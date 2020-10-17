Drive Chart
|
|
|NAVY
|ECU
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|19
|Rushing
|15
|13
|Passing
|2
|5
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|3-13
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|318
|372
|Total Plays
|62
|65
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|288
|268
|Rush Attempts
|57
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|6.0
|Yards Passing
|30
|104
|Comp. - Att.
|3-5
|10-20
|Yards Per Pass
|3.5
|4.2
|Penalties - Yards
|3-24
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|4
|2
|Rushing TDs
|4
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|4-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-29.6
|3-40.3
|Return Yards
|1
|8
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|1-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1--1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|30
|PASS YDS
|104
|
|
|288
|RUSH YDS
|268
|
|
|318
|TOTAL YDS
|372
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Smith 43 FB
|N. Smith
|17
|157
|2
|32
|
J. Carothers 34 FB
|J. Carothers
|18
|82
|1
|20
|
T. Goslin 2 QB
|T. Goslin
|7
|27
|0
|7
|
C. Williams 20 RB
|C. Williams
|2
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Walker 80 WR
|M. Walker
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Morris 8 QB
|D. Morris
|8
|4
|1
|9
|
M. Fells 23 RB
|M. Fells
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Warren 13 RB
|C. Warren
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Carothers 34 FB
|J. Carothers
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
R. Mitchell 87 WR
|R. Mitchell
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
M. Cooper 3 WR
|M. Cooper
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
M. Fells 23 RB
|M. Fells
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Walker 80 WR
|M. Walker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Fagot 54 LB
|D. Fagot
|9-3
|1.0
|0
|
T. Tuitele 45 LB
|T. Tuitele
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Straw 51 LB
|N. Straw
|6-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Atwaters 36 S
|D. Atwaters
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brennan 7 DB
|K. Brennan
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. McMorris 5 CB
|M. McMorris
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Okafor 95 DT
|T. Okafor
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall 1 S
|J. Marshall
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Clear 29 CB
|C. Clear
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kinley 3 CB
|C. Kinley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Perkins 96 DT
|J. Perkins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Adams 41 LB
|T. Adams
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Berniard Jr. 67 NT
|D. Berniard Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Johns 52 LB
|M. Johns
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Nichols 43 K
|B. Nichols
|0/0
|0
|3/4
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Davies 47 K
|D. Davies
|5
|29.6
|2
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Walker 80 WR
|M. Walker
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Garcia 10 QB
|M. Garcia
|10/20
|104
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Harris 47 RB
|R. Harris
|22
|172
|1
|80
|
M. Garcia 10 QB
|M. Garcia
|15
|63
|1
|23
|
T. Snead 22 WR
|T. Snead
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
K. Mitchell 25 RB
|K. Mitchell
|5
|19
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Snead 22 WR
|T. Snead
|5
|4
|39
|0
|11
|
A. Omotosho 8 WR
|A. Omotosho
|5
|2
|26
|0
|18
|
C. Johnson 5 WR
|C. Johnson
|4
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
K. Mitchell 25 RB
|K. Mitchell
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
B. Proehl 11 WR
|B. Proehl
|4
|2
|6
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. D'Abreu 45 DL
|R. D'Abreu
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Willis 99 DL
|C. Willis
|7-2
|1.0
|0
|
S. Dourseau 27 DB
|S. Dourseau
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
X. Smith 12 LB
|X. Smith
|5-11
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wilson 35 DB
|J. Wilson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. McMillian 21 DB
|J. McMillian
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stephens 7 LB
|C. Stephens
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ramseur 51 LB
|A. Ramseur
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bivens 38 LB
|B. Bivens
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
W. Saba 17 DB
|W. Saba
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fleming 4 DB
|M. Fleming
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
E. Morris 90 DL
|E. Morris
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Johnson 20 DB
|N. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Kennedy 19 DB
|R. Kennedy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Verity 9 K
|J. Verity
|3/4
|40
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Young 43 P
|J. Young
|3
|40.3
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Mitchell 25 RB
|K. Mitchell
|2
|13.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Snead 22 WR
|T. Snead
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Interception (4 plays, -23 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 9-J.Verity kicks 59 yards from ECU 35 out of bounds at the NAV 6.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 35(15:00 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 37 for 2 yards (51-A.Ramseur27-S.Dourseau).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - NAVY 37(14:30 - 1st) 8-D.Morris complete to 34-J.Carothers. 34-J.Carothers to ECU 49 for 14 yards (27-S.Dourseau12-X.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 49(13:56 - 1st) 8-D.Morris to ECU 46 for 3 yards (20-N.Johnson).
|Int
|
2 & 7 - NAVY 46(13:23 - 1st) 8-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Walker INTERCEPTED by 4-M.Fleming at ECU 13. 4-M.Fleming to ECU 12 for -1 yard.
ECU
Pirates
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 12(13:13 - 1st) 47-R.Harris to ECU 12 for no gain (51-N.Straw41-T.Adams).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ECU 12(12:45 - 1st) 47-R.Harris to ECU 16 for 4 yards (41-T.Adams).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - ECU 16(12:15 - 1st) 10-M.Garcia scrambles to ECU 17 for 1 yard (96-J.Perkins).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - ECU 17(11:37 - 1st) 43-J.Young punts 33 yards from ECU 17 to the NAV 50 downed by 46-R.Hill.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (6 plays, 50 yards, 3:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 50(11:27 - 1st) 8-D.Morris to ECU 49 for 1 yard (35-J.Wilson99-C.Willis).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 9 - NAVY 49(10:58 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to ECU 29 for 20 yards (38-B.Bivens12-X.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 29(10:30 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to ECU 29 for no gain (38-B.Bivens12-X.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 29(9:54 - 1st) 13-C.Warren to ECU 26 for 3 yards (17-W.Saba).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - NAVY 26(9:16 - 1st) 80-M.Walker to ECU 20 for 6 yards (17-W.Saba).
|+20 YD
|
4 & 1 - NAVY 20(8:29 - 1st) 43-N.Smith runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:21 - 1st) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
ECU
Pirates
- FG (12 plays, 52 yards, 3:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:21 - 1st) 39-B.Fee kicks 40 yards from NAV 35 to ECU 25 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ECU 25(8:21 - 1st) Penalty on ECU 75-S.Bailey False start 5 yards enforced at ECU 25. No Play.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 15 - ECU 20(8:21 - 1st) 10-M.Garcia to ECU 43 for 23 yards (3-C.Kinley).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 43(7:52 - 1st) 47-R.Harris to NAV 49 for 8 yards (54-D.Fagot7-K.Brennan).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - ECU 49(7:25 - 1st) 47-R.Harris to NAV 48 for 1 yard (96-J.Perkins5-M.McMorris).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ECU 48(6:53 - 1st) 47-R.Harris to NAV 46 for 2 yards (45-T.Tuitele).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 46(6:25 - 1st) 10-M.Garcia complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson to NAV 31 for 15 yards (45-T.Tuitele).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 31(6:04 - 1st) 47-R.Harris to NAV 13 for 18 yards (36-D.Atwaters96-J.Perkins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 13(5:42 - 1st) 10-M.Garcia incomplete. Intended for 8-A.Omotosho.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - ECU 13(5:37 - 1st) Team penalty on ECU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at NAV 13. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 15 - ECU 18(5:37 - 1st) 10-M.Garcia incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson. Penalty on ECU 72-J.Edwards Holding 10 yards enforced at NAV 18. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 25 - ECU 28(5:29 - 1st) 10-M.Garcia scrambles pushed ob at NAV 23 for 5 yards (7-K.Brennan).
|No Gain
|
3 & 20 - ECU 23(4:55 - 1st) 10-M.Garcia incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Snead.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 20 - ECU 23(4:49 - 1st) 9-J.Verity 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Fumble (2 plays, 0 yards, 0:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:44 - 1st) 9-J.Verity kicks 40 yards from ECU 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by 13-C.Warren.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(4:44 - 1st) 8-D.Morris complete to 3-M.Cooper. 3-M.Cooper to NAV 27 for 2 yards (21-J.McMillian).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - NAVY 27(4:17 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 25 FUMBLES (45-R.D'Abreu). 90-E.Morris to NAV 25 for no gain.
ECU
Pirates
- FG (4 plays, 17 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 25(4:10 - 1st) 47-R.Harris to NAV 12 for 13 yards (1-J.Marshall5-M.McMorris).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 12(3:47 - 1st) 47-R.Harris to NAV 8 for 4 yards (51-N.Straw5-M.McMorris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - ECU 8(3:14 - 1st) 47-R.Harris to NAV 8 for no gain (51-N.Straw54-D.Fagot).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ECU 8(2:36 - 1st) 10-M.Garcia incomplete.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - ECU 8(2:28 - 1st) 9-J.Verity 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:23 - 1st) 9-J.Verity kicks 40 yards from ECU 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by 13-C.Warren.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(2:23 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 27 for 2 yards (12-X.Smith).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - NAVY 27(1:46 - 1st) 8-D.Morris to NAV 26 for -1 yard (7-C.Stephens).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - NAVY 26(1:05 - 1st) 8-D.Morris sacked at NAV 17 for -9 yards (99-C.Willis).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - NAVY 17(0:18 - 1st) 47-D.Davies punts 20 yards from NAV 17 out of bounds at the NAV 37.
ECU
Pirates
- Missed FG (6 plays, 23 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 37(0:13 - 1st) 25-K.Mitchell to NAV 35 for 2 yards (5-M.McMorris).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - ECU 35(15:00 - 2nd) 10-M.Garcia to NAV 31 for 4 yards (51-N.Straw41-T.Adams).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 4 - ECU 31(14:18 - 2nd) 10-M.Garcia complete to 8-A.Omotosho. 8-A.Omotosho to NAV 13 for 18 yards (29-C.Clear).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 13(13:41 - 2nd) 47-R.Harris to NAV 12 for 1 yard (54-D.Fagot).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - ECU 12(13:06 - 2nd) 10-M.Garcia sacked at NAV 14 for -2 yards (51-N.Straw).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - ECU 14(12:18 - 2nd) 10-M.Garcia incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
|No Good
|
4 & 11 - ECU 14(12:08 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity 31 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 95-T.Okafor.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 20(12:06 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to NAV 25 for 5 yards (38-B.Bivens).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - NAVY 25(11:47 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris to NAV 22 for -3 yards (45-R.D'Abreu).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 8 - NAVY 22(11:13 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris to NAV 24 for 2 yards (99-C.Willis38-B.Bivens).
|Penalty
|
4 & 6 - NAVY 24(10:28 - 2nd) Penalty on NAV 16-J.Glenn False start 5 yards enforced at NAV 24. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - NAVY 19(10:28 - 2nd) 47-D.Davies punts 34 yards from NAV 19. 22-T.Snead to NAV 44 for 9 yards (16-J.Glenn48-J.Adams).
ECU
Pirates
- TD (8 plays, 44 yards, 3:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 44(10:10 - 2nd) 10-M.Garcia incomplete. Intended for 8-A.Omotosho.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ECU 44(10:04 - 2nd) 10-M.Garcia incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Proehl.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - ECU 44(9:57 - 2nd) 10-M.Garcia complete to 8-A.Omotosho. 8-A.Omotosho to NAV 36 for 8 yards (7-K.Brennan).
|+11 YD
|
4 & 2 - ECU 36(9:14 - 2nd) 10-M.Garcia complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to NAV 25 for 11 yards (36-D.Atwaters).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 25(8:42 - 2nd) 25-K.Mitchell pushed ob at NAV 14 for 11 yards (7-K.Brennan).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 14(8:16 - 2nd) 25-K.Mitchell to NAV 5 for 9 yards (54-D.Fagot7-K.Brennan).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - ECU 5(7:46 - 2nd) 10-M.Garcia scrambles to NAV 3 for 2 yards (95-T.Okafor54-D.Fagot).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - ECU 3(7:12 - 2nd) 10-M.Garcia runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:03 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:03 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity kicks 40 yards from ECU 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by 13-C.Warren.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(7:03 - 2nd) 20-C.Williams to NAV 34 for 9 yards (17-W.Saba).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - NAVY 34(6:30 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to NAV 38 for 4 yards (99-C.Willis12-X.Smith).
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 38(5:58 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to ECU 30 for 32 yards (35-J.Wilson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 30(5:24 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to ECU 25 for 5 yards (12-X.Smith7-C.Stephens).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - NAVY 25(4:55 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to ECU 23 for 2 yards (12-X.Smith).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 3 - NAVY 23(4:21 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris complete to 87-R.Mitchell. 87-R.Mitchell to ECU 9 for 14 yards (12-X.Smith27-S.Dourseau).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - NAVY 9(3:51 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(3:48 - 2nd) 43-B.Nichols extra point is no good.
ECU
Pirates
- Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:48 - 2nd) 39-B.Fee kicks 40 yards from NAV 35 to ECU 25 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 25(3:48 - 2nd) 47-R.Harris to ECU 28 for 3 yards (45-T.Tuitele).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - ECU 28(3:23 - 2nd) 47-R.Harris to ECU 29 for 1 yard (45-T.Tuitele52-M.Johns).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - ECU 29(3:13 - 2nd) 10-M.Garcia scrambles to ECU 37 for 8 yards (41-T.Adams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 37(2:50 - 2nd) 10-M.Garcia incomplete. Intended for 8-A.Omotosho.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - ECU 37(2:41 - 2nd) 10-M.Garcia scrambles to ECU 43 for 6 yards (45-T.Tuitele).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - ECU 43(1:56 - 2nd) 10-M.Garcia complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to ECU 44 for 1 yard (3-C.Kinley).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - ECU 44(1:43 - 2nd) 43-J.Young punts 38 yards from ECU 44 to NAV 18 fair catch by 13-C.Warren.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Halftime (5 plays, 21 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 18(1:35 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 23 for 5 yards (27-S.Dourseau12-X.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - NAVY 23(1:28 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to NAV 28 for 5 yards (45-R.D'Abreu12-X.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 28(1:17 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to NAV 32 for 4 yards (38-B.Bivens35-J.Wilson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - NAVY 32(0:29 - 2nd) 23-M.Fells to NAV 33 for 1 yard (90-E.Morris12-X.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - NAVY 33(0:04 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 39 for 6 yards (12-X.Smith).
ECU
Pirates
- Fumble (4 plays, 25 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-B.Fee kicks 40 yards from NAV 35 to ECU 25 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 47-R.Harris to ECU 35 for 10 yards (54-D.Fagot).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 35(14:44 - 3rd) 47-R.Harris to ECU 36 for 1 yard (67-D.Berniard).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - ECU 36(14:06 - 3rd) 10-M.Garcia incomplete. Intended for 8-A.Omotosho. Penalty on NAV 3-C.Kinley Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ECU 36. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 49(14:01 - 3rd) 47-R.Harris to NAV 50 FUMBLES (45-T.Tuitele). 99-A.Saipaia to NAV 50 for no gain.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 50(13:41 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to ECU 47 for 3 yards (7-C.Stephens).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - NAVY 47(13:11 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris to ECU 45 for 2 yards (51-A.Ramseur).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - NAVY 45(12:24 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris to ECU 44 for 1 yard (45-R.D'Abreu).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NAVY 44(11:41 - 3rd) 47-D.Davies punts 30 yards from ECU 44 to ECU 14 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.
ECU
Pirates
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ECU 14(11:34 - 3rd) 10-M.Garcia sacked at ECU 5 for -9 yards (54-D.Fagot).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 19 - ECU 5(11:02 - 3rd) 10-M.Garcia complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to ECU 10 for 5 yards (29-C.Clear).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - ECU 10(10:26 - 3rd) 10-M.Garcia incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Proehl.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - ECU 10(10:23 - 3rd) 43-J.Young punts 50 yards from ECU 10. 80-M.Walker to NAV 41 for 1 yard (46-R.Hill17-W.Saba).
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (3 plays, 59 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 41(10:03 - 3rd) 2-T.Goslin to NAV 47 for 6 yards (19-R.Kennedy38-B.Bivens).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 4 - NAVY 47(9:25 - 3rd) 43-N.Smith to ECU 29 for 24 yards (21-J.McMillian19-R.Kennedy).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 29(8:58 - 3rd) 43-N.Smith runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:51 - 3rd) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
ECU
Pirates
- Downs (6 plays, 30 yards, 3:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:51 - 3rd) 39-B.Fee kicks 55 yards from NAV 35. 25-K.Mitchell to ECU 20 for 10 yards (33-A.Cuevas-Gillis).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 20(8:46 - 3rd) 10-M.Garcia complete to 25-K.Mitchell. 25-K.Mitchell pushed ob at ECU 35 for 15 yards (45-T.Tuitele).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 20(8:46 - 3rd) 10-M.Garcia complete to 25-K.Mitchell. 25-K.Mitchell pushed ob at ECU 33 for 13 yards (36-D.Atwaters).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 33(8:21 - 3rd) 10-M.Garcia to ECU 47 for 14 yards (5-M.McMorris7-K.Brennan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 47(7:52 - 3rd) 25-K.Mitchell to ECU 47 for no gain (5-M.McMorris).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - ECU 47(7:15 - 3rd) 10-M.Garcia complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to NAV 47 for 6 yards (54-D.Fagot51-N.Straw).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - ECU 47(6:27 - 3rd) 47-R.Harris to NAV 45 for 2 yards (36-D.Atwaters).
|-5 YD
|
4 & 2 - ECU 45(5:46 - 3rd) 10-M.Garcia to NAV 50 for -5 yards (95-T.Okafor).
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (12 plays, 50 yards, 5:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 50(5:37 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to ECU 49 for 1 yard (45-R.D'Abreu12-X.Smith).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - NAVY 49(4:57 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to ECU 35 for 14 yards (27-S.Dourseau).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 35(4:37 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to ECU 29 for 6 yards (7-C.Stephens17-W.Saba).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - NAVY 29(4:09 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to ECU 27 for 2 yards (90-E.Morris).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - NAVY 27(3:41 - 3rd) 43-N.Smith to ECU 23 for 4 yards (27-S.Dourseau90-E.Morris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 23(3:17 - 3rd) 2-T.Goslin incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Fells.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 23(3:10 - 3rd) 2-T.Goslin to ECU 16 for 7 yards (7-C.Stephens).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - NAVY 16(2:42 - 3rd) 43-N.Smith to ECU 12 for 4 yards (35-J.Wilson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 12(2:15 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to ECU 10 for 2 yards (99-C.Willis27-S.Dourseau).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - NAVY 10(1:31 - 3rd) 2-T.Goslin to ECU 4 for 6 yards (21-J.McMillian12-X.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - NAVY 4(0:55 - 3rd) 2-T.Goslin to ECU 3 for 1 yard (45-R.D'Abreu38-B.Bivens).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - NAVY 3(0:03 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 3rd) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
ECU
Pirates
- TD (2 plays, 84 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 4th) 39-B.Fee kicks 65 yards from NAV 35. 25-K.Mitchell to ECU 16 for 16 yards (42-I.Blake7-K.Brennan).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 16(14:52 - 4th) 47-R.Harris to ECU 20 for 4 yards (52-M.Johns).
|+80 YD
|
2 & 6 - ECU 20(14:28 - 4th) 47-R.Harris runs 80 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:15 - 4th) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:15 - 4th) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(14:15 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 25 for no gain (45-R.D'Abreu).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 25(13:51 - 4th) 2-T.Goslin to NAV 25 for no gain (4-M.Fleming).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - NAVY 25(13:16 - 4th) 2-T.Goslin scrambles pushed ob at NAV 30 for 5 yards (51-A.Ramseur).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - NAVY 30(12:36 - 4th) 47-D.Davies punts 37 yards from NAV 30 to ECU 33 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.
ECU
Pirates
- FG (11 plays, 45 yards, 5:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 33(12:27 - 4th) 47-R.Harris to ECU 35 for 2 yards (51-N.Straw).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 8 - ECU 35(12:00 - 4th) 22-T.Snead to NAV 45 for 20 yards (54-D.Fagot).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 45(11:25 - 4th) 47-R.Harris to NAV 38 for 7 yards (7-K.Brennan5-M.McMorris).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - ECU 38(11:05 - 4th) 47-R.Harris to NAV 30 for 8 yards.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 30(10:32 - 4th) 25-K.Mitchell to NAV 33 for -3 yards (1-J.Marshall).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 13 - ECU 33(9:57 - 4th) 10-M.Garcia pushed ob at NAV 21 for 12 yards (36-D.Atwaters).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - ECU 21(9:26 - 4th) to NAV 22 FUMBLES. 10-M.Garcia recovers at the NAV 22. 10-M.Garcia to NAV 22 for no gain (54-D.Fagot51-N.Straw).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 2 - ECU 22(8:54 - 4th) 10-M.Garcia to NAV 19 for 3 yards (95-T.Okafor).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 19(8:29 - 4th) 47-R.Harris to NAV 15 for 4 yards (54-D.Fagot).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 6 - ECU 15(7:55 - 4th) to NAV 20 FUMBLES. 10-M.Garcia to NAV 20 for no gain.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 11 - ECU 20(7:13 - 4th) 10-M.Garcia to NAV 22 for -2 yards (1-J.Marshall54-D.Fagot).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - ECU 22(6:38 - 4th) 9-J.Verity 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (12 plays, 32 yards, 6:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:33 - 4th) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(6:33 - 4th) 43-N.Smith to NAV 32 for 7 yards (51-A.Ramseur12-X.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - NAVY 32(5:52 - 4th) 43-N.Smith to NAV 36 for 4 yards (45-R.D'Abreu).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 36(5:15 - 4th) 43-N.Smith to NAV 38 for 2 yards (45-R.D'Abreu51-A.Ramseur).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - NAVY 38(4:36 - 4th) 43-N.Smith to NAV 43 for 5 yards (21-J.McMillian7-C.Stephens).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - NAVY 43(3:53 - 4th) 43-N.Smith to NAV 44 for 1 yard (45-R.D'Abreu99-C.Willis).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - NAVY 44(3:16 - 4th) 43-N.Smith to NAV 46 for 2 yards (35-J.Wilson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 46(2:51 - 4th) 2-T.Goslin to NAV 48 for 2 yards (99-C.Willis51-A.Ramseur).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - NAVY 48(2:46 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to ECU 37 for 15 yards (99-C.Willis).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 37(2:04 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to ECU 36 for 1 yard (99-C.Willis12-X.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NAVY 36(1:59 - 4th) 20-C.Williams to ECU 36 for no gain (4-M.Fleming35-J.Wilson).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 9 - NAVY 36(1:15 - 4th) 13-C.Warren to ECU 38 for -2 yards (27-S.Dourseau).
|Penalty
|
4 & 11 - NAVY 38(0:27 - 4th) Team penalty on NAV Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ECU 38. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - NAVY 43(0:27 - 4th) 47-D.Davies punts 28 yards from ECU 43 to ECU 15 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.
ECU
Pirates
- End of Game (4 plays, 26 yards, 0:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 15(0:22 - 4th) 10-M.Garcia incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - ECU 15(0:17 - 4th) 10-M.Garcia complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead pushed ob at ECU 26 for 11 yards (5-M.McMorris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 26(0:10 - 4th) 10-M.Garcia incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - ECU 26(0:04 - 4th) 10-M.Garcia complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead 47-R.Harris to ECU 34 FUMBLES. 96-J.Perkins to ECU 41 for no gain.
