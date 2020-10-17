Drive Chart
|LIB
|CUSE
Key Players
|
|
S. Louis
1 RB
170 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 10 ReYds, REC
|
|
R. Culpepper
17 QB
211 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, -23 RuYds
Touchdown 8:40
17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
71
yds
03:55
pos
0
6
Touchdown 9:29
17-R.Culpepper complete to 89-A.Hackett. 89-A.Hackett runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
36
yds
01:06
pos
14
13
Touchdown 13:03
7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
68
yds
02:05
pos
27
14
Touchdown 8:50
17-R.Culpepper complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
02:16
pos
35
20
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|19
|Rushing
|16
|8
|Passing
|6
|10
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|3-14
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|520
|308
|Total Plays
|68
|67
|Avg Gain
|7.6
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|338
|97
|Rush Attempts
|48
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.0
|3.6
|Yards Passing
|182
|211
|Comp. - Att.
|16-20
|19-40
|Yards Per Pass
|7.7
|4.6
|Penalties - Yards
|4-50
|10-80
|Touchdowns
|5
|3
|Rushing TDs
|4
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-43.3
|6-46.5
|Return Yards
|-5
|7
|Punts - Returns
|1--5
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|182
|PASS YDS
|211
|
|
|338
|RUSH YDS
|97
|
|
|520
|TOTAL YDS
|308
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Willis 7 QB
|M. Willis
|16/20
|182
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|10
|170
|2
|75
|
P. Pickett 25 RB
|P. Pickett
|23
|115
|1
|22
|
M. Willis 7 QB
|M. Willis
|12
|58
|1
|17
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Stubbs 5 WR
|D. Stubbs
|4
|4
|58
|1
|36
|
J. Huntley 0 TE
|J. Huntley
|4
|2
|35
|0
|28
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|4
|4
|33
|0
|15
|
C. Daniels 4 WR
|C. Daniels
|4
|2
|25
|0
|16
|
K. Shaa 2 WR
|K. Shaa
|2
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
J. Jackson 88 TE
|J. Jackson
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Scruggs 1 S
|J. Scruggs
|7-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 11 DE
|D. Johnson
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Dabney 2 CB
|E. Dabney
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Haskins 7 S
|M. Haskins
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pierre 32 LB
|A. Pierre
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Butler 6 LB
|A. Butler
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Rusins 99 DT
|R. Rusins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Clark 10 DE
|T. Clark
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
H. Chibueze 50 DT
|H. Chibueze
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Megginson 4 CB
|C. Megginson
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
E. James 55 DT
|E. James
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lofton 11 WR
|J. Lofton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Alexander 17 S
|B. Alexander
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Treadwell 9 S
|J. Treadwell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sanders 15 DE
|J. Sanders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stone 23 S
|C. Stone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wolk 92 DT
|M. Wolk
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Barbir 95 K
|A. Barbir
|1/1
|20
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Alves 46 P
|A. Alves
|4
|43.3
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|1
|-5.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Culpepper 17 QB
|R. Culpepper
|19/40
|211
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|21
|111
|0
|20
|
C. Lutz 24 RB
|C. Lutz
|2
|9
|0
|8
|
R. Culpepper 17 QB
|R. Culpepper
|4
|-23
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Harris 3 WR
|T. Harris
|16
|9
|96
|1
|18
|
A. Queeley 14 WR
|A. Queeley
|9
|5
|77
|1
|32
|
A. Hackett 89 TE
|A. Hackett
|3
|2
|25
|1
|13
|
N. Johnson 4 WR
|N. Johnson
|3
|2
|17
|0
|13
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Hendrix 18 WR
|E. Hendrix
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Jackson 85 WR
|C. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Benson 87 TE
|L. Benson
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Barron 81 WR
|J. Barron
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Lutz 24 RB
|C. Lutz
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Richards 42 LB
|T. Richards
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Cantin-Arku 31 LB
|G. Cantin-Arku
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Williams 14 DB
|G. Williams
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 13 LB
|M. Jones
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carter 11 DB
|J. Carter
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Greenwood 26 DB
|A. Greenwood
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Kpogba 21 LB
|L. Kpogba
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Williams 6 DB
|T. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 0 DL
|M. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hanna 19 DB
|R. Hanna
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Roscoe 97 DL
|C. Roscoe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wax 32 LB
|M. Wax
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Labrosse 28 DB
|B. Labrosse
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jonathan 9 DL
|K. Jonathan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Melifonwu 2 DB
|I. Melifonwu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harper 52 DL
|C. Harper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hendrix 18 WR
|E. Hendrix
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Black 85 DL
|J. Black
|1-7
|0.0
|0
|
E. Fischler 20 WR
|E. Fischler
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Thompson 27 LB
|S. Thompson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Szmyt 91 K
|A. Szmyt
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Cooney 92 P
|N. Cooney
|6
|46.5
|6
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Johnson 4 WR
|N. Johnson
|3
|23.7
|33
|0
|
M. Pierre 22 RB
|M. Pierre
|2
|26.5
|27
|0
|
T. Pena 29 WR
|T. Pena
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Johnson 4 WR
|N. Johnson
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir kicks 61 yards from LIB 35. 22-M.Pierre to SYR 31 for 27 yards (95-A.Barbir25-G.Fuster).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 31(14:54 - 1st) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 37 for 6 yards (11-D.Johnson99-R.Rusins).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - CUSE 37(14:43 - 1st) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 40 for 3 yards (6-A.Butler32-A.Pierre).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - CUSE 40(14:08 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - CUSE 40(14:00 - 1st) 92-N.Cooney punts 52 yards from SYR 40 to LIB 8 fair catch by 3-D.Douglas.
LIB
Flames
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 8(13:53 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa to LIB 15 for 7 yards (14-G.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - LIB 15(13:22 - 1st) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 15 for no gain (31-G.Cantin-Arku).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LIB 15(12:43 - 1st) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Daniels.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - LIB 15(12:35 - 1st) 46-A.Alves punts 46 yards from LIB 15 out of bounds at the SYR 39.
CUSE
Orange
- TD (11 plays, 61 yards, 3:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 39(12:27 - 1st) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 44 for 5 yards (99-R.Rusins55-E.James).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 5 - CUSE 44(11:54 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 89-A.Hackett. 89-A.Hackett to LIB 43 for 13 yards (2-E.Dabney).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 43(11:37 - 1st) Team penalty on SYR False start 5 yards enforced at LIB 43. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - CUSE 48(11:24 - 1st) Penalty on SYR 63-C.Elmore False start 5 yards enforced at LIB 48. No Play.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 20 - CUSE 47(11:24 - 1st) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 44 for -3 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 23 - CUSE 44(10:39 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 4-N.Johnson. 4-N.Johnson to LIB 43 for 13 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - CUSE 43(10:07 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley to LIB 35 for 8 yards (2-E.Dabney).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 2 - CUSE 35(9:23 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley to LIB 28 for 7 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 28(9:06 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 18-E.Hendrix.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 28(9:02 - 1st) 34-S.Tucker to LIB 17 for 11 yards (32-A.Pierre).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 17(8:40 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:32 - 1st) 91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
LIB
Flames
- TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:32 - 1st) 91-A.Szmyt kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to LIB End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 25(8:32 - 1st) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Huntley.
|+75 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 25(8:26 - 1st) 1-S.Louis runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:14 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (8 plays, 33 yards, 2:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:14 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir kicks 56 yards from LIB 35. 4-N.Johnson to SYR 29 for 20 yards (95-A.Barbir). Team penalty on SYR Holding 10 yards enforced at SYR 29.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 19(8:14 - 1st) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 26 for 7 yards (32-A.Pierre).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - CUSE 26(8:00 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - CUSE 26(7:55 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris to SYR 34 for 8 yards (7-M.Haskins).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 34(7:55 - 1st) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 36 for 2 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
|+32 YD
|
2 & 8 - CUSE 36(7:20 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley to LIB 32 for 32 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 32(7:00 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Queeley.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 32(6:50 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 87-L.Benson.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - CUSE 32(6:45 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper sacked at LIB 48 for -16 yards (11-D.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 26 - CUSE 48(5:45 - 1st) 92-N.Cooney punts 36 yards from LIB 48 out of bounds at the LIB 12.
LIB
Flames
- TD (11 plays, 88 yards, 5:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 12(5:39 - 1st) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 15 for 3 yards (13-M.Jones85-J.Black).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - LIB 15(5:20 - 1st) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 23 for 8 yards (19-R.Hanna).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 23(4:54 - 1st) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 28 for 5 yards (14-G.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - LIB 28(4:16 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa to LIB 32 for 4 yards (26-A.Greenwood).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - LIB 32(3:54 - 1st) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 36 for 4 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 36(3:23 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas to SYR 49 for 15 yards (97-C.Roscoe85-J.Black).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 49(2:48 - 1st) 25-P.Pickett to SYR 27 for 22 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 27(2:09 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 88-J.Jackson. 88-J.Jackson to SYR 17 for 10 yards (11-J.Carter).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 17(1:29 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas to SYR 8 for 9 yards (26-A.Greenwood).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - LIB 8(1:06 - 1st) 25-P.Pickett to SYR 4 for 4 yards (11-J.Carter9-K.Jonathan).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - LIB 4(0:33 - 1st) 7-M.Willis runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:28 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
CUSE
Orange
- Downs (5 plays, 9 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - CUSE 25(15:00 - 2nd) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 29 for 4 yards (15-J.Sanders55-E.James).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 29(14:39 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 29(14:33 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Hackett.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CUSE 29(14:28 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Queeley.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CUSE 29(14:24 - 2nd) 92-N.Cooney punts 52 yards from SYR 29. 3-D.Douglas to LIB 19 FUMBLES. 80-I.Jones to LIB 14 for no gain.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 14(14:12 - 2nd) 34-S.Tucker to LIB 13 for 1 yard (55-E.James).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - CUSE 13(13:23 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Johnson. Penalty on SYR 60-M.Bergeron Holding 10 yards enforced at LIB 13. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 19 - CUSE 23(13:23 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Queeley.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 19 - CUSE 23(13:23 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris to LIB 5 for 18 yards (7-M.Haskins).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - CUSE 5(12:47 - 2nd) 34-S.Tucker to LIB 5 for no gain (10-T.Clark1-J.Scruggs).
LIB
Flames
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 5(12:41 - 2nd) 1-S.Louis to LIB 6 for 1 yard (42-T.Richards).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - LIB 6(12:00 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis to LIB 10 for 4 yards (42-T.Richards27-S.Thompson).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - LIB 10(11:17 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis sacked at LIB 3 for -7 yards (32-M.Wax).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - LIB 3(10:34 - 2nd) 46-A.Alves punts 33 yards from LIB 3 out of bounds at the LIB 36.
CUSE
Orange
- TD (3 plays, 36 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 36(10:27 - 2nd) 34-S.Tucker to LIB 16 for 20 yards (6-A.Butler).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 16(10:04 - 2nd) 34-S.Tucker to LIB 12 for 4 yards (50-H.Chibueze).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - CUSE 12(9:29 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 89-A.Hackett. 89-A.Hackett runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:21 - 2nd) 91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
LIB
Flames
- TD (3 plays, 78 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:21 - 2nd) 91-A.Szmyt kicks 63 yards from SYR 35. 1-S.Louis to LIB 22 for 20 yards (21-L.Kpogba).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 22(9:14 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis scrambles to LIB 39 for 17 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku13-M.Jones).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 39(8:38 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis to LIB 48 for 9 yards (26-A.Greenwood).
|+52 YD
|
2 & 1 - LIB 48(8:00 - 2nd) 1-S.Louis runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:49 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:49 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir kicks 63 yards from LIB 35. 4-N.Johnson to SYR 35 for 33 yards (95-A.Barbir). Penalty on LIB 95-A.Barbir Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SYR 35.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 50(7:49 - 2nd) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 45 for -5 yards (9-J.Treadwell).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 15 - CUSE 45(7:09 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris to LIB 49 for 6 yards (2-E.Dabney).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - CUSE 49(6:38 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper sacked at SYR 45 for -6 yards. Penalty on SYR 17-R.Culpepper Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at SYR 45.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - CUSE 45(6:38 - 2nd) 92-N.Cooney punts 49 yards from SYR 45 to LIB 6 fair catch by 3-D.Douglas.
LIB
Flames
- Fumble (14 plays, 91 yards, 5:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 6(6:24 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 0-J.Huntley. 0-J.Huntley to LIB 13 for 7 yards (26-A.Greenwood).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - LIB 13(5:41 - 2nd) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 21 for 8 yards (32-M.Wax85-J.Black).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 21(4:57 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Huntley.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 21(4:54 - 2nd) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 18 for -3 yards (9-K.Jonathan).
|Penalty
|
3 & 13 - LIB 18(4:30 - 2nd) Team penalty on SYR Offside 5 yards enforced at LIB 18. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - LIB 23(4:30 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs to LIB 30 for 7 yards (28-B.Labrosse13-M.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - LIB 30(4:11 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis to LIB 34 for 4 yards (0-M.Williams).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 34(3:38 - 2nd) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 48 for 14 yards (11-J.Carter).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 48(3:04 - 2nd) 25-P.Pickett to SYR 41 for 11 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 41(2:29 - 2nd) 25-P.Pickett to SYR 40 for 1 yard (0-M.Williams85-J.Black).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - LIB 40(1:47 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis to SYR 38 for 2 yards (97-C.Roscoe). Penalty on SYR 97-C.Roscoe Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SYR 38.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 23(1:40 - 2nd) 1-S.Louis to SYR 18 for 5 yards (19-R.Hanna42-T.Richards).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - LIB 18(1:05 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis to SYR 15 for 3 yards (13-M.Jones85-J.Black).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 2 - LIB 15(0:40 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis to SYR 3 FUMBLES (13-M.Jones). 13-M.Jones to SYR 3 for no gain.
LIB
Flames
- TD (5 plays, 78 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 91-A.Szmyt kicks 64 yards from SYR 35. 1-S.Louis to LIB 22 for 21 yards (81-J.Barron).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 22(14:54 - 3rd) 1-S.Louis to LIB 46 for 24 yards (19-R.Hanna).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 46(14:26 - 3rd) 1-S.Louis to SYR 49 for 5 yards (0-M.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - LIB 49(13:43 - 3rd) 25-P.Pickett to SYR 46 for 3 yards (42-T.Richards). Penalty on SYR 6-T.Williams Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SYR 46.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LIB 31(13:24 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa to SYR 10 for 21 yards. Team penalty on LIB Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at SYR 31. No Play.
|+36 YD
|
1 & 15 - LIB 36(13:03 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:55 - 3rd) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (11 plays, 27 yards, 4:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:55 - 3rd) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(12:55 - 3rd) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 31 for 6 yards (11-D.Johnson1-J.Scruggs).
|+29 YD
|
2 & 4 - CUSE 31(12:25 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris to LIB 40 for 29 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - CUSE 31(12:25 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 4 - CUSE 31(12:13 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris to SYR 48 for 17 yards (7-M.Haskins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 48(11:57 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 87-L.Benson.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 48(11:50 - 3rd) 24-C.Lutz to LIB 44 for 8 yards (32-A.Pierre).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - CUSE 44(11:13 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris to LIB 44 for no gain (6-A.Butler).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 2 - CUSE 44(10:31 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 4-N.Johnson. 4-N.Johnson to LIB 40 for 4 yards (17-B.Alexander).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 40(10:10 - 3rd) 24-C.Lutz to LIB 42 for -2 yards. Team penalty on SYR Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at LIB 40. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - CUSE 45(9:54 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper to LIB 44 for 1 yard (11-J.Lofton).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 14 - CUSE 44(9:18 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 24-C.Lutz. 24-C.Lutz to LIB 48 for -4 yards (2-E.Dabney).
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - CUSE 48(8:30 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Barron.
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - CUSE 48(8:23 - 3rd) 92-N.Cooney punts 41 yards from LIB 48 to LIB 7 fair catch by 3-D.Douglas.
LIB
Flames
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 7(8:16 - 3rd) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 9 for 2 yards (18-E.Hendrix).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - LIB 9(7:48 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs to LIB 13 for 4 yards (14-G.Williams6-T.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - LIB 13(7:10 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Daniels.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - LIB 13(7:06 - 3rd) 46-A.Alves punts 47 yards from LIB 13 to SYR 40 fair catch by 4-N.Johnson. Penalty on LIB 6-A.Butler Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at SYR 40.
CUSE
Orange
- Interception (3 plays, -14 yards, 0:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 45(6:59 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Queeley.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 45(6:59 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Johnson.
|Int
|
3 & 10 - CUSE 45(6:50 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 4-C.Megginson at LIB 41. 4-C.Megginson to LIB 41 for no gain.
LIB
Flames
- TD (7 plays, 59 yards, 3:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 41(6:45 - 3rd) 1-S.Louis to LIB 39 for -2 yards (6-T.Williams).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 12 - LIB 39(6:07 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas to LIB 47 for 8 yards (2-I.Melifonwu).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - LIB 47(5:54 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs to SYR 42 for 11 yards (6-T.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 42(5:06 - 3rd) 1-S.Louis to SYR 41 for 1 yard (52-C.Harper42-T.Richards).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 9 - LIB 41(4:22 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 4-C.Daniels. 4-C.Daniels to SYR 25 for 16 yards (11-J.Carter).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 25(3:48 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 4-C.Daniels. 4-C.Daniels to SYR 16 for 9 yards (14-G.Williams).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 1 - LIB 16(3:04 - 3rd) 25-P.Pickett runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:58 - 3rd) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (6 plays, 12 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:58 - 3rd) 95-A.Barbir kicks 60 yards from LIB 35. 22-M.Pierre to SYR 31 for 26 yards (19-B.Brumm).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 31(2:52 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 87-L.Benson.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 31(2:49 - 3rd) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 35 for 4 yards (32-A.Pierre1-J.Scruggs).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - CUSE 35(2:23 - 3rd) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 44 for 9 yards (11-D.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 44(1:59 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 44(1:52 - 3rd) 24-C.Lutz to SYR 45 for 1 yard (11-D.Johnson1-J.Scruggs).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - CUSE 45(1:15 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper sacked at SYR 43 for -2 yards (32-A.Pierre92-M.Wolk).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - CUSE 43(0:37 - 3rd) 92-N.Cooney punts 49 yards from SYR 43 out of bounds at the LIB 8.
LIB
Flames
- Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 8(0:29 - 3rd) 1-S.Louis to LIB 16 for 8 yards (21-L.Kpogba20-E.Fischler).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - LIB 16(15:00 - 4th) 1-S.Louis to LIB 17 for 1 yard (14-G.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - LIB 17(14:24 - 4th) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 19 for 2 yards (20-E.Fischler).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 19(13:52 - 4th) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas to LIB 20 for 1 yard (21-L.Kpogba).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - LIB 20(13:02 - 4th) 7-M.Willis sacked at LIB 15 for -5 yards (21-L.Kpogba).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 14 - LIB 15(12:15 - 4th) 7-M.Willis complete to 1-S.Louis. 1-S.Louis to LIB 25 for 10 yards (85-J.Black).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - LIB 25(11:12 - 4th) 46-A.Alves punts 47 yards from LIB 25. 4-N.Johnson to SYR 35 for 7 yards (32-A.Pierre).
CUSE
Orange
- TD (7 plays, 65 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 35(11:01 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris to SYR 44 for 9 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - CUSE 44(10:40 - 4th) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 50 for 6 yards (11-D.Johnson1-J.Scruggs).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 50(10:20 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris to LIB 41 for 9 yards (4-C.Megginson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - CUSE 41(10:00 - 4th) 34-S.Tucker to LIB 37 for 4 yards (99-R.Rusins).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 37(9:38 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley to LIB 28 for 9 yards (2-E.Dabney).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - CUSE 28(9:19 - 4th) 34-S.Tucker to LIB 21 for 7 yards (23-C.Stone).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 21(8:50 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:45 - 4th) 91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
LIB
Flames
- FG (6 plays, 44 yards, 3:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:45 - 4th) 91-A.Szmyt kicks 11 yards from SYR 35. 19-B.Brumm to SYR 46 for no gain.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 46(8:45 - 4th) 25-P.Pickett to SYR 48 for -2 yards (13-M.Jones).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 12 - LIB 48(8:33 - 4th) 7-M.Willis complete to 0-J.Huntley. 0-J.Huntley to SYR 20 for 28 yards (11-J.Carter).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 20(7:46 - 4th) 7-M.Willis to SYR 10 for 10 yards (6-T.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 10(7:05 - 4th) 25-P.Pickett to SYR 8 for 2 yards (42-T.Richards13-M.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - LIB 8(6:19 - 4th) 25-P.Pickett to SYR 3 for 5 yards (13-M.Jones0-M.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - LIB 3(5:32 - 4th) 25-P.Pickett to SYR 2 for 1 yard (31-G.Cantin-Arku).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - LIB 2(5:24 - 4th) 95-A.Barbir 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
CUSE
Orange
- Downs (5 plays, 15 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:20 - 4th) 95-A.Barbir kicks 58 yards from LIB 35. 29-T.Pena to SYR 34 for 27 yards (28-C.Smith).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 34(5:14 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Queeley. Penalty on LIB 2-E.Dabney Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SYR 34. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 49(5:07 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 49(5:02 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 34-S.Tucker.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CUSE 49(4:55 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Jackson.
|No Gain
|
4 & 10 - CUSE 49(4:50 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris.
LIB
Flames
- Downs (7 plays, 9 yards, 4:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 49(4:46 - 4th) 25-P.Pickett to SYR 44 for 5 yards (42-T.Richards21-L.Kpogba).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - LIB 44(3:58 - 4th) 25-P.Pickett to SYR 43 for 1 yard (42-T.Richards85-J.Black).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - LIB 43(3:11 - 4th) 25-P.Pickett to SYR 40 for 3 yards (42-T.Richards85-J.Black).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - LIB 40(2:24 - 4th) 7-M.Willis to SYR 35 for 5 yards (21-L.Kpogba).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 35(1:38 - 4th) 7-M.Willis kneels at SYR 37 for -2 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 12 - LIB 37(0:53 - 4th) 7-M.Willis kneels at SYR 39 for -2 yards.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 14 - LIB 39(0:25 - 4th) 7-M.Willis kneels at SYR 40 for -1 yard.
