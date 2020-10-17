Drive Chart
MRSHL
LATECH

Preview not available

Preview not available
1st Quarter
Touchdown 5:41
8-G.Wells runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
38
yds
04:43
pos
6
0
Point After TD 5:36
96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 10:09
35-J.Barnes 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
34
yds
00:00
pos
7
3
Touchdown 2:01
20-B.Knox runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
85
yds
06:20
pos
13
3
Point After TD 1:57
96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
3
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 7:43
20-B.Knox runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
41
yds
03:56
pos
20
3
Point After TD 7:34
96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
3
Touchdown 5:48
9-L.Anthony complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
77
yds
01:53
pos
21
9
Point After TD 5:41
35-J.Barnes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
10
Touchdown 3:18
8-G.Wells complete to 2-A.Henry. 2-A.Henry runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
02:32
pos
27
10
Point After TD 3:09
96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
10
4th Quarter
Touchdown 11:10
8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
85
yds
01:45
pos
34
10
Point After TD 11:03
96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
10
Touchdown 0:43
3-A.Allen complete to 13-I.Graham. 13-I.Graham runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
87
yds
04:45
pos
35
16
Point After TD 0:36
35-J.Barnes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
17
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 17
Rushing 12 3
Passing 12 12
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 13-16 1-10
4th Down Conv 0-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 402 267
Total Plays 71 58
Avg Gain 5.7 4.6
Net Yards Rushing 175 7
Rush Attempts 47 24
Avg Rush Yards 3.7 0.3
Yards Passing 227 260
Comp. - Att. 19-24 26-34
Yards Per Pass 9.5 5.7
Penalties - Yards 5-69 3-23
Touchdowns 5 2
Rushing TDs 3 0
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 1-46.0 6-36.2
Return Yards 29 0
Punts - Returns 2-18 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-11 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Marshall 3-0 7714735
Louisiana Tech 3-1 037717
Joe Aillet Stadium Ruston, LA
 227 PASS YDS 260
175 RUSH YDS 7
402 TOTAL YDS 267
Marshall
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Wells 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
79.2% 227 2 1 177.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
79.2% 227 2 1 177.8
G. Wells 19/24 227 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Knox 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
32 125 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 125 2
B. Knox 32 125 2 12
G. Wells 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 27 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 27 1
G. Wells 6 27 1 15
S. Evans 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 21 0
S. Evans 6 21 0 15
K. McDaniel 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
K. McDaniel 1 3 0 3
W. Johnson 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
W. Johnson 1 0 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
A. Henry 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 72 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 72 1
A. Henry 3 3 72 1 46
C. Gammage 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 65 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 65 1
C. Gammage 5 5 65 1 26
B. Thompson 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 30 0
B. Thompson 4 2 30 0 18
T. Keaton 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
T. Keaton 2 2 18 0 13
X. Gaines 11 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
X. Gaines 5 3 16 0 7
B. Knox 20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
B. Knox 1 1 13 0 13
S. Ahmed 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
S. Ahmed 2 2 10 0 11
W. Johnson 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
W. Johnson 2 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Drayton 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
B. Drayton 4-2 0.0 0
A. Beauplan 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Beauplan 4-0 0.0 0
E. Neal 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
E. Neal 3-2 0.0 1
B. Cavicante 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Cavicante 3-0 0.0 0
D. Hodge 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
D. Hodge 3-1 1.0 0
K. Cumberlander 32 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
K. Cumberlander 3-0 1.0 0
J. McClain-Sapp 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. McClain-Sapp 3-0 0.0 0
T. Beckett 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 0.0
T. Beckett 2-5 0.0 0
S. Gilmore 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
S. Gilmore 2-2 0.0 0
M. Abraham 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Abraham 2-0 0.0 0
J. Edwards 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
J. Edwards 2-1 1.0 0
T. Johnson 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
D. Pitts 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Pitts 2-1 0.0 0
J. Bowers 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Bowers 2-0 0.0 0
R. Croom 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Croom 1-0 0.0 0
E. Carpenter 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Carpenter 1-0 0.0 0
O. Porter 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
O. Porter 1-1 0.0 0
S. Scarcelle 19 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Scarcelle 1-0 0.0 0
C. Gray 18 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Gray 0-1 0.0 0
I. Bush 59 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
I. Bush 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Ciucci 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/5
SEASON FG XP
0/0 5/5
S. Ciucci 0/0 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. LeFevre 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 46.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 46.0 1
R. LeFevre 1 46.0 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Evans 5 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 26.5 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 26.5 32 0
S. Evans 2 26.5 32 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Thompson 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
B. Thompson 1 13.0 13 0
T. Keaton 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
T. Keaton 1 5.0 5 0
Louisiana Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Anthony 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72% 180 1 1 137.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72% 180 1 1 137.7
L. Anthony 18/25 180 1 1
A. Allen 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
88.9% 80 1 0 200.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
88.9% 80 1 0 200.2
A. Allen 8/9 80 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Tucker 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 20 0
I. Tucker 4 20 0 11
J. Henderson 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 16 0
J. Henderson 11 16 0 4
A. Allen 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
A. Allen 1 2 0 2
J. Johnson 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. Johnson 1 -1 0 -1
L. Anthony 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 -31 0
L. Anthony 8 -31 0 7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
A. Hardy 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 9 102 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 102 1
A. Hardy 10 9 102 1 21
G. Hebert 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 66 0
G. Hebert 4 4 66 0 50
J. Johnson 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 36 0
J. Johnson 5 4 36 0 31
C. Powell 0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 3 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 0
C. Powell 7 3 21 0 10
I. Graham 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 20 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 1
I. Graham 3 2 20 1 11
I. Tucker 22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
I. Tucker 1 1 10 0 10
K. Maxwell 88 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
K. Maxwell 1 1 8 0 8
W. Toussant 86 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
W. Toussant 1 1 0 0 0
G. Garner 25 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
G. Garner 1 1 -3 0 -3
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Baldwin 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
13-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-3 0 0.0
T. Baldwin 13-3 0.0 0
B. Williamson 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
B. Williamson 6-1 0.0 0
T. Grubbs 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
T. Grubbs 6-3 0.0 0
M. Carabin 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
M. Carabin 6-2 0.0 0
M. Williams 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Williams 4-0 0.0 0
E. Barnett 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
E. Barnett 3-2 0.0 0
J. Cole 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
J. Cole 3-3 0.0 0
C. Woods 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
C. Woods 3-0 0.0 1
D. Hall 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Hall 2-0 0.0 0
J. Kelly 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Kelly 2-0 0.0 0
K. Ladler 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Ladler 2-0 0.0 0
B. Calhoun 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Calhoun 2-0 0.0 0
K. Rose 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Rose 1-1 0.0 0
D. Brown 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
G. Wilbon 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
G. Wilbon 1-1 0.0 0
Z. Hannibal 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
Z. Hannibal 1-2 0.0 0
T. Allen 43 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Allen 1-0 0.0 0
E. Kendzior 47 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
E. Kendzior 0-4 0.0 0
L. Bell 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
L. Bell 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Barnes 35 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
J. Barnes 1/1 35 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Barnes 35 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 36.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 36.2 2
J. Barnes 6 36.2 2 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Toussant 86 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 20.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 20.0 24 0
W. Toussant 4 20.0 24 0
C. Rieder 87 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
C. Rieder 1 6.0 6 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Powell 0 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
C. Powell 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MRSHL 25 4:26 11 39 Downs
10:19 LATECH 38 4:43 10 38 TD
3:14 LATECH 43 2:49 6 24 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:17 MRSHL 15 6:20 12 85 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:37 LATECH 23 0:00 1 -70 INT
11:30 MRSHL 49 3:56 8 51 TD
5:41 MRSHL 25 2:32 5 75 TD
1:52 MRSHL 15 1:45 11 85 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:19 MRSHL 25 3:49 6 16 Punt
0:36 MRSHL 38 0:01 1 -1 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:30 LATECH 36 0:00 1 26 INT
5:36 LATECH 27 2:10 4 -15 Punt
0:15 LATECH 19 0:00 1 1
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:04 MRSHL 33 1:40 3 -9 Punt
1:57 LATECH 21 1:51 12 78 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LATECH 8 2:13 4 -1 Punt
12:29 LATECH 7 0:51 3 9 Punt
7:34 LATECH 23 1:53 5 77 TD
3:09 LATECH 35 1:10 3 8 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:03 LATECH 28 1:30 3 -1 Punt
5:21 LATECH 13 4:45 12 102 TD

MRSHL Thundering Herd  - Downs (11 plays, 39 yards, 4:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 53-G.Siemieniec kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to MSH End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25
(15:00 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 30 for 5 yards (4-B.Williamson7-J.Cole).
No Gain
2 & 5 - MRSHL 30
(14:34 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Johnson.
+5 YD
3 & 5 - MRSHL 30
(14:27 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 9-T.Keaton. 9-T.Keaton to MSH 35 for 5 yards (4-B.Williamson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35
(13:57 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 37 for 2 yards (3-T.Baldwin47-E.Kendzior).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 37
(13:24 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 40 for 3 yards (52-T.Grubbs46-E.Barnett).
+6 YD
3 & 5 - MRSHL 40
(12:52 - 1st) 8-G.Wells scrambles to MSH 46 for 6 yards (30-C.Woods).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46
(12:20 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 13-B.Thompson. 13-B.Thompson to LT 42 for 12 yards (7-J.Cole).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 42
(11:48 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 1-W.Johnson. 1-W.Johnson to LT 39 for 3 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - MRSHL 39
(11:14 - 1st) 15-K.McDaniel to LT 36 for 3 yards (2-Z.Hannibal).
No Gain
3 & 4 - MRSHL 36
(10:40 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Thompson.
No Gain
4 & 4 - MRSHL 36
(10:34 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Thompson.

LATECH Bulldogs  - Interception (1 plays, 26 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - LATECH 36
(10:30 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 24-E.Neal at LT 49. 24-E.Neal to LT 38 for 11 yards (67-W.Hankinson).

MRSHL Thundering Herd  - TD (10 plays, 38 yards, 4:43 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 38
(10:19 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to LT 36 for 2 yards (52-T.Grubbs).
+13 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 36
(9:49 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 9-T.Keaton. 9-T.Keaton to LT 23 for 13 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 23
(9:10 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to LT 20 for 3 yards (4-B.Williamson52-T.Grubbs).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - MRSHL 20
(8:33 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage to LT 11 for 9 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 11
(8:09 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to LT 6 for 5 yards (52-T.Grubbs47-E.Kendzior).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - MRSHL 6
(7:43 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to LT 2 for 4 yards (52-T.Grubbs3-T.Baldwin).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - MRSHL 2
(7:09 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to LT 1 for 1 yard (97-M.Williams44-M.Carabin).
No Gain
1 & 1 - MRSHL 1
(6:44 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to LT 1 for no gain (44-M.Carabin).
No Gain
2 & 1 - MRSHL 1
(6:12 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to LT 1 for no gain (93-D.Hall).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - MRSHL 1
(5:41 - 1st) 8-G.Wells runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:36 - 1st) 96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.

LATECH Bulldogs  - Punt (4 plays, -15 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:36 - 1st) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 44 yards from MSH 35. 87-C.Rieder to LT 27 for 6 yards (39-K.Coston).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 27
(5:20 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to LT 31 for 4 yards (4-T.Beckett).
Sack
2 & 6 - LATECH 31
(5:03 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony sacked at LT 25 for -6 yards (99-J.Edwards).
Sack
3 & 12 - LATECH 25
(4:19 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony sacked at LT 17 for -8 yards (2-D.Hodge).
Penalty
4 & 20 - LATECH 17
(3:38 - 1st) Penalty on LT 99-M.Wells False start 5 yards enforced at LT 17. No Play.
Punt
4 & 25 - LATECH 12
(3:26 - 1st) 35-J.Barnes punts 36 yards from LT 12. 9-T.Keaton to LT 43 for 5 yards (89-T.Magee).

MRSHL Thundering Herd  - Downs (6 plays, 24 yards, 2:49 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 43
(3:14 - 1st) 1-W.Johnson to LT 43 for no gain (30-C.Woods).
+15 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 43
(2:53 - 1st) 8-G.Wells scrambles to LT 28 for 15 yards (44-M.Carabin).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 28
(2:12 - 1st) 5-S.Evans to LT 27 for 1 yard (43-T.Allen47-E.Kendzior).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - MRSHL 27
(1:28 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to LT 20 for 7 yards (7-J.Cole).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - MRSHL 20
(1:05 - 1st) 5-S.Evans to LT 19 for 1 yard (3-T.Baldwin7-J.Cole).
No Gain
4 & 1 - MRSHL 19
(0:25 - 1st) 5-S.Evans to LT 19 for no gain (97-M.Williams3-T.Baldwin).

LATECH Bulldogs

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 19
(0:15 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to LT 20 for 1 yard (2-D.Hodge).

MRSHL Thundering Herd  - TD (12 plays, 85 yards, 6:20 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
2 & 9 - LATECH 20
(15:00 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 0-C.Powell. 0-C.Powell to LT 30 for 10 yards (8-B.Drayton4-T.Beckett).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 30
(14:33 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 29 for -1 yard (4-T.Beckett).
Penalty
2 & 11 - LATECH 29
(14:18 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 86-W.Toussant. Penalty on MSH 7-J.McClain-Sapp Pass interference 15 yards enforced at LT 29. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 44
(14:12 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 0-C.Powell. 0-C.Powell to LT 49 for 5 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - LATECH 49
(13:39 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony to MSH 47 for 4 yards (2-D.Hodge).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - LATECH 47
(13:23 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to MSH 46 for 1 yard (3-S.Gilmore4-T.Beckett).
Penalty
1 & 10 - LATECH 46
(13:09 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Hardy. Penalty on MSH 7-J.McClain-Sapp Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSH 46. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 31
(13:02 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 86-W.Toussant. 86-W.Toussant to MSH 31 for no gain (6-M.Abraham).
+11 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 31
(12:25 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to MSH 20 for 11 yards (15-T.Johnson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 20
(12:01 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to MSH 19 for 1 yard (55-O.Porter8-B.Drayton).
Sack
2 & 9 - LATECH 19
(11:30 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony sacked at MSH 26 for -7 yards (32-K.Cumberlander).
+9 YD
3 & 16 - LATECH 26
(10:48 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy to MSH 17 for 9 yards (6-M.Abraham).
Field Goal
4 & 7 - LATECH 17
(10:09 - 2nd) 35-J.Barnes 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
Kickoff
(10:04 - 2nd) 53-G.Siemieniec kicks 64 yards from LT 35. 5-S.Evans to MSH 33 FUMBLES (42-J.Dickey). 42-J.Dickey to MSH 33 for no gain. Team penalty on MSH Personal Foul declined.
Sack
1 & 10 - MRSHL 33
(10:04 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony sacked at MSH 45 for -12 yards (3-S.Gilmore24-E.Neal).
No Gain
2 & 22 - MRSHL 45
(9:42 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Hardy.
+3 YD
3 & 22 - MRSHL 45
(9:11 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to MSH 42 for 3 yards (24-E.Neal4-T.Beckett).
Punt
4 & 19 - MRSHL 42
(8:24 - 2nd) 35-J.Barnes punts 27 yards from MSH 42 to MSH 15 fair catch by 13-B.Thompson.

LATECH Bulldogs  - Halftime (12 plays, 78 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
+23 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 15
(8:17 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 2-A.Henry. 2-A.Henry to MSH 38 for 23 yards (28-J.Kelly).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 38
(7:44 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 44 for 6 yards (28-J.Kelly).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - LATECH 44
(7:14 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 47 for 3 yards (94-K.Rose44-M.Carabin).
+5 YD
3 & 1 - LATECH 47
(6:35 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to LT 48 for 5 yards (44-M.Carabin).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 48
(5:59 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 13-B.Thompson. 13-B.Thompson to LT 30 for 18 yards (7-J.Cole).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 30
(5:35 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to LT 28 for 2 yards (44-M.Carabin94-K.Rose).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - LATECH 28
(4:52 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells to LT 21 for 7 yards.
+4 YD
3 & 1 - LATECH 21
(4:11 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to LT 17 for 4 yards (95-G.Wilbon7-J.Cole).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 17
(3:39 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to LT 11 for 6 yards (46-E.Barnett).
-3 YD
2 & 4 - LATECH 11
(3:02 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells to LT 14 for -3 yards (44-M.Carabin55-L.Bell).
+13 YD
3 & 7 - LATECH 14
(2:18 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 20-B.Knox. 20-B.Knox to LT 1 for 13 yards (93-D.Hall2-Z.Hannibal).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - LATECH 1
(2:01 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:57 - 2nd) 96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.

LATECH Bulldogs  - Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:57 - 2nd) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 65 yards from MSH 35. 86-W.Toussant to LT 21 for 21 yards (8-B.Drayton24-E.Neal).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 21
(1:50 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 80-G.Hebert. 80-G.Hebert to LT 24 for 3 yards (7-J.McClain-Sapp).
+21 YD
2 & 7 - LATECH 24
(1:32 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy to LT 45 for 21 yards (3-S.Gilmore4-T.Beckett).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 45
(1:19 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 0-C.Powell. 0-C.Powell to MSH 49 for 6 yards (1-D.Pitts).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - LATECH 49
(0:56 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 80-G.Hebert. 80-G.Hebert to MSH 44 for 5 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 44
(0:52 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 0-C.Powell.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 44
(0:49 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy to MSH 31 for 13 yards (7-J.McClain-Sapp).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 31
(0:44 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy to MSH 19 for 12 yards (7-J.McClain-Sapp).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 19
(0:39 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to MSH 16 for 3 yards (92-R.Croom24-E.Neal).
+12 YD
2 & 7 - LATECH 16
(0:33 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy to MSH 4 for 12 yards (41-A.Beauplan8-B.Drayton).
+3 YD
1 & 4 - LATECH 4
(0:23 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to MSH 1 for 3 yards (90-E.Carpenter).
No Gain
2 & 1 - LATECH 1
(0:09 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to MSH 1 for no gain (99-J.Edwards).
No Gain
3 & 1 - LATECH 1
(0:06 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to MSH 1 for no gain (24-E.Neal).

MRSHL Thundering Herd  - Interception (1 plays, -70 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 65 yards from MSH 35. 86-W.Toussant to LT 16 for 16 yards. Penalty on LT 88-K.Maxwell Illegal block in the back 8 yards enforced at LT 16.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 8
(14:54 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 9 for 1 yard (24-E.Neal).
-1 YD
2 & 9 - MRSHL 9
(14:25 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 8-J.Johnson. 8-J.Johnson to LT 8 for -1 yard (32-K.Cumberlander).
Penalty
3 & 10 - MRSHL 8
(13:49 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony sacked at LT 4 for -4 yards. Penalty on MSH 99-J.Edwards Offside 5 yards enforced at LT 8. No Play. (99-J.Edwards).
Sack
3 & 5 - MRSHL 13
(13:29 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony sacked at LT 7 for -6 yards (2-D.Hodge55-O.Porter).
Punt
4 & 11 - MRSHL 7
(12:47 - 3rd) 35-J.Barnes punts 29 yards from LT 7. 13-B.Thompson to LT 23 for 13 yards (45-J.Adams89-T.Magee).

LATECH Bulldogs  - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - LATECH 23
(12:37 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines INTERCEPTED by 30-C.Woods at LT 7. 30-C.Woods to LT 7 for no gain (11-X.Gaines).

MRSHL Thundering Herd  - TD (8 plays, 51 yards, 3:56 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 7
(12:29 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 9 for 2 yards (41-A.Beauplan99-J.Edwards).
No Gain
2 & 8 - MRSHL 9
(11:58 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 0-C.Powell.
+7 YD
3 & 8 - MRSHL 9
(11:54 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony scrambles to LT 16 FUMBLES (41-A.Beauplan). out of bounds at the LT 16.
Punt
4 & 1 - MRSHL 16
(11:38 - 3rd) 35-J.Barnes punts 35 yards from LT 16 to MSH 49 fair catch by 13-B.Thompson.

LATECH Bulldogs  - TD (5 plays, 77 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 49
(11:30 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 80-S.Ahmed. 80-S.Ahmed to LT 40 for 11 yards (52-T.Grubbs).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 40
(11:02 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to LT 36 for 4 yards (1-K.Ladler). Penalty on LT 94-K.Rose Holding 10 yards enforced at LT 36.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 26
(10:41 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to LT 23 for 3 yards (3-T.Baldwin52-T.Grubbs).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - LATECH 23
(10:03 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to LT 17 for 6 yards (3-T.Baldwin52-T.Grubbs).
+5 YD
3 & 1 - LATECH 17
(9:39 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to LT 12 for 5 yards (44-M.Carabin).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 12
(9:10 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells to LT 11 for 1 yard (3-T.Baldwin).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - LATECH 11
(8:27 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to LT 7 for 4 yards (3-T.Baldwin2-Z.Hannibal).
+7 YD
3 & 5 - LATECH 7
(7:43 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:34 - 3rd) 96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.

MRSHL Thundering Herd  - TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 2:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:34 - 3rd) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 61 yards from MSH 35. 86-W.Toussant to LT 23 for 19 yards (41-A.Beauplan18-C.Gray).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 23
(7:29 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy to LT 26 for 3 yards (15-T.Johnson).
+12 YD
2 & 7 - MRSHL 26
(7:01 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy to LT 38 for 12 yards (8-B.Drayton).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 38
(6:24 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 0-C.Powell.
+50 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 38
(6:20 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 80-G.Hebert. 80-G.Hebert to MSH 12 for 50 yards (8-B.Drayton).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 12
(5:48 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:41 - 3rd) 35-J.Barnes extra point is good.

LATECH Bulldogs  - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:41 - 3rd) 53-G.Siemieniec kicks 61 yards from LT 35. 5-S.Evans to MSH 25 for 21 yards (36-J.Myles).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25
(5:33 - 3rd) 5-S.Evans to MSH 40 for 15 yards (4-B.Williamson).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 40
(5:05 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 80-S.Ahmed. 80-S.Ahmed to MSH 39 for -1 yard (1-K.Ladler46-E.Barnett).
+5 YD
2 & 11 - LATECH 39
(4:33 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to MSH 44 for 5 yards (46-E.Barnett95-G.Wilbon).
+10 YD
3 & 6 - LATECH 44
(3:55 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage to LT 46 for 10 yards (4-B.Williamson).
+46 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 46
(3:18 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 2-A.Henry. 2-A.Henry runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:09 - 3rd) 96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.

MRSHL Thundering Herd  - TD (11 plays, 85 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:09 - 3rd) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 30 yards from MSH 35 out of bounds at the LT 35.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35
(3:09 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 25-G.Garner. 25-G.Garner to LT 32 for -3 yards (41-A.Beauplan1-D.Pitts).
+11 YD
2 & 13 - MRSHL 32
(2:34 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 13-I.Graham. 13-I.Graham to LT 43 for 11 yards.
No Gain
3 & 2 - MRSHL 43
(2:07 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 0-C.Powell.
Punt
4 & 2 - MRSHL 43
(1:59 - 3rd) 35-J.Barnes punts 42 yards from LT 43 to MSH 15 fair catch by 13-B.Thompson.

LATECH Bulldogs  - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 15
(1:52 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 24 for 9 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - LATECH 24
(1:22 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 26 for 2 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 26
(0:47 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 37 for 11 yards (30-C.Woods).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 37
(0:07 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 41 for 4 yards (97-M.Williams47-E.Kendzior).
+12 YD
2 & 6 - LATECH 41
(15:00 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to LT 47 for 12 yards (17-B.Calhoun).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 47
(14:28 - 4th) 8-G.Wells complete to 2-A.Henry. 2-A.Henry to LT 44 for 3 yards.
-1 YD
2 & 7 - LATECH 44
(13:53 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to LT 45 for -1 yard (17-B.Calhoun).
+15 YD
3 & 8 - LATECH 45
(13:10 - 4th) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage to LT 30 for 15 yards (46-E.Barnett).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 30
(12:34 - 4th) 5-S.Evans to LT 24 for 6 yards (97-M.Williams).
-2 YD
2 & 4 - LATECH 24
(11:53 - 4th) 5-S.Evans to LT 26 for -2 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
+26 YD
3 & 6 - LATECH 26
(11:10 - 4th) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:03 - 4th) 96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.

MRSHL Thundering Herd  - Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 3:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:03 - 4th) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 61 yards from MSH 35. 86-W.Toussant to LT 28 for 24 yards (24-E.Neal).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 28
(10:58 - 4th) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Graham.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 28
(10:49 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to LT 30 for 2 yards (32-K.Cumberlander).
Sack
3 & 8 - MRSHL 30
(10:17 - 4th) 9-L.Anthony sacked at LT 27 for -3 yards (59-I.Bush4-T.Beckett).
Punt
4 & 11 - MRSHL 27
(9:33 - 4th) 35-J.Barnes punts 48 yards from LT 27 Downed at the MSH 25.

LATECH Bulldogs  - TD (12 plays, 102 yards, 4:45 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25
(9:19 - 4th) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage to MSH 30 for 5 yards (6-D.Brown4-B.Williamson).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - LATECH 30
(8:36 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to MSH 33 for 3 yards (52-T.Grubbs55-L.Bell).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - LATECH 33
(7:50 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to MSH 35 for 2 yards (4-B.Williamson3-T.Baldwin).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 35
(7:09 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to MSH 41 for 6 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
No Gain
2 & 4 - LATECH 41
(6:21 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to MSH 41 for no gain (3-T.Baldwin).
No Gain
3 & 4 - LATECH 41
(5:35 - 4th) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines.
Punt
4 & 4 - LATECH 41
(5:30 - 4th) 43-R.LeFevre punts 46 yards from MSH 41. 0-C.Powell to LT 13 for no gain (48-Z.Appio).

MRSHL Thundering Herd  - End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:01 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 13
(5:21 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy to LT 21 for 8 yards (10-J.Bowers).
+8 YD
2 & 2 - MRSHL 21
(4:56 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 88-K.Maxwell. 88-K.Maxwell to LT 29 for 8 yards (10-J.Bowers18-C.Gray).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 29
(4:24 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 80-G.Hebert. 80-G.Hebert to LT 37 for 8 yards (16-B.Cavicante3-S.Gilmore).
+5 YD
2 & 2 - MRSHL 37
(3:55 - 4th) 22-I.Tucker to LT 42 for 5 yards (16-B.Cavicante).
+31 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 42
(3:29 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 8-J.Johnson. 8-J.Johnson to MSH 27 for 31 yards (8-B.Drayton).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 27
(2:55 - 4th) 3-A.Allen to MSH 25 for 2 yards (19-S.Scarcelle).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 25
(2:29 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 8-J.Johnson. 8-J.Johnson to MSH 23 for 2 yards (1-D.Pitts).
+4 YD
3 & 6 - MRSHL 23
(1:49 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 8-J.Johnson. 8-J.Johnson to MSH 19 for 4 yards.
+10 YD
4 & 2 - MRSHL 19
(1:16 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 22-I.Tucker. 22-I.Tucker to MSH 9 for 10 yards (16-B.Cavicante).
No Gain
1 & 9 - MRSHL 9
(0:49 - 4th) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Johnson.
+9 YD
2 & 9 - MRSHL 9
(0:43 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 13-I.Graham. 13-I.Graham runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:36 - 4th) 35-J.Barnes extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35
(0:36 - 4th) Penalty on MSH 58-E.Alston Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LT 35. No Play.

LATECH Bulldogs

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:36 - 4th) 35-J.Barnes kicks 12 yards from LT 50. 7-C.Gammage to MSH 38 for no gain.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 38
(0:35 - 4th) kneels at MSH 37 for -1 yard.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores