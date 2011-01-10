Drive Chart
|
|
|LVILLE
|ND
Key Players
|
|
M. Cunningham
3 QB
118 PaYds, PaTD, 49 RuYds
|
|
I. Book
12 QB
106 PaYds, 47 RuYds, RuTD
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 7:42
3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
83
yds
07:23
pos
6
6
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|24
|Rushing
|6
|14
|Passing
|7
|8
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-9
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|219
|338
|Total Plays
|45
|68
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|96
|232
|Rush Attempts
|23
|49
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|4.7
|Yards Passing
|123
|106
|Comp. - Att.
|17-22
|11-19
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|3.0
|Penalties - Yards
|7-60
|3-18
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-43.2
|2-41.5
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|123
|PASS YDS
|106
|
|
|96
|RUSH YDS
|232
|
|
|219
|TOTAL YDS
|338
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|16/19
|118
|1
|0
|
E. Conley 6 QB
|E. Conley
|1/2
|5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hawkins 10 RB
|J. Hawkins
|15
|51
|0
|28
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|7
|49
|0
|11
|
T. Atwell 1 WR
|T. Atwell
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Atwell 1 WR
|T. Atwell
|7
|6
|44
|0
|13
|
J. Hawkins 10 RB
|J. Hawkins
|3
|3
|28
|0
|29
|
D. Fitzpatrick 7 WR
|D. Fitzpatrick
|4
|2
|21
|0
|11
|
M. Ford 83 TE
|M. Ford
|3
|3
|11
|1
|10
|
I. Martin 41 TE
|I. Martin
|2
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
B. Smith 81 WR
|B. Smith
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Marshall 18 WR
|J. Marshall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Montgomery 7 LB
|M. Montgomery
|11-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Goldwire 90 DL
|J. Goldwire
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hayes 33 DB
|I. Hayes
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Avery 9 LB
|C. Avery
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 2 DB
|C. Jones
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Etheridge 17 LB
|D. Etheridge
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Burns 10 LB
|R. Burns
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Okeke 11 LB
|N. Okeke
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hicks 5 LB
|R. Hicks
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Yeast 3 DB
|R. Yeast
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Clark 13 CB
|K. Clark
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Puryear 41 DL
|R. Puryear
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fagot 38 DB
|J. Fagot
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Geathers 95 LB
|T. Geathers
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Y. Abdullah 22 LB
|Y. Abdullah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hawkins 10 RB
|J. Hawkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Diaby 6 DL
|Y. Diaby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 92 DL
|M. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Conley 6 QB
|E. Conley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Turner 32 K
|J. Turner
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|
R. Chalifoux 37 K
|R. Chalifoux
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Harwell 49 P
|R. Harwell
|4
|42.5
|2
|51
|
B. Travelstead 40 K
|B. Travelstead
|1
|45.0
|1
|45
|
R. Brown 56 OL
|R. Brown
|1
|46.0
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Hall 19 RB
|H. Hall
|2
|25.5
|28
|0
|
J. Watkins 80 WR
|J. Watkins
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|
B. Smith 81 WR
|B. Smith
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|11/19
|106
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Williams 23 RB
|K. Williams
|25
|127
|0
|24
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|12
|47
|1
|20
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|7
|32
|0
|15
|
J. McKinley 88 WR
|J. McKinley
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
A. Davis 3 WR
|A. Davis
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Bramblett 19 P
|J. Bramblett
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Skowronek 11 WR
|B. Skowronek
|2
|2
|28
|0
|16
|
K. Austin Jr. 4 WR
|K. Austin Jr.
|2
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
A. Davis 3 WR
|A. Davis
|2
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|2
|2
|15
|0
|12
|
M. Mayer 87 TE
|M. Mayer
|3
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. McKinley 88 WR
|J. McKinley
|4
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Williams 23 RB
|K. Williams
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Tremble 24 TE
|T. Tremble
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Wright 89 TE
|B. Wright
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Lenzy 0 WR
|B. Lenzy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Hamilton 14 S
|K. Hamilton
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bracy 28 CB
|T. Bracy
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Crawford 20 S
|S. Crawford
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Owusu-Koramoah 6 LB
|J. Owusu-Koramoah
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. McCloud 4 CB
|N. McCloud
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Simon 33 LB
|S. Simon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Cross III 56 DL
|H. Cross III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Davis 3 WR
|A. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Correll 52 OL
|Z. Correll
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bauer 52 LB
|B. Bauer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hinish 41 DL
|K. Hinish
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Liufau 35 LB
|M. Liufau
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hayes 9 DL
|D. Hayes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. White 40 LB
|D. White
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kiser 24 LB
|J. Kiser
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Doerer 39 K
|J. Doerer
|2/2
|32
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Vinson 65 LS
|M. Vinson
|1
|42.0
|0
|42
|
J. Bramblett 19 P
|J. Bramblett
|1
|41.0
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
ND
Fighting Irish
- FG (13 plays, 51 yards, 5:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to ND End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(15:00 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 88-J.McKinley. Penalty on LOU 29-T.Peterson Offside 5 yards enforced at ND 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - ND 30(15:00 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 88-J.McKinley.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - ND 30(14:49 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 35 for 5 yards (6-Y.Diaby).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 35(14:07 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 4-K.Austin. 4-K.Austin to LOU 47 for 18 yards (2-C.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 47(13:34 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to LOU 44 for 3 yards (90-J.Goldwire).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - ND 44(12:58 - 1st) Penalty on ND 74-L.Eichenberg False start 5 yards enforced at LOU 44.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 12 - ND 49(12:47 - 1st) 12-I.Book to LOU 31 for 18 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 31(12:18 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Wright.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ND 31(12:15 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Mayer.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 10 - ND 31(12:09 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 11-B.Skowronek. 11-B.Skowronek to LOU 15 for 16 yards (17-D.Etheridge).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 15(11:37 - 1st) 12-I.Book to LOU 16 for -1 yard (41-R.Puryear).
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - ND 16(11:00 - 1st) 12-I.Book sacked at LOU 21 for -5 yards (2-C.Jones).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 16 - ND 21(10:18 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 3-A.Davis. 3-A.Davis to LOU 14 for 7 yards (13-K.Clark).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - ND 14(9:30 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:26 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer kicks 64 yards from ND 35. 19-H.Hall to LOU 29 for 28 yards (31-J.Lamb).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 29(9:21 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 43 for 14 yards (4-N.McCloud).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 43(8:57 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 44 for 1 yard (33-S.Simon40-D.White).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 9 - LVILLE 44(8:26 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 42 for -2 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - LVILLE 42(7:51 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Atwell.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - LVILLE 42(7:46 - 1st) 49-R.Harwell punts 46 yards from LOU 42 to ND 12 fair catch by 32-M.Salerno.
ND
Fighting Irish
- FG (15 plays, 73 yards, 7:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 12(7:39 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 18 for 6 yards (7-M.Montgomery).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - ND 18(7:05 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 29 for 11 yards (33-I.Hayes).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ND 29(6:33 - 1st) 12-I.Book sacked at ND 26 for -3 yards. Penalty on LOU 2-C.Jones Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ND 29. No Play. (2-C.Jones).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 44(6:11 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 3-A.Davis. 3-A.Davis to LOU 46 for 10 yards (7-M.Montgomery).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 46(5:55 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to LOU 44 for 2 yards (41-R.Puryear10-R.Burns).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - ND 44(5:21 - 1st) 3-A.Davis to LOU 34 for 10 yards (33-I.Hayes3-R.Yeast).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 34(5:00 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Lenzy.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 34(4:27 - 1st) 25-C.Tyree to LOU 32 for 2 yards (7-M.Montgomery).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - ND 32(3:44 - 1st) 12-I.Book scrambles to LOU 29 for 3 yards (90-J.Goldwire). Penalty on LOU 3-R.Yeast Holding 10 yards enforced at LOU 29.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 19(3:14 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Mayer.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 19(3:10 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to LOU 13 for 6 yards (2-C.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - ND 13(2:39 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 24-T.Tremble. 24-T.Tremble to LOU 9 for 4 yards (9-C.Avery).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - ND 9(2:00 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 88-J.McKinley.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - ND 9(1:57 - 1st) 25-C.Tyree to LOU 7 for 2 yards (9-C.Avery).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - ND 7(1:19 - 1st) 12-I.Book sacked at LOU 12 for -5 yards (7-M.Montgomery).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - ND 12(0:34 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - ND 27(15:00 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 41-I.Martin. 41-I.Martin to LOU 31 for 4 yards.
|+28 YD
|
3 & 7 - ND 31(14:15 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell to ND 41 for 28 yards (28-T.Bracy).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 41(13:38 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to ND 41 for no gain (56-H.Cross).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 41(13:07 - 2nd) 1-T.Atwell to ND 45 for -4 yards (20-S.Crawford).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 14 - ND 45(12:33 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell to ND 43 for 2 yards. Penalty on LOU 7-M.Montgomery Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - ND 43(12:01 - 2nd) 49-R.Harwell punts 27 yards from ND 43 to ND 16 fair catch by 32-M.Salerno.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 16(11:54 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to ND 16 for no gain (11-N.Okeke).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 16(11:23 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to ND 17 for 1 yard (17-D.Etheridge).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - ND 17(10:42 - 2nd) 12-I.Book sacked at ND 9 for -8 yards (7-M.Montgomery).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - ND 9(10:04 - 2nd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 43 yards from ND 9 to LOU 48 fair catch by 10-J.Hawkins.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (3 plays, 18 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 48(9:57 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 41-I.Martin. 41-I.Martin to ND 44 for 8 yards (56-R.Brown).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - LVILLE 44(9:24 - 2nd) Penalty on LOU 56-R.Brown Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ND 44. No Play.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 17 - LVILLE 41(9:24 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 38 for -3 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 20 - LVILLE 38(9:24 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 10-J.Hawkins. 10-J.Hawkins to ND 49 for 13 yards (3-A.Davis).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - LVILLE 49(8:40 - 2nd) 49-R.Harwell punts 45 yards from ND 49 to the ND 4 downed by 9-C.Avery.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Downs (13 plays, 88 yards, 7:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 4(8:00 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to ND 6 for 2 yards (5-R.Hicks).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - ND 6(8:00 - 2nd) 12-I.Book scrambles to ND 11 for 5 yards (5-R.Hicks).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 3 - ND 11(7:27 - 2nd) 12-I.Book scrambles to ND 31 for 20 yards (9-C.Avery).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 31(6:38 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to ND 41 for 10 yards (5-R.Hicks).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 41(5:53 - 2nd) 12-I.Book to ND 47 for 6 yards (7-M.Montgomery).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - ND 47(5:06 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to LOU 45 for 8 yards (38-J.Fagot).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 45(4:28 - 2nd) 25-C.Tyree to LOU 44 for 1 yard (7-M.Montgomery).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - ND 44(3:54 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 25-C.Tyree. 25-C.Tyree to LOU 32 for 12 yards (7-M.Montgomery).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 32(3:23 - 2nd) 25-C.Tyree to LOU 26 for 6 yards (7-M.Montgomery38-J.Fagot).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 4 - ND 26(2:51 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer to LOU 14 for 12 yards (7-M.Montgomery).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ND 14(2:15 - 2nd) 12-I.Book sacked at LOU 17 for -3 yards (95-T.Geathers).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 13 - ND 17(1:37 - 2nd) 12-I.Book to LOU 13 for 4 yards (11-N.Okeke).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - ND 13(1:00 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 4-K.Austin.
|+7 YD
|
4 & 9 - ND 13(0:54 - 2nd) 19-J.Bramblett to LOU 6 for 7 yards (10-J.Hawkins).
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Halftime (7 plays, 60 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 6(0:43 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 7 for 1 yard (52-Z.Correll).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 9 - LVILLE 7(0:38 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 35 for 28 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35(0:32 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 35(0:25 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles to LOU 45 for 10 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 45(0:17 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to ND 44 for 11 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 44(0:11 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham spikes the ball at ND 44 for no gain.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 44(0:09 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to ND 34 for 10 yards (20-S.Crawford).
|No Good
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 34(0:04 - 2nd) 32-J.Turner 52 yards Field Goal is No Good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (13 plays, 83 yards, 7:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35. 80-J.Watkins to LOU 17 for 17 yards (31-J.Lamb).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 17(14:53 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell to LOU 23 for 6 yards (28-T.Bracy).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - LVILLE 23(14:23 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 28 for 5 yards (20-S.Crawford).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 28(13:54 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 26 for -2 yards (4-N.McCloud).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 12 - LVILLE 26(13:13 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 33 for 7 yards (33-S.Simon).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - LVILLE 33(12:32 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 81-B.Smith. 81-B.Smith to LOU 41 for 8 yards (28-T.Bracy).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 41(12:00 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 38 for -3 yards (40-D.White).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 13 - LVILLE 38(11:20 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 37 for -1 yard (41-K.Hinish).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 14 - LVILLE 37(10:39 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles to LOU 48 for 11 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+8 YD
|
4 & 3 - LVILLE 48(9:52 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham to ND 44 for 8 yards (20-S.Crawford).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 44(9:17 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to ND 40 for 4 yards (56-H.Cross).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - LVILLE 40(8:46 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford to ND 30 for 10 yards (24-J.Kiser).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 30(8:17 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 10-J.Hawkins. 10-J.Hawkins to ND 1 for 29 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - LVILLE 1(7:42 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:37 - 3rd) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (8 plays, 66 yards, 3:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:37 - 3rd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 11 yards from LOU 35. 81-B.Smith to LOU 46 for no gain.
|Kickoff
|(7:37 - 3rd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 11 yards from LOU 35. 81-B.Smith to LOU 46 for no gain. Penalty on LOU 23-K.Cloyd Illegal block in the back 5 yards enforced at LOU 35. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(7:37 - 3rd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 58 yards from LOU 30. 25-C.Tyree to ND 34 for 22 yards (29-T.Peterson).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 34(7:32 - 3rd) 23-K.Williams to ND 46 for 12 yards (3-R.Yeast).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 46(7:05 - 3rd) 23-K.Williams to LOU 50 for 4 yards (90-J.Goldwire).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - ND 50(6:26 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 23-K.Williams. 23-K.Williams to LOU 45 for 5 yards (9-C.Avery).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 1 - ND 45(6:00 - 3rd) 88-J.McKinley to LOU 30 for 15 yards (33-I.Hayes).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 30(5:14 - 3rd) 25-C.Tyree to LOU 15 for 15 yards (33-I.Hayes).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 15(4:48 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 88-J.McKinley.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 15(4:41 - 3rd) 25-C.Tyree to LOU 13 for 2 yards (10-R.Burns).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - ND 13(3:54 - 3rd) 12-I.Book scrambles runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(3:43 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 88-J.McKinley.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (8 plays, 18 yards, 3:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:43 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(3:43 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 33 for 8 yards (4-N.McCloud).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - LVILLE 33(3:11 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell to LOU 37 for 4 yards (28-T.Bracy).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 37(2:22 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford to LOU 37 for no gain (35-M.Liufau).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 37(1:32 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 44 for 7 yards.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 3 - LVILLE 44(1:10 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 43 for -1 yard.
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - LVILLE 43(0:20 - 3rd) Penalty on LOU 76-T.Taylor False start 5 yards enforced at LOU 43. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - LVILLE 38(0:12 - 3rd) 6-E.Conley incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 16 - LVILLE 38(15:00 - 4th) 6-E.Conley complete to 10-J.Hawkins. 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 43 for 5 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - LVILLE 43(14:40 - 4th) 49-R.Harwell punts 33 yards from LOU 43 to ND 24 fair catch by 32-M.Salerno.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (4 plays, 16 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 24(14:15 - 4th) 23-K.Williams to ND 35 for 11 yards (13-K.Clark5-R.Hicks).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 35(13:44 - 4th) 23-K.Williams to ND 38 for 3 yards (90-J.Goldwire).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - ND 38(13:15 - 4th) 23-K.Williams to ND 36 for -2 yards (10-R.Burns).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - ND 36(12:29 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 25-C.Tyree. 25-C.Tyree to ND 40 for 4 yards (22-Y.Abdullah).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - ND 40(11:52 - 4th) 19-J.Bramblett punts 40 yards from ND 40 to LOU 20 fair catch by 10-R.Burns.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (8 plays, 6 yards, 3:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 20(11:47 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 20 for no gain (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 20(11:14 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Marshall.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - LVILLE 20(11:09 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick. Penalty on ND 4-N.McCloud Pass interference 8 yards enforced at LOU 20. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 28(11:05 - 4th) Team penalty on LOU Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at LOU 28. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - LVILLE 23(10:30 - 4th) Penalty on LOU 66-C.Bentley False start 5 yards enforced at LOU 23. No Play.
|-6 YD
|
1 & 20 - LVILLE 18(10:12 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 10-J.Hawkins. 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 12 for -6 yards (9-D.Hayes).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 26 - LVILLE 12(9:28 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 21 for 9 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 17 - LVILLE 21(8:50 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 10-J.Hawkins. 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 26 for 5 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - LVILLE 26(8:07 - 4th) 49-R.Harwell punts 51 yards from LOU 26 Downed at the ND 23.
ND
Fighting Irish
- End of Game (15 plays, 57 yards, 7:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 23(7:55 - 4th) 23-K.Williams to ND 32 for 9 yards (13-K.Clark).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - ND 32(6:58 - 4th) 23-K.Williams to ND 33 for 1 yard (33-I.Hayes).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 33(6:13 - 4th) 23-K.Williams to ND 33 for no gain (11-N.Okeke).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 33(5:52 - 4th) 25-C.Tyree to ND 37 for 4 yards (3-R.Yeast).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - ND 37(5:11 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley to ND 44 for 7 yards (2-C.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 44(4:32 - 4th) 23-K.Williams to ND 45 for 1 yard (7-M.Montgomery).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - ND 45(3:47 - 4th) 23-K.Williams to ND 47 for 2 yards (90-J.Goldwire).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - ND 47(3:00 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 11-B.Skowronek. 11-B.Skowronek to LOU 40 for 13 yards (3-R.Yeast).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 40(2:18 - 4th) 23-K.Williams to LOU 40 for no gain (92-M.Clark13-K.Clark).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 40(2:15 - 4th) 23-K.Williams to LOU 35 for 5 yards (10-R.Burns).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 5 - ND 35(2:09 - 4th) 23-K.Williams to LOU 11 for 24 yards (38-J.Fagot).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 11(1:30 - 4th) 23-K.Williams to LOU 9 for 2 yards (90-J.Goldwire).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - ND 9(1:25 - 4th) 12-I.Book kneels at LOU 11 for -2 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - ND 11(0:43 - 4th) Penalty on ND 25-C.Tyree False start 5 yards enforced at LOU 11. No Play.
|-4 YD
|
3 & 15 - ND 16(0:42 - 4th) 12-I.Book kneels at LOU 20 for -4 yards.
