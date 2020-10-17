Drive Chart
|
|
|EKY
|TROY
Key Players
|
|
K. Dixon
23 WR
196 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 8 RECs
|
|
G. Watson
18 QB
333 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 2 INTs, -13 RuYds
Touchdown 13:00
18-G.Watson complete to 84-A.Lewis. 84-A.Lewis runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
91
yds
02:07
pos
0
6
Touchdown 6:51
18-P.McKinney complete to 16-K.Dixon. 16-K.Dixon runs 90 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
96
yds
00:45
pos
6
7
Touchdown 3:20
18-G.Watson complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
60
yds
03:22
pos
7
13
Touchdown 9:41
18-G.Watson complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
90
yds
02:33
pos
17
27
Touchdown 0:25
18-P.McKinney complete to 16-K.Dixon. 16-K.Dixon runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
85
yds
02:28
pos
29
28
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|27
|Rushing
|4
|9
|Passing
|15
|17
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-17
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|425
|507
|Total Plays
|78
|72
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|7.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|55
|174
|Rush Attempts
|30
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.8
|5.1
|Yards Passing
|370
|333
|Comp. - Att.
|30-48
|26-38
|Yards Per Pass
|7.2
|7.9
|Penalties - Yards
|7-40
|8-131
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-41.2
|5-37.6
|Return Yards
|28
|59
|Punts - Returns
|1-10
|2-59
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-18
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|370
|PASS YDS
|333
|
|
|55
|RUSH YDS
|174
|
|
|425
|TOTAL YDS
|507
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. McKinney 18 QB
|P. McKinney
|30/47
|370
|2
|1
|
K. Dixon 16 WR
|K. Dixon
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Booth 34 RB
|A. Booth
|15
|39
|1
|12
|
P. McKinney 18 QB
|P. McKinney
|14
|9
|0
|7
|
K. Magloire 4 RB
|K. Magloire
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Dixon 16 WR
|K. Dixon
|15
|8
|196
|2
|90
|
J. Jones 3 WR
|J. Jones
|13
|8
|75
|0
|23
|
J. Beerman 17 WR
|J. Beerman
|11
|6
|57
|0
|26
|
K. Magloire 4 RB
|K. Magloire
|2
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
M. Manning 81 WR
|M. Manning
|2
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
R. Adkins 84 TE
|R. Adkins
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
E. Bednarczyk 35 WR
|E. Bednarczyk
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
E. Bradds 88 TE
|E. Bradds
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
A. Booth 34 RB
|A. Booth
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
M. Owens 82 TE
|M. Owens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Hairston 44 LB
|E. Hairston
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sayles 11 DB
|J. Sayles
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Richards 45 DE
|K. Richards
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Cheeley 36 CB
|N. Cheeley
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Comstock 5 DB
|T. Comstock
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jackson 33 LB
|M. Jackson
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|
K. Lundy 15 LB
|K. Lundy
|4-7
|0.0
|0
|
D. Fitzpatrick 27 DB
|D. Fitzpatrick
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ross 10 CB
|D. Ross
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hayes 12 DB
|J. Hayes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ford 23 LB
|E. Ford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Taylor 53 DL
|E. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Jackson 97 DL
|R. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Arnold 83 TE
|K. Arnold
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Leapheart 21 DB
|A. Leapheart
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Carey 31 DB
|K. Carey
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
Q. Floyd 59 DL
|Q. Floyd
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Burks II 92 DL
|S. Burks II
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bost 55 DE
|J. Bost
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Woznick 20 K
|A. Woznick
|3/3
|25
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Richards 87 P
|P. Richards
|3
|34.0
|3
|40
|
T. Cook 8 P
|T. Cook
|2
|52.0
|0
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Ross 10 CB
|D. Ross
|3
|19.3
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Leapheart 21 DB
|A. Leapheart
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Watson 18 QB
|G. Watson
|26/38
|333
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Vidal 23 RB
|K. Vidal
|13
|143
|1
|27
|
B. Smith 26 RB
|B. Smith
|15
|45
|0
|5
|
D. Billingsley 20 RB
|D. Billingsley
|2
|6
|0
|6
|
G. Watson 18 QB
|G. Watson
|3
|-13
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Smith 26 RB
|B. Smith
|6
|6
|96
|0
|29
|
K. Geiger 1 WR
|K. Geiger
|7
|6
|85
|0
|37
|
R. Todd 2 WR
|R. Todd
|5
|2
|38
|1
|22
|
T. Johnson 15 WR
|T. Johnson
|4
|2
|30
|0
|27
|
T. Ross 15 LB
|T. Ross
|1
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
K. McClain 6 WR
|K. McClain
|3
|2
|24
|1
|15
|
B. Clark 3 WR
|B. Clark
|6
|4
|21
|0
|14
|
A. Lewis 84 TE
|A. Lewis
|1
|1
|16
|1
|16
|
K. Vidal 23 RB
|K. Vidal
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
M. Rogers 7 WR
|M. Rogers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Eafford 13 WR
|T. Eafford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Woods 24 RB
|J. Woods
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Fletcher 11 CB
|O. Fletcher
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pettus 31 S
|D. Pettus
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Robertson 7 LB
|K. Robertson
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. McDonald 10 LB
|J. McDonald
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Martial 2 LB
|C. Martial
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Starling 19 S
|D. Starling
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dunlap 1 CB
|T. Dunlap
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Hines Jr. 30 DE
|J. Hines Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Choloh 5 DT
|W. Choloh
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Showers 49 DE
|A. Showers
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Harris 35 LB
|N. Harris
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Slocum 4 S
|C. Slocum
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Solomon 41 LB
|J. Solomon
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Harris 8 S
|T. Harris
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jibunor 9 LB
|R. Jibunor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Griffin 90 DT
|E. Griffin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nixon 22 S
|K. Nixon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Reaves 47 DE
|D. Reaves
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 21 DT
|S. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Legassey 99 K
|E. Legassey
|1/1
|47
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Coale 9 P
|K. Coale
|5
|37.6
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Johnson 15 WR
|T. Johnson
|2
|29.5
|59
|0
TROY
Trojans
- TD (6 plays, 91 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 20-A.Woznick kicks 63 yards from EKY 35. 2-R.Todd to TRY 17 for 15 yards (83-K.Arnold). Penalty on TRY 14-M.Murphy Holding 8 yards enforced at TRY 17.
|+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 9(14:53 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 46 for 37 yards (27-D.Fitzpatrick).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 46(14:37 - 1st) 26-B.Smith to TRY 50 for 4 yards (36-N.Cheeley).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TROY 50(14:12 - 1st) 26-B.Smith to EKY 47 for 3 yards (59-Q.Floyd45-K.Richards).
|+25 YD
|
3 & 3 - TROY 47(13:39 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 26-B.Smith. 26-B.Smith to EKY 22 for 25 yards (5-T.Comstock).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 22(13:21 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger pushed ob at EKY 16 for 6 yards (27-D.Fitzpatrick).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 4 - TROY 16(13:00 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 84-A.Lewis. 84-A.Lewis runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:53 - 1st) 99-E.Legassey extra point is good.
EKY
Colonels
- Punt (5 plays, -6 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:53 - 1st) 43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35. 10-D.Ross to EKY 21 for 21 yards (13-Z.Williams9-R.Jibunor).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - EKY 21(12:46 - 1st) Penalty on EKY 82-M.Owens False start 5 yards enforced at EKY 21. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - EKY 16(12:46 - 1st) 18-P.McKinney complete to 17-J.Beerman. 17-J.Beerman to EKY 19 for 3 yards (1-T.Dunlap4-C.Slocum).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 12 - EKY 19(12:14 - 1st) 34-A.Booth to EKY 17 for -2 yards (30-J.Hines).
|Penalty
|
3 & 14 - EKY 17(11:39 - 1st) 18-P.McKinney complete to 3-J.Jones. 3-J.Jones pushed ob at EKY 28 for 11 yards (7-K.Robertson). Penalty on TRY 9-R.Jibunor Offside 5 yards enforced at EKY 17. No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - EKY 22(11:22 - 1st) 18-P.McKinney sacked at EKY 15 for -7 yards (9-R.Jibunor5-W.Choloh).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - EKY 15(10:44 - 1st) 8-T.Cook punts 55 yards from EKY 15. 15-T.Johnson pushed ob at EKY 27 for 43 yards (92-S.Burks). Penalty on TRY 28-C.Strong Holding 10 yards enforced at TRY 30.
TROY
Trojans
- Punt (8 plays, 27 yards, 2:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 20(10:27 - 1st) 18-G.Watson scrambles to TRY 24 for 4 yards (44-E.Hairston).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - TROY 24(10:04 - 1st) 26-B.Smith pushed ob at TRY 28 for 4 yards (5-T.Comstock).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - TROY 28(9:49 - 1st) 26-B.Smith to TRY 33 for 5 yards (44-E.Hairston15-K.Lundy).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 33(9:32 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 26-B.Smith. 26-B.Smith to TRY 33 for no gain (12-J.Hayes).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 33(9:02 - 1st) 23-K.Vidal to EKY 48 for 19 yards (11-J.Sayles5-T.Comstock).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 48(8:48 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 3-B.Clark. 3-B.Clark to EKY 44 for 4 yards (5-T.Comstock45-K.Richards).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TROY 44(8:20 - 1st) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 3-B.Clark.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - TROY 44(8:13 - 1st) 18-G.Watson sacked at TRY 47 for -9 yards (33-M.Jackson).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - TROY 47(7:37 - 1st) 9-K.Coale punts 49 yards from TRY 47 to the EKY 4 downed by 29-O.Lacey.
EKY
Colonels
- TD (2 plays, 96 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 4(7:23 - 1st) 34-A.Booth to EKY 10 for 6 yards (5-W.Choloh).
|+90 YD
|
2 & 4 - EKY 10(6:51 - 1st) 18-P.McKinney complete to 16-K.Dixon. 16-K.Dixon runs 90 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:38 - 1st) 20-A.Woznick extra point is good.
TROY
Trojans
- TD (8 plays, 60 yards, 3:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:38 - 1st) 20-A.Woznick kicks 62 yards from EKY 35. 1-K.Geiger pushed ob at TRY 40 for 37 yards (49-T.Simmons).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 40(6:28 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 15-T.Johnson. 15-T.Johnson to EKY 33 for 27 yards (15-K.Lundy11-J.Sayles).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 33(6:10 - 1st) 23-K.Vidal to EKY 25 for 8 yards (45-K.Richards11-J.Sayles).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - TROY 25(5:50 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 15-T.Johnson. 15-T.Johnson to EKY 20 FUMBLES. 15-T.Johnson recovers at the EKY 22. 15-T.Johnson to EKY 22 for no gain.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TROY 22(5:30 - 1st) 18-G.Watson sacked at EKY 30 for -8 yards (21-A.Leapheart).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 18 - TROY 30(5:10 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to EKY 27 for 3 yards (36-N.Cheeley92-S.Burks).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 15 - TROY 27(4:40 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to EKY 11 for 16 yards (12-J.Hayes15-K.Lundy).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 11(4:20 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 3-B.Clark. 3-B.Clark to EKY 9 for 2 yards (45-K.Richards12-J.Hayes).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - TROY 9(3:20 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:16 - 1st) 99-E.Legassey extra point is good.
EKY
Colonels
- Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 2:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:16 - 1st) 43-J.Martin kicks 61 yards from TRY 35 out of bounds at the EKY 4.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EKY 35(3:16 - 1st) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Jones.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - EKY 35(3:06 - 1st) 34-A.Booth to EKY 46 for 11 yards (2-C.Martial4-C.Slocum).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EKY 46(2:35 - 1st) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Beerman.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - EKY 46(2:29 - 1st) 4-K.Magloire to TRY 47 for 7 yards (31-D.Pettus).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - EKY 47(2:00 - 1st) 18-P.McKinney complete to 17-J.Beerman. 17-J.Beerman to TRY 45 for 2 yards (19-D.Starling).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - EKY 45(1:18 - 1st) Penalty on EKY 74-P.Collins False start 5 yards enforced at TRY 45. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - EKY 50(1:08 - 1st) 87-P.Richards punts 40 yards from TRY 50 to TRY 10 fair catch by 15-T.Johnson.
TROY
Trojans
- Interception (3 plays, 87 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 10(1:00 - 1st) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 7-M.Rogers.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 10(0:54 - 1st) 26-B.Smith to TRY 12 for 2 yards.
|Int
|
3 & 8 - TROY 12(0:20 - 1st) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger INTERCEPTED by 31-K.Carey at TRY 21. 31-K.Carey to TRY 3 for 18 yards (2-R.Todd).
TROY
Trojans
- Punt (7 plays, 45 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - TROY 3(15:00 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney to TRY 2 for 1 yard (5-W.Choloh21-S.Brown).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - TROY 2(14:22 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney complete to 3-J.Jones. 3-J.Jones to TRY 2 for no gain (11-O.Fletcher7-K.Robertson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - TROY 2(13:41 - 2nd) 20-A.Woznick 19 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(13:37 - 2nd) 20-A.Woznick kicks 61 yards from EKY 35. 2-R.Todd to TRY 25 for 21 yards (30-C.Fall). Penalty on TRY 32-S.Spralling Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at TRY 25.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 15(13:30 - 2nd) 23-K.Vidal to TRY 26 for 11 yards (44-E.Hairston15-K.Lundy).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TROY 26(13:05 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain. Penalty on EKY 21-A.Leapheart Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TRY 26. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 41(13:00 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 41(12:54 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 26-B.Smith. 26-B.Smith to EKY 41 for 18 yards (33-M.Jackson44-E.Hairston).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 41(12:40 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Johnson.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 41(12:32 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 3-B.Clark. 3-B.Clark to EKY 40 for 1 yard (15-K.Lundy).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TROY 40(11:50 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 3-B.Clark.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - TROY 40(11:44 - 2nd) 9-K.Coale punts 35 yards from EKY 40. 21-A.Leapheart to EKY 15 for 10 yards (7-K.Robertson).
EKY
Colonels
- TD (14 plays, 85 yards, 6:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EKY 15(11:34 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. Intended for 16-K.Dixon.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - EKY 15(11:29 - 2nd) 34-A.Booth to EKY 16 for 1 yard (9-R.Jibunor7-K.Robertson).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 9 - EKY 16(10:46 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney complete to 3-J.Jones. 3-J.Jones to EKY 30 for 14 yards (2-C.Martial).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 30(10:23 - 2nd) 34-A.Booth to EKY 29 for -1 yard (8-T.Harris47-D.Reaves).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - EKY 29(9:43 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. Intended for 16-K.Dixon.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 11 - EKY 29(9:35 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney complete to 16-K.Dixon. 16-K.Dixon to EKY 44 for 15 yards (11-O.Fletcher8-T.Harris).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 44(9:00 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney complete to 4-K.Magloire. 4-K.Magloire pushed ob at EKY 50 for 6 yards (31-D.Pettus).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - EKY 50(8:25 - 2nd) 34-A.Booth to EKY 49 for -1 yard (5-W.Choloh90-E.Griffin).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - EKY 49(7:31 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney complete to 35-E.Bednarczyk. 35-E.Bednarczyk to TRY 43 for 8 yards (19-D.Starling).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 43(6:57 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney to TRY 37 for 6 yards (1-T.Dunlap31-D.Pettus).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - EKY 37(6:20 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Beerman.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 4 - EKY 37(6:13 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney complete to 16-K.Dixon. 16-K.Dixon to TRY 17 for 20 yards (8-T.Harris).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 17(5:32 - 2nd) 34-A.Booth to TRY 12 for 5 yards (4-C.Slocum).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - EKY 12(4:56 - 2nd) 34-A.Booth runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:49 - 2nd) 20-A.Woznick extra point is good.
TROY
Trojans
- TD (7 plays, 77 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:49 - 2nd) 8-T.Cook kicks 63 yards from EKY 35. 2-R.Todd to TRY 23 for 21 yards (10-D.Ross36-N.Cheeley).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 23(4:41 - 2nd) 23-K.Vidal to TRY 50 for 27 yards (27-D.Fitzpatrick11-J.Sayles).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 50(4:23 - 2nd) 23-K.Vidal to EKY 28 for 22 yards (11-J.Sayles).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 28(4:08 - 2nd) to EKY 35 FUMBLES. 23-K.Vidal to EKY 30 for 5 yards (45-K.Richards).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 12 - TROY 30(3:36 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger runs ob at EKY 7 for 23 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 7 - TROY 7(3:17 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley to EKY 1 for 6 yards (11-J.Sayles33-M.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - TROY 1(3:04 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley to EKY 1 for no gain (23-E.Ford33-M.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - TROY 1(2:32 - 2nd) 23-K.Vidal runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:26 - 2nd) 99-E.Legassey extra point is good.
EKY
Colonels
- Halftime (9 plays, 19 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:26 - 2nd) 43-J.Martin kicks 63 yards from TRY 35. 10-D.Ross to EKY 28 for 26 yards (13-Z.Williams).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 28(2:18 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney complete to 3-J.Jones. 3-J.Jones to EKY 38 for 10 yards (7-K.Robertson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 38(1:57 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney complete to 81-M.Manning. 81-M.Manning to EKY 45 for 7 yards (2-C.Martial22-K.Nixon).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - EKY 45(1:29 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney complete to 16-K.Dixon. 16-K.Dixon pushed ob at TRY 45 for 10 yards (41-J.Solomon).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 45(1:23 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney scrambles runs ob at TRY 40 for 5 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - EKY 40(1:16 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney complete to 3-J.Jones. 3-J.Jones to TRY 35 for 5 yards (11-O.Fletcher).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 35(0:51 - 2nd) 34-A.Booth to TRY 32 for 3 yards (35-N.Harris8-T.Harris).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - EKY 32(0:44 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney sacked at TRY 44 for -12 yards. Penalty on EKY 18-P.McKinney Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at TRY 44. Team penalty on EKY Holding declined. (35-N.Harris).
|Sack
|
3 & 19 - EKY 44(0:29 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney sacked at EKY 47 for -9 yards (41-J.Solomon).
|No Gain
|
4 & 28 - EKY 47(0:03 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. Intended for 16-K.Dixon.
EKY
Colonels
- Interception (7 plays, -1 yards, 2:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 43-J.Martin kicks 55 yards from TRY 35. 10-D.Ross to EKY 21 for 11 yards (2-C.Martial15-T.Ross).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EKY 21(14:56 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Jones.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - EKY 21(14:51 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney complete to 16-K.Dixon. 16-K.Dixon to EKY 36 for 15 yards (7-K.Robertson31-D.Pettus).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 36(14:11 - 3rd) 34-A.Booth to EKY 37 for 1 yard (7-K.Robertson8-T.Harris).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - EKY 37(13:35 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Jones. Penalty on TRY 90-E.Griffin Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at EKY 37. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 48(13:30 - 3rd) 34-A.Booth to TRY 47 for 1 yard (10-J.McDonald4-C.Slocum).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - EKY 47(12:56 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney complete to 17-J.Beerman. 17-J.Beerman to TRY 34 for 13 yards (4-C.Slocum).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - EKY 34(12:16 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Beerman INTERCEPTED by 1-T.Dunlap at TRY End Zone. 1-T.Dunlap touchback.
TROY
Trojans
- TD (9 plays, 80 yards, 2:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TROY 20(12:08 - 3rd) Penalty on TRY 1-T.Dunlap Personal Foul 10 yards enforced at TRY 20. No Play.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 10(12:08 - 3rd) 23-K.Vidal to TRY 28 for 18 yards (33-M.Jackson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 28(11:50 - 3rd) 23-K.Vidal to TRY 37 for 9 yards (45-K.Richards).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - TROY 37(11:30 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Eafford.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - TROY 37(11:26 - 3rd) 26-B.Smith to TRY 42 for 5 yards (15-K.Lundy).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 42(10:52 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson complete to 26-B.Smith. 26-B.Smith pushed ob at EKY 36 for 22 yards (11-J.Sayles44-E.Hairston).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 36(10:32 - 3rd) 26-B.Smith to EKY 36 for no gain (10-D.Ross).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 36(10:02 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson complete to 3-B.Clark. 3-B.Clark runs ob at EKY 22 for 14 yards.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 22(9:41 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:35 - 3rd) 99-E.Legassey extra point is good.
EKY
Colonels
- Punt (9 plays, 34 yards, 4:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:35 - 3rd) 43-J.Martin kicks 40 yards from TRY 35 to EKY 25 fair catch by 10-D.Ross.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EKY 25(9:35 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Jones.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - EKY 25(9:31 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney complete to 81-M.Manning. 81-M.Manning to EKY 28 for 3 yards (31-D.Pettus).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - EKY 28(8:49 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney complete to 88-E.Bradds. 88-E.Bradds pushed ob at EKY 36 for 8 yards (10-J.McDonald).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EKY 36(8:19 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Beerman.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - EKY 36(8:14 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney complete to 17-J.Beerman. 17-J.Beerman to EKY 45 for 9 yards (7-K.Robertson4-C.Slocum).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - EKY 45(7:37 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney to TRY 49 for 6 yards (31-D.Pettus).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 49(7:01 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney complete to 4-K.Magloire. 4-K.Magloire to TRY 42 for 7 yards (31-D.Pettus).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - EKY 42(6:26 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney to TRY 40 for 2 yards (19-D.Starling).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - EKY 40(5:47 - 3rd) 34-A.Booth to TRY 41 for -1 yard (10-J.McDonald2-C.Martial).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - EKY 41(5:05 - 3rd) 87-P.Richards punts 34 yards from TRY 41 Downed at the TRY 7.
TROY
Trojans
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 7(4:55 - 3rd) 26-B.Smith to TRY 10 for 3 yards (45-K.Richards).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - TROY 10(4:33 - 3rd) 26-B.Smith to TRY 9 for -1 yard (45-K.Richards15-K.Lundy).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - TROY 9(3:56 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 14 for 5 yards (11-J.Sayles).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - TROY 14(3:11 - 3rd) 9-K.Coale punts 32 yards from TRY 14 to TRY 46 fair catch by 21-A.Leapheart.
EKY
Colonels
- FG (8 plays, 42 yards, 2:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EKY 46(3:06 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney to TRY 46 for no gain (2-C.Martial7-K.Robertson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - EKY 46(2:25 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. Intended for 16-K.Dixon.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - EKY 46(2:16 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney complete to 3-J.Jones. 3-J.Jones to TRY 37 for 9 yards (11-O.Fletcher).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - EKY 37(1:32 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney to TRY 34 for 3 yards (30-J.Hines2-C.Martial).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EKY 34(0:50 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Jones.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 34(0:50 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney complete to 3-J.Jones. 3-J.Jones to TRY 11 for 23 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EKY 11(0:33 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Beerman.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - EKY 11(0:28 - 3rd) 34-A.Booth to TRY 8 for 3 yards (2-C.Martial).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - EKY 8(15:00 - 4th) 18-P.McKinney complete to 17-J.Beerman. 17-J.Beerman pushed ob at TRY 4 for 4 yards (19-D.Starling7-K.Robertson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - EKY 4(14:45 - 4th) 20-A.Woznick 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
TROY
Trojans
- Fumble (5 plays, 29 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:41 - 4th) 8-T.Cook kicks 59 yards from EKY 35. 2-R.Todd to TRY 21 for 15 yards (51-K.Gniedziejko).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 21(14:34 - 4th) 23-K.Vidal to TRY 30 for 9 yards (5-T.Comstock59-Q.Floyd).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - TROY 30(14:17 - 4th) 23-K.Vidal to TRY 40 for 10 yards (23-E.Ford).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 40(13:59 - 4th) 18-G.Watson complete to 26-B.Smith. 26-B.Smith to TRY 42 for 2 yards (36-N.Cheeley15-K.Lundy).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - TROY 42(13:26 - 4th) 18-G.Watson complete to 23-K.Vidal. 23-K.Vidal to EKY 46 for 12 yards (36-N.Cheeley15-K.Lundy).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 46(13:06 - 4th) 18-G.Watson complete to 24-J.Woods. 24-J.Woods to EKY 47 FUMBLES (36-N.Cheeley). 53-E.Taylor to EKY 50 for no gain.
EKY
Colonels
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 50(12:57 - 4th) 18-P.McKinney to TRY 46 for 4 yards (49-A.Showers).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - EKY 46(12:19 - 4th) 34-A.Booth to TRY 45 for 1 yard (49-A.Showers).
|+43 YD
|
3 & 5 - EKY 45(11:42 - 4th) 18-P.McKinney complete to 3-J.Jones. 3-J.Jones to TRY 10 FUMBLES (1-T.Dunlap). 3-J.Jones runs no gain for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - EKY 45(11:42 - 4th) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Jones.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - EKY 45(11:35 - 4th) 87-P.Richards punts 28 yards from TRY 45 to TRY 17 fair catch by 1-K.Geiger.
TROY
Trojans
- Punt (8 plays, 43 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 17(11:28 - 4th) 26-B.Smith to TRY 18 for 1 yard (44-E.Hairston).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - TROY 18(11:02 - 4th) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 29 for 11 yards (11-J.Sayles).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 29(10:51 - 4th) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TROY 29(10:45 - 4th) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain.
|+29 YD
|
3 & 10 - TROY 29(10:39 - 4th) 18-G.Watson complete to 26-B.Smith. 26-B.Smith runs ob at EKY 42 for 29 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 42(10:18 - 4th) 26-B.Smith to EKY 40 for 2 yards (83-K.Arnold55-J.Bost).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TROY 40(9:52 - 4th) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TROY 40(9:48 - 4th) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - TROY 40(9:43 - 4th) 9-K.Coale punts 40 yards from EKY 40 to EKY End Zone. touchback.
EKY
Colonels
- Punt (4 plays, -3 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EKY 20(9:35 - 4th) 16-K.Dixon incomplete. Intended for 82-M.Owens.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - EKY 20(9:29 - 4th) 18-P.McKinney complete to 34-A.Booth. 34-A.Booth to EKY 22 for 2 yards (11-O.Fletcher).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - EKY 22(8:50 - 4th) Penalty on EKY 74-P.Collins False start 5 yards enforced at EKY 22. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - EKY 17(8:34 - 4th) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. Intended for 16-K.Dixon.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - EKY 17(8:24 - 4th) 8-T.Cook punts 49 yards from EKY 17. 15-T.Johnson to TRY 50 for 16 yards (31-K.Carey). Penalty on TRY 16-D.Adkinson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TRY 50.
TROY
Trojans
- Interception (2 plays, 35 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 35(8:12 - 4th) 23-K.Vidal to TRY 35 for no gain (31-K.Carey44-E.Hairston).
|Int
|
2 & 10 - TROY 35(7:41 - 4th) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 23-K.Vidal INTERCEPTED by 53-E.Taylor at TRY 30. 53-E.Taylor to TRY 30 for no gain (79-A.Stidham23-K.Vidal).
EKY
Colonels
- FG (5 plays, 22 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - EKY 30(7:33 - 4th) Penalty on TRY 55-J.Andrews Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TRY 30. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 15(7:33 - 4th) 18-P.McKinney complete to 3-J.Jones. 3-J.Jones to TRY 6 for 9 yards (30-J.Hines7-K.Robertson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - EKY 6(6:54 - 4th) Penalty on EKY 88-E.Bradds False start 5 yards enforced at TRY 6. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - EKY 11(6:35 - 4th) 18-P.McKinney to TRY 8 for 3 yards (11-O.Fletcher41-J.Solomon).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - EKY 8(5:59 - 4th) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. Intended for 16-K.Dixon.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - EKY 8(5:54 - 4th) 20-A.Woznick 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
TROY
Trojans
- Punt (6 plays, 21 yards, 2:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:50 - 4th) 8-T.Cook kicks 65 yards from EKY 35. 2-R.Todd to TRY 27 for 27 yards (30-C.Fall36-N.Cheeley).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 27(5:40 - 4th) 26-B.Smith pushed ob at TRY 31 for 4 yards (10-D.Ross).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - TROY 31(5:08 - 4th) 26-B.Smith to TRY 35 for 4 yards (53-E.Taylor15-K.Lundy).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - TROY 35(4:28 - 4th) 26-B.Smith to TRY 40 for 5 yards (10-D.Ross92-S.Burks).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 40(3:45 - 4th) 26-B.Smith to TRY 44 for 4 yards (53-E.Taylor44-E.Hairston).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - TROY 44(3:04 - 4th) 23-K.Vidal to TRY 49 for 5 yards (97-R.Jackson).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - TROY 49(2:57 - 4th) 23-K.Vidal to TRY 48 for -1 yard (15-K.Lundy33-M.Jackson).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - TROY 48(2:54 - 4th) 9-K.Coale punts 32 yards from TRY 48 to EKY 20 fair catch by 21-A.Leapheart.
EKY
Colonels
- TD (11 plays, 80 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 20(2:49 - 4th) 18-P.McKinney scrambles to EKY 27 for 7 yards (10-J.McDonald).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - EKY 27(2:17 - 4th) 18-P.McKinney complete to 16-K.Dixon. 16-K.Dixon pushed ob at EKY 32 for 5 yards (11-O.Fletcher).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EKY 32(1:59 - 4th) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Jones.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - EKY 32(1:53 - 4th) 18-P.McKinney complete to 34-A.Booth. 34-A.Booth to EKY 33 for 1 yard (1-T.Dunlap2-C.Martial).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - EKY 33(1:22 - 4th) 18-P.McKinney complete to 3-J.Jones. 3-J.Jones runs ob at EKY 38 for 5 yards.
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - EKY 38(1:18 - 4th) Penalty on EKY 77-J.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at EKY 38. No Play.
|+37 YD
|
4 & 9 - EKY 33(1:18 - 4th) 18-P.McKinney complete to 16-K.Dixon. 16-K.Dixon runs ob at TRY 30 for 37 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EKY 30(1:11 - 4th) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. Intended for 16-K.Dixon.
|+26 YD
|
2 & 10 - EKY 30(1:06 - 4th) 18-P.McKinney complete to 17-J.Beerman. 17-J.Beerman to TRY 4 for 26 yards (31-D.Pettus).
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - EKY 4(0:55 - 4th) 18-P.McKinney scrambles to TRY 4 for no gain (49-A.Showers).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - EKY 4(0:25 - 4th) 18-P.McKinney complete to 16-K.Dixon. 16-K.Dixon runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(0:21 - 4th) 18-P.McKinney incomplete.
TROY
Trojans
- FG (2 plays, 30 yards, 0:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:21 - 4th) 8-T.Cook kicks 60 yards from EKY 35. 2-R.Todd to TRY 40 for 35 yards (8-T.Cook30-C.Fall).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 40(0:14 - 4th) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to EKY 45 for 15 yards (33-M.Jackson).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 45(0:07 - 4th) 18-G.Watson complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to EKY 30 for 15 yards.
|Field Goal
|
1 & 10 - TROY 30(0:02 - 4th) 99-E.Legassey 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
