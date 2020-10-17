Drive Chart
|
|
|MISS
|ARK
Key Players
|
|
J. Ealy
9 RB
112 RuYds, RuTD, 10 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
|
T. Burks
16 WR
137 ReYds, ReTD, 11 RECs, 52 RuYds
Touchdown 10:50
2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo INTERCEPTED by 1-J.Catalon at MIS 35. 1-J.Catalon runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
16
Touchdown 4:41
2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
56
yds
04:07
pos
6
20
Touchdown 12:13
2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
66
yds
02:34
pos
13
20
Touchdown 7:43
13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
65
yds
04:30
pos
14
26
Missed Two Point Conversion 7:36
13-F.Franks sacked at MIS 10 for -8 yards (46-M.Sanogo).
plays
yds
pos
14
26
Touchdown 3:18
2-M.Corral incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 31-G.Morgan at MIS 23. 31-G.Morgan runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
21
32
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|24
|Rushing
|13
|10
|Passing
|10
|13
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-16
|6-17
|4th Down Conv
|5-9
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|442
|394
|Total Plays
|91
|82
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|242
|150
|Rush Attempts
|53
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|3.1
|Yards Passing
|200
|244
|Comp. - Att.
|20-38
|21-34
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|6.0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-35
|3-15
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|7
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|6
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-40.7
|7-46.9
|Return Yards
|8
|86
|Punts - Returns
|1-8
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|6-86
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|200
|PASS YDS
|244
|
|
|242
|RUSH YDS
|150
|
|
|442
|TOTAL YDS
|394
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Corral 2 QB
|M. Corral
|20/38
|200
|2
|6
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ealy 9 RB
|J. Ealy
|23
|112
|1
|15
|
M. Sanogo 46 LB
|M. Sanogo
|1
|47
|0
|47
|
S. Conner 24 RB
|S. Conner
|15
|40
|0
|13
|
M. Corral 2 QB
|M. Corral
|12
|29
|0
|9
|
E. Moore 8 WR
|E. Moore
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Knight 4 RB
|T. Knight
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Moore 8 WR
|E. Moore
|14
|11
|113
|1
|34
|
J. Mingo 1 WR
|J. Mingo
|8
|2
|31
|1
|21
|
B. Sanders 13 WR
|B. Sanders
|2
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
D. Drummond 11 WR
|D. Drummond
|4
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Ealy 9 RB
|J. Ealy
|2
|2
|10
|0
|14
|
S. Conner 24 RB
|S. Conner
|3
|3
|9
|0
|13
|
D. Gregory 3 WR
|D. Gregory
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Yeboah 84 TE
|K. Yeboah
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Anderson 89 DL
|R. Anderson
|11-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Jones 32 LB
|J. Jones
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sanogo 46 LB
|M. Sanogo
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jordan 2 DB
|J. Jordan
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 20 DB
|K. Smith
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Haynes 5 DB
|J. Haynes
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Robinson 95 LB
|T. Robinson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Finley 21 DB
|A. Finley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cistrunk 36 LB
|A. Cistrunk
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gill 14 LB
|D. Gill
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 38 DB
|J. Jones
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Williams 13 LB
|S. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stanley 28 DB
|J. Stanley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rollins 99 DL
|D. Rollins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lawrence 49 LS
|J. Lawrence
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gregory 3 WR
|D. Gregory
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Hill 55 DT
|K. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Henry 0 LB
|L. Henry
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Tisdale 22 DL
|T. Tisdale
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Cox 7 DL
|L. Cox
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Northern 91 DT
|H. Northern
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. David 93 DT
|S. David
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Richardson 19 DB
|J. Richardson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Logan 92 K
|L. Logan
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Brown 96 P
|M. Brown
|3
|40.7
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Conner 24 RB
|S. Conner
|2
|18.5
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Moore 8 WR
|E. Moore
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
F. Franks 13 QB
|F. Franks
|21/34
|244
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Smith 22 RB
|T. Smith
|15
|54
|0
|15
|
T. Burks 16 WR
|T. Burks
|5
|52
|0
|18
|
R. Boyd 5 RB
|R. Boyd
|14
|39
|1
|8
|
F. Franks 13 QB
|F. Franks
|14
|16
|0
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Burks 16 WR
|T. Burks
|12
|11
|137
|1
|55
|
M. Woods 8 WR
|M. Woods
|7
|2
|35
|0
|18
|
T. Morris 19 WR
|T. Morris
|3
|2
|32
|0
|17
|
H. Henry 82 TE
|H. Henry
|2
|2
|22
|0
|13
|
D. Warren 10 WR
|D. Warren
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
R. Boyd 5 RB
|R. Boyd
|4
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
B. Kern 87 TE
|B. Kern
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Morgan 31 LB
|G. Morgan
|12-8
|1.0
|1
|
H. Henry 27 LB
|H. Henry
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Catalon 1 DB
|J. Catalon
|6-3
|0.0
|1
|
M. Mason 18 DB
|M. Mason
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foucha 7 DB
|J. Foucha
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
G. Brooks Jr. 9 DB
|G. Brooks Jr.
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Coates 13 DL
|J. Coates
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Marshall 42 DL
|J. Marshall
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jacobs 0 DB
|J. Jacobs
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Clark 17 DB
|H. Clark
|3-2
|0.0
|3
|
Z. Williams 56 DL
|Z. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Warren 10 WR
|D. Warren
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Soli 11 DL
|M. Soli
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 19 DB
|K. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gregory 50 DL
|E. Gregory
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Parker 28 LB
|A. Parker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bishop 24 DB
|L. Bishop
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woodard 45 LB
|J. Woodard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Reed 35 K
|A. Reed
|2/2
|32
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bauer 28 P
|R. Bauer
|7
|46.9
|2
|62
|
V. Calvaruso 90 K
|V. Calvaruso
|1
|36.0
|1
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(15:00 - 1st) 13-F.Franks complete to 5-R.Boyd. 5-R.Boyd to ARK 27 for 2 yards (20-K.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARK 27(14:41 - 1st) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to ARK 32 for 5 yards (20-K.Smith).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARK 32(14:13 - 1st) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 5-R.Boyd INTERCEPTED by 38-J.Jones at MIS 49. 38-J.Jones to MIS 49 for no gain (5-R.Boyd).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - ARK 32(14:13 - 1st) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 5-R.Boyd.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - ARK 32(14:04 - 1st) 28-R.Bauer punts 28 yards from ARK 32 to MIS 40 fair catch by 8-E.Moore.
MISS
Rebels
- Fumble (13 plays, 55 yards, 3:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 40(13:57 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 11-D.Drummond. 11-D.Drummond to ARK 46 for 14 yards (19-K.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 46(13:35 - 1st) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 46(13:29 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to ARK 41 for 5 yards (31-G.Morgan7-J.Foucha).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - MISS 41(13:14 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to ARK 37 for 4 yards (9-G.Brooks).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 1 - MISS 37(12:57 - 1st) 2-M.Corral to ARK 30 for 7 yards (1-J.Catalon7-J.Foucha).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 30(12:38 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to ARK 22 for 8 yards (1-J.Catalon).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - MISS 22(12:16 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to ARK 19 for 3 yards (7-J.Foucha31-G.Morgan).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 19(11:55 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to ARK 17 for 2 yards (50-E.Gregory).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - MISS 17(11:39 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to ARK 4 for 13 yards (1-J.Catalon18-M.Mason).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - MISS 4(11:24 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to ARK 2 for 2 yards (31-G.Morgan7-J.Foucha).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - MISS 2(11:06 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to ARK 1 for 1 yard (9-G.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MISS 1(10:46 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to ARK 1 for no gain (42-J.Marshall31-G.Morgan).
|-4 YD
|
4 & 1 - MISS 1(10:03 - 1st) 2-M.Corral to ARK 5 FUMBLES. 1-J.Catalon to ARK 5 for no gain.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 5(9:58 - 1st) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to ARK 10 for 5 yards (38-J.Jones2-J.Jordan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - ARK 10(9:40 - 1st) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARK 10(9:35 - 1st) 13-F.Franks to ARK 12 for 2 yards (89-R.Anderson).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - ARK 12(8:52 - 1st) 28-R.Bauer punts 30 yards from ARK 12. 1-J.Mingo to ARK 45 for -3 yards (42-J.Marshall). Penalty on MIS 47-T.Rocconi Running into kicker 5 yards enforced at ARK 12. No Play.
ARK
Razorbacks
- TD (8 plays, 83 yards, 2:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 17(8:38 - 1st) 22-T.Smith to ARK 22 for 5 yards (55-K.Hill).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARK 22(8:23 - 1st) 22-T.Smith to ARK 32 for 10 yards (14-D.Gill).
|+55 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 32(8:09 - 1st) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to MIS 13 for 55 yards (20-K.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 13(7:39 - 1st) 22-T.Smith to MIS 9 for 4 yards (89-R.Anderson13-S.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARK 9(7:11 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to MIS 4 for 5 yards (89-R.Anderson38-J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - ARK 4(6:35 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to MIS 4 for no gain (28-J.Stanley89-R.Anderson).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARK 4(6:11 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to MIS 1 for 3 yards (89-R.Anderson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - ARK 1(5:52 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:47 - 1st) 35-A.Reed extra point is good.
MISS
Rebels
- Punt (7 plays, 29 yards, 2:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:47 - 1st) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 54 yards from ARK 35 out of bounds at the MIS 11.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MISS 35(5:47 - 1st) 2-M.Corral sacked at MIS 25 for -10 yards (13-J.Coates).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 20 - MISS 25(5:15 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 13-B.Sanders. 13-B.Sanders to MIS 48 for 23 yards (18-M.Mason).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 48(4:55 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to ARK 44 for 8 yards (31-G.Morgan).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 2 - MISS 44(4:36 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 24-S.Conner. 24-S.Conner to ARK 31 for 13 yards (17-H.Clark).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 31(4:03 - 1st) 24-S.Conner to ARK 32 for -1 yard (27-H.Henry).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MISS 32(3:43 - 1st) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Gregory.
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - MISS 32(3:34 - 1st) 2-M.Corral sacked at ARK 36 for -4 yards (31-G.Morgan).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - MISS 36(2:52 - 1st) 96-M.Brown punts 34 yards from ARK 36 Downed at the ARK 2.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (9 plays, 37 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 2(2:42 - 1st) 13-F.Franks complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods to ARK 19 for 17 yards (2-J.Jordan).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 19(2:27 - 1st) 22-T.Smith to ARK 23 for 4 yards (2-J.Jordan93-S.David).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARK 23(1:55 - 1st) 13-F.Franks complete to 82-H.Henry. 82-H.Henry to ARK 32 for 9 yards (5-J.Haynes).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 32(1:39 - 1st) 13-F.Franks to ARK 36 for 4 yards (46-M.Sanogo).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARK 36(1:18 - 1st) 22-T.Smith to ARK 39 for 3 yards (46-M.Sanogo).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARK 39(0:53 - 1st) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to ARK 44 for 5 yards (21-A.Finley).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 44(0:31 - 1st) 13-F.Franks to ARK 45 for 1 yard (20-K.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARK 45(15:00 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks to ARK 46 for 1 yard (89-R.Anderson).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - ARK 46(14:31 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks sacked at ARK 39 for -7 yards (89-R.Anderson).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - ARK 39(13:52 - 2nd) 28-R.Bauer punts 57 yards from ARK 39. 8-E.Moore to MIS 12 for 8 yards (46-N.Bax).
MISS
Rebels
- Interception (2 plays, 40 yards, 0:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 12(13:39 - 2nd) 8-E.Moore to MIS 20 for 8 yards (0-J.Jacobs).
|Int
|
2 & 2 - MISS 20(13:24 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore INTERCEPTED by 17-H.Clark at MIS 48. 17-H.Clark to MIS 48 for no gain (8-E.Moore).
ARK
Razorbacks
- FG (6 plays, 42 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 48(13:15 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods to MIS 30 for 18 yards (5-J.Haynes).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 30(12:51 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks complete to 5-R.Boyd. 5-R.Boyd to MIS 25 for 5 yards (36-A.Cistrunk).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARK 25(12:26 - 2nd) 16-T.Burks to MIS 7 for 18 yards (32-J.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - ARK 7(12:06 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks to MIS 5 for 2 yards (36-A.Cistrunk).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARK 5(11:37 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to MIS 6 for -1 yard (89-R.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ARK 6(11:01 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 87-B.Kern.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - ARK 6(10:55 - 2nd) 35-A.Reed 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
MISS
Rebels
- Interception (1 plays, 73 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:50 - 2nd) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(10:50 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo INTERCEPTED by 1-J.Catalon at MIS 35. 1-J.Catalon runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:40 - 2nd) 35-A.Reed extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(10:40 - 2nd) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(10:40 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 29 for 4 yards (17-H.Clark).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARK 29(10:22 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 33 for 4 yards (24-L.Bishop42-J.Marshall).
|+34 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARK 33(9:59 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to ARK 33 for 34 yards (0-J.Jacobs).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 33(9:22 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to ARK 33 for no gain (7-J.Foucha).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARK 33(8:58 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARK 33(8:49 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral to ARK 31 for 2 yards (31-G.Morgan27-H.Henry).
|No Gain
|
4 & 8 - ARK 31(8:15 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Drummond.
MISS
Rebels
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 31(8:09 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 31 for no gain (89-R.Anderson38-J.Jones).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - MISS 31(7:48 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks sacked at ARK 30 for -1 yard (91-H.Northern36-A.Cistrunk).
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - MISS 30(7:12 - 2nd) Team penalty on MIS Offside 5 yards enforced at ARK 30. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - MISS 35(7:12 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks to ARK 38 for 3 yards (95-T.Robinson).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - MISS 38(6:53 - 2nd) 28-R.Bauer punts 62 yards from ARK 38 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
ARK
Razorbacks
- FG (11 plays, 50 yards, 3:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 20(6:42 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 18 for -2 yards (1-J.Catalon31-G.Morgan).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 12 - ARK 18(6:23 - 2nd) 24-S.Conner to MIS 16 for -2 yards (27-H.Henry).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 14 - ARK 16(5:56 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral to MIS 25 for 9 yards (27-H.Henry31-G.Morgan).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - ARK 25(5:10 - 2nd) 96-M.Brown punts 40 yards from MIS 25 to ARK 35 fair catch by 16-T.Burks.
MISS
Rebels
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 35(5:02 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 38 for 3 yards (46-M.Sanogo7-L.Cox).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISS 38(4:45 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks complete to 82-H.Henry. 82-H.Henry to MIS 49 for 13 yards (14-D.Gill5-J.Haynes).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 49(4:26 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 49(4:19 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to MIS 44 for 5 yards (13-S.Williams).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - MISS 44(4:08 - 2nd) 16-T.Burks to MIS 32 for 12 yards (21-A.Finley).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 32(3:52 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to MIS 28 for 4 yards (89-R.Anderson).
|-7 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISS 28(3:15 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks to MIS 35 for -7 yards.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 13 - MISS 35(2:37 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks complete to 19-T.Morris. 19-T.Morris to MIS 18 for 17 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 18(2:23 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith to MIS 18 for no gain (32-J.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 18(1:59 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to MIS 10 for 8 yards (21-A.Finley).
|-5 YD
|
3 & 2 - MISS 10(1:51 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith to MIS 15 for -5 yards (5-J.Haynes2-J.Jordan).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - MISS 15(1:46 - 2nd) 35-A.Reed 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (8 plays, 15 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:41 - 2nd) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(1:41 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 9-J.Ealy. 9-J.Ealy to MIS 21 for -4 yards (31-G.Morgan).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 14 - ARK 21(1:21 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral to MIS 25 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ARK 25(1:13 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Drummond.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - ARK 25(1:08 - 2nd) 96-M.Brown punts 48 yards from MIS 25 to ARK 27 fair catch by 16-T.Burks.
MISS
Rebels
- Halftime (1 plays, 4 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 27(1:02 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Warren.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 27(0:54 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks to ARK 34 for 7 yards.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - MISS 34(0:49 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith to ARK 38 for 4 yards (46-M.Sanogo20-K.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 38(0:39 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MISS 38(0:34 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - MISS 38(0:26 - 2nd) Penalty on MIS 55-B.Brown Offside 5 yards enforced at ARK 38. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - MISS 43(0:26 - 2nd) Penalty on ARK 19-T.Morris False start 5 yards enforced at ARK 43. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - MISS 38(0:26 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith to ARK 42 for 4 yards (2-J.Jordan).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MISS 42(0:20 - 2nd) 28-R.Bauer punts 58 yards from ARK 42 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(15:00 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 38 for 13 yards (7-J.Foucha31-G.Morgan).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 38(14:38 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 41 for 3 yards (42-J.Marshall).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARK 41(14:17 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 44 for 3 yards (56-Z.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARK 44(13:54 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 45 for 1 yard (27-H.Henry).
|+13 YD
|
4 & 3 - ARK 45(13:27 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to ARK 42 for 13 yards (18-M.Mason7-J.Foucha).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 42(13:06 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 42(13:04 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to ARK 33 for 9 yards (1-J.Catalon).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARK 33(12:57 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo to ARK 23 for 10 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 23(12:51 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral incomplete.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 23(12:39 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to ARK 20 for 3 yards (13-J.Coates1-J.Catalon).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARK 20(12:21 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 24-S.Conner. 24-S.Conner to ARK 21 for -1 yard (9-G.Brooks11-M.Soli).
|+16 YD
|
4 & 8 - ARK 21(11:57 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to ARK 5 for 16 yards (18-M.Mason17-H.Clark).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - ARK 5(11:30 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral to ARK 3 for 2 yards (9-G.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - ARK 3(11:06 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Yeboah.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARK 3(10:59 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to ARK 1 for 2 yards (31-G.Morgan).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - ARK 1(10:43 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to ARK 1 for no gain (18-M.Mason31-G.Morgan).
MISS
Rebels
- TD (10 plays, 56 yards, 4:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 1(10:38 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks to ARK 3 for 2 yards (46-M.Sanogo).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - MISS 3(10:20 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 11 for 8 yards (13-S.Williams32-J.Jones).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 11(9:58 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks to ARK 9 for -2 yards (46-M.Sanogo).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - MISS 9(9:21 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 12 for 3 yards (20-K.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MISS 12(9:06 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - MISS 12(8:50 - 3rd) 28-R.Bauer punts 44 yards from ARK 12 to MIS 44 fair catch by 8-E.Moore.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Fumble (2 plays, 58 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 44(8:42 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral to ARK 47 for 9 yards (1-J.Catalon).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARK 47(8:23 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to ARK 30 for 17 yards (18-M.Mason).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 30(8:06 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to ARK 23 for 7 yards (27-H.Henry).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - ARK 23(7:51 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to ARK 23 for no gain (13-J.Coates31-G.Morgan).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARK 23(7:21 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to ARK 19 for 4 yards (31-G.Morgan11-M.Soli).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 19(7:01 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to ARK 14 for 5 yards (7-J.Foucha17-H.Clark).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARK 14(6:35 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to ARK 15 for -1 yard (0-J.Jacobs).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ARK 15(5:49 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral to ARK 15 for no gain (56-Z.Williams45-J.Woodard).
|+8 YD
|
4 & 6 - ARK 15(5:03 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to ARK 7 for 8 yards (0-J.Jacobs).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - ARK 7(4:41 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:35 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
MISS
Rebels
- Interception (1 plays, -71 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:35 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(4:35 - 3rd) Penalty on ARK 51-R.Stromberg False start 5 yards enforced at ARK 25. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 15 - MISS 20(4:35 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks sacked at ARK 17 for -3 yards FUMBLES (0-L.Henry). 7-L.Cox to ARK 17 for no gain (62-B.Latham).
ARK
Razorbacks
- Interception (6 plays, 27 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - ARK 17(4:25 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 9-G.Brooks at ARK 2. 9-G.Brooks to ARK 12 for 10 yards (8-E.Moore).
MISS
Rebels
- Interception (6 plays, -10 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 12(4:16 - 3rd) 22-T.Smith to ARK 16 for 4 yards (32-J.Jones).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISS 16(3:53 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 19-T.Morris. 19-T.Morris to ARK 31 for 15 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 31(3:39 - 3rd) 22-T.Smith to ARK 34 for 3 yards (32-J.Jones).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISS 34(3:19 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to ARK 44 for 10 yards (32-J.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 44(2:56 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to MIS 50 for 6 yards (95-T.Robinson).
|Int
|
2 & 4 - MISS 50(2:07 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Warren INTERCEPTED by 5-J.Haynes at MIS 39. 5-J.Haynes to MIS 39 for no gain (10-D.Warren87-B.Kern).
ARK
Razorbacks
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 39(1:57 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Sanders.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 39(1:48 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 9-J.Ealy. 9-J.Ealy to ARK 47 for 14 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 47(1:30 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to ARK 42 for 5 yards (42-J.Marshall).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARK 42(1:11 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to ARK 34 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 34(0:53 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - ARK 34(0:47 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Drummond INTERCEPTED by 17-H.Clark at ARK 29. 17-H.Clark to ARK 29 for no gain (11-D.Drummond).
MISS
Rebels
- TD (8 plays, 66 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISS 29(0:40 - 3rd) Penalty on ARK 73-N.Gatlin False start 5 yards enforced at ARK 29. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - MISS 24(0:40 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Morris.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 15 - MISS 24(0:36 - 3rd) 22-T.Smith to ARK 23 for -1 yard (95-T.Robinson0-L.Henry).
ARK
Razorbacks
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 4:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - ARK 23(15:00 - 4th) 13-F.Franks incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - ARK 23(14:51 - 4th) 28-R.Bauer punts 43 yards from ARK 23 out of bounds at the MIS 34.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 34(14:40 - 4th) 2-M.Corral to MIS 41 for 7 yards (27-H.Henry).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARK 41(14:20 - 4th) 9-J.Ealy to ARK 49 for 10 yards (31-G.Morgan9-G.Brooks).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 49(14:04 - 4th) 9-J.Ealy to ARK 40 for 9 yards (27-H.Henry).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARK 40(13:46 - 4th) 24-S.Conner to ARK 35 for 5 yards (31-G.Morgan1-J.Catalon).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 35(13:29 - 4th) 24-S.Conner to ARK 31 for 4 yards (28-A.Parker1-J.Catalon).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARK 31(13:10 - 4th) 24-S.Conner to ARK 28 for 3 yards (13-J.Coates).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARK 28(12:46 - 4th) 2-M.Corral to ARK 21 for 7 yards (7-J.Foucha18-M.Mason).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 21(12:13 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:06 - 4th) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
MISS
Rebels
- TD (7 plays, 73 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:06 - 4th) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - MISS 25(12:06 - 4th) Team penalty on ARK Offside 5 yards enforced at ARK 25. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 5 - MISS 30(12:06 - 4th) 16-T.Burks to ARK 41 for 11 yards (89-R.Anderson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 41(11:41 - 4th) 16-T.Burks to ARK 46 for 5 yards (32-J.Jones20-K.Smith).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISS 46(11:06 - 4th) 13-F.Franks complete to 10-D.Warren. 10-D.Warren to MIS 46 for 8 yards (38-J.Jones19-J.Richardson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 46(10:39 - 4th) 13-F.Franks complete to 87-B.Kern. 87-B.Kern to MIS 43 for 3 yards (36-A.Cistrunk).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISS 43(10:08 - 4th) 5-R.Boyd to MIS 38 for 5 yards (2-J.Jordan89-R.Anderson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - MISS 38(9:50 - 4th) 5-R.Boyd to MIS 36 for 2 yards (2-J.Jordan).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 36(9:36 - 4th) 5-R.Boyd to MIS 35 for 1 yard (14-D.Gill46-M.Sanogo).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 9 - MISS 35(9:15 - 4th) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to MIS 16 for 19 yards (2-J.Jordan).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISS 16(9:01 - 4th) 13-F.Franks complete to 87-B.Kern. 87-B.Kern to MIS 9 for 7 yards (46-M.Sanogo38-J.Jones). Team penalty on MIS 12 players 5 yards enforced at MIS 16. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 5 - MISS 11(8:29 - 4th) 22-T.Smith to MIS 12 for -1 yard (32-J.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISS 12(8:06 - 4th) 22-T.Smith to MIS 7 for 5 yards (38-J.Jones32-J.Jones).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - MISS 7(7:43 - 4th) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(7:36 - 4th) 13-F.Franks sacked at MIS 10 for -8 yards (46-M.Sanogo).
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (4 plays, 17 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:36 - 4th) 35-A.Reed kicks 55 yards from ARK 35. 24-S.Conner to MIS 27 for 17 yards (89-B.Toll).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 27(7:31 - 4th) 24-S.Conner to MIS 28 for 1 yard (31-G.Morgan).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARK 28(7:12 - 4th) 24-S.Conner to MIS 27 for -1 yard (31-G.Morgan18-M.Mason).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ARK 27(6:43 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
|+47 YD
|
4 & 10 - ARK 27(6:35 - 4th) 46-M.Sanogo to ARK 26 for 47 yards (10-D.Warren).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 26(6:05 - 4th) 9-J.Ealy to ARK 11 for 15 yards (17-H.Clark).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 11(5:51 - 4th) 9-J.Ealy to ARK 1 for 10 yards (18-M.Mason28-A.Parker).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - ARK 1(5:37 - 4th) 9-J.Ealy runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:30 - 4th) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
MISS
Rebels
- Interception (2 plays, 82 yards, 0:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:30 - 4th) 92-L.Logan kicks 34 yards from MIS 35 to ARK 31 fair catch by 10-D.Warren.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 31(5:30 - 4th) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to ARK 43 for 12 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 43(4:53 - 4th) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to ARK 48 for 5 yards (5-J.Haynes).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MISS 48(4:06 - 4th) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MISS 48(3:59 - 4th) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 5-R.Boyd.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MISS 48(3:54 - 4th) 28-R.Bauer punts 36 yards from ARK 48 to MIS 16 fair catch by 8-E.Moore.
ARK
Razorbacks
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:18 - 4th) 35-A.Reed extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(3:18 - 4th) 35-A.Reed kicks 54 yards from ARK 35. 24-S.Conner to MIS 31 for 20 yards (37-E.Thomas3-N.Turner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 31(3:07 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 31(2:52 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 24-S.Conner. 24-S.Conner to MIS 28 for -3 yards (9-G.Brooks).
|Penalty
|
3 & 13 - ARK 28(2:22 - 4th) 2-M.Corral to MIS 34 for 6 yards (27-H.Henry42-J.Marshall). Penalty on MIS 72-R.Newman Holding 10 yards enforced at MIS 28. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 23 - ARK 18(2:12 - 4th) 4-T.Knight to MIS 24 for 6 yards (7-J.Foucha).
|Int
|
4 & 17 - ARK 24(1:40 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo INTERCEPTED by 17-H.Clark at MIS 48. 17-H.Clark to MIS 30 for 18 yards (4-T.Knight).
ARK
Razorbacks
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 30(1:28 - 4th) 13-F.Franks to MIS 16 for 14 yards (2-J.Jordan).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 16(1:22 - 4th) 22-T.Smith to MIS 1 for 15 yards (89-R.Anderson2-J.Jordan).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 1 - ARK 1(0:40 - 4th) kneels at MIS 6 for -5 yards.
