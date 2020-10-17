Drive Chart
|
|
|BC
|VATECH
Key Players
|
|
P. Jurkovec
5 QB
345 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 13 RuYds
|
|
H. Hooker
2 QB
111 PaYds, PaTD, 164 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
Touchdown 11:04
5-P.Jurkovec complete to 86-J.Gill. 86-J.Gill runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
77
yds
01:31
pos
6
3
Touchdown 2:59
2-H.Hooker complete to 21-K.Herbert. 21-K.Herbert runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
74
yds
03:50
pos
7
16
Touchdown 7:42
5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
65
yds
05:45
pos
13
17
20
33
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|25
|Rushing
|6
|16
|Passing
|16
|6
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|9-15
|3-9
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|435
|461
|Total Plays
|76
|56
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|8.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|90
|350
|Rush Attempts
|25
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|8.5
|Yards Passing
|345
|111
|Comp. - Att.
|28-51
|11-15
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|9-70
|7-63
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|5
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-3
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-41.5
|3-50.3
|Return Yards
|0
|45
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-45
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|345
|PASS YDS
|111
|
|
|90
|RUSH YDS
|350
|
|
|435
|TOTAL YDS
|461
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|28/51
|345
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Bailey 26 RB
|D. Bailey
|10
|41
|0
|14
|
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|7
|27
|0
|10
|
P. Garwo III 24 RB
|P. Garwo III
|1
|15
|0
|14
|
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|6
|13
|0
|10
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Gill 86 WR
|J. Gill
|8
|6
|104
|1
|43
|
J. Galloway 13 WR
|J. Galloway
|8
|4
|68
|0
|30
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|12
|7
|57
|0
|17
|
H. Long 80 TE
|H. Long
|8
|4
|53
|1
|20
|
C. Lewis 11 WR
|C. Lewis
|5
|2
|43
|0
|36
|
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|6
|5
|20
|0
|9
|
D. Bailey 26 RB
|D. Bailey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Sillah 11 DE
|S. Sillah
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Richardson 14 LB
|M. Richardson
|8-7
|0.0
|0
|
I. McDuffie 55 LB
|I. McDuffie
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Muse 8 DB
|J. Muse
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Palmer 18 DB
|M. Palmer
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Valdez 97 DE
|M. Valdez
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Barlow 44 DL
|B. Barlow
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Sebastian 10 DB
|B. Sebastian
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Roberts 4 DE
|M. Roberts
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Arnold 27 DB
|K. Arnold
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. DeBerry 21 DB
|J. DeBerry
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rayam 99 DT
|T. Rayam
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 5 DB
|D. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jones 20 DB
|E. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Maitre 3 DB
|J. Maitre
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Sparacio 34 LB
|J. Sparacio
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Horsley 96 DT
|C. Horsley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lamot 28 LB
|J. Lamot
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Morais 90 DL
|B. Morais
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Boumerhi 41 K
|A. Boumerhi
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Carlson 95 P
|G. Carlson
|2
|41.5
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Hooker 2 QB
|H. Hooker
|11/15
|111
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Hooker 2 QB
|H. Hooker
|18
|164
|3
|31
|
K. Herbert 21 RB
|K. Herbert
|18
|143
|0
|57
|
R. Blackshear 6 RB
|R. Blackshear
|3
|33
|1
|28
|
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Turner 11 WR
|T. Turner
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Herbert 21 RB
|K. Herbert
|2
|1
|29
|1
|29
|
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|2
|2
|29
|0
|20
|
J. Mitchell 82 TE
|J. Mitchell
|2
|2
|20
|0
|10
|
K. Smith 80 WR
|K. Smith
|4
|3
|16
|0
|7
|
R. Blackshear 6 RB
|R. Blackshear
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Turner 11 WR
|T. Turner
|2
|2
|8
|0
|10
|
N. Gallo 86 TE
|N. Gallo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Conner 22 DB
|C. Conner
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tisdale 34 LB
|A. Tisdale
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Deablo 17 DB
|D. Deablo
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Chatman 27 DB
|A. Chatman
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Murray 37 DB
|B. Murray
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Matheny 30 DB
|T. Matheny
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Barno 38 DL
|A. Barno
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Strong 44 DB
|D. Strong
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hollifield 4 LB
|D. Hollifield
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pollard 96 DL
|N. Pollard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 24 DB
|D. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Reed 9 DL
|J. Reed
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Belmar 8 DL
|E. Belmar
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Artis 15 LB
|K. Artis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ashby 23 LB
|R. Ashby
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fuga 58 DL
|J. Fuga
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wooten 51 DL
|R. Wooten
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hewitt 5 DL
|J. Hewitt
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Debose 13 DL
|Z. Debose
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Johnson 93 K
|B. Johnson
|2/3
|41
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Bradburn 91 P
|O. Bradburn
|3
|50.3
|0
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Herbert 21 RB
|K. Herbert
|2
|25.5
|32
|0
|
K. King 35 RB
|K. King
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
BC
Eagles
- Fumble (8 plays, 49 yards, 3:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 93-B.Johnson kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(15:00 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to BC 32 for 7 yards (17-D.Deablo).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - BC 32(14:21 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to BC 31 for -1 yard (96-N.Pollard22-C.Conner).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - BC 31(13:40 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to BC 40 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 40(13:10 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - BC 40(13:06 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to BC 49 for 9 yards (44-D.Strong).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BC 49(12:23 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to VT 49 for 2 yards (34-A.Tisdale58-J.Fuga).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 49(11:45 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to VT 41 for 8 yards (22-C.Conner34-A.Tisdale).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 2 - BC 41(11:09 - 1st) 24-P.Garwo to VT 26 FUMBLES (17-D.Deablo). 38-A.Barno to VT 26 for no gain.
VATECH
Hokies
- Missed FG (6 plays, 38 yards, 3:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 26(10:59 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell pushed ob at VT 36 for 10 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 36(10:22 - 1st) Penalty on VT 60-S.Dzansi False start 5 yards enforced at VT 36. No Play.
|+30 YD
|
1 & 15 - VATECH 31(10:02 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker pushed ob at BC 39 for 30 yards (20-E.Jones).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 39(9:29 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to BC 41 for -2 yards (21-J.DeBerry).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 12 - VATECH 41(8:58 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to BC 39 for 2 yards (4-M.Roberts).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - VATECH 39(8:13 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker scrambles to BC 36 for 3 yards (44-B.Barlow).
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - VATECH 36(7:35 - 1st) 93-B.Johnson 53 yards Field Goal is No Good.
BC
Eagles
- Fumble (3 plays, 49 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 36(7:29 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 11-C.Lewis. 11-C.Lewis to VT 28 for 36 yards (17-D.Deablo).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 28(6:46 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to VT 14 for 14 yards (17-D.Deablo22-C.Conner).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 14(6:12 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec to VT 15 FUMBLES. 34-A.Tisdale to VT 15 for no gain.
VATECH
Hokies
- FG (7 plays, 60 yards, 4:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 16(6:08 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to VT 30 for 14 yards (55-I.McDuffie14-M.Richardson).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 30(5:25 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert pushed ob at VT 43 for 13 yards (8-J.Muse).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 43(4:54 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson to BC 37 for 20 yards (18-M.Palmer).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 37(4:15 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to BC 27 for 10 yards (10-B.Sebastian55-I.McDuffie).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 27(3:43 - 1st) 11-T.Turner to BC 29 for -2 yards (10-B.Sebastian).
|Sack
|
2 & 12 - VATECH 29(3:05 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker sacked at BC 31 for -2 yards (3-J.Maitre).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 14 - VATECH 31(2:23 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 80-K.Smith. 80-K.Smith to BC 24 for 7 yards (21-J.DeBerry).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - VATECH 24(1:42 - 1st) 93-B.Johnson 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
BC
Eagles
- TD (13 plays, 77 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:37 - 1st) 96-J.Romo kicks 62 yards from VT 35. 1-J.Gill pushed ob at BC 23 for 20 yards (22-C.Conner).
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 23(1:32 - 1st) 4-Z.Flowers to BC 17 for -6 yards (38-A.Barno).
|+30 YD
|
2 & 16 - BC 17(0:51 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 13-J.Galloway. 13-J.Galloway to BC 47 for 30 yards (37-B.Murray).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 47(0:06 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to BC 50 for 3 yards (22-C.Conner27-A.Chatman).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - BC 50(15:00 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers pushed ob at VT 43 for 7 yards (27-A.Chatman).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 43(14:31 - 2nd) 23-T.Levy to VT 38 for 5 yards (34-A.Tisdale22-C.Conner).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - BC 38(13:58 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 1-J.Gill. 1-J.Gill to VT 26 for 12 yards (37-B.Murray).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 26(13:23 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BC 26(13:19 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Gill.
|+24 YD
|
3 & 10 - BC 26(13:13 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - BC 26(13:13 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers pushed ob at VT 17 for 9 yards (27-A.Chatman).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - BC 17(13:03 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec to VT 14 for 3 yards (34-A.Tisdale37-B.Murray).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 14(12:29 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to VT 7 for 7 yards (34-A.Tisdale51-R.Wooten).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 3 - BC 7(11:52 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to VT 12 for -5 yards (38-A.Barno34-A.Tisdale).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 8 - BC 12(11:04 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 86-J.Gill. 86-J.Gill runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:57 - 2nd) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
VATECH
Hokies
- TD (4 plays, 49 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:57 - 2nd) 37-D.Longman kicks 43 yards from BC 35. 35-K.King to BC 49 for 29 yards (37-D.Longman).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 49(10:52 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker to BC 18 for 31 yards (5-D.Jones90-B.Morais).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 18(10:09 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 80-K.Smith. 80-K.Smith to BC 12 for 6 yards (8-J.Muse10-B.Sebastian).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - VATECH 12(9:31 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to BC 7 for 5 yards (55-I.McDuffie34-J.Sparacio).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - VATECH 7(8:59 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:53 - 2nd) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
BC
Eagles
- Interception (5 plays, 2 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:53 - 2nd) 96-J.Romo kicks 63 yards from VT 35. 86-J.Gill to BC 19 for 17 yards (97-K.Banks55-A.Rosa). Penalty on VT 15-K.Artis Offside 5 yards enforced at BC 19.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 24(8:48 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Sillah.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BC 24(8:43 - 2nd) 23-T.Levy to BC 25 for 1 yard (96-N.Pollard5-J.Hewitt).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 9 - BC 25(8:04 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long runs ob at BC 40 for 15 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 40(7:18 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec runs ob at VT 50 for 10 yards.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - BC 50(6:47 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 24-D.Taylor at VT 26. 24-D.Taylor to VT 26 for no gain.
VATECH
Hokies
- TD (7 plays, 74 yards, 3:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 26(6:39 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson runs ob at VT 35 for 9 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - VATECH 35(6:12 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to VT 41 for 6 yards (14-M.Richardson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 41(5:45 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker to VT 46 for 5 yards (8-J.Muse).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - VATECH 46(5:09 - 2nd) 83-T.Robinson pushed ob at BC 42 for 12 yards (18-M.Palmer).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 42(4:30 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert pushed ob at BC 32 for 10 yards (8-J.Muse14-M.Richardson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 32(3:48 - 2nd) 6-R.Blackshear to BC 29 for 3 yards (97-M.Valdez).
|+29 YD
|
2 & 7 - VATECH 29(2:59 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 21-K.Herbert. 21-K.Herbert runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:49 - 2nd) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
BC
Eagles
- Punt (4 plays, -5 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:49 - 2nd) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35. 23-T.Levy to BC 22 for 22 yards (27-A.Chatman15-K.Artis).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 22(2:41 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 11-C.Lewis. 11-C.Lewis runs ob at BC 29 for 7 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - BC 29(2:08 - 2nd) Penalty on BC 4-Z.Flowers False start 5 yards enforced at BC 29. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BC 24(2:01 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - BC 24(1:55 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec sacked at BC 17 for -7 yards (38-A.Barno5-J.Hewitt).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - BC 17(1:47 - 2nd) 95-G.Carlson punts 49 yards from BC 17 to VT 34 fair catch by 83-T.Robinson.
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (4 plays, 22 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 34(1:40 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker scrambles to VT 48 for 14 yards (14-M.Richardson). Penalty on VT 54-L.Smith Holding 10 yards enforced at VT 35.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 19 - VATECH 25(1:28 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert pushed ob at VT 29 for 4 yards (14-M.Richardson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - VATECH 29(1:22 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 86-N.Gallo.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 15 - VATECH 29(1:17 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to VT 43 for 14 yards (44-B.Barlow).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - VATECH 43(0:28 - 2nd) 91-O.Bradburn punts 57 yards from VT 43 to BC End Zone. touchback.
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 37-D.Longman kicks 63 yards from BC 35. 21-K.Herbert pushed ob at VT 34 for 32 yards (37-D.Longman). Team penalty on BC Offside 5 yards enforced at VT 34.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 39(14:52 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert to VT 38 for -1 yard (10-B.Sebastian).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 11 - VATECH 38(14:17 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert to VT 36 for -2 yards (97-M.Valdez).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 13 - VATECH 36(13:45 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker scrambles runs ob at VT 43 for 7 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - VATECH 43(13:08 - 3rd) 91-O.Bradburn punts 57 yards from VT 43 to BC End Zone. touchback.
BC
Eagles
- TD (13 plays, 82 yards, 5:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 20(12:56 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey to BC 23 for 3 yards (22-C.Conner34-A.Tisdale).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - BC 23(12:21 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy to BC 25 for 2 yards (24-D.Taylor). Penalty on VT 9-J.Reed Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at BC 25.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 40(11:55 - 3rd) 23-T.Levy to BC 37 for -3 yards (8-E.Belmar23-R.Ashby).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 13 - BC 37(11:19 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 86-J.Gill. 86-J.Gill to VT 50 for 13 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 50(10:41 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers pushed ob at VT 42 for 8 yards (22-C.Conner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - BC 42(9:57 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - BC 42(9:52 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey to VT 39 for 3 yards (9-J.Reed58-J.Fuga).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 39(9:17 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BC 39(9:11 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - BC 39(9:05 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec scrambles to VT 36 for 3 yards (34-A.Tisdale).
|+16 YD
|
4 & 7 - BC 36(8:16 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 13-J.Galloway. 13-J.Galloway to VT 20 for 16 yards (24-D.Taylor).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 20(7:42 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to VT 1 for 19 yards (22-C.Conner).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 20(7:42 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BC 3(7:11 - 3rd) Team penalty on VT Offside 2 yards enforced at VT 3. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(7:11 - 3rd) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
VATECH
Hokies
- TD (8 plays, 94 yards, 3:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:11 - 3rd) 37-D.Longman kicks 63 yards from BC 35. 21-K.Herbert to VT 21 for 19 yards (32-N.DeNucci).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 21(7:03 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert to VT 22 for 1 yard (4-M.Roberts14-M.Richardson).
|+57 YD
|
2 & 9 - VATECH 22(6:21 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert to BC 21 for 57 yards (18-M.Palmer).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 21(5:44 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker to BC 19 for 2 yards (44-B.Barlow96-C.Horsley).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - VATECH 19(5:07 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker scrambles pushed ob at BC 12 for 7 yards (14-M.Richardson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - VATECH 12(4:30 - 3rd) 6-R.Blackshear to BC 10 for 2 yards (14-M.Richardson20-E.Jones).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 10(3:55 - 3rd) Penalty on BC 94-R.Betro Offside 5 yards enforced at BC 10. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - VATECH 5(3:43 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:39 - 3rd) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 35(3:39 - 3rd) Penalty on BC 93-L.Bequette Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at VT 35. No Play.
VATECH
Hokies
- FG (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 17(3:27 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert to BC 10 for 7 yards (55-I.McDuffie28-J.Lamot).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - VATECH 10(2:55 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert to BC 10 for no gain (97-M.Valdez14-M.Richardson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - VATECH 10(2:18 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 21-K.Herbert.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - VATECH 10(2:14 - 3rd) 93-B.Johnson 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
BC
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:10 - 3rd) 96-J.Romo kicks 40 yards from VT 35 to BC 25 fair catch by 23-T.Levy.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(2:10 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Gill.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - BC 25(2:03 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to BC 23 for -2 yards (17-D.Deablo).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 12 - BC 23(1:20 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy pushed ob at BC 31 for 8 yards (44-D.Strong).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - BC 31(0:44 - 3rd) 95-G.Carlson punts 34 yards from BC 31 to the VT 35 downed by 10-B.Sebastian.
BC
Eagles
- Downs (10 plays, 61 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - VATECH 40(15:00 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker to VT 46 for 6 yards (14-M.Richardson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 46(15:00 - 4th) Penalty on BC 94-R.Betro Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at VT 46. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 39(14:41 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker incomplete.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 39(14:36 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker to BC 31 for 8 yards (55-I.McDuffie14-M.Richardson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - VATECH 31(14:16 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker complete to 80-K.Smith. 80-K.Smith to BC 28 for 3 yards (55-I.McDuffie21-J.DeBerry).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 28(13:53 - 4th) 6-R.Blackshear runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(13:44 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 80-K.Smith.
|Kickoff
|(13:44 - 4th) 96-J.Romo kicks 40 yards from VT 35 to BC 25 fair catch by 23-T.Levy.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(13:44 - 4th) Penalty on BC 86-J.Gill False start 5 yards enforced at BC 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - BC 20(13:44 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Lewis.
|+43 YD
|
2 & 15 - BC 20(13:40 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 86-J.Gill. 86-J.Gill to VT 37 for 43 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 37(13:12 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Lewis.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BC 37(13:07 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 26-D.Bailey.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 10 - BC 37(13:01 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 86-J.Gill. 86-J.Gill pushed ob at VT 19 for 18 yards (37-B.Murray).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 19(12:34 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec scrambles to VT 14 for 5 yards (22-C.Conner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BC 14(11:58 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Galloway.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - BC 14(11:52 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - BC 14(11:49 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Galloway.
VATECH
Hokies
- Fumble (6 plays, 18 yards, 4:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 15(11:43 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to VT 18 for 3 yards (27-K.Arnold55-I.McDuffie).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 7 - VATECH 18(11:01 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker to VT 40 for 22 yards (55-I.McDuffie14-M.Richardson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 40(10:20 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to VT 40 for no gain (14-M.Richardson97-M.Valdez).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 40(9:34 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker to VT 40 for no gain (4-M.Roberts).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - VATECH 40(8:51 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell pushed ob at BC 22 for 38 yards (3-J.Maitre). Penalty on VT 85-C.Hodge Pass interference 16 yards enforced at VT 40. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 26 - VATECH 24(8:22 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker complete to 6-R.Blackshear. 6-R.Blackshear to VT 33 for 9 yards (99-T.Rayam14-M.Richardson).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - VATECH 33(7:43 - 4th) 91-O.Bradburn punts 37 yards from VT 33. to BC 30 FUMBLES. 84-T.Johnson to BC 30 for no gain.
BC
Eagles
- Interception (10 plays, 23 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 30(7:34 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers pushed ob at BC 39 for 9 yards (37-B.Murray).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - BC 39(7:02 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers. Team penalty on BC Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at BC 39. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - BC 34(6:54 - 4th) Penalty on BC 86-J.Gill False start 5 yards enforced at BC 34. No Play.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 11 - BC 29(6:57 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to BC 46 for 17 yards (27-A.Chatman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 46(6:29 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Lewis.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - BC 46(6:23 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers runs ob at VT 45 for 9 yards. Penalty on VT 17-D.Deablo Holding 10 yards enforced at BC 46. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 44(6:11 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Galloway.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BC 44(6:04 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy runs ob at VT 48 for -4 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - BC 48(5:36 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Galloway.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 14 - BC 48(5:36 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 13-J.Galloway. 13-J.Galloway runs ob at VT 33 for 15 yards.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - BC 33(5:14 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long INTERCEPTED by 37-B.Murray at VT 8. 37-B.Murray to BC 47 for 45 yards (5-P.Jurkovec).
VATECH
Hokies
- TD (6 plays, 47 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 47(5:01 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker to BC 39 for 8 yards (8-J.Muse97-M.Valdez).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - VATECH 39(4:16 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to BC 34 for 5 yards (27-K.Arnold55-I.McDuffie).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 34(3:35 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker to BC 27 for 7 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - VATECH 27(3:00 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 80-K.Smith.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - VATECH 27(2:56 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell to BC 17 for 10 yards (18-M.Palmer).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 17(2:28 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:20 - 4th) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
BC
Eagles
- Downs (12 plays, 39 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:20 - 4th) 96-J.Romo kicks 40 yards from VT 35 to BC 25 fair catch by 23-T.Levy.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(2:20 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 13-J.Galloway. 13-J.Galloway to BC 32 for 7 yards (15-K.Artis).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - BC 32(1:57 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long pushed ob at BC 41 for 9 yards (30-T.Matheny).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 41(1:52 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy to BC 46 for 5 yards (4-D.Hollifield13-Z.Debose).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BC 46(1:25 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - BC 46(1:22 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 86-J.Gill. 86-J.Gill to VT 48 for 6 yards (27-A.Chatman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 48(1:06 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Galloway.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - BC 48(1:02 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy to VT 39 for 9 yards (30-T.Matheny).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - BC 39(0:41 - 4th) 23-T.Levy pushed ob at VT 36 for 3 yards (4-D.Hollifield).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 36(0:36 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Gill.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - BC 36(0:30 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec scrambles to VT 31 for 5 yards (15-K.Artis4-D.Hollifield). Penalty on BC 73-C.Mahogany Holding 10 yards enforced at VT 36. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - BC 46(0:17 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 23-T.Levy.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 20 - BC 46(0:13 - 4th) 23-T.Levy to VT 36 for 10 yards (30-T.Matheny58-J.Fuga).
