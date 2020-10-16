Drive Chart
SMU
TULANE

Key Players
D. Gray 5 WR
133 ReYds, ReTD, 5 RECs, 32 RuYds, RuTD
M. Pratt 7 QB
192 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 26 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
1st Quarter
Touchdown 11:41
7-M.Pratt complete to 1-M.Jones. 1-M.Jones runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
45
yds
01:35
pos
0
6
Point After TD 11:32
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 10:09
5-D.Gray runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
90
yds
01:33
pos
6
7
Point After TD 9:59
34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Field Goal 5:37
34-C.Naggar 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
43
yds
01:55
pos
10
7
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 6:33
7-M.Pratt runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
14
plays
74
yds
05:29
pos
10
13
Point After TD 6:26
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 2:49
7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
74
yds
03:43
pos
16
14
Point After TD 2:43
34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
14
Field Goal 0:49
62-M.Glover 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
48
yds
01:54
pos
17
17
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 11:46
5-S.Huderson runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
49
yds
01:38
pos
17
23
Point After TD 11:38
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
24
Touchdown 10:32
26-U.Bentley runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
59
yds
01:12
pos
23
24
Point After TD 10:26
34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
24
Field Goal 3:21
34-C.Naggar 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
94
yds
05:58
pos
27
24
4th Quarter
Touchdown 13:06
7-M.Pratt runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
67
yds
00:20
pos
27
30
Point After TD 12:59
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
31
Touchdown 7:19
7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
81
yds
05:47
pos
33
31
Point After TD 7:12
34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
31
Field Goal 1:34
62-M.Glover 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
50
yds
05:38
pos
34
34
Overtime
Field Goal 0:00
34-C.Naggar 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
8
yds
00:00
pos
37
34
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 23
Rushing 10 11
Passing 12 8
Penalty 3 4
3rd Down Conv 10-18 5-14
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 581 387
Total Plays 81 77
Avg Gain 7.2 5.0
Net Yards Rushing 142 195
Rush Attempts 43 48
Avg Rush Yards 3.3 4.1
Yards Passing 439 192
Comp. - Att. 24-38 12-29
Yards Per Pass 10.1 5.3
Penalties - Yards 10-92 11-86
Touchdowns 4 4
Rushing TDs 2 3
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 3-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 3-35.7 6-47.7
Return Yards 22 8
Punts - Returns 4-9 1-8
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-13 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234 OTT
18 SMU 4-0 107107337
Tulane 2-2 710710034
Benson Field at Yulman Stadium New Orleans, LA
 439 PASS YDS 192
142 RUSH YDS 195
581 TOTAL YDS 387
SMU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Buechele 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.2% 384 2 0 167.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.2% 384 2 0 167.2
S. Buechele 23/37 384 2 0
T. Page 4 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 55 0 0 562.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 55 0 0 562.0
T. Page 1/1 55 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 94 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 94 1
U. Bentley IV 25 94 1 14
D. Gray 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 32 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 32 1
D. Gray 1 32 1 32
T. Lavine 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 25 0
T. Lavine 9 25 0 8
S. Buechele 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 -9 0
S. Buechele 8 -9 0 7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
R. Rice 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 7 139 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 139 1
R. Rice 9 7 139 1 55
D. Gray 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 5 133 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 133 1
D. Gray 8 5 133 1 61
T. Page 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 101 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 101 0
T. Page 7 4 101 0 41
K. Granson 83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 61 0
K. Granson 7 4 61 0 42
T. Williams 21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Williams 1 1 6 0 6
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 -1 0
U. Bentley IV 6 3 -1 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. McBryde 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
R. McBryde 6-1 1.0 0
B. Stephens 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
B. Stephens 5-0 0.0 0
T. Denbow 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Denbow 5-0 0.0 0
N. Paul 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
N. Paul 4-0 1.0 0
J. Phillips Jr. 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Phillips Jr. 4-1 0.0 0
G. Wiley 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
G. Wiley 4-0 0.0 0
D. Robinson 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 2.0
D. Robinson 4-1 2.0 0
T. Coxe 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Coxe 3-1 0.0 0
C. Cromartie 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
C. Cromartie 3-2 0.0 0
S. Hailey 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
S. Hailey 3-1 0.0 0
A. Johnson 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
E. Chatman 40 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Chatman 2-0 0.0 0
T. Williams 21 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Williams 2-1 0.0 0
R. Rice 11 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Rice 2-0 0.0 0
C. Calloway 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Calloway 1-1 0.0 0
R. Roberson Jr. 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Roberson Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
W. Jones 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
B. Crossley 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
B. Crossley 1-0 0.0 1
M. Williams 57 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
D. Clay 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Clay 1-0 0.0 0
J. Aho 33 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Aho 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Naggar 34 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/5 4/4
SEASON FG XP
3/5 4/4
C. Naggar 3/5 48 4/4 13
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Naggar 34 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 35.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 35.7 0
C. Naggar 3 35.7 0 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Gray 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 14.3 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 14.3 20 0
D. Gray 3 14.3 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Jackson 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 -2.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 -2.0 5 0
T. Jackson 3 -2.0 5 0
T. Page 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
T. Page 1 15.0 15 0
Tulane
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Pratt 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.4% 192 1 1 101.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.4% 192 1 1 101.5
M. Pratt 12/29 192 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Huderson 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 132 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 132 1
S. Huderson 19 132 1 25
M. Pratt 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 26 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 26 2
M. Pratt 16 26 2 21
P. Watts 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
P. Watts 2 13 0 14
A. Jones 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 12 0
A. Jones 5 12 0 14
C. Carroll 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 12 0
C. Carroll 6 12 0 8
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Watts 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 56 0
D. Watts 4 3 56 0 42
P. Watts 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 51 0
P. Watts 4 3 51 0 20
M. Jones 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 38 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 38 1
M. Jones 4 2 38 1 31
A. Jones 11 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 0
A. Jones 4 2 28 0 26
T. James 80 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
T. James 4 2 19 0 13
S. Brown 86 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Brown 1 0 0 0 0
J. Jackson 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Jackson 1 0 0 0 0
S. Huderson 5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Huderson 1 0 0 0 0
C. Daniels 14 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Daniels 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Brooks 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
L. Brooks 9-0 0.0 0
K. Henry 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
K. Henry 7-0 0.0 0
P. Johnson 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
P. Johnson 5-0 1.0 0
M. Clark 37 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Clark 5-0 0.0 0
W. Langham 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
W. Langham 5-1 0.0 0
A. Kerr 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Kerr 4-0 0.0 0
M. Moody 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Moody 4-0 0.0 0
D. Williams 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Williams 3-0 0.0 0
J. Monroe 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Monroe 3-1 0.0 0
J. Johnson 77 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
J. Johnson 3-1 1.0 0
C. Sample 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Sample 3-1 0.0 0
C. Kuerschen 36 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Kuerschen 2-0 0.0 0
D. Hodges 41 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Hodges 2-0 0.0 0
D. Williams 48 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Williams 2-1 0.0 0
N. Anderson 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
N. Anderson 2-1 0.0 0
K. Howard 9 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Howard 1-0 0.0 0
K. Hall 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Hall 1-0 1.0 0
S. Laister 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Laister 1-0 0.0 0
N. Seiden 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Seiden 1-1 0.0 0
C. Dyson 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Dyson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Glover 62 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
2/2 4/4
M. Glover 2/2 34 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Wright 97 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 47.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 47.7 0
R. Wright 6 47.7 0 65
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Jones 11 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 15.5 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 15.5 22 0
A. Jones 4 15.5 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Jones 11 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
A. Jones 1 8.0 8 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:32 SMU 9 1:33 5 90 TD
7:32 SMU 26 1:55 6 43 FG
3:53 SMU 27 1:30 4 0 Punt
0:28 SMU 5 0:27 9 67 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:26 SMU 25 3:43 10 75 TD
0:44 SMU 25 0:38 7 31 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SMU 25 1:36 3 0 Punt
11:38 SMU 25 1:12 4 65 TD
9:19 SMU 10 5:58 12 74 FG
2:10 SMU 27 1:41 3 -10 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:59 SMU 19 5:47 14 81 TD
1:30 SMU 23 1:03 6 38 FG Miss
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 TULANE 25 0:00 3 8 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TULANE 24 1:45 3 -11 Fumble
13:07 SMU 45 1:35 4 45 TD
9:59 TULANE 25 2:21 6 19 Punt
5:32 TULANE 25 1:26 3 1 Punt
2:09 TULANE 23 1:30 5 16 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:55 TULANE 28 5:29 14 72 TD
2:43 TULANE 20 1:54 10 63 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:16 SMU 49 1:38 6 49 TD
10:26 TULANE 19 0:53 3 4 Fumble
3:17 TULANE 28 0:54 4 -5 Punt
0:20 SMU 37 0:20 3 10
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:12 TULANE 25 5:38 12 65 FG
0:21 TULANE 39 0:18 5 16
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 SMU 25 0:00 3 0 INT

TULANE Green Wave  - Fumble (3 plays, -11 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar kicks 63 yards from SMU 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 24 for 22 yards (9-S.Hailey).
Sack
1 & 10 - TULANE 24
(14:52 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt sacked at TUL 17 for -7 yards (50-R.McBryde).
+3 YD
2 & 17 - TULANE 17
(14:25 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 20 for 3 yards (97-T.Coxe).
Sack
3 & 14 - TULANE 20
(13:51 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt sacked at TUL 13 for -7 yards (90-N.Paul).
Punt
4 & 21 - TULANE 13
(13:15 - 1st) 97-R.Wright punts 42 yards from TUL 13. 3-T.Jackson to SMU 45 FUMBLES. 31-L.Brooks to SMU 45 for no gain.

TULANE Green Wave  - TD (4 plays, 45 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 45
(13:07 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones to SMU 43 for 2 yards (11-R.Rice50-R.McBryde).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - TULANE 43
(12:37 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 1-M.Jones. 1-M.Jones to SMU 36 for 7 yards (23-B.Stephens).
+5 YD
3 & 1 - TULANE 36
(11:57 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to SMU 31 for 5 yards (23-B.Stephens).
+31 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 31
(11:41 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 1-M.Jones. 1-M.Jones runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:32 - 1st) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.

SMU Mustangs  - TD (5 plays, 90 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:32 - 1st) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35. 5-D.Gray to SMU End Zone FUMBLES. 5-D.Gray to SMU 9 for 7 yards (28-M.Moody).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 9
(11:28 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 14 for 5 yards (7-P.Johnson).
+12 YD
2 & 5 - SMU 14
(11:07 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley pushed ob at SMU 26 for 12 yards (9-K.Howard).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 26
(10:48 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Gray.
+42 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 26
(10:43 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to TUL 32 for 42 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
+32 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 32
(10:09 - 1st) 5-D.Gray runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:59 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.

TULANE Green Wave  - Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 2:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:59 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25
(9:59 - 1st) 11-A.Jones to TUL 29 for 4 yards (21-T.Williams).
+26 YD
2 & 6 - TULANE 29
(9:38 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones to SMU 45 for 26 yards (16-T.Denbow).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 45
(9:23 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to SMU 43 for 2 yards (24-J.Phillips).
Penalty
2 & 8 - TULANE 43
(8:51 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 3-P.Watts. 3-P.Watts pushed ob at SMU 19 for 24 yards (13-R.Roberson). Penalty on TUL 64-C.Dublin Holding 10 yards enforced at SMU 43. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 18 - TULANE 47
(8:25 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt incomplete.
-3 YD
3 & 18 - TULANE 47
(8:17 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt to TUL 44 for -3 yards (55-G.Wiley).
Punt
4 & 21 - TULANE 44
(7:38 - 1st) 97-R.Wright punts 30 yards from TUL 44 out of bounds at the SMU 26.

SMU Mustangs  - FG (6 plays, 43 yards, 1:55 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 26
(7:32 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 33 for 7 yards (31-L.Brooks).
No Gain
2 & 3 - SMU 33
(6:56 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 26-U.Bentley.
+31 YD
3 & 3 - SMU 33
(6:52 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray to TUL 36 for 31 yards (9-J.Monroe).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 36
(6:27 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 36
(6:22 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to TUL 31 for 5 yards (41-D.Hodges40-N.Anderson).
No Gain
3 & 5 - SMU 31
(5:42 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - SMU 31
(5:37 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar 48 yards Field Goal is Good.

TULANE Green Wave  - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:32 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 25
(5:32 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Jones.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TULANE 25
(5:26 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 25 for no gain (55-G.Wiley3-D.Robinson).
+1 YD
3 & 10 - TULANE 25
(4:45 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt scrambles to TUL 26 for 1 yard (9-S.Hailey).
Punt
4 & 9 - TULANE 26
(4:06 - 1st) 97-R.Wright punts 32 yards from TUL 26 out of bounds at the SMU 42. Penalty on SMU 8-B.Massey Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SMU 42.

SMU Mustangs  - Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 27
(3:53 - 1st) 31-T.Lavine to SMU 28 for 1 yard (21-A.Kerr5-C.Sample).
Penalty
2 & 9 - SMU 28
(3:19 - 1st) Penalty on SMU 11-R.Rice False start 5 yards enforced at SMU 28. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 14 - SMU 23
(3:04 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson.
+4 YD
3 & 14 - SMU 23
(2:57 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 26-U.Bentley. 26-U.Bentley to SMU 27 for 4 yards (5-C.Sample).
Punt
4 & 10 - SMU 27
(2:23 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar punts 58 yards from SMU 27. 11-A.Jones pushed ob at TUL 23 for 8 yards (24-J.Phillips).

TULANE Green Wave  - Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 23
(2:09 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 23 for no gain (50-R.McBryde).
+13 YD
2 & 9 - TULANE 23
(1:42 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 80-T.James. 80-T.James to TUL 36 for 13 yards (23-B.Stephens).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 36
(1:26 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 36 for no gain (95-W.Jones).
No Gain
2 & 10 - TULANE 36
(0:51 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Huderson.
+3 YD
3 & 10 - TULANE 36
(0:47 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt to TUL 39 for 3 yards (9-S.Hailey).
Punt
4 & 7 - TULANE 39
(0:39 - 1st) 97-R.Wright punts 61 yards from TUL 39. 3-T.Jackson to SMU 5 for 5 yards (31-L.Brooks).

SMU Mustangs  - Missed FG (9 plays, 67 yards, 0:27 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 5
(0:28 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 7 for 2 yards (31-L.Brooks48-D.Williams).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - SMU 7
(0:01 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to SMU 12 for 5 yards (7-P.Johnson8-W.Langham).
+23 YD
3 & 3 - SMU 12
(15:00 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray pushed ob at SMU 35 for 23 yards (24-D.Williams).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 35
(14:37 - 2nd) 31-T.Lavine to SMU 34 for -1 yard (7-P.Johnson).
No Gain
2 & 11 - SMU 34
(13:55 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 26-U.Bentley.
+41 YD
3 & 11 - SMU 34
(13:49 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to TUL 25 for 41 yards (31-L.Brooks).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 25
(13:31 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Gray.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 25
(13:27 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to TUL 22 for 3 yards (40-N.Anderson).
Sack
3 & 7 - SMU 22
(12:48 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele sacked at TUL 28 for -6 yards (77-J.Johnson).
No Good
4 & 13 - SMU 28
(12:00 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.

TULANE Green Wave  - TD (14 plays, 72 yards, 5:29 poss)

Result Play
-6 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 28
(11:55 - 2nd) 11-A.Jones to TUL 22 for -6 yards (16-T.Denbow).
+19 YD
2 & 16 - TULANE 22
(11:17 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 3-P.Watts. 3-P.Watts runs ob at TUL 41 for 19 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TULANE 41
(10:56 - 2nd) Penalty on TUL 58-C.Thomas False start 5 yards enforced at TUL 41. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 15 - TULANE 36
(10:40 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt scrambles to TUL 41 for 5 yards (1-B.Crossley).
+8 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 41
(10:05 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 2-D.Watts. 2-D.Watts pushed ob at TUL 49 for 8 yards (23-B.Stephens).
+14 YD
3 & 2 - TULANE 49
(9:28 - 2nd) 3-P.Watts to SMU 37 for 14 yards (90-N.Paul).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 37
(8:55 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete.
+25 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 37
(8:47 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to SMU 12 for 25 yards (18-C.Cromartie).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 12
(8:16 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to SMU 3 for 9 yards (18-C.Cromartie).
Penalty
2 & 1 - TULANE 3
(7:38 - 2nd) Penalty on SMU 40-E.Chatman Offside 2 yards enforced at SMU 3. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 1 - TULANE 1
(7:27 - 2nd) 3-P.Watts to SMU 2 for -1 yard (11-C.Calloway).
Penalty
2 & 2 - TULANE 2
(7:00 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Watts. Penalty on SMU 23-B.Stephens Holding 1 yards enforced at SMU 2. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 1 - TULANE 1
(6:53 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt to SMU 1 for no gain (40-E.Chatman).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - TULANE 1
(6:33 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:26 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.

SMU Mustangs  - TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 3:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:26 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25
(6:26 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele scrambles to SMU 28 for 3 yards (77-J.Johnson). Penalty on SMU 4-T.Page Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at SMU 28.
+37 YD
1 & 21 - SMU 14
(5:59 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to TUL 49 for 37 yards (8-W.Langham).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 49
(5:39 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to TUL 42 for 7 yards (37-M.Clark).
+6 YD
2 & 3 - SMU 42
(5:14 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley pushed ob at TUL 36 for 6 yards (9-J.Monroe).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 36
(4:45 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page pushed ob at TUL 25 for 11 yards (37-M.Clark).
-5 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25
(4:20 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to TUL 30 for -5 yards (48-D.Williams). Penalty on SMU 71-J.Thomas Holding declined.
Penalty
2 & 15 - SMU 30
(4:01 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice. Penalty on TUL 9-J.Monroe Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TUL 30. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 15
(3:52 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 21-T.Williams. 21-T.Williams pushed ob at TUL 9 for 6 yards (33-K.Henry).
-1 YD
2 & 4 - SMU 9
(3:27 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to TUL 10 for -1 yard (33-K.Henry).
+10 YD
3 & 5 - SMU 10
(2:49 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:43 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.

TULANE Green Wave  - FG (10 plays, 63 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:43 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 50 yards from SMU 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 20 for 5 yards (43-B.Holloway).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 20
(2:38 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 26 for 6 yards (18-C.Cromartie9-S.Hailey).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - TULANE 26
(2:18 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt scrambles to TUL 30 for 4 yards (33-J.Aho).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 30
(1:57 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 86-S.Brown.
+16 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 30
(1:52 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 46 for 16 yards (13-R.Roberson21-T.Williams).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 46
(1:37 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt to SMU 48 for 6 yards (9-S.Hailey).
+8 YD
2 & 4 - TULANE 48
(1:21 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll pushed ob at SMU 40 for 8 yards (21-T.Williams).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TULANE 40
(1:13 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Watts. Penalty on SMU 23-B.Stephens Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SMU 40. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25
(1:07 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll pushed ob at SMU 22 for 3 yards (23-B.Stephens).
Sack
2 & 7 - TULANE 22
(1:02 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt sacked at SMU 23 for -1 yard (3-D.Robinson).
+6 YD
3 & 8 - TULANE 23
(0:54 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 2-D.Watts. 2-D.Watts pushed ob at SMU 17 for 6 yards (3-D.Robinson).
Field Goal
4 & 2 - TULANE 17
(0:49 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover 34 yards Field Goal is Good.

SMU Mustangs  - Halftime (7 plays, 31 yards, 0:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:44 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25
(0:44 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson pushed ob at SMU 30 for 5 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
No Gain
2 & 5 - SMU 30
(0:39 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Page.
+6 YD
3 & 5 - SMU 30
(0:32 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 36 for 6 yards (5-C.Sample).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 36
(0:24 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Page.
No Gain
2 & 10 - SMU 36
(0:17 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 26-U.Bentley.
+14 YD
3 & 10 - SMU 36
(0:13 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to TUL 50 for 14 yards (31-L.Brooks).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 50
(0:06 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to TUL 44 for 6 yards (8-W.Langham).

SMU Mustangs  - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 27 for 2 yards (28-M.Moody).
Sack
2 & 8 - SMU 27
(14:30 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele sacked at SMU 19 for -8 yards (7-P.Johnson).
+6 YD
3 & 16 - SMU 19
(13:54 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 25 for 6 yards (41-D.Hodges).
Punt
4 & 10 - SMU 25
(13:24 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar punts 24 yards from SMU 25 to SMU 49 fair catch by 11-A.Jones.

TULANE Green Wave  - TD (6 plays, 49 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 49
(13:16 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to SMU 37 for 12 yards (97-T.Coxe).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 37
(12:59 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Watts.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 37
(12:53 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to SMU 24 for 13 yards (11-R.Rice18-C.Cromartie).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 24
(12:30 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to SMU 22 for 2 yards (24-J.Phillips).
No Gain
2 & 8 - TULANE 22
(11:57 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete.
+22 YD
3 & 8 - TULANE 22
(11:46 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:38 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.

SMU Mustangs  - TD (4 plays, 65 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:38 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
+55 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25
(11:38 - 3rd) 4-T.Page complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to TUL 20 for 55 yards (31-L.Brooks).
Penalty
1 & 10 - SMU 20
(11:07 - 3rd) Penalty on TUL 31-L.Brooks Facemasking 10 yards enforced at TUL 20. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 10
(11:07 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to TUL 8 for 2 yards (91-N.Seiden).
Penalty
2 & 8 - SMU 8
(11:07 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Page. Team penalty on TUL 12 men in the huddle declined. Penalty on TUL 9-J.Monroe Pass interference 6 yards enforced at TUL 8. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - SMU 2
(10:32 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:26 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.

TULANE Green Wave  - Fumble (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:26 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 19 for 19 yards (43-B.Holloway).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 19
(10:19 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Jones.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 19
(10:14 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 23 for 4 yards (3-D.Robinson).
No Gain
3 & 6 - TULANE 23
(9:38 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Daniels.
Punt
4 & 6 - TULANE 23
(9:33 - 3rd) 97-R.Wright punts 56 yards from TUL 23. 3-T.Jackson to SMU 21 FUMBLES. 3-T.Jackson to SMU 10 for -11 yards (31-L.Brooks).

SMU Mustangs  - FG (12 plays, 74 yards, 5:58 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 10
(9:19 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to SMU 19 for 9 yards (31-L.Brooks).
+4 YD
2 & 1 - SMU 19
(8:48 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 23 for 4 yards (26-S.Laister).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 23
(8:22 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice pushed ob at SMU 28 for 5 yards (37-M.Clark).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - SMU 28
(7:55 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele to SMU 34 for 6 yards (33-K.Henry).
Penalty
1 & 10 - SMU 34
(7:32 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice. Penalty on SMU 11-R.Rice Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SMU 34. No Play.
-4 YD
1 & 25 - SMU 19
(7:26 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 26-U.Bentley. 26-U.Bentley to SMU 15 for -4 yards (33-K.Henry).
+8 YD
2 & 29 - SMU 15
(6:45 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson pushed ob at SMU 23 for 8 yards (31-L.Brooks).
+61 YD
3 & 21 - SMU 23
(6:09 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray pushed ob at TUL 16 for 61 yards (9-J.Monroe).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 16
(5:28 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to TUL 11 for 5 yards (31-L.Brooks).
No Gain
2 & 5 - SMU 11
(4:54 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to TUL 11 for no gain (33-K.Henry).
No Gain
3 & 5 - SMU 11
(4:15 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele scrambles to TUL 11 for no gain (33-K.Henry).
Penalty
4 & 5 - SMU 11
(3:21 - 3rd) Team penalty on SMU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TUL 11. No Play.
Field Goal
4 & 10 - SMU 16
(3:21 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar 33 yards Field Goal is Good.

TULANE Green Wave  - Punt (4 plays, -5 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:17 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 53 yards from SMU 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 28 for 16 yards (13-R.Roberson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 28
(3:11 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt scrambles to TUL 28 for no gain (55-G.Wiley).
No Gain
2 & 10 - TULANE 28
(2:35 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete.
No Gain
3 & 10 - TULANE 28
(2:28 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Jones.
Penalty
4 & 10 - TULANE 28
(2:23 - 3rd) Team penalty on TUL False start 5 yards enforced at TUL 28. No Play.
Punt
4 & 15 - TULANE 23
(2:23 - 3rd) 97-R.Wright punts 65 yards from TUL 23. 4-T.Page to SMU 27 for 15 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).

SMU Mustangs  - Punt (3 plays, -10 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 27
(2:10 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele to SMU 26 for -1 yard (24-D.Williams).
+1 YD
2 & 11 - SMU 26
(1:38 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 27 for 1 yard (21-A.Kerr).
Sack
3 & 10 - SMU 27
(1:03 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele sacked at SMU 17 for -10 yards (25-K.Hall).
Punt
4 & 20 - SMU 17
(0:29 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar punts 25 yards from SMU 17 out of bounds at the SMU 42. Team penalty on SMU Illegal motion 5 yards enforced at SMU 42.

TULANE Green Wave

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 37
(0:20 - 3rd) 11-A.Jones to SMU 23 for 14 yards (24-J.Phillips18-C.Cromartie).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TULANE 23
(0:01 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt pushed ob at SMU 18 for 5 yards (24-J.Phillips). Penalty on TUL 86-S.Brown Illegal motion 5 yards enforced at SMU 23. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 15 - TULANE 28
(0:00 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to SMU 27 for 1 yard (90-N.Paul).

SMU Mustangs  - TD (14 plays, 81 yards, 5:47 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
2 & 14 - TULANE 27
(15:00 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jackson.
Penalty
3 & 14 - TULANE 27
(14:54 - 4th) Penalty on TUL 72-T.Tuggle False start 5 yards enforced at SMU 27. No Play.
Penalty
3 & 19 - TULANE 32
(14:54 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt scrambles to SMU 18 for 14 yards (23-B.Stephens). Penalty on TUL 72-T.Tuggle Holding 10 yards enforced at SMU 32. No Play.
Penalty
3 & 29 - TULANE 42
(14:31 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt complete to 5-S.Huderson. 5-S.Huderson to SMU 30 for 12 yards (96-D.Levelston). Penalty on TUL 58-C.Thomas Holding 10 yards enforced at SMU 42. No Play.
+42 YD
3 & 39 - TULANE 48
(13:52 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt complete to 2-D.Watts. 2-D.Watts pushed ob at SMU 10 for 42 yards (5-A.Johnson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 10
(13:33 - 4th) 5-S.Huderson to SMU 7 for 3 yards (40-E.Chatman).
+7 YD
2 & 7 - TULANE 7
(13:06 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:59 - 4th) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
Kickoff
(12:59 - 4th) 62-M.Glover kicks 60 yards from TUL 35. 5-D.Gray to SMU 19 for 14 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 19
(12:53 - 4th) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 21 for 2 yards (7-P.Johnson91-N.Seiden).
No Gain
2 & 8 - SMU 21
(12:20 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Page.
+22 YD
3 & 8 - SMU 21
(12:15 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to SMU 43 for 22 yards (8-W.Langham).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 43
(12:00 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele scrambles to TUL 50 for 7 yards (28-M.Moody).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - SMU 50
(11:38 - 4th) 31-T.Lavine to TUL 46 for 4 yards (48-D.Williams17-C.Dyson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 46
(11:22 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to TUL 41 for 5 yards (8-W.Langham).
+8 YD
2 & 5 - SMU 41
(10:50 - 4th) 31-T.Lavine to TUL 33 for 8 yards (28-M.Moody).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 33
(10:23 - 4th) 31-T.Lavine to TUL 26 for 7 yards (28-M.Moody).
+5 YD
2 & 3 - SMU 26
(9:56 - 4th) 26-U.Bentley pushed ob at TUL 21 for 5 yards (8-W.Langham).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 21
(9:22 - 4th) 26-U.Bentley pushed ob at TUL 18 for 3 yards (33-K.Henry).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - SMU 18
(8:49 - 4th) 26-U.Bentley to TUL 16 for 2 yards (21-A.Kerr).
+8 YD
3 & 5 - SMU 16
(8:13 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray to TUL 8 for 8 yards (21-A.Kerr9-J.Monroe).
-2 YD
1 & 8 - SMU 8
(7:54 - 4th) 31-T.Lavine to TUL 10 for -2 yards (5-C.Sample77-J.Johnson).
+10 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 10
(7:19 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:12 - 4th) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.

TULANE Green Wave  - FG (12 plays, 65 yards, 5:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:12 - 4th) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 25
(7:12 - 4th) 11-A.Jones to TUL 25 for no gain (24-J.Phillips).
+12 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 25
(6:41 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt complete to 3-P.Watts. 3-P.Watts to TUL 37 for 12 yards (16-T.Denbow24-J.Phillips).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 37
(6:09 - 4th) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 41 for 4 yards (50-R.McBryde).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - TULANE 41
(5:38 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt complete to 80-T.James. 80-T.James to TUL 47 for 6 yards (16-T.Denbow11-C.Calloway).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 47
(5:01 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt to SMU 49 for 4 yards (50-R.McBryde).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - TULANE 49
(4:18 - 4th) 5-S.Huderson to SMU 48 for 1 yard (55-G.Wiley). Penalty on SMU 91-T.Newman Illegal use of hands 15 yards enforced at SMU 48.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 33
(3:48 - 4th) 5-S.Huderson to SMU 32 for 1 yard (50-R.McBryde).
No Gain
2 & 9 - TULANE 32
(3:11 - 4th) 11-A.Jones to SMU 32 for no gain (16-T.Denbow).
+20 YD
3 & 9 - TULANE 32
(2:33 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt complete to 3-P.Watts. 3-P.Watts to SMU 12 for 20 yards (5-A.Johnson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 12
(1:56 - 4th) 5-S.Huderson to SMU 9 for 3 yards (97-T.Coxe33-J.Aho).
-1 YD
2 & 7 - TULANE 9
(1:51 - 4th) 5-S.Huderson to SMU 10 for -1 yard (90-N.Paul97-T.Coxe).
No Gain
3 & 8 - TULANE 10
(1:46 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt incomplete.
Field Goal
4 & 8 - TULANE 10
(1:34 - 4th) 62-M.Glover 27 yards Field Goal is Good.

SMU Mustangs  - Missed FG (6 plays, 38 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:30 - 4th) 62-M.Glover kicks 62 yards from TUL 35. 5-D.Gray to SMU 23 for 20 yards (40-N.Anderson).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 23
(1:24 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 26-U.Bentley. 26-U.Bentley to SMU 22 for -1 yard (24-D.Williams).
No Gain
2 & 11 - SMU 22
(1:03 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice.
+40 YD
3 & 11 - SMU 22
(0:57 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to TUL 38 for 40 yards (31-L.Brooks).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 38
(0:45 - 4th) 26-U.Bentley to TUL 39 for -1 yard (40-N.Anderson).
No Gain
2 & 11 - SMU 39
(0:37 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Gray.
No Gain
3 & 11 - SMU 39
(0:33 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson.
No Good
4 & 11 - SMU 39
(0:27 - 4th) 34-C.Naggar 57 yards Field Goal is No Good.

TULANE Green Wave

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 39
(0:21 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 80-T.James.
+21 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 39
(0:15 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt scrambles to SMU 40 for 21 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TULANE 40
(0:07 - 4th) Penalty on TUL 91-N.Seiden False start 5 yards enforced at SMU 40. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - TULANE 45
(0:07 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 80-T.James.
No Gain
2 & 15 - TULANE 45
(0:03 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Jones.

TULANE Green Wave  - Interception (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25
(0:00 - 5) 5-S.Huderson to SMU 23 for 2 yards (50-R.McBryde).
Sack
2 & 8 - TULANE 23
(0:00 - 5) 7-M.Pratt sacked at SMU 31 for -8 yards (3-D.Robinson).
Int
3 & 16 - TULANE 31
(0:00 - 5) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 3-P.Watts INTERCEPTED by 1-B.Crossley at SMU 20. 1-B.Crossley to SMU 33 for 13 yards (58-C.Thomas). Penalty on TUL 58-C.Thomas Facemasking declined.

SMU Mustangs  - End of Game (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25
(0:00 - 5) 31-T.Lavine to TUL 20 for 5 yards (37-M.Clark).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - SMU 20
(0:00 - 5) 31-T.Lavine to TUL 19 for 1 yard (37-M.Clark).
+2 YD
3 & 4 - SMU 19
(0:00 - 5) 31-T.Lavine to TUL 17 for 2 yards (77-J.Johnson).
Field Goal
4 & 2 - SMU 17
(0:00 - 5) 34-C.Naggar 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
