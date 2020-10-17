Drive Chart
EKY
TROY

Key Players
K. Dixon 23 WR
196 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 8 RECs
G. Watson 18 QB
333 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 2 INTs, -13 RuYds
1st Quarter
Touchdown 13:00
18-G.Watson complete to 84-A.Lewis. 84-A.Lewis runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
91
yds
02:07
pos
0
6
Point After TD 12:53
99-E.Legassey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 6:51
18-P.McKinney complete to 16-K.Dixon. 16-K.Dixon runs 90 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
96
yds
00:45
pos
6
7
Point After TD 6:38
20-A.Woznick extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 3:20
18-G.Watson complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
60
yds
03:22
pos
7
13
Point After TD 3:16
99-E.Legassey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 13:41
20-A.Woznick 19 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
1
yds
00:00
pos
10
14
Touchdown 4:56
34-A.Booth runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
85
yds
06:45
pos
16
14
Point After TD 4:49
20-A.Woznick extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
14
Touchdown 2:32
23-K.Vidal runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
77
yds
02:23
pos
17
20
Point After TD 2:26
99-E.Legassey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
21
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 9:41
18-G.Watson complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
90
yds
02:33
pos
17
27
Point After TD 9:35
99-E.Legassey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
28
4th Quarter
Field Goal 14:45
20-A.Woznick 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
42
yds
02:38
pos
20
28
Field Goal 5:54
20-A.Woznick 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
12
yds
01:39
pos
23
28
Touchdown 0:25
18-P.McKinney complete to 16-K.Dixon. 16-K.Dixon runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
85
yds
02:28
pos
29
28
Missed Two Point Conversion 0:21
18-P.McKinney incomplete.
plays
yds
pos
35
28
Field Goal 0:02
99-E.Legassey 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
2
plays
30
yds
00:19
pos
29
31
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 27
Rushing 4 9
Passing 15 17
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 6-17 7-13
4th Down Conv 2-3 0-0
Total Net Yards 425 507
Total Plays 78 72
Avg Gain 5.4 7.0
Net Yards Rushing 55 174
Rush Attempts 30 34
Avg Rush Yards 1.8 5.1
Yards Passing 370 333
Comp. - Att. 30-48 26-38
Yards Per Pass 7.2 7.9
Penalties - Yards 7-40 8-131
Touchdowns 3 4
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 2 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 3-1
Int. Thrown 1 2
Punts - Avg 5-41.2 5-37.6
Return Yards 28 59
Punts - Returns 1-10 2-59
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 2-18 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
E. Kentucky 1-3 71001229
Troy 2-1 1477331
Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium Troy, AL
 370 PASS YDS 333
55 RUSH YDS 174
425 TOTAL YDS 507
E. Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. McKinney 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.8% 370 2 1 139.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.8% 370 2 1 139.7
P. McKinney 30/47 370 2 1
K. Dixon 16 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
K. Dixon 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Booth 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 39 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 39 1
A. Booth 15 39 1 12
P. McKinney 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 9 0
P. McKinney 14 9 0 7
K. Magloire 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
K. Magloire 1 7 0 7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Dixon 16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
15 8 196 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 196 2
K. Dixon 15 8 196 2 90
J. Jones 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
13 8 75 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 75 0
J. Jones 13 8 75 0 23
J. Beerman 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 6 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 57 0
J. Beerman 11 6 57 0 26
K. Magloire 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
K. Magloire 2 2 13 0 7
M. Manning 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
M. Manning 2 2 10 0 7
R. Adkins 84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
R. Adkins 1 1 8 0 8
E. Bednarczyk 35 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
E. Bednarczyk 1 1 8 0 8
E. Bradds 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
E. Bradds 1 1 8 0 8
A. Booth 34 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 3 0
A. Booth 2 2 3 0 2
M. Owens 82 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Owens 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Hairston 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
E. Hairston 6-3 0.0 0
J. Sayles 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
J. Sayles 6-3 0.0 0
K. Richards 45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
K. Richards 6-2 0.0 0
N. Cheeley 36 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
N. Cheeley 5-0 0.0 0
T. Comstock 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Comstock 4-1 0.0 0
M. Jackson 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 1.0
M. Jackson 4-3 1.0 0
K. Lundy 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-7 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-7 0 0.0
K. Lundy 4-7 0.0 0
D. Fitzpatrick 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Fitzpatrick 3-0 0.0 0
D. Ross 10 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Ross 3-0 0.0 0
J. Hayes 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Hayes 2-1 0.0 0
E. Ford 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Ford 2-0 0.0 0
E. Taylor 53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
E. Taylor 2-0 0.0 1
R. Jackson 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
K. Arnold 83 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Arnold 1-0 0.0 0
A. Leapheart 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Leapheart 1-0 1.0 0
K. Carey 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
K. Carey 1-0 0.0 1
Q. Floyd 59 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Q. Floyd 1-1 0.0 0
S. Burks II 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
S. Burks II 0-2 0.0 0
J. Bost 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Bost 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Woznick 20 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
3/3 2/2
A. Woznick 3/3 25 2/2 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Richards 87 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 34.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 34.0 3
P. Richards 3 34.0 3 40
T. Cook 8 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 52.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 52.0 0
T. Cook 2 52.0 0 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Ross 10 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 19.3 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 19.3 26 0
D. Ross 3 19.3 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Leapheart 21 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
A. Leapheart 1 10.0 10 0
Troy
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Watson 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.4% 333 3 2 157.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.4% 333 3 2 157.6
G. Watson 26/38 333 3 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Vidal 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 143 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 143 1
K. Vidal 13 143 1 27
B. Smith 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 45 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 45 0
B. Smith 15 45 0 5
D. Billingsley 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
D. Billingsley 2 6 0 6
G. Watson 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -13 0
G. Watson 3 -13 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
B. Smith 26 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 6 96 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 96 0
B. Smith 6 6 96 0 29
K. Geiger 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 85 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 85 0
K. Geiger 7 6 85 0 37
R. Todd 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 38 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 38 1
R. Todd 5 2 38 1 22
T. Johnson 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 30 0
T. Johnson 4 2 30 0 27
T. Ross 15 LB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 27 0
T. Ross 1 1 27 0 27
K. McClain 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 24 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 1
K. McClain 3 2 24 1 15
B. Clark 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 21 0
B. Clark 6 4 21 0 14
A. Lewis 84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 16 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 1
A. Lewis 1 1 16 1 16
K. Vidal 23 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
K. Vidal 2 1 12 0 12
M. Rogers 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Rogers 1 0 0 0 0
T. Eafford 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Eafford 1 0 0 0 0
J. Woods 24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
J. Woods 1 1 -4 0 -4
Defense T-A SACK INT
O. Fletcher 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
O. Fletcher 7-0 0.0 0
D. Pettus 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
D. Pettus 6-2 0.0 0
K. Robertson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
K. Robertson 5-5 0.0 0
J. McDonald 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. McDonald 5-0 0.0 0
C. Martial 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
C. Martial 5-3 0.0 0
D. Starling 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Starling 4-0 0.0 0
T. Dunlap 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
T. Dunlap 3-0 0.0 1
J. Hines Jr. 30 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Hines Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
W. Choloh 5 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
W. Choloh 3-1 0.0 0
A. Showers 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Showers 3-0 0.0 0
N. Harris 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
N. Harris 2-0 1.0 0
C. Slocum 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
C. Slocum 2-4 0.0 0
J. Solomon 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
J. Solomon 2-1 1.0 0
T. Harris 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
T. Harris 2-3 0.0 0
R. Jibunor 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Jibunor 1-1 0.0 0
E. Griffin 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Griffin 0-1 0.0 0
K. Nixon 22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Nixon 0-1 0.0 0
D. Reaves 47 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Reaves 0-1 0.0 0
S. Brown 21 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Brown 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Legassey 99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
E. Legassey 1/1 47 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Coale 9 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 37.6 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 37.6 2
K. Coale 5 37.6 2 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Todd 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
6 22.3 35 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 22.3 35 0
R. Todd 6 22.3 35 0
K. Geiger 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 37.0 37 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 37.0 37 0
K. Geiger 1 37.0 37 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Johnson 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 29.5 59 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 29.5 59 0
T. Johnson 2 29.5 59 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:53 EKY 21 2:09 5 -6 Punt
7:23 EKY 4 0:45 2 96 TD
3:16 EKY 35 2:08 6 15 Punt
0:11 TROY 3 0:00 1 0
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:34 EKY 15 6:45 14 85 TD
2:26 EKY 28 2:23 9 19 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 EKY 21 2:44 7 -1 INT
9:35 EKY 25 4:30 9 34 Punt
3:06 TROY 46 2:38 8 42 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:57 EKY 50 1:22 3 5 Punt
9:35 EKY 20 1:11 4 -3 Punt
7:33 TROY 30 1:39 5 22 FG
2:49 EKY 20 2:28 11 80 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TROY 9 2:07 6 91 TD
10:27 TROY 20 2:50 8 27 Punt
6:38 TROY 40 3:22 8 60 TD
1:00 TROY 10 0:40 3 87 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:37 TROY 15 1:53 7 45 Punt
4:49 TROY 23 2:23 7 77 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:08 TROY 20 2:33 9 80 TD
4:55 TROY 7 1:44 3 7 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:41 TROY 21 1:35 5 29 Fumble
11:28 TROY 17 1:45 8 43 Punt
8:12 TROY 35 0:31 2 35 INT
5:50 TROY 27 2:56 6 21 Punt
0:21 TROY 40 0:19 2 30 FG

TROY Trojans  - TD (6 plays, 91 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 20-A.Woznick kicks 63 yards from EKY 35. 2-R.Todd to TRY 17 for 15 yards (83-K.Arnold). Penalty on TRY 14-M.Murphy Holding 8 yards enforced at TRY 17.
+37 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 9
(14:53 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 46 for 37 yards (27-D.Fitzpatrick).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 46
(14:37 - 1st) 26-B.Smith to TRY 50 for 4 yards (36-N.Cheeley).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - TROY 50
(14:12 - 1st) 26-B.Smith to EKY 47 for 3 yards (59-Q.Floyd45-K.Richards).
+25 YD
3 & 3 - TROY 47
(13:39 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 26-B.Smith. 26-B.Smith to EKY 22 for 25 yards (5-T.Comstock).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 22
(13:21 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger pushed ob at EKY 16 for 6 yards (27-D.Fitzpatrick).
+16 YD
2 & 4 - TROY 16
(13:00 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 84-A.Lewis. 84-A.Lewis runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:53 - 1st) 99-E.Legassey extra point is good.

EKY Colonels  - Punt (5 plays, -6 yards, 2:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:53 - 1st) 43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35. 10-D.Ross to EKY 21 for 21 yards (13-Z.Williams9-R.Jibunor).
Penalty
1 & 10 - EKY 21
(12:46 - 1st) Penalty on EKY 82-M.Owens False start 5 yards enforced at EKY 21. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 15 - EKY 16
(12:46 - 1st) 18-P.McKinney complete to 17-J.Beerman. 17-J.Beerman to EKY 19 for 3 yards (1-T.Dunlap4-C.Slocum).
-2 YD
2 & 12 - EKY 19
(12:14 - 1st) 34-A.Booth to EKY 17 for -2 yards (30-J.Hines).
Penalty
3 & 14 - EKY 17
(11:39 - 1st) 18-P.McKinney complete to 3-J.Jones. 3-J.Jones pushed ob at EKY 28 for 11 yards (7-K.Robertson). Penalty on TRY 9-R.Jibunor Offside 5 yards enforced at EKY 17. No Play.
Sack
3 & 9 - EKY 22
(11:22 - 1st) 18-P.McKinney sacked at EKY 15 for -7 yards (9-R.Jibunor5-W.Choloh).
Punt
4 & 16 - EKY 15
(10:44 - 1st) 8-T.Cook punts 55 yards from EKY 15. 15-T.Johnson pushed ob at EKY 27 for 43 yards (92-S.Burks). Penalty on TRY 28-C.Strong Holding 10 yards enforced at TRY 30.

TROY Trojans  - Punt (8 plays, 27 yards, 2:50 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 20
(10:27 - 1st) 18-G.Watson scrambles to TRY 24 for 4 yards (44-E.Hairston).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - TROY 24
(10:04 - 1st) 26-B.Smith pushed ob at TRY 28 for 4 yards (5-T.Comstock).
+5 YD
3 & 2 - TROY 28
(9:49 - 1st) 26-B.Smith to TRY 33 for 5 yards (44-E.Hairston15-K.Lundy).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 33
(9:32 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 26-B.Smith. 26-B.Smith to TRY 33 for no gain (12-J.Hayes).
+19 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 33
(9:02 - 1st) 23-K.Vidal to EKY 48 for 19 yards (11-J.Sayles5-T.Comstock).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 48
(8:48 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 3-B.Clark. 3-B.Clark to EKY 44 for 4 yards (5-T.Comstock45-K.Richards).
No Gain
2 & 6 - TROY 44
(8:20 - 1st) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 3-B.Clark.
Sack
3 & 6 - TROY 44
(8:13 - 1st) 18-G.Watson sacked at TRY 47 for -9 yards (33-M.Jackson).
Punt
4 & 15 - TROY 47
(7:37 - 1st) 9-K.Coale punts 49 yards from TRY 47 to the EKY 4 downed by 29-O.Lacey.

EKY Colonels  - TD (2 plays, 96 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - EKY 4
(7:23 - 1st) 34-A.Booth to EKY 10 for 6 yards (5-W.Choloh).
+90 YD
2 & 4 - EKY 10
(6:51 - 1st) 18-P.McKinney complete to 16-K.Dixon. 16-K.Dixon runs 90 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:38 - 1st) 20-A.Woznick extra point is good.

TROY Trojans  - TD (8 plays, 60 yards, 3:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:38 - 1st) 20-A.Woznick kicks 62 yards from EKY 35. 1-K.Geiger pushed ob at TRY 40 for 37 yards (49-T.Simmons).
+27 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 40
(6:28 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 15-T.Johnson. 15-T.Johnson to EKY 33 for 27 yards (15-K.Lundy11-J.Sayles).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 33
(6:10 - 1st) 23-K.Vidal to EKY 25 for 8 yards (45-K.Richards11-J.Sayles).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - TROY 25
(5:50 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 15-T.Johnson. 15-T.Johnson to EKY 20 FUMBLES. 15-T.Johnson recovers at the EKY 22. 15-T.Johnson to EKY 22 for no gain.
Sack
1 & 10 - TROY 22
(5:30 - 1st) 18-G.Watson sacked at EKY 30 for -8 yards (21-A.Leapheart).
+3 YD
2 & 18 - TROY 30
(5:10 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to EKY 27 for 3 yards (36-N.Cheeley92-S.Burks).
+16 YD
3 & 15 - TROY 27
(4:40 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to EKY 11 for 16 yards (12-J.Hayes15-K.Lundy).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 11
(4:20 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 3-B.Clark. 3-B.Clark to EKY 9 for 2 yards (45-K.Richards12-J.Hayes).
+9 YD
2 & 8 - TROY 9
(3:20 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:16 - 1st) 99-E.Legassey extra point is good.

EKY Colonels  - Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 2:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:16 - 1st) 43-J.Martin kicks 61 yards from TRY 35 out of bounds at the EKY 4.
No Gain
1 & 10 - EKY 35
(3:16 - 1st) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Jones.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - EKY 35
(3:06 - 1st) 34-A.Booth to EKY 46 for 11 yards (2-C.Martial4-C.Slocum).
No Gain
1 & 10 - EKY 46
(2:35 - 1st) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Beerman.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - EKY 46
(2:29 - 1st) 4-K.Magloire to TRY 47 for 7 yards (31-D.Pettus).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - EKY 47
(2:00 - 1st) 18-P.McKinney complete to 17-J.Beerman. 17-J.Beerman to TRY 45 for 2 yards (19-D.Starling).
Penalty
4 & 1 - EKY 45
(1:18 - 1st) Penalty on EKY 74-P.Collins False start 5 yards enforced at TRY 45. No Play.
Punt
4 & 6 - EKY 50
(1:08 - 1st) 87-P.Richards punts 40 yards from TRY 50 to TRY 10 fair catch by 15-T.Johnson.

TROY Trojans  - Interception (3 plays, 87 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 10
(1:00 - 1st) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 7-M.Rogers.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 10
(0:54 - 1st) 26-B.Smith to TRY 12 for 2 yards.
Int
3 & 8 - TROY 12
(0:20 - 1st) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger INTERCEPTED by 31-K.Carey at TRY 21. 31-K.Carey to TRY 3 for 18 yards (2-R.Todd).

EKY Colonels

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 3 - EKY 3
(0:11 - 1st) 34-A.Booth to TRY 3 for no gain (10-J.McDonald7-K.Robertson).

TROY Trojans  - Punt (7 plays, 45 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
2 & 3 - TROY 3
(15:00 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney to TRY 2 for 1 yard (5-W.Choloh21-S.Brown).
No Gain
3 & 2 - TROY 2
(14:22 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney complete to 3-J.Jones. 3-J.Jones to TRY 2 for no gain (11-O.Fletcher7-K.Robertson).
Field Goal
4 & 2 - TROY 2
(13:41 - 2nd) 20-A.Woznick 19 yards Field Goal is Good.
Kickoff
(13:37 - 2nd) 20-A.Woznick kicks 61 yards from EKY 35. 2-R.Todd to TRY 25 for 21 yards (30-C.Fall). Penalty on TRY 32-S.Spralling Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at TRY 25.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 15
(13:30 - 2nd) 23-K.Vidal to TRY 26 for 11 yards (44-E.Hairston15-K.Lundy).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TROY 26
(13:05 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain. Penalty on EKY 21-A.Leapheart Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TRY 26. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 41
(13:00 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd.
+18 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 41
(12:54 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 26-B.Smith. 26-B.Smith to EKY 41 for 18 yards (33-M.Jackson44-E.Hairston).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 41
(12:40 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Johnson.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 41
(12:32 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 3-B.Clark. 3-B.Clark to EKY 40 for 1 yard (15-K.Lundy).
No Gain
3 & 9 - TROY 40
(11:50 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 3-B.Clark.
Punt
4 & 9 - TROY 40
(11:44 - 2nd) 9-K.Coale punts 35 yards from EKY 40. 21-A.Leapheart to EKY 15 for 10 yards (7-K.Robertson).

EKY Colonels  - TD (14 plays, 85 yards, 6:45 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - EKY 15
(11:34 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. Intended for 16-K.Dixon.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - EKY 15
(11:29 - 2nd) 34-A.Booth to EKY 16 for 1 yard (9-R.Jibunor7-K.Robertson).
+14 YD
3 & 9 - EKY 16
(10:46 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney complete to 3-J.Jones. 3-J.Jones to EKY 30 for 14 yards (2-C.Martial).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - EKY 30
(10:23 - 2nd) 34-A.Booth to EKY 29 for -1 yard (8-T.Harris47-D.Reaves).
No Gain
2 & 11 - EKY 29
(9:43 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. Intended for 16-K.Dixon.
+15 YD
3 & 11 - EKY 29
(9:35 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney complete to 16-K.Dixon. 16-K.Dixon to EKY 44 for 15 yards (11-O.Fletcher8-T.Harris).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - EKY 44
(9:00 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney complete to 4-K.Magloire. 4-K.Magloire pushed ob at EKY 50 for 6 yards (31-D.Pettus).
-1 YD
2 & 4 - EKY 50
(8:25 - 2nd) 34-A.Booth to EKY 49 for -1 yard (5-W.Choloh90-E.Griffin).
+8 YD
3 & 5 - EKY 49
(7:31 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney complete to 35-E.Bednarczyk. 35-E.Bednarczyk to TRY 43 for 8 yards (19-D.Starling).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - EKY 43
(6:57 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney to TRY 37 for 6 yards (1-T.Dunlap31-D.Pettus).
No Gain
2 & 4 - EKY 37
(6:20 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Beerman.
+20 YD
3 & 4 - EKY 37
(6:13 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney complete to 16-K.Dixon. 16-K.Dixon to TRY 17 for 20 yards (8-T.Harris).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - EKY 17
(5:32 - 2nd) 34-A.Booth to TRY 12 for 5 yards (4-C.Slocum).
+12 YD
2 & 5 - EKY 12
(4:56 - 2nd) 34-A.Booth runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:49 - 2nd) 20-A.Woznick extra point is good.

TROY Trojans  - TD (7 plays, 77 yards, 2:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:49 - 2nd) 8-T.Cook kicks 63 yards from EKY 35. 2-R.Todd to TRY 23 for 21 yards (10-D.Ross36-N.Cheeley).
+27 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 23
(4:41 - 2nd) 23-K.Vidal to TRY 50 for 27 yards (27-D.Fitzpatrick11-J.Sayles).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 50
(4:23 - 2nd) 23-K.Vidal to EKY 28 for 22 yards (11-J.Sayles).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 28
(4:08 - 2nd) to EKY 35 FUMBLES. 23-K.Vidal to EKY 30 for 5 yards (45-K.Richards).
+23 YD
2 & 12 - TROY 30
(3:36 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger runs ob at EKY 7 for 23 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 7 - TROY 7
(3:17 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley to EKY 1 for 6 yards (11-J.Sayles33-M.Jackson).
No Gain
2 & 1 - TROY 1
(3:04 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley to EKY 1 for no gain (23-E.Ford33-M.Jackson).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - TROY 1
(2:32 - 2nd) 23-K.Vidal runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:26 - 2nd) 99-E.Legassey extra point is good.

EKY Colonels  - Halftime (9 plays, 19 yards, 2:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:26 - 2nd) 43-J.Martin kicks 63 yards from TRY 35. 10-D.Ross to EKY 28 for 26 yards (13-Z.Williams).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - EKY 28
(2:18 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney complete to 3-J.Jones. 3-J.Jones to EKY 38 for 10 yards (7-K.Robertson).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - EKY 38
(1:57 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney complete to 81-M.Manning. 81-M.Manning to EKY 45 for 7 yards (2-C.Martial22-K.Nixon).
+10 YD
2 & 3 - EKY 45
(1:29 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney complete to 16-K.Dixon. 16-K.Dixon pushed ob at TRY 45 for 10 yards (41-J.Solomon).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - EKY 45
(1:23 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney scrambles runs ob at TRY 40 for 5 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 5 - EKY 40
(1:16 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney complete to 3-J.Jones. 3-J.Jones to TRY 35 for 5 yards (11-O.Fletcher).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - EKY 35
(0:51 - 2nd) 34-A.Booth to TRY 32 for 3 yards (35-N.Harris8-T.Harris).
Sack
2 & 7 - EKY 32
(0:44 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney sacked at TRY 44 for -12 yards. Penalty on EKY 18-P.McKinney Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at TRY 44. Team penalty on EKY Holding declined. (35-N.Harris).
Sack
3 & 19 - EKY 44
(0:29 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney sacked at EKY 47 for -9 yards (41-J.Solomon).
No Gain
4 & 28 - EKY 47
(0:03 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. Intended for 16-K.Dixon.

EKY Colonels  - Interception (7 plays, -1 yards, 2:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 43-J.Martin kicks 55 yards from TRY 35. 10-D.Ross to EKY 21 for 11 yards (2-C.Martial15-T.Ross).
No Gain
1 & 10 - EKY 21
(14:56 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Jones.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - EKY 21
(14:51 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney complete to 16-K.Dixon. 16-K.Dixon to EKY 36 for 15 yards (7-K.Robertson31-D.Pettus).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - EKY 36
(14:11 - 3rd) 34-A.Booth to EKY 37 for 1 yard (7-K.Robertson8-T.Harris).
Penalty
2 & 9 - EKY 37
(13:35 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Jones. Penalty on TRY 90-E.Griffin Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at EKY 37. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - EKY 48
(13:30 - 3rd) 34-A.Booth to TRY 47 for 1 yard (10-J.McDonald4-C.Slocum).
+13 YD
2 & 9 - EKY 47
(12:56 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney complete to 17-J.Beerman. 17-J.Beerman to TRY 34 for 13 yards (4-C.Slocum).
Int
1 & 10 - EKY 34
(12:16 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Beerman INTERCEPTED by 1-T.Dunlap at TRY End Zone. 1-T.Dunlap touchback.

TROY Trojans  - TD (9 plays, 80 yards, 2:33 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - TROY 20
(12:08 - 3rd) Penalty on TRY 1-T.Dunlap Personal Foul 10 yards enforced at TRY 20. No Play.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 10
(12:08 - 3rd) 23-K.Vidal to TRY 28 for 18 yards (33-M.Jackson).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 28
(11:50 - 3rd) 23-K.Vidal to TRY 37 for 9 yards (45-K.Richards).
No Gain
2 & 1 - TROY 37
(11:30 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Eafford.
+5 YD
3 & 1 - TROY 37
(11:26 - 3rd) 26-B.Smith to TRY 42 for 5 yards (15-K.Lundy).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 42
(10:52 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson complete to 26-B.Smith. 26-B.Smith pushed ob at EKY 36 for 22 yards (11-J.Sayles44-E.Hairston).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 36
(10:32 - 3rd) 26-B.Smith to EKY 36 for no gain (10-D.Ross).
+14 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 36
(10:02 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson complete to 3-B.Clark. 3-B.Clark runs ob at EKY 22 for 14 yards.
+22 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 22
(9:41 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:35 - 3rd) 99-E.Legassey extra point is good.

EKY Colonels  - Punt (9 plays, 34 yards, 4:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:35 - 3rd) 43-J.Martin kicks 40 yards from TRY 35 to EKY 25 fair catch by 10-D.Ross.
No Gain
1 & 10 - EKY 25
(9:35 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Jones.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - EKY 25
(9:31 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney complete to 81-M.Manning. 81-M.Manning to EKY 28 for 3 yards (31-D.Pettus).
+8 YD
3 & 7 - EKY 28
(8:49 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney complete to 88-E.Bradds. 88-E.Bradds pushed ob at EKY 36 for 8 yards (10-J.McDonald).
No Gain
1 & 10 - EKY 36
(8:19 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Beerman.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - EKY 36
(8:14 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney complete to 17-J.Beerman. 17-J.Beerman to EKY 45 for 9 yards (7-K.Robertson4-C.Slocum).
+6 YD
3 & 1 - EKY 45
(7:37 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney to TRY 49 for 6 yards (31-D.Pettus).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - EKY 49
(7:01 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney complete to 4-K.Magloire. 4-K.Magloire to TRY 42 for 7 yards (31-D.Pettus).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - EKY 42
(6:26 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney to TRY 40 for 2 yards (19-D.Starling).
-1 YD
3 & 1 - EKY 40
(5:47 - 3rd) 34-A.Booth to TRY 41 for -1 yard (10-J.McDonald2-C.Martial).
Punt
4 & 2 - EKY 41
(5:05 - 3rd) 87-P.Richards punts 34 yards from TRY 41 Downed at the TRY 7.

TROY Trojans  - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 7
(4:55 - 3rd) 26-B.Smith to TRY 10 for 3 yards (45-K.Richards).
-1 YD
2 & 7 - TROY 10
(4:33 - 3rd) 26-B.Smith to TRY 9 for -1 yard (45-K.Richards15-K.Lundy).
+5 YD
3 & 8 - TROY 9
(3:56 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 14 for 5 yards (11-J.Sayles).
Punt
4 & 3 - TROY 14
(3:11 - 3rd) 9-K.Coale punts 32 yards from TRY 14 to TRY 46 fair catch by 21-A.Leapheart.

EKY Colonels  - FG (8 plays, 42 yards, 2:38 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - EKY 46
(3:06 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney to TRY 46 for no gain (2-C.Martial7-K.Robertson).
No Gain
2 & 10 - EKY 46
(2:25 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. Intended for 16-K.Dixon.
+9 YD
3 & 10 - EKY 46
(2:16 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney complete to 3-J.Jones. 3-J.Jones to TRY 37 for 9 yards (11-O.Fletcher).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - EKY 37
(1:32 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney to TRY 34 for 3 yards (30-J.Hines2-C.Martial).
No Gain
1 & 10 - EKY 34
(0:50 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Jones.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - EKY 34
(0:50 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney complete to 3-J.Jones. 3-J.Jones to TRY 11 for 23 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - EKY 11
(0:33 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Beerman.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - EKY 11
(0:28 - 3rd) 34-A.Booth to TRY 8 for 3 yards (2-C.Martial).
+4 YD
3 & 7 - EKY 8
(15:00 - 4th) 18-P.McKinney complete to 17-J.Beerman. 17-J.Beerman pushed ob at TRY 4 for 4 yards (19-D.Starling7-K.Robertson).
Field Goal
4 & 3 - EKY 4
(14:45 - 4th) 20-A.Woznick 22 yards Field Goal is Good.

TROY Trojans  - Fumble (5 plays, 29 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:41 - 4th) 8-T.Cook kicks 59 yards from EKY 35. 2-R.Todd to TRY 21 for 15 yards (51-K.Gniedziejko).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 21
(14:34 - 4th) 23-K.Vidal to TRY 30 for 9 yards (5-T.Comstock59-Q.Floyd).
+10 YD
2 & 1 - TROY 30
(14:17 - 4th) 23-K.Vidal to TRY 40 for 10 yards (23-E.Ford).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 40
(13:59 - 4th) 18-G.Watson complete to 26-B.Smith. 26-B.Smith to TRY 42 for 2 yards (36-N.Cheeley15-K.Lundy).
+12 YD
2 & 8 - TROY 42
(13:26 - 4th) 18-G.Watson complete to 23-K.Vidal. 23-K.Vidal to EKY 46 for 12 yards (36-N.Cheeley15-K.Lundy).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 46
(13:06 - 4th) 18-G.Watson complete to 24-J.Woods. 24-J.Woods to EKY 47 FUMBLES (36-N.Cheeley). 53-E.Taylor to EKY 50 for no gain.

EKY Colonels  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - EKY 50
(12:57 - 4th) 18-P.McKinney to TRY 46 for 4 yards (49-A.Showers).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - EKY 46
(12:19 - 4th) 34-A.Booth to TRY 45 for 1 yard (49-A.Showers).
+43 YD
3 & 5 - EKY 45
(11:42 - 4th) 18-P.McKinney complete to 3-J.Jones. 3-J.Jones to TRY 10 FUMBLES (1-T.Dunlap). 3-J.Jones runs no gain for a touchdown.
No Gain
3 & 5 - EKY 45
(11:42 - 4th) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Jones.
Punt
4 & 5 - EKY 45
(11:35 - 4th) 87-P.Richards punts 28 yards from TRY 45 to TRY 17 fair catch by 1-K.Geiger.

TROY Trojans  - Punt (8 plays, 43 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 17
(11:28 - 4th) 26-B.Smith to TRY 18 for 1 yard (44-E.Hairston).
+11 YD
2 & 9 - TROY 18
(11:02 - 4th) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 29 for 11 yards (11-J.Sayles).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 29
(10:51 - 4th) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TROY 29
(10:45 - 4th) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain.
+29 YD
3 & 10 - TROY 29
(10:39 - 4th) 18-G.Watson complete to 26-B.Smith. 26-B.Smith runs ob at EKY 42 for 29 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 42
(10:18 - 4th) 26-B.Smith to EKY 40 for 2 yards (83-K.Arnold55-J.Bost).
No Gain
2 & 8 - TROY 40
(9:52 - 4th) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Johnson.
No Gain
3 & 8 - TROY 40
(9:48 - 4th) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd.
Punt
4 & 8 - TROY 40
(9:43 - 4th) 9-K.Coale punts 40 yards from EKY 40 to EKY End Zone. touchback.

EKY Colonels  - Punt (4 plays, -3 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - EKY 20
(9:35 - 4th) 16-K.Dixon incomplete. Intended for 82-M.Owens.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - EKY 20
(9:29 - 4th) 18-P.McKinney complete to 34-A.Booth. 34-A.Booth to EKY 22 for 2 yards (11-O.Fletcher).
Penalty
3 & 8 - EKY 22
(8:50 - 4th) Penalty on EKY 74-P.Collins False start 5 yards enforced at EKY 22. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 13 - EKY 17
(8:34 - 4th) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. Intended for 16-K.Dixon.
Punt
4 & 13 - EKY 17
(8:24 - 4th) 8-T.Cook punts 49 yards from EKY 17. 15-T.Johnson to TRY 50 for 16 yards (31-K.Carey). Penalty on TRY 16-D.Adkinson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TRY 50.

TROY Trojans  - Interception (2 plays, 35 yards, 0:31 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 35
(8:12 - 4th) 23-K.Vidal to TRY 35 for no gain (31-K.Carey44-E.Hairston).
Int
2 & 10 - TROY 35
(7:41 - 4th) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 23-K.Vidal INTERCEPTED by 53-E.Taylor at TRY 30. 53-E.Taylor to TRY 30 for no gain (79-A.Stidham23-K.Vidal).

EKY Colonels  - FG (5 plays, 22 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - EKY 30
(7:33 - 4th) Penalty on TRY 55-J.Andrews Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TRY 30. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - EKY 15
(7:33 - 4th) 18-P.McKinney complete to 3-J.Jones. 3-J.Jones to TRY 6 for 9 yards (30-J.Hines7-K.Robertson).
Penalty
2 & 1 - EKY 6
(6:54 - 4th) Penalty on EKY 88-E.Bradds False start 5 yards enforced at TRY 6. No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 6 - EKY 11
(6:35 - 4th) 18-P.McKinney to TRY 8 for 3 yards (11-O.Fletcher41-J.Solomon).
No Gain
3 & 3 - EKY 8
(5:59 - 4th) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. Intended for 16-K.Dixon.
Field Goal
4 & 3 - EKY 8
(5:54 - 4th) 20-A.Woznick 25 yards Field Goal is Good.

TROY Trojans  - Punt (6 plays, 21 yards, 2:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:50 - 4th) 8-T.Cook kicks 65 yards from EKY 35. 2-R.Todd to TRY 27 for 27 yards (30-C.Fall36-N.Cheeley).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 27
(5:40 - 4th) 26-B.Smith pushed ob at TRY 31 for 4 yards (10-D.Ross).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - TROY 31
(5:08 - 4th) 26-B.Smith to TRY 35 for 4 yards (53-E.Taylor15-K.Lundy).
+5 YD
3 & 2 - TROY 35
(4:28 - 4th) 26-B.Smith to TRY 40 for 5 yards (10-D.Ross92-S.Burks).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 40
(3:45 - 4th) 26-B.Smith to TRY 44 for 4 yards (53-E.Taylor44-E.Hairston).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - TROY 44
(3:04 - 4th) 23-K.Vidal to TRY 49 for 5 yards (97-R.Jackson).
-1 YD
3 & 1 - TROY 49
(2:57 - 4th) 23-K.Vidal to TRY 48 for -1 yard (15-K.Lundy33-M.Jackson).
Punt
4 & 2 - TROY 48
(2:54 - 4th) 9-K.Coale punts 32 yards from TRY 48 to EKY 20 fair catch by 21-A.Leapheart.

EKY Colonels  - TD (11 plays, 80 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - EKY 20
(2:49 - 4th) 18-P.McKinney scrambles to EKY 27 for 7 yards (10-J.McDonald).
+5 YD
2 & 3 - EKY 27
(2:17 - 4th) 18-P.McKinney complete to 16-K.Dixon. 16-K.Dixon pushed ob at EKY 32 for 5 yards (11-O.Fletcher).
No Gain
1 & 10 - EKY 32
(1:59 - 4th) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Jones.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - EKY 32
(1:53 - 4th) 18-P.McKinney complete to 34-A.Booth. 34-A.Booth to EKY 33 for 1 yard (1-T.Dunlap2-C.Martial).
+5 YD
3 & 9 - EKY 33
(1:22 - 4th) 18-P.McKinney complete to 3-J.Jones. 3-J.Jones runs ob at EKY 38 for 5 yards.
Penalty
4 & 4 - EKY 38
(1:18 - 4th) Penalty on EKY 77-J.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at EKY 38. No Play.
+37 YD
4 & 9 - EKY 33
(1:18 - 4th) 18-P.McKinney complete to 16-K.Dixon. 16-K.Dixon runs ob at TRY 30 for 37 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - EKY 30
(1:11 - 4th) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. Intended for 16-K.Dixon.
+26 YD
2 & 10 - EKY 30
(1:06 - 4th) 18-P.McKinney complete to 17-J.Beerman. 17-J.Beerman to TRY 4 for 26 yards (31-D.Pettus).
No Gain
1 & 4 - EKY 4
(0:55 - 4th) 18-P.McKinney scrambles to TRY 4 for no gain (49-A.Showers).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - EKY 4
(0:25 - 4th) 18-P.McKinney complete to 16-K.Dixon. 16-K.Dixon runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(0:21 - 4th) 18-P.McKinney incomplete.

TROY Trojans  - FG (2 plays, 30 yards, 0:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:21 - 4th) 8-T.Cook kicks 60 yards from EKY 35. 2-R.Todd to TRY 40 for 35 yards (8-T.Cook30-C.Fall).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 40
(0:14 - 4th) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to EKY 45 for 15 yards (33-M.Jackson).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 45
(0:07 - 4th) 18-G.Watson complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to EKY 30 for 15 yards.
Field Goal
1 & 10 - TROY 30
(0:02 - 4th) 99-E.Legassey 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
