Key Players
T. Bigsby 4 RB
111 RuYds, RuTD, 6 ReYds, REC
K. Harris 20 RB
83 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 21 ReYds, 2 RECs
1st Quarter
Field Goal 8:38
26-A.Carlson 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
62
yds
04:51
pos
3
0
Touchdown 4:41
10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
56
yds
01:53
pos
9
0
Missed Two Point Conversion 4:33
14-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
plays
yds
pos
9
0
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 12:56
20-K.Harris runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
29
yds
02:00
pos
9
6
Point After TD 12:49
43-P.White extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
9
7
Touchdown 10:28
4-T.Bigsby runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
02:25
pos
15
7
Point After TD 10:24
26-A.Carlson extra point is good. Team penalty on SC Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
16
7
Touchdown 0:42
15-C.Hill runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
49
yds
04:28
pos
16
13
Point After TD 0:35
43-P.White extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
14
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 10:28
26-A.Carlson 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
44
yds
04:32
pos
19
14
Touchdown 6:38
15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith runs 10 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on AUB 94-T.Truesdell Offside declined.
9
plays
82
yds
03:51
pos
19
20
Missed Two Point Conversion 6:31
15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
plays
yds
pos
19
22
Touchdown 0:59
20-K.Harris runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
8
yds
00:00
pos
19
26
4th Quarter
Field Goal 9:17
43-P.White 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
58
yds
04:24
pos
19
30
Field Goal 6:39
26-A.Carlson 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
70
yds
02:34
pos
22
30
Team Stats
1st Downs 27 20
Rushing 13 8
Passing 13 8
Penalty 1 4
3rd Down Conv 7-16 7-13
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 481 297
Total Plays 83 67
Avg Gain 5.8 4.4
Net Yards Rushing 209 153
Rush Attempts 36 43
Avg Rush Yards 5.8 3.6
Yards Passing 272 144
Comp. - Att. 24-47 15-24
Yards Per Pass 5.0 5.2
Penalties - Yards 9-89 5-39
Touchdowns 2 4
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 3 1
Punts - Avg 2-45.5 5-48.4
Return Yards 1 37
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-3
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-1 3-34
Safeties 0 0
1234T
13 Auburn 2-1 973322
South Carolina 1-2 01413330
Williams-Brice Stadium Columbia, SC
 272 PASS YDS 144
209 RUSH YDS 153
481 TOTAL YDS 297
Auburn
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Nix 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.1% 272 1 3 93.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.1% 272 1 3 93.9
B. Nix 24/47 272 1 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Bigsby 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 111 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 111 1
T. Bigsby 16 111 1 30
B. Nix 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 69 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 69 0
B. Nix 15 69 0 18
D. Williams 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
D. Williams 4 17 0 10
E. Stove 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
E. Stove 1 12 0 12
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
S. Williams 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
14 4 74 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 74 0
S. Williams 14 4 74 0 44
E. Stove 12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 7 60 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 60 1
E. Stove 10 7 60 1 16
A. Schwartz 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 6 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 59 0
A. Schwartz 11 6 59 0 22
Z. Capers 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 40 0
Z. Capers 5 3 40 0 19
D. Williams 3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 26 0
D. Williams 2 2 26 0 22
S. Jackson 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
S. Jackson 2 1 9 0 9
T. Bigsby 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Bigsby 1 1 6 0 6
L. Deal 86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
L. Deal 1 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
Z. McClain 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 1.0
Z. McClain 10-2 1.0 0
O. Pappoe 0 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 1 0.0
O. Pappoe 8-2 0.0 1
J. Sherwood 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Sherwood 5-0 0.0 0
C. Wooden 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
C. Wooden 5-2 0.0 0
R. McCreary 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. McCreary 4-0 0.0 0
N. Pritchett 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
N. Pritchett 3-1 0.0 0
S. Monday 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Monday 3-0 0.0 0
C. Tutt 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Tutt 3-0 0.0 0
D. Hall 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Hall 2-0 0.0 0
B. Bryant 1 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Bryant 2-1 0.0 0
T. Truesdell 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
T. Truesdell 2-2 0.0 0
D. Newkirk 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Newkirk 1-0 0.0 0
J. Peters 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Peters 1-0 0.0 0
C. Johnson 45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
D. Butler 49 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Butler 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Carlson 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 1/1
SEASON FG XP
3/3 1/1
A. Carlson 3/3 38 1/1 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Marshall 41 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 45.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 45.5 0
A. Marshall 2 45.5 0 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Bigsby 4 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
T. Bigsby 1 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
South Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Hill 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 144 1 1 118.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 144 1 1 118.3
C. Hill 15/24 144 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Harris 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 83 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 83 2
K. Harris 25 83 2 19
D. Fenwick 14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 68 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 68 0
D. Fenwick 12 68 0 19
D. Joyner 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
D. Joyner 1 14 0 14
J. Vann 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
J. Vann 1 -6 0 -6
C. Hill 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -7 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -7 1
C. Hill 4 -7 1 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
S. Smith 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 8 76 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 76 1
S. Smith 11 8 76 1 32
N. Muse 9 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 29 0
N. Muse 2 2 29 0 20
K. Harris 20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
K. Harris 2 2 21 0 12
J. Vann 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Vann 1 1 11 0 11
A. Prentice 46 FB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
A. Prentice 1 1 10 0 10
K. Mullins 80 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Mullins 1 0 0 0 0
R. Powers 84 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Powers 2 0 0 0 0
X. Legette 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
X. Legette 2 0 0 0 0
D. Joyner 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
D. Joyner 2 1 -3 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Sanders 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
S. Sanders 10-0 0.0 0
K. Thomas 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 2.0
K. Thomas 8-0 2.0 0
J. Robinson 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
J. Robinson 6-1 0.0 0
R. Roderick 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
R. Roderick 5-0 0.0 0
D. Staley 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
D. Staley 4-2 0.0 0
E. Jones 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
E. Jones 4-2 0.0 0
B. Johnson 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Johnson 3-0 0.0 0
J. Horn 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
J. Horn 3-0 0.0 2
K. Enagbare 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
K. Enagbare 2-0 1.0 0
J. Dixon 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Dixon 2-1 0.0 0
J. Dickerson 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. Dickerson 1-0 0.0 1
Z. Pickens 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Pickens 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hunter 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hunter 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ellis 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ellis 1-0 0.0 0
J. Burch 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Burch 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. White 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
P. White 1/1 39 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Kroeger 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 48.4 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 48.4 3
K. Kroeger 5 48.4 3 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Smith 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
S. Smith 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Robinson 7 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
J. Robinson 1 3.0 3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:29 AUBURN 20 4:51 13 62 FG
6:34 AUBURN 44 1:53 7 56 TD
0:34 AUBURN 3 0:26 3 26
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:49 AUBURN 25 2:25 7 75 TD
8:44 AUBURN 8 3:34 9 43 INT
0:35 AUBURN 35 0:32 5 8 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 AUBURN 25 4:32 13 54 FG
6:31 AUBURN 31 0:57 3 1 Punt
2:30 AUBURN 18 1:15 5 74 INT
0:54 AUBURN 25 0:00 4 16 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:13 AUBURN 25 2:34 6 70 FG
2:15 AUBURN 20 2:06 11 71 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SC 25 1:20 3 3 Punt
8:32 SC 25 1:50 4 -15 Punt
4:33 SC 9 3:49 9 38 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:49 AUBURN 29 2:00 5 29 TD
10:24 SC 25 1:29 4 20 Punt
5:03 AUBURN 49 4:28 11 49 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:22 SC 25 3:51 9 60 TD
5:29 SC 29 2:24 7 -11 INT
0:59 AUBURN 8 0:00 1 8 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:41 SC 21 4:24 8 58 FG
6:39 SC 25 4:16 9 31 Punt

SC Gamecocks  - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25
(15:00 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to SC 26 for 1 yard (1-B.Bryant).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - SC 26
(14:24 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to SC 28 for 2 yards (0-O.Pappoe25-C.Wooden).
No Gain
3 & 7 - SC 28
(13:46 - 1st) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 17-X.Legette.
Punt
4 & 7 - SC 28
(13:40 - 1st) 39-K.Kroeger punts 53 yards from SC 28 to the AUB 19 downed by 11-D.Hill.

AUBURN Tigers  - FG (13 plays, 62 yards, 4:51 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 20
(13:29 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Schwartz.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 20
(13:20 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 21 for 1 yard (5-K.Thomas).
+22 YD
3 & 9 - AUBURN 21
(12:45 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 3-D.Williams. 3-D.Williams pushed ob at AUB 43 for 22 yards (4-J.Dickerson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 43
(12:23 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 43
(12:17 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to SC 46 for 11 yards (30-D.Staley).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 46
(11:50 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to SC 40 for 6 yards (21-S.Sanders).
No Gain
2 & 4 - AUBURN 40
(11:28 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Jackson.
+5 YD
3 & 4 - AUBURN 40
(11:24 - 1st) 10-B.Nix to SC 35 for 5 yards (7-J.Robinson).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 35
(10:58 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 11-S.Jackson. 11-S.Jackson to SC 26 for 9 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 1 - AUBURN 26
(10:26 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby to SC 21 for 5 yards (6-Z.Pickens3-J.Burch).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 21
(9:58 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
Sack
2 & 10 - AUBURN 21
(9:54 - 1st) 10-B.Nix sacked at SC 22 for -1 yard (5-K.Thomas).
+4 YD
3 & 11 - AUBURN 22
(9:19 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz pushed ob at SC 18 for 4 yards (7-J.Robinson).
Field Goal
4 & 7 - AUBURN 18
(8:38 - 1st) 26-A.Carlson 35 yards Field Goal is Good.

SC Gamecocks  - Punt (4 plays, -15 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:32 - 1st) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25
(8:32 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to SC 27 for 2 yards (45-C.Johnson).
Sack
2 & 8 - SC 27
(8:04 - 1st) 15-C.Hill sacked at SC 22 for -5 yards (9-Z.McClain).
+1 YD
3 & 13 - SC 22
(7:26 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to SC 23 for 1 yard. Penalty on SC 71-E.Douglas Holding 10 yards enforced at SC 23.
-3 YD
3 & 22 - SC 13
(7:13 - 1st) 15-C.Hill complete to 5-D.Joyner. 5-D.Joyner to SC 10 for -3 yards (23-R.McCreary).
Punt
4 & 25 - SC 10
(6:42 - 1st) 39-K.Kroeger punts 46 yards from SC 10 to AUB 44 fair catch by 6-J.Johnson.

AUBURN Tigers  - TD (7 plays, 56 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 44
(6:34 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to SC 48 for 8 yards (21-S.Sanders).
+11 YD
2 & 2 - AUBURN 48
(6:12 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 80-Z.Capers. 80-Z.Capers to SC 37 for 11 yards (21-S.Sanders).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 37
(5:46 - 1st) 12-E.Stove to SC 25 for 12 yards (30-D.Staley).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25
(5:20 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby to SC 11 for 14 yards (19-B.Johnson7-J.Robinson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 11
(4:52 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
No Gain
2 & 10 - AUBURN 11
(4:47 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
+11 YD
3 & 10 - AUBURN 11
(4:41 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(4:41 - 1st) 14-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.

SC Gamecocks  - Punt (9 plays, 38 yards, 3:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:33 - 1st) 26-A.Carlson kicks 63 yards from AUB 35. 13-S.Smith to SC 18 for 16 yards (13-L.Tennison). Penalty on SC 35-E.Shaw Holding 9 yards enforced at SC 18.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SC 9
(4:25 - 1st) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith pushed ob at SC 17 for 8 yards.
No Gain
2 & 2 - SC 17
(4:00 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to SC 17 for no gain (1-B.Bryant9-Z.McClain).
+12 YD
3 & 2 - SC 17
(3:12 - 1st) 15-C.Hill complete to 20-K.Harris. 20-K.Harris to SC 29 for 12 yards (9-Z.McClain).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 29
(2:31 - 1st) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
-4 YD
2 & 10 - SC 29
(2:23 - 1st) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to SC 25 for -4 yards (25-C.Wooden).
Penalty
3 & 14 - SC 25
(1:40 - 1st) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith. Penalty on AUB 23-R.McCreary Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SC 25. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 40
(1:35 - 1st) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - SC 40
(1:29 - 1st) 14-D.Fenwick to SC 47 for 7 yards (6-C.Tutt94-T.Truesdell).
No Gain
3 & 3 - SC 47
(0:50 - 1st) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
Punt
4 & 3 - SC 47
(0:44 - 1st) 39-K.Kroeger punts 51 yards from SC 47 to the AUB 2 downed by 27-J.Foster.

AUBURN Tigers

Result Play
+22 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 3
(0:34 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz pushed ob at AUB 25 for 22 yards (19-B.Johnson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25
(0:13 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 25
(0:08 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 86-L.Deal. 86-L.Deal to AUB 29 for 4 yards.

SC Gamecocks  - TD (5 plays, 29 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
3 & 6 - SC 29
(15:00 - 2nd) Penalty on AUB 71-B.Council False start 5 yards enforced at AUB 29. No Play.
Int
3 & 11 - SC 24
(15:00 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams INTERCEPTED by 1-J.Horn at AUB 29. 1-J.Horn to AUB 29 for no gain.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 29
(14:49 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to AUB 25 for 4 yards (9-Z.McClain).
+9 YD
2 & 6 - SC 25
(14:10 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to AUB 16 for 9 yards (9-Z.McClain).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 16
(13:46 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to AUB 12 for 4 yards (25-C.Wooden0-O.Pappoe).
+9 YD
2 & 6 - SC 12
(13:13 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill complete to 20-K.Harris. 20-K.Harris pushed ob at AUB 3 for 9 yards (9-Z.McClain).
+3 YD
1 & 3 - SC 3
(12:56 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:49 - 2nd) 43-P.White extra point is good.

AUBURN Tigers  - TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:49 - 2nd) 98-M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25
(12:49 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 26 for 1 yard (3-J.Burch30-D.Staley).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - AUBURN 26
(12:19 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 32 for 6 yards (53-E.Jones).
+9 YD
3 & 3 - AUBURN 32
(11:38 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix to AUB 41 for 9 yards (22-J.Dixon).
+44 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 41
(11:06 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to SC 15 for 44 yards (1-J.Horn).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 15
(10:44 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Schwartz.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 15
(10:40 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby to SC 2 for 13 yards (21-S.Sanders22-J.Dixon).
+2 YD
1 & 2 - AUBURN 2
(10:28 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:24 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson extra point is good. Team penalty on SC Offside declined.

SC Gamecocks  - Punt (4 plays, 20 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:24 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 40 yards from AUB 35 to SC 25 fair catch by 13-S.Smith.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25
(10:24 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill complete to 9-N.Muse. 9-N.Muse to SC 45 for 20 yards (0-O.Pappoe14-N.Pritchett).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 45
(9:48 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 84-R.Powers.
No Gain
2 & 10 - SC 45
(9:43 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill to SC 45 for no gain (25-C.Wooden9-Z.McClain).
No Gain
3 & 10 - SC 45
(8:59 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 84-R.Powers.
Punt
4 & 10 - SC 45
(8:55 - 2nd) 39-K.Kroeger punts 48 yards from SC 45 to the AUB 7 downed by 28-D.Rush.

AUBURN Tigers  - Interception (9 plays, 43 yards, 3:34 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 8
(8:44 - 2nd) 3-D.Williams to AUB 14 for 6 yards (30-D.Staley).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - AUBURN 14
(8:17 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix to AUB 20 for 6 yards (10-R.Roderick).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 20
(7:58 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to AUB 20 for no gain (21-S.Sanders).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 20
(7:25 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to AUB 27 for 7 yards (7-J.Robinson).
Sack
3 & 3 - AUBURN 27
(6:42 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix sacked at AUB 34 for 7 yards (1-J.Horn).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 34
(6:16 - 2nd) 3-D.Williams to AUB 34 for no gain (5-K.Thomas).
No Gain
2 & 10 - AUBURN 34
(5:47 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 80-Z.Capers.
Penalty
3 & 10 - AUBURN 34
(5:39 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 80-Z.Capers. 80-Z.Capers to AUB 41 for 7 yards (22-J.Dixon). Penalty on SC 52-K.Enagbare Offside 5 yards enforced at AUB 34. No Play.
Int
3 & 5 - AUBURN 39
(5:10 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams INTERCEPTED by 4-J.Dickerson at AUB 49. 4-J.Dickerson to AUB 49 for no gain.

SC Gamecocks  - TD (11 plays, 49 yards, 4:28 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 49
(5:03 - 2nd) 14-D.Fenwick to AUB 47 for 2 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - SC 47
(4:29 - 2nd) 14-D.Fenwick pushed ob at AUB 45 for 2 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
+10 YD
3 & 6 - SC 45
(3:54 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith pushed ob at AUB 35 for 10 yards (6-C.Tutt).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SC 35
(3:36 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith pushed ob at AUB 29 for 6 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - SC 29
(3:00 - 2nd) 14-D.Fenwick to AUB 23 for 6 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SC 23
(2:27 - 2nd) 14-D.Fenwick to AUB 17 for 6 yards (15-J.Peters).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - SC 17
(1:53 - 2nd) 14-D.Fenwick to AUB 15 for 2 yards (29-D.Hall).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - SC 15
(1:34 - 2nd) 14-D.Fenwick to AUB 13 for 2 yards (94-T.Truesdell).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - SC 13
(1:05 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill complete to 6-J.Vann. 6-J.Vann to AUB 2 for 11 yards (23-R.McCreary).
+1 YD
1 & 2 - SC 2
(0:51 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to AUB 1 for 1 yard.
+1 YD
2 & 1 - SC 1
(0:42 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:35 - 2nd) 43-P.White extra point is good.

AUBURN Tigers  - Halftime (5 plays, 8 yards, 0:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:35 - 2nd) 98-M.Jeter kicks 30 yards from SC 35 out of bounds at the AUB 35.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 35
(0:35 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 35
(0:28 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove runs ob at AUB 40 for 5 yards.
+8 YD
3 & 5 - AUBURN 40
(0:23 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to AUB 48 for 8 yards (7-J.Robinson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 48
(0:11 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix scrambles pushed ob at AUB 49 for 1 yard (5-K.Thomas).
Sack
2 & 9 - AUBURN 49
(0:03 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix sacked at AUB 43 for -6 yards (52-K.Enagbare).

AUBURN Tigers  - FG (13 plays, 54 yards, 4:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 43-P.White kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 29 for 4 yards (7-J.Robinson).
Penalty
2 & 6 - AUBURN 29
(14:38 - 3rd) Team penalty on AUB False start 5 yards enforced at AUB 29. No Play.
+1 YD
2 & 11 - AUBURN 24
(14:27 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 25 for 1 yard (52-K.Enagbare).
Penalty
3 & 10 - AUBURN 25
(13:54 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams. Penalty on SC 99-J.Ellis Offside 5 yards enforced at AUB 25. No Play.
Penalty
3 & 5 - AUBURN 30
(13:48 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams. Penalty on SC 1-J.Horn Holding 10 yards enforced at AUB 30. No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 40
(13:35 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to SC 48 for 12 yards (53-E.Jones).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 48
(13:12 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to SC 42 for 6 yards (10-R.Roderick).
No Gain
2 & 4 - AUBURN 42
(12:43 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 12-E.Stove.
+5 YD
3 & 4 - AUBURN 42
(12:39 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz pushed ob at SC 37 for 5 yards (10-R.Roderick).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 37
(12:19 - 3rd) 3-D.Williams to SC 27 for 10 yards (10-R.Roderick).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 27
(11:52 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to SC 25 for 2 yards (22-J.Dixon).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - AUBURN 25
(11:10 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix to SC 21 for 4 yards (30-D.Staley).
No Gain
3 & 4 - AUBURN 21
(10:33 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - AUBURN 21
(10:28 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson 38 yards Field Goal is Good.

SC Gamecocks  - TD (9 plays, 60 yards, 3:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:22 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25
(10:22 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to SC 33 for 8 yards (23-R.McCreary).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - SC 33
(9:43 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to SC 34 for 1 yard (94-T.Truesdell).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - SC 34
(9:04 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to SC 35 for 1 yard (21-S.Monday).
Penalty
1 & 10 - SC 35
(8:30 - 3rd) Penalty on AUB 21-S.Monday Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at SC 35.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SC 50
(8:30 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to AUB 45 for 5 yards (20-J.Sherwood0-O.Pappoe).
No Gain
2 & 5 - SC 45
(8:30 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 17-X.Legette.
+19 YD
3 & 5 - SC 45
(8:08 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to AUB 26 for 19 yards (21-S.Monday).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - SC 26
(7:03 - 3rd) 14-D.Fenwick to AUB 7 for 19 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
-3 YD
1 & 7 - SC 7
(7:40 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill to AUB 10 for -3 yards (25-C.Wooden).
+10 YD
2 & 10 - SC 10
(6:38 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith runs 10 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on AUB 94-T.Truesdell Offside declined.
+2 YD
(6:31 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.

AUBURN Tigers  - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:31 - 3rd) 98-M.Jeter kicks 57 yards from SC 35. 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 31 for 23 yards (53-E.Jones).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 31
(6:31 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 12-E.Stove.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 31
(6:26 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix to AUB 32 for 1 yard (5-K.Thomas).
No Gain
3 & 9 - AUBURN 32
(6:21 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 80-Z.Capers.
Punt
4 & 9 - AUBURN 32
(5:34 - 3rd) 41-A.Marshall punts 42 yards from AUB 32. 7-J.Robinson to SC 29 for 3 yards (21-S.Monday12-E.Stove).

SC Gamecocks  - Interception (7 plays, -11 yards, 2:24 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - SC 29
(5:29 - 3rd) 5-D.Joyner pushed ob at SC 43 for 14 yards (6-C.Tutt).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 43
(5:17 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to SC 47 for 4 yards (14-N.Pritchett).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - SC 47
(5:00 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to AUB 50 for 3 yards (9-Z.McClain94-T.Truesdell).
Penalty
3 & 3 - SC 50
(4:27 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 80-K.Mullins. Penalty on AUB 21-S.Monday Pass interference 15 yards enforced at AUB 50. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 35
(3:46 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris pushed ob at AUB 31 for 4 yards (14-N.Pritchett).
+10 YD
2 & 6 - SC 31
(3:38 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill complete to 46-A.Prentice. 46-A.Prentice to AUB 21 for 10 yards (21-S.Monday).
Int
1 & 10 - SC 21
(3:05 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Joyner INTERCEPTED by 0-O.Pappoe at AUB 17. 0-O.Pappoe to AUB 18 for 1 yard.

AUBURN Tigers  - Interception (5 plays, 74 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 18
(2:30 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 21 for 3 yards (99-J.Ellis53-E.Jones).
+10 YD
2 & 7 - AUBURN 21
(2:24 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to AUB 31 for 10 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 31
(1:53 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 34 for 3 yards (5-K.Thomas).
No Gain
2 & 7 - AUBURN 34
(1:39 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
Int
3 & 7 - AUBURN 34
(1:15 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams INTERCEPTED by 1-J.Horn at AUB 42. 1-J.Horn pushed ob at AUB 8 for 34 yards (10-B.Nix).

SC Gamecocks  - TD (1 plays, 8 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 8 - SC 8
(0:59 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris runs 8 yards for a touchdown.

AUBURN Tigers  - Punt (4 plays, 16 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:54 - 3rd) 43-P.White extra point is good.
Kickoff
(0:54 - 3rd) 98-M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25
(0:54 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix to AUB 29 for 4 yards (10-R.Roderick).
No Gain
2 & 6 - AUBURN 29
(0:54 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Schwartz.
Penalty
3 & 6 - AUBURN 29
(0:16 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix sacked at AUB 34 for 5 yards. Penalty on AUB 56-T.Manning Holding 10 yards enforced at AUB 29. No Play. (53-E.Jones).
+12 YD
3 & 16 - AUBURN 19
(15:00 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to AUB 31 for 12 yards (21-S.Sanders). Penalty on AUB 80-Z.Capers Holding 10 yards enforced at AUB 31.
+10 YD
3 & 14 - AUBURN 21
(14:34 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 80-Z.Capers. 80-Z.Capers to AUB 31 for 10 yards (7-J.Robinson).
Punt
4 & 4 - AUBURN 31
(13:54 - 4th) 41-A.Marshall punts 49 yards from AUB 31 to the SC 20 downed by 21-S.Monday.

SC Gamecocks  - FG (8 plays, 58 yards, 4:24 poss)

Result Play
-5 YD
1 & 10 - SC 21
(13:41 - 4th) to SC 16 FUMBLES. 15-C.Hill to SC 16 for no gain.
+8 YD
2 & 15 - SC 16
(13:15 - 4th) 14-D.Fenwick to SC 24 for 8 yards (14-N.Pritchett1-B.Bryant).
+32 YD
3 & 7 - SC 24
(12:43 - 4th) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to AUB 44 for 32 yards (23-R.McCreary).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SC 44
(12:10 - 4th) 15-C.Hill complete to 9-N.Muse. 9-N.Muse to AUB 35 for 9 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
+8 YD
2 & 1 - SC 35
(11:17 - 4th) 14-D.Fenwick to AUB 27 for 8 yards (9-Z.McClain).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 27
(10:52 - 4th) 14-D.Fenwick to AUB 23 for 4 yards (9-Z.McClain).
No Gain
2 & 6 - SC 23
(10:11 - 4th) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 80-K.Mullins.
+2 YD
3 & 6 - SC 23
(10:04 - 4th) 14-D.Fenwick to AUB 21 for 2 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
Field Goal
4 & 4 - SC 21
(9:17 - 4th) 43-P.White 39 yards Field Goal is Good.

AUBURN Tigers  - FG (6 plays, 70 yards, 2:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:13 - 4th) 43-P.White kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
+30 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25
(9:13 - 4th) 4-T.Bigsby pushed ob at SC 45 for 30 yards (21-S.Sanders).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 45
(8:42 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 80-Z.Capers. 80-Z.Capers to SC 26 for 19 yards (1-J.Horn30-D.Staley).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 26
(8:24 - 4th) 4-T.Bigsby to SC 7 for 19 yards (21-S.Sanders).
+1 YD
1 & 7 - AUBURN 7
(8:03 - 4th) 4-T.Bigsby to SC 6 for 1 yard.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - AUBURN 6
(7:28 - 4th) 3-D.Williams to SC 5 for 1 yard (19-B.Johnson53-E.Jones).
No Gain
3 & 5 - AUBURN 5
(6:51 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 12-E.Stove.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - AUBURN 5
(6:39 - 4th) 26-A.Carlson 22 yards Field Goal is Good.

SC Gamecocks  - Punt (9 plays, 31 yards, 4:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:39 - 4th) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25
(6:36 - 4th) 20-K.Harris to SC 32 for 7 yards (9-Z.McClain49-D.Butler).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - SC 32
(6:01 - 4th) 20-K.Harris to SC 34 for 2 yards (9-Z.McClain).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - SC 34
(5:26 - 4th) 20-K.Harris to SC 35 for 1 yard (44-D.Newkirk).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SC 35
(4:51 - 4th) 20-K.Harris to SC 38 for 3 yards (0-O.Pappoe25-C.Wooden).
No Gain
2 & 7 - SC 38
(4:13 - 4th) 20-K.Harris to SC 38 for no gain (0-O.Pappoe).
Penalty
3 & 7 - SC 38
(3:31 - 4th) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith. Team penalty on AUB Pass interference 14 yards enforced at SC 38. No Play.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 48
(3:26 - 4th) 20-K.Harris to AUB 50 for -2 yards (25-C.Wooden).
+1 YD
2 & 12 - SC 50
(3:16 - 4th) 20-K.Harris to AUB 49 for 1 yard (29-D.Hall).
+5 YD
3 & 11 - SC 49
(3:13 - 4th) 20-K.Harris to AUB 44 for 5 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
Punt
4 & 6 - SC 44
(2:23 - 4th) 39-K.Kroeger punts 44 yards from AUB 44 to AUB End Zone. touchback.

AUBURN Tigers  - End of Game (11 plays, 71 yards, 2:06 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 20
(2:15 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to AUB 32 for 12 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 32
(2:09 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
+17 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 32
(2:03 - 4th) 10-B.Nix to AUB 49 for 17 yards (5-K.Thomas).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 49
(1:51 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Schwartz.
+16 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 49
(1:44 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to SC 35 for 16 yards. Penalty on SC 6-Z.Pickens Offside declined.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 35
(1:36 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Schwartz.
Sack
2 & 10 - AUBURN 35
(1:32 - 4th) 10-B.Nix sacked at SC 17 for 18 yards (21-S.Sanders).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 17
(1:07 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 3-D.Williams. 3-D.Williams to SC 13 for 4 yards (53-E.Jones).
Sack
2 & 6 - AUBURN 13
(0:43 - 4th) 10-B.Nix sacked at SC 22 for -9 yards. Penalty on AUB 10-B.Nix Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at SC 22. (5-K.Thomas).
+10 YD
3 & 15 - AUBURN 22
(0:21 - 4th) 10-B.Nix scrambles pushed ob at SC 12 for 10 yards (21-S.Sanders).
+3 YD
4 & 5 - AUBURN 12
(0:09 - 4th) 10-B.Nix scrambles to SC 9 for 3 yards (53-E.Jones). Penalty on AUB 1-A.Schwartz Facemask Incidental declined.
