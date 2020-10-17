Drive Chart
|
|
|KANSAS
|WVU
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
A. Parchment
4 WR
65 ReYds, ReTD, 6 RECs
|
|
L. Brown
4 RB
195 RuYds, RuTD, 36 ReYds, ReTD, 5 RECs
Touchdown 9:27
3-M.Kendrick complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
45
yds
00:30
pos
9
0
Touchdown 5:05
2-J.Doege complete to 0-B.Ford-Wheaton. 0-B.Ford-Wheaton runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
35
yds
00:57
pos
10
6
Touchdown 3:29
2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
79
yds
03:41
pos
10
13
Touchdown 15:00
2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
48
yds
01:05
pos
10
30
Touchdown 2:00
30-E.Staley kicks 57 yards from WVU 35. 1-P.Williams runs 92 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
00:15
pos
16
38
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|29
|Rushing
|3
|10
|Passing
|3
|15
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|2-13
|6-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|157
|544
|Total Plays
|54
|82
|Avg Gain
|2.9
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|62
|226
|Rush Attempts
|31
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.0
|5.9
|Yards Passing
|95
|318
|Comp. - Att.
|14-23
|26-44
|Yards Per Pass
|2.7
|6.9
|Penalties - Yards
|9-90
|8-76
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|10-42.5
|5-37.8
|Return Yards
|11
|49
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|5-27
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-11
|2-22
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|95
|PASS YDS
|318
|
|
|62
|RUSH YDS
|226
|
|
|157
|TOTAL YDS
|544
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Kendrick 3 QB
|M. Kendrick
|14/23
|95
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Gardner 0 RB
|V. Gardner
|10
|45
|0
|26
|
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
|P. Williams Jr.
|11
|21
|0
|9
|
M. Kendrick 3 QB
|M. Kendrick
|8
|-5
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Parchment 4 WR
|A. Parchment
|7
|6
|65
|1
|43
|
S. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
|S. Robinson Jr.
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Williams 16 WR
|T. Williams
|2
|2
|8
|0
|4
|
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
|P. Williams Jr.
|5
|3
|7
|0
|7
|
V. Gardner 0 RB
|V. Gardner
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Lassiter II 8 WR
|K. Lassiter II
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Potter 19 LB
|G. Potter
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
K. McQueen 81 WR
|K. McQueen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Ferguson 7 S
|D. Ferguson
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Prox 40 LB
|D. Prox
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Thomas 3 S
|R. Thomas
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Logan Jr. 1 CB
|K. Logan Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Potter 19 LB
|G. Potter
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harris 50 DL
|M. Harris
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Channel 41 S
|N. Channel
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jones 4 CB
|E. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mayberry 22 CB
|D. Mayberry
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 15 LB
|K. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Prunty 9 CB
|K. Prunty
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Terry 95 DL
|D. Terry
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mayberry 8 CB
|K. Mayberry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Feaster 18 LB
|D. Feaster
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Burt 93 DL
|S. Burt
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lee 99 DL
|M. Lee
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
N. Betts 34 S
|N. Betts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sampson 98 DL
|C. Sampson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borcila 83 K
|J. Borcila
|1/1
|41
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Thompson 80 P
|K. Thompson
|10
|42.5
|2
|62
|
T. Allen 44 K
|T. Allen
|1
|37.0
|0
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Horne 88 WR
|J. Horne
|4
|19.5
|27
|0
|
B. Miles 29 FB
|B. Miles
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
|P. Williams Jr.
|1
|92.0
|92
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Doege 2 QB
|J. Doege
|26/44
|318
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Brown 4 RB
|L. Brown
|18
|195
|1
|87
|
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|14
|18
|1
|7
|
A. Sparrow 22 RB
|A. Sparrow
|3
|10
|0
|6
|
J. Long 22 S
|J. Long
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Doege 2 QB
|J. Doege
|3
|3
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Ford-Wheaton 0 WR
|B. Ford-Wheaton
|9
|5
|89
|1
|33
|
W. Wright Jr. 16 WR
|W. Wright Jr.
|5
|4
|54
|0
|17
|
R. Smith 15 WR
|R. Smith
|4
|2
|50
|0
|39
|
L. Brown 4 RB
|L. Brown
|5
|5
|36
|1
|14
|
S. Ryan 10 WR
|S. Ryan
|4
|2
|31
|0
|23
|
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|2
|2
|17
|0
|16
|
M. O'Laughlin 87 TE
|M. O'Laughlin
|2
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
T. Simmons 1 WR
|T. Simmons
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
T. Banks 85 TE
|T. Banks
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
S. James 13 WR
|S. James
|6
|1
|8
|1
|8
|
S. Brown 17 WR
|S. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Jennings 19 WR
|A. Jennings
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Pooler Jr. 9 DL
|J. Pooler Jr.
|6-0
|2.0
|0
|
T. Smith 23 S
|T. Smith
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Chandler-Semedo 7 LB
|J. Chandler-Semedo
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mesidor 90 DL
|A. Mesidor
|5-0
|2.0
|0
|
T. Fields II 1 LB
|T. Fields II
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Mahone 29 S
|S. Mahone
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Fortune 11 CB
|N. Fortune
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stills 56 DL
|D. Stills
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Bartlett 50 LB
|J. Bartlett
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Miller 5 CB
|D. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Addae 4 S
|A. Addae
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Stills 55 DL
|D. Stills
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Loe 6 LB
|E. Loe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Mays 99 DL
|Q. Mays
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Staley 30 K
|E. Staley
|1/2
|33
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. McGhee 40 K
|K. McGhee
|4
|38.0
|2
|49
|
T. Sumpter 35 K
|T. Sumpter
|1
|37.0
|1
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Wright Jr. 16 WR
|W. Wright Jr.
|2
|17.5
|23
|0
|
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|
J. Pooler Jr. 9 DL
|J. Pooler Jr.
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|5
|5.4
|15
|0
WVU
Mountaineers
- Fumble (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 44-T.Allen kicks 55 yards from KAN 35. 16-W.Wright to WVU 33 for 23 yards (34-N.Betts).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 33(15:00 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete.
|-5 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 33(14:54 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 28 for -5 yards (50-M.Harris).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 15 - WVU 28(14:24 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons to WVU 41 FUMBLES (18-D.Feaster). 8-K.Mayberry to WVU 41 for no gain.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- FG (7 plays, 18 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 41(14:05 - 1st) Penalty on KAN 61-M.Clark False start 5 yards enforced at WVU 41. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - KANSAS 46(14:05 - 1st) 1-P.Williams to WVU 46 for no gain (55-D.Stills).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 15 - KANSAS 46(13:35 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick to WVU 37 for 9 yards (29-S.Mahone).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - KANSAS 37(12:54 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 5-S.Robinson. 5-S.Robinson to WVU 25 for 12 yards (50-J.Bartlett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(12:21 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Robinson.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 25(12:15 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment to WVU 23 for 2 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - KANSAS 23(12:00 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 1-P.Williams.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - KANSAS 23(11:41 - 1st) 83-J.Borcila 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:41 - 1st) 44-T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35. 16-W.Wright to WVU 12 for 12 yards. Penalty on WVU 6-E.Loe Illegal block in the back 6 yards enforced at WVU 12.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 6(11:00 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 9 for 3 yards (50-M.Harris).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - WVU 9(10:50 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 87-M.O'Laughlin. 87-M.O'Laughlin to WVU 14 for 5 yards (40-D.Prox).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 2 - WVU 14(10:25 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 11 for -3 yards (98-C.Sampson).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - WVU 11(9:51 - 1st) 40-K.McGhee punts 34 yards from WVU 11 to WVU 45 fair catch by 8-K.Lassiter.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- TD (2 plays, 45 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 45(9:51 - 1st) 0-V.Gardner to WVU 43 for 2 yards (9-J.Pooler).
|+43 YD
|
2 & 8 - KANSAS 43(9:27 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:21 - 1st) 83-J.Borcila extra point is good.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:21 - 1st) 44-T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to WVU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 25(9:21 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 25(9:18 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 0-B.Ford-Wheaton. 0-B.Ford-Wheaton to WVU 38 for 13 yards (1-K.Logan).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 38(8:55 - 1st) 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 33 for -5 yards (50-M.Harris).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 15 - WVU 33(8:15 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 10-S.Ryan. 10-S.Ryan to WVU 41 for 8 yards (4-E.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WVU 41(7:35 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - WVU 41(7:30 - 1st) 40-K.McGhee punts 49 yards from WVU 41 to KAN 10 fair catch by 8-K.Lassiter.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 10(7:22 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick to KAN 11 for 1 yard (90-A.Mesidor).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - KANSAS 11(6:50 - 1st) 1-P.Williams to KAN 15 for 4 yards (90-A.Mesidor).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - KANSAS 15(6:11 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - KANSAS 15(6:06 - 1st) 80-K.Thompson punts 35 yards from KAN 15. 20-A.Sinkfield to KAN 35 for 15 yards. Team penalty on WVU Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at KAN 35.
WVU
Mountaineers
- TD (4 plays, 50 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 50(5:50 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 50(5:45 - 1st) 20-A.Sinkfield to KAN 48 for 2 yards (95-D.Terry).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - WVU 48(5:15 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 10-S.Ryan. Penalty on KAN 9-K.Prunty Pass interference 15 yards enforced at KAN 48. No Play.
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 33(5:05 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 0-B.Ford-Wheaton. 0-B.Ford-Wheaton runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:53 - 1st) 30-E.Staley extra point is good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Interception (2 plays, 37 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:53 - 1st) 48-C.Legg kicks 59 yards from WVU 35. 88-J.Horne to KAN 33 for 27 yards (11-N.Fortune).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 33(4:47 - 1st) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 36 for 3 yards (11-N.Fortune).
|Int
|
2 & 7 - KANSAS 36(4:09 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 4-A.Addae at WVU 48. 4-A.Addae to KAN 30 for 22 yards (76-C.Hughes).
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 30(4:02 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WVU 30(3:52 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 15-R.Smith.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - WVU 30(3:48 - 1st) 2-J.Doege sacked at KAN 38 for -8 yards (40-D.Prox).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - WVU 38(3:00 - 1st) 35-T.Sumpter punts 37 yards from KAN 38 Downed at the KAN 1.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 1(2:53 - 1st) 1-P.Williams to KAN 5 for 4 yards (1-T.Fields).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - KANSAS 5(2:21 - 1st) 1-P.Williams to KAN 14 for 9 yards (4-A.Addae).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 14(2:05 - 1st) 1-P.Williams to KAN 15 for 1 yard (29-S.Mahone).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - KANSAS 15(1:33 - 1st) 1-P.Williams to KAN 20 for 5 yards (5-D.Miller). Penalty on KAN 16-T.Williams Holding 10 yards enforced at KAN 20.
|Penalty
|
2 & 14 - KANSAS 10(1:05 - 1st) 80-K.Thompson to KAN 5 for -5 yards (1-T.Fields). Penalty on WVU 1-T.Fields Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at KAN 10. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(0:52 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 1-P.Williams.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 25(0:41 - 1st) Penalty on KAN 71-J.Lott False start 5 yards enforced at KAN 25. No Play.
|Sack
|
2 & 15 - KANSAS 20(0:41 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick sacked at KAN 19 for -1 yard (9-J.Pooler).
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (5 plays, 29 yards, 2:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
3 & 16 - WVU 19(15:00 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 1-P.Williams. 1-P.Williams to KAN 26 for 7 yards (9-J.Pooler).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - WVU 26(14:29 - 2nd) 80-K.Thompson punts 19 yards from KAN 26 Downed at the KAN 45. Team penalty on WVU Roughing the kicker 5 yards enforced at KAN 26. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - WVU 31(14:29 - 2nd) 80-K.Thompson punts 47 yards from KAN 31. 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 21 for -1 yard (25-G.Flomo).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 21(14:15 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 35 for 14 yards (7-D.Ferguson).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 35(14:00 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 45 for 10 yards (7-D.Ferguson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 45(13:42 - 2nd) Penalty on WVU 76-C.Behrndt False start 5 yards enforced at WVU 45. No Play.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 15 - KANSAS 40(13:42 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to KAN 39 for 21 yards (19-G.Potter).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 39(13:05 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 39(12:54 - 2nd) 20-A.Sinkfield to KAN 42 for -3 yards (40-D.Prox).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 13 - KANSAS 42(12:25 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 20-A.Sinkfield. 20-A.Sinkfield to KAN 26 for 16 yards (3-R.Thomas).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 26(12:00 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to KAN 25 for 1 yard (93-S.Burt).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - KANSAS 25(11:21 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to KAN 20 for 5 yards (7-D.Ferguson). Team penalty on WVU Holding 10 yards enforced at KAN 25. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 19 - KANSAS 35(10:54 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege to KAN 27 for 8 yards (34-N.Betts).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - KANSAS 27(10:16 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
|No Good
|
4 & 11 - KANSAS 27(10:11 - 2nd) 30-E.Staley 44 yards Field Goal is No Good.
WVU
Mountaineers
- TD (12 plays, 76 yards, 3:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 27(10:05 - 2nd) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 27 for no gain (23-T.Smith).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 27(9:37 - 2nd) 0-V.Gardner to WVU 47 for 26 yards (23-T.Smith).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 47(9:13 - 2nd) 0-V.Gardner to WVU 48 for -1 yard (56-D.Stills).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - WVU 48(8:35 - 2nd) 0-V.Gardner to WVU 48 for no gain (90-A.Mesidor).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 11 - WVU 48(7:53 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 16-T.Williams. 16-T.Williams to WVU 44 for 4 yards (23-T.Smith).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - WVU 44(7:14 - 2nd) 80-K.Thompson punts 35 yards from WVU 44 to WVU 9 fair catch by 20-A.Sinkfield.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Interception (3 plays, 41 yards, 0:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 9(7:06 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 17-S.Brown.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 9(7:03 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 24 for 15 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 24(6:56 - 2nd) Penalty on KAN 18-D.Feaster Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WVU 24. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 39(6:56 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to KAN 49 for 12 yards (41-N.Channel).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 49(6:56 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 19-A.Jennings. Penalty on KAN 4-E.Jones Pass interference 15 yards enforced at KAN 49. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 34(6:19 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 19-A.Jennings. 19-A.Jennings to KAN 35 for -1 yard (1-K.Logan).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - KANSAS 35(6:12 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to KAN 32 for 3 yards (1-K.Logan).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - KANSAS 32(5:35 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to KAN 17 for 15 yards (4-E.Jones).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 17(5:04 - 2nd) Penalty on WVU 79-J.Hughes False start 5 yards enforced at KAN 17. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - KANSAS 22(4:48 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to KAN 21 for 1 yard (7-D.Ferguson).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 14 - KANSAS 21(4:29 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to KAN 7 for 14 yards (41-N.Channel).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 7 - KANSAS 7(4:07 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to KAN 6 for 1 yard (3-R.Thomas).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - KANSAS 6(3:29 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:25 - 2nd) 30-E.Staley extra point is good.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Downs (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:25 - 2nd) 48-C.Legg kicks 58 yards from WVU 35. 88-J.Horne to KAN 25 for 18 yards (11-N.Fortune).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 25(3:25 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment to KAN 34 for 9 yards (6-E.Loe).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - WVU 34(3:20 - 2nd) Penalty on KAN 58-A.Mane False start 5 yards enforced at KAN 34. No Play.
|Int
|
2 & 6 - WVU 29(3:09 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 0-V.Gardner INTERCEPTED by 56-D.Stills at KAN 34. 56-D.Stills to KAN 34 for no gain. Team penalty on KAN Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Downs (2 plays, 4 yards, 0:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 34(2:53 - 2nd) 20-A.Sinkfield to KAN 32 for 2 yards (7-D.Ferguson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - KANSAS 32(2:44 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 10-S.Ryan.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 8 - KANSAS 32(2:24 - 2nd) 20-A.Sinkfield to KAN 30 for 2 yards (7-D.Ferguson).
WVU
Mountaineers
- FG (7 plays, 38 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 6 - WVU 30(1:37 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 10-S.Ryan. Team penalty on WVU Illegal motion declined.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 30(1:37 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment to KAN 29 for -1 yard (29-S.Mahone).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - WVU 29(1:25 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 81-K.McQueen.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 11 - WVU 29(1:25 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 1-P.Williams. 1-P.Williams to KAN 34 for 5 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Halftime (1 plays, -3 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - WVU 34(1:15 - 2nd) 80-K.Thompson punts 39 yards from KAN 34. 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 31 for 4 yards (10-T.Golightly).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 31(1:15 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to WVU 27 for -4 yards (40-D.Prox).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 14 - KANSAS 27(1:05 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 10-S.Ryan. 10-S.Ryan to WVU 50 for 23 yards (22-D.Mayberry).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 50(0:59 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 0-B.Ford-Wheaton. 0-B.Ford-Wheaton to KAN 42 for 8 yards (9-K.Prunty).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 2 - KANSAS 42(0:45 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to KAN 31 for 11 yards (19-G.Potter).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 31(0:35 - 2nd) Penalty on KAN 37-H.Hatcher Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at KAN 31. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 16(0:35 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 16(0:35 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - KANSAS 16(0:35 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 19-A.Jennings. Penalty on WVU 4-L.Brown Holding declined.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - KANSAS 16(0:16 - 2nd) 30-E.Staley 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Interception (7 plays, 7 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 48-C.Legg kicks 58 yards from WVU 35. 88-J.Horne to KAN 21 for 14 yards (4-A.Addae).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 21(14:55 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 25 for 4 yards (4-A.Addae).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - WVU 25(14:31 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 16-T.Williams. 16-T.Williams to KAN 29 for 4 yards (23-T.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - WVU 29(14:07 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 30 for 1 yard (7-J.Chandler-Semedo29-S.Mahone).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - WVU 30(13:25 - 3rd) 80-K.Thompson punts 40 yards from KAN 30 Downed at the WVU 30.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 30(13:14 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 32 for 2 yards (15-K.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - KANSAS 32(12:51 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 36 for 4 yards (95-D.Terry15-K.Johnson).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - KANSAS 36(12:14 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to WVU 45 for 9 yards (22-D.Mayberry).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 45(11:53 - 3rd) 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 44 for -1 yard (4-E.Jones50-M.Harris).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 11 - KANSAS 44(11:21 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to KAN 39 for 17 yards (7-D.Ferguson).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 39(10:57 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to KAN 23 for 16 yards (3-R.Thomas).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 23(10:40 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 99-M.Lee at KAN 26. 99-M.Lee to KAN 37 for 11 yards (2-J.Doege).
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 37(10:32 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 37 for no gain (29-S.Mahone).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 37(9:55 - 3rd) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 40 for 3 yards (1-T.Fields).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - WVU 40(9:19 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick sacked at KAN 33 for -7 yards (50-J.Bartlett).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - WVU 33(8:45 - 3rd) 80-K.Thompson punts 44 yards from KAN 33 Downed at the WVU 23.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (6 plays, 10 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 23(8:32 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 87-M.O'Laughlin. 87-M.O'Laughlin to WVU 31 for 8 yards (19-G.Potter).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - KANSAS 31(8:13 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to WVU 41 for 10 yards (9-K.Prunty).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 41(7:59 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 16-W.Wright.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 41(7:52 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 41 for no gain (41-N.Channel).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - KANSAS 41(7:41 - 3rd) Penalty on WVU 10-S.Ryan Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at WVU 41. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 25 - KANSAS 26(7:27 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 40 for 14 yards (19-G.Potter22-D.Mayberry).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - KANSAS 40(6:48 - 3rd) 40-K.McGhee punts 36 yards from WVU 40 to KAN 24 fair catch by 8-K.Lassiter.
WVU
Mountaineers
- TD (3 plays, 96 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 24(6:40 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment to KAN 29 for 5 yards (11-N.Fortune).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - WVU 29(6:08 - 3rd) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 36 for 7 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo1-T.Fields).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 36(5:40 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 19-G.Potter. 19-G.Potter to KAN 36 for no gain (11-N.Fortune).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WVU 36(5:10 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Lassiter.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - WVU 36(5:08 - 3rd) Penalty on KAN 76-C.Hughes False start 5 yards enforced at KAN 36. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 15 - WVU 31(5:08 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 0-V.Gardner. 0-V.Gardner to KAN 34 for 3 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - WVU 34(4:37 - 3rd) 80-K.Thompson punts 62 yards from KAN 34 Downed at the WVU 4.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (3 plays, -14 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 4(4:25 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 4(4:19 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 0-B.Ford-Wheaton. 0-B.Ford-Wheaton to WVU 13 for 9 yards (40-D.Prox).
|+87 YD
|
3 & 1 - KANSAS 13(3:50 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown runs 87 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:37 - 3rd) 30-E.Staley extra point is good.
WVU
Mountaineers
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:37 - 3rd) 30-E.Staley kicks 59 yards from WVU 35. 88-J.Horne to KAN 25 for 19 yards (14-M.Ruffin).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 25(3:31 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 21 for -4 yards (23-T.Smith).
|Sack
|
2 & 14 - WVU 21(2:53 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick sacked at KAN 17 for -4 yards (90-A.Mesidor).
|Sack
|
3 & 18 - WVU 17(2:12 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick sacked at KAN 11 for -6 yards (90-A.Mesidor).
|Punt
|
4 & 24 - WVU 11(1:37 - 3rd) 80-K.Thompson punts 37 yards from KAN 11 out of bounds at the KAN 48.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 48(1:29 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 0-B.Ford-Wheaton. 0-B.Ford-Wheaton to KAN 22 for 26 yards (3-R.Thomas40-D.Prox).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 22(0:51 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to KAN 11 for 11 yards (40-D.Prox).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 11(0:24 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege scrambles to KAN 8 for 3 yards (7-D.Ferguson).
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - WVU 8(15:00 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:55 - 4th) 30-E.Staley extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 4th) 30-E.Staley kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 25(14:55 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 1-P.Williams. 1-P.Williams to KAN 20 for -5 yards (23-T.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 15 - WVU 20(14:19 - 4th) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 21 for 1 yard (9-J.Pooler55-D.Stills).
|Sack
|
3 & 14 - WVU 21(13:39 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick sacked at KAN 19 for -2 yards (9-J.Pooler).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - WVU 19(12:59 - 4th) 80-K.Thompson punts 43 yards from KAN 19. 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 38 for no gain (39-R.Malbrough).
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 3:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 38(12:51 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 15-R.Smith. 15-R.Smith to WVU 49 for 11 yards (1-K.Logan).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 49(12:28 - 4th) 20-A.Sinkfield to KAN 48 for 3 yards (7-D.Ferguson99-M.Lee).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - KANSAS 48(11:44 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 20-A.Sinkfield. 20-A.Sinkfield to KAN 47 for 1 yard (7-D.Ferguson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - KANSAS 47(11:08 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 15-R.Smith.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - KANSAS 47(11:00 - 4th) 40-K.McGhee punts 33 yards from KAN 47 to KAN 14 fair catch by 8-K.Lassiter.
WVU
Mountaineers
- TD (9 plays, 65 yards, 5:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 14(10:53 - 4th) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 18 for 4 yards (99-Q.Mays23-T.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - WVU 18(10:20 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Lassiter.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - WVU 18(10:12 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment to KAN 25 for 7 yards (5-D.Miller).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 25(9:52 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick to KAN 30 for 5 yards (1-T.Fields7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - WVU 30(9:13 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick scrambles to KAN 33 for 3 yards (1-T.Fields).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - WVU 33(8:27 - 4th) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 31 for -2 yards (56-D.Stills55-D.Stills).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - WVU 31(7:49 - 4th) 80-K.Thompson punts 43 yards from KAN 31. 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 35 for 9 yards.
WVU
Mountaineers
- End of Game (3 plays, 10 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 35(7:38 - 4th) 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 42 for 7 yards (40-D.Prox).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 3 - WVU 42(6:57 - 4th) 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 40 for -2 yards (99-M.Lee50-M.Harris).
|+39 YD
|
3 & 5 - WVU 40(6:13 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 15-R.Smith. 15-R.Smith to KAN 21 for 39 yards (8-K.Mayberry).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 21(5:32 - 4th) 20-A.Sinkfield to KAN 15 for 6 yards (3-R.Thomas).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - WVU 15(4:47 - 4th) 20-A.Sinkfield to KAN 13 for 2 yards (50-M.Harris99-M.Lee).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - WVU 13(4:04 - 4th) 20-A.Sinkfield to KAN 12 for 1 yard (19-G.Potter).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - WVU 12(3:20 - 4th) 20-A.Sinkfield to KAN 11 for 1 yard (15-K.Johnson95-D.Terry).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 11(2:49 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 85-T.Banks. 85-T.Banks to KAN 3 for 8 yards (1-K.Logan).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - WVU 3(2:05 - 4th) 20-A.Sinkfield runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:00 - 4th) 30-E.Staley extra point is good.
WVU
Mountaineers
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:00 - 4th) 30-E.Staley kicks 57 yards from WVU 35. 1-P.Williams runs 92 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:45 - 4th) 83-J.Borcila extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(1:45 - 4th) 44-T.Allen kicks 47 yards from KAN 35. 9-J.Pooler to WVU 18 for no gain.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 18(1:44 - 4th) 22-J.Long to WVU 24 for 6 yards (22-D.Mayberry). Team penalty on KAN Offside declined.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - WVU 24(1:20 - 4th) 22-A.Sparrow to WVU 25 for 1 yard (41-N.Channel93-S.Burt).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - WVU 25(0:36 - 4th) 22-A.Sparrow to WVU 28 for 3 yards (3-R.Thomas).
-
LVILLE
5ND
7
12
4th 11:47 NBC
-
MISS
ARK
0
20
2nd 0:20 SECN
-
EKY
TROY
17
21
2nd 0:44 ESP3
-
DUKE
NCST
17
7
2nd 1:34
-
UCF
MEMP
20
7
2nd 4:26 ABC
-
21TXAM
MISSST
14
0
2nd 9:25 ESPN
-
UMASS
GAS
0
21
2nd 6:40 ESP2
-
UVA
WAKE
10
17
2nd 9:59 ACCN
-
CSTCAR
23LALAF
30
27
Final ESPN
-
GAST
ARKST
52
59
Final ESPN
-
18SMU
TULANE
37
34
Final/OT ESPN
-
15BYU
HOU
43
26
Final ESPN
-
NAVY
ECU
27
23
Final ESP+
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
37
39
Final ESP+
-
13AUBURN
SC
22
30
Final ESPN
-
TXSTSM
SALA
20
30
Final ESPU
-
LIB
CUSE
38
21
Final
-
PITT
7MIAMI
19
31
Final ACCN
-
UK
14TENN
34
7
Final SECN
-
KANSAS
WVU
17
38
Final FOX
-
1CLEM
GATECH
73
7
Final ABC
-
ARMY
TXSA
28
16
Final CBSSN
-
WKY
UAB
14
37
Final
-
NTEXAS
MTSU
0
071.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 5:00pm
-
MRSHL
LATECH
0
048 O/U
+13.5
Sat 6:00pm CBSSN
-
8UNC
FSU
0
064.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 7:00pm ABC
-
3UGA
2BAMA
0
058 O/U
-6
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
BC
19VATECH
0
062 O/U
-13
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
11CINCY
TULSA
0
0
PPD ESP2
-
17LSU
4FLA
0
0
PPD ESPN
-
10OKLAST
BAYLOR
0
0
PPD ABC
-
USM
UTEP
0
0
PPD ESP2
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
0
0
PPD SECN
-
FIU
CHARLO
0
0
PPD ESPU