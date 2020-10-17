Drive Chart
DUKE
NCST

Key Players
C. Brice 8 QB
190 PaYds, PaTD, 3 INTs, 86 RuYds
D. Leary 13 QB
194 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 3 RuYds
1st Quarter
Touchdown 10:01
punts 0 yards from DUK 44 blocked by 11-I.Fisher-Smith. 35-D.Mausi runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
0
Point After TD 9:51
44-C.Ham extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 15:00
44-C.Ham 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
26
yds
03:14
pos
10
0
Touchdown 10:46
20-J.Houston runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
70
yds
04:16
pos
10
6
Point After TD 10:44
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 3:48
8-C.Brice complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
52
yds
05:15
pos
16
7
Point After TD 3:43
44-C.Ham extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
7
Touchdown 0:48
98-P.Wilson punts -11 yards from DUK 19 blocked by 31-V.Jones. 22-M.Fisher runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
-1
yds
00:46
pos
17
6
Touchdown 0:48
98-P.Wilson punts 0 yards from DUK 19 blocked by 31-V.Jones. 22-M.Fisher runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
17
13
Point After TD 0:45
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
11
8
Field Goal 0:01
44-C.Ham 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
33
yds
00:44
pos
14
8
Field Goal 0:01
44-C.Ham 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
17
8
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 4:05
13-D.Leary complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
62
yds
01:12
pos
20
20
Point After TD 4:01
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
21
4th Quarter
Touchdown 15:00
16-B.Hockman complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
44
yds
02:33
pos
20
27
Point After TD 14:55
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
28
Field Goal 3:22
32-C.Dunn 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
30
yds
02:44
pos
20
31
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 19
Rushing 9 7
Passing 10 10
Penalty 5 2
3rd Down Conv 4-16 7-15
4th Down Conv 1-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 319 355
Total Plays 81 70
Avg Gain 3.9 5.1
Net Yards Rushing 129 118
Rush Attempts 41 38
Avg Rush Yards 3.1 3.1
Yards Passing 190 237
Comp. - Att. 24-40 18-32
Yards Per Pass 4.0 5.8
Penalties - Yards 5-55 8-106
Touchdowns 2 4
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 1 1
Turnovers 3 3
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 3-2
Int. Thrown 3 1
Punts - Avg 5-37.4 5-45.0
Return Yards 51 39
Punts - Returns 3-51 1-19
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 3-20
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Duke 1-4 7130020
NC State 3-1 01471031
Carter-Finley Stadium Raleigh, NC
 190 PASS YDS 237
129 RUSH YDS 118
319 TOTAL YDS 355
Duke
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Brice 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 190 1 3 93.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 190 1 3 93.2
C. Brice 24/40 190 1 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Brice 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 86 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 86 0
C. Brice 14 86 0 23
D. Jackson 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 34 0
D. Jackson 20 34 0 5
M. Durant 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 9 0
M. Durant 7 9 0 9
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Bobo 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 6 62 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 62 1
J. Bobo 9 6 62 1 18
J. Calhoun 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 29 0
J. Calhoun 4 4 29 0 12
J. Marwede 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
J. Marwede 3 3 26 0 11
M. Durant 21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
M. Durant 3 3 26 0 13
N. Gray 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
N. Gray 5 3 20 0 10
J. Garner 24 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
J. Garner 3 2 13 0 11
D. Smith 14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
D. Smith 2 2 12 0 8
E. Pancol 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
E. Pancol 4 1 2 0 2
D. Jackson 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Jackson 1 0 0 0 0
D. Harding Jr. 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Harding Jr. 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Heyward 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
S. Heyward 8-0 0.0 0
L. Young IV 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
L. Young IV 7-0 0.0 0
R. Shelton II 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
R. Shelton II 6-2 0.0 0
M. Waters 0 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
M. Waters 5-1 0.0 0
D. Tangelo 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
D. Tangelo 4-1 1.0 0
C. Rumph II 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
C. Rumph II 3-1 1.0 0
B. Frye 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Frye 3-0 0.0 0
M. Carter II 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Carter II 2-1 0.0 0
V. Dimukeje 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
V. Dimukeje 2-1 1.0 0
J. Alexander 30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Alexander 2-0 0.0 0
J. Lewis 39 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
J. Lewis 2-0 0.0 1
D. Jordan 86 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Jordan 1-1 0.0 0
D. Mausi 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Mausi 1-0 0.0 0
N. Thompson 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Thompson 1-0 0.0 0
L. Johnson 33 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
L. Johnson 1-4 0.0 0
C. Brice 8 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Brice 0-1 0.0 0
G. Smith III 58 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
G. Smith III 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Ham 44 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/3 2/2
C. Ham 2/3 46 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Wilson 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 37.4 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 37.4 1
P. Wilson 5 37.4 1 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Stinson 16 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 18.8 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 18.8 22 0
J. Stinson 4 18.8 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Bobo 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
J. Bobo 1 9.0 9 0
D. Mausi 35 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 32.0 32 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 32.0 32 1
D. Mausi 1 32.0 32 1
J. Robertson 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
J. Robertson 1 10.0 10 0
NC State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Leary 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 194 1 1 131.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 194 1 1 131.7
D. Leary 14/24 194 1 1
B. Hockman 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 43 1 0 155.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 43 1 0 155.9
B. Hockman 4/7 43 1 0
T. Thomas 5 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
T. Thomas 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Person Jr. 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 84 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 84 0
R. Person Jr. 15 84 0 34
Z. Knight 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 42 0
Z. Knight 9 42 0 14
J. Houston 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Houston 1 5 0 5
D. Leary 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 3 0
D. Leary 7 3 0 14
B. Hockman 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -9 0
B. Hockman 2 -9 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
E. Emezie 86 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 87 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 87 0
E. Emezie 5 4 87 0 36
D. Carter 88 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 62 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 62 0
D. Carter 5 3 62 0 30
Z. Knight 7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
Z. Knight 2 2 24 0 20
T. Thomas 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 24 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 1
T. Thomas 5 2 24 1 15
C. Angeline 6 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 23 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 1
C. Angeline 3 2 23 1 19
R. Person Jr. 8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
R. Person Jr. 4 2 18 0 14
C. Riley 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Riley 2 0 0 0 0
P. Rooks 14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
P. Rooks 1 0 0 0 0
D. Parham 28 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Parham 2 0 0 0 0
J. Houston 20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -2 0
J. Houston 2 2 -2 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Wilson 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
16-3 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
16-3 2 0.0
P. Wilson 16-3 0.0 2
I. Moore 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.0
I. Moore 8-4 0.0 0
T. Dawkins 0 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 1.0
T. Dawkins 6-3 1.0 0
S. Battle 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
S. Battle 5-0 0.0 0
T. Ingle 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Ingle 4-0 0.0 0
D. Thomas 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-6 0 0.0
D. Thomas 4-6 0.0 0
A. McNeill 29 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
A. McNeill 3-0 1.0 0
M. Dunlap 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Dunlap 2-0 0.0 0
T. Baker-Williams 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
T. Baker-Williams 2-2 0.0 0
I. Duffy 33 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
I. Duffy 2-2 0.0 0
D. Joseph 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
D. Joseph 2-0 1.0 0
C. Clark 52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Clark 1-0 0.0 0
J. Pierre-Louis 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Pierre-Louis 1-0 0.0 0
D. Boykin 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Boykin 1-1 0.0 0
I. Kante 28 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
I. Kante 1-1 0.0 0
J. Scott 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. Scott 1-0 0.0 1
S. Jackson 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Jackson 0-1 0.0 0
C. Powell 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
C. Powell 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dunn 32 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
C. Dunn 1/1 39 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Gill 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 45.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 45.0 1
T. Gill 5 45.0 1 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Person Jr. 8 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 26.5 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 26.5 30 0
R. Person Jr. 2 26.5 30 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
V. Jones 31 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
V. Jones 1 11.0 11 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 DUKE 21 1:45 3 9 Punt
9:02 NCST 15 0:30 3 -74 Fumble
6:11 DUKE 14 2:31 7 31 Punt
3:25 DUKE 33 3:19 8 26 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:44 DUKE 11 1:04 3 7 Punt
8:58 DUKE 23 5:15 13 67 TD
1:43 DUKE 20 0:55 3 -1 TD
0:45 DUKE 43 0:33 5 39 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:55 NCST 25 4:16 9 24 Downs
6:30 DUKE 34 1:08 3 4 INT
4:01 DUKE 25 1:01 3 4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 DUKE 22 1:37 3 6 Punt
11:18 DUKE 20 1:12 4 18 Punt
7:54 DUKE 29 1:39 5 19 INT
3:17 DUKE 25 1:59 10 48 FG Miss
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:07 NCST 30 3:06 7 26 TD
9:51 NCST 15 0:33 2 0 Fumble
8:24 NCST 11 1:56 6 34 Punt
3:32 NCST 27 0:00 1 6 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NCST 30 4:16 11 70 TD
3:43 NCST 25 0:30 4 32 Downs
0:45 NCST 35 0:00 1 -15
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NCST 25 1:58 5 50 Fumble
8:36 NCST 1 1:55 6 48 Punt
5:13 NCST 38 1:12 5 62 TD
2:50 NCST 26 2:33 9 65
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:11 NCST 47 1:47 3 5 Punt
9:57 NCST 19 0:00 1 51
9:40 NCST 19 1:34 4 5 Punt
6:06 NCST 48 2:44 7 30 FG
1:12 NCST 27 0:45 2 -10 Game

DUKE Blue Devils  - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35. 16-J.Stinson to DUK 21 for 21 yards (80-J.Dunn).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 21
(14:55 - 1st) 8-C.Brice to DUK 30 for 9 yards (11-P.Wilson).
-1 YD
2 & 1 - DUKE 30
(14:29 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 29 for -1 yard (1-I.Moore).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - DUKE 29
(13:51 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 30 for 1 yard (32-D.Thomas11-P.Wilson).
Punt
4 & 1 - DUKE 30
(13:15 - 1st) 98-P.Wilson punts 41 yards from DUK 30 Downed at the NCST 29.

NCST Wolfpack  - TD (7 plays, 26 yards, 3:06 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 30
(13:07 - 1st) 13-D.Leary complete to 20-J.Houston. 20-J.Houston to NCST 34 for 4 yards (42-S.Heyward33-L.Johnson).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - NCST 34
(12:40 - 1st) 8-R.Person to NCST 38 for 4 yards (43-R.Shelton33-L.Johnson).
+4 YD
3 & 2 - NCST 38
(12:08 - 1st) 8-R.Person to NCST 42 for 4 yards (43-R.Shelton).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 42
(11:59 - 1st) 13-D.Leary complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas to DUK 43 for 15 yards (23-L.Young).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 43
(11:32 - 1st) 8-R.Person to DUK 46 for -3 yards (93-B.Frye33-L.Johnson).
+2 YD
2 & 13 - NCST 46
(10:48 - 1st) 8-R.Person to DUK 44 for 2 yards (0-M.Waters54-D.Tangelo).
No Gain
3 & 11 - NCST 44
(10:06 - 1st) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
Punt
4 & 11 - NCST 44
(10:01 - 1st) punts 0 yards from DUK 44 blocked by 11-I.Fisher-Smith. 35-D.Mausi runs 32 yards for a touchdown.

DUKE Blue Devils  - Fumble (3 plays, -74 yards, 0:30 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:51 - 1st) 44-C.Ham extra point is good.
Kickoff
(9:51 - 1st) 38-J.Driggers kicks 59 yards from DUK 35. 8-R.Person to NCST 29 for 23 yards (11-I.Fisher-Smith16-J.Stinson). Penalty on NCST 22-M.Fisher Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at NCST 29.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 15
(9:41 - 1st) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 18 for 3 yards (42-S.Heyward).
-3 YD
2 & 7 - DUKE 18
(9:18 - 1st) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 18 FUMBLES (23-L.Young). 33-L.Johnson to NCST 15 for no gain.

NCST Wolfpack  - Punt (6 plays, 34 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 15
(9:02 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to NCST 14 for 1 yard (1-I.Moore0-T.Dawkins).
No Gain
2 & 9 - NCST 14
(8:35 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Gray.
Int
3 & 9 - NCST 14
(8:32 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 11-P.Wilson at NCST 6. 11-P.Wilson to NCST 10 FUMBLES (24-J.Garner). 11-P.Wilson to NCST 11 for no gain.

DUKE Blue Devils  - Punt (7 plays, 31 yards, 2:31 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 11
(8:24 - 1st) 8-R.Person to NCST 16 for 5 yards (23-L.Young26-M.Carter).
+34 YD
2 & 5 - DUKE 16
(7:51 - 1st) 8-R.Person to DUK 50 for 34 yards (42-S.Heyward).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 50
(7:25 - 1st) 13-D.Leary complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie to DUK 41 for 9 yards (33-L.Johnson).
No Gain
2 & 1 - DUKE 41
(6:55 - 1st) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 28-D.Parham.
No Gain
3 & 1 - DUKE 41
(6:51 - 1st) 7-Z.Knight to DUK 41 for no gain (23-L.Young).
Penalty
4 & 1 - DUKE 41
(6:34 - 1st) 20-J.Houston to DUK 40 for 1 yard. Penalty on NCST 56-B.Speas Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at DUK 41. No Play.
Punt
4 & 15 - DUKE 45
(6:28 - 1st) 99-T.Gill punts 41 yards from NCST 45 to DUK 14 fair catch by 1-J.Robertson.

NCST Wolfpack  - Interception (1 plays, 6 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 14
(6:11 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to DUK 14 for no gain (10-T.Ingle).
Penalty
2 & 10 - NCST 14
(5:45 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Smith. Penalty on NCST 25-S.Battle Pass interference 14 yards enforced at DUK 14. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 28
(5:38 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bobo.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 28
(5:33 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to DUK 40 for 12 yards (1-I.Moore).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 40
(5:09 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to DUK 44 for 4 yards (32-D.Thomas).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - NCST 44
(4:47 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to DUK 47 for 3 yards (1-I.Moore).
Sack
3 & 3 - NCST 47
(4:15 - 1st) 8-C.Brice sacked at DUK 45 for -2 yards (1-I.Moore11-P.Wilson).
Punt
4 & 5 - NCST 45
(3:40 - 1st) 98-P.Wilson punts 28 yards from DUK 45 to the NCST 27 downed by 87-N.Gray.

DUKE Blue Devils  - Downs (8 plays, 26 yards, 3:19 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - DUKE 27
(3:32 - 1st) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Riley INTERCEPTED by 39-J.Lewis at DUK 33. 39-J.Lewis to DUK 33 for no gain.

NCST Wolfpack  - TD (11 plays, 70 yards, 4:16 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 33
(3:25 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 88-J.Marwede. 88-J.Marwede to DUK 41 for 8 yards (24-M.Dunlap).
+9 YD
2 & 2 - NCST 41
(2:58 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to DUK 50 for 9 yards (24-M.Dunlap).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NCST 50
(2:35 - 1st) Penalty on NCST 6-J.Harris Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at DUK 50.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 35
(2:35 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to NCST 34 for 1 yard (13-T.Baker-Williams).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - NCST 34
(2:35 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to NCST 33 for 1 yard (99-D.Joseph0-T.Dawkins).
+5 YD
3 & 8 - NCST 33
(2:07 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to NCST 28 for 5 yards.
+8 YD
4 & 3 - NCST 28
(1:07 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo to NCST 20 for 8 yards (10-T.Ingle).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 20
(1:07 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to NCST 18 for 2 yards (29-A.McNeill28-I.Kante).
No Gain
2 & 8 - NCST 18
(0:54 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Pancol.
Penalty
3 & 8 - NCST 18
(0:06 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to NCST 14 for 4 yards. Penalty on DUK 62-G.Barton Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at NCST 18. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 18 - NCST 28
(0:06 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete.

DUKE Blue Devils  - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 18 - NCST 28
(15:00 - 2nd) 44-C.Ham 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 2nd) 38-J.Driggers kicks 65 yards from DUK 35. 8-R.Person to NCST 30 for 30 yards (1-J.Robertson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 30
(14:55 - 2nd) 8-R.Person to NCST 35 for 5 yards (43-R.Shelton58-G.Smith).
-3 YD
2 & 5 - DUKE 35
(14:46 - 2nd) 8-R.Person to NCST 32 for -3 yards (93-B.Frye33-L.Johnson).
+15 YD
3 & 8 - DUKE 32
(14:13 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie to NCST 47 for 15 yards (0-M.Waters).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 47
(13:10 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Person.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 47
(13:10 - 2nd) 8-R.Person to DUK 42 for 11 yards (35-D.Mausi).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 42
(13:02 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary complete to 8-R.Person. 8-R.Person to DUK 38 for 4 yards (42-S.Heyward).
No Gain
2 & 6 - DUKE 38
(12:39 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
+9 YD
3 & 6 - DUKE 38
(12:20 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter to DUK 29 for 9 yards (26-M.Carter).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 29
(12:15 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Thomas.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 29
(11:48 - 2nd) 20-J.Houston to DUK 24 for 5 yards (23-L.Young).
+23 YD
3 & 5 - DUKE 24
(11:46 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter to DUK 1 for 23 yards (39-J.Lewis).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - DUKE 1
(10:46 - 2nd) 20-J.Houston runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:44 - 2nd) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.

DUKE Blue Devils  - TD (13 plays, 67 yards, 5:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:44 - 2nd) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35. 16-J.Stinson to DUK 11 for 11 yards (36-D.Jones5-T.Thomas).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 11
(10:44 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 24-J.Garner. 24-J.Garner to DUK 13 for 2 yards (10-T.Ingle).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - DUKE 13
(10:38 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 16 for 3 yards (52-C.Clark32-D.Thomas).
+2 YD
3 & 5 - DUKE 16
(10:10 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 6-E.Pancol. 6-E.Pancol to DUK 18 for 2 yards (33-I.Duffy).
Punt
4 & 3 - DUKE 18
(9:40 - 2nd) 98-P.Wilson punts 42 yards from DUK 18 out of bounds at the NCST 40. Penalty on NCST 34-D.Mimms Roughing the kicker 5 yards enforced at DUK 18. No Play.

NCST Wolfpack  - Downs (4 plays, 32 yards, 0:30 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 23
(8:58 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 23 for no gain (0-T.Dawkins33-I.Duffy).
+8 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 23
(8:51 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 14-D.Smith. 14-D.Smith to DUK 31 for 8 yards (11-P.Wilson).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - NCST 31
(8:13 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 34 for 3 yards (32-D.Thomas).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 34
(7:54 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 37 for 3 yards (11-P.Wilson90-S.Jackson).
Penalty
2 & 7 - NCST 37
(7:33 - 2nd) Penalty on NCST 90-S.Jackson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at DUK 37.
-5 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 48
(7:22 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 47 for -5 yards (32-D.Thomas).
+5 YD
2 & 15 - NCST 47
(7:15 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 21-M.Durant. 21-M.Durant to NCST 48 for 5 yards.
No Gain
3 & 10 - NCST 48
(6:45 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bobo.
+10 YD
3 & 10 - NCST 48
(6:19 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo to NCST 38 for 10 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 38
(6:19 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to NCST 31 for 7 yards (11-P.Wilson).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - NCST 31
(6:07 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to NCST 29 for 2 yards (0-T.Dawkins13-T.Baker-Williams).
+5 YD
3 & 1 - NCST 29
(5:34 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to NCST 24 for 5 yards (11-P.Wilson13-T.Baker-Williams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 24
(5:00 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bobo.
+16 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 24
(4:26 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice to NCST 8 for 16 yards (10-T.Ingle).
+8 YD
1 & 8 - NCST 8
(3:48 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:43 - 2nd) 44-C.Ham extra point is good.

DUKE Blue Devils  - TD (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:43 - 2nd) 38-J.Driggers kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
+27 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 25
(3:43 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie to DUK 48 for 27 yards (0-M.Waters).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 48
(3:43 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Angeline.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 48
(3:18 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary complete to 7-Z.Knight. 7-Z.Knight to DUK 44 for 4 yards (54-D.Tangelo).
+1 YD
3 & 6 - DUKE 44
(3:13 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary scrambles to DUK 43 for 1 yard (86-D.Jordan51-V.Dimukeje).

NCST Wolfpack

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - NCST 43
(1:43 - 2nd) 99-T.Gill punts 43 yards from DUK 43 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 20
(1:43 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 21 for 1 yard (1-I.Moore11-P.Wilson).
No Gain
2 & 9 - NCST 21
(1:34 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete.
Sack
3 & 9 - NCST 21
(1:02 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice sacked at DUK 19 for -2 yards (29-A.McNeill).
Punt
4 & 11 - NCST 19
(0:48 - 2nd) 98-P.Wilson punts 0 yards from DUK 19 blocked by 31-V.Jones. 22-M.Fisher runs 8 yards for a touchdown.

DUKE Blue Devils  - Halftime (5 plays, 39 yards, 0:33 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:45 - 2nd) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - DUKE 35
(0:45 - 2nd) Penalty on NCST 71-J.Sculthorpe Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NCST 35. No Play.

NCST Wolfpack  - Fumble (5 plays, 50 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:45 - 2nd) 99-T.Gill kicks 58 yards from NCST 20. 16-J.Stinson to DUK 43 for 21 yards (80-J.Dunn).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 43
(0:45 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 21-M.Durant. 21-M.Durant to NCST 44 for 13 yards (1-I.Moore).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 44
(0:39 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 21-M.Durant. 21-M.Durant to NCST 36 for 8 yards (11-P.Wilson).
+8 YD
2 & 2 - NCST 36
(0:19 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice scrambles to NCST 28 for 8 yards (11-P.Wilson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NCST 28
(0:19 - 2nd) Penalty on NCST 11-P.Wilson Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at NCST 28.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 14
(0:10 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 14
(0:12 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice scrambles to NCST 10 for 4 yards.

DUKE Blue Devils  - Downs (9 plays, 24 yards, 4:16 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
3 & 6 - NCST 10
(0:01 - 2nd) 44-C.Ham 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 38-J.Driggers kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 8-R.Person to NCST 29 for 4 yards (54-D.Tangelo).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - DUKE 29
(14:34 - 3rd) 8-R.Person to NCST 33 for 4 yards (96-C.Rumph).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - DUKE 33
(14:04 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary to NCST 34 for 1 yard (43-R.Shelton).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - DUKE 34
(13:31 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary to NCST 35 for 1 yard (54-D.Tangelo).
Sack
1 & 10 - DUKE 35
(13:02 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary sacked at NCST 28 for -7 yards FUMBLES (54-D.Tangelo). 86-D.Jordan to NCST 25 for no gain.

NCST Wolfpack  - Punt (6 plays, 48 yards, 1:55 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - NCST 25
(12:55 - 3rd) Penalty on DUK 54-D.Tangelo Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NCST 25.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 40
(12:55 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice to NCST 17 for 23 yards (33-I.Duffy).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 17
(12:26 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson to NCST 15 for 2 yards (0-T.Dawkins).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - NCST 15
(12:03 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson to NCST 13 for 2 yards (28-I.Kante32-D.Thomas).
+9 YD
3 & 6 - NCST 13
(11:27 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice scrambles to NCST 4 for 9 yards (11-P.Wilson33-I.Duffy).
+1 YD
1 & 4 - NCST 4
(10:48 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson to NCST 3 for 1 yard (0-T.Dawkins1-I.Moore).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - NCST 3
(10:06 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson to NCST 1 for 2 yards (11-P.Wilson1-I.Moore).
No Gain
3 & 1 - NCST 1
(9:22 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson to NCST 1 for no gain (29-A.McNeill32-D.Thomas).
No Gain
4 & 1 - NCST 1
(8:39 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bobo.

DUKE Blue Devils  - Interception (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 1
(8:36 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 28-D.Parham.
+30 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 1
(8:32 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter to NCST 31 for 30 yards (30-J.Alexander).
-6 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 31
(8:14 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 20-J.Houston. 20-J.Houston to NCST 25 for -6 yards (96-C.Rumph).
No Gain
2 & 16 - DUKE 25
(7:45 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Thomas.
+10 YD
3 & 16 - DUKE 25
(7:41 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas to NCST 35 for 10 yards. Penalty on NCST 54-D.McMahon Holding offsetting. Penalty on DUK 26-W.Robertson Holding offsetting.
+14 YD
3 & 16 - DUKE 25
(7:20 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary to NCST 39 for 14 yards (51-V.Dimukeje).
Punt
4 & 2 - DUKE 39
(6:41 - 3rd) 99-T.Gill punts 37 yards from NCST 39. 1-J.Robertson to DUK 34 for 10 yards (34-D.Mimms).

NCST Wolfpack  - TD (5 plays, 62 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 34
(6:30 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 35 for 1 yard (11-P.Wilson32-D.Thomas).
+10 YD
2 & 9 - NCST 35
(5:57 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to DUK 45 for 10 yards (19-J.Pierre-Louis).
Int
1 & 10 - NCST 45
(5:22 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 11-P.Wilson at NCST 40. 11-P.Wilson to NCST 38 for -2 yards (6-E.Pancol).

DUKE Blue Devils  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 38
(5:13 - 3rd) 8-R.Person to NCST 40 for 2 yards (0-M.Waters).
No Gain
2 & 8 - DUKE 40
(4:40 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 14-P.Rooks.
+20 YD
3 & 8 - DUKE 40
(4:35 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 7-Z.Knight. 7-Z.Knight to DUK 40 for 20 yards.
+36 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 40
(4:16 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie to DUK 4 for 36 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 4 - DUKE 4
(4:05 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:01 - 3rd) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.

NCST Wolfpack

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:01 - 3rd) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 25
(4:01 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 25 for no gain (1-I.Moore).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 25
(3:32 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 14-D.Smith. 14-D.Smith to DUK 29 for 4 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams32-D.Thomas).
No Gain
3 & 6 - NCST 29
(3:04 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Gray.
Punt
4 & 6 - NCST 29
(3:00 - 3rd) 98-P.Wilson punts 45 yards from DUK 29 to the NCST 26 downed by 17-D.Johnson.

DUKE Blue Devils  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - DUKE 26
(2:50 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary sacked at NCST 18 for -8 yards (96-C.Rumph).
+17 YD
2 & 18 - DUKE 18
(2:15 - 3rd) 8-R.Person to NCST 35 for 17 yards (23-L.Young).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - DUKE 35
(1:40 - 3rd) 8-R.Person to NCST 37 for 2 yards (0-M.Waters).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 37
(1:00 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary to NCST 41 for 4 yards (23-L.Young).
Penalty
2 & 6 - DUKE 41
(1:00 - 3rd) Penalty on DUK 23-L.Young Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NCST 41. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 44
(0:49 - 3rd) 7-Z.Knight to DUK 38 for 6 yards (42-S.Heyward0-M.Waters).
Penalty
2 & 4 - DUKE 38
(0:28 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter. Penalty on DUK 39-J.Lewis Pass interference 15 yards enforced at DUK 38. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 23
(0:22 - 3rd) 5-T.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Person.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 23
(0:17 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline to DUK 9 for 14 yards (29-N.Thompson).

NCST Wolfpack  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 9 - NCST 9
(15:00 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:55 - 4th) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
Kickoff
(14:55 - 4th) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35. 16-J.Stinson to DUK 22 for 22 yards (36-D.Jones).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 22
(14:49 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to DUK 27 for 5 yards (11-P.Wilson).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - NCST 27
(14:31 - 4th) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 29 for 2 yards (11-P.Wilson0-T.Dawkins).
-1 YD
3 & 3 - NCST 29
(13:55 - 4th) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 28 for -1 yard (0-T.Dawkins32-D.Thomas).
Punt
4 & 4 - NCST 28
(13:18 - 4th) 98-P.Wilson punts 30 yards from DUK 28 out of bounds at the NCST 42. Team penalty on DUK Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at NCST 42.

DUKE Blue Devils  - Punt (4 plays, 18 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 47
(13:11 - 4th) 7-Z.Knight to DUK 50 for 3 yards (39-J.Lewis43-R.Shelton).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - DUKE 50
(12:54 - 4th) 7-Z.Knight to DUK 49 for 1 yard (93-B.Frye).
+1 YD
3 & 6 - DUKE 49
(11:55 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman to DUK 48 for 1 yard (30-J.Alexander86-D.Jordan).
Punt
4 & 5 - DUKE 48
(11:24 - 4th) 99-T.Gill punts 48 yards from DUK 48 to DUK End Zone. touchback.

NCST Wolfpack

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 20
(11:18 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 24-J.Garner. 24-J.Garner to DUK 31 for 11 yards (25-S.Battle).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 31
(10:54 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 88-J.Marwede. 88-J.Marwede to DUK 38 for 7 yards (11-P.Wilson).
No Gain
2 & 3 - NCST 38
(10:23 - 4th) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Jackson.
No Gain
3 & 3 - NCST 38
(10:18 - 4th) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Pancol.
Punt
4 & 3 - NCST 38
(10:06 - 4th) 98-P.Wilson punts 43 yards from DUK 38 to the NCST 19 downed by 57-J.Taylor.

NCST Wolfpack  - Punt (4 plays, 5 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
+51 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 19
(9:57 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman complete to 8-R.Person. 8-R.Person to DUK 30 for 51 yards (30-J.Alexander).

DUKE Blue Devils  - Interception (5 plays, 19 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 19
(9:40 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman complete to 8-R.Person. 8-R.Person to NCST 33 for 14 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 33
(9:35 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Thomas.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 33
(9:29 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman complete to 8-R.Person. 8-R.Person to NCST 34 for 1 yard (42-S.Heyward).
Sack
3 & 9 - DUKE 34
(8:48 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman sacked at NCST 24 for -10 yards (51-V.Dimukeje).
Punt
4 & 19 - DUKE 24
(8:06 - 4th) 99-T.Gill punts 56 yards from NCST 24. 19-J.Bobo to DUK 29 for 9 yards (34-D.Mimms).

NCST Wolfpack  - FG (7 plays, 30 yards, 2:44 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 29
(7:54 - 4th) 8-C.Brice scrambles to DUK 35 for 6 yards (11-P.Wilson).
+11 YD
2 & 4 - NCST 35
(7:30 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 88-J.Marwede. 88-J.Marwede to DUK 46 for 11 yards (1-I.Moore12-D.Boykin).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 46
(7:07 - 4th) 4-D.Jackson to NCST 49 for 5 yards (11-P.Wilson1-I.Moore).
+9 YD
2 & 5 - NCST 49
(6:41 - 4th) 8-C.Brice to NCST 40 for 9 yards (12-D.Boykin).
Int
1 & 10 - NCST 40
(6:15 - 4th) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Harding INTERCEPTED by 2-J.Scott at NCST 31. 2-J.Scott to NCST 48 for 17 yards (21-M.Durant).

DUKE Blue Devils  - Missed FG (10 plays, 48 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 48
(6:06 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Riley.
No Gain
2 & 10 - DUKE 48
(5:57 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 86-E.Emezie. Team penalty on NCST Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
+14 YD
3 & 10 - DUKE 48
(5:47 - 4th) 7-Z.Knight to DUK 38 for 14 yards (42-S.Heyward).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 38
(5:36 - 4th) 7-Z.Knight to DUK 25 for 13 yards (43-R.Shelton).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 25
(4:34 - 4th) 7-Z.Knight to DUK 20 for 5 yards (26-M.Carter86-D.Jordan).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - DUKE 20
(3:56 - 4th) 7-Z.Knight to DUK 18 for 2 yards (42-S.Heyward43-R.Shelton).
-4 YD
3 & 3 - DUKE 18
(3:49 - 4th) 8-R.Person to DUK 22 for -4 yards (43-R.Shelton96-C.Rumph).
Field Goal
4 & 7 - DUKE 22
(3:22 - 4th) 32-C.Dunn 39 yards Field Goal is Good.

NCST Wolfpack  - End of Game (2 plays, -10 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:17 - 4th) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
Sack
1 & 10 - NCST 25
(3:17 - 4th) 8-C.Brice sacked at DUK 23 for -2 yards (99-D.Joseph).
+18 YD
2 & 12 - NCST 23
(2:50 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo to DUK 41 for 18 yards (25-S.Battle).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 41
(2:36 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo to NCST 49 for 10 yards (25-S.Battle).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 49
(2:17 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to NCST 43 for 6 yards (11-P.Wilson).
+8 YD
2 & 4 - NCST 43
(2:00 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo to NCST 35 for 8 yards (25-S.Battle).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 35
(1:54 - 4th) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Pancol.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 35
(1:50 - 4th) 8-C.Brice scrambles to NCST 23 for 12 yards (25-S.Battle).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 23
(1:37 - 4th) 8-C.Brice to NCST 22 for 1 yard (2-J.Scott).
No Gain
2 & 9 - NCST 22
(1:30 - 4th) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 24-J.Garner.
Sack
3 & 9 - NCST 22
(1:26 - 4th) 8-C.Brice sacked at NCST 27 for -5 yards (0-T.Dawkins).
No Good
4 & 14 - NCST 27
(1:18 - 4th) 44-C.Ham 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.

NCST Wolfpack

Result Play
-5 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 27
(1:12 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman kneels at NCST 22 for -5 yards.
-5 YD
2 & 15 - NCST 22
(0:27 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman kneels at NCST 17 for -5 yards.
