU 7(0:01 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to SMU 12 for 5 yards (7-P.Johnson8-W.Langham).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 3 - SMU 12(15:00 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray pushed ob at SMU 35 for 23 yards (24-D.Williams).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 35(14:37 - 2nd) 31-T.Lavine to SMU 34 for -1 yard (7-P.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - SMU 34(13:55 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 26-U.Bentley.
|+41 YD
|
3 & 11 - SMU 34(13:49 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to TUL 25 for 41 yards (31-L.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(13:31 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Gray.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SMU 25(13:27 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to TUL 22 for 3 yards (40-N.Anderson).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - SMU 22(12:48 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele sacked at TUL 28 for -6 yards (77-J.Johnson).
|No Good
|
4 & 13 - SMU 28(12:00 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- TD (14 plays, 72 yards, 5:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 28(11:55 - 2nd) 11-A.Jones to TUL 22 for -6 yards (16-T.Denbow).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 16 - TULANE 22(11:17 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 3-P.Watts. 3-P.Watts runs ob at TUL 41 for 19 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 41(10:56 - 2nd) Penalty on TUL 58-C.Thomas False start 5 yards enforced at TUL 41. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - TULANE 36(10:40 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt scrambles to TUL 41 for 5 yards (1-B.Crossley).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 41(10:05 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 2-D.Watts. 2-D.Watts pushed ob at TUL 49 for 8 yards (23-B.Stephens).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 2 - TULANE 49(9:28 - 2nd) 3-P.Watts to SMU 37 for 14 yards (90-N.Paul).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 37(8:55 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete.
|+25 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 37(8:47 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to SMU 12 for 25 yards (18-C.Cromartie).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 12(8:16 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to SMU 3 for 9 yards (18-C.Cromartie).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - TULANE 3(7:38 - 2nd) Penalty on SMU 40-E.Chatman Offside 2 yards enforced at SMU 3. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 1 - TULANE 1(7:27 - 2nd) 3-P.Watts to SMU 2 for -1 yard (11-C.Calloway).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - TULANE 2(7:00 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Watts. Penalty on SMU 23-B.Stephens Holding 1 yards enforced at SMU 2. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - TULANE 1(6:53 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt to SMU 1 for no gain (40-E.Chatman).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - TULANE 1(6:33 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:26 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
SMU
Mustangs
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 3:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:26 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(6:26 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele scrambles to SMU 28 for 3 yards (77-J.Johnson). Penalty on SMU 4-T.Page Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at SMU 28.
|+37 YD
|
1 & 21 - SMU 14(5:59 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to TUL 49 for 37 yards (8-W.Langham).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 49(5:39 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to TUL 42 for 7 yards (37-M.Clark).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - SMU 42(5:14 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley pushed ob at TUL 36 for 6 yards (9-J.Monroe).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 36(4:45 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page pushed ob at TUL 25 for 11 yards (37-M.Clark).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(4:20 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to TUL 30 for -5 yards (48-D.Williams). Penalty on SMU 71-J.Thomas Holding declined.
|Penalty
|
2 & 15 - SMU 30(4:01 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice. Penalty on TUL 9-J.Monroe Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TUL 30. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 15(3:52 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 21-T.Williams. 21-T.Williams pushed ob at TUL 9 for 6 yards (33-K.Henry).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - SMU 9(3:27 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to TUL 10 for -1 yard (33-K.Henry).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - SMU 10(2:49 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:43 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- FG (10 plays, 63 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:43 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 50 yards from SMU 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 20 for 5 yards (43-B.Holloway).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 20(2:38 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 26 for 6 yards (18-C.Cromartie9-S.Hailey).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - TULANE 26(2:18 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt scrambles to TUL 30 for 4 yards (33-J.Aho).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 30(1:57 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 86-S.Brown.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 30(1:52 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 46 for 16 yards (13-R.Roberson21-T.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 46(1:37 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt to SMU 48 for 6 yards (9-S.Hailey).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - TULANE 48(1:21 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll pushed ob at SMU 40 for 8 yards (21-T.Williams).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 40(1:13 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Watts. Penalty on SMU 23-B.Stephens Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SMU 40. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(1:07 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll pushed ob at SMU 22 for 3 yards (23-B.Stephens).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - TULANE 22(1:02 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt sacked at SMU 23 for -1 yard (3-D.Robinson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - TULANE 23(0:54 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 2-D.Watts. 2-D.Watts pushed ob at SMU 17 for 6 yards (3-D.Robinson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - TULANE 17(0:49 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
SMU
Mustangs
- Halftime (7 plays, 31 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:44 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(0:44 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson pushed ob at SMU 30 for 5 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SMU 30(0:39 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Page.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - SMU 30(0:32 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 36 for 6 yards (5-C.Sample).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 36(0:24 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Page.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SMU 36(0:17 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 26-U.Bentley.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - SMU 36(0:13 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to TUL 50 for 14 yards (31-L.Brooks).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 50(0:06 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to TUL 44 for 6 yards (8-W.Langham).
SMU
Mustangs
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 27 for 2 yards (28-M.Moody).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - SMU 27(14:30 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele sacked at SMU 19 for -8 yards (7-P.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 16 - SMU 19(13:54 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 25 for 6 yards (41-D.Hodges).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - SMU 25(13:24 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar punts 24 yards from SMU 25 to SMU 49 fair catch by 11-A.Jones.
TULANE
Green Wave
- TD (6 plays, 49 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 49(13:16 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to SMU 37 for 12 yards (97-T.Coxe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 37(12:59 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Watts.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 37(12:53 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to SMU 24 for 13 yards (11-R.Rice18-C.Cromartie).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 24(12:30 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to SMU 22 for 2 yards (24-J.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TULANE 22(11:57 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete.
|+22 YD
|
3 & 8 - TULANE 22(11:46 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:38 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
SMU
Mustangs
- TD (4 plays, 65 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:38 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
|+55 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(11:38 - 3rd) 4-T.Page complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to TUL 20 for 55 yards (31-L.Brooks).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SMU 20(11:07 - 3rd) Penalty on TUL 31-L.Brooks Facemasking 10 yards enforced at TUL 20. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 10(11:07 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to TUL 8 for 2 yards (91-N.Seiden).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - SMU 8(11:07 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Page. Team penalty on TUL 12 men in the huddle declined. Penalty on TUL 9-J.Monroe Pass interference 6 yards enforced at TUL 8. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - SMU 2(10:32 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:26 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Fumble (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:26 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 19 for 19 yards (43-B.Holloway).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 19(10:19 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Jones.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 19(10:14 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 23 for 4 yards (3-D.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TULANE 23(9:38 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Daniels.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TULANE 23(9:33 - 3rd) 97-R.Wright punts 56 yards from TUL 23. 3-T.Jackson to SMU 21 FUMBLES. 3-T.Jackson to SMU 10 for -11 yards (31-L.Brooks).
SMU
Mustangs
- FG (12 plays, 74 yards, 5:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 10(9:19 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to SMU 19 for 9 yards (31-L.Brooks).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - SMU 19(8:48 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 23 for 4 yards (26-S.Laister).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 23(8:22 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice pushed ob at SMU 28 for 5 yards (37-M.Clark).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - SMU 28(7:55 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele to SMU 34 for 6 yards (33-K.Henry).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SMU 34(7:32 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice. Penalty on SMU 11-R.Rice Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SMU 34. No Play.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 25 - SMU 19(7:26 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 26-U.Bentley. 26-U.Bentley to SMU 15 for -4 yards (33-K.Henry).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 29 - SMU 15(6:45 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson pushed ob at SMU 23 for 8 yards (31-L.Brooks).
|+61 YD
|
3 & 21 - SMU 23(6:09 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray pushed ob at TUL 16 for 61 yards (9-J.Monroe).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 16(5:28 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to TUL 11 for 5 yards (31-L.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SMU 11(4:54 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to TUL 11 for no gain (33-K.Henry).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SMU 11(4:15 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele scrambles to TUL 11 for no gain (33-K.Henry).
|Penalty
|
4 & 5 - SMU 11(3:21 - 3rd) Team penalty on SMU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TUL 11. No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - SMU 16(3:21 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (4 plays, -5 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:17 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 53 yards from SMU 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 28 for 16 yards (13-R.Roberson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 28(3:11 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt scrambles to TUL 28 for no gain (55-G.Wiley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 28(2:35 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TULANE 28(2:28 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Jones.
|Penalty
|
4 & 10 - TULANE 28(2:23 - 3rd) Team penalty on TUL False start 5 yards enforced at TUL 28. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - TULANE 23(2:23 - 3rd) 97-R.Wright punts 65 yards from TUL 23. 4-T.Page to SMU 27 for 15 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
SMU
Mustangs
- Punt (3 plays, -10 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 27(2:10 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele to SMU 26 for -1 yard (24-D.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - SMU 26(1:38 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 27 for 1 yard (21-A.Kerr).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - SMU 27(1:03 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele sacked at SMU 17 for -10 yards (25-K.Hall).
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - SMU 17(0:29 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar punts 25 yards from SMU 17 out of bounds at the SMU 42. Team penalty on SMU Illegal motion 5 yards enforced at SMU 42.
TULANE
Green Wave
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 37(0:20 - 3rd) 11-A.Jones to SMU 23 for 14 yards (24-J.Phillips18-C.Cromartie).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 23(0:01 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt pushed ob at SMU 18 for 5 yards (24-J.Phillips). Penalty on TUL 86-S.Brown Illegal motion 5 yards enforced at SMU 23. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - TULANE 28(0:00 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to SMU 27 for 1 yard (90-N.Paul).
SMU
Mustangs
- TD (14 plays, 81 yards, 5:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - TULANE 27(15:00 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jackson.
|Penalty
|
3 & 14 - TULANE 27(14:54 - 4th) Penalty on TUL 72-T.Tuggle False start 5 yards enforced at SMU 27. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 19 - TULANE 32(14:54 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt scrambles to SMU 18 for 14 yards (23-B.Stephens). Penalty on TUL 72-T.Tuggle Holding 10 yards enforced at SMU 32. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 29 - TULANE 42(14:31 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt complete to 5-S.Huderson. 5-S.Huderson to SMU 30 for 12 yards (96-D.Levelston). Penalty on TUL 58-C.Thomas Holding 10 yards enforced at SMU 42. No Play.
|+42 YD
|
3 & 39 - TULANE 48(13:52 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt complete to 2-D.Watts. 2-D.Watts pushed ob at SMU 10 for 42 yards (5-A.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 10(13:33 - 4th) 5-S.Huderson to SMU 7 for 3 yards (40-E.Chatman).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULANE 7(13:06 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:59 - 4th) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(12:59 - 4th) 62-M.Glover kicks 60 yards from TUL 35. 5-D.Gray to SMU 19 for 14 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 19(12:53 - 4th) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 21 for 2 yards (7-P.Johnson91-N.Seiden).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - SMU 21(12:20 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Page.
|+22 YD
|
3 & 8 - SMU 21(12:15 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to SMU 43 for 22 yards (8-W.Langham).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 43(12:00 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele scrambles to TUL 50 for 7 yards (28-M.Moody).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - SMU 50(11:38 - 4th) 31-T.Lavine to TUL 46 for 4 yards (48-D.Williams17-C.Dyson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 46(11:22 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to TUL 41 for 5 yards (8-W.Langham).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - SMU 41(10:50 - 4th) 31-T.Lavine to TUL 33 for 8 yards (28-M.Moody).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 33(10:23 - 4th) 31-T.Lavine to TUL 26 for 7 yards (28-M.Moody).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - SMU 26(9:56 - 4th) 26-U.Bentley pushed ob at TUL 21 for 5 yards (8-W.Langham).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 21(9:22 - 4th) 26-U.Bentley pushed ob at TUL 18 for 3 yards (33-K.Henry).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - SMU 18(8:49 - 4th) 26-U.Bentley to TUL 16 for 2 yards (21-A.Kerr).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - SMU 16(8:13 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray to TUL 8 for 8 yards (21-A.Kerr9-J.Monroe).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 8 - SMU 8(7:54 - 4th) 31-T.Lavine to TUL 10 for -2 yards (5-C.Sample77-J.Johnson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - SMU 10(7:19 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:12 - 4th) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- FG (12 plays, 65 yards, 5:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:12 - 4th) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(7:12 - 4th) 11-A.Jones to TUL 25 for no gain (24-J.Phillips).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 25(6:41 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt complete to 3-P.Watts. 3-P.Watts to TUL 37 for 12 yards (16-T.Denbow24-J.Phillips).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 37(6:09 - 4th) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 41 for 4 yards (50-R.McBryde).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - TULANE 41(5:38 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt complete to 80-T.James. 80-T.James to TUL 47 for 6 yards (16-T.Denbow11-C.Calloway).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 47(5:01 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt to SMU 49 for 4 yards (50-R.McBryde).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - TULANE 49(4:18 - 4th) 5-S.Huderson to SMU 48 for 1 yard (55-G.Wiley). Penalty on SMU 91-T.Newman Illegal use of hands 15 yards enforced at SMU 48.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 33(3:48 - 4th) 5-S.Huderson to SMU 32 for 1 yard (50-R.McBryde).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TULANE 32(3:11 - 4th) 11-A.Jones to SMU 32 for no gain (16-T.Denbow).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 9 - TULANE 32(2:33 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt complete to 3-P.Watts. 3-P.Watts to SMU 12 for 20 yards (5-A.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 12(1:56 - 4th) 5-S.Huderson to SMU 9 for 3 yards (97-T.Coxe33-J.Aho).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULANE 9(1:51 - 4th) 5-S.Huderson to SMU 10 for -1 yard (90-N.Paul97-T.Coxe).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TULANE 10(1:46 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt incomplete.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - TULANE 10(1:34 - 4th) 62-M.Glover 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
SMU
Mustangs
- Missed FG (6 plays, 38 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:30 - 4th) 62-M.Glover kicks 62 yards from TUL 35. 5-D.Gray to SMU 23 for 20 yards (40-N.Anderson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 23(1:24 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 26-U.Bentley. 26-U.Bentley to SMU 22 for -1 yard (24-D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - SMU 22(1:03 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice.
|+40 YD
|
3 & 11 - SMU 22(0:57 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to TUL 38 for 40 yards (31-L.Brooks).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 38(0:45 - 4th) 26-U.Bentley to TUL 39 for -1 yard (40-N.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - SMU 39(0:37 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Gray.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - SMU 39(0:33 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson.
|No Good
|
4 & 11 - SMU 39(0:27 - 4th) 34-C.Naggar 57 yards Field Goal is No Good.
TULANE
Green Wave
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 39(0:21 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 80-T.James.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 39(0:15 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt scrambles to SMU 40 for 21 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 40(0:07 - 4th) Penalty on TUL 91-N.Seiden False start 5 yards enforced at SMU 40. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - TULANE 45(0:07 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 80-T.James.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - TULANE 45(0:03 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Jones.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Interception (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(0:00 - 5) 5-S.Huderson to SMU 23 for 2 yards (50-R.McBryde).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - TULANE 23(0:00 - 5) 7-M.Pratt sacked at SMU 31 for -8 yards (3-D.Robinson).
|Int
|
3 & 16 - TULANE 31(0:00 - 5) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 3-P.Watts INTERCEPTED by 1-B.Crossley at SMU 20. 1-B.Crossley to SMU 33 for 13 yards (58-C.Thomas). Penalty on TUL 58-C.Thomas Facemasking declined.
SMU
Mustangs
- End of Game (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(0:00 - 5) 31-T.Lavine to TUL 20 for 5 yards (37-M.Clark).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - SMU 20(0:00 - 5) 31-T.Lavine to TUL 19 for 1 yard (37-M.Clark).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - SMU 19(0:00 - 5) 31-T.Lavine to TUL 17 for 2 yards (77-J.Johnson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - SMU 17(0:00 - 5) 34-C.Naggar 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
-
CSTCAR
23LALAF
30
27
Final ESPN
-
GAST
ARKST
52
59
Final ESPN
-
18SMU
TULANE
37
34
Final/OT ESPN
-
15BYU
HOU
43
26
Final ESPN
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
0
053 O/U
-13
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
UK
14TENN
0
045.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
PITT
7MIAMI
0
047.5 O/U
-13
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
TXSTSM
SALA
0
058 O/U
-3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
NAVY
ECU
0
055.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
KANSAS
WVU
0
048.5 O/U
-22
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
13AUBURN
SC
0
053.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
1CLEM
GATECH
0
064.5 O/U
+27
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
LIB
CUSE
0
054.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
ARMY
TXSA
0
049 O/U
+8
Sat 1:30pm CBSSN
-
WKY
UAB
0
044.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 1:30pm
-
LVILLE
5ND
0
062 O/U
-16.5
Sat 2:30pm NBC
-
DUKE
NCST
0
059 O/U
-4.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
EKY
TROY
0
060.5 O/U
-28.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
UCF
MEMP
0
075 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
MISS
ARK
0
076.5 O/U
+1.5
Sat 3:30pm SECN
-
21TXAM
MISSST
0
055.5 O/U
+5
Sat 4:00pm ESPN
-
UMASS
GAS
0
062 O/U
-31
Sat 4:00pm ESP2
-
UVA
WAKE
0
057 O/U
+1.5
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
NTEXAS
MTSU
0
072 O/U
-6
Sat 5:00pm
-
MRSHL
LATECH
0
048.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 6:00pm CBSSN
-
8UNC
FSU
0
064 O/U
+13.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
3UGA
2BAMA
0
058 O/U
-4.5
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
BC
19VATECH
0
064.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
11CINCY
TULSA
0
0
PPD ESP2
-
17LSU
4FLA
0
0
PPD ESPN
-
USM
UTEP
0
0
PPD ESP2
-
10OKLAST
BAYLOR
0
0
PPD ABC
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
0
0
PPD SECN
-
FIU
CHARLO
0
0
PPD ESPU