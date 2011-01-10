Drive Chart
LVILLE
ND

Key Players
M. Cunningham 3 QB
118 PaYds, PaTD, 49 RuYds
I. Book 12 QB
106 PaYds, 47 RuYds, RuTD
1st Quarter
Field Goal 9:30
39-J.Doerer 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
51
yds
05:30
pos
0
3
Field Goal 0:34
39-J.Doerer 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
48
yds
07:05
pos
0
6
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 7:42
3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
83
yds
07:23
pos
6
6
Point After TD 7:37
32-J.Turner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
6
Touchdown 3:54
12-I.Book scrambles runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
66
yds
03:54
pos
7
12
Missed Two Point Conversion 3:43
12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 88-J.McKinley.
plays
yds
pos
7
12
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 24
Rushing 6 14
Passing 7 8
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 3-9 8-15
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 219 338
Total Plays 45 68
Avg Gain 4.9 5.0
Net Yards Rushing 96 232
Rush Attempts 23 49
Avg Rush Yards 4.2 4.7
Yards Passing 123 106
Comp. - Att. 17-22 11-19
Yards Per Pass 5.6 3.0
Penalties - Yards 7-60 3-18
Touchdowns 1 1
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-43.2 2-41.5
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Louisville 1-3 00707
5 Notre Dame 3-0 606012
Notre Dame Stadium South Bend, IN
 123 PASS YDS 106
96 RUSH YDS 232
219 TOTAL YDS 338
Louisville
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Cunningham 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
84.2% 118 1 0 153.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
84.2% 118 1 0 153.7
M. Cunningham 16/19 118 1 0
E. Conley 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 5 0 0 71.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 5 0 0 71.0
E. Conley 1/2 5 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Hawkins 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 51 0
J. Hawkins 15 51 0 28
M. Cunningham 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 49 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 49 0
M. Cunningham 7 49 0 11
T. Atwell 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
T. Atwell 1 -4 0 -4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Atwell 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 44 0
T. Atwell 7 6 44 0 13
J. Hawkins 10 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
J. Hawkins 3 3 28 0 29
D. Fitzpatrick 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
D. Fitzpatrick 4 2 21 0 11
M. Ford 83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 11 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 11 1
M. Ford 3 3 11 1 10
I. Martin 41 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
I. Martin 2 2 11 0 7
B. Smith 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
B. Smith 1 1 8 0 8
J. Marshall 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Marshall 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Montgomery 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 2.0
M. Montgomery 11-0 2.0 0
J. Goldwire 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
J. Goldwire 6-0 0.0 0
I. Hayes 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
I. Hayes 5-0 0.0 0
C. Avery 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Avery 4-0 0.0 0
C. Jones 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
C. Jones 4-0 1.0 0
D. Etheridge 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
D. Etheridge 3-0 1.0 0
R. Burns 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
R. Burns 3-1 0.0 0
N. Okeke 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. Okeke 3-0 0.0 0
R. Hicks 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
R. Hicks 3-1 0.0 0
R. Yeast 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
R. Yeast 3-1 0.0 0
K. Clark 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Clark 3-1 0.0 0
R. Puryear 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Puryear 2-0 0.0 0
J. Fagot 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Fagot 2-1 0.0 0
M. Cunningham 3 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Cunningham 1-0 0.0 0
T. Geathers 95 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Geathers 1-0 1.0 0
Y. Abdullah 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Y. Abdullah 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hawkins 10 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hawkins 1-0 0.0 0
Y. Diaby 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Y. Diaby 1-0 0.0 0
M. Clark 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Clark 1-0 0.0 0
E. Conley 6 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Conley 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Turner 32 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/1 1/1
J. Turner 0/1 0 1/1 1
R. Chalifoux 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
R. Chalifoux 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Harwell 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 42.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 42.5 2
R. Harwell 4 42.5 2 51
B. Travelstead 40 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 45.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 45.0 1
B. Travelstead 1 45.0 1 45
R. Brown 56 OL
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 46.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 46.0 1
R. Brown 1 46.0 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
H. Hall 19 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 25.5 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 25.5 28 0
H. Hall 2 25.5 28 0
J. Watkins 80 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
J. Watkins 1 17.0 17 0
B. Smith 81 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
B. Smith 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Notre Dame
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.9% 106 0 0 104.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.9% 106 0 0 104.8
I. Book 11/19 106 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Williams 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 127 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 127 0
K. Williams 25 127 0 24
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 47 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 47 1
I. Book 12 47 1 20
C. Tyree 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 32 0
C. Tyree 7 32 0 15
J. McKinley 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 15 0
J. McKinley 1 15 0 15
A. Davis 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
A. Davis 1 10 0 10
J. Bramblett 19 P
1 7 0 7
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Bramblett 1 7 0 7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
B. Skowronek 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 0
B. Skowronek 2 2 28 0 16
K. Austin Jr. 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
K. Austin Jr. 2 1 18 0 18
A. Davis 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
A. Davis 2 2 17 0 10
C. Tyree 25 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
C. Tyree 2 2 15 0 12
M. Mayer 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
M. Mayer 3 1 12 0 12
J. McKinley 88 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. McKinley 4 1 7 0 7
K. Williams 23 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
K. Williams 1 1 5 0 5
T. Tremble 24 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
T. Tremble 1 1 4 0 4
B. Wright 89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Wright 1 0 0 0 0
B. Lenzy 0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Lenzy 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Hamilton 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
K. Hamilton 5-0 0.0 0
T. Bracy 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Bracy 4-0 0.0 0
S. Crawford 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
S. Crawford 4-0 0.0 0
J. Owusu-Koramoah 6 LB
4-0 0.0 0
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Owusu-Koramoah 4-0 0.0 0
N. McCloud 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. McCloud 3-0 0.0 0
S. Simon 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Simon 2-0 0.0 0
H. Cross III 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
H. Cross III 2-0 0.0 0
A. Davis 3 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Correll 52 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Correll 1-0 0.0 0
B. Bauer 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Bauer 1-0 0.0 0
K. Hinish 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Hinish 1-0 0.0 0
M. Liufau 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Liufau 1-0 0.0 0
D. Hayes 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Hayes 1-0 0.0 0
D. White 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. White 1-1 0.0 0
J. Kiser 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Kiser 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Doerer 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
2/2 0/0
J. Doerer 2/2 32 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Vinson 65 LS
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 42.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 42.0 0
M. Vinson 1 42.0 0 42
J. Bramblett 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 41.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 41.0 0
J. Bramblett 1 41.0 0 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Tyree 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
C. Tyree 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:26 LVILLE 29 1:40 4 13 Punt
0:30 LVILLE 28 0:06 1 -1
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:57 LVILLE 48 1:17 3 18 Punt
0:43 LVILLE 6 0:39 7 60 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LVILLE 17 7:23 13 83 TD
3:43 LVILLE 25 3:31 8 18 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:47 LVILLE 20 3:40 8 6 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ND 25 5:30 13 51 FG
7:39 ND 12 7:05 15 73 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:54 ND 16 1:50 3 -7 Punt
8:00 ND 6 7:06 13 88 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:37 ND 34 3:54 8 66 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:15 ND 24 2:23 4 16 Punt
7:55 ND 23 7:13 15 57 Game

ND Fighting Irish  - FG (13 plays, 51 yards, 5:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to ND End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - ND 25
(15:00 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 88-J.McKinley. Penalty on LOU 29-T.Peterson Offside 5 yards enforced at ND 25. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 5 - ND 30
(15:00 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 88-J.McKinley.
+5 YD
2 & 5 - ND 30
(14:49 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 35 for 5 yards (6-Y.Diaby).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - ND 35
(14:07 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 4-K.Austin. 4-K.Austin to LOU 47 for 18 yards (2-C.Jones).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ND 47
(13:34 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to LOU 44 for 3 yards (90-J.Goldwire).
Penalty
2 & 7 - ND 44
(12:58 - 1st) Penalty on ND 74-L.Eichenberg False start 5 yards enforced at LOU 44.
+18 YD
2 & 12 - ND 49
(12:47 - 1st) 12-I.Book to LOU 31 for 18 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 31
(12:18 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Wright.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ND 31
(12:15 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Mayer.
+16 YD
3 & 10 - ND 31
(12:09 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 11-B.Skowronek. 11-B.Skowronek to LOU 15 for 16 yards (17-D.Etheridge).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - ND 15
(11:37 - 1st) 12-I.Book to LOU 16 for -1 yard (41-R.Puryear).
Sack
2 & 11 - ND 16
(11:00 - 1st) 12-I.Book sacked at LOU 21 for -5 yards (2-C.Jones).
+7 YD
3 & 16 - ND 21
(10:18 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 3-A.Davis. 3-A.Davis to LOU 14 for 7 yards (13-K.Clark).
Field Goal
4 & 9 - ND 14
(9:30 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer 32 yards Field Goal is Good.

LVILLE Cardinals  - Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:26 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer kicks 64 yards from ND 35. 19-H.Hall to LOU 29 for 28 yards (31-J.Lamb).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 29
(9:21 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 43 for 14 yards (4-N.McCloud).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 43
(8:57 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 44 for 1 yard (33-S.Simon40-D.White).
-2 YD
2 & 9 - LVILLE 44
(8:26 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 42 for -2 yards.
No Gain
3 & 11 - LVILLE 42
(7:51 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Atwell.
Punt
4 & 11 - LVILLE 42
(7:46 - 1st) 49-R.Harwell punts 46 yards from LOU 42 to ND 12 fair catch by 32-M.Salerno.

ND Fighting Irish  - FG (15 plays, 73 yards, 7:05 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ND 12
(7:39 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 18 for 6 yards (7-M.Montgomery).
+11 YD
2 & 4 - ND 18
(7:05 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 29 for 11 yards (33-I.Hayes).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ND 29
(6:33 - 1st) 12-I.Book sacked at ND 26 for -3 yards. Penalty on LOU 2-C.Jones Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ND 29. No Play. (2-C.Jones).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - ND 44
(6:11 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 3-A.Davis. 3-A.Davis to LOU 46 for 10 yards (7-M.Montgomery).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ND 46
(5:55 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to LOU 44 for 2 yards (41-R.Puryear10-R.Burns).
+10 YD
2 & 8 - ND 44
(5:21 - 1st) 3-A.Davis to LOU 34 for 10 yards (33-I.Hayes3-R.Yeast).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 34
(5:00 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Lenzy.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - ND 34
(4:27 - 1st) 25-C.Tyree to LOU 32 for 2 yards (7-M.Montgomery).
+3 YD
3 & 8 - ND 32
(3:44 - 1st) 12-I.Book scrambles to LOU 29 for 3 yards (90-J.Goldwire). Penalty on LOU 3-R.Yeast Holding 10 yards enforced at LOU 29.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 19
(3:14 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Mayer.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - ND 19
(3:10 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to LOU 13 for 6 yards (2-C.Jones).
+4 YD
3 & 4 - ND 13
(2:39 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 24-T.Tremble. 24-T.Tremble to LOU 9 for 4 yards (9-C.Avery).
No Gain
1 & 9 - ND 9
(2:00 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 88-J.McKinley.
+2 YD
2 & 9 - ND 9
(1:57 - 1st) 25-C.Tyree to LOU 7 for 2 yards (9-C.Avery).
Sack
3 & 7 - ND 7
(1:19 - 1st) 12-I.Book sacked at LOU 12 for -5 yards (7-M.Montgomery).
Field Goal
4 & 12 - ND 12
(0:34 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer 30 yards Field Goal is Good.

LVILLE Cardinals

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:30 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer kicks 60 yards from ND 35. 19-H.Hall to LOU 28 for 23 yards (17-J.Botelho52-B.Bauer).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 28
(0:24 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 27 for -1 yard (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).

ND Fighting Irish  - Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
2 & 11 - ND 27
(15:00 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 41-I.Martin. 41-I.Martin to LOU 31 for 4 yards.
+28 YD
3 & 7 - ND 31
(14:15 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell to ND 41 for 28 yards (28-T.Bracy).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 41
(13:38 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to ND 41 for no gain (56-H.Cross).
-4 YD
2 & 10 - ND 41
(13:07 - 2nd) 1-T.Atwell to ND 45 for -4 yards (20-S.Crawford).
+2 YD
3 & 14 - ND 45
(12:33 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell to ND 43 for 2 yards. Penalty on LOU 7-M.Montgomery Holding declined.
Punt
4 & 12 - ND 43
(12:01 - 2nd) 49-R.Harwell punts 27 yards from ND 43 to ND 16 fair catch by 32-M.Salerno.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 16
(11:54 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to ND 16 for no gain (11-N.Okeke).
+1 YD
2 & 10 - ND 16
(11:23 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to ND 17 for 1 yard (17-D.Etheridge).
Sack
3 & 9 - ND 17
(10:42 - 2nd) 12-I.Book sacked at ND 9 for -8 yards (7-M.Montgomery).
Punt
4 & 17 - ND 9
(10:04 - 2nd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 43 yards from ND 9 to LOU 48 fair catch by 10-J.Hawkins.

LVILLE Cardinals  - Punt (3 plays, 18 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 48
(9:57 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 41-I.Martin. 41-I.Martin to ND 44 for 8 yards (56-R.Brown).
Penalty
2 & 2 - LVILLE 44
(9:24 - 2nd) Penalty on LOU 56-R.Brown Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ND 44. No Play.
-3 YD
2 & 17 - LVILLE 41
(9:24 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 38 for -3 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
+13 YD
3 & 20 - LVILLE 38
(9:24 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 10-J.Hawkins. 10-J.Hawkins to ND 49 for 13 yards (3-A.Davis).
Punt
4 & 7 - LVILLE 49
(8:40 - 2nd) 49-R.Harwell punts 45 yards from ND 49 to the ND 4 downed by 9-C.Avery.

ND Fighting Irish  - Downs (13 plays, 88 yards, 7:06 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ND 4
(8:00 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to ND 6 for 2 yards (5-R.Hicks).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - ND 6
(8:00 - 2nd) 12-I.Book scrambles to ND 11 for 5 yards (5-R.Hicks).
+20 YD
3 & 3 - ND 11
(7:27 - 2nd) 12-I.Book scrambles to ND 31 for 20 yards (9-C.Avery).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - ND 31
(6:38 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to ND 41 for 10 yards (5-R.Hicks).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ND 41
(5:53 - 2nd) 12-I.Book to ND 47 for 6 yards (7-M.Montgomery).
+8 YD
2 & 4 - ND 47
(5:06 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to LOU 45 for 8 yards (38-J.Fagot).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ND 45
(4:28 - 2nd) 25-C.Tyree to LOU 44 for 1 yard (7-M.Montgomery).
+12 YD
2 & 9 - ND 44
(3:54 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 25-C.Tyree. 25-C.Tyree to LOU 32 for 12 yards (7-M.Montgomery).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ND 32
(3:23 - 2nd) 25-C.Tyree to LOU 26 for 6 yards (7-M.Montgomery38-J.Fagot).
+12 YD
2 & 4 - ND 26
(2:51 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer to LOU 14 for 12 yards (7-M.Montgomery).
Sack
1 & 10 - ND 14
(2:15 - 2nd) 12-I.Book sacked at LOU 17 for -3 yards (95-T.Geathers).
+4 YD
2 & 13 - ND 17
(1:37 - 2nd) 12-I.Book to LOU 13 for 4 yards (11-N.Okeke).
No Gain
3 & 9 - ND 13
(1:00 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 4-K.Austin.
+7 YD
4 & 9 - ND 13
(0:54 - 2nd) 19-J.Bramblett to LOU 6 for 7 yards (10-J.Hawkins).

LVILLE Cardinals  - Halftime (7 plays, 60 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 6
(0:43 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 7 for 1 yard (52-Z.Correll).
+28 YD
2 & 9 - LVILLE 7
(0:38 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 35 for 28 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35
(0:32 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 35
(0:25 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles to LOU 45 for 10 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 45
(0:17 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to ND 44 for 11 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 44
(0:11 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham spikes the ball at ND 44 for no gain.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 44
(0:09 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to ND 34 for 10 yards (20-S.Crawford).
No Good
1 & 10 - LVILLE 34
(0:04 - 2nd) 32-J.Turner 52 yards Field Goal is No Good.

LVILLE Cardinals  - TD (13 plays, 83 yards, 7:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35. 80-J.Watkins to LOU 17 for 17 yards (31-J.Lamb).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 17
(14:53 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell to LOU 23 for 6 yards (28-T.Bracy).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - LVILLE 23
(14:23 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 28 for 5 yards (20-S.Crawford).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 28
(13:54 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 26 for -2 yards (4-N.McCloud).
+7 YD
2 & 12 - LVILLE 26
(13:13 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 33 for 7 yards (33-S.Simon).
+8 YD
3 & 5 - LVILLE 33
(12:32 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 81-B.Smith. 81-B.Smith to LOU 41 for 8 yards (28-T.Bracy).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 41
(12:00 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 38 for -3 yards (40-D.White).
-1 YD
2 & 13 - LVILLE 38
(11:20 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 37 for -1 yard (41-K.Hinish).
+11 YD
3 & 14 - LVILLE 37
(10:39 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles to LOU 48 for 11 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
+8 YD
4 & 3 - LVILLE 48
(9:52 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham to ND 44 for 8 yards (20-S.Crawford).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 44
(9:17 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to ND 40 for 4 yards (56-H.Cross).
+10 YD
2 & 6 - LVILLE 40
(8:46 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford to ND 30 for 10 yards (24-J.Kiser).
+29 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 30
(8:17 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 10-J.Hawkins. 10-J.Hawkins to ND 1 for 29 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 1 - LVILLE 1
(7:42 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:37 - 3rd) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.

ND Fighting Irish  - TD (8 plays, 66 yards, 3:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:37 - 3rd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 11 yards from LOU 35. 81-B.Smith to LOU 46 for no gain.
Kickoff
(7:37 - 3rd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 11 yards from LOU 35. 81-B.Smith to LOU 46 for no gain. Penalty on LOU 23-K.Cloyd Illegal block in the back 5 yards enforced at LOU 35. No Play.
Kickoff
(7:37 - 3rd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 58 yards from LOU 30. 25-C.Tyree to ND 34 for 22 yards (29-T.Peterson).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - ND 34
(7:32 - 3rd) 23-K.Williams to ND 46 for 12 yards (3-R.Yeast).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ND 46
(7:05 - 3rd) 23-K.Williams to LOU 50 for 4 yards (90-J.Goldwire).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - ND 50
(6:26 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 23-K.Williams. 23-K.Williams to LOU 45 for 5 yards (9-C.Avery).
+15 YD
3 & 1 - ND 45
(6:00 - 3rd) 88-J.McKinley to LOU 30 for 15 yards (33-I.Hayes).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - ND 30
(5:14 - 3rd) 25-C.Tyree to LOU 15 for 15 yards (33-I.Hayes).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 15
(4:48 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 88-J.McKinley.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - ND 15
(4:41 - 3rd) 25-C.Tyree to LOU 13 for 2 yards (10-R.Burns).
+13 YD
3 & 8 - ND 13
(3:54 - 3rd) 12-I.Book scrambles runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(3:43 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 88-J.McKinley.

LVILLE Cardinals  - Punt (8 plays, 18 yards, 3:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:43 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25
(3:43 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 33 for 8 yards (4-N.McCloud).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - LVILLE 33
(3:11 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell to LOU 37 for 4 yards (28-T.Bracy).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 37
(2:22 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford to LOU 37 for no gain (35-M.Liufau).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 37
(1:32 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 44 for 7 yards.
-1 YD
3 & 3 - LVILLE 44
(1:10 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 43 for -1 yard.
Penalty
4 & 4 - LVILLE 43
(0:20 - 3rd) Penalty on LOU 76-T.Taylor False start 5 yards enforced at LOU 43. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 16 - LVILLE 38
(0:12 - 3rd) 6-E.Conley incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
+5 YD
3 & 16 - LVILLE 38
(15:00 - 4th) 6-E.Conley complete to 10-J.Hawkins. 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 43 for 5 yards.
Punt
4 & 11 - LVILLE 43
(14:40 - 4th) 49-R.Harwell punts 33 yards from LOU 43 to ND 24 fair catch by 32-M.Salerno.

ND Fighting Irish  - Punt (4 plays, 16 yards, 2:23 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ND 24
(14:15 - 4th) 23-K.Williams to ND 35 for 11 yards (13-K.Clark5-R.Hicks).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ND 35
(13:44 - 4th) 23-K.Williams to ND 38 for 3 yards (90-J.Goldwire).
-2 YD
2 & 7 - ND 38
(13:15 - 4th) 23-K.Williams to ND 36 for -2 yards (10-R.Burns).
+4 YD
3 & 9 - ND 36
(12:29 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 25-C.Tyree. 25-C.Tyree to ND 40 for 4 yards (22-Y.Abdullah).
Punt
4 & 5 - ND 40
(11:52 - 4th) 19-J.Bramblett punts 40 yards from ND 40 to LOU 20 fair catch by 10-R.Burns.

LVILLE Cardinals  - Punt (8 plays, 6 yards, 3:40 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 20
(11:47 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 20 for no gain (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
No Gain
2 & 10 - LVILLE 20
(11:14 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Marshall.
Penalty
3 & 10 - LVILLE 20
(11:09 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick. Penalty on ND 4-N.McCloud Pass interference 8 yards enforced at LOU 20. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - LVILLE 28
(11:05 - 4th) Team penalty on LOU Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at LOU 28. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 15 - LVILLE 23
(10:30 - 4th) Penalty on LOU 66-C.Bentley False start 5 yards enforced at LOU 23. No Play.
-6 YD
1 & 20 - LVILLE 18
(10:12 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 10-J.Hawkins. 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 12 for -6 yards (9-D.Hayes).
+9 YD
2 & 26 - LVILLE 12
(9:28 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 21 for 9 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
+5 YD
3 & 17 - LVILLE 21
(8:50 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 10-J.Hawkins. 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 26 for 5 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
Punt
4 & 12 - LVILLE 26
(8:07 - 4th) 49-R.Harwell punts 51 yards from LOU 26 Downed at the ND 23.

ND Fighting Irish  - End of Game (15 plays, 57 yards, 7:13 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ND 23
(7:55 - 4th) 23-K.Williams to ND 32 for 9 yards (13-K.Clark).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - ND 32
(6:58 - 4th) 23-K.Williams to ND 33 for 1 yard (33-I.Hayes).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 33
(6:13 - 4th) 23-K.Williams to ND 33 for no gain (11-N.Okeke).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - ND 33
(5:52 - 4th) 25-C.Tyree to ND 37 for 4 yards (3-R.Yeast).
+7 YD
3 & 6 - ND 37
(5:11 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley to ND 44 for 7 yards (2-C.Jones).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ND 44
(4:32 - 4th) 23-K.Williams to ND 45 for 1 yard (7-M.Montgomery).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - ND 45
(3:47 - 4th) 23-K.Williams to ND 47 for 2 yards (90-J.Goldwire).
+13 YD
3 & 7 - ND 47
(3:00 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 11-B.Skowronek. 11-B.Skowronek to LOU 40 for 13 yards (3-R.Yeast).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 40
(2:18 - 4th) 23-K.Williams to LOU 40 for no gain (92-M.Clark13-K.Clark).
+5 YD
2 & 10 - ND 40
(2:15 - 4th) 23-K.Williams to LOU 35 for 5 yards (10-R.Burns).
+24 YD
3 & 5 - ND 35
(2:09 - 4th) 23-K.Williams to LOU 11 for 24 yards (38-J.Fagot).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ND 11
(1:30 - 4th) 23-K.Williams to LOU 9 for 2 yards (90-J.Goldwire).
-2 YD
2 & 8 - ND 9
(1:25 - 4th) 12-I.Book kneels at LOU 11 for -2 yards.
Penalty
3 & 10 - ND 11
(0:43 - 4th) Penalty on ND 25-C.Tyree False start 5 yards enforced at LOU 11. No Play.
-4 YD
3 & 15 - ND 16
(0:42 - 4th) 12-I.Book kneels at LOU 20 for -4 yards.
