Drive Chart
CLEM
GATECH

Key Players
T. Lawrence 16 QB
404 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, INT, 6 RuYds
J. Camp 1 WR
59 ReYds, ReTD, REC
1st Quarter
Touchdown 8:00
16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
41
yds
01:39
pos
6
0
Point After TD 7:55
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 6:41
10-J.Sims complete to 1-J.Camp. 1-J.Camp runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
75
yds
01:23
pos
7
6
Point After TD 6:32
87-J.Kelley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 6:25
16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers runs 83 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
83
yds
00:18
pos
13
7
Point After TD 6:14
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Field Goal 4:08
29-B.Potter 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
3
yds
01:59
pos
17
7
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 12:51
16-T.Lawrence complete to 84-D.Allen. 84-D.Allen runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
62
yds
00:00
pos
23
7
Point After TD 12:43
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
7
Touchdown 7:09
44-N.Pinckney runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
80
yds
04:27
pos
30
7
Point After TD 7:05
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
7
Touchdown 3:20
16-T.Lawrence complete to 2-F.Ladson. 2-F.Ladson runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
73
yds
02:59
pos
37
7
Point After TD 3:14
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
7
Touchdown 2:15
9-T.Etienne runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
7
yds
00:27
pos
44
7
Point After TD 2:10
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
7
Touchdown 0:22
16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
68
yds
00:25
pos
51
7
Point After TD 0:16
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
52
7
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 8:26
27-C.Mellusi runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
5
yds
00:09
pos
58
7
Point After TD 8:21
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
59
7
4th Quarter
Touchdown 11:45
18-H.Helms complete to 14-K.Pace. 14-K.Pace runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
63
yds
02:31
pos
65
7
Point After TD 11:38
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
66
7
Point After TD 7:41
39-A.Swanson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
61
7
Point After TD 7:41
39-A.Swanson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
73
7
Team Stats
1st Downs 29 7
Rushing 8 4
Passing 20 2
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 9-17 2-14
4th Down Conv 2-2 0-3
Total Net Yards 671 204
Total Plays 88 58
Avg Gain 7.6 3.5
Net Yards Rushing 171 123
Rush Attempts 39 44
Avg Rush Yards 4.4 2.8
Yards Passing 500 81
Comp. - Att. 33-49 6-14
Yards Per Pass 9.5 2.0
Penalties - Yards 2-20 3-40
Touchdowns 10 1
Rushing TDs 3 0
Passing TDs 7 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 3
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 4-2
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 4-47.3 9-48.3
Return Yards 44 13
Punts - Returns 1-13 3-4
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-31 1-9
Safeties 0 0
1234T
1 Clemson 4-0 173571473
Georgia Tech 2-2 70007
Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field Atlanta, GA
 500 PASS YDS 81
171 RUSH YDS 123
671 TOTAL YDS 204
Clemson
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 404 5 1 219.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 404 5 1 219.5
T. Lawrence 24/33 404 5 1
H. Helms 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 74 2 0 254.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 74 2 0 254.5
H. Helms 5/7 74 2 0
W. Spiers 48 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 13 0 0 103.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 13 0 0 103.1
W. Spiers 2/3 13 0 0
T. Phommachanh 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 9 0 0 45.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 9 0 0 45.9
T. Phommachanh 2/6 9 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 44 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 44 1
T. Etienne 11 44 1 8
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 32 0
L. Dixon 5 32 0 21
M. Dukes 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 31 0
M. Dukes 3 31 0 29
C. Mellusi 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 21 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 21 1
C. Mellusi 5 21 1 13
K. Pace 14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 21 0
K. Pace 4 21 0 11
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
D. Rencher 4 11 0 4
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
T. Lawrence 3 6 0 10
T. Phommachanh 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
T. Phommachanh 2 2 0 7
H. Helms 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
H. Helms 1 2 0 2
N. Pinckney 44 DT
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
N. Pinckney 1 1 1 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 161 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 161 2
A. Rodgers 7 6 161 2 83
D. Allen 84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 67 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 67 1
D. Allen 3 3 67 1 34
C. Powell 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 50 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 50 1
C. Powell 4 4 50 1 24
A. Ajou 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 35 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 35 1
A. Ajou 4 1 35 1 35
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 29 0
T. Etienne 2 2 29 0 22
E. Williams 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 29 0
E. Williams 4 2 29 0 16
K. Pace 14 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 21 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 1
K. Pace 2 2 21 1 14
F. Ladson Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 21 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 1
F. Ladson Jr. 6 3 21 1 8
D. Capehart 19 DL
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
D. Capehart 1 1 20 0 20
W. Swinney 22 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
W. Swinney 2 2 13 0 9
J. Chalk 25 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
J. Chalk 1 1 12 0 12
D. Swinney 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
D. Swinney 1 1 12 0 12
W. Brown 82 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
W. Brown 3 1 9 0 9
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
L. Dixon 1 1 9 0 9
J. Ngata 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Ngata 1 1 6 0 6
J. Lay 85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Lay 3 1 5 0 5
T. Simpson 22 LB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
T. Simpson 1 1 4 0 4
M. May 89 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
M. May 2 1 1 0 1
H. Earle 83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
H. Earle 1 0 0 0 0
B. Spector 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Spector 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Simpson 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
T. Simpson 6-0 0.0 0
A. Booth Jr. 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
A. Booth Jr. 4-1 1.0 0
M. Jones Jr. 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Jones Jr. 4-0 0.0 0
B. Spector 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Spector 3-0 0.0 0
J. Skalski 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Skalski 2-1 0.0 0
T. Davis 13 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
T. Davis 2-0 1.0 0
R. Thornton III 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Thornton III 2-1 0.0 0
J. Charleston 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Charleston 2-1 0.0 0
M. Murphy 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
M. Murphy 2-0 1.0 0
L. Williams 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
B. Bresee 11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Bresee 1-0 0.0 0
N. Turner 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
N. Turner 1-0 0.0 1
T. Venables 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Venables 1-0 0.0 0
C. Donnelly 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Donnelly 1-0 0.0 0
J. Mascoll 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Mascoll 1-0 0.0 0
J. Williams 59 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
R. Upshaw 53 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
R. Upshaw 1-2 0.0 0
D. Kendrick 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Kendrick 1-0 0.0 0
X. Thomas 3 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
X. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
K. Henry 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Henry 1-1 0.0 0
J. Venables 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
J. Venables 1-1 1.0 0
M. Greene 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Greene 1-0 0.0 0
F. Davis II 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
F. Davis II 1-0 0.0 0
K. Patterson 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Patterson 1-0 0.0 0
N. Pinckney 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Pinckney 0-1 0.0 0
L. Bentley 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Bentley 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Potter 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 8/8
SEASON FG XP
1/1 8/8
B. Potter 1/1 30 8/8 11
A. Swanson 39 P
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
A. Swanson 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Spiers 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 50.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 50.7 1
W. Spiers 3 50.7 1 55
A. Swanson 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 37.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 37.0 1
A. Swanson 1 37.0 1 37
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 12.5 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 12.5 17 0
L. Dixon 2 12.5 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
A. Rodgers 1 13.0 13 0
Georgia Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Sims 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.2% 81 1 1 108.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.2% 81 1 1 108.5
J. Sims 6/13 81 1 1
J. Yates 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. Yates 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Gibbs 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 67 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 67 0
J. Gibbs 15 67 0 19
S. Massey 49 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 47 0
S. Massey 3 47 0 41
D. Smith 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 30 0
D. Smith 6 30 0 23
J. Griffin 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
J. Griffin 2 7 0 7
B. Jordan-Swilling 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
B. Jordan-Swilling 3 0 0 1
J. Yates 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -5 0
J. Yates 2 -5 0 -2
J. Sims 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 -23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 -23 0
J. Sims 13 -23 0 15
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Camp 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 59 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 59 1
J. Camp 2 1 59 1 59
J. Gibbs 21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 0
J. Gibbs 3 3 23 0 14
A. Brown 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
A. Brown 2 1 2 0 2
D. Deveney 83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Deveney 2 0 0 0 0
M. Carter 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Carter 1 0 0 0 0
D. Smith 28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
D. Smith 1 1 -3 0 -3
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Showell 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
A. Showell 6-1 0.0 0
J. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Thomas 5-1 0.0 0
K. Oliver 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Oliver 4-1 0.0 0
D. Curry 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Curry 4-0 0.0 0
T. Carpenter 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Carpenter 4-0 0.0 0
J. Domineck 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Domineck 3-0 0.0 0
Q. Jackson 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
Q. Jackson 3-1 1.0 0
W. Walker 39 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
W. Walker 3-1 0.0 0
A. Owens 89 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Owens 3-0 0.0 0
C. Thomas 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Thomas 3-1 0.0 0
D. Allen 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Allen 2-0 0.0 0
Z. Walton 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
Z. Walton 2-1 0.0 1
C. Ryans 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Ryans 2-1 0.0 0
C. Bennett Jr. 15 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Bennett Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
T. Amerson 45 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Amerson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Askew 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Askew 1-0 0.0 0
J. King 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. King 1-0 0.0 0
A. Casey 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Casey 1-0 0.0 0
D. Knight II 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Knight II 1-0 0.0 0
A. Clayton 11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Clayton 1-0 0.0 0
D. Brooks 0 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Brooks 1-1 0.0 0
M. Lockhart 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Lockhart 1-1 0.0 0
T. Swilling 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Swilling 1-0 0.0 0
J. Sims 10 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Sims 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ivey 35 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Ivey 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Kelley 87 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
J. Kelley 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Harvin III 27 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 48.3 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 48.3 3
P. Harvin III 9 48.3 3 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Smith 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 22.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 22.0 27 0
D. Smith 2 22.0 27 0
D. Smith 12 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
D. Smith 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. McCollum 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 1.3 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 1.3 5 0
N. McCollum 3 1.3 5 0
J. Tukes 88 DL
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
J. Tukes 1 5.0 5 0
D. Smith 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
D. Smith 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:57 CLEM 33 2:07 6 45 Fumble
9:34 GATECH 41 1:39 5 41 TD
6:32 CLEM 17 0:18 1 83 TD
6:07 GATECH 16 1:59 3 3 FG
2:53 CLEM 19 0:53 4 35 INT
0:21 CLEM 38 0:00 1 4
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:32 CLEM 20 4:27 9 80 TD
6:13 CLEM 32 2:59 8 68 TD
2:37 GATECH 7 0:27 2 7 TD
0:47 CLEM 32 0:25 3 68 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CLEM 8 1:54 6 14 Punt
9:52 CLEM 45 1:03 3 -7 Punt
8:30 GATECH 5 0:09 2 5 TD
6:20 CLEM 26 0:43 3 3 Punt
3:04 CLEM 17 2:31 13 78 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:21 CLEM 9 2:40 5 91 TD
5:40 CLEM 31 3:53 7 24 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GATECH 25 0:55 3 5 Punt
11:31 GATECH 22 1:49 3 -9 Punt
7:55 GATECH 25 1:23 4 75 TD
6:14 GATECH 25 0:00 1 -9 Fumble
4:03 GATECH 25 1:02 3 2 Punt
1:45 CLEM 46 1:17 4 8 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:43 GATECH 18 1:03 3 6 Punt
7:05 GATECH 25 0:43 3 -8 Punt
3:14 GATECH 25 0:27 2 68 INT
2:10 GATECH 25 1:17 8 43 Downs
0:22 GATECH 25 0:00 1 0 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:55 GATECH 22 2:59 7 23 Downs
8:38 GATECH 13 0:00 1 81 Fumble
8:21 GATECH 25 1:53 3 7 Punt
5:27 GATECH 28 2:15 4 7 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:38 GATECH 35 0:08 3 5 Downs
7:41 GATECH 17 1:41 3 -2 Punt
1:39 GATECH 8 1:25 3 47 Game

GATECH Yellow Jackets  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25
(15:00 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 31 for 6 yards (47-J.Skalski).
-1 YD
2 & 4 - GATECH 31
(14:42 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 30 for -1 yard (13-T.Davis).
No Gain
3 & 5 - GATECH 30
(14:09 - 1st) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
Punt
4 & 5 - GATECH 30
(14:05 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin punts 37 yards from GT 30 out of bounds at the CLE 33.

CLEM Tigers  - Fumble (6 plays, 45 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 33
(13:57 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 2-F.Ladson.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 33
(13:51 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 39 for 6 yards (1-J.Thomas).
+24 YD
3 & 4 - CLEM 39
(13:17 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to GT 37 for 24 yards (21-Z.Walton).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 37
(12:45 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence to GT 32 for 5 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - CLEM 32
(12:22 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to GT 30 for 2 yards (3-T.Swilling).
+8 YD
3 & 3 - CLEM 30
(11:50 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to GT 22 FUMBLES (98-C.Ryans). 3-T.Swilling to GT 22 for no gain.

GATECH Yellow Jackets  - Punt (3 plays, -9 yards, 1:49 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - GATECH 22
(11:31 - 1st) 10-J.Sims sacked at GT 14 for -8 yards FUMBLES (98-M.Murphy). 73-Z.Quinney to GT 14 for no gain.
+2 YD
2 & 18 - GATECH 14
(10:58 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 16 for 2 yards (11-B.Bresee47-J.Skalski).
-3 YD
3 & 16 - GATECH 16
(10:26 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 28-D.Smith. 28-D.Smith to GT 13 for -3 yards (6-M.Jones).
Punt
4 & 19 - GATECH 13
(9:42 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin punts 41 yards from GT 13. 3-A.Rodgers to GT 41 for 13 yards (80-D.Leonard).

CLEM Tigers  - TD (5 plays, 41 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 41
(9:34 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Spector.
+16 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 41
(9:30 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 6-E.Williams. 6-E.Williams to GT 25 for 16 yards (13-A.Showell).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25
(9:08 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to GT 24 for 1 yard (98-C.Ryans).
+19 YD
2 & 9 - CLEM 24
(8:28 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to GT 5 for 19 yards (13-A.Showell).
+5 YD
1 & 5 - CLEM 5
(8:00 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:55 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.

GATECH Yellow Jackets  - TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:55 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 25
(7:55 - 1st) 10-J.Sims to GT 25 for no gain (23-A.Booth).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 25
(7:37 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 27 for 2 yards (6-M.Jones5-K.Henry).
+14 YD
3 & 8 - GATECH 27
(7:12 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 21-J.Gibbs. 21-J.Gibbs pushed ob at GT 41 for 14 yards (10-B.Spector).
+59 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 41
(6:41 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 1-J.Camp. 1-J.Camp runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:32 - 1st) 87-J.Kelley extra point is good.

CLEM Tigers  - TD (1 plays, 83 yards, 0:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:32 - 1st) 48-A.Kent kicks 65 yards from GT 35. 23-L.Dixon to CLE 17 for 17 yards (29-B.Jordan-Swilling).
+83 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 17
(6:25 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers runs 83 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:14 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.

GATECH Yellow Jackets  - Fumble (1 plays, -9 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:14 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
-9 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25
(6:14 - 1st) 10-J.Sims to GT 16 FUMBLES. 5-K.Henry to GT 16 for no gain.

CLEM Tigers  - FG (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 16
(6:07 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 84-D.Allen. 84-D.Allen to GT 14 for 2 yards (44-Q.Jackson1-J.Thomas).
Sack
2 & 8 - CLEM 14
(5:31 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence sacked at GT 23 for -9 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
+10 YD
3 & 17 - CLEM 23
(4:50 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence pushed ob at GT 13 for 10 yards (22-K.Oliver).
Field Goal
4 & 7 - CLEM 13
(4:08 - 1st) 29-B.Potter 30 yards Field Goal is Good.

GATECH Yellow Jackets  - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:03 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 25
(4:03 - 1st) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Deveney.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 25
(3:59 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 21-J.Gibbs. 21-J.Gibbs to GT 31 for 6 yards (23-A.Booth).
Sack
3 & 4 - GATECH 31
(3:40 - 1st) 10-J.Sims sacked at GT 27 for -4 yards (23-A.Booth).
Punt
4 & 8 - GATECH 27
(3:01 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin punts 54 yards from GT 27 out of bounds at the CLE 19.

CLEM Tigers  - Interception (4 plays, 35 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 19
(2:53 - 1st) 23-L.Dixon to CLE 23 for 4 yards (1-J.Thomas98-C.Ryans).
No Gain
2 & 6 - CLEM 23
(2:20 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 2-F.Ladson.
+7 YD
3 & 6 - CLEM 23
(2:16 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to CLE 30 for 7 yards.
Int
1 & 10 - CLEM 30
(2:00 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 21-Z.Walton at GT 45. 21-Z.Walton to CLE 46 for 9 yards (62-C.Stewart).

GATECH Yellow Jackets  - Downs (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 46
(1:45 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to CLE 38 for 8 yards (47-J.Skalski).
-1 YD
2 & 2 - GATECH 38
(1:23 - 1st) 10-J.Sims to CLE 39 for -1 yard (24-N.Turner).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - GATECH 39
(0:53 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 2-A.Brown. 2-A.Brown to CLE 37 for 2 yards.
-1 YD
4 & 1 - GATECH 37
(0:28 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to CLE 38 FUMBLES (6-M.Jones). 10-J.Sims to CLE 38 for no gain.

CLEM Tigers

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 38
(0:21 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 42 for 4 yards (1-J.Thomas).

GATECH Yellow Jackets  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
2 & 6 - GATECH 42
(15:00 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 45 for 3 yards (89-A.Owens44-Q.Jackson).
+6 YD
3 & 3 - GATECH 45
(14:17 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to GT 49 for 6 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 49
(13:55 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to GT 47 for 2 yards (6-D.Curry).
+13 YD
2 & 8 - GATECH 47
(13:18 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 6-E.Williams. 6-E.Williams to GT 34 for 13 yards (6-D.Curry).
+34 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 34
(12:51 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 84-D.Allen. 84-D.Allen runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:43 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
Kickoff
(12:43 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 64 yards from CLE 35. 28-D.Smith to GT 18 for 17 yards (27-C.Donnelly).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 18
(12:38 - 2nd) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 20 for 2 yards (23-A.Booth).
No Gain
2 & 8 - GATECH 20
(11:57 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Brown.
+19 YD
3 & 8 - GATECH 20
(11:51 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims to GT 24 for 4 yards (10-B.Spector). Penalty on CLE 10-B.Spector Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at GT 24.
+4 YD
3 & 8 - GATECH 20
(11:51 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims to GT 24 for 4 yards (10-B.Spector).
Punt
4 & 4 - GATECH 24
(11:40 - 2nd) 27-P.Harvin punts 56 yards from GT 24 to CLE 20 fair catch by 3-A.Rodgers.

CLEM Tigers  - TD (9 plays, 80 yards, 4:27 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 20
(11:32 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 22 for 2 yards (42-J.Domineck25-C.Thomas).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - CLEM 22
(10:59 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 27 for 5 yards (42-J.Domineck).
+22 YD
3 & 3 - CLEM 27
(10:24 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to CLE 49 for 22 yards (18-D.Allen).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 49
(9:55 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Williams.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 49
(9:49 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 23-L.Dixon. 23-L.Dixon to GT 42 for 9 yards (6-D.Curry13-A.Showell).
+5 YD
3 & 1 - CLEM 42
(9:14 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon to GT 37 for 5 yards (15-C.Bennett).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 37
(8:41 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon to GT 36 for 1 yard (21-Z.Walton).
+35 YD
2 & 9 - CLEM 36
(7:55 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to GT 1 for 35 yards (18-D.Allen).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - CLEM 1
(7:09 - 2nd) 44-N.Pinckney runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:05 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.

GATECH Yellow Jackets  - Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:05 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 25
(7:05 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Camp.
No Gain
2 & 10 - GATECH 25
(6:59 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete.
Sack
3 & 10 - GATECH 25
(6:52 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims sacked at GT 17 for -8 yards (13-T.Davis).
Punt
4 & 18 - GATECH 17
(6:22 - 2nd) 27-P.Harvin punts 51 yards from GT 17 to CLE 32 fair catch by 3-A.Rodgers.

CLEM Tigers  - TD (8 plays, 68 yards, 2:59 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 32
(6:13 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to CLE 46 for 14 yards (1-J.Thomas).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 46
(5:52 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 10-J.Ngata. 10-J.Ngata to GT 48 for 6 yards (10-J.Sims).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - CLEM 48
(5:41 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to GT 42 for 6 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 42
(5:11 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to GT 35 for 7 yards (1-J.Thomas).
+12 YD
2 & 3 - CLEM 35
(4:44 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 25-J.Chalk. 25-J.Chalk to GT 23 for 12 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CLEM 23
(4:17 - 2nd) Penalty on CLE 65-M.Bockhorst False start 5 yards enforced at GT 23. No Play.
+20 YD
1 & 15 - CLEM 28
(3:59 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 19-D.Capehart. 19-D.Capehart to GT 8 for 20 yards (39-W.Walker).
+8 YD
1 & 8 - CLEM 8
(3:20 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 2-F.Ladson. 2-F.Ladson runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:14 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.

GATECH Yellow Jackets  - Interception (2 plays, 68 yards, 0:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:14 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25
(3:14 - 2nd) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 31 for 6 yards (10-B.Spector23-A.Booth).
Int
2 & 4 - GATECH 31
(2:47 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 24-N.Turner at GT 38. 24-N.Turner to GT 7 for 31 yards (21-J.Gibbs).

CLEM Tigers  - TD (2 plays, 7 yards, 0:27 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 7 - CLEM 7
(2:37 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to GT 3 for 4 yards (42-J.Domineck).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - CLEM 3
(2:15 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:10 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.

GATECH Yellow Jackets  - Downs (8 plays, 43 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:10 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25
(2:10 - 2nd) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 31 for 6 yards (12-T.Venables).
Penalty
2 & 4 - GATECH 31
(2:05 - 2nd) Penalty on CLE 10-B.Spector Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at GT 31. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 46
(1:57 - 2nd) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 48 for 2 yards (98-M.Murphy).
+13 YD
2 & 8 - GATECH 48
(1:38 - 2nd) 21-J.Gibbs to CLE 39 for 13 yards (16-R.Thornton).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 39
(1:20 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims to CLE 37 for 2 yards (22-T.Simpson).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - GATECH 37
(1:12 - 2nd) 21-J.Gibbs to CLE 35 for 2 yards (16-R.Thornton).
No Gain
3 & 6 - GATECH 35
(0:58 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Deveney.
+3 YD
4 & 6 - GATECH 35
(0:53 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 21-J.Gibbs. 21-J.Gibbs to CLE 32 for 3 yards (22-T.Simpson).

CLEM Tigers  - TD (3 plays, 68 yards, 0:25 poss)

Result Play
+21 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 32
(0:47 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon to GT 47 for 21 yards (25-C.Thomas).
+31 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 47
(0:31 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 84-D.Allen. 84-D.Allen out of bounds at the GT 16.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 16
(0:22 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:22 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.

GATECH Yellow Jackets  - Halftime (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:22 - 2nd) 48-A.Kent kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 25
(0:22 - 2nd) 22-J.Griffin to GT 25 for no gain (22-T.Simpson).

CLEM Tigers  - Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 48-A.Kent kicks 65 yards from GT 35. 23-L.Dixon to CLE 8 for 8 yards (29-B.Jordan-Swilling).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 8
(14:55 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 2-F.Ladson. 2-F.Ladson to CLE 13 for 5 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - CLEM 13
(14:30 - 3rd) 23-L.Dixon to CLE 14 for 1 yard (94-M.Lockhart0-D.Brooks).
+8 YD
3 & 4 - CLEM 14
(13:51 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 2-F.Ladson. 2-F.Ladson to CLE 22 for 8 yards (2-T.Carpenter21-Z.Walton).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 22
(13:23 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Rodgers.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CLEM 22
(13:16 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 2-F.Ladson.
No Gain
3 & 10 - CLEM 22
(13:11 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Williams.
Punt
4 & 10 - CLEM 22
(13:06 - 3rd) 48-W.Spiers punts 55 yards from CLE 22. 28-D.Smith to GT 22 for -1 yard (23-A.Booth).

GATECH Yellow Jackets  - Downs (7 plays, 23 yards, 2:59 poss)

Result Play
+19 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 22
(12:55 - 3rd) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 41 for 19 yards (6-M.Jones).
No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 41
(12:30 - 3rd) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 41 for no gain (53-R.Upshaw).
+23 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 41
(11:53 - 3rd) 28-D.Smith to CLE 36 for 23 yards (1-D.Kendrick18-J.Charleston).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 36
(11:28 - 3rd) 28-D.Smith to CLE 32 for 4 yards (5-K.Henry16-R.Thornton).
No Gain
2 & 6 - GATECH 32
(11:11 - 3rd) 28-D.Smith to CLE 32 for no gain (22-T.Simpson44-N.Pinckney).
+1 YD
3 & 6 - GATECH 32
(10:34 - 3rd) 21-J.Gibbs to CLE 31 for 1 yard (22-T.Simpson53-R.Upshaw).
Sack
4 & 5 - GATECH 31
(9:56 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims sacked at CLE 45 for -14 yards (15-J.Venables).

CLEM Tigers  - Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 45
(9:52 - 3rd) 27-C.Mellusi to CLE 43 for -2 yards (89-A.Owens).
No Gain
2 & 12 - CLEM 43
(9:25 - 3rd) 7-T.Phommachanh incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Ajou.
Sack
3 & 12 - CLEM 43
(9:21 - 3rd) 7-T.Phommachanh sacked at CLE 38 for -5 yards (92-J.Griffin).
Punt
4 & 17 - CLEM 38
(8:49 - 3rd) 48-W.Spiers punts 49 yards from CLE 38. 28-D.Smith to GT 13 for no gain (46-J.Maddox).

GATECH Yellow Jackets  - Fumble (1 plays, 81 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - GATECH 13
(8:38 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims sacked at GT 6 for -7 yards FUMBLES (7-J.Mascoll). 7-J.Mascoll to GT 6 for no gain.

CLEM Tigers  - TD (2 plays, 5 yards, 0:09 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 6 - CLEM 5
(8:30 - 3rd) 7-T.Phommachanh incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Lay.
+5 YD
2 & 5 - CLEM 5
(8:26 - 3rd) 27-C.Mellusi runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:21 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.

GATECH Yellow Jackets  - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:21 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 25
(8:21 - 3rd) 28-D.Smith to GT 25 for no gain (22-T.Simpson).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 25
(7:48 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims to GT 32 for 7 yards (8-T.Williams42-L.Bentley).
No Gain
3 & 3 - GATECH 32
(7:03 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims to GT 32 for no gain (17-K.Patterson).
Punt
4 & 3 - GATECH 32
(6:28 - 3rd) 27-P.Harvin punts 43 yards from GT 32 to CLE 25 fair catch by 22-W.Swinney.

CLEM Tigers  - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 26
(6:20 - 3rd) 21-D.Rencher to CLE 29 for 3 yards (0-D.Brooks).
No Gain
2 & 7 - CLEM 29
(5:47 - 3rd) 7-T.Phommachanh incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Ajou.
No Gain
3 & 7 - CLEM 29
(5:42 - 3rd) 7-T.Phommachanh incomplete. Intended for 89-M.May.
Punt
4 & 7 - CLEM 29
(5:37 - 3rd) 48-W.Spiers punts 48 yards from CLE 29. 28-D.Smith to GT 28 for 5 yards (36-L.Zanders).

GATECH Yellow Jackets  - Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 28
(5:27 - 3rd) 28-D.Smith to GT 27 for -1 yard (18-J.Charleston).
+4 YD
2 & 11 - GATECH 27
(4:52 - 3rd) 28-D.Smith to GT 31 for 4 yards. Penalty on GT 22-J.Griffin Holding 10 yards enforced at GT 31.
+15 YD
2 & 17 - GATECH 21
(4:16 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims to GT 36 for 15 yards (18-J.Charleston15-J.Venables).
-1 YD
3 & 2 - GATECH 36
(3:55 - 3rd) 29-B.Jordan-Swilling to GT 35 for -1 yard (3-X.Thomas53-R.Upshaw).
Punt
4 & 3 - GATECH 35
(3:12 - 3rd) 27-P.Harvin punts 48 yards from GT 35 to CLE 17 fair catch by 82-W.Brown.

CLEM Tigers  - TD (13 plays, 78 yards, 2:31 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 17
(3:04 - 3rd) 7-T.Phommachanh to CLE 24 for 7 yards (13-A.Showell). Penalty on GT 13-A.Showell Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CLE 24.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 39
(2:44 - 3rd) 21-D.Rencher to CLE 43 for 4 yards (89-A.Owens).
No Gain
2 & 6 - CLEM 43
(2:14 - 3rd) 7-T.Phommachanh incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Lay.
+5 YD
3 & 6 - CLEM 43
(2:09 - 3rd) 7-T.Phommachanh complete to 85-J.Lay. 85-J.Lay to CLE 48 for 5 yards (22-K.Oliver).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - CLEM 48
(1:30 - 3rd) 21-D.Rencher to CLE 49 for 1 yard (15-C.Bennett).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 49
(1:30 - 3rd) 7-T.Phommachanh complete to 22-T.Simpson. 22-T.Simpson to GT 47 for 4 yards (17-D.Knight).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - CLEM 47
(1:30 - 3rd) 21-D.Rencher to GT 44 for 3 yards (25-C.Thomas).
+3 YD
3 & 3 - CLEM 44
(0:33 - 3rd) 14-K.Pace to GT 41 for 3 yards (6-D.Curry).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 41
(15:00 - 4th) 14-K.Pace to GT 37 for 4 yards (11-A.Clayton).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - CLEM 37
(15:00 - 4th) 18-H.Helms to GT 35 for 2 yards (92-J.Griffin).
No Gain
3 & 4 - CLEM 35
(11:43 - 4th) 18-H.Helms incomplete. Intended for 82-W.Brown.
+14 YD
4 & 4 - CLEM 35
(13:40 - 4th) 18-H.Helms complete to 14-K.Pace. 14-K.Pace to GT 21 for 14 yards (13-A.Showell).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 21
(13:39 - 4th) 14-K.Pace to GT 18 for 3 yards (92-J.Griffin).
+16 YD
2 & 7 - CLEM 18
(12:23 - 4th) 18-H.Helms complete to 11-A.Ajou. 11-A.Ajou runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
2 & 7 - CLEM 18
(12:23 - 4th) 18-H.Helms incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Ajou.
+11 YD
3 & 7 - CLEM 18
(12:23 - 4th) 14-K.Pace to GT 7 for 11 yards (14-J.King22-K.Oliver).
+7 YD
1 & 7 - CLEM 7
(11:45 - 4th) 18-H.Helms complete to 14-K.Pace. 14-K.Pace runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:38 - 4th) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.

GATECH Yellow Jackets  - Downs (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:38 - 4th) 39-A.Swanson kicks 64 yards from CLE 35 out of bounds at the GT 1.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 35
(11:38 - 4th) 13-J.Yates incomplete.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 35
(11:38 - 4th) 13-J.Yates to GT 33 for -2 yards (59-J.Williams).
+7 YD
3 & 12 - GATECH 33
(11:30 - 4th) 22-J.Griffin to GT 40 for 7 yards (20-L.Williams).

CLEM Tigers  - TD (5 plays, 91 yards, 2:40 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - GATECH 40
(10:21 - 4th) 27-P.Harvin punts 51 yards from GT 40 Downed at the CLE 9.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 9
(10:21 - 4th) 19-M.Dukes to CLE 18 for 9 yards (2-T.Carpenter94-M.Lockhart).
+29 YD
2 & 1 - CLEM 18
(10:09 - 4th) 19-M.Dukes to CLE 47 for 29 yards (22-K.Oliver).
+9 YD