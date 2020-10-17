Drive Chart
|
|
|DUKE
|NCST


Key Players
|
|
C. Brice
8 QB
190 PaYds, PaTD, 3 INTs, 86 RuYds
|
|
D. Leary
13 QB
194 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 3 RuYds
Touchdown 10:01
punts 0 yards from DUK 44 blocked by 11-I.Fisher-Smith. 35-D.Mausi runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
0
Touchdown 3:48
8-C.Brice complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
52
yds
05:15
pos
16
7
Touchdown 0:48
98-P.Wilson punts -11 yards from DUK 19 blocked by 31-V.Jones. 22-M.Fisher runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
-1
yds
00:46
pos
17
6
Touchdown 0:48
98-P.Wilson punts 0 yards from DUK 19 blocked by 31-V.Jones. 22-M.Fisher runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
17
13
Touchdown 4:05
13-D.Leary complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
62
yds
01:12
pos
20
20
Touchdown 15:00
16-B.Hockman complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
44
yds
02:33
pos
20
27
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|19
|Rushing
|9
|7
|Passing
|10
|10
|Penalty
|5
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-16
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|319
|355
|Total Plays
|81
|70
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|129
|118
|Rush Attempts
|41
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|3.1
|Yards Passing
|190
|237
|Comp. - Att.
|24-40
|18-32
|Yards Per Pass
|4.0
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-55
|8-106
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|3
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-37.4
|5-45.0
|Return Yards
|51
|39
|Punts - Returns
|3-51
|1-19
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|3-20
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|190
|PASS YDS
|237
|
|
|129
|RUSH YDS
|118
|
|
|319
|TOTAL YDS
|355
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brice 8 QB
|C. Brice
|24/40
|190
|1
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brice 8 QB
|C. Brice
|14
|86
|0
|23
|
D. Jackson 4 RB
|D. Jackson
|20
|34
|0
|5
|
M. Durant 21 RB
|M. Durant
|7
|9
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bobo 19 WR
|J. Bobo
|9
|6
|62
|1
|18
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|4
|4
|29
|0
|12
|
J. Marwede 88 TE
|J. Marwede
|3
|3
|26
|0
|11
|
M. Durant 21 RB
|M. Durant
|3
|3
|26
|0
|13
|
N. Gray 87 TE
|N. Gray
|5
|3
|20
|0
|10
|
J. Garner 24 WR
|J. Garner
|3
|2
|13
|0
|11
|
D. Smith 14 WR
|D. Smith
|2
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
E. Pancol 6 WR
|E. Pancol
|4
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Jackson 4 RB
|D. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Harding Jr. 3 WR
|D. Harding Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Heyward 42 LB
|S. Heyward
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Young IV 23 S
|L. Young IV
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Shelton II 43 LB
|R. Shelton II
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Waters 0 S
|M. Waters
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tangelo 54 DT
|D. Tangelo
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Rumph II 96 DE
|C. Rumph II
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Frye 93 DT
|B. Frye
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Carter II 26 S
|M. Carter II
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Dimukeje 51 DE
|V. Dimukeje
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Alexander 30 S
|J. Alexander
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 39 CB
|J. Lewis
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Jordan 86 DE
|D. Jordan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mausi 35 LB
|D. Mausi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Thompson 29 S
|N. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 33 CB
|L. Johnson
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brice 8 QB
|C. Brice
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Smith III 58 DT
|G. Smith III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Ham 44 K
|C. Ham
|2/3
|46
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Wilson 98 P
|P. Wilson
|5
|37.4
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Stinson 16 S
|J. Stinson
|4
|18.8
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Bobo 19 WR
|J. Bobo
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|
D. Mausi 35 LB
|D. Mausi
|1
|32.0
|32
|1
|
J. Robertson 1 WR
|J. Robertson
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Leary 13 QB
|D. Leary
|14/24
|194
|1
|1
|
B. Hockman 16 QB
|B. Hockman
|4/7
|43
|1
|0
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Person Jr. 8 RB
|R. Person Jr.
|15
|84
|0
|34
|
Z. Knight 7 RB
|Z. Knight
|9
|42
|0
|14
|
J. Houston 20 RB
|J. Houston
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Leary 13 QB
|D. Leary
|7
|3
|0
|14
|
B. Hockman 16 QB
|B. Hockman
|2
|-9
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Emezie 86 WR
|E. Emezie
|5
|4
|87
|0
|36
|
D. Carter 88 WR
|D. Carter
|5
|3
|62
|0
|30
|
Z. Knight 7 RB
|Z. Knight
|2
|2
|24
|0
|20
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|5
|2
|24
|1
|15
|
C. Angeline 6 TE
|C. Angeline
|3
|2
|23
|1
|19
|
R. Person Jr. 8 RB
|R. Person Jr.
|4
|2
|18
|0
|14
|
C. Riley 19 WR
|C. Riley
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Rooks 14 WR
|P. Rooks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Parham 28 TE
|D. Parham
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Houston 20 RB
|J. Houston
|2
|2
|-2
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Wilson 11 LB
|P. Wilson
|16-3
|0.0
|2
|
I. Moore 1 LB
|I. Moore
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dawkins 0 DE
|T. Dawkins
|6-3
|1.0
|0
|
S. Battle 25 CB
|S. Battle
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ingle 10 S
|T. Ingle
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 32 LB
|D. Thomas
|4-6
|0.0
|0
|
A. McNeill 29 DT
|A. McNeill
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Dunlap 24 CB
|M. Dunlap
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Baker-Williams 13 CB
|T. Baker-Williams
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Duffy 33 CB
|I. Duffy
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Joseph 99 DL
|D. Joseph
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Clark 52 DT
|C. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pierre-Louis 19 DB
|J. Pierre-Louis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Boykin 12 CB
|D. Boykin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Kante 28 DE
|I. Kante
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scott 2 LB
|J. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Jackson 90 DE
|S. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Powell 4 CB
|C. Powell
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|1/1
|39
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Gill 99 P
|T. Gill
|5
|45.0
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Person Jr. 8 RB
|R. Person Jr.
|2
|26.5
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Jones 31 LB
|V. Jones
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35. 16-J.Stinson to DUK 21 for 21 yards (80-J.Dunn).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 21(14:55 - 1st) 8-C.Brice to DUK 30 for 9 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - DUKE 30(14:29 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 29 for -1 yard (1-I.Moore).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - DUKE 29(13:51 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 30 for 1 yard (32-D.Thomas11-P.Wilson).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - DUKE 30(13:15 - 1st) 98-P.Wilson punts 41 yards from DUK 30 Downed at the NCST 29.
NCST
Wolfpack
- TD (7 plays, 26 yards, 3:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 30(13:07 - 1st) 13-D.Leary complete to 20-J.Houston. 20-J.Houston to NCST 34 for 4 yards (42-S.Heyward33-L.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - NCST 34(12:40 - 1st) 8-R.Person to NCST 38 for 4 yards (43-R.Shelton33-L.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - NCST 38(12:08 - 1st) 8-R.Person to NCST 42 for 4 yards (43-R.Shelton).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 42(11:59 - 1st) 13-D.Leary complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas to DUK 43 for 15 yards (23-L.Young).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 43(11:32 - 1st) 8-R.Person to DUK 46 for -3 yards (93-B.Frye33-L.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 13 - NCST 46(10:48 - 1st) 8-R.Person to DUK 44 for 2 yards (0-M.Waters54-D.Tangelo).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - NCST 44(10:06 - 1st) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - NCST 44(10:01 - 1st) punts 0 yards from DUK 44 blocked by 11-I.Fisher-Smith. 35-D.Mausi runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Fumble (3 plays, -74 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:51 - 1st) 44-C.Ham extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(9:51 - 1st) 38-J.Driggers kicks 59 yards from DUK 35. 8-R.Person to NCST 29 for 23 yards (11-I.Fisher-Smith16-J.Stinson). Penalty on NCST 22-M.Fisher Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at NCST 29.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 15(9:41 - 1st) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 18 for 3 yards (42-S.Heyward).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 7 - DUKE 18(9:18 - 1st) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 18 FUMBLES (23-L.Young). 33-L.Johnson to NCST 15 for no gain.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (6 plays, 34 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 15(9:02 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to NCST 14 for 1 yard (1-I.Moore0-T.Dawkins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NCST 14(8:35 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Gray.
|Int
|
3 & 9 - NCST 14(8:32 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 11-P.Wilson at NCST 6. 11-P.Wilson to NCST 10 FUMBLES (24-J.Garner). 11-P.Wilson to NCST 11 for no gain.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (7 plays, 31 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 11(8:24 - 1st) 8-R.Person to NCST 16 for 5 yards (23-L.Young26-M.Carter).
|+34 YD
|
2 & 5 - DUKE 16(7:51 - 1st) 8-R.Person to DUK 50 for 34 yards (42-S.Heyward).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 50(7:25 - 1st) 13-D.Leary complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie to DUK 41 for 9 yards (33-L.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - DUKE 41(6:55 - 1st) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 28-D.Parham.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - DUKE 41(6:51 - 1st) 7-Z.Knight to DUK 41 for no gain (23-L.Young).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - DUKE 41(6:34 - 1st) 20-J.Houston to DUK 40 for 1 yard. Penalty on NCST 56-B.Speas Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at DUK 41. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - DUKE 45(6:28 - 1st) 99-T.Gill punts 41 yards from NCST 45 to DUK 14 fair catch by 1-J.Robertson.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Interception (1 plays, 6 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 14(6:11 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to DUK 14 for no gain (10-T.Ingle).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - NCST 14(5:45 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Smith. Penalty on NCST 25-S.Battle Pass interference 14 yards enforced at DUK 14. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 28(5:38 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bobo.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 28(5:33 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to DUK 40 for 12 yards (1-I.Moore).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 40(5:09 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to DUK 44 for 4 yards (32-D.Thomas).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - NCST 44(4:47 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to DUK 47 for 3 yards (1-I.Moore).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - NCST 47(4:15 - 1st) 8-C.Brice sacked at DUK 45 for -2 yards (1-I.Moore11-P.Wilson).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - NCST 45(3:40 - 1st) 98-P.Wilson punts 28 yards from DUK 45 to the NCST 27 downed by 87-N.Gray.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Downs (8 plays, 26 yards, 3:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 27(3:32 - 1st) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Riley INTERCEPTED by 39-J.Lewis at DUK 33. 39-J.Lewis to DUK 33 for no gain.
NCST
Wolfpack
- TD (11 plays, 70 yards, 4:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 33(3:25 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 88-J.Marwede. 88-J.Marwede to DUK 41 for 8 yards (24-M.Dunlap).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - NCST 41(2:58 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to DUK 50 for 9 yards (24-M.Dunlap).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NCST 50(2:35 - 1st) Penalty on NCST 6-J.Harris Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at DUK 50.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 35(2:35 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to NCST 34 for 1 yard (13-T.Baker-Williams).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - NCST 34(2:35 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to NCST 33 for 1 yard (99-D.Joseph0-T.Dawkins).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - NCST 33(2:07 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to NCST 28 for 5 yards.
|+8 YD
|
4 & 3 - NCST 28(1:07 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo to NCST 20 for 8 yards (10-T.Ingle).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 20(1:07 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to NCST 18 for 2 yards (29-A.McNeill28-I.Kante).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NCST 18(0:54 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Pancol.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - NCST 18(0:06 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to NCST 14 for 4 yards. Penalty on DUK 62-G.Barton Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at NCST 18. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - NCST 28(0:06 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 18 - NCST 28(15:00 - 2nd) 44-C.Ham 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) 38-J.Driggers kicks 65 yards from DUK 35. 8-R.Person to NCST 30 for 30 yards (1-J.Robertson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 30(14:55 - 2nd) 8-R.Person to NCST 35 for 5 yards (43-R.Shelton58-G.Smith).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - DUKE 35(14:46 - 2nd) 8-R.Person to NCST 32 for -3 yards (93-B.Frye33-L.Johnson).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - DUKE 32(14:13 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie to NCST 47 for 15 yards (0-M.Waters).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 47(13:10 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Person.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 47(13:10 - 2nd) 8-R.Person to DUK 42 for 11 yards (35-D.Mausi).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 42(13:02 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary complete to 8-R.Person. 8-R.Person to DUK 38 for 4 yards (42-S.Heyward).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - DUKE 38(12:39 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - DUKE 38(12:20 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter to DUK 29 for 9 yards (26-M.Carter).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 29(12:15 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Thomas.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 29(11:48 - 2nd) 20-J.Houston to DUK 24 for 5 yards (23-L.Young).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 5 - DUKE 24(11:46 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter to DUK 1 for 23 yards (39-J.Lewis).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - DUKE 1(10:46 - 2nd) 20-J.Houston runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:44 - 2nd) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- TD (13 plays, 67 yards, 5:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:44 - 2nd) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35. 16-J.Stinson to DUK 11 for 11 yards (36-D.Jones5-T.Thomas).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 11(10:44 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 24-J.Garner. 24-J.Garner to DUK 13 for 2 yards (10-T.Ingle).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - DUKE 13(10:38 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 16 for 3 yards (52-C.Clark32-D.Thomas).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - DUKE 16(10:10 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 6-E.Pancol. 6-E.Pancol to DUK 18 for 2 yards (33-I.Duffy).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - DUKE 18(9:40 - 2nd) 98-P.Wilson punts 42 yards from DUK 18 out of bounds at the NCST 40. Penalty on NCST 34-D.Mimms Roughing the kicker 5 yards enforced at DUK 18. No Play.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Downs (4 plays, 32 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 23(8:58 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 23 for no gain (0-T.Dawkins33-I.Duffy).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 23(8:51 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 14-D.Smith. 14-D.Smith to DUK 31 for 8 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - NCST 31(8:13 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 34 for 3 yards (32-D.Thomas).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 34(7:54 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 37 for 3 yards (11-P.Wilson90-S.Jackson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - NCST 37(7:33 - 2nd) Penalty on NCST 90-S.Jackson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at DUK 37.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 48(7:22 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 47 for -5 yards (32-D.Thomas).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - NCST 47(7:15 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 21-M.Durant. 21-M.Durant to NCST 48 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NCST 48(6:45 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bobo.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - NCST 48(6:19 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo to NCST 38 for 10 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 38(6:19 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to NCST 31 for 7 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - NCST 31(6:07 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to NCST 29 for 2 yards (0-T.Dawkins13-T.Baker-Williams).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - NCST 29(5:34 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to NCST 24 for 5 yards (11-P.Wilson13-T.Baker-Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 24(5:00 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bobo.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 24(4:26 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice to NCST 8 for 16 yards (10-T.Ingle).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - NCST 8(3:48 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:43 - 2nd) 44-C.Ham extra point is good.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- TD (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:43 - 2nd) 38-J.Driggers kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(3:43 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie to DUK 48 for 27 yards (0-M.Waters).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 48(3:43 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Angeline.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 48(3:18 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary complete to 7-Z.Knight. 7-Z.Knight to DUK 44 for 4 yards (54-D.Tangelo).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - DUKE 44(3:13 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary scrambles to DUK 43 for 1 yard (86-D.Jordan51-V.Dimukeje).
NCST
Wolfpack
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - NCST 43(1:43 - 2nd) 99-T.Gill punts 43 yards from DUK 43 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 20(1:43 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 21 for 1 yard (1-I.Moore11-P.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NCST 21(1:34 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete.
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - NCST 21(1:02 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice sacked at DUK 19 for -2 yards (29-A.McNeill).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - NCST 19(0:48 - 2nd) 98-P.Wilson punts 0 yards from DUK 19 blocked by 31-V.Jones. 22-M.Fisher runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Halftime (5 plays, 39 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:45 - 2nd) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 35(0:45 - 2nd) Penalty on NCST 71-J.Sculthorpe Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NCST 35. No Play.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Fumble (5 plays, 50 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:45 - 2nd) 99-T.Gill kicks 58 yards from NCST 20. 16-J.Stinson to DUK 43 for 21 yards (80-J.Dunn).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 43(0:45 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 21-M.Durant. 21-M.Durant to NCST 44 for 13 yards (1-I.Moore).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 44(0:39 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 21-M.Durant. 21-M.Durant to NCST 36 for 8 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - NCST 36(0:19 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice scrambles to NCST 28 for 8 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NCST 28(0:19 - 2nd) Penalty on NCST 11-P.Wilson Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at NCST 28.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 14(0:10 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 14(0:12 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice scrambles to NCST 10 for 4 yards.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Downs (9 plays, 24 yards, 4:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
3 & 6 - NCST 10(0:01 - 2nd) 44-C.Ham 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 38-J.Driggers kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(15:00 - 3rd) 8-R.Person to NCST 29 for 4 yards (54-D.Tangelo).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - DUKE 29(14:34 - 3rd) 8-R.Person to NCST 33 for 4 yards (96-C.Rumph).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - DUKE 33(14:04 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary to NCST 34 for 1 yard (43-R.Shelton).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - DUKE 34(13:31 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary to NCST 35 for 1 yard (54-D.Tangelo).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 35(13:02 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary sacked at NCST 28 for -7 yards FUMBLES (54-D.Tangelo). 86-D.Jordan to NCST 25 for no gain.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (6 plays, 48 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(12:55 - 3rd) Penalty on DUK 54-D.Tangelo Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NCST 25.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 40(12:55 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice to NCST 17 for 23 yards (33-I.Duffy).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 17(12:26 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson to NCST 15 for 2 yards (0-T.Dawkins).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - NCST 15(12:03 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson to NCST 13 for 2 yards (28-I.Kante32-D.Thomas).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - NCST 13(11:27 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice scrambles to NCST 4 for 9 yards (11-P.Wilson33-I.Duffy).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - NCST 4(10:48 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson to NCST 3 for 1 yard (0-T.Dawkins1-I.Moore).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - NCST 3(10:06 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson to NCST 1 for 2 yards (11-P.Wilson1-I.Moore).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - NCST 1(9:22 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson to NCST 1 for no gain (29-A.McNeill32-D.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - NCST 1(8:39 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bobo.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Interception (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 1(8:36 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 28-D.Parham.
|+30 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 1(8:32 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter to NCST 31 for 30 yards (30-J.Alexander).
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 31(8:14 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 20-J.Houston. 20-J.Houston to NCST 25 for -6 yards (96-C.Rumph).
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - DUKE 25(7:45 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Thomas.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 16 - DUKE 25(7:41 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas to NCST 35 for 10 yards. Penalty on NCST 54-D.McMahon Holding offsetting. Penalty on DUK 26-W.Robertson Holding offsetting.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 16 - DUKE 25(7:20 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary to NCST 39 for 14 yards (51-V.Dimukeje).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - DUKE 39(6:41 - 3rd) 99-T.Gill punts 37 yards from NCST 39. 1-J.Robertson to DUK 34 for 10 yards (34-D.Mimms).
NCST
Wolfpack
- TD (5 plays, 62 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 34(6:30 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 35 for 1 yard (11-P.Wilson32-D.Thomas).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - NCST 35(5:57 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to DUK 45 for 10 yards (19-J.Pierre-Louis).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - NCST 45(5:22 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 11-P.Wilson at NCST 40. 11-P.Wilson to NCST 38 for -2 yards (6-E.Pancol).
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 38(5:13 - 3rd) 8-R.Person to NCST 40 for 2 yards (0-M.Waters).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - DUKE 40(4:40 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 14-P.Rooks.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 8 - DUKE 40(4:35 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 7-Z.Knight. 7-Z.Knight to DUK 40 for 20 yards.
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 40(4:16 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie to DUK 4 for 36 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - DUKE 4(4:05 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:01 - 3rd) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
NCST
Wolfpack
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:01 - 3rd) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(4:01 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 25 for no gain (1-I.Moore).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 25(3:32 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 14-D.Smith. 14-D.Smith to DUK 29 for 4 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams32-D.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NCST 29(3:04 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Gray.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - NCST 29(3:00 - 3rd) 98-P.Wilson punts 45 yards from DUK 29 to the NCST 26 downed by 17-D.Johnson.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 26(2:50 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary sacked at NCST 18 for -8 yards (96-C.Rumph).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 18 - DUKE 18(2:15 - 3rd) 8-R.Person to NCST 35 for 17 yards (23-L.Young).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - DUKE 35(1:40 - 3rd) 8-R.Person to NCST 37 for 2 yards (0-M.Waters).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 37(1:00 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary to NCST 41 for 4 yards (23-L.Young).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - DUKE 41(1:00 - 3rd) Penalty on DUK 23-L.Young Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NCST 41. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 44(0:49 - 3rd) 7-Z.Knight to DUK 38 for 6 yards (42-S.Heyward0-M.Waters).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - DUKE 38(0:28 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter. Penalty on DUK 39-J.Lewis Pass interference 15 yards enforced at DUK 38. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 23(0:22 - 3rd) 5-T.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Person.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 23(0:17 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline to DUK 9 for 14 yards (29-N.Thompson).
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - NCST 9(15:00 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:55 - 4th) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 4th) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35. 16-J.Stinson to DUK 22 for 22 yards (36-D.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 22(14:49 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to DUK 27 for 5 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - NCST 27(14:31 - 4th) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 29 for 2 yards (11-P.Wilson0-T.Dawkins).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 3 - NCST 29(13:55 - 4th) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 28 for -1 yard (0-T.Dawkins32-D.Thomas).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NCST 28(13:18 - 4th) 98-P.Wilson punts 30 yards from DUK 28 out of bounds at the NCST 42. Team penalty on DUK Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at NCST 42.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (4 plays, 18 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 47(13:11 - 4th) 7-Z.Knight to DUK 50 for 3 yards (39-J.Lewis43-R.Shelton).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - DUKE 50(12:54 - 4th) 7-Z.Knight to DUK 49 for 1 yard (93-B.Frye).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - DUKE 49(11:55 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman to DUK 48 for 1 yard (30-J.Alexander86-D.Jordan).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - DUKE 48(11:24 - 4th) 99-T.Gill punts 48 yards from DUK 48 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
NCST
Wolfpack
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 20(11:18 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 24-J.Garner. 24-J.Garner to DUK 31 for 11 yards (25-S.Battle).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 31(10:54 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 88-J.Marwede. 88-J.Marwede to DUK 38 for 7 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - NCST 38(10:23 - 4th) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Jackson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NCST 38(10:18 - 4th) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Pancol.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - NCST 38(10:06 - 4th) 98-P.Wilson punts 43 yards from DUK 38 to the NCST 19 downed by 57-J.Taylor.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Interception (5 plays, 19 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 19(9:40 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman complete to 8-R.Person. 8-R.Person to NCST 33 for 14 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 33(9:35 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Thomas.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 33(9:29 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman complete to 8-R.Person. 8-R.Person to NCST 34 for 1 yard (42-S.Heyward).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - DUKE 34(8:48 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman sacked at NCST 24 for -10 yards (51-V.Dimukeje).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - DUKE 24(8:06 - 4th) 99-T.Gill punts 56 yards from NCST 24. 19-J.Bobo to DUK 29 for 9 yards (34-D.Mimms).
NCST
Wolfpack
- FG (7 plays, 30 yards, 2:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 29(7:54 - 4th) 8-C.Brice scrambles to DUK 35 for 6 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - NCST 35(7:30 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 88-J.Marwede. 88-J.Marwede to DUK 46 for 11 yards (1-I.Moore12-D.Boykin).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 46(7:07 - 4th) 4-D.Jackson to NCST 49 for 5 yards (11-P.Wilson1-I.Moore).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - NCST 49(6:41 - 4th) 8-C.Brice to NCST 40 for 9 yards (12-D.Boykin).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - NCST 40(6:15 - 4th) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Harding INTERCEPTED by 2-J.Scott at NCST 31. 2-J.Scott to NCST 48 for 17 yards (21-M.Durant).
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Missed FG (10 plays, 48 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 48(6:06 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Riley.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 48(5:57 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 86-E.Emezie. Team penalty on NCST Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - DUKE 48(5:47 - 4th) 7-Z.Knight to DUK 38 for 14 yards (42-S.Heyward).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 38(5:36 - 4th) 7-Z.Knight to DUK 25 for 13 yards (43-R.Shelton).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(4:34 - 4th) 7-Z.Knight to DUK 20 for 5 yards (26-M.Carter86-D.Jordan).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - DUKE 20(3:56 - 4th) 7-Z.Knight to DUK 18 for 2 yards (42-S.Heyward43-R.Shelton).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 3 - DUKE 18(3:49 - 4th) 8-R.Person to DUK 22 for -4 yards (43-R.Shelton96-C.Rumph).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - DUKE 22(3:22 - 4th) 32-C.Dunn 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
NCST
Wolfpack
- End of Game (2 plays, -10 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:17 - 4th) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(3:17 - 4th) 8-C.Brice sacked at DUK 23 for -2 yards (99-D.Joseph).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 12 - NCST 23(2:50 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo to DUK 41 for 18 yards (25-S.Battle).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 41(2:36 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo to NCST 49 for 10 yards (25-S.Battle).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 49(2:17 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to NCST 43 for 6 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - NCST 43(2:00 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo to NCST 35 for 8 yards (25-S.Battle).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 35(1:54 - 4th) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Pancol.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 35(1:50 - 4th) 8-C.Brice scrambles to NCST 23 for 12 yards (25-S.Battle).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 23(1:37 - 4th) 8-C.Brice to NCST 22 for 1 yard (2-J.Scott).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NCST 22(1:30 - 4th) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 24-J.Garner.
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - NCST 22(1:26 - 4th) 8-C.Brice sacked at NCST 27 for -5 yards (0-T.Dawkins).
|No Good
|
4 & 14 - NCST 27(1:18 - 4th) 44-C.Ham 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.
