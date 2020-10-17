Drive Chart
MISS
ARK

Key Players
J. Ealy 9 RB
112 RuYds, RuTD, 10 ReYds, 2 RECs
T. Burks 16 WR
137 ReYds, ReTD, 11 RECs, 52 RuYds
1st Quarter
Touchdown 5:52
5-R.Boyd runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
83
yds
02:51
pos
0
6
Point After TD 5:47
35-A.Reed extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 10:55
35-A.Reed 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
42
yds
02:20
pos
0
10
Touchdown 10:50
2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo INTERCEPTED by 1-J.Catalon at MIS 35. 1-J.Catalon runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
16
Point After TD 10:40
35-A.Reed extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
Field Goal 1:46
35-A.Reed 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
50
yds
03:16
pos
0
20
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 4:41
2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
56
yds
04:07
pos
6
20
Point After TD 4:35
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
20
4th Quarter
Touchdown 12:13
2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
66
yds
02:34
pos
13
20
Point After TD 12:06
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
20
Touchdown 7:43
13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
65
yds
04:30
pos
14
26
Missed Two Point Conversion 7:36
13-F.Franks sacked at MIS 10 for -8 yards (46-M.Sanogo).
plays
yds
pos
14
26
Touchdown 5:37
9-J.Ealy runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
73
yds
02:06
pos
20
26
Point After TD 5:30
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
26
Touchdown 3:18
2-M.Corral incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 31-G.Morgan at MIS 23. 31-G.Morgan runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
21
32
Point After TD 3:18
35-A.Reed extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
33
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 24
Rushing 13 10
Passing 10 13
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 4-16 6-17
4th Down Conv 5-9 1-1
Total Net Yards 442 394
Total Plays 91 82
Avg Gain 4.9 4.8
Net Yards Rushing 242 150
Rush Attempts 53 48
Avg Rush Yards 4.6 3.1
Yards Passing 200 244
Comp. - Att. 20-38 21-34
Yards Per Pass 4.7 6.0
Penalties - Yards 6-35 3-15
Touchdowns 3 4
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 2
Turnovers 7 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 6 1
Punts - Avg 3-40.7 7-46.9
Return Yards 8 86
Punts - Returns 1-8 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 6-86
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Ole Miss 1-2 0071421
Arkansas 1-2 71301333
Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium Fayetteville, AR
 200 PASS YDS 244
242 RUSH YDS 150
442 TOTAL YDS 394
Ole Miss
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Corral 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.6% 200 2 6 82.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.6% 200 2 6 82.6
M. Corral 20/38 200 2 6
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Ealy 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 112 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 112 1
J. Ealy 23 112 1 15
M. Sanogo 46 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 47 0
M. Sanogo 1 47 0 47
S. Conner 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 40 0
S. Conner 15 40 0 13
M. Corral 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 29 0
M. Corral 12 29 0 9
E. Moore 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
E. Moore 1 8 0 8
T. Knight 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Knight 1 6 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
E. Moore 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
14 11 113 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 113 1
E. Moore 14 11 113 1 34
J. Mingo 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 2 31 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 1
J. Mingo 8 2 31 1 21
B. Sanders 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 23 0
B. Sanders 2 1 23 0 23
D. Drummond 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
D. Drummond 4 1 14 0 14
J. Ealy 9 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
J. Ealy 2 2 10 0 14
S. Conner 24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 9 0
S. Conner 3 3 9 0 13
D. Gregory 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Gregory 1 0 0 0 0
K. Yeboah 84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Yeboah 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Anderson 89 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 1.0
R. Anderson 11-2 1.0 0
J. Jones 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
J. Jones 7-2 0.0 0
M. Sanogo 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
M. Sanogo 7-1 0.0 0
J. Jordan 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
J. Jordan 7-3 0.0 0
K. Smith 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
K. Smith 5-2 0.0 0
J. Haynes 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
J. Haynes 4-1 0.0 1
T. Robinson 95 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Robinson 3-0 0.0 0
A. Finley 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Finley 3-0 0.0 0
A. Cistrunk 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Cistrunk 3-1 0.0 0
D. Gill 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Gill 3-0 0.0 0
J. Jones 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Jones 3-2 0.0 0
S. Williams 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Williams 2-1 0.0 0
J. Stanley 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Stanley 1-0 0.0 0
D. Rollins 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Rollins 1-0 0.0 0
J. Lawrence 49 LS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Lawrence 1-0 0.0 0
D. Gregory 3 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Gregory 1-0 1.0 0
K. Hill 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Hill 1-0 0.0 0
L. Henry 0 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
L. Henry 1-1 1.0 0
T. Tisdale 22 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Tisdale 1-0 0.0 0
L. Cox 7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Cox 0-1 0.0 0
H. Northern 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
H. Northern 0-1 0.0 0
S. David 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. David 0-1 0.0 0
J. Richardson 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Richardson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Logan 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/3
L. Logan 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Brown 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 40.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 40.7 1
M. Brown 3 40.7 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Conner 24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.5 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 18.5 20 0
S. Conner 2 18.5 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Moore 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
E. Moore 1 8.0 8 0
Arkansas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.8% 244 1 1 125.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.8% 244 1 1 125.9
F. Franks 21/34 244 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Smith 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 54 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 54 0
T. Smith 15 54 0 15
T. Burks 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 52 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 52 0
T. Burks 5 52 0 18
R. Boyd 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 39 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 39 1
R. Boyd 14 39 1 8
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 16 0
F. Franks 14 16 0 14
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Burks 16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
12 11 137 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 137 1
T. Burks 12 11 137 1 55
M. Woods 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 2 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 35 0
M. Woods 7 2 35 0 18
T. Morris 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
T. Morris 3 2 32 0 17
H. Henry 82 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
H. Henry 2 2 22 0 13
D. Warren 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
D. Warren 3 1 8 0 8
R. Boyd 5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
R. Boyd 4 2 7 0 5
B. Kern 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
B. Kern 2 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Morgan 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-8 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-8 1 1.0
G. Morgan 12-8 1.0 1
H. Henry 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
H. Henry 7-1 0.0 0
J. Catalon 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 1 0.0
J. Catalon 6-3 0.0 1
M. Mason 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
M. Mason 6-3 0.0 0
J. Foucha 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
J. Foucha 6-4 0.0 0
G. Brooks Jr. 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
G. Brooks Jr. 5-1 0.0 1
J. Coates 13 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
J. Coates 4-0 1.0 0
J. Marshall 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Marshall 4-1 0.0 0
J. Jacobs 0 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Jacobs 4-0 0.0 0
H. Clark 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 3 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 3 0.0
H. Clark 3-2 0.0 3
Z. Williams 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Z. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
D. Warren 10 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Warren 1-0 0.0 0
M. Soli 11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
M. Soli 1-2 0.0 0
K. Johnson 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
E. Gregory 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Gregory 1-0 0.0 0
A. Parker 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Parker 1-1 0.0 0
L. Bishop 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Bishop 1-0 0.0 0
J. Woodard 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Woodard 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Reed 35 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/2 3/3
A. Reed 2/2 32 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Bauer 28 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 46.9 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 46.9 2
R. Bauer 7 46.9 2 62
V. Calvaruso 90 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 36.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 36.0 1
V. Calvaruso 1 36.0 1 36
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:57 MISS 40 3:54 13 55 Fumble
5:47 MISS 35 2:55 7 29 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:39 MISS 12 0:15 2 40 INT
10:50 MISS 25 0:00 1 73 INT
10:40 MISS 25 2:25 7 44 Downs
6:42 MISS 20 1:32 3 5 Punt
1:41 MISS 25 0:33 3 0 Punt
0:10 MISS 20 0:00 1 4 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MISS 25 4:17 16 74 Downs
8:42 MISS 44 4:07 10 56 TD
4:25 ARK 17 0:00 1 -71 INT
1:57 MISS 39 1:10 6 -10 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:40 MISS 34 2:34 8 66 TD
7:36 MISS 27 2:06 7 73 TD
3:46 MISS 16 0:28 2 82 INT
3:18 MISS 31 1:38 5 39 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARK 25 0:56 3 7 Punt
9:58 ARK 5 1:06 3 7 Punt
8:38 ARK 17 2:51 8 83 TD
2:42 ARK 2 2:11 9 37 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:15 MISS 48 2:20 6 42 FG
8:09 ARK 31 1:16 4 7 Punt
5:02 ARK 35 3:16 11 50 FG
1:02 ARK 27 0:42 8 15 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:38 ARK 1 1:48 5 11 Punt
4:35 ARK 25 0:00 2 58 Fumble
4:16 ARK 12 2:09 6 27 INT
0:40 ARK 29 0:04 3 -6
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:06 ARK 25 4:30 13 75 TD
5:30 ARK 31 1:36 4 17 Punt
1:28 MISS 30 0:48 3 24 Game

ARK Razorbacks  - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25
(15:00 - 1st) 13-F.Franks complete to 5-R.Boyd. 5-R.Boyd to ARK 27 for 2 yards (20-K.Smith).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - ARK 27
(14:41 - 1st) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to ARK 32 for 5 yards (20-K.Smith).
+17 YD
3 & 3 - ARK 32
(14:13 - 1st) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 5-R.Boyd INTERCEPTED by 38-J.Jones at MIS 49. 38-J.Jones to MIS 49 for no gain (5-R.Boyd).
No Gain
3 & 3 - ARK 32
(14:13 - 1st) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 5-R.Boyd.
Punt
4 & 3 - ARK 32
(14:04 - 1st) 28-R.Bauer punts 28 yards from ARK 32 to MIS 40 fair catch by 8-E.Moore.

MISS Rebels  - Fumble (13 plays, 55 yards, 3:54 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 40
(13:57 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 11-D.Drummond. 11-D.Drummond to ARK 46 for 14 yards (19-K.Johnson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 46
(13:35 - 1st) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 46
(13:29 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to ARK 41 for 5 yards (31-G.Morgan7-J.Foucha).
+4 YD
3 & 5 - MISS 41
(13:14 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to ARK 37 for 4 yards (9-G.Brooks).
+7 YD
4 & 1 - MISS 37
(12:57 - 1st) 2-M.Corral to ARK 30 for 7 yards (1-J.Catalon7-J.Foucha).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 30
(12:38 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to ARK 22 for 8 yards (1-J.Catalon).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - MISS 22
(12:16 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to ARK 19 for 3 yards (7-J.Foucha31-G.Morgan).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 19
(11:55 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to ARK 17 for 2 yards (50-E.Gregory).
+13 YD
2 & 8 - MISS 17
(11:39 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to ARK 4 for 13 yards (1-J.Catalon18-M.Mason).
+2 YD
1 & 4 - MISS 4
(11:24 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to ARK 2 for 2 yards (31-G.Morgan7-J.Foucha).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - MISS 2
(11:06 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to ARK 1 for 1 yard (9-G.Brooks).
No Gain
3 & 1 - MISS 1
(10:46 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to ARK 1 for no gain (42-J.Marshall31-G.Morgan).
-4 YD
4 & 1 - MISS 1
(10:03 - 1st) 2-M.Corral to ARK 5 FUMBLES. 1-J.Catalon to ARK 5 for no gain.

ARK Razorbacks  - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:06 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 5
(9:58 - 1st) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to ARK 10 for 5 yards (38-J.Jones2-J.Jordan).
No Gain
2 & 5 - ARK 10
(9:40 - 1st) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
+2 YD
3 & 5 - ARK 10
(9:35 - 1st) 13-F.Franks to ARK 12 for 2 yards (89-R.Anderson).
Punt
4 & 3 - ARK 12
(8:52 - 1st) 28-R.Bauer punts 30 yards from ARK 12. 1-J.Mingo to ARK 45 for -3 yards (42-J.Marshall). Penalty on MIS 47-T.Rocconi Running into kicker 5 yards enforced at ARK 12. No Play.

ARK Razorbacks  - TD (8 plays, 83 yards, 2:51 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 17
(8:38 - 1st) 22-T.Smith to ARK 22 for 5 yards (55-K.Hill).
+10 YD
2 & 5 - ARK 22
(8:23 - 1st) 22-T.Smith to ARK 32 for 10 yards (14-D.Gill).
+55 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 32
(8:09 - 1st) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to MIS 13 for 55 yards (20-K.Smith).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 13
(7:39 - 1st) 22-T.Smith to MIS 9 for 4 yards (89-R.Anderson13-S.Williams).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - ARK 9
(7:11 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to MIS 4 for 5 yards (89-R.Anderson38-J.Jones).
No Gain
3 & 1 - ARK 4
(6:35 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to MIS 4 for no gain (28-J.Stanley89-R.Anderson).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - ARK 4
(6:11 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to MIS 1 for 3 yards (89-R.Anderson).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - ARK 1
(5:52 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:47 - 1st) 35-A.Reed extra point is good.

MISS Rebels  - Punt (7 plays, 29 yards, 2:55 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:47 - 1st) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 54 yards from ARK 35 out of bounds at the MIS 11.
Sack
1 & 10 - MISS 35
(5:47 - 1st) 2-M.Corral sacked at MIS 25 for -10 yards (13-J.Coates).
+23 YD
2 & 20 - MISS 25
(5:15 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 13-B.Sanders. 13-B.Sanders to MIS 48 for 23 yards (18-M.Mason).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 48
(4:55 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to ARK 44 for 8 yards (31-G.Morgan).
+13 YD
2 & 2 - MISS 44
(4:36 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 24-S.Conner. 24-S.Conner to ARK 31 for 13 yards (17-H.Clark).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 31
(4:03 - 1st) 24-S.Conner to ARK 32 for -1 yard (27-H.Henry).
No Gain
2 & 11 - MISS 32
(3:43 - 1st) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Gregory.
Sack
3 & 11 - MISS 32
(3:34 - 1st) 2-M.Corral sacked at ARK 36 for -4 yards (31-G.Morgan).
Punt
4 & 15 - MISS 36
(2:52 - 1st) 96-M.Brown punts 34 yards from ARK 36 Downed at the ARK 2.

ARK Razorbacks  - Punt (9 plays, 37 yards, 2:11 poss)

Result Play
+17 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 2
(2:42 - 1st) 13-F.Franks complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods to ARK 19 for 17 yards (2-J.Jordan).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 19
(2:27 - 1st) 22-T.Smith to ARK 23 for 4 yards (2-J.Jordan93-S.David).
+9 YD
2 & 6 - ARK 23
(1:55 - 1st) 13-F.Franks complete to 82-H.Henry. 82-H.Henry to ARK 32 for 9 yards (5-J.Haynes).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 32
(1:39 - 1st) 13-F.Franks to ARK 36 for 4 yards (46-M.Sanogo).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - ARK 36
(1:18 - 1st) 22-T.Smith to ARK 39 for 3 yards (46-M.Sanogo).
+5 YD
3 & 3 - ARK 39
(0:53 - 1st) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to ARK 44 for 5 yards (21-A.Finley).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 44
(0:31 - 1st) 13-F.Franks to ARK 45 for 1 yard (20-K.Smith).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - ARK 45
(15:00 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks to ARK 46 for 1 yard (89-R.Anderson).
Sack
3 & 8 - ARK 46
(14:31 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks sacked at ARK 39 for -7 yards (89-R.Anderson).
Punt
4 & 15 - ARK 39
(13:52 - 2nd) 28-R.Bauer punts 57 yards from ARK 39. 8-E.Moore to MIS 12 for 8 yards (46-N.Bax).

MISS Rebels  - Interception (2 plays, 40 yards, 0:15 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 12
(13:39 - 2nd) 8-E.Moore to MIS 20 for 8 yards (0-J.Jacobs).
Int
2 & 2 - MISS 20
(13:24 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore INTERCEPTED by 17-H.Clark at MIS 48. 17-H.Clark to MIS 48 for no gain (8-E.Moore).

ARK Razorbacks  - FG (6 plays, 42 yards, 2:20 poss)

Result Play
+18 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 48
(13:15 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods to MIS 30 for 18 yards (5-J.Haynes).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 30
(12:51 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks complete to 5-R.Boyd. 5-R.Boyd to MIS 25 for 5 yards (36-A.Cistrunk).
+18 YD
2 & 5 - ARK 25
(12:26 - 2nd) 16-T.Burks to MIS 7 for 18 yards (32-J.Jones).
+2 YD
1 & 7 - ARK 7
(12:06 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks to MIS 5 for 2 yards (36-A.Cistrunk).
-1 YD
2 & 5 - ARK 5
(11:37 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to MIS 6 for -1 yard (89-R.Anderson).
No Gain
3 & 6 - ARK 6
(11:01 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 87-B.Kern.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - ARK 6
(10:55 - 2nd) 35-A.Reed 23 yards Field Goal is Good.

MISS Rebels  - Interception (1 plays, 73 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:50 - 2nd) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
Int
1 & 10 - MISS 25
(10:50 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo INTERCEPTED by 1-J.Catalon at MIS 35. 1-J.Catalon runs 35 yards for a touchdown.

ARK Razorbacks  - Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:40 - 2nd) 35-A.Reed extra point is good.
Kickoff
(10:40 - 2nd) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25
(10:40 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 29 for 4 yards (17-H.Clark).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - ARK 29
(10:22 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 33 for 4 yards (24-L.Bishop42-J.Marshall).
+34 YD
3 & 2 - ARK 33
(9:59 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to ARK 33 for 34 yards (0-J.Jacobs).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 33
(9:22 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to ARK 33 for no gain (7-J.Foucha).
No Gain
2 & 10 - ARK 33
(8:58 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo.
+2 YD
3 & 10 - ARK 33
(8:49 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral to ARK 31 for 2 yards (31-G.Morgan27-H.Henry).
No Gain
4 & 8 - ARK 31
(8:15 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Drummond.

MISS Rebels  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 31
(8:09 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 31 for no gain (89-R.Anderson38-J.Jones).
Sack
2 & 10 - MISS 31
(7:48 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks sacked at ARK 30 for -1 yard (91-H.Northern36-A.Cistrunk).
Penalty
3 & 11 - MISS 30
(7:12 - 2nd) Team penalty on MIS Offside 5 yards enforced at ARK 30. No Play.
+3 YD
3 & 6 - MISS 35
(7:12 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks to ARK 38 for 3 yards (95-T.Robinson).
Punt
4 & 3 - MISS 38
(6:53 - 2nd) 28-R.Bauer punts 62 yards from ARK 38 to MIS End Zone. touchback.

ARK Razorbacks  - FG (11 plays, 50 yards, 3:16 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 20
(6:42 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 18 for -2 yards (1-J.Catalon31-G.Morgan).
-2 YD
2 & 12 - ARK 18
(6:23 - 2nd) 24-S.Conner to MIS 16 for -2 yards (27-H.Henry).
+9 YD
3 & 14 - ARK 16
(5:56 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral to MIS 25 for 9 yards (27-H.Henry31-G.Morgan).
Punt
4 & 5 - ARK 25
(5:10 - 2nd) 96-M.Brown punts 40 yards from MIS 25 to ARK 35 fair catch by 16-T.Burks.

MISS Rebels  - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:33 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 35
(5:02 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 38 for 3 yards (46-M.Sanogo7-L.Cox).
+13 YD
2 & 7 - MISS 38
(4:45 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks complete to 82-H.Henry. 82-H.Henry to MIS 49 for 13 yards (14-D.Gill5-J.Haynes).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 49
(4:26 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 49
(4:19 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to MIS 44 for 5 yards (13-S.Williams).
+12 YD
3 & 5 - MISS 44
(4:08 - 2nd) 16-T.Burks to MIS 32 for 12 yards (21-A.Finley).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 32
(3:52 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to MIS 28 for 4 yards (89-R.Anderson).
-7 YD
2 & 6 - MISS 28
(3:15 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks to MIS 35 for -7 yards.
+17 YD
3 & 13 - MISS 35
(2:37 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks complete to 19-T.Morris. 19-T.Morris to MIS 18 for 17 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 18
(2:23 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith to MIS 18 for no gain (32-J.Jones).
+8 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 18
(1:59 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to MIS 10 for 8 yards (21-A.Finley).
-5 YD
3 & 2 - MISS 10
(1:51 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith to MIS 15 for -5 yards (5-J.Haynes2-J.Jordan).
Field Goal
4 & 7 - MISS 15
(1:46 - 2nd) 35-A.Reed 32 yards Field Goal is Good.

ARK Razorbacks  - Punt (8 plays, 15 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:41 - 2nd) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25
(1:41 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 9-J.Ealy. 9-J.Ealy to MIS 21 for -4 yards (31-G.Morgan).
+4 YD
2 & 14 - ARK 21
(1:21 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral to MIS 25 for 4 yards.
No Gain
3 & 10 - ARK 25
(1:13 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Drummond.
Punt
4 & 10 - ARK 25
(1:08 - 2nd) 96-M.Brown punts 48 yards from MIS 25 to ARK 27 fair catch by 16-T.Burks.

MISS Rebels  - Halftime (1 plays, 4 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 27
(1:02 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Warren.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 27
(0:54 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks to ARK 34 for 7 yards.
+4 YD
3 & 3 - MISS 34
(0:49 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith to ARK 38 for 4 yards (46-M.Sanogo20-K.Smith).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 38
(0:39 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MISS 38
(0:34 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
Penalty
3 & 10 - MISS 38
(0:26 - 2nd) Penalty on MIS 55-B.Brown Offside 5 yards enforced at ARK 38. No Play.
Penalty
3 & 5 - MISS 43
(0:26 - 2nd) Penalty on ARK 19-T.Morris False start 5 yards enforced at ARK 43. No Play.
+4 YD
3 & 10 - MISS 38
(0:26 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith to ARK 42 for 4 yards (2-J.Jordan).
Punt
4 & 6 - MISS 42
(0:20 - 2nd) 28-R.Bauer punts 58 yards from ARK 42 to MIS End Zone. touchback.

MISS Rebels  - Downs (16 plays, 74 yards, 4:17 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 20
(0:10 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 24 for 4 yards (11-M.Soli31-G.Morgan).

ARK Razorbacks  - Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 38 for 13 yards (7-J.Foucha31-G.Morgan).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 38
(14:38 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 41 for 3 yards (42-J.Marshall).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - ARK 41
(14:17 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 44 for 3 yards (56-Z.Williams).
+1 YD
3 & 4 - ARK 44
(13:54 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 45 for 1 yard (27-H.Henry).
+13 YD
4 & 3 - ARK 45
(13:27 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to ARK 42 for 13 yards (18-M.Mason7-J.Foucha).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 42
(13:06 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 42
(13:04 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to ARK 33 for 9 yards (1-J.Catalon).
+10 YD
3 & 1 - ARK 33
(12:57 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo to ARK 23 for 10 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 23
(12:51 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral incomplete.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 23
(12:39 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to ARK 20 for 3 yards (13-J.Coates1-J.Catalon).
-1 YD
3 & 7 - ARK 20
(12:21 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 24-S.Conner. 24-S.Conner to ARK 21 for -1 yard (9-G.Brooks11-M.Soli).
+16 YD
4 & 8 - ARK 21
(11:57 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to ARK 5 for 16 yards (18-M.Mason17-H.Clark).
+2 YD
1 & 5 - ARK 5
(11:30 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral to ARK 3 for 2 yards (9-G.Brooks).
No Gain
2 & 3 - ARK 3
(11:06 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Yeboah.
+2 YD
3 & 3 - ARK 3
(10:59 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to ARK 1 for 2 yards (31-G.Morgan).
No Gain
4 & 1 - ARK 1
(10:43 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to ARK 1 for no gain (18-M.Mason31-G.Morgan).

MISS Rebels  - TD (10 plays, 56 yards, 4:07 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 1
(10:38 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks to ARK 3 for 2 yards (46-M.Sanogo).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - MISS 3
(10:20 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 11 for 8 yards (13-S.Williams32-J.Jones).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 11
(9:58 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks to ARK 9 for -2 yards (46-M.Sanogo).
+3 YD
2 & 12 - MISS 9
(9:21 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 12 for 3 yards (20-K.Smith).
No Gain
3 & 9 - MISS 12
(9:06 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
Punt
4 & 9 - MISS 12
(8:50 - 3rd) 28-R.Bauer punts 44 yards from ARK 12 to MIS 44 fair catch by 8-E.Moore.

ARK Razorbacks  - Fumble (2 plays, 58 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 44
(8:42 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral to ARK 47 for 9 yards (1-J.Catalon).
+17 YD
2 & 1 - ARK 47
(8:23 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to ARK 30 for 17 yards (18-M.Mason).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 30
(8:06 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to ARK 23 for 7 yards (27-H.Henry).
No Gain
2 & 3 - ARK 23
(7:51 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to ARK 23 for no gain (13-J.Coates31-G.Morgan).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - ARK 23
(7:21 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to ARK 19 for 4 yards (31-G.Morgan11-M.Soli).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 19
(7:01 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to ARK 14 for 5 yards (7-J.Foucha17-H.Clark).
-1 YD
2 & 5 - ARK 14
(6:35 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to ARK 15 for -1 yard (0-J.Jacobs).
No Gain
3 & 6 - ARK 15
(5:49 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral to ARK 15 for no gain (56-Z.Williams45-J.Woodard).
+8 YD
4 & 6 - ARK 15
(5:03 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to ARK 7 for 8 yards (0-J.Jacobs).
+7 YD
1 & 7 - ARK 7
(4:41 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:35 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.

MISS Rebels  - Interception (1 plays, -71 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:35 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - MISS 25
(4:35 - 3rd) Penalty on ARK 51-R.Stromberg False start 5 yards enforced at ARK 25. No Play.
Sack
1 & 15 - MISS 20
(4:35 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks sacked at ARK 17 for -3 yards FUMBLES (0-L.Henry). 7-L.Cox to ARK 17 for no gain (62-B.Latham).

ARK Razorbacks  - Interception (6 plays, 27 yards, 2:09 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - ARK 17
(4:25 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 9-G.Brooks at ARK 2. 9-G.Brooks to ARK 12 for 10 yards (8-E.Moore).

MISS Rebels  - Interception (6 plays, -10 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 12
(4:16 - 3rd) 22-T.Smith to ARK 16 for 4 yards (32-J.Jones).
+15 YD
2 & 6 - MISS 16
(3:53 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 19-T.Morris. 19-T.Morris to ARK 31 for 15 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 31
(3:39 - 3rd) 22-T.Smith to ARK 34 for 3 yards (32-J.Jones).
+10 YD
2 & 7 - MISS 34
(3:19 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to ARK 44 for 10 yards (32-J.Jones).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 44
(2:56 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to MIS 50 for 6 yards (95-T.Robinson).
Int
2 & 4 - MISS 50
(2:07 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Warren INTERCEPTED by 5-J.Haynes at MIS 39. 5-J.Haynes to MIS 39 for no gain (10-D.Warren87-B.Kern).

ARK Razorbacks

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 39
(1:57 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Sanders.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 39
(1:48 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 9-J.Ealy. 9-J.Ealy to ARK 47 for 14 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 47
(1:30 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to ARK 42 for 5 yards (42-J.Marshall).
+8 YD
2 & 5 - ARK 42
(1:11 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to ARK 34 for 8 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 34
(0:53 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo.
Int
2 & 10 - ARK 34
(0:47 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Drummond INTERCEPTED by 17-H.Clark at ARK 29. 17-H.Clark to ARK 29 for no gain (11-D.Drummond).

MISS Rebels  - TD (8 plays, 66 yards, 2:34 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - MISS 29
(0:40 - 3rd) Penalty on ARK 73-N.Gatlin False start 5 yards enforced at ARK 29. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - MISS 24
(0:40 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Morris.
-1 YD
2 & 15 - MISS 24
(0:36 - 3rd) 22-T.Smith to ARK 23 for -1 yard (95-T.Robinson0-L.Henry).

ARK Razorbacks  - TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 4:30 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
3 & 16 - ARK 23
(15:00 - 4th) 13-F.Franks incomplete.
Punt
4 & 16 - ARK 23
(14:51 - 4th) 28-R.Bauer punts 43 yards from ARK 23 out of bounds at the MIS 34.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 34
(14:40 - 4th) 2-M.Corral to MIS 41 for 7 yards (27-H.Henry).
+10 YD
2 & 3 - ARK 41
(14:20 - 4th) 9-J.Ealy to ARK 49 for 10 yards (31-G.Morgan9-G.Brooks).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 49
(14:04 - 4th) 9-J.Ealy to ARK 40 for 9 yards (27-H.Henry).
+5 YD
2 & 1 - ARK 40
(13:46 - 4th) 24-S.Conner to ARK 35 for 5 yards (31-G.Morgan1-J.Catalon).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 35
(13:29 - 4th) 24-S.Conner to ARK 31 for 4 yards (28-A.Parker1-J.Catalon).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - ARK 31
(13:10 - 4th) 24-S.Conner to ARK 28 for 3 yards (13-J.Coates).
+7 YD
3 & 3 - ARK 28
(12:46 - 4th) 2-M.Corral to ARK 21 for 7 yards (7-J.Foucha18-M.Mason).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 21
(12:13 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:06 - 4th) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.

MISS Rebels  - TD (7 plays, 73 yards, 2:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:06 - 4th) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 15 - MISS 25
(12:06 - 4th) Team penalty on ARK Offside 5 yards enforced at ARK 25. No Play.
+11 YD
1 & 5 - MISS 30
(12:06 - 4th) 16-T.Burks to ARK 41 for 11 yards (89-R.Anderson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 41
(11:41 - 4th) 16-T.Burks to ARK 46 for 5 yards (32-J.Jones20-K.Smith).
+8 YD
2 & 5 - MISS 46
(11:06 - 4th) 13-F.Franks complete to 10-D.Warren. 10-D.Warren to MIS 46 for 8 yards (38-J.Jones19-J.Richardson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 46
(10:39 - 4th) 13-F.Franks complete to 87-B.Kern. 87-B.Kern to MIS 43 for 3 yards (36-A.Cistrunk).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - MISS 43
(10:08 - 4th) 5-R.Boyd to MIS 38 for 5 yards (2-J.Jordan89-R.Anderson).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - MISS 38
(9:50 - 4th) 5-R.Boyd to MIS 36 for 2 yards (2-J.Jordan).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 36
(9:36 - 4th) 5-R.Boyd to MIS 35 for 1 yard (14-D.Gill46-M.Sanogo).
+19 YD
2 & 9 - MISS 35
(9:15 - 4th) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to MIS 16 for 19 yards (2-J.Jordan).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MISS 16
(9:01 - 4th) 13-F.Franks complete to 87-B.Kern. 87-B.Kern to MIS 9 for 7 yards (46-M.Sanogo38-J.Jones). Team penalty on MIS 12 players 5 yards enforced at MIS 16. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 5 - MISS 11
(8:29 - 4th) 22-T.Smith to MIS 12 for -1 yard (32-J.Jones).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - MISS 12
(8:06 - 4th) 22-T.Smith to MIS 7 for 5 yards (38-J.Jones32-J.Jones).
+7 YD
3 & 1 - MISS 7
(7:43 - 4th) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(7:36 - 4th) 13-F.Franks sacked at MIS 10 for -8 yards (46-M.Sanogo).

ARK Razorbacks  - Punt (4 plays, 17 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:36 - 4th) 35-A.Reed kicks 55 yards from ARK 35. 24-S.Conner to MIS 27 for 17 yards (89-B.Toll).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 27
(7:31 - 4th) 24-S.Conner to MIS 28 for 1 yard (31-G.Morgan).
-1 YD
2 & 9 - ARK 28
(7:12 - 4th) 24-S.Conner to MIS 27 for -1 yard (31-G.Morgan18-M.Mason).
No Gain
3 & 10 - ARK 27
(6:43 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
+47 YD
4 & 10 - ARK 27
(6:35 - 4th) 46-M.Sanogo to ARK 26 for 47 yards (10-D.Warren).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 26
(6:05 - 4th) 9-J.Ealy to ARK 11 for 15 yards (17-H.Clark).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 11
(5:51 - 4th) 9-J.Ealy to ARK 1 for 10 yards (18-M.Mason28-A.Parker).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - ARK 1
(5:37 - 4th) 9-J.Ealy runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:30 - 4th) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.

MISS Rebels  - Interception (2 plays, 82 yards, 0:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:30 - 4th) 92-L.Logan kicks 34 yards from MIS 35 to ARK 31 fair catch by 10-D.Warren.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 31
(5:30 - 4th) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to ARK 43 for 12 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 43
(4:53 - 4th) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to ARK 48 for 5 yards (5-J.Haynes).
No Gain
2 & 5 - MISS 48
(4:06 - 4th) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
No Gain
3 & 5 - MISS 48
(3:59 - 4th) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 5-R.Boyd.
Punt
4 & 5 - MISS 48
(3:54 - 4th) 28-R.Bauer punts 36 yards from ARK 48 to MIS 16 fair catch by 8-E.Moore.

MISS Rebels  - Interception (5 plays, 39 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 16
(3:46 - 4th) 24-S.Conner to MIS 14 for -2 yards (42-J.Marshall).
Int
2 & 12 - MISS 14
(3:18 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 31-G.Morgan at MIS 23. 31-G.Morgan runs 23 yards for a touchdown.

ARK Razorbacks

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:18 - 4th) 35-A.Reed extra point is good.
Kickoff
(3:18 - 4th) 35-A.Reed kicks 54 yards from ARK 35. 24-S.Conner to MIS 31 for 20 yards (37-E.Thomas3-N.Turner).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 31
(3:07 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
-3 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 31
(2:52 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 24-S.Conner. 24-S.Conner to MIS 28 for -3 yards (9-G.Brooks).
Penalty
3 & 13 - ARK 28
(2:22 - 4th) 2-M.Corral to MIS 34 for 6 yards (27-H.Henry42-J.Marshall). Penalty on MIS 72-R.Newman Holding 10 yards enforced at MIS 28. No Play.
+6 YD
3 & 23 - ARK 18
(2:12 - 4th) 4-T.Knight to MIS 24 for 6 yards (7-J.Foucha).
Int
4 & 17 - ARK 24
(1:40 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo INTERCEPTED by 17-H.Clark at MIS 48. 17-H.Clark to MIS 30 for 18 yards (4-T.Knight).

ARK Razorbacks

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 30
(1:28 - 4th) 13-F.Franks to MIS 16 for 14 yards (2-J.Jordan).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 16
(1:22 - 4th) 22-T.Smith to MIS 1 for 15 yards (89-R.Anderson2-J.Jordan).
-5 YD
1 & 1 - ARK 1
(0:40 - 4th) kneels at MIS 6 for -5 yards.
