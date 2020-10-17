Drive Chart
|
|
|MRSHL
|LATECH
Preview not available
Preview not available
Touchdown 5:48
9-L.Anthony complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
77
yds
01:53
pos
21
9
Touchdown 3:18
8-G.Wells complete to 2-A.Henry. 2-A.Henry runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
02:32
pos
27
10
Touchdown 11:10
8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
85
yds
01:45
pos
34
10
Touchdown 0:43
3-A.Allen complete to 13-I.Graham. 13-I.Graham runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
87
yds
04:45
pos
35
16
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|17
|Rushing
|12
|3
|Passing
|12
|12
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|13-16
|1-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|402
|267
|Total Plays
|71
|58
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|175
|7
|Rush Attempts
|47
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|0.3
|Yards Passing
|227
|260
|Comp. - Att.
|19-24
|26-34
|Yards Per Pass
|9.5
|5.7
|Penalties - Yards
|5-69
|3-23
|Touchdowns
|5
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-46.0
|6-36.2
|Return Yards
|29
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-18
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-11
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|227
|PASS YDS
|260
|
|
|175
|RUSH YDS
|7
|
|
|402
|TOTAL YDS
|267
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Wells 8 QB
|G. Wells
|19/24
|227
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Knox 20 RB
|B. Knox
|32
|125
|2
|12
|
G. Wells 8 QB
|G. Wells
|6
|27
|1
|15
|
S. Evans 5 RB
|S. Evans
|6
|21
|0
|15
|
K. McDaniel 15 RB
|K. McDaniel
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
W. Johnson 1 WR
|W. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Henry 2 WR
|A. Henry
|3
|3
|72
|1
|46
|
C. Gammage 7 WR
|C. Gammage
|5
|5
|65
|1
|26
|
B. Thompson 13 WR
|B. Thompson
|4
|2
|30
|0
|18
|
T. Keaton 9 WR
|T. Keaton
|2
|2
|18
|0
|13
|
X. Gaines 11 TE
|X. Gaines
|5
|3
|16
|0
|7
|
B. Knox 20 RB
|B. Knox
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
S. Ahmed 80 WR
|S. Ahmed
|2
|2
|10
|0
|11
|
W. Johnson 1 WR
|W. Johnson
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Drayton 8 S
|B. Drayton
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beauplan 41 LB
|A. Beauplan
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Neal 24 LB
|E. Neal
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
B. Cavicante 16 LB
|B. Cavicante
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hodge 2 DL
|D. Hodge
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Cumberlander 32 DL
|K. Cumberlander
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. McClain-Sapp 7 DB
|J. McClain-Sapp
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Beckett 4 LB
|T. Beckett
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 3 DB
|S. Gilmore
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Abraham 6 DB
|M. Abraham
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Edwards 99 DL
|J. Edwards
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 15 DL
|T. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pitts 1 S
|D. Pitts
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bowers 10 DB
|J. Bowers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Croom 92 DL
|R. Croom
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Carpenter 90 DL
|E. Carpenter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Porter 55 DL
|O. Porter
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Scarcelle 19 WR
|S. Scarcelle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gray 18 DL
|C. Gray
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Bush 59 DL
|I. Bush
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Ciucci 96 K
|S. Ciucci
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. LeFevre 43 P
|R. LeFevre
|1
|46.0
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Evans 5 RB
|S. Evans
|2
|26.5
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Thompson 13 WR
|B. Thompson
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|
T. Keaton 9 WR
|T. Keaton
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Anthony 9 QB
|L. Anthony
|18/25
|180
|1
|1
|
A. Allen 3 QB
|A. Allen
|8/9
|80
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Tucker 22 RB
|I. Tucker
|4
|20
|0
|11
|
J. Henderson 33 RB
|J. Henderson
|11
|16
|0
|4
|
A. Allen 3 QB
|A. Allen
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Johnson 8 WR
|J. Johnson
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
L. Anthony 9 QB
|L. Anthony
|8
|-31
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Hardy 6 WR
|A. Hardy
|10
|9
|102
|1
|21
|
G. Hebert 80 WR
|G. Hebert
|4
|4
|66
|0
|50
|
J. Johnson 8 WR
|J. Johnson
|5
|4
|36
|0
|31
|
C. Powell 0 WR
|C. Powell
|7
|3
|21
|0
|10
|
I. Graham 13 WR
|I. Graham
|3
|2
|20
|1
|11
|
I. Tucker 22 RB
|I. Tucker
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
K. Maxwell 88 WR
|K. Maxwell
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
W. Toussant 86 WR
|W. Toussant
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Garner 25 RB
|G. Garner
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Baldwin 3 LB
|T. Baldwin
|13-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Williamson 4 DB
|B. Williamson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Grubbs 52 LB
|T. Grubbs
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Carabin 44 LB
|M. Carabin
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 97 DL
|M. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Barnett 46 LB
|E. Barnett
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cole 7 DB
|J. Cole
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Woods 30 DB
|C. Woods
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Hall 93 DL
|D. Hall
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kelly 28 DB
|J. Kelly
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ladler 1 DB
|K. Ladler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Calhoun 17 DB
|B. Calhoun
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Rose 94 DL
|K. Rose
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 6 DB
|D. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wilbon 95 DL
|G. Wilbon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Hannibal 2 DB
|Z. Hannibal
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Allen 43 DL
|T. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Kendzior 47 DL
|E. Kendzior
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bell 55 LB
|L. Bell
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Barnes 35 K
|J. Barnes
|1/1
|35
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Barnes 35 K
|J. Barnes
|6
|36.2
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Toussant 86 WR
|W. Toussant
|4
|20.0
|24
|0
|
C. Rieder 87 WR
|C. Rieder
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Powell 0 WR
|C. Powell
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Downs (11 plays, 39 yards, 4:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 53-G.Siemieniec kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to MSH End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(15:00 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 30 for 5 yards (4-B.Williamson7-J.Cole).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MRSHL 30(14:34 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Johnson.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - MRSHL 30(14:27 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 9-T.Keaton. 9-T.Keaton to MSH 35 for 5 yards (4-B.Williamson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35(13:57 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 37 for 2 yards (3-T.Baldwin47-E.Kendzior).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - MRSHL 37(13:24 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 40 for 3 yards (52-T.Grubbs46-E.Barnett).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - MRSHL 40(12:52 - 1st) 8-G.Wells scrambles to MSH 46 for 6 yards (30-C.Woods).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46(12:20 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 13-B.Thompson. 13-B.Thompson to LT 42 for 12 yards (7-J.Cole).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 42(11:48 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 1-W.Johnson. 1-W.Johnson to LT 39 for 3 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - MRSHL 39(11:14 - 1st) 15-K.McDaniel to LT 36 for 3 yards (2-Z.Hannibal).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MRSHL 36(10:40 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Thompson.
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - MRSHL 36(10:34 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Thompson.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- TD (10 plays, 38 yards, 4:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 38(10:19 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to LT 36 for 2 yards (52-T.Grubbs).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - MRSHL 36(9:49 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 9-T.Keaton. 9-T.Keaton to LT 23 for 13 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 23(9:10 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to LT 20 for 3 yards (4-B.Williamson52-T.Grubbs).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - MRSHL 20(8:33 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage to LT 11 for 9 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 11(8:09 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to LT 6 for 5 yards (52-T.Grubbs47-E.Kendzior).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - MRSHL 6(7:43 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to LT 2 for 4 yards (52-T.Grubbs3-T.Baldwin).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MRSHL 2(7:09 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to LT 1 for 1 yard (97-M.Williams44-M.Carabin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - MRSHL 1(6:44 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to LT 1 for no gain (44-M.Carabin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MRSHL 1(6:12 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to LT 1 for no gain (93-D.Hall).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MRSHL 1(5:41 - 1st) 8-G.Wells runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:36 - 1st) 96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (4 plays, -15 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:36 - 1st) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 44 yards from MSH 35. 87-C.Rieder to LT 27 for 6 yards (39-K.Coston).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 27(5:20 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to LT 31 for 4 yards (4-T.Beckett).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - LATECH 31(5:03 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony sacked at LT 25 for -6 yards (99-J.Edwards).
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - LATECH 25(4:19 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony sacked at LT 17 for -8 yards (2-D.Hodge).
|Penalty
|
4 & 20 - LATECH 17(3:38 - 1st) Penalty on LT 99-M.Wells False start 5 yards enforced at LT 17. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 25 - LATECH 12(3:26 - 1st) 35-J.Barnes punts 36 yards from LT 12. 9-T.Keaton to LT 43 for 5 yards (89-T.Magee).
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Downs (6 plays, 24 yards, 2:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 43(3:14 - 1st) 1-W.Johnson to LT 43 for no gain (30-C.Woods).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 43(2:53 - 1st) 8-G.Wells scrambles to LT 28 for 15 yards (44-M.Carabin).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 28(2:12 - 1st) 5-S.Evans to LT 27 for 1 yard (43-T.Allen47-E.Kendzior).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - MRSHL 27(1:28 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to LT 20 for 7 yards (7-J.Cole).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - MRSHL 20(1:05 - 1st) 5-S.Evans to LT 19 for 1 yard (3-T.Baldwin7-J.Cole).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - MRSHL 19(0:25 - 1st) 5-S.Evans to LT 19 for no gain (97-M.Williams3-T.Baldwin).
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- TD (12 plays, 85 yards, 6:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - LATECH 20(15:00 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 0-C.Powell. 0-C.Powell to LT 30 for 10 yards (8-B.Drayton4-T.Beckett).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 30(14:33 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 29 for -1 yard (4-T.Beckett).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - LATECH 29(14:18 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 86-W.Toussant. Penalty on MSH 7-J.McClain-Sapp Pass interference 15 yards enforced at LT 29. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 44(14:12 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 0-C.Powell. 0-C.Powell to LT 49 for 5 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - LATECH 49(13:39 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony to MSH 47 for 4 yards (2-D.Hodge).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - LATECH 47(13:23 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to MSH 46 for 1 yard (3-S.Gilmore4-T.Beckett).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 46(13:09 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Hardy. Penalty on MSH 7-J.McClain-Sapp Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSH 46. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 31(13:02 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 86-W.Toussant. 86-W.Toussant to MSH 31 for no gain (6-M.Abraham).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 31(12:25 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to MSH 20 for 11 yards (15-T.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 20(12:01 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to MSH 19 for 1 yard (55-O.Porter8-B.Drayton).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - LATECH 19(11:30 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony sacked at MSH 26 for -7 yards (32-K.Cumberlander).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 16 - LATECH 26(10:48 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy to MSH 17 for 9 yards (6-M.Abraham).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - LATECH 17(10:09 - 2nd) 35-J.Barnes 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(10:04 - 2nd) 53-G.Siemieniec kicks 64 yards from LT 35. 5-S.Evans to MSH 33 FUMBLES (42-J.Dickey). 42-J.Dickey to MSH 33 for no gain. Team penalty on MSH Personal Foul declined.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 33(10:04 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony sacked at MSH 45 for -12 yards (3-S.Gilmore24-E.Neal).
|No Gain
|
2 & 22 - MRSHL 45(9:42 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Hardy.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 22 - MRSHL 45(9:11 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to MSH 42 for 3 yards (24-E.Neal4-T.Beckett).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - MRSHL 42(8:24 - 2nd) 35-J.Barnes punts 27 yards from MSH 42 to MSH 15 fair catch by 13-B.Thompson.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Halftime (12 plays, 78 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 15(8:17 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 2-A.Henry. 2-A.Henry to MSH 38 for 23 yards (28-J.Kelly).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 38(7:44 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 44 for 6 yards (28-J.Kelly).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - LATECH 44(7:14 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 47 for 3 yards (94-K.Rose44-M.Carabin).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - LATECH 47(6:35 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to LT 48 for 5 yards (44-M.Carabin).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 48(5:59 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 13-B.Thompson. 13-B.Thompson to LT 30 for 18 yards (7-J.Cole).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 30(5:35 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to LT 28 for 2 yards (44-M.Carabin94-K.Rose).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - LATECH 28(4:52 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells to LT 21 for 7 yards.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - LATECH 21(4:11 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to LT 17 for 4 yards (95-G.Wilbon7-J.Cole).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 17(3:39 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to LT 11 for 6 yards (46-E.Barnett).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 4 - LATECH 11(3:02 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells to LT 14 for -3 yards (44-M.Carabin55-L.Bell).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - LATECH 14(2:18 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 20-B.Knox. 20-B.Knox to LT 1 for 13 yards (93-D.Hall2-Z.Hannibal).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - LATECH 1(2:01 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:57 - 2nd) 96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:57 - 2nd) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 65 yards from MSH 35. 86-W.Toussant to LT 21 for 21 yards (8-B.Drayton24-E.Neal).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 21(1:50 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 80-G.Hebert. 80-G.Hebert to LT 24 for 3 yards (7-J.McClain-Sapp).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 7 - LATECH 24(1:32 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy to LT 45 for 21 yards (3-S.Gilmore4-T.Beckett).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 45(1:19 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 0-C.Powell. 0-C.Powell to MSH 49 for 6 yards (1-D.Pitts).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - LATECH 49(0:56 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 80-G.Hebert. 80-G.Hebert to MSH 44 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 44(0:52 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 0-C.Powell.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 44(0:49 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy to MSH 31 for 13 yards (7-J.McClain-Sapp).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 31(0:44 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy to MSH 19 for 12 yards (7-J.McClain-Sapp).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 19(0:39 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to MSH 16 for 3 yards (92-R.Croom24-E.Neal).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - LATECH 16(0:33 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy to MSH 4 for 12 yards (41-A.Beauplan8-B.Drayton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - LATECH 4(0:23 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to MSH 1 for 3 yards (90-E.Carpenter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - LATECH 1(0:09 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to MSH 1 for no gain (99-J.Edwards).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LATECH 1(0:06 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to MSH 1 for no gain (24-E.Neal).
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Interception (1 plays, -70 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 65 yards from MSH 35. 86-W.Toussant to LT 16 for 16 yards. Penalty on LT 88-K.Maxwell Illegal block in the back 8 yards enforced at LT 16.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 8(14:54 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 9 for 1 yard (24-E.Neal).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - MRSHL 9(14:25 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 8-J.Johnson. 8-J.Johnson to LT 8 for -1 yard (32-K.Cumberlander).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - MRSHL 8(13:49 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony sacked at LT 4 for -4 yards. Penalty on MSH 99-J.Edwards Offside 5 yards enforced at LT 8. No Play. (99-J.Edwards).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - MRSHL 13(13:29 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony sacked at LT 7 for -6 yards (2-D.Hodge55-O.Porter).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - MRSHL 7(12:47 - 3rd) 35-J.Barnes punts 29 yards from LT 7. 13-B.Thompson to LT 23 for 13 yards (45-J.Adams89-T.Magee).
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- TD (8 plays, 51 yards, 3:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 7(12:29 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 9 for 2 yards (41-A.Beauplan99-J.Edwards).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MRSHL 9(11:58 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 0-C.Powell.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - MRSHL 9(11:54 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony scrambles to LT 16 FUMBLES (41-A.Beauplan). out of bounds at the LT 16.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - MRSHL 16(11:38 - 3rd) 35-J.Barnes punts 35 yards from LT 16 to MSH 49 fair catch by 13-B.Thompson.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- TD (5 plays, 77 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 49(11:30 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 80-S.Ahmed. 80-S.Ahmed to LT 40 for 11 yards (52-T.Grubbs).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 40(11:02 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to LT 36 for 4 yards (1-K.Ladler). Penalty on LT 94-K.Rose Holding 10 yards enforced at LT 36.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 26(10:41 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to LT 23 for 3 yards (3-T.Baldwin52-T.Grubbs).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - LATECH 23(10:03 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to LT 17 for 6 yards (3-T.Baldwin52-T.Grubbs).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - LATECH 17(9:39 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to LT 12 for 5 yards (44-M.Carabin).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 12(9:10 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells to LT 11 for 1 yard (3-T.Baldwin).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - LATECH 11(8:27 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to LT 7 for 4 yards (3-T.Baldwin2-Z.Hannibal).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - LATECH 7(7:43 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:34 - 3rd) 96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 2:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:34 - 3rd) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 61 yards from MSH 35. 86-W.Toussant to LT 23 for 19 yards (41-A.Beauplan18-C.Gray).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 23(7:29 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy to LT 26 for 3 yards (15-T.Johnson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - MRSHL 26(7:01 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy to LT 38 for 12 yards (8-B.Drayton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 38(6:24 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 0-C.Powell.
|+50 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 38(6:20 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 80-G.Hebert. 80-G.Hebert to MSH 12 for 50 yards (8-B.Drayton).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 12(5:48 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:41 - 3rd) 35-J.Barnes extra point is good.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:41 - 3rd) 53-G.Siemieniec kicks 61 yards from LT 35. 5-S.Evans to MSH 25 for 21 yards (36-J.Myles).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(5:33 - 3rd) 5-S.Evans to MSH 40 for 15 yards (4-B.Williamson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 40(5:05 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 80-S.Ahmed. 80-S.Ahmed to MSH 39 for -1 yard (1-K.Ladler46-E.Barnett).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - LATECH 39(4:33 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to MSH 44 for 5 yards (46-E.Barnett95-G.Wilbon).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - LATECH 44(3:55 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage to LT 46 for 10 yards (4-B.Williamson).
|+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 46(3:18 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 2-A.Henry. 2-A.Henry runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:09 - 3rd) 96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- TD (11 plays, 85 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:09 - 3rd) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 30 yards from MSH 35 out of bounds at the LT 35.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35(3:09 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 25-G.Garner. 25-G.Garner to LT 32 for -3 yards (41-A.Beauplan1-D.Pitts).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 13 - MRSHL 32(2:34 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 13-I.Graham. 13-I.Graham to LT 43 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - MRSHL 43(2:07 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 0-C.Powell.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - MRSHL 43(1:59 - 3rd) 35-J.Barnes punts 42 yards from LT 43 to MSH 15 fair catch by 13-B.Thompson.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 15(1:52 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 24 for 9 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - LATECH 24(1:22 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 26 for 2 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 26(0:47 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 37 for 11 yards (30-C.Woods).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 37(0:07 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 41 for 4 yards (97-M.Williams47-E.Kendzior).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - LATECH 41(15:00 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to LT 47 for 12 yards (17-B.Calhoun).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 47(14:28 - 4th) 8-G.Wells complete to 2-A.Henry. 2-A.Henry to LT 44 for 3 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - LATECH 44(13:53 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to LT 45 for -1 yard (17-B.Calhoun).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - LATECH 45(13:10 - 4th) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage to LT 30 for 15 yards (46-E.Barnett).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 30(12:34 - 4th) 5-S.Evans to LT 24 for 6 yards (97-M.Williams).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - LATECH 24(11:53 - 4th) 5-S.Evans to LT 26 for -2 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|+26 YD
|
3 & 6 - LATECH 26(11:10 - 4th) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:03 - 4th) 96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 3:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:03 - 4th) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 61 yards from MSH 35. 86-W.Toussant to LT 28 for 24 yards (24-E.Neal).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 28(10:58 - 4th) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Graham.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 28(10:49 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to LT 30 for 2 yards (32-K.Cumberlander).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - MRSHL 30(10:17 - 4th) 9-L.Anthony sacked at LT 27 for -3 yards (59-I.Bush4-T.Beckett).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - MRSHL 27(9:33 - 4th) 35-J.Barnes punts 48 yards from LT 27 Downed at the MSH 25.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- TD (12 plays, 102 yards, 4:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(9:19 - 4th) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage to MSH 30 for 5 yards (6-D.Brown4-B.Williamson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - LATECH 30(8:36 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to MSH 33 for 3 yards (52-T.Grubbs55-L.Bell).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - LATECH 33(7:50 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to MSH 35 for 2 yards (4-B.Williamson3-T.Baldwin).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 35(7:09 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to MSH 41 for 6 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - LATECH 41(6:21 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to MSH 41 for no gain (3-T.Baldwin).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - LATECH 41(5:35 - 4th) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - LATECH 41(5:30 - 4th) 43-R.LeFevre punts 46 yards from MSH 41. 0-C.Powell to LT 13 for no gain (48-Z.Appio).
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 13(5:21 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy to LT 21 for 8 yards (10-J.Bowers).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - MRSHL 21(4:56 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 88-K.Maxwell. 88-K.Maxwell to LT 29 for 8 yards (10-J.Bowers18-C.Gray).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 29(4:24 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 80-G.Hebert. 80-G.Hebert to LT 37 for 8 yards (16-B.Cavicante3-S.Gilmore).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - MRSHL 37(3:55 - 4th) 22-I.Tucker to LT 42 for 5 yards (16-B.Cavicante).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 42(3:29 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 8-J.Johnson. 8-J.Johnson to MSH 27 for 31 yards (8-B.Drayton).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 27(2:55 - 4th) 3-A.Allen to MSH 25 for 2 yards (19-S.Scarcelle).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - MRSHL 25(2:29 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 8-J.Johnson. 8-J.Johnson to MSH 23 for 2 yards (1-D.Pitts).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - MRSHL 23(1:49 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 8-J.Johnson. 8-J.Johnson to MSH 19 for 4 yards.
|+10 YD
|
4 & 2 - MRSHL 19(1:16 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 22-I.Tucker. 22-I.Tucker to MSH 9 for 10 yards (16-B.Cavicante).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - MRSHL 9(0:49 - 4th) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Johnson.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - MRSHL 9(0:43 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 13-I.Graham. 13-I.Graham runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:36 - 4th) 35-J.Barnes extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35(0:36 - 4th) Penalty on MSH 58-E.Alston Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LT 35. No Play.
