Drive Chart
KANSAS
WVU

Key Players
A. Parchment 4 WR
65 ReYds, ReTD, 6 RECs
L. Brown 4 RB
195 RuYds, RuTD, 36 ReYds, ReTD, 5 RECs
1st Quarter
Field Goal 11:41
83-J.Borcila 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
23
yds
02:24
pos
3
0
Touchdown 9:27
3-M.Kendrick complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
45
yds
00:30
pos
9
0
Point After TD 9:21
83-J.Borcila extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
0
Touchdown 5:05
2-J.Doege complete to 0-B.Ford-Wheaton. 0-B.Ford-Wheaton runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
35
yds
00:57
pos
10
6
Point After TD 4:53
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 3:29
2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
79
yds
03:41
pos
10
13
Point After TD 3:25
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Field Goal 0:16
30-E.Staley 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
10
17
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 3:50
4-L.Brown runs 87 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
96
yds
00:48
pos
10
23
Point After TD 3:37
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
24
4th Quarter
Touchdown 15:00
2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
48
yds
01:05
pos
10
30
Point After TD 14:55
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
31
Touchdown 2:05
20-A.Sinkfield runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
05:38
pos
10
37
Point After TD 2:00
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
38
Touchdown 2:00
30-E.Staley kicks 57 yards from WVU 35. 1-P.Williams runs 92 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
00:15
pos
16
38
Point After TD 1:45
83-J.Borcila extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
38
Team Stats
1st Downs 7 29
Rushing 3 10
Passing 3 15
Penalty 1 4
3rd Down Conv 2-13 6-16
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 157 544
Total Plays 54 82
Avg Gain 2.9 6.6
Net Yards Rushing 62 226
Rush Attempts 31 38
Avg Rush Yards 2.0 5.9
Yards Passing 95 318
Comp. - Att. 14-23 26-44
Yards Per Pass 2.7 6.9
Penalties - Yards 9-90 8-76
Touchdowns 1 5
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 10-42.5 5-37.8
Return Yards 11 49
Punts - Returns 0-0 5-27
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-11 2-22
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Kansas 0-3 1000717
West Virginia 2-1 71071438
Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium Morgantown, WV
 95 PASS YDS 318
62 RUSH YDS 226
157 TOTAL YDS 544
Kansas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Kendrick 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.9% 95 1 2 92.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.9% 95 1 2 92.5
M. Kendrick 14/23 95 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
V. Gardner 0 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 45 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 45 0
V. Gardner 10 45 0 26
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 21 0
P. Williams Jr. 11 21 0 9
M. Kendrick 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 -5 0
M. Kendrick 8 -5 0 9
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
A. Parchment 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 65 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 65 1
A. Parchment 7 6 65 1 43
S. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
S. Robinson Jr. 2 1 12 0 12
T. Williams 16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
T. Williams 2 2 8 0 4
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 7 0
P. Williams Jr. 5 3 7 0 7
V. Gardner 0 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
V. Gardner 2 1 3 0 3
K. Lassiter II 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Lassiter II 2 0 0 0 0
G. Potter 19 LB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
G. Potter 1 1 0 0 0
K. McQueen 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. McQueen 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Ferguson 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
D. Ferguson 9-0 0.0 0
D. Prox 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
D. Prox 7-1 1.0 0
R. Thomas 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
R. Thomas 6-0 0.0 0
K. Logan Jr. 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
K. Logan Jr. 5-0 0.0 0
G. Potter 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
G. Potter 5-0 0.0 0
M. Harris 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
M. Harris 4-2 0.0 0
N. Channel 41 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
N. Channel 4-0 0.0 0
E. Jones 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Jones 3-0 0.0 0
D. Mayberry 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Mayberry 3-1 0.0 0
K. Johnson 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Johnson 2-1 0.0 0
K. Prunty 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Prunty 2-0 0.0 0
D. Terry 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Terry 2-1 0.0 0
K. Mayberry 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Mayberry 1-0 0.0 0
D. Feaster 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Feaster 1-0 0.0 0
S. Burt 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Burt 1-1 0.0 0
M. Lee 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 1 0.0
M. Lee 1-2 0.0 1
N. Betts 34 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Betts 1-0 0.0 0
C. Sampson 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Sampson 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Borcila 83 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
J. Borcila 1/1 41 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Thompson 80 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
10 42.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
10 42.5 2
K. Thompson 10 42.5 2 62
T. Allen 44 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 37.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 37.0 0
T. Allen 1 37.0 0 37
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Horne 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 19.5 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 19.5 27 0
J. Horne 4 19.5 27 0
B. Miles 29 FB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
B. Miles 1 8.0 8 0
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 92.0 92 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 92.0 92 0
P. Williams Jr. 1 92.0 92 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
West Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Doege 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.1% 318 3 1 137.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.1% 318 3 1 137.8
J. Doege 26/44 318 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 195 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 195 1
L. Brown 18 195 1 87
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 18 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 18 1
A. Sinkfield 14 18 1 7
A. Sparrow 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
A. Sparrow 3 10 0 6
J. Long 22 S
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Long 1 6 0 6
J. Doege 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
J. Doege 3 3 0 8
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
B. Ford-Wheaton 0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 5 89 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 89 1
B. Ford-Wheaton 9 5 89 1 33
W. Wright Jr. 16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 54 0
W. Wright Jr. 5 4 54 0 17
R. Smith 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 50 0
R. Smith 4 2 50 0 39
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 36 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 36 1
L. Brown 5 5 36 1 14
S. Ryan 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
S. Ryan 4 2 31 0 23
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
A. Sinkfield 2 2 17 0 16
M. O'Laughlin 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
M. O'Laughlin 2 2 13 0 8
T. Simmons 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
T. Simmons 1 1 13 0 13
T. Banks 85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
T. Banks 1 1 8 0 8
S. James 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 1 8 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 1
S. James 6 1 8 1 8
S. Brown 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Brown 1 0 0 0 0
A. Jennings 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
A. Jennings 2 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Pooler Jr. 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 2.0
J. Pooler Jr. 6-0 2.0 0
T. Smith 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
T. Smith 6-1 0.0 0
J. Chandler-Semedo 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Chandler-Semedo 5-1 0.0 0
A. Mesidor 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 2.0
A. Mesidor 5-0 2.0 0
T. Fields II 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Fields II 4-1 0.0 0
S. Mahone 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
S. Mahone 4-1 0.0 0
N. Fortune 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. Fortune 3-0 0.0 0
D. Stills 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
D. Stills 2-0 0.0 1
J. Bartlett 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Bartlett 2-0 1.0 0
D. Miller 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Miller 2-0 0.0 0
A. Addae 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
A. Addae 2-0 0.0 1
D. Stills 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Stills 1-2 0.0 0
E. Loe 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Loe 1-0 0.0 0
Q. Mays 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Q. Mays 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Staley 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/2 5/5
E. Staley 1/2 33 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. McGhee 40 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 38.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 38.0 2
K. McGhee 4 38.0 2 49
T. Sumpter 35 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 37.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 37.0 1
T. Sumpter 1 37.0 1 37
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Wright Jr. 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.5 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 17.5 23 0
W. Wright Jr. 2 17.5 23 0
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
A. Sinkfield 1 23.0 23 0
J. Pooler Jr. 9 DL
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Pooler Jr. 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 5.4 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 5.4 15 0
A. Sinkfield 5 5.4 15 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:05 WVU 41 2:24 7 18 FG
9:51 WVU 45 0:30 2 45 TD
7:22 KANSAS 10 1:16 3 5 Punt
4:53 KANSAS 33 0:44 2 37 INT
2:53 KANSAS 1 2:12 8 18
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:05 KANSAS 27 2:51 5 29 Punt
3:25 KANSAS 25 0:16 3 41 INT
1:37 KANSAS 30 0:12 2 4 Downs
0:16 KANSAS 31 0:00 1 -3 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KANSAS 21 1:35 3 9 Punt
10:32 KANSAS 37 1:47 3 -4 Punt
6:40 KANSAS 24 2:03 6 10 Punt
3:37 KANSAS 25 2:00 3 -14 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 KANSAS 25 1:56 3 -6 Punt
10:53 KANSAS 14 3:04 6 17 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WVU 33 0:36 3 8 Fumble
11:41 WVU 6 1:50 3 5 Punt
9:21 WVU 25 1:51 5 16 Punt
5:50 KANSAS 50 0:57 4 50 TD
4:02 KANSAS 30 1:02 3 -8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:15 WVU 21 4:04 11 52 FG Miss
7:06 WVU 9 3:41 12 76 TD
2:53 KANSAS 34 0:29 3 4 Downs
1:15 WVU 31 0:59 7 38 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:14 WVU 30 2:34 7 7 INT
8:32 WVU 23 1:44 6 17 Punt
4:25 WVU 4 0:48 3 96 TD
1:29 KANSAS 48 1:05 3 40
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:51 WVU 38 1:51 4 15 Punt
7:38 WVU 35 5:38 9 65 TD
1:45 WVU 18 1:09 3 10 Game

WVU Mountaineers  - Fumble (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 44-T.Allen kicks 55 yards from KAN 35. 16-W.Wright to WVU 33 for 23 yards (34-N.Betts).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 33
(15:00 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete.
-5 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 33
(14:54 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 28 for -5 yards (50-M.Harris).
+13 YD
3 & 15 - WVU 28
(14:24 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons to WVU 41 FUMBLES (18-D.Feaster). 8-K.Mayberry to WVU 41 for no gain.

KANSAS Jayhawks  - FG (7 plays, 18 yards, 2:24 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - KANSAS 41
(14:05 - 1st) Penalty on KAN 61-M.Clark False start 5 yards enforced at WVU 41. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - KANSAS 46
(14:05 - 1st) 1-P.Williams to WVU 46 for no gain (55-D.Stills).
+9 YD
2 & 15 - KANSAS 46
(13:35 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick to WVU 37 for 9 yards (29-S.Mahone).
+12 YD
3 & 6 - KANSAS 37
(12:54 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 5-S.Robinson. 5-S.Robinson to WVU 25 for 12 yards (50-J.Bartlett).
No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25
(12:21 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Robinson.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 25
(12:15 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment to WVU 23 for 2 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
No Gain
3 & 8 - KANSAS 23
(12:00 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 1-P.Williams.
Field Goal
4 & 8 - KANSAS 23
(11:41 - 1st) 83-J.Borcila 41 yards Field Goal is Good.

WVU Mountaineers  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:41 - 1st) 44-T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35. 16-W.Wright to WVU 12 for 12 yards. Penalty on WVU 6-E.Loe Illegal block in the back 6 yards enforced at WVU 12.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 6
(11:00 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 9 for 3 yards (50-M.Harris).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - WVU 9
(10:50 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 87-M.O'Laughlin. 87-M.O'Laughlin to WVU 14 for 5 yards (40-D.Prox).
-3 YD
3 & 2 - WVU 14
(10:25 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 11 for -3 yards (98-C.Sampson).
Punt
4 & 5 - WVU 11
(9:51 - 1st) 40-K.McGhee punts 34 yards from WVU 11 to WVU 45 fair catch by 8-K.Lassiter.

KANSAS Jayhawks  - TD (2 plays, 45 yards, 0:30 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 45
(9:51 - 1st) 0-V.Gardner to WVU 43 for 2 yards (9-J.Pooler).
+43 YD
2 & 8 - KANSAS 43
(9:27 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:21 - 1st) 83-J.Borcila extra point is good.

WVU Mountaineers  - Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:21 - 1st) 44-T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to WVU End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 25
(9:21 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 25
(9:18 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 0-B.Ford-Wheaton. 0-B.Ford-Wheaton to WVU 38 for 13 yards (1-K.Logan).
-5 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 38
(8:55 - 1st) 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 33 for -5 yards (50-M.Harris).
+8 YD
2 & 15 - WVU 33
(8:15 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 10-S.Ryan. 10-S.Ryan to WVU 41 for 8 yards (4-E.Jones).
No Gain
3 & 7 - WVU 41
(7:35 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
Punt
4 & 7 - WVU 41
(7:30 - 1st) 40-K.McGhee punts 49 yards from WVU 41 to KAN 10 fair catch by 8-K.Lassiter.

KANSAS Jayhawks  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 10
(7:22 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick to KAN 11 for 1 yard (90-A.Mesidor).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - KANSAS 11
(6:50 - 1st) 1-P.Williams to KAN 15 for 4 yards (90-A.Mesidor).
No Gain
3 & 5 - KANSAS 15
(6:11 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
Punt
4 & 5 - KANSAS 15
(6:06 - 1st) 80-K.Thompson punts 35 yards from KAN 15. 20-A.Sinkfield to KAN 35 for 15 yards. Team penalty on WVU Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at KAN 35.

WVU Mountaineers  - TD (4 plays, 50 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 50
(5:50 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 50
(5:45 - 1st) 20-A.Sinkfield to KAN 48 for 2 yards (95-D.Terry).
Penalty
3 & 8 - WVU 48
(5:15 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 10-S.Ryan. Penalty on KAN 9-K.Prunty Pass interference 15 yards enforced at KAN 48. No Play.
+33 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 33
(5:05 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 0-B.Ford-Wheaton. 0-B.Ford-Wheaton runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:53 - 1st) 30-E.Staley extra point is good.

KANSAS Jayhawks  - Interception (2 plays, 37 yards, 0:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:53 - 1st) 48-C.Legg kicks 59 yards from WVU 35. 88-J.Horne to KAN 33 for 27 yards (11-N.Fortune).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 33
(4:47 - 1st) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 36 for 3 yards (11-N.Fortune).
Int
2 & 7 - KANSAS 36
(4:09 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 4-A.Addae at WVU 48. 4-A.Addae to KAN 30 for 22 yards (76-C.Hughes).

WVU Mountaineers  - Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 30
(4:02 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
No Gain
2 & 10 - WVU 30
(3:52 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 15-R.Smith.
Sack
3 & 10 - WVU 30
(3:48 - 1st) 2-J.Doege sacked at KAN 38 for -8 yards (40-D.Prox).
Punt
4 & 18 - WVU 38
(3:00 - 1st) 35-T.Sumpter punts 37 yards from KAN 38 Downed at the KAN 1.

KANSAS Jayhawks

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 1
(2:53 - 1st) 1-P.Williams to KAN 5 for 4 yards (1-T.Fields).
+9 YD
2 & 6 - KANSAS 5
(2:21 - 1st) 1-P.Williams to KAN 14 for 9 yards (4-A.Addae).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 14
(2:05 - 1st) 1-P.Williams to KAN 15 for 1 yard (29-S.Mahone).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - KANSAS 15
(1:33 - 1st) 1-P.Williams to KAN 20 for 5 yards (5-D.Miller). Penalty on KAN 16-T.Williams Holding 10 yards enforced at KAN 20.
Penalty
2 & 14 - KANSAS 10
(1:05 - 1st) 80-K.Thompson to KAN 5 for -5 yards (1-T.Fields). Penalty on WVU 1-T.Fields Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at KAN 10. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25
(0:52 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 1-P.Williams.
Penalty
2 & 10 - KANSAS 25
(0:41 - 1st) Penalty on KAN 71-J.Lott False start 5 yards enforced at KAN 25. No Play.
Sack
2 & 15 - KANSAS 20
(0:41 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick sacked at KAN 19 for -1 yard (9-J.Pooler).

KANSAS Jayhawks  - Punt (5 plays, 29 yards, 2:51 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
3 & 16 - WVU 19
(15:00 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 1-P.Williams. 1-P.Williams to KAN 26 for 7 yards (9-J.Pooler).
Punt
4 & 9 - WVU 26
(14:29 - 2nd) 80-K.Thompson punts 19 yards from KAN 26 Downed at the KAN 45. Team penalty on WVU Roughing the kicker 5 yards enforced at KAN 26. No Play.
Punt
4 & 4 - WVU 31
(14:29 - 2nd) 80-K.Thompson punts 47 yards from KAN 31. 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 21 for -1 yard (25-G.Flomo).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 21
(14:15 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 35 for 14 yards (7-D.Ferguson).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 35
(14:00 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 45 for 10 yards (7-D.Ferguson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - KANSAS 45
(13:42 - 2nd) Penalty on WVU 76-C.Behrndt False start 5 yards enforced at WVU 45. No Play.
+21 YD
1 & 15 - KANSAS 40
(13:42 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to KAN 39 for 21 yards (19-G.Potter).
No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 39
(13:05 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
-3 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 39
(12:54 - 2nd) 20-A.Sinkfield to KAN 42 for -3 yards (40-D.Prox).
+16 YD
3 & 13 - KANSAS 42
(12:25 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 20-A.Sinkfield. 20-A.Sinkfield to KAN 26 for 16 yards (3-R.Thomas).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 26
(12:00 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to KAN 25 for 1 yard (93-S.Burt).
Penalty
2 & 9 - KANSAS 25
(11:21 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to KAN 20 for 5 yards (7-D.Ferguson). Team penalty on WVU Holding 10 yards enforced at KAN 25. No Play.
+8 YD
2 & 19 - KANSAS 35
(10:54 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege to KAN 27 for 8 yards (34-N.Betts).
No Gain
3 & 11 - KANSAS 27
(10:16 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
No Good
4 & 11 - KANSAS 27
(10:11 - 2nd) 30-E.Staley 44 yards Field Goal is No Good.

WVU Mountaineers  - TD (12 plays, 76 yards, 3:41 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 27
(10:05 - 2nd) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 27 for no gain (23-T.Smith).
+26 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 27
(9:37 - 2nd) 0-V.Gardner to WVU 47 for 26 yards (23-T.Smith).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 47
(9:13 - 2nd) 0-V.Gardner to WVU 48 for -1 yard (56-D.Stills).
No Gain
2 & 11 - WVU 48
(8:35 - 2nd) 0-V.Gardner to WVU 48 for no gain (90-A.Mesidor).
+4 YD
3 & 11 - WVU 48
(7:53 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 16-T.Williams. 16-T.Williams to WVU 44 for 4 yards (23-T.Smith).
Punt
4 & 7 - WVU 44
(7:14 - 2nd) 80-K.Thompson punts 35 yards from WVU 44 to WVU 9 fair catch by 20-A.Sinkfield.

KANSAS Jayhawks  - Interception (3 plays, 41 yards, 0:16 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 9
(7:06 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 17-S.Brown.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 9
(7:03 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 24 for 15 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - KANSAS 24
(6:56 - 2nd) Penalty on KAN 18-D.Feaster Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WVU 24. No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 39
(6:56 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to KAN 49 for 12 yards (41-N.Channel).
Penalty
1 & 10 - KANSAS 49
(6:56 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 19-A.Jennings. Penalty on KAN 4-E.Jones Pass interference 15 yards enforced at KAN 49. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 34
(6:19 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 19-A.Jennings. 19-A.Jennings to KAN 35 for -1 yard (1-K.Logan).
+3 YD
2 & 11 - KANSAS 35
(6:12 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to KAN 32 for 3 yards (1-K.Logan).
+15 YD
3 & 8 - KANSAS 32
(5:35 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to KAN 17 for 15 yards (4-E.Jones).
Penalty
1 & 10 - KANSAS 17
(5:04 - 2nd) Penalty on WVU 79-J.Hughes False start 5 yards enforced at KAN 17. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 15 - KANSAS 22
(4:48 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to KAN 21 for 1 yard (7-D.Ferguson).
+14 YD
2 & 14 - KANSAS 21
(4:29 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to KAN 7 for 14 yards (41-N.Channel).
+1 YD
1 & 7 - KANSAS 7
(4:07 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to KAN 6 for 1 yard (3-R.Thomas).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - KANSAS 6
(3:29 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:25 - 2nd) 30-E.Staley extra point is good.

WVU Mountaineers  - Downs (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:25 - 2nd) 48-C.Legg kicks 58 yards from WVU 35. 88-J.Horne to KAN 25 for 18 yards (11-N.Fortune).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25
(3:25 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment to KAN 34 for 9 yards (6-E.Loe).
Penalty
2 & 1 - WVU 34
(3:20 - 2nd) Penalty on KAN 58-A.Mane False start 5 yards enforced at KAN 34. No Play.
Int
2 & 6 - WVU 29
(3:09 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 0-V.Gardner INTERCEPTED by 56-D.Stills at KAN 34. 56-D.Stills to KAN 34 for no gain. Team penalty on KAN Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.

KANSAS Jayhawks  - Downs (2 plays, 4 yards, 0:12 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 34
(2:53 - 2nd) 20-A.Sinkfield to KAN 32 for 2 yards (7-D.Ferguson).
No Gain
2 & 8 - KANSAS 32
(2:44 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 10-S.Ryan.
+2 YD
3 & 8 - KANSAS 32
(2:24 - 2nd) 20-A.Sinkfield to KAN 30 for 2 yards (7-D.Ferguson).

WVU Mountaineers  - FG (7 plays, 38 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 6 - WVU 30
(1:37 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 10-S.Ryan. Team penalty on WVU Illegal motion declined.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 30
(1:37 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment to KAN 29 for -1 yard (29-S.Mahone).
No Gain
2 & 11 - WVU 29
(1:25 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 81-K.McQueen.
+5 YD
3 & 11 - WVU 29
(1:25 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 1-P.Williams. 1-P.Williams to KAN 34 for 5 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).

KANSAS Jayhawks  - Halftime (1 plays, -3 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - WVU 34
(1:15 - 2nd) 80-K.Thompson punts 39 yards from KAN 34. 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 31 for 4 yards (10-T.Golightly).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 31
(1:15 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to WVU 27 for -4 yards (40-D.Prox).
+23 YD
2 & 14 - KANSAS 27
(1:05 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 10-S.Ryan. 10-S.Ryan to WVU 50 for 23 yards (22-D.Mayberry).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 50
(0:59 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 0-B.Ford-Wheaton. 0-B.Ford-Wheaton to KAN 42 for 8 yards (9-K.Prunty).
+11 YD
2 & 2 - KANSAS 42
(0:45 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to KAN 31 for 11 yards (19-G.Potter).
Penalty
1 & 10 - KANSAS 31
(0:35 - 2nd) Penalty on KAN 37-H.Hatcher Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at KAN 31. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 16
(0:35 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
No Gain
2 & 10 - KANSAS 16
(0:35 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
No Gain
3 & 10 - KANSAS 16
(0:35 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 19-A.Jennings. Penalty on WVU 4-L.Brown Holding declined.
Field Goal
4 & 10 - KANSAS 16
(0:16 - 2nd) 30-E.Staley 33 yards Field Goal is Good.

KANSAS Jayhawks  - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:16 - 2nd) 48-C.Legg kicks 42 yards from WVU 35. 29-B.Miles to KAN 31 for 8 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 31
(0:16 - 2nd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 28 for -3 yards (9-J.Pooler).

WVU Mountaineers  - Interception (7 plays, 7 yards, 2:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 48-C.Legg kicks 58 yards from WVU 35. 88-J.Horne to KAN 21 for 14 yards (4-A.Addae).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 21
(14:55 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 25 for 4 yards (4-A.Addae).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - WVU 25
(14:31 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 16-T.Williams. 16-T.Williams to KAN 29 for 4 yards (23-T.Smith).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - WVU 29
(14:07 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 30 for 1 yard (7-J.Chandler-Semedo29-S.Mahone).
Punt
4 & 1 - WVU 30
(13:25 - 3rd) 80-K.Thompson punts 40 yards from KAN 30 Downed at the WVU 30.

KANSAS Jayhawks  - Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 30
(13:14 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 32 for 2 yards (15-K.Johnson).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - KANSAS 32
(12:51 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 36 for 4 yards (95-D.Terry15-K.Johnson).
+9 YD
3 & 4 - KANSAS 36
(12:14 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to WVU 45 for 9 yards (22-D.Mayberry).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 45
(11:53 - 3rd) 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 44 for -1 yard (4-E.Jones50-M.Harris).
+17 YD
2 & 11 - KANSAS 44
(11:21 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to KAN 39 for 17 yards (7-D.Ferguson).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 39
(10:57 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to KAN 23 for 16 yards (3-R.Thomas).
Int
1 & 10 - KANSAS 23
(10:40 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 99-M.Lee at KAN 26. 99-M.Lee to KAN 37 for 11 yards (2-J.Doege).

WVU Mountaineers  - Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 37
(10:32 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 37 for no gain (29-S.Mahone).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 37
(9:55 - 3rd) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 40 for 3 yards (1-T.Fields).
Sack
3 & 7 - WVU 40
(9:19 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick sacked at KAN 33 for -7 yards (50-J.Bartlett).
Punt
4 & 14 - WVU 33
(8:45 - 3rd) 80-K.Thompson punts 44 yards from KAN 33 Downed at the WVU 23.

KANSAS Jayhawks  - Punt (6 plays, 10 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 23
(8:32 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 87-M.O'Laughlin. 87-M.O'Laughlin to WVU 31 for 8 yards (19-G.Potter).
+10 YD
2 & 2 - KANSAS 31
(8:13 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to WVU 41 for 10 yards (9-K.Prunty).
No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 41
(7:59 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 16-W.Wright.
No Gain
2 & 10 - KANSAS 41
(7:52 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 41 for no gain (41-N.Channel).
Penalty
3 & 10 - KANSAS 41
(7:41 - 3rd) Penalty on WVU 10-S.Ryan Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at WVU 41. No Play.
+14 YD
3 & 25 - KANSAS 26
(7:27 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 40 for 14 yards (19-G.Potter22-D.Mayberry).
Punt
4 & 11 - KANSAS 40
(6:48 - 3rd) 40-K.McGhee punts 36 yards from WVU 40 to KAN 24 fair catch by 8-K.Lassiter.

WVU Mountaineers  - TD (3 plays, 96 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 24
(6:40 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment to KAN 29 for 5 yards (11-N.Fortune).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - WVU 29
(6:08 - 3rd) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 36 for 7 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo1-T.Fields).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 36
(5:40 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 19-G.Potter. 19-G.Potter to KAN 36 for no gain (11-N.Fortune).
No Gain
2 & 10 - WVU 36
(5:10 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Lassiter.
Penalty
3 & 10 - WVU 36
(5:08 - 3rd) Penalty on KAN 76-C.Hughes False start 5 yards enforced at KAN 36. No Play.
+3 YD
3 & 15 - WVU 31
(5:08 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 0-V.Gardner. 0-V.Gardner to KAN 34 for 3 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
Punt
4 & 12 - WVU 34
(4:37 - 3rd) 80-K.Thompson punts 62 yards from KAN 34 Downed at the WVU 4.

KANSAS Jayhawks  - Punt (3 plays, -14 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 4
(4:25 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 4
(4:19 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 0-B.Ford-Wheaton. 0-B.Ford-Wheaton to WVU 13 for 9 yards (40-D.Prox).
+87 YD
3 & 1 - KANSAS 13
(3:50 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown runs 87 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:37 - 3rd) 30-E.Staley extra point is good.

WVU Mountaineers

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:37 - 3rd) 30-E.Staley kicks 59 yards from WVU 35. 88-J.Horne to KAN 25 for 19 yards (14-M.Ruffin).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25
(3:31 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 21 for -4 yards (23-T.Smith).
Sack
2 & 14 - WVU 21
(2:53 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick sacked at KAN 17 for -4 yards (90-A.Mesidor).
Sack
3 & 18 - WVU 17
(2:12 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick sacked at KAN 11 for -6 yards (90-A.Mesidor).
Punt
4 & 24 - WVU 11
(1:37 - 3rd) 80-K.Thompson punts 37 yards from KAN 11 out of bounds at the KAN 48.

KANSAS Jayhawks  - Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
+26 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 48
(1:29 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 0-B.Ford-Wheaton. 0-B.Ford-Wheaton to KAN 22 for 26 yards (3-R.Thomas40-D.Prox).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 22
(0:51 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to KAN 11 for 11 yards (40-D.Prox).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 11
(0:24 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege scrambles to KAN 8 for 3 yards (7-D.Ferguson).

WVU Mountaineers  - Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
2 & 7 - WVU 8
(15:00 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:55 - 4th) 30-E.Staley extra point is good.
Kickoff
(14:55 - 4th) 30-E.Staley kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
-5 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25
(14:55 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 1-P.Williams. 1-P.Williams to KAN 20 for -5 yards (23-T.Smith).
+1 YD
2 & 15 - WVU 20
(14:19 - 4th) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 21 for 1 yard (9-J.Pooler55-D.Stills).
Sack
3 & 14 - WVU 21
(13:39 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick sacked at KAN 19 for -2 yards (9-J.Pooler).
Punt
4 & 16 - WVU 19
(12:59 - 4th) 80-K.Thompson punts 43 yards from KAN 19. 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 38 for no gain (39-R.Malbrough).

KANSAS Jayhawks  - Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 3:04 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 38
(12:51 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 15-R.Smith. 15-R.Smith to WVU 49 for 11 yards (1-K.Logan).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 49
(12:28 - 4th) 20-A.Sinkfield to KAN 48 for 3 yards (7-D.Ferguson99-M.Lee).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - KANSAS 48
(11:44 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 20-A.Sinkfield. 20-A.Sinkfield to KAN 47 for 1 yard (7-D.Ferguson).
No Gain
3 & 6 - KANSAS 47
(11:08 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 15-R.Smith.
Punt
4 & 6 - KANSAS 47
(11:00 - 4th) 40-K.McGhee punts 33 yards from KAN 47 to KAN 14 fair catch by 8-K.Lassiter.

WVU Mountaineers  - TD (9 plays, 65 yards, 5:38 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 14
(10:53 - 4th) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 18 for 4 yards (99-Q.Mays23-T.Smith).
No Gain
2 & 6 - WVU 18
(10:20 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Lassiter.
+7 YD
3 & 6 - WVU 18
(10:12 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment to KAN 25 for 7 yards (5-D.Miller).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25
(9:52 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick to KAN 30 for 5 yards (1-T.Fields7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - WVU 30
(9:13 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick scrambles to KAN 33 for 3 yards (1-T.Fields).
-2 YD
3 & 2 - WVU 33
(8:27 - 4th) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 31 for -2 yards (56-D.Stills55-D.Stills).
Punt
4 & 4 - WVU 31
(7:49 - 4th) 80-K.Thompson punts 43 yards from KAN 31. 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 35 for 9 yards.

WVU Mountaineers  - End of Game (3 plays, 10 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 35
(7:38 - 4th) 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 42 for 7 yards (40-D.Prox).
-2 YD
2 & 3 - WVU 42
(6:57 - 4th) 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 40 for -2 yards (99-M.Lee50-M.Harris).
+39 YD
3 & 5 - WVU 40
(6:13 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 15-R.Smith. 15-R.Smith to KAN 21 for 39 yards (8-K.Mayberry).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 21
(5:32 - 4th) 20-A.Sinkfield to KAN 15 for 6 yards (3-R.Thomas).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - WVU 15
(4:47 - 4th) 20-A.Sinkfield to KAN 13 for 2 yards (50-M.Harris99-M.Lee).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - WVU 13
(4:04 - 4th) 20-A.Sinkfield to KAN 12 for 1 yard (19-G.Potter).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - WVU 12
(3:20 - 4th) 20-A.Sinkfield to KAN 11 for 1 yard (15-K.Johnson95-D.Terry).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 11
(2:49 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 85-T.Banks. 85-T.Banks to KAN 3 for 8 yards (1-K.Logan).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - WVU 3
(2:05 - 4th) 20-A.Sinkfield runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:00 - 4th) 30-E.Staley extra point is good.

WVU Mountaineers

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:00 - 4th) 30-E.Staley kicks 57 yards from WVU 35. 1-P.Williams runs 92 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:45 - 4th) 83-J.Borcila extra point is good.
Kickoff
(1:45 - 4th) 44-T.Allen kicks 47 yards from KAN 35. 9-J.Pooler to WVU 18 for no gain.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 18
(1:44 - 4th) 22-J.Long to WVU 24 for 6 yards (22-D.Mayberry). Team penalty on KAN Offside declined.
+1 YD
2 & 4 - WVU 24
(1:20 - 4th) 22-A.Sparrow to WVU 25 for 1 yard (41-N.Channel93-S.Burt).
+3 YD
3 & 3 - WVU 25
(0:36 - 4th) 22-A.Sparrow to WVU 28 for 3 yards (3-R.Thomas).
