Drive Chart
|
|
|CLEM
|GATECH
Key Players
|
|
T. Lawrence
16 QB
404 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, INT, 6 RuYds
|
|
J. Camp
1 WR
59 ReYds, ReTD, REC
Touchdown 8:00
16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
41
yds
01:39
pos
6
0
Touchdown 6:41
10-J.Sims complete to 1-J.Camp. 1-J.Camp runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
75
yds
01:23
pos
7
6
Touchdown 6:25
16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers runs 83 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
83
yds
00:18
pos
13
7
Touchdown 12:51
16-T.Lawrence complete to 84-D.Allen. 84-D.Allen runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
62
yds
00:00
pos
23
7
Touchdown 3:20
16-T.Lawrence complete to 2-F.Ladson. 2-F.Ladson runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
73
yds
02:59
pos
37
7
Touchdown 0:22
16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
68
yds
00:25
pos
51
7
Touchdown 11:45
18-H.Helms complete to 14-K.Pace. 14-K.Pace runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
63
yds
02:31
pos
65
7
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|29
|7
|Rushing
|8
|4
|Passing
|20
|2
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|9-17
|2-14
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|671
|204
|Total Plays
|88
|58
|Avg Gain
|7.6
|3.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|171
|123
|Rush Attempts
|39
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|2.8
|Yards Passing
|500
|81
|Comp. - Att.
|33-49
|6-14
|Yards Per Pass
|9.5
|2.0
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|3-40
|Touchdowns
|10
|1
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|7
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|4-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-47.3
|9-48.3
|Return Yards
|44
|13
|Punts - Returns
|1-13
|3-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-31
|1-9
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|500
|PASS YDS
|81
|
|
|171
|RUSH YDS
|123
|
|
|671
|TOTAL YDS
|204
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|24/33
|404
|5
|1
|
H. Helms 18 QB
|H. Helms
|5/7
|74
|2
|0
|
W. Spiers 48 P
|W. Spiers
|2/3
|13
|0
|0
|
T. Phommachanh 7 QB
|T. Phommachanh
|2/6
|9
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|11
|44
|1
|8
|
L. Dixon 23 RB
|L. Dixon
|5
|32
|0
|21
|
M. Dukes 19 RB
|M. Dukes
|3
|31
|0
|29
|
C. Mellusi 27 RB
|C. Mellusi
|5
|21
|1
|13
|
K. Pace 14 RB
|K. Pace
|4
|21
|0
|11
|
D. Rencher 21 RB
|D. Rencher
|4
|11
|0
|4
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|3
|6
|0
|10
|
T. Phommachanh 7 QB
|T. Phommachanh
|2
|2
|0
|7
|
H. Helms 18 QB
|H. Helms
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
N. Pinckney 44 DT
|N. Pinckney
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|7
|6
|161
|2
|83
|
D. Allen 84 TE
|D. Allen
|3
|3
|67
|1
|34
|
C. Powell 17 WR
|C. Powell
|4
|4
|50
|1
|24
|
A. Ajou 11 WR
|A. Ajou
|4
|1
|35
|1
|35
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|2
|2
|29
|0
|22
|
E. Williams 6 WR
|E. Williams
|4
|2
|29
|0
|16
|
K. Pace 14 RB
|K. Pace
|2
|2
|21
|1
|14
|
F. Ladson Jr. 2 WR
|F. Ladson Jr.
|6
|3
|21
|1
|8
|
D. Capehart 19 DL
|D. Capehart
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
W. Swinney 22 WR
|W. Swinney
|2
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
J. Chalk 25 TE
|J. Chalk
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
D. Swinney 81 WR
|D. Swinney
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
W. Brown 82 WR
|W. Brown
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
L. Dixon 23 RB
|L. Dixon
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Ngata 10 WR
|J. Ngata
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Lay 85 TE
|J. Lay
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Simpson 22 LB
|T. Simpson
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. May 89 WR
|M. May
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
H. Earle 83 WR
|H. Earle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Spector 13 WR
|B. Spector
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Simpson 22 LB
|T. Simpson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Booth Jr. 23 CB
|A. Booth Jr.
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Jones Jr. 6 LB
|M. Jones Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Spector 10 LB
|B. Spector
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Skalski 47 LB
|J. Skalski
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 13 DT
|T. Davis
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Thornton III 16 S
|R. Thornton III
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Charleston 18 S
|J. Charleston
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 98 DE
|M. Murphy
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Williams 20 CB
|L. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bresee 11 DL
|B. Bresee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Turner 24 S
|N. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Venables 12 S
|T. Venables
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Donnelly 27 S
|C. Donnelly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mascoll 7 DE
|J. Mascoll
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 59 DT
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Upshaw 53 DE
|R. Upshaw
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kendrick 1 CB
|D. Kendrick
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Thomas 3 DE
|X. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Henry 5 DE
|K. Henry
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Venables 15 LB
|J. Venables
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Greene 21 CB
|M. Greene
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Davis II 2 CB
|F. Davis II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Patterson 17 LB
|K. Patterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pinckney 44 DT
|N. Pinckney
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bentley 42 LB
|L. Bentley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Potter 29 K
|B. Potter
|1/1
|30
|8/8
|11
|
A. Swanson 39 P
|A. Swanson
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Spiers 48 P
|W. Spiers
|3
|50.7
|1
|55
|
A. Swanson 39 P
|A. Swanson
|1
|37.0
|1
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Dixon 23 RB
|L. Dixon
|2
|12.5
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Gibbs 21 RB
|J. Gibbs
|15
|67
|0
|19
|
S. Massey 49 RB
|S. Massey
|3
|47
|0
|41
|
D. Smith 28 RB
|D. Smith
|6
|30
|0
|23
|
J. Griffin 22 RB
|J. Griffin
|2
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Jordan-Swilling 29 RB
|B. Jordan-Swilling
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
J. Yates 13 QB
|J. Yates
|2
|-5
|0
|-2
|
J. Sims 10 QB
|J. Sims
|13
|-23
|0
|15
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Camp 1 WR
|J. Camp
|2
|1
|59
|1
|59
|
J. Gibbs 21 RB
|J. Gibbs
|3
|3
|23
|0
|14
|
A. Brown 2 WR
|A. Brown
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Deveney 83 TE
|D. Deveney
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Carter 15 WR
|M. Carter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Smith 28 RB
|D. Smith
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Showell 13 DB
|A. Showell
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 1 DB
|J. Thomas
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 22 DB
|K. Oliver
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Curry 6 LB
|D. Curry
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carpenter 2 DB
|T. Carpenter
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Domineck 42 DL
|J. Domineck
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Jackson 44 LB
|Q. Jackson
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
W. Walker 39 DB
|W. Walker
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Owens 89 DL
|A. Owens
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 25 DB
|C. Thomas
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Allen 18 DB
|D. Allen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Walton 21 DB
|Z. Walton
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Ryans 98 DL
|C. Ryans
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bennett Jr. 15 DE
|C. Bennett Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Amerson 45 RB
|T. Amerson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Askew 4 DB
|J. Askew
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. King 14 DB
|J. King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Casey 96 DL
|A. Casey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Knight II 17 LB
|D. Knight II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Clayton 11 DL
|A. Clayton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brooks 0 DL
|D. Brooks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lockhart 94 DL
|M. Lockhart
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Swilling 3 DB
|T. Swilling
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sims 10 QB
|J. Sims
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ivey 35 DL
|J. Ivey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Kelley 87 K
|J. Kelley
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Harvin III 27 P
|P. Harvin III
|9
|48.3
|3
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. McCollum 88 WR
|N. McCollum
|3
|1.3
|5
|0
|
J. Tukes 88 DL
|J. Tukes
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|
D. Smith 28 RB
|D. Smith
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(15:00 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 31 for 6 yards (47-J.Skalski).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - GATECH 31(14:42 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 30 for -1 yard (13-T.Davis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - GATECH 30(14:09 - 1st) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - GATECH 30(14:05 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin punts 37 yards from GT 30 out of bounds at the CLE 33.
CLEM
Tigers
- Fumble (6 plays, 45 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 33(13:57 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 2-F.Ladson.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 33(13:51 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 39 for 6 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 4 - CLEM 39(13:17 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to GT 37 for 24 yards (21-Z.Walton).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 37(12:45 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence to GT 32 for 5 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLEM 32(12:22 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to GT 30 for 2 yards (3-T.Swilling).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - CLEM 30(11:50 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to GT 22 FUMBLES (98-C.Ryans). 3-T.Swilling to GT 22 for no gain.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, -9 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 22(11:31 - 1st) 10-J.Sims sacked at GT 14 for -8 yards FUMBLES (98-M.Murphy). 73-Z.Quinney to GT 14 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 18 - GATECH 14(10:58 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 16 for 2 yards (11-B.Bresee47-J.Skalski).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 16 - GATECH 16(10:26 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 28-D.Smith. 28-D.Smith to GT 13 for -3 yards (6-M.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - GATECH 13(9:42 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin punts 41 yards from GT 13. 3-A.Rodgers to GT 41 for 13 yards (80-D.Leonard).
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (5 plays, 41 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 41(9:34 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Spector.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 41(9:30 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 6-E.Williams. 6-E.Williams to GT 25 for 16 yards (13-A.Showell).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(9:08 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to GT 24 for 1 yard (98-C.Ryans).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 9 - CLEM 24(8:28 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to GT 5 for 19 yards (13-A.Showell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - CLEM 5(8:00 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:55 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:55 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(7:55 - 1st) 10-J.Sims to GT 25 for no gain (23-A.Booth).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 25(7:37 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 27 for 2 yards (6-M.Jones5-K.Henry).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 8 - GATECH 27(7:12 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 21-J.Gibbs. 21-J.Gibbs pushed ob at GT 41 for 14 yards (10-B.Spector).
|+59 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 41(6:41 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 1-J.Camp. 1-J.Camp runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:32 - 1st) 87-J.Kelley extra point is good.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (1 plays, 83 yards, 0:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:32 - 1st) 48-A.Kent kicks 65 yards from GT 35. 23-L.Dixon to CLE 17 for 17 yards (29-B.Jordan-Swilling).
|+83 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 17(6:25 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers runs 83 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:14 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Fumble (1 plays, -9 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:14 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|-9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(6:14 - 1st) 10-J.Sims to GT 16 FUMBLES. 5-K.Henry to GT 16 for no gain.
CLEM
Tigers
- FG (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 16(6:07 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 84-D.Allen. 84-D.Allen to GT 14 for 2 yards (44-Q.Jackson1-J.Thomas).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - CLEM 14(5:31 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence sacked at GT 23 for -9 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 17 - CLEM 23(4:50 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence pushed ob at GT 13 for 10 yards (22-K.Oliver).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - CLEM 13(4:08 - 1st) 29-B.Potter 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:03 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(4:03 - 1st) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Deveney.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 25(3:59 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 21-J.Gibbs. 21-J.Gibbs to GT 31 for 6 yards (23-A.Booth).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - GATECH 31(3:40 - 1st) 10-J.Sims sacked at GT 27 for -4 yards (23-A.Booth).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - GATECH 27(3:01 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin punts 54 yards from GT 27 out of bounds at the CLE 19.
CLEM
Tigers
- Interception (4 plays, 35 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 19(2:53 - 1st) 23-L.Dixon to CLE 23 for 4 yards (1-J.Thomas98-C.Ryans).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CLEM 23(2:20 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 2-F.Ladson.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - CLEM 23(2:16 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to CLE 30 for 7 yards.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 30(2:00 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 21-Z.Walton at GT 45. 21-Z.Walton to CLE 46 for 9 yards (62-C.Stewart).
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Downs (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 46(1:45 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to CLE 38 for 8 yards (47-J.Skalski).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - GATECH 38(1:23 - 1st) 10-J.Sims to CLE 39 for -1 yard (24-N.Turner).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - GATECH 39(0:53 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 2-A.Brown. 2-A.Brown to CLE 37 for 2 yards.
|-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - GATECH 37(0:28 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to CLE 38 FUMBLES (6-M.Jones). 10-J.Sims to CLE 38 for no gain.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - GATECH 42(15:00 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 45 for 3 yards (89-A.Owens44-Q.Jackson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - GATECH 45(14:17 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to GT 49 for 6 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 49(13:55 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to GT 47 for 2 yards (6-D.Curry).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - GATECH 47(13:18 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 6-E.Williams. 6-E.Williams to GT 34 for 13 yards (6-D.Curry).
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 34(12:51 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 84-D.Allen. 84-D.Allen runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:43 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(12:43 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 64 yards from CLE 35. 28-D.Smith to GT 18 for 17 yards (27-C.Donnelly).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 18(12:38 - 2nd) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 20 for 2 yards (23-A.Booth).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - GATECH 20(11:57 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Brown.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 8 - GATECH 20(11:51 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims to GT 24 for 4 yards (10-B.Spector). Penalty on CLE 10-B.Spector Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at GT 24.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - GATECH 20(11:51 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims to GT 24 for 4 yards (10-B.Spector).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - GATECH 24(11:40 - 2nd) 27-P.Harvin punts 56 yards from GT 24 to CLE 20 fair catch by 3-A.Rodgers.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (9 plays, 80 yards, 4:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 20(11:32 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 22 for 2 yards (42-J.Domineck25-C.Thomas).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - CLEM 22(10:59 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 27 for 5 yards (42-J.Domineck).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 3 - CLEM 27(10:24 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to CLE 49 for 22 yards (18-D.Allen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 49(9:55 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Williams.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 49(9:49 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 23-L.Dixon. 23-L.Dixon to GT 42 for 9 yards (6-D.Curry13-A.Showell).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLEM 42(9:14 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon to GT 37 for 5 yards (15-C.Bennett).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 37(8:41 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon to GT 36 for 1 yard (21-Z.Walton).
|+35 YD
|
2 & 9 - CLEM 36(7:55 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to GT 1 for 35 yards (18-D.Allen).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - CLEM 1(7:09 - 2nd) 44-N.Pinckney runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:05 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:05 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(7:05 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Camp.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 25(6:59 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - GATECH 25(6:52 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims sacked at GT 17 for -8 yards (13-T.Davis).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - GATECH 17(6:22 - 2nd) 27-P.Harvin punts 51 yards from GT 17 to CLE 32 fair catch by 3-A.Rodgers.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (8 plays, 68 yards, 2:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 32(6:13 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to CLE 46 for 14 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 46(5:52 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 10-J.Ngata. 10-J.Ngata to GT 48 for 6 yards (10-J.Sims).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - CLEM 48(5:41 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to GT 42 for 6 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 42(5:11 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to GT 35 for 7 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 3 - CLEM 35(4:44 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 25-J.Chalk. 25-J.Chalk to GT 23 for 12 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 23(4:17 - 2nd) Penalty on CLE 65-M.Bockhorst False start 5 yards enforced at GT 23. No Play.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 15 - CLEM 28(3:59 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 19-D.Capehart. 19-D.Capehart to GT 8 for 20 yards (39-W.Walker).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - CLEM 8(3:20 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 2-F.Ladson. 2-F.Ladson runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:14 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Interception (2 plays, 68 yards, 0:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:14 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(3:14 - 2nd) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 31 for 6 yards (10-B.Spector23-A.Booth).
|Int
|
2 & 4 - GATECH 31(2:47 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 24-N.Turner at GT 38. 24-N.Turner to GT 7 for 31 yards (21-J.Gibbs).
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Downs (8 plays, 43 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:10 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(2:10 - 2nd) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 31 for 6 yards (12-T.Venables).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - GATECH 31(2:05 - 2nd) Penalty on CLE 10-B.Spector Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at GT 31. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 46(1:57 - 2nd) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 48 for 2 yards (98-M.Murphy).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - GATECH 48(1:38 - 2nd) 21-J.Gibbs to CLE 39 for 13 yards (16-R.Thornton).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 39(1:20 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims to CLE 37 for 2 yards (22-T.Simpson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - GATECH 37(1:12 - 2nd) 21-J.Gibbs to CLE 35 for 2 yards (16-R.Thornton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - GATECH 35(0:58 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Deveney.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 6 - GATECH 35(0:53 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 21-J.Gibbs. 21-J.Gibbs to CLE 32 for 3 yards (22-T.Simpson).
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (3 plays, 68 yards, 0:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 32(0:47 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon to GT 47 for 21 yards (25-C.Thomas).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 47(0:31 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 84-D.Allen. 84-D.Allen out of bounds at the GT 16.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 16(0:22 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:22 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Halftime (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:22 - 2nd) 48-A.Kent kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(0:22 - 2nd) 22-J.Griffin to GT 25 for no gain (22-T.Simpson).
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 48-A.Kent kicks 65 yards from GT 35. 23-L.Dixon to CLE 8 for 8 yards (29-B.Jordan-Swilling).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 8(14:55 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 2-F.Ladson. 2-F.Ladson to CLE 13 for 5 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLEM 13(14:30 - 3rd) 23-L.Dixon to CLE 14 for 1 yard (94-M.Lockhart0-D.Brooks).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - CLEM 14(13:51 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 2-F.Ladson. 2-F.Ladson to CLE 22 for 8 yards (2-T.Carpenter21-Z.Walton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 22(13:23 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Rodgers.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 22(13:16 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 2-F.Ladson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CLEM 22(13:11 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CLEM 22(13:06 - 3rd) 48-W.Spiers punts 55 yards from CLE 22. 28-D.Smith to GT 22 for -1 yard (23-A.Booth).
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Downs (7 plays, 23 yards, 2:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 22(12:55 - 3rd) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 41 for 19 yards (6-M.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 41(12:30 - 3rd) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 41 for no gain (53-R.Upshaw).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 41(11:53 - 3rd) 28-D.Smith to CLE 36 for 23 yards (1-D.Kendrick18-J.Charleston).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 36(11:28 - 3rd) 28-D.Smith to CLE 32 for 4 yards (5-K.Henry16-R.Thornton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - GATECH 32(11:11 - 3rd) 28-D.Smith to CLE 32 for no gain (22-T.Simpson44-N.Pinckney).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - GATECH 32(10:34 - 3rd) 21-J.Gibbs to CLE 31 for 1 yard (22-T.Simpson53-R.Upshaw).
|Sack
|
4 & 5 - GATECH 31(9:56 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims sacked at CLE 45 for -14 yards (15-J.Venables).
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 45(9:52 - 3rd) 27-C.Mellusi to CLE 43 for -2 yards (89-A.Owens).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - CLEM 43(9:25 - 3rd) 7-T.Phommachanh incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Ajou.
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - CLEM 43(9:21 - 3rd) 7-T.Phommachanh sacked at CLE 38 for -5 yards (92-J.Griffin).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - CLEM 38(8:49 - 3rd) 48-W.Spiers punts 49 yards from CLE 38. 28-D.Smith to GT 13 for no gain (46-J.Maddox).
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Fumble (1 plays, 81 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 13(8:38 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims sacked at GT 6 for -7 yards FUMBLES (7-J.Mascoll). 7-J.Mascoll to GT 6 for no gain.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:21 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(8:21 - 3rd) 28-D.Smith to GT 25 for no gain (22-T.Simpson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 25(7:48 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims to GT 32 for 7 yards (8-T.Williams42-L.Bentley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - GATECH 32(7:03 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims to GT 32 for no gain (17-K.Patterson).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - GATECH 32(6:28 - 3rd) 27-P.Harvin punts 43 yards from GT 32 to CLE 25 fair catch by 22-W.Swinney.
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 26(6:20 - 3rd) 21-D.Rencher to CLE 29 for 3 yards (0-D.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CLEM 29(5:47 - 3rd) 7-T.Phommachanh incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Ajou.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CLEM 29(5:42 - 3rd) 7-T.Phommachanh incomplete. Intended for 89-M.May.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CLEM 29(5:37 - 3rd) 48-W.Spiers punts 48 yards from CLE 29. 28-D.Smith to GT 28 for 5 yards (36-L.Zanders).
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 28(5:27 - 3rd) 28-D.Smith to GT 27 for -1 yard (18-J.Charleston).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - GATECH 27(4:52 - 3rd) 28-D.Smith to GT 31 for 4 yards. Penalty on GT 22-J.Griffin Holding 10 yards enforced at GT 31.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 17 - GATECH 21(4:16 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims to GT 36 for 15 yards (18-J.Charleston15-J.Venables).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - GATECH 36(3:55 - 3rd) 29-B.Jordan-Swilling to GT 35 for -1 yard (3-X.Thomas53-R.Upshaw).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - GATECH 35(3:12 - 3rd) 27-P.Harvin punts 48 yards from GT 35 to CLE 17 fair catch by 82-W.Brown.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (13 plays, 78 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 17(3:04 - 3rd) 7-T.Phommachanh to CLE 24 for 7 yards (13-A.Showell). Penalty on GT 13-A.Showell Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CLE 24.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 39(2:44 - 3rd) 21-D.Rencher to CLE 43 for 4 yards (89-A.Owens).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CLEM 43(2:14 - 3rd) 7-T.Phommachanh incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Lay.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - CLEM 43(2:09 - 3rd) 7-T.Phommachanh complete to 85-J.Lay. 85-J.Lay to CLE 48 for 5 yards (22-K.Oliver).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - CLEM 48(1:30 - 3rd) 21-D.Rencher to CLE 49 for 1 yard (15-C.Bennett).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 49(1:30 - 3rd) 7-T.Phommachanh complete to 22-T.Simpson. 22-T.Simpson to GT 47 for 4 yards (17-D.Knight).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLEM 47(1:30 - 3rd) 21-D.Rencher to GT 44 for 3 yards (25-C.Thomas).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - CLEM 44(0:33 - 3rd) 14-K.Pace to GT 41 for 3 yards (6-D.Curry).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 41(15:00 - 4th) 14-K.Pace to GT 37 for 4 yards (11-A.Clayton).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLEM 37(15:00 - 4th) 18-H.Helms to GT 35 for 2 yards (92-J.Griffin).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CLEM 35(11:43 - 4th) 18-H.Helms incomplete. Intended for 82-W.Brown.
|+14 YD
|
4 & 4 - CLEM 35(13:40 - 4th) 18-H.Helms complete to 14-K.Pace. 14-K.Pace to GT 21 for 14 yards (13-A.Showell).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 21(13:39 - 4th) 14-K.Pace to GT 18 for 3 yards (92-J.Griffin).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLEM 18(12:23 - 4th) 18-H.Helms complete to 11-A.Ajou. 11-A.Ajou runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CLEM 18(12:23 - 4th) 18-H.Helms incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Ajou.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - CLEM 18(12:23 - 4th) 14-K.Pace to GT 7 for 11 yards (14-J.King22-K.Oliver).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - CLEM 7(11:45 - 4th) 18-H.Helms complete to 14-K.Pace. 14-K.Pace runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:38 - 4th) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Downs (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:38 - 4th) 39-A.Swanson kicks 64 yards from CLE 35 out of bounds at the GT 1.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 35(11:38 - 4th) 13-J.Yates incomplete.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 35(11:38 - 4th) 13-J.Yates to GT 33 for -2 yards (59-J.Williams).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 12 - GATECH 33(11:30 - 4th) 22-J.Griffin to GT 40 for 7 yards (20-L.Williams).
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (5 plays, 91 yards, 2:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - GATECH 40(10:21 - 4th) 27-P.Harvin punts 51 yards from GT 40 Downed at the CLE 9.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 9(10:21 - 4th) 19-M.Dukes to CLE 18 for 9 yards (2-T.Carpenter94-M.Lockhart).
|+29 YD
|
2 & 1 - CLEM 18(10:09 - 4th) 19-M.Dukes to CLE 47 for 29 yards (22-K.Oliver).
|+9 YD