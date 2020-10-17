Drive Chart
|AUBURN
|SC
Key Players
T. Bigsby
4 RB
111 RuYds, RuTD, 6 ReYds, REC
K. Harris
20 RB
83 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 21 ReYds, 2 RECs
Touchdown 4:41
10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
56
yds
01:53
pos
9
0
Point After TD 10:24
26-A.Carlson extra point is good. Team penalty on SC Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
16
7
Touchdown 6:38
15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith runs 10 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on AUB 94-T.Truesdell Offside declined.
9
plays
82
yds
03:51
pos
19
20
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|20
|Rushing
|13
|8
|Passing
|13
|8
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|481
|297
|Total Plays
|83
|67
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|209
|153
|Rush Attempts
|36
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.8
|3.6
|Yards Passing
|272
|144
|Comp. - Att.
|24-47
|15-24
|Yards Per Pass
|5.0
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|9-89
|5-39
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-45.5
|5-48.4
|Return Yards
|1
|37
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-1
|3-34
|Safeties
|0
|0
|272
|PASS YDS
|144
|209
|RUSH YDS
|153
|481
|TOTAL YDS
|297
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|24/47
|272
|1
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
T. Bigsby 4 RB
|T. Bigsby
|16
|111
|1
|30
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|15
|69
|0
|18
D. Williams 3 RB
|D. Williams
|4
|17
|0
|10
E. Stove 12 WR
|E. Stove
|1
|12
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|14
|4
|74
|0
|44
|
E. Stove 12 WR
|E. Stove
|10
|7
|60
|1
|16
|
A. Schwartz 1 WR
|A. Schwartz
|11
|6
|59
|0
|22
|
Z. Capers 80 WR
|Z. Capers
|5
|3
|40
|0
|19
|
D. Williams 3 RB
|D. Williams
|2
|2
|26
|0
|22
S. Jackson 11 WR
|S. Jackson
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
T. Bigsby 4 RB
|T. Bigsby
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
L. Deal 86 TE
|L. Deal
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
Z. McClain 9 LB
|Z. McClain
|10-2
|1.0
|0
O. Pappoe 0 LB
|O. Pappoe
|8-2
|0.0
|1
J. Sherwood 20 DB
|J. Sherwood
|5-0
|0.0
|0
C. Wooden 25 LB
|C. Wooden
|5-2
|0.0
|0
R. McCreary 23 DB
|R. McCreary
|4-0
|0.0
|0
N. Pritchett 14 DB
|N. Pritchett
|3-1
|0.0
|0
S. Monday 21 DB
|S. Monday
|3-0
|0.0
|0
C. Tutt 6 DB
|C. Tutt
|3-0
|0.0
|0
D. Hall 29 LB
|D. Hall
|2-0
|0.0
|0
B. Bryant 1 DE
|B. Bryant
|2-1
|0.0
|0
T. Truesdell 94 DT
|T. Truesdell
|2-2
|0.0
|0
D. Newkirk 44 DT
|D. Newkirk
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Peters 15 DB
|J. Peters
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. Johnson 45 DE
|C. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Butler 49 DT
|D. Butler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
A. Carlson 26 K
|A. Carlson
|3/3
|38
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
A. Marshall 41 P
|A. Marshall
|2
|45.5
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
T. Bigsby 4 RB
|T. Bigsby
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
C. Hill 15 QB
|C. Hill
|15/24
|144
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
K. Harris 20 RB
|K. Harris
|25
|83
|2
|19
|
D. Fenwick 14 RB
|D. Fenwick
|12
|68
|0
|19
|
D. Joyner 5 WR
|D. Joyner
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Vann 6 WR
|J. Vann
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
C. Hill 15 QB
|C. Hill
|4
|-7
|1
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
S. Smith 13 WR
|S. Smith
|11
|8
|76
|1
|32
|
N. Muse 9 TE
|N. Muse
|2
|2
|29
|0
|20
|
K. Harris 20 RB
|K. Harris
|2
|2
|21
|0
|12
J. Vann 6 WR
|J. Vann
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
A. Prentice 46 FB
|A. Prentice
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
K. Mullins 80 TE
|K. Mullins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
R. Powers 84 WR
|R. Powers
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
X. Legette 17 WR
|X. Legette
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
D. Joyner 5 WR
|D. Joyner
|2
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
S. Sanders 21 DB
|S. Sanders
|10-0
|0.0
|0
K. Thomas 5 DL
|K. Thomas
|8-0
|2.0
|0
J. Robinson 7 DB
|J. Robinson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
R. Roderick 10 DB
|R. Roderick
|5-0
|0.0
|0
D. Staley 30 LB
|D. Staley
|4-2
|0.0
|0
E. Jones 53 LB
|E. Jones
|4-2
|0.0
|0
B. Johnson 19 LB
|B. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
J. Horn 1 DB
|J. Horn
|3-0
|0.0
|2
K. Enagbare 52 DL
|K. Enagbare
|2-0
|1.0
|0
J. Dixon 22 DB
|J. Dixon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
J. Dickerson 4 DB
|J. Dickerson
|1-0
|0.0
|1
Z. Pickens 6 DL
|Z. Pickens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Hunter 14 DB
|J. Hunter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Ellis 99 DL
|J. Ellis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Burch 3 LB
|J. Burch
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
P. White 43 K
|P. White
|1/1
|39
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
K. Kroeger 39 P
|K. Kroeger
|5
|48.4
|3
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
S. Smith 13 WR
|S. Smith
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Robinson 7 DB
|J. Robinson
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
SC
Gamecocks
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(15:00 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to SC 26 for 1 yard (1-B.Bryant).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - SC 26(14:24 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to SC 28 for 2 yards (0-O.Pappoe25-C.Wooden).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - SC 28(13:46 - 1st) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 17-X.Legette.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - SC 28(13:40 - 1st) 39-K.Kroeger punts 53 yards from SC 28 to the AUB 19 downed by 11-D.Hill.
AUBURN
Tigers
- FG (13 plays, 62 yards, 4:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 20(13:29 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Schwartz.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 20(13:20 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 21 for 1 yard (5-K.Thomas).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 9 - AUBURN 21(12:45 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 3-D.Williams. 3-D.Williams pushed ob at AUB 43 for 22 yards (4-J.Dickerson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 43(12:23 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 43(12:17 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to SC 46 for 11 yards (30-D.Staley).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 46(11:50 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to SC 40 for 6 yards (21-S.Sanders).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - AUBURN 40(11:28 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Jackson.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - AUBURN 40(11:24 - 1st) 10-B.Nix to SC 35 for 5 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 35(10:58 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 11-S.Jackson. 11-S.Jackson to SC 26 for 9 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - AUBURN 26(10:26 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby to SC 21 for 5 yards (6-Z.Pickens3-J.Burch).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 21(9:58 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 21(9:54 - 1st) 10-B.Nix sacked at SC 22 for -1 yard (5-K.Thomas).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 11 - AUBURN 22(9:19 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz pushed ob at SC 18 for 4 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - AUBURN 18(8:38 - 1st) 26-A.Carlson 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
SC
Gamecocks
- Punt (4 plays, -15 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:32 - 1st) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(8:32 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to SC 27 for 2 yards (45-C.Johnson).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - SC 27(8:04 - 1st) 15-C.Hill sacked at SC 22 for -5 yards (9-Z.McClain).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 13 - SC 22(7:26 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to SC 23 for 1 yard. Penalty on SC 71-E.Douglas Holding 10 yards enforced at SC 23.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 22 - SC 13(7:13 - 1st) 15-C.Hill complete to 5-D.Joyner. 5-D.Joyner to SC 10 for -3 yards (23-R.McCreary).
|Punt
|
4 & 25 - SC 10(6:42 - 1st) 39-K.Kroeger punts 46 yards from SC 10 to AUB 44 fair catch by 6-J.Johnson.
AUBURN
Tigers
- TD (7 plays, 56 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 44(6:34 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to SC 48 for 8 yards (21-S.Sanders).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 2 - AUBURN 48(6:12 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 80-Z.Capers. 80-Z.Capers to SC 37 for 11 yards (21-S.Sanders).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 37(5:46 - 1st) 12-E.Stove to SC 25 for 12 yards (30-D.Staley).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(5:20 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby to SC 11 for 14 yards (19-B.Johnson7-J.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 11(4:52 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 11(4:47 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - AUBURN 11(4:41 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(4:41 - 1st) 14-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
SC
Gamecocks
- Punt (9 plays, 38 yards, 3:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:33 - 1st) 26-A.Carlson kicks 63 yards from AUB 35. 13-S.Smith to SC 18 for 16 yards (13-L.Tennison). Penalty on SC 35-E.Shaw Holding 9 yards enforced at SC 18.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 9(4:25 - 1st) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith pushed ob at SC 17 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - SC 17(4:00 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to SC 17 for no gain (1-B.Bryant9-Z.McClain).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 2 - SC 17(3:12 - 1st) 15-C.Hill complete to 20-K.Harris. 20-K.Harris to SC 29 for 12 yards (9-Z.McClain).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 29(2:31 - 1st) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - SC 29(2:23 - 1st) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to SC 25 for -4 yards (25-C.Wooden).
|Penalty
|
3 & 14 - SC 25(1:40 - 1st) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith. Penalty on AUB 23-R.McCreary Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SC 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 40(1:35 - 1st) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - SC 40(1:29 - 1st) 14-D.Fenwick to SC 47 for 7 yards (6-C.Tutt94-T.Truesdell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - SC 47(0:50 - 1st) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - SC 47(0:44 - 1st) 39-K.Kroeger punts 51 yards from SC 47 to the AUB 2 downed by 27-J.Foster.
AUBURN
Tigers
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 3(0:34 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz pushed ob at AUB 25 for 22 yards (19-B.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(0:13 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 25(0:08 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 86-L.Deal. 86-L.Deal to AUB 29 for 4 yards.
SC
Gamecocks
- TD (5 plays, 29 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - SC 29(15:00 - 2nd) Penalty on AUB 71-B.Council False start 5 yards enforced at AUB 29. No Play.
|Int
|
3 & 11 - SC 24(15:00 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams INTERCEPTED by 1-J.Horn at AUB 29. 1-J.Horn to AUB 29 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 29(14:49 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to AUB 25 for 4 yards (9-Z.McClain).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - SC 25(14:10 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to AUB 16 for 9 yards (9-Z.McClain).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 16(13:46 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to AUB 12 for 4 yards (25-C.Wooden0-O.Pappoe).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - SC 12(13:13 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill complete to 20-K.Harris. 20-K.Harris pushed ob at AUB 3 for 9 yards (9-Z.McClain).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - SC 3(12:56 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:49 - 2nd) 43-P.White extra point is good.
AUBURN
Tigers
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:49 - 2nd) 98-M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(12:49 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 26 for 1 yard (3-J.Burch30-D.Staley).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - AUBURN 26(12:19 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 32 for 6 yards (53-E.Jones).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - AUBURN 32(11:38 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix to AUB 41 for 9 yards (22-J.Dixon).
|+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 41(11:06 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to SC 15 for 44 yards (1-J.Horn).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 15(10:44 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Schwartz.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 15(10:40 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby to SC 2 for 13 yards (21-S.Sanders22-J.Dixon).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - AUBURN 2(10:28 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:24 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson extra point is good. Team penalty on SC Offside declined.
SC
Gamecocks
- Punt (4 plays, 20 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:24 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 40 yards from AUB 35 to SC 25 fair catch by 13-S.Smith.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(10:24 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill complete to 9-N.Muse. 9-N.Muse to SC 45 for 20 yards (0-O.Pappoe14-N.Pritchett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 45(9:48 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 84-R.Powers.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SC 45(9:43 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill to SC 45 for no gain (25-C.Wooden9-Z.McClain).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - SC 45(8:59 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 84-R.Powers.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - SC 45(8:55 - 2nd) 39-K.Kroeger punts 48 yards from SC 45 to the AUB 7 downed by 28-D.Rush.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Interception (9 plays, 43 yards, 3:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 8(8:44 - 2nd) 3-D.Williams to AUB 14 for 6 yards (30-D.Staley).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - AUBURN 14(8:17 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix to AUB 20 for 6 yards (10-R.Roderick).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 20(7:58 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to AUB 20 for no gain (21-S.Sanders).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 20(7:25 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to AUB 27 for 7 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - AUBURN 27(6:42 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix sacked at AUB 34 for 7 yards (1-J.Horn).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 34(6:16 - 2nd) 3-D.Williams to AUB 34 for no gain (5-K.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 34(5:47 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 80-Z.Capers.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - AUBURN 34(5:39 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 80-Z.Capers. 80-Z.Capers to AUB 41 for 7 yards (22-J.Dixon). Penalty on SC 52-K.Enagbare Offside 5 yards enforced at AUB 34. No Play.
|Int
|
3 & 5 - AUBURN 39(5:10 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams INTERCEPTED by 4-J.Dickerson at AUB 49. 4-J.Dickerson to AUB 49 for no gain.
SC
Gamecocks
- TD (11 plays, 49 yards, 4:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 49(5:03 - 2nd) 14-D.Fenwick to AUB 47 for 2 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - SC 47(4:29 - 2nd) 14-D.Fenwick pushed ob at AUB 45 for 2 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - SC 45(3:54 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith pushed ob at AUB 35 for 10 yards (6-C.Tutt).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 35(3:36 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith pushed ob at AUB 29 for 6 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - SC 29(3:00 - 2nd) 14-D.Fenwick to AUB 23 for 6 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 23(2:27 - 2nd) 14-D.Fenwick to AUB 17 for 6 yards (15-J.Peters).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - SC 17(1:53 - 2nd) 14-D.Fenwick to AUB 15 for 2 yards (29-D.Hall).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - SC 15(1:34 - 2nd) 14-D.Fenwick to AUB 13 for 2 yards (94-T.Truesdell).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 13(1:05 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill complete to 6-J.Vann. 6-J.Vann to AUB 2 for 11 yards (23-R.McCreary).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - SC 2(0:51 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to AUB 1 for 1 yard.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - SC 1(0:42 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:35 - 2nd) 43-P.White extra point is good.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Halftime (5 plays, 8 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:35 - 2nd) 98-M.Jeter kicks 30 yards from SC 35 out of bounds at the AUB 35.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 35(0:35 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 35(0:28 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove runs ob at AUB 40 for 5 yards.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - AUBURN 40(0:23 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to AUB 48 for 8 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 48(0:11 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix scrambles pushed ob at AUB 49 for 1 yard (5-K.Thomas).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - AUBURN 49(0:03 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix sacked at AUB 43 for -6 yards (52-K.Enagbare).
AUBURN
Tigers
- FG (13 plays, 54 yards, 4:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 43-P.White kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(15:00 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 29 for 4 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - AUBURN 29(14:38 - 3rd) Team penalty on AUB False start 5 yards enforced at AUB 29. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - AUBURN 24(14:27 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 25 for 1 yard (52-K.Enagbare).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - AUBURN 25(13:54 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams. Penalty on SC 99-J.Ellis Offside 5 yards enforced at AUB 25. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - AUBURN 30(13:48 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams. Penalty on SC 1-J.Horn Holding 10 yards enforced at AUB 30. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 40(13:35 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to SC 48 for 12 yards (53-E.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 48(13:12 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to SC 42 for 6 yards (10-R.Roderick).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - AUBURN 42(12:43 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 12-E.Stove.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - AUBURN 42(12:39 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz pushed ob at SC 37 for 5 yards (10-R.Roderick).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 37(12:19 - 3rd) 3-D.Williams to SC 27 for 10 yards (10-R.Roderick).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 27(11:52 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to SC 25 for 2 yards (22-J.Dixon).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - AUBURN 25(11:10 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix to SC 21 for 4 yards (30-D.Staley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - AUBURN 21(10:33 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - AUBURN 21(10:28 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
SC
Gamecocks
- TD (9 plays, 60 yards, 3:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:22 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(10:22 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to SC 33 for 8 yards (23-R.McCreary).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - SC 33(9:43 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to SC 34 for 1 yard (94-T.Truesdell).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - SC 34(9:04 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to SC 35 for 1 yard (21-S.Monday).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SC 35(8:30 - 3rd) Penalty on AUB 21-S.Monday Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at SC 35.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 50(8:30 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to AUB 45 for 5 yards (20-J.Sherwood0-O.Pappoe).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SC 45(8:30 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 17-X.Legette.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 5 - SC 45(8:08 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to AUB 26 for 19 yards (21-S.Monday).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 26(7:03 - 3rd) 14-D.Fenwick to AUB 7 for 19 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 7 - SC 7(7:40 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill to AUB 10 for -3 yards (25-C.Wooden).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - SC 10(6:38 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith runs 10 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on AUB 94-T.Truesdell Offside declined.
|+2 YD
|(6:31 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:31 - 3rd) 98-M.Jeter kicks 57 yards from SC 35. 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 31 for 23 yards (53-E.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 31(6:31 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 12-E.Stove.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 31(6:26 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix to AUB 32 for 1 yard (5-K.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - AUBURN 32(6:21 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 80-Z.Capers.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - AUBURN 32(5:34 - 3rd) 41-A.Marshall punts 42 yards from AUB 32. 7-J.Robinson to SC 29 for 3 yards (21-S.Monday12-E.Stove).
SC
Gamecocks
- Interception (7 plays, -11 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 29(5:29 - 3rd) 5-D.Joyner pushed ob at SC 43 for 14 yards (6-C.Tutt).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 43(5:17 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to SC 47 for 4 yards (14-N.Pritchett).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - SC 47(5:00 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to AUB 50 for 3 yards (9-Z.McClain94-T.Truesdell).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - SC 50(4:27 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 80-K.Mullins. Penalty on AUB 21-S.Monday Pass interference 15 yards enforced at AUB 50. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 35(3:46 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris pushed ob at AUB 31 for 4 yards (14-N.Pritchett).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - SC 31(3:38 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill complete to 46-A.Prentice. 46-A.Prentice to AUB 21 for 10 yards (21-S.Monday).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - SC 21(3:05 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Joyner INTERCEPTED by 0-O.Pappoe at AUB 17. 0-O.Pappoe to AUB 18 for 1 yard.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Interception (5 plays, 74 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 18(2:30 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 21 for 3 yards (99-J.Ellis53-E.Jones).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - AUBURN 21(2:24 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to AUB 31 for 10 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 31(1:53 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 34 for 3 yards (5-K.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - AUBURN 34(1:39 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|Int
|
3 & 7 - AUBURN 34(1:15 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams INTERCEPTED by 1-J.Horn at AUB 42. 1-J.Horn pushed ob at AUB 8 for 34 yards (10-B.Nix).
AUBURN
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, 16 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:54 - 3rd) 43-P.White extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(0:54 - 3rd) 98-M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(0:54 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix to AUB 29 for 4 yards (10-R.Roderick).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - AUBURN 29(0:54 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Schwartz.
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - AUBURN 29(0:16 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix sacked at AUB 34 for 5 yards. Penalty on AUB 56-T.Manning Holding 10 yards enforced at AUB 29. No Play. (53-E.Jones).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 16 - AUBURN 19(15:00 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to AUB 31 for 12 yards (21-S.Sanders). Penalty on AUB 80-Z.Capers Holding 10 yards enforced at AUB 31.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 14 - AUBURN 21(14:34 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 80-Z.Capers. 80-Z.Capers to AUB 31 for 10 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - AUBURN 31(13:54 - 4th) 41-A.Marshall punts 49 yards from AUB 31 to the SC 20 downed by 21-S.Monday.
SC
Gamecocks
- FG (8 plays, 58 yards, 4:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 21(13:41 - 4th) to SC 16 FUMBLES. 15-C.Hill to SC 16 for no gain.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 15 - SC 16(13:15 - 4th) 14-D.Fenwick to SC 24 for 8 yards (14-N.Pritchett1-B.Bryant).
|+32 YD
|
3 & 7 - SC 24(12:43 - 4th) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to AUB 44 for 32 yards (23-R.McCreary).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 44(12:10 - 4th) 15-C.Hill complete to 9-N.Muse. 9-N.Muse to AUB 35 for 9 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - SC 35(11:17 - 4th) 14-D.Fenwick to AUB 27 for 8 yards (9-Z.McClain).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 27(10:52 - 4th) 14-D.Fenwick to AUB 23 for 4 yards (9-Z.McClain).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SC 23(10:11 - 4th) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 80-K.Mullins.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - SC 23(10:04 - 4th) 14-D.Fenwick to AUB 21 for 2 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - SC 21(9:17 - 4th) 43-P.White 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
AUBURN
Tigers
- FG (6 plays, 70 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:13 - 4th) 43-P.White kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(9:13 - 4th) 4-T.Bigsby pushed ob at SC 45 for 30 yards (21-S.Sanders).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 45(8:42 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 80-Z.Capers. 80-Z.Capers to SC 26 for 19 yards (1-J.Horn30-D.Staley).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 26(8:24 - 4th) 4-T.Bigsby to SC 7 for 19 yards (21-S.Sanders).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 7 - AUBURN 7(8:03 - 4th) 4-T.Bigsby to SC 6 for 1 yard.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - AUBURN 6(7:28 - 4th) 3-D.Williams to SC 5 for 1 yard (19-B.Johnson53-E.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - AUBURN 5(6:51 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 12-E.Stove.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - AUBURN 5(6:39 - 4th) 26-A.Carlson 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
SC
Gamecocks
- Punt (9 plays, 31 yards, 4:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:39 - 4th) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(6:36 - 4th) 20-K.Harris to SC 32 for 7 yards (9-Z.McClain49-D.Butler).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - SC 32(6:01 - 4th) 20-K.Harris to SC 34 for 2 yards (9-Z.McClain).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - SC 34(5:26 - 4th) 20-K.Harris to SC 35 for 1 yard (44-D.Newkirk).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 35(4:51 - 4th) 20-K.Harris to SC 38 for 3 yards (0-O.Pappoe25-C.Wooden).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - SC 38(4:13 - 4th) 20-K.Harris to SC 38 for no gain (0-O.Pappoe).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - SC 38(3:31 - 4th) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith. Team penalty on AUB Pass interference 14 yards enforced at SC 38. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 48(3:26 - 4th) 20-K.Harris to AUB 50 for -2 yards (25-C.Wooden).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - SC 50(3:16 - 4th) 20-K.Harris to AUB 49 for 1 yard (29-D.Hall).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 11 - SC 49(3:13 - 4th) 20-K.Harris to AUB 44 for 5 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - SC 44(2:23 - 4th) 39-K.Kroeger punts 44 yards from AUB 44 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
AUBURN
Tigers
- End of Game (11 plays, 71 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 20(2:15 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to AUB 32 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 32(2:09 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 32(2:03 - 4th) 10-B.Nix to AUB 49 for 17 yards (5-K.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 49(1:51 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Schwartz.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 49(1:44 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to SC 35 for 16 yards. Penalty on SC 6-Z.Pickens Offside declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 35(1:36 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Schwartz.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 35(1:32 - 4th) 10-B.Nix sacked at SC 17 for 18 yards (21-S.Sanders).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 17(1:07 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 3-D.Williams. 3-D.Williams to SC 13 for 4 yards (53-E.Jones).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - AUBURN 13(0:43 - 4th) 10-B.Nix sacked at SC 22 for -9 yards. Penalty on AUB 10-B.Nix Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at SC 22. (5-K.Thomas).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 15 - AUBURN 22(0:21 - 4th) 10-B.Nix scrambles pushed ob at SC 12 for 10 yards (21-S.Sanders).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 5 - AUBURN 12(0:09 - 4th) 10-B.Nix scrambles to SC 9 for 3 yards (53-E.Jones). Penalty on AUB 1-A.Schwartz Facemask Incidental declined.
