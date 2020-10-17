Drive Chart
BC
VATECH

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
345 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 13 RuYds
H. Hooker 2 QB
111 PaYds, PaTD, 164 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
1st Quarter
Field Goal 1:42
93-B.Johnson 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
60
yds
04:26
pos
0
3
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 11:04
5-P.Jurkovec complete to 86-J.Gill. 86-J.Gill runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
77
yds
01:31
pos
6
3
Point After TD 10:57
41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 8:59
2-H.Hooker runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
49
yds
02:04
pos
7
9
Point After TD 8:53
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 2:59
2-H.Hooker complete to 21-K.Herbert. 21-K.Herbert runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
74
yds
03:50
pos
7
16
Point After TD 2:49
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 7:42
5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
65
yds
05:45
pos
13
17
Point After TD 7:11
41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 3:43
2-H.Hooker runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
74
yds
03:32
pos
14
23
Point After TD 3:39
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Field Goal 2:14
93-B.Johnson 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
7
yds
01:13
pos
14
27
4th Quarter
Touchdown 13:53
6-R.Blackshear runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
50
yds
00:00
pos
14
33
Missed Two Point Conversion 13:44
2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 80-K.Smith.
plays
yds
pos
20
33
Touchdown 2:28
2-H.Hooker runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
47
yds
02:41
pos
14
39
Point After TD 2:20
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
40
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 25
Rushing 6 16
Passing 16 6
Penalty 2 3
3rd Down Conv 9-15 3-9
4th Down Conv 2-3 0-0
Total Net Yards 435 461
Total Plays 76 56
Avg Gain 5.7 8.2
Net Yards Rushing 90 350
Rush Attempts 25 41
Avg Rush Yards 3.6 8.5
Yards Passing 345 111
Comp. - Att. 28-51 11-15
Yards Per Pass 6.6 6.8
Penalties - Yards 9-70 7-63
Touchdowns 2 5
Rushing TDs 0 4
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 5 0
Fumbles - Lost 4-3 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 2-41.5 3-50.3
Return Yards 0 45
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-45
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Boston College 3-1 077014
19 Virginia Tech 2-1 314101340
Lane Stadium/Worsham Field Blacksburg, VA
 345 PASS YDS 111
90 RUSH YDS 350
435 TOTAL YDS 461
Boston College
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.9% 345 2 2 116.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.9% 345 2 2 116.8
P. Jurkovec 28/51 345 2 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Bailey 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 41 0
D. Bailey 10 41 0 14
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 27 0
T. Levy 7 27 0 10
P. Garwo III 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 15 0
P. Garwo III 1 15 0 14
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 13 0
P. Jurkovec 6 13 0 10
Z. Flowers 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
Z. Flowers 1 -6 0 -6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Gill 86 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 6 104 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 104 1
J. Gill 8 6 104 1 43
J. Galloway 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 4 68 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 68 0
J. Galloway 8 4 68 0 30
Z. Flowers 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
12 7 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 57 0
Z. Flowers 12 7 57 0 17
H. Long 80 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 4 53 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 53 1
H. Long 8 4 53 1 20
C. Lewis 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 43 0
C. Lewis 5 2 43 0 36
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 20 0
T. Levy 6 5 20 0 9
D. Bailey 26 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Bailey 1 0 0 0 0
S. Sillah 11 DE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Sillah 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Richardson 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-7 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-7 0 0.0
M. Richardson 8-7 0.0 0
I. McDuffie 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
I. McDuffie 8-3 0.0 0
J. Muse 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Muse 5-0 0.0 0
M. Palmer 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Palmer 5-0 0.0 0
M. Valdez 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
M. Valdez 3-2 0.0 0
B. Barlow 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Barlow 3-0 0.0 0
B. Sebastian 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Sebastian 3-1 0.0 0
M. Roberts 4 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Roberts 3-0 0.0 0
K. Arnold 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Arnold 2-0 0.0 0
J. DeBerry 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. DeBerry 2-1 0.0 0
T. Rayam 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Rayam 1-0 0.0 0
D. Jones 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
E. Jones 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Jones 1-1 0.0 0
J. Maitre 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Maitre 1-0 1.0 0
J. Sparacio 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Sparacio 0-1 0.0 0
C. Horsley 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Horsley 0-1 0.0 0
J. Lamot 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Lamot 0-1 0.0 0
B. Morais 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Morais 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Boumerhi 41 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
A. Boumerhi 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Carlson 95 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 41.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 41.5 0
G. Carlson 2 41.5 0 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Gill 86 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 15.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 15.0 20 0
J. Gill 3 15.0 20 0
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
T. Levy 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Arnold 27 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
K. Arnold 1 0.0 0 0
D. Allick 53 OL
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
D. Allick 1 0.0 0 0
Virginia Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Hooker 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.3% 111 1 0 157.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.3% 111 1 0 157.5
H. Hooker 11/15 111 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
H. Hooker 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 164 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 164 3
H. Hooker 18 164 3 31
K. Herbert 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 143 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 143 0
K. Herbert 18 143 0 57
R. Blackshear 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 33 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 33 1
R. Blackshear 3 33 1 28
T. Robinson 83 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
T. Robinson 1 12 0 12
T. Turner 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
T. Turner 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Herbert 21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 29 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 29 1
K. Herbert 2 1 29 1 29
T. Robinson 83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 29 0
T. Robinson 2 2 29 0 20
J. Mitchell 82 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
J. Mitchell 2 2 20 0 10
K. Smith 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
K. Smith 4 3 16 0 7
R. Blackshear 6 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
R. Blackshear 1 1 9 0 9
T. Turner 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
T. Turner 2 2 8 0 10
N. Gallo 86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
N. Gallo 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Conner 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
C. Conner 6-3 0.0 0
A. Tisdale 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
A. Tisdale 5-3 0.0 0
D. Deablo 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Deablo 5-0 0.0 0
A. Chatman 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
A. Chatman 4-1 0.0 0
B. Murray 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
B. Murray 4-1 0.0 1
T. Matheny 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Matheny 3-0 0.0 0
A. Barno 38 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Barno 2-1 0.0 0
D. Strong 44 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Strong 2-0 0.0 0
D. Hollifield 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Hollifield 2-1 0.0 0
N. Pollard 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Pollard 2-0 0.0 0
D. Taylor 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
D. Taylor 2-0 0.0 1
J. Reed 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Reed 1-0 0.0 0
E. Belmar 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Belmar 1-0 0.0 0
K. Artis 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Artis 1-0 0.0 0
R. Ashby 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Ashby 1-1 0.0 0
J. Fuga 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
J. Fuga 0-3 0.0 0
R. Wooten 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Wooten 0-1 0.0 0
J. Hewitt 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Hewitt 0-2 0.0 0
Z. Debose 13 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Z. Debose 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Johnson 93 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
2/3 4/4
B. Johnson 2/3 41 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. Bradburn 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 50.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 50.3 0
O. Bradburn 3 50.3 0 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Herbert 21 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 25.5 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 25.5 32 0
K. Herbert 2 25.5 32 0
K. King 35 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 29.0 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 29.0 29 0
K. King 1 29.0 29 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BC 25 3:51 8 49 Fumble
7:29 BC 36 1:17 3 49 Fumble
1:37 BC 23 1:31 13 77 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:53 BC 24 2:06 5 2 INT
2:49 BC 22 1:02 4 -5 Punt
0:20 BC 20 0:00 1 4 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:56 BC 20 5:45 13 82 TD
3:39 BC 10 0:04 1 7 Fumble
2:10 BC 25 1:26 3 6 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:44 BC 25 1:55 10 61 Downs
7:34 BC 30 2:20 10 23 INT
2:20 BC 25 2:07 12 39 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:59 VATECH 26 3:24 6 38 FG Miss
6:08 VATECH 16 4:26 7 60 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:57 BC 49 2:04 4 49 TD
6:39 VATECH 26 3:50 7 74 TD
1:40 VATECH 34 1:12 4 22 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 VATECH 39 1:52 3 4 Punt
7:11 VATECH 21 3:32 8 94 TD
3:27 BC 17 1:13 3 7 FG
0:34 VATECH 35 0:00 1 5
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:43 VATECH 15 4:00 6 18 Fumble
5:01 BC 47 2:41 6 47 TD

BC Eagles  - Fumble (8 plays, 49 yards, 3:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 93-B.Johnson kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25
(15:00 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to BC 32 for 7 yards (17-D.Deablo).
-1 YD
2 & 3 - BC 32
(14:21 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to BC 31 for -1 yard (96-N.Pollard22-C.Conner).
+9 YD
3 & 4 - BC 31
(13:40 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to BC 40 for 9 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 40
(13:10 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - BC 40
(13:06 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to BC 49 for 9 yards (44-D.Strong).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - BC 49
(12:23 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to VT 49 for 2 yards (34-A.Tisdale58-J.Fuga).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BC 49
(11:45 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to VT 41 for 8 yards (22-C.Conner34-A.Tisdale).
+15 YD
2 & 2 - BC 41
(11:09 - 1st) 24-P.Garwo to VT 26 FUMBLES (17-D.Deablo). 38-A.Barno to VT 26 for no gain.

VATECH Hokies  - Missed FG (6 plays, 38 yards, 3:24 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 26
(10:59 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell pushed ob at VT 36 for 10 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
Penalty
1 & 10 - VATECH 36
(10:22 - 1st) Penalty on VT 60-S.Dzansi False start 5 yards enforced at VT 36. No Play.
+30 YD
1 & 15 - VATECH 31
(10:02 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker pushed ob at BC 39 for 30 yards (20-E.Jones).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 39
(9:29 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to BC 41 for -2 yards (21-J.DeBerry).
+2 YD
2 & 12 - VATECH 41
(8:58 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to BC 39 for 2 yards (4-M.Roberts).
+3 YD
3 & 10 - VATECH 39
(8:13 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker scrambles to BC 36 for 3 yards (44-B.Barlow).
No Good
4 & 7 - VATECH 36
(7:35 - 1st) 93-B.Johnson 53 yards Field Goal is No Good.

BC Eagles  - Fumble (3 plays, 49 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
+36 YD
1 & 10 - BC 36
(7:29 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 11-C.Lewis. 11-C.Lewis to VT 28 for 36 yards (17-D.Deablo).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - BC 28
(6:46 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to VT 14 for 14 yards (17-D.Deablo22-C.Conner).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 14
(6:12 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec to VT 15 FUMBLES. 34-A.Tisdale to VT 15 for no gain.

VATECH Hokies  - FG (7 plays, 60 yards, 4:26 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 16
(6:08 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to VT 30 for 14 yards (55-I.McDuffie14-M.Richardson).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 30
(5:25 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert pushed ob at VT 43 for 13 yards (8-J.Muse).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 43
(4:54 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson to BC 37 for 20 yards (18-M.Palmer).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 37
(4:15 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to BC 27 for 10 yards (10-B.Sebastian55-I.McDuffie).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 27
(3:43 - 1st) 11-T.Turner to BC 29 for -2 yards (10-B.Sebastian).
Sack
2 & 12 - VATECH 29
(3:05 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker sacked at BC 31 for -2 yards (3-J.Maitre).
+7 YD
3 & 14 - VATECH 31
(2:23 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 80-K.Smith. 80-K.Smith to BC 24 for 7 yards (21-J.DeBerry).
Field Goal
4 & 7 - VATECH 24
(1:42 - 1st) 93-B.Johnson 41 yards Field Goal is Good.

BC Eagles  - TD (13 plays, 77 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:37 - 1st) 96-J.Romo kicks 62 yards from VT 35. 1-J.Gill pushed ob at BC 23 for 20 yards (22-C.Conner).
-6 YD
1 & 10 - BC 23
(1:32 - 1st) 4-Z.Flowers to BC 17 for -6 yards (38-A.Barno).
+30 YD
2 & 16 - BC 17
(0:51 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 13-J.Galloway. 13-J.Galloway to BC 47 for 30 yards (37-B.Murray).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 47
(0:06 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to BC 50 for 3 yards (22-C.Conner27-A.Chatman).
+7 YD
2 & 7 - BC 50
(15:00 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers pushed ob at VT 43 for 7 yards (27-A.Chatman).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BC 43
(14:31 - 2nd) 23-T.Levy to VT 38 for 5 yards (34-A.Tisdale22-C.Conner).
+12 YD
2 & 5 - BC 38
(13:58 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 1-J.Gill. 1-J.Gill to VT 26 for 12 yards (37-B.Murray).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 26
(13:23 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BC 26
(13:19 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Gill.
+24 YD
3 & 10 - BC 26
(13:13 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
+9 YD
3 & 10 - BC 26
(13:13 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers pushed ob at VT 17 for 9 yards (27-A.Chatman).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - BC 17
(13:03 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec to VT 14 for 3 yards (34-A.Tisdale37-B.Murray).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BC 14
(12:29 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to VT 7 for 7 yards (34-A.Tisdale51-R.Wooten).
-5 YD
2 & 3 - BC 7
(11:52 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to VT 12 for -5 yards (38-A.Barno34-A.Tisdale).
+12 YD
3 & 8 - BC 12
(11:04 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 86-J.Gill. 86-J.Gill runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:57 - 2nd) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.

VATECH Hokies  - TD (4 plays, 49 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:57 - 2nd) 37-D.Longman kicks 43 yards from BC 35. 35-K.King to BC 49 for 29 yards (37-D.Longman).
+31 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 49
(10:52 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker to BC 18 for 31 yards (5-D.Jones90-B.Morais).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 18
(10:09 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 80-K.Smith. 80-K.Smith to BC 12 for 6 yards (8-J.Muse10-B.Sebastian).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - VATECH 12
(9:31 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to BC 7 for 5 yards (55-I.McDuffie34-J.Sparacio).
+7 YD
1 & 7 - VATECH 7
(8:59 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:53 - 2nd) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.

BC Eagles  - Interception (5 plays, 2 yards, 2:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:53 - 2nd) 96-J.Romo kicks 63 yards from VT 35. 86-J.Gill to BC 19 for 17 yards (97-K.Banks55-A.Rosa). Penalty on VT 15-K.Artis Offside 5 yards enforced at BC 19.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 24
(8:48 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Sillah.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - BC 24
(8:43 - 2nd) 23-T.Levy to BC 25 for 1 yard (96-N.Pollard5-J.Hewitt).
+15 YD
3 & 9 - BC 25
(8:04 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long runs ob at BC 40 for 15 yards.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BC 40
(7:18 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec runs ob at VT 50 for 10 yards.
Int
1 & 10 - BC 50
(6:47 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 24-D.Taylor at VT 26. 24-D.Taylor to VT 26 for no gain.

VATECH Hokies  - TD (7 plays, 74 yards, 3:50 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 26
(6:39 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson runs ob at VT 35 for 9 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 1 - VATECH 35
(6:12 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to VT 41 for 6 yards (14-M.Richardson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 41
(5:45 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker to VT 46 for 5 yards (8-J.Muse).
+12 YD
2 & 5 - VATECH 46
(5:09 - 2nd) 83-T.Robinson pushed ob at BC 42 for 12 yards (18-M.Palmer).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 42
(4:30 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert pushed ob at BC 32 for 10 yards (8-J.Muse14-M.Richardson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 32
(3:48 - 2nd) 6-R.Blackshear to BC 29 for 3 yards (97-M.Valdez).
+29 YD
2 & 7 - VATECH 29
(2:59 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 21-K.Herbert. 21-K.Herbert runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:49 - 2nd) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.

BC Eagles  - Punt (4 plays, -5 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:49 - 2nd) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35. 23-T.Levy to BC 22 for 22 yards (27-A.Chatman15-K.Artis).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BC 22
(2:41 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 11-C.Lewis. 11-C.Lewis runs ob at BC 29 for 7 yards.
Penalty
2 & 3 - BC 29
(2:08 - 2nd) Penalty on BC 4-Z.Flowers False start 5 yards enforced at BC 29. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 8 - BC 24
(2:01 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
Sack
3 & 8 - BC 24
(1:55 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec sacked at BC 17 for -7 yards (38-A.Barno5-J.Hewitt).
Punt
4 & 15 - BC 17
(1:47 - 2nd) 95-G.Carlson punts 49 yards from BC 17 to VT 34 fair catch by 83-T.Robinson.

VATECH Hokies  - Punt (4 plays, 22 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 34
(1:40 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker scrambles to VT 48 for 14 yards (14-M.Richardson). Penalty on VT 54-L.Smith Holding 10 yards enforced at VT 35.
+4 YD
1 & 19 - VATECH 25
(1:28 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert pushed ob at VT 29 for 4 yards (14-M.Richardson).
No Gain
2 & 15 - VATECH 29
(1:22 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 86-N.Gallo.
+14 YD
3 & 15 - VATECH 29
(1:17 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to VT 43 for 14 yards (44-B.Barlow).
Punt
4 & 1 - VATECH 43
(0:28 - 2nd) 91-O.Bradburn punts 57 yards from VT 43 to BC End Zone. touchback.

BC Eagles  - Halftime (1 plays, 4 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BC 20
(0:20 - 2nd) 23-T.Levy to BC 24 for 4 yards (23-R.Ashby4-D.Hollifield).

VATECH Hokies  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 37-D.Longman kicks 63 yards from BC 35. 21-K.Herbert pushed ob at VT 34 for 32 yards (37-D.Longman). Team penalty on BC Offside 5 yards enforced at VT 34.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 39
(14:52 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert to VT 38 for -1 yard (10-B.Sebastian).
-2 YD
2 & 11 - VATECH 38
(14:17 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert to VT 36 for -2 yards (97-M.Valdez).
+7 YD
3 & 13 - VATECH 36
(13:45 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker scrambles runs ob at VT 43 for 7 yards.
Punt
4 & 6 - VATECH 43
(13:08 - 3rd) 91-O.Bradburn punts 57 yards from VT 43 to BC End Zone. touchback.

BC Eagles  - TD (13 plays, 82 yards, 5:45 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 20
(12:56 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey to BC 23 for 3 yards (22-C.Conner34-A.Tisdale).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - BC 23
(12:21 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy to BC 25 for 2 yards (24-D.Taylor). Penalty on VT 9-J.Reed Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at BC 25.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 40
(11:55 - 3rd) 23-T.Levy to BC 37 for -3 yards (8-E.Belmar23-R.Ashby).
+13 YD
2 & 13 - BC 37
(11:19 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 86-J.Gill. 86-J.Gill to VT 50 for 13 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BC 50
(10:41 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers pushed ob at VT 42 for 8 yards (22-C.Conner).
No Gain
2 & 2 - BC 42
(9:57 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
+3 YD
3 & 2 - BC 42
(9:52 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey to VT 39 for 3 yards (9-J.Reed58-J.Fuga).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 39
(9:17 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BC 39
(9:11 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long.
+3 YD
3 & 10 - BC 39
(9:05 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec scrambles to VT 36 for 3 yards (34-A.Tisdale).
+16 YD
4 & 7 - BC 36
(8:16 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 13-J.Galloway. 13-J.Galloway to VT 20 for 16 yards (24-D.Taylor).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - BC 20
(7:42 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to VT 1 for 19 yards (22-C.Conner).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - BC 20
(7:42 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
1 & 10 - BC 3
(7:11 - 3rd) Team penalty on VT Offside 2 yards enforced at VT 3. No Play.
PAT Good
(7:11 - 3rd) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.

VATECH Hokies  - TD (8 plays, 94 yards, 3:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:11 - 3rd) 37-D.Longman kicks 63 yards from BC 35. 21-K.Herbert to VT 21 for 19 yards (32-N.DeNucci).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 21
(7:03 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert to VT 22 for 1 yard (4-M.Roberts14-M.Richardson).
+57 YD
2 & 9 - VATECH 22
(6:21 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert to BC 21 for 57 yards (18-M.Palmer).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 21
(5:44 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker to BC 19 for 2 yards (44-B.Barlow96-C.Horsley).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - VATECH 19
(5:07 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker scrambles pushed ob at BC 12 for 7 yards (14-M.Richardson).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - VATECH 12
(4:30 - 3rd) 6-R.Blackshear to BC 10 for 2 yards (14-M.Richardson20-E.Jones).
Penalty
1 & 10 - VATECH 10
(3:55 - 3rd) Penalty on BC 94-R.Betro Offside 5 yards enforced at BC 10. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 5 - VATECH 5
(3:43 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:39 - 3rd) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - VATECH 35
(3:39 - 3rd) Penalty on BC 93-L.Bequette Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at VT 35. No Play.

BC Eagles  - Fumble (1 plays, 7 yards, 0:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:39 - 3rd) 96-J.Romo kicks 48 yards from VT 50. 86-J.Gill pushed ob at BC 10 for 8 yards (22-C.Conner).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BC 10
(3:35 - 3rd) 23-T.Levy to BC 17 FUMBLES (22-C.Conner). 44-D.Strong to BC 17 for no gain.

VATECH Hokies  - FG (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 17
(3:27 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert to BC 10 for 7 yards (55-I.McDuffie28-J.Lamot).
No Gain
2 & 3 - VATECH 10
(2:55 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert to BC 10 for no gain (97-M.Valdez14-M.Richardson).
No Gain
3 & 3 - VATECH 10
(2:18 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 21-K.Herbert.
Field Goal
4 & 3 - VATECH 10
(2:14 - 3rd) 93-B.Johnson 27 yards Field Goal is Good.

BC Eagles  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:10 - 3rd) 96-J.Romo kicks 40 yards from VT 35 to BC 25 fair catch by 23-T.Levy.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 25
(2:10 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Gill.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - BC 25
(2:03 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to BC 23 for -2 yards (17-D.Deablo).
+8 YD
3 & 12 - BC 23
(1:20 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy pushed ob at BC 31 for 8 yards (44-D.Strong).
Punt
4 & 4 - BC 31
(0:44 - 3rd) 95-G.Carlson punts 34 yards from BC 31 to the VT 35 downed by 10-B.Sebastian.

VATECH Hokies

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 35
(0:34 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert to VT 40 for 5 yards (18-M.Palmer14-M.Richardson).

BC Eagles  - Downs (10 plays, 61 yards, 1:55 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
2 & 5 - VATECH 40
(15:00 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker to VT 46 for 6 yards (14-M.Richardson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - VATECH 46
(15:00 - 4th) Penalty on BC 94-R.Betro Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at VT 46. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 39
(14:41 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker incomplete.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 39
(14:36 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker to BC 31 for 8 yards (55-I.McDuffie14-M.Richardson).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - VATECH 31
(14:16 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker complete to 80-K.Smith. 80-K.Smith to BC 28 for 3 yards (55-I.McDuffie21-J.DeBerry).
+28 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 28
(13:53 - 4th) 6-R.Blackshear runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(13:44 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 80-K.Smith.
Kickoff
(13:44 - 4th) 96-J.Romo kicks 40 yards from VT 35 to BC 25 fair catch by 23-T.Levy.
Penalty
1 & 10 - BC 25
(13:44 - 4th) Penalty on BC 86-J.Gill False start 5 yards enforced at BC 25. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - BC 20
(13:44 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Lewis.
+43 YD
2 & 15 - BC 20
(13:40 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 86-J.Gill. 86-J.Gill to VT 37 for 43 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 37
(13:12 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Lewis.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BC 37
(13:07 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 26-D.Bailey.
+18 YD
3 & 10 - BC 37
(13:01 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 86-J.Gill. 86-J.Gill pushed ob at VT 19 for 18 yards (37-B.Murray).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BC 19
(12:34 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec scrambles to VT 14 for 5 yards (22-C.Conner).
No Gain
2 & 5 - BC 14
(11:58 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Galloway.
No Gain
3 & 5 - BC 14
(11:52 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
No Gain
4 & 5 - BC 14
(11:49 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Galloway.

VATECH Hokies  - Fumble (6 plays, 18 yards, 4:00 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 15
(11:43 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to VT 18 for 3 yards (27-K.Arnold55-I.McDuffie).
+22 YD
2 & 7 - VATECH 18
(11:01 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker to VT 40 for 22 yards (55-I.McDuffie14-M.Richardson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 40
(10:20 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to VT 40 for no gain (14-M.Richardson97-M.Valdez).
No Gain
2 & 10 - VATECH 40
(9:34 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker to VT 40 for no gain (4-M.Roberts).
Penalty
3 & 10 - VATECH 40
(8:51 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell pushed ob at BC 22 for 38 yards (3-J.Maitre). Penalty on VT 85-C.Hodge Pass interference 16 yards enforced at VT 40. No Play.
+9 YD
3 & 26 - VATECH 24
(8:22 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker complete to 6-R.Blackshear. 6-R.Blackshear to VT 33 for 9 yards (99-T.Rayam14-M.Richardson).
Punt
4 & 17 - VATECH 33
(7:43 - 4th) 91-O.Bradburn punts 37 yards from VT 33. to BC 30 FUMBLES. 84-T.Johnson to BC 30 for no gain.

BC Eagles  - Interception (10 plays, 23 yards, 2:20 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BC 30
(7:34 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers pushed ob at BC 39 for 9 yards (37-B.Murray).
Penalty
2 & 1 - BC 39
(7:02 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers. Team penalty on BC Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at BC 39. No Play.
Penalty
2 & 6 - BC 34
(6:54 - 4th) Penalty on BC 86-J.Gill False start 5 yards enforced at BC 34. No Play.
+17 YD
2 & 11 - BC 29
(6:57 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to BC 46 for 17 yards (27-A.Chatman).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 46
(6:29 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Lewis.
Penalty
2 & 10 - BC 46
(6:23 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers runs ob at VT 45 for 9 yards. Penalty on VT 17-D.Deablo Holding 10 yards enforced at BC 46. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 44
(6:11 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Galloway.
-4 YD
2 & 10 - BC 44
(6:04 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy runs ob at VT 48 for -4 yards.
No Gain
3 & 14 - BC 48
(5:36 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Galloway.
+15 YD
3 & 14 - BC 48
(5:36 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 13-J.Galloway. 13-J.Galloway runs ob at VT 33 for 15 yards.
Int
1 & 10 - BC 33
(5:14 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long INTERCEPTED by 37-B.Murray at VT 8. 37-B.Murray to BC 47 for 45 yards (5-P.Jurkovec).

VATECH Hokies  - TD (6 plays, 47 yards, 2:41 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 47
(5:01 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker to BC 39 for 8 yards (8-J.Muse97-M.Valdez).
+5 YD
2 & 2 - VATECH 39
(4:16 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to BC 34 for 5 yards (27-K.Arnold55-I.McDuffie).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 34
(3:35 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker to BC 27 for 7 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
No Gain
2 & 3 - VATECH 27
(3:00 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 80-K.Smith.
+10 YD
3 & 3 - VATECH 27
(2:56 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell to BC 17 for 10 yards (18-M.Palmer).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 17
(2:28 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:20 - 4th) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.

BC Eagles  - Downs (12 plays, 39 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:20 - 4th) 96-J.Romo kicks 40 yards from VT 35 to BC 25 fair catch by 23-T.Levy.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25
(2:20 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 13-J.Galloway. 13-J.Galloway to BC 32 for 7 yards (15-K.Artis).
+9 YD
2 & 3 - BC 32
(1:57 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long pushed ob at BC 41 for 9 yards (30-T.Matheny).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BC 41
(1:52 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy to BC 46 for 5 yards (4-D.Hollifield13-Z.Debose).
No Gain
2 & 5 - BC 46
(1:25 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long.
+6 YD
3 & 5 - BC 46
(1:22 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 86-J.Gill. 86-J.Gill to VT 48 for 6 yards (27-A.Chatman).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 48
(1:06 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Galloway.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - BC 48
(1:02 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy to VT 39 for 9 yards (30-T.Matheny).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - BC 39
(0:41 - 4th) 23-T.Levy pushed ob at VT 36 for 3 yards (4-D.Hollifield).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 36
(0:36 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Gill.
Penalty
2 & 10 - BC 36
(0:30 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec scrambles to VT 31 for 5 yards (15-K.Artis4-D.Hollifield). Penalty on BC 73-C.Mahogany Holding 10 yards enforced at VT 36. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 20 - BC 46
(0:17 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 23-T.Levy.
+10 YD
3 & 20 - BC 46
(0:13 - 4th) 23-T.Levy to VT 36 for 10 yards (30-T.Matheny58-J.Fuga).
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores