Drive Chart
LIB
CUSE

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
S. Louis 1 RB
170 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 10 ReYds, REC
R. Culpepper 17 QB
211 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, -23 RuYds
1st Quarter
Touchdown 8:40
17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
71
yds
03:55
pos
0
6
Point After TD 8:32
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 8:26
1-S.Louis runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
75
yds
00:18
pos
6
7
Point After TD 8:14
95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 0:33
7-M.Willis runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
88
yds
05:11
pos
13
7
Point After TD 0:28
95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 9:29
17-R.Culpepper complete to 89-A.Hackett. 89-A.Hackett runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
36
yds
01:06
pos
14
13
Point After TD 9:21
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 8:00
1-S.Louis runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
78
yds
01:32
pos
20
14
Point After TD 7:49
95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 13:03
7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
68
yds
02:05
pos
27
14
Point After TD 12:55
95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
14
Touchdown 3:04
25-P.Pickett runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
59
yds
03:47
pos
34
14
Point After TD 2:58
95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
14
4th Quarter
Touchdown 8:50
17-R.Culpepper complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
02:16
pos
35
20
Point After TD 8:45
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
21
Field Goal 5:24
95-A.Barbir 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
44
yds
03:21
pos
38
21
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 19
Rushing 16 8
Passing 6 10
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 3-12 3-14
4th Down Conv 2-2 2-4
Total Net Yards 520 308
Total Plays 68 67
Avg Gain 7.6 4.6
Net Yards Rushing 338 97
Rush Attempts 48 27
Avg Rush Yards 7.0 3.6
Yards Passing 182 211
Comp. - Att. 16-20 19-40
Yards Per Pass 7.7 4.6
Penalties - Yards 4-50 10-80
Touchdowns 5 3
Rushing TDs 4 0
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 4-43.3 6-46.5
Return Yards -5 7
Punts - Returns 1--5 1-7
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Liberty 4-0 14714338
Syracuse 1-3 770721
Carrier Dome Syracuse, NY
 182 PASS YDS 211
338 RUSH YDS 97
520 TOTAL YDS 308
Liberty
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Willis 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 182 1 0 172.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 182 1 0 172.9
M. Willis 16/20 182 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Louis 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 170 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 170 2
S. Louis 10 170 2 75
P. Pickett 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 115 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 115 1
P. Pickett 23 115 1 22
M. Willis 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 58 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 58 1
M. Willis 12 58 1 17
D. Douglas 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
D. Douglas 1 1 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Stubbs 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 58 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 58 1
D. Stubbs 4 4 58 1 36
J. Huntley 0 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 35 0
J. Huntley 4 2 35 0 28
D. Douglas 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 33 0
D. Douglas 4 4 33 0 15
C. Daniels 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
C. Daniels 4 2 25 0 16
K. Shaa 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
K. Shaa 2 2 11 0 7
J. Jackson 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
J. Jackson 1 1 10 0 10
S. Louis 1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
S. Louis 1 1 10 0 10
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Scruggs 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-5 0 0.0
J. Scruggs 7-5 0.0 0
D. Johnson 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
D. Johnson 6-0 1.0 0
E. Dabney 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
E. Dabney 5-0 0.0 0
M. Haskins 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Haskins 4-0 0.0 0
A. Pierre 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
A. Pierre 4-2 0.0 0
A. Butler 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Butler 3-0 0.0 0
R. Rusins 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Rusins 2-1 0.0 0
T. Clark 10 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
T. Clark 2-0 1.0 0
H. Chibueze 50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Chibueze 1-0 0.0 0
C. Megginson 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
C. Megginson 1-0 0.0 1
E. James 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
E. James 1-2 0.0 0
J. Lofton 11 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Lofton 1-0 0.0 0
B. Alexander 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Alexander 1-0 0.0 0
J. Treadwell 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Treadwell 1-0 0.0 0
J. Sanders 15 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Sanders 1-0 0.0 0
C. Stone 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Stone 1-0 0.0 0
M. Wolk 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Wolk 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Barbir 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/5
A. Barbir 1/1 20 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Alves 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 43.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 43.3 0
A. Alves 4 43.3 0 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Louis 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 20.5 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 20.5 21 0
S. Louis 2 20.5 21 0
B. Brumm 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
B. Brumm 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Douglas 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -5.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -5.0 0 0
D. Douglas 1 -5.0 0 0
Syracuse
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Culpepper 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.5% 211 3 1 111.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.5% 211 3 1 111.6
R. Culpepper 19/40 211 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Tucker 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 111 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 111 0
S. Tucker 21 111 0 20
C. Lutz 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
C. Lutz 2 9 0 8
R. Culpepper 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -23 0
R. Culpepper 4 -23 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Harris 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
16 9 96 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 96 1
T. Harris 16 9 96 1 18
A. Queeley 14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 5 77 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 77 1
A. Queeley 9 5 77 1 32
A. Hackett 89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 25 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 1
A. Hackett 3 2 25 1 13
N. Johnson 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
N. Johnson 3 2 17 0 13
S. Tucker 34 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Tucker 1 0 0 0 0
E. Hendrix 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
E. Hendrix 1 0 0 0 0
C. Jackson 85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Jackson 1 0 0 0 0
L. Benson 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Benson 3 0 0 0 0
J. Barron 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Barron 1 0 0 0 0
C. Lutz 24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
C. Lutz 1 1 -4 0 -4
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Richards 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
T. Richards 7-2 0.0 0
G. Cantin-Arku 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
G. Cantin-Arku 5-0 0.0 0
G. Williams 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
G. Williams 5-0 0.0 0
M. Jones 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
M. Jones 5-3 0.0 0
J. Carter 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Carter 5-0 0.0 0
A. Greenwood 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Greenwood 4-0 0.0 0
L. Kpogba 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
L. Kpogba 4-1 1.0 0
T. Williams 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Williams 3-1 0.0 0
M. Williams 0 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Williams 3-1 0.0 0
R. Hanna 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Hanna 3-0 0.0 0
C. Roscoe 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Roscoe 2-0 0.0 0
M. Wax 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
M. Wax 2-0 1.0 0
B. Labrosse 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Labrosse 1-0 0.0 0
K. Jonathan 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Jonathan 1-1 0.0 0
I. Melifonwu 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Melifonwu 1-0 0.0 0
C. Harper 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Harper 1-0 0.0 0
E. Hendrix 18 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Hendrix 1-0 0.0 0
J. Black 85 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-7 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-7 0 0.0
J. Black 1-7 0.0 0
E. Fischler 20 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Fischler 1-1 0.0 0
S. Thompson 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Thompson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Szmyt 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/3
A. Szmyt 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Cooney 92 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 46.5 6
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 46.5 6
N. Cooney 6 46.5 6 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Johnson 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 23.7 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 23.7 33 0
N. Johnson 3 23.7 33 0
M. Pierre 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 26.5 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 26.5 27 0
M. Pierre 2 26.5 27 0
T. Pena 29 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
T. Pena 1 27.0 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Johnson 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
N. Johnson 1 7.0 7 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:53 LIB 8 1:18 3 7 Punt
8:32 LIB 25 0:18 2 75 TD
5:39 LIB 12 5:11 11 88 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:41 LIB 5 2:07 3 -2 Punt
9:21 LIB 22 1:32 3 78 TD
6:24 LIB 6 5:44 14 91 Fumble
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LIB 22 2:05 5 78 TD
8:16 LIB 7 1:10 3 6 Punt
6:45 LIB 41 3:47 7 59 TD
0:29 LIB 8 0:00 6 17 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:45 CUSE 46 3:21 6 44 FG
4:46 CUSE 49 4:21 7 9 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CUSE 31 1:00 3 9 Punt
12:27 CUSE 39 3:55 11 61 TD
8:14 CUSE 19 2:29 8 33 Punt
0:28 CUSE 16 0:00 1 9
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:12 LIB 14 1:25 5 9 Downs
10:27 LIB 36 1:06 3 36 TD
7:49 LIB 50 1:11 3 -5 Punt
0:29 CUSE 3 0:20 2 23 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:55 CUSE 25 4:32 11 27 Punt
6:59 LIB 45 0:09 3 -14 INT
2:58 CUSE 31 2:21 6 12 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:01 CUSE 35 2:16 7 65 TD
5:20 CUSE 34 0:30 5 15 Downs

CUSE Orange  - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir kicks 61 yards from LIB 35. 22-M.Pierre to SYR 31 for 27 yards (95-A.Barbir25-G.Fuster).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 31
(14:54 - 1st) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 37 for 6 yards (11-D.Johnson99-R.Rusins).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - CUSE 37
(14:43 - 1st) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 40 for 3 yards (6-A.Butler32-A.Pierre).
No Gain
3 & 1 - CUSE 40
(14:08 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris.
Punt
4 & 1 - CUSE 40
(14:00 - 1st) 92-N.Cooney punts 52 yards from SYR 40 to LIB 8 fair catch by 3-D.Douglas.

LIB Flames  - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 8
(13:53 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa to LIB 15 for 7 yards (14-G.Williams).
No Gain
2 & 3 - LIB 15
(13:22 - 1st) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 15 for no gain (31-G.Cantin-Arku).
No Gain
3 & 3 - LIB 15
(12:43 - 1st) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Daniels.
Punt
4 & 3 - LIB 15
(12:35 - 1st) 46-A.Alves punts 46 yards from LIB 15 out of bounds at the SYR 39.

CUSE Orange  - TD (11 plays, 61 yards, 3:55 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 39
(12:27 - 1st) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 44 for 5 yards (99-R.Rusins55-E.James).
+13 YD
2 & 5 - CUSE 44
(11:54 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 89-A.Hackett. 89-A.Hackett to LIB 43 for 13 yards (2-E.Dabney).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CUSE 43
(11:37 - 1st) Team penalty on SYR False start 5 yards enforced at LIB 43. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 15 - CUSE 48
(11:24 - 1st) Penalty on SYR 63-C.Elmore False start 5 yards enforced at LIB 48. No Play.
-3 YD
1 & 20 - CUSE 47
(11:24 - 1st) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 44 for -3 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
+13 YD
2 & 23 - CUSE 44
(10:39 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 4-N.Johnson. 4-N.Johnson to LIB 43 for 13 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
+8 YD
3 & 10 - CUSE 43
(10:07 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley to LIB 35 for 8 yards (2-E.Dabney).
+7 YD
4 & 2 - CUSE 35
(9:23 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley to LIB 28 for 7 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 28
(9:06 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 18-E.Hendrix.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 28
(9:02 - 1st) 34-S.Tucker to LIB 17 for 11 yards (32-A.Pierre).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 17
(8:40 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:32 - 1st) 91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.

LIB Flames  - TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:32 - 1st) 91-A.Szmyt kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to LIB End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 25
(8:32 - 1st) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Huntley.
+75 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 25
(8:26 - 1st) 1-S.Louis runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:14 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.

CUSE Orange  - Punt (8 plays, 33 yards, 2:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:14 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir kicks 56 yards from LIB 35. 4-N.Johnson to SYR 29 for 20 yards (95-A.Barbir). Team penalty on SYR Holding 10 yards enforced at SYR 29.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 19
(8:14 - 1st) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 26 for 7 yards (32-A.Pierre).
No Gain
2 & 3 - CUSE 26
(8:00 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris.
+8 YD
3 & 3 - CUSE 26
(7:55 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris to SYR 34 for 8 yards (7-M.Haskins).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 34
(7:55 - 1st) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 36 for 2 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
+32 YD
2 & 8 - CUSE 36
(7:20 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley to LIB 32 for 32 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 32
(7:00 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Queeley.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CUSE 32
(6:50 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 87-L.Benson.
Sack
3 & 10 - CUSE 32
(6:45 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper sacked at LIB 48 for -16 yards (11-D.Johnson).
Punt
4 & 26 - CUSE 48
(5:45 - 1st) 92-N.Cooney punts 36 yards from LIB 48 out of bounds at the LIB 12.

LIB Flames  - TD (11 plays, 88 yards, 5:11 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 12
(5:39 - 1st) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 15 for 3 yards (13-M.Jones85-J.Black).
+8 YD
2 & 7 - LIB 15
(5:20 - 1st) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 23 for 8 yards (19-R.Hanna).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 23
(4:54 - 1st) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 28 for 5 yards (14-G.Williams).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - LIB 28
(4:16 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa to LIB 32 for 4 yards (26-A.Greenwood).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - LIB 32
(3:54 - 1st) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 36 for 4 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 36
(3:23 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas to SYR 49 for 15 yards (97-C.Roscoe85-J.Black).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 49
(2:48 - 1st) 25-P.Pickett to SYR 27 for 22 yards.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 27
(2:09 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 88-J.Jackson. 88-J.Jackson to SYR 17 for 10 yards (11-J.Carter).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 17
(1:29 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas to SYR 8 for 9 yards (26-A.Greenwood).
+4 YD
2 & 1 - LIB 8
(1:06 - 1st) 25-P.Pickett to SYR 4 for 4 yards (11-J.Carter9-K.Jonathan).
+4 YD
1 & 4 - LIB 4
(0:33 - 1st) 7-M.Willis runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:28 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.

CUSE Orange

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:28 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir kicks 57 yards from LIB 35. 4-N.Johnson to SYR 26 for 18 yards (9-J.Treadwell). Penalty on SYR 21-L.Kpogba Holding 10 yards enforced at SYR 26.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 16
(0:28 - 1st) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 25 for 9 yards (7-M.Haskins).

CUSE Orange  - Downs (5 plays, 9 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
2 & 1 - CUSE 25
(15:00 - 2nd) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 29 for 4 yards (15-J.Sanders55-E.James).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 29
(14:39 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CUSE 29
(14:33 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Hackett.
No Gain
3 & 10 - CUSE 29
(14:28 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Queeley.
Punt
4 & 10 - CUSE 29
(14:24 - 2nd) 92-N.Cooney punts 52 yards from SYR 29. 3-D.Douglas to LIB 19 FUMBLES. 80-I.Jones to LIB 14 for no gain.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 14
(14:12 - 2nd) 34-S.Tucker to LIB 13 for 1 yard (55-E.James).
Penalty
2 & 9 - CUSE 13
(13:23 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Johnson. Penalty on SYR 60-M.Bergeron Holding 10 yards enforced at LIB 13. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 19 - CUSE 23
(13:23 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Queeley.
+18 YD
3 & 19 - CUSE 23
(13:23 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris to LIB 5 for 18 yards (7-M.Haskins).
No Gain
4 & 1 - CUSE 5
(12:47 - 2nd) 34-S.Tucker to LIB 5 for no gain (10-T.Clark1-J.Scruggs).

LIB Flames  - Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 5
(12:41 - 2nd) 1-S.Louis to LIB 6 for 1 yard (42-T.Richards).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - LIB 6
(12:00 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis to LIB 10 for 4 yards (42-T.Richards27-S.Thompson).
Sack
3 & 5 - LIB 10
(11:17 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis sacked at LIB 3 for -7 yards (32-M.Wax).
Punt
4 & 12 - LIB 3
(10:34 - 2nd) 46-A.Alves punts 33 yards from LIB 3 out of bounds at the LIB 36.

CUSE Orange  - TD (3 plays, 36 yards, 1:06 poss)

Result Play
+20 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 36
(10:27 - 2nd) 34-S.Tucker to LIB 16 for 20 yards (6-A.Butler).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 16
(10:04 - 2nd) 34-S.Tucker to LIB 12 for 4 yards (50-H.Chibueze).
+12 YD
2 & 6 - CUSE 12
(9:29 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 89-A.Hackett. 89-A.Hackett runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:21 - 2nd) 91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.

LIB Flames  - TD (3 plays, 78 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:21 - 2nd) 91-A.Szmyt kicks 63 yards from SYR 35. 1-S.Louis to LIB 22 for 20 yards (21-L.Kpogba).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 22
(9:14 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis scrambles to LIB 39 for 17 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku13-M.Jones).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 39
(8:38 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis to LIB 48 for 9 yards (26-A.Greenwood).
+52 YD
2 & 1 - LIB 48
(8:00 - 2nd) 1-S.Louis runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:49 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.

CUSE Orange  - Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:49 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir kicks 63 yards from LIB 35. 4-N.Johnson to SYR 35 for 33 yards (95-A.Barbir). Penalty on LIB 95-A.Barbir Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SYR 35.
-5 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 50
(7:49 - 2nd) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 45 for -5 yards (9-J.Treadwell).
+6 YD
2 & 15 - CUSE 45
(7:09 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris to LIB 49 for 6 yards (2-E.Dabney).
No Gain
3 & 9 - CUSE 49
(6:38 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper sacked at SYR 45 for -6 yards. Penalty on SYR 17-R.Culpepper Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at SYR 45.
Punt
4 & 15 - CUSE 45
(6:38 - 2nd) 92-N.Cooney punts 49 yards from SYR 45 to LIB 6 fair catch by 3-D.Douglas.

LIB Flames  - Fumble (14 plays, 91 yards, 5:44 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 6
(6:24 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 0-J.Huntley. 0-J.Huntley to LIB 13 for 7 yards (26-A.Greenwood).
+8 YD
2 & 3 - LIB 13
(5:41 - 2nd) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 21 for 8 yards (32-M.Wax85-J.Black).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 21
(4:57 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Huntley.
-3 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 21
(4:54 - 2nd) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 18 for -3 yards (9-K.Jonathan).
Penalty
3 & 13 - LIB 18
(4:30 - 2nd) Team penalty on SYR Offside 5 yards enforced at LIB 18. No Play.
+7 YD
3 & 8 - LIB 23
(4:30 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs to LIB 30 for 7 yards (28-B.Labrosse13-M.Jones).
+4 YD
4 & 1 - LIB 30
(4:11 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis to LIB 34 for 4 yards (0-M.Williams).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 34
(3:38 - 2nd) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 48 for 14 yards (11-J.Carter).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 48
(3:04 - 2nd) 25-P.Pickett to SYR 41 for 11 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 41
(2:29 - 2nd) 25-P.Pickett to SYR 40 for 1 yard (0-M.Williams85-J.Black).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - LIB 40
(1:47 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis to SYR 38 for 2 yards (97-C.Roscoe). Penalty on SYR 97-C.Roscoe Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SYR 38.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 23
(1:40 - 2nd) 1-S.Louis to SYR 18 for 5 yards (19-R.Hanna42-T.Richards).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - LIB 18
(1:05 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis to SYR 15 for 3 yards (13-M.Jones85-J.Black).
+12 YD
3 & 2 - LIB 15
(0:40 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis to SYR 3 FUMBLES (13-M.Jones). 13-M.Jones to SYR 3 for no gain.

CUSE Orange  - Halftime (2 plays, 23 yards, 0:20 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 3
(0:29 - 2nd) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 14 for 11 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 14
(0:09 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris to SYR 26 for 12 yards (1-J.Scruggs).

LIB Flames  - TD (5 plays, 78 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 91-A.Szmyt kicks 64 yards from SYR 35. 1-S.Louis to LIB 22 for 21 yards (81-J.Barron).
+24 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 22
(14:54 - 3rd) 1-S.Louis to LIB 46 for 24 yards (19-R.Hanna).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 46
(14:26 - 3rd) 1-S.Louis to SYR 49 for 5 yards (0-M.Williams).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - LIB 49
(13:43 - 3rd) 25-P.Pickett to SYR 46 for 3 yards (42-T.Richards). Penalty on SYR 6-T.Williams Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SYR 46.
Penalty
1 & 10 - LIB 31
(13:24 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa to SYR 10 for 21 yards. Team penalty on LIB Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at SYR 31. No Play.
+36 YD
1 & 15 - LIB 36
(13:03 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:55 - 3rd) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.

CUSE Orange  - Punt (11 plays, 27 yards, 4:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:55 - 3rd) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 25
(12:55 - 3rd) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 31 for 6 yards (11-D.Johnson1-J.Scruggs).
+29 YD
2 & 4 - CUSE 31
(12:25 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris to LIB 40 for 29 yards.
No Gain
2 & 4 - CUSE 31
(12:25 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris.
+17 YD
3 & 4 - CUSE 31
(12:13 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris to SYR 48 for 17 yards (7-M.Haskins).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 48
(11:57 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 87-L.Benson.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 48
(11:50 - 3rd) 24-C.Lutz to LIB 44 for 8 yards (32-A.Pierre).
No Gain
3 & 2 - CUSE 44
(11:13 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris to LIB 44 for no gain (6-A.Butler).
+4 YD
4 & 2 - CUSE 44
(10:31 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 4-N.Johnson. 4-N.Johnson to LIB 40 for 4 yards (17-B.Alexander).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CUSE 40
(10:10 - 3rd) 24-C.Lutz to LIB 42 for -2 yards. Team penalty on SYR Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at LIB 40. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 15 - CUSE 45
(9:54 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper to LIB 44 for 1 yard (11-J.Lofton).
-4 YD
2 & 14 - CUSE 44
(9:18 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 24-C.Lutz. 24-C.Lutz to LIB 48 for -4 yards (2-E.Dabney).
No Gain
3 & 18 - CUSE 48
(8:30 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Barron.
Punt
4 & 18 - CUSE 48
(8:23 - 3rd) 92-N.Cooney punts 41 yards from LIB 48 to LIB 7 fair catch by 3-D.Douglas.

LIB Flames  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 7
(8:16 - 3rd) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 9 for 2 yards (18-E.Hendrix).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - LIB 9
(7:48 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs to LIB 13 for 4 yards (14-G.Williams6-T.Williams).
No Gain
3 & 4 - LIB 13
(7:10 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Daniels.
Punt
4 & 4 - LIB 13
(7:06 - 3rd) 46-A.Alves punts 47 yards from LIB 13 to SYR 40 fair catch by 4-N.Johnson. Penalty on LIB 6-A.Butler Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at SYR 40.

CUSE Orange  - Interception (3 plays, -14 yards, 0:09 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 45
(6:59 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Queeley.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CUSE 45
(6:59 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Johnson.
Int
3 & 10 - CUSE 45
(6:50 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 4-C.Megginson at LIB 41. 4-C.Megginson to LIB 41 for no gain.

LIB Flames  - TD (7 plays, 59 yards, 3:47 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 41
(6:45 - 3rd) 1-S.Louis to LIB 39 for -2 yards (6-T.Williams).
+8 YD
2 & 12 - LIB 39
(6:07 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas to LIB 47 for 8 yards (2-I.Melifonwu).
+11 YD
3 & 4 - LIB 47
(5:54 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs to SYR 42 for 11 yards (6-T.Williams).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 42
(5:06 - 3rd) 1-S.Louis to SYR 41 for 1 yard (52-C.Harper42-T.Richards).
+16 YD
2 & 9 - LIB 41
(4:22 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 4-C.Daniels. 4-C.Daniels to SYR 25 for 16 yards (11-J.Carter).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 25
(3:48 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 4-C.Daniels. 4-C.Daniels to SYR 16 for 9 yards (14-G.Williams).
+16 YD
2 & 1 - LIB 16
(3:04 - 3rd) 25-P.Pickett runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:58 - 3rd) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.

CUSE Orange  - Punt (6 plays, 12 yards, 2:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:58 - 3rd) 95-A.Barbir kicks 60 yards from LIB 35. 22-M.Pierre to SYR 31 for 26 yards (19-B.Brumm).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 31
(2:52 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 87-L.Benson.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 31
(2:49 - 3rd) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 35 for 4 yards (32-A.Pierre1-J.Scruggs).
+9 YD
3 & 6 - CUSE 35
(2:23 - 3rd) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 44 for 9 yards (11-D.Johnson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 44
(1:59 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 44
(1:52 - 3rd) 24-C.Lutz to SYR 45 for 1 yard (11-D.Johnson1-J.Scruggs).
Sack
3 & 9 - CUSE 45
(1:15 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper sacked at SYR 43 for -2 yards (32-A.Pierre92-M.Wolk).
Punt
4 & 11 - CUSE 43
(0:37 - 3rd) 92-N.Cooney punts 49 yards from SYR 43 out of bounds at the LIB 8.

LIB Flames  - Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 8
(0:29 - 3rd) 1-S.Louis to LIB 16 for 8 yards (21-L.Kpogba20-E.Fischler).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - LIB 16
(15:00 - 4th) 1-S.Louis to LIB 17 for 1 yard (14-G.Williams).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - LIB 17
(14:24 - 4th) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 19 for 2 yards (20-E.Fischler).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 19
(13:52 - 4th) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas to LIB 20 for 1 yard (21-L.Kpogba).
Sack
2 & 9 - LIB 20
(13:02 - 4th) 7-M.Willis sacked at LIB 15 for -5 yards (21-L.Kpogba).
+10 YD
3 & 14 - LIB 15
(12:15 - 4th) 7-M.Willis complete to 1-S.Louis. 1-S.Louis to LIB 25 for 10 yards (85-J.Black).
Punt
4 & 4 - LIB 25
(11:12 - 4th) 46-A.Alves punts 47 yards from LIB 25. 4-N.Johnson to SYR 35 for 7 yards (32-A.Pierre).

CUSE Orange  - TD (7 plays, 65 yards, 2:16 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 35
(11:01 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris to SYR 44 for 9 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
+6 YD
2 & 1 - CUSE 44
(10:40 - 4th) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 50 for 6 yards (11-D.Johnson1-J.Scruggs).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 50
(10:20 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris to LIB 41 for 9 yards (4-C.Megginson).
+4 YD
2 & 1 - CUSE 41
(10:00 - 4th) 34-S.Tucker to LIB 37 for 4 yards (99-R.Rusins).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 37
(9:38 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley to LIB 28 for 9 yards (2-E.Dabney).
+7 YD
2 & 1 - CUSE 28
(9:19 - 4th) 34-S.Tucker to LIB 21 for 7 yards (23-C.Stone).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 21
(8:50 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:45 - 4th) 91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.

LIB Flames  - FG (6 plays, 44 yards, 3:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:45 - 4th) 91-A.Szmyt kicks 11 yards from SYR 35. 19-B.Brumm to SYR 46 for no gain.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 46
(8:45 - 4th) 25-P.Pickett to SYR 48 for -2 yards (13-M.Jones).
+28 YD
2 & 12 - LIB 48
(8:33 - 4th) 7-M.Willis complete to 0-J.Huntley. 0-J.Huntley to SYR 20 for 28 yards (11-J.Carter).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 20
(7:46 - 4th) 7-M.Willis to SYR 10 for 10 yards (6-T.Williams).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 10
(7:05 - 4th) 25-P.Pickett to SYR 8 for 2 yards (42-T.Richards13-M.Jones).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - LIB 8
(6:19 - 4th) 25-P.Pickett to SYR 3 for 5 yards (13-M.Jones0-M.Williams).
+1 YD
3 & 3 - LIB 3
(5:32 - 4th) 25-P.Pickett to SYR 2 for 1 yard (31-G.Cantin-Arku).
Field Goal
4 & 2 - LIB 2
(5:24 - 4th) 95-A.Barbir 20 yards Field Goal is Good.

CUSE Orange  - Downs (5 plays, 15 yards, 0:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:20 - 4th) 95-A.Barbir kicks 58 yards from LIB 35. 29-T.Pena to SYR 34 for 27 yards (28-C.Smith).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CUSE 34
(5:14 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Queeley. Penalty on LIB 2-E.Dabney Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SYR 34. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 49
(5:07 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CUSE 49
(5:02 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 34-S.Tucker.
No Gain
3 & 10 - CUSE 49
(4:55 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Jackson.
No Gain
4 & 10 - CUSE 49
(4:50 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris.

LIB Flames  - Downs (7 plays, 9 yards, 4:21 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 49
(4:46 - 4th) 25-P.Pickett to SYR 44 for 5 yards (42-T.Richards21-L.Kpogba).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - LIB 44
(3:58 - 4th) 25-P.Pickett to SYR 43 for 1 yard (42-T.Richards85-J.Black).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - LIB 43
(3:11 - 4th) 25-P.Pickett to SYR 40 for 3 yards (42-T.Richards85-J.Black).
+5 YD
4 & 1 - LIB 40
(2:24 - 4th) 7-M.Willis to SYR 35 for 5 yards (21-L.Kpogba).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 35
(1:38 - 4th) 7-M.Willis kneels at SYR 37 for -2 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 12 - LIB 37
(0:53 - 4th) 7-M.Willis kneels at SYR 39 for -2 yards.
-1 YD
3 & 14 - LIB 39
(0:25 - 4th) 7-M.Willis kneels at SYR 40 for -1 yard.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores