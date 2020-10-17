Drive Chart
NAVY
ECU

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
N. Smith 43 FB
2 TDs, 157 Yds
R. Harris 47 RB
172 RuYds, RuTD
1st Quarter
Touchdown 8:29
43-N.Smith runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
50
yds
03:06
pos
6
0
Point After TD 8:21
43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Field Goal 4:49
9-J.Verity 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
72
yds
03:32
pos
7
3
Field Goal 2:28
9-J.Verity 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
17
yds
01:42
pos
7
6
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 7:12
10-M.Garcia runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
44
yds
03:07
pos
7
12
Point After TD 7:03
9-J.Verity extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
13
Touchdown 3:51
8-D.Morris runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
03:15
pos
13
13
Missed Point After Touchdown 3:48
43-B.Nichols extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
13
13
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 8:58
43-N.Smith runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
59
yds
01:12
pos
19
13
Point After TD 8:51
43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
13
Touchdown 0:03
34-J.Carothers runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
50
yds
05:37
pos
26
13
Point After TD 0:00
43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
13
4th Quarter
Touchdown 14:28
47-R.Harris runs 80 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
84
yds
00:45
pos
27
19
Point After TD 14:15
9-J.Verity extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
20
Field Goal 6:38
9-J.Verity 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
45
yds
05:49
pos
27
23
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 19
Rushing 15 13
Passing 2 5
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 4-12 3-13
4th Down Conv 3-3 2-3
Total Net Yards 318 372
Total Plays 62 65
Avg Gain 5.1 5.7
Net Yards Rushing 288 268
Rush Attempts 57 45
Avg Rush Yards 5.1 6.0
Yards Passing 30 104
Comp. - Att. 3-5 10-20
Yards Per Pass 3.5 4.2
Penalties - Yards 3-24 3-20
Touchdowns 4 2
Rushing TDs 4 2
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 4-2
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 5-29.6 3-40.3
Return Yards 1 8
Punts - Returns 1-1 1-9
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1--1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Navy 2-2 7614027
East Carolina 1-2 6701023
Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium Greenville, NC
 30 PASS YDS 104
288 RUSH YDS 268
318 TOTAL YDS 372
Navy
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Morris 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 30 0 1 88.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 30 0 1 88.0
D. Morris 3/4 30 0 1
T. Goslin 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
T. Goslin 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Smith 43 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 157 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 157 2
N. Smith 17 157 2 32
J. Carothers 34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 82 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 82 1
J. Carothers 18 82 1 20
T. Goslin 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 27 0
T. Goslin 7 27 0 7
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
C. Williams 2 9 0 9
M. Walker 80 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
M. Walker 1 6 0 6
D. Morris 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 4 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 4 1
D. Morris 8 4 1 9
M. Fells 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
M. Fells 1 1 0 1
C. Warren 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
C. Warren 2 1 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Carothers 34 FB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
J. Carothers 1 1 14 0 14
R. Mitchell 87 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
R. Mitchell 1 1 14 0 14
M. Cooper 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
M. Cooper 1 1 2 0 2
M. Fells 23 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Fells 1 0 0 0 0
M. Walker 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Walker 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Fagot 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-3 0 1.0
D. Fagot 9-3 1.0 0
T. Tuitele 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
T. Tuitele 6-0 0.0 0
N. Straw 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
N. Straw 6-2 1.0 0
D. Atwaters 36 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Atwaters 5-0 0.0 0
K. Brennan 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
K. Brennan 4-3 0.0 0
M. McMorris 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
M. McMorris 4-4 0.0 0
T. Okafor 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Okafor 3-0 0.0 0
J. Marshall 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Marshall 3-0 0.0 0
C. Clear 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Clear 2-0 0.0 0
C. Kinley 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Kinley 2-0 0.0 0
J. Perkins 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Perkins 2-1 0.0 0
T. Adams 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
T. Adams 2-2 0.0 0
D. Berniard Jr. 67 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Berniard Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
M. Johns 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Johns 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Nichols 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/4
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/4
B. Nichols 0/0 0 3/4 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Davies 47 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 29.6 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 29.6 2
D. Davies 5 29.6 2 37
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Walker 80 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
M. Walker 1 1.0 1 0
East Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Garcia 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 104 0 0 93.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 104 0 0 93.7
M. Garcia 10/20 104 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Harris 47 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 172 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 172 1
R. Harris 22 172 1 80
M. Garcia 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 63 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 63 1
M. Garcia 15 63 1 23
T. Snead 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 20 0
T. Snead 1 20 0 20
K. Mitchell 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 19 0
K. Mitchell 5 19 0 11
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Snead 22 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 39 0
T. Snead 5 4 39 0 11
A. Omotosho 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 26 0
A. Omotosho 5 2 26 0 18
C. Johnson 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
C. Johnson 4 1 15 0 15
K. Mitchell 25 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
K. Mitchell 1 1 13 0 13
B. Proehl 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
B. Proehl 4 2 6 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. D'Abreu 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
R. D'Abreu 10-0 0.0 0
C. Willis 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 1.0
C. Willis 7-2 1.0 0
S. Dourseau 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
S. Dourseau 5-3 0.0 0
X. Smith 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-11 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-11 0 0.0
X. Smith 5-11 0.0 0
J. Wilson 35 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
J. Wilson 4-2 0.0 0
J. McMillian 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. McMillian 4-0 0.0 0
C. Stephens 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
C. Stephens 4-2 0.0 0
A. Ramseur 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
A. Ramseur 4-2 0.0 0
B. Bivens 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
B. Bivens 4-3 0.0 0
W. Saba 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
W. Saba 3-1 0.0 0
M. Fleming 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
M. Fleming 2-0 0.0 1
E. Morris 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
E. Morris 2-1 0.0 0
N. Johnson 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
R. Kennedy 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Kennedy 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Verity 9 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/4 2/2
SEASON FG XP
3/4 2/2
J. Verity 3/4 40 2/2 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Young 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 40.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 40.3 1
J. Young 3 40.3 1 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Mitchell 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 13.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 13.0 16 0
K. Mitchell 2 13.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Snead 22 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
T. Snead 1 9.0 9 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NAVY 35 1:37 4 -23 INT
11:27 NAVY 50 3:06 6 50 TD
4:44 NAVY 25 0:27 2 0 Fumble
2:23 NAVY 25 2:05 3 -8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:06 NAVY 20 1:38 4 -1 Punt
7:03 NAVY 25 3:15 7 75 TD
1:35 NAVY 18 1:31 5 21 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:41 NAVY 50 2:00 3 6 Punt
10:03 NAVY 41 1:12 3 59 TD
5:37 NAVY 50 5:37 12 50 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:15 NAVY 25 1:39 3 5 Punt
6:33 NAVY 25 6:06 12 32 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:13 ECU 12 1:36 3 5 Punt
8:21 ECU 25 3:32 12 52 FG
4:10 NAVY 25 1:42 4 17 FG
0:13 NAVY 37 0:00 6 23 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:10 NAVY 44 3:07 8 44 TD
3:48 ECU 25 2:05 6 19 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ECU 25 0:59 4 25 Fumble
11:34 ECU 14 1:11 3 -4 Punt
8:51 ECU 20 3:05 6 30 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ECU 16 0:45 2 84 TD
12:27 ECU 33 5:49 11 45 FG
0:22 ECU 15 0:18 4 26 Game

NAVY Midshipmen  - Interception (4 plays, -23 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 9-J.Verity kicks 59 yards from ECU 35 out of bounds at the NAV 6.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 35
(15:00 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 37 for 2 yards (51-A.Ramseur27-S.Dourseau).
+14 YD
2 & 8 - NAVY 37
(14:30 - 1st) 8-D.Morris complete to 34-J.Carothers. 34-J.Carothers to ECU 49 for 14 yards (27-S.Dourseau12-X.Smith).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 49
(13:56 - 1st) 8-D.Morris to ECU 46 for 3 yards (20-N.Johnson).
Int
2 & 7 - NAVY 46
(13:23 - 1st) 8-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Walker INTERCEPTED by 4-M.Fleming at ECU 13. 4-M.Fleming to ECU 12 for -1 yard.

ECU Pirates  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 12
(13:13 - 1st) 47-R.Harris to ECU 12 for no gain (51-N.Straw41-T.Adams).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 12
(12:45 - 1st) 47-R.Harris to ECU 16 for 4 yards (41-T.Adams).
+1 YD
3 & 6 - ECU 16
(12:15 - 1st) 10-M.Garcia scrambles to ECU 17 for 1 yard (96-J.Perkins).
Punt
4 & 5 - ECU 17
(11:37 - 1st) 43-J.Young punts 33 yards from ECU 17 to the NAV 50 downed by 46-R.Hill.

NAVY Midshipmen  - TD (6 plays, 50 yards, 3:06 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 50
(11:27 - 1st) 8-D.Morris to ECU 49 for 1 yard (35-J.Wilson99-C.Willis).
+20 YD
2 & 9 - NAVY 49
(10:58 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to ECU 29 for 20 yards (38-B.Bivens12-X.Smith).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 29
(10:30 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to ECU 29 for no gain (38-B.Bivens12-X.Smith).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 29
(9:54 - 1st) 13-C.Warren to ECU 26 for 3 yards (17-W.Saba).
+6 YD
3 & 7 - NAVY 26
(9:16 - 1st) 80-M.Walker to ECU 20 for 6 yards (17-W.Saba).
+20 YD
4 & 1 - NAVY 20
(8:29 - 1st) 43-N.Smith runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:21 - 1st) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.

ECU Pirates  - FG (12 plays, 52 yards, 3:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:21 - 1st) 39-B.Fee kicks 40 yards from NAV 35 to ECU 25 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.
Penalty
1 & 10 - ECU 25
(8:21 - 1st) Penalty on ECU 75-S.Bailey False start 5 yards enforced at ECU 25. No Play.
+23 YD
1 & 15 - ECU 20
(8:21 - 1st) 10-M.Garcia to ECU 43 for 23 yards (3-C.Kinley).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 43
(7:52 - 1st) 47-R.Harris to NAV 49 for 8 yards (54-D.Fagot7-K.Brennan).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - ECU 49
(7:25 - 1st) 47-R.Harris to NAV 48 for 1 yard (96-J.Perkins5-M.McMorris).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - ECU 48
(6:53 - 1st) 47-R.Harris to NAV 46 for 2 yards (45-T.Tuitele).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 46
(6:25 - 1st) 10-M.Garcia complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson to NAV 31 for 15 yards (45-T.Tuitele).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 31
(6:04 - 1st) 47-R.Harris to NAV 13 for 18 yards (36-D.Atwaters96-J.Perkins).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 13
(5:42 - 1st) 10-M.Garcia incomplete. Intended for 8-A.Omotosho.
Penalty
2 & 10 - ECU 13
(5:37 - 1st) Team penalty on ECU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at NAV 13. No Play.
Penalty
2 & 15 - ECU 18
(5:37 - 1st) 10-M.Garcia incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson. Penalty on ECU 72-J.Edwards Holding 10 yards enforced at NAV 18. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 25 - ECU 28
(5:29 - 1st) 10-M.Garcia scrambles pushed ob at NAV 23 for 5 yards (7-K.Brennan).
No Gain
3 & 20 - ECU 23
(4:55 - 1st) 10-M.Garcia incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Snead.
Field Goal
4 & 20 - ECU 23
(4:49 - 1st) 9-J.Verity 40 yards Field Goal is Good.

NAVY Midshipmen  - Fumble (2 plays, 0 yards, 0:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:44 - 1st) 9-J.Verity kicks 40 yards from ECU 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by 13-C.Warren.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25
(4:44 - 1st) 8-D.Morris complete to 3-M.Cooper. 3-M.Cooper to NAV 27 for 2 yards (21-J.McMillian).
-2 YD
2 & 8 - NAVY 27
(4:17 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 25 FUMBLES (45-R.D'Abreu). 90-E.Morris to NAV 25 for no gain.

ECU Pirates  - FG (4 plays, 17 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 25
(4:10 - 1st) 47-R.Harris to NAV 12 for 13 yards (1-J.Marshall5-M.McMorris).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 12
(3:47 - 1st) 47-R.Harris to NAV 8 for 4 yards (51-N.Straw5-M.McMorris).
No Gain
2 & 6 - ECU 8
(3:14 - 1st) 47-R.Harris to NAV 8 for no gain (51-N.Straw54-D.Fagot).
No Gain
3 & 6 - ECU 8
(2:36 - 1st) 10-M.Garcia incomplete.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - ECU 8
(2:28 - 1st) 9-J.Verity 25 yards Field Goal is Good.

NAVY Midshipmen  - Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:23 - 1st) 9-J.Verity kicks 40 yards from ECU 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by 13-C.Warren.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25
(2:23 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 27 for 2 yards (12-X.Smith).
-1 YD
2 & 8 - NAVY 27
(1:46 - 1st) 8-D.Morris to NAV 26 for -1 yard (7-C.Stephens).
Sack
3 & 9 - NAVY 26
(1:05 - 1st) 8-D.Morris sacked at NAV 17 for -9 yards (99-C.Willis).
Punt
4 & 18 - NAVY 17
(0:18 - 1st) 47-D.Davies punts 20 yards from NAV 17 out of bounds at the NAV 37.

ECU Pirates  - Missed FG (6 plays, 23 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 37
(0:13 - 1st) 25-K.Mitchell to NAV 35 for 2 yards (5-M.McMorris).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - ECU 35
(15:00 - 2nd) 10-M.Garcia to NAV 31 for 4 yards (51-N.Straw41-T.Adams).
+18 YD
3 & 4 - ECU 31
(14:18 - 2nd) 10-M.Garcia complete to 8-A.Omotosho. 8-A.Omotosho to NAV 13 for 18 yards (29-C.Clear).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 13
(13:41 - 2nd) 47-R.Harris to NAV 12 for 1 yard (54-D.Fagot).
Sack
2 & 9 - ECU 12
(13:06 - 2nd) 10-M.Garcia sacked at NAV 14 for -2 yards (51-N.Straw).
No Gain
3 & 11 - ECU 14
(12:18 - 2nd) 10-M.Garcia incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
No Good
4 & 11 - ECU 14
(12:08 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity 31 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 95-T.Okafor.

NAVY Midshipmen  - Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 20
(12:06 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to NAV 25 for 5 yards (38-B.Bivens).
-3 YD
2 & 5 - NAVY 25
(11:47 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris to NAV 22 for -3 yards (45-R.D'Abreu).
+2 YD
3 & 8 - NAVY 22
(11:13 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris to NAV 24 for 2 yards (99-C.Willis38-B.Bivens).
Penalty
4 & 6 - NAVY 24
(10:28 - 2nd) Penalty on NAV 16-J.Glenn False start 5 yards enforced at NAV 24. No Play.
Punt
4 & 11 - NAVY 19
(10:28 - 2nd) 47-D.Davies punts 34 yards from NAV 19. 22-T.Snead to NAV 44 for 9 yards (16-J.Glenn48-J.Adams).

ECU Pirates  - TD (8 plays, 44 yards, 3:07 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 44
(10:10 - 2nd) 10-M.Garcia incomplete. Intended for 8-A.Omotosho.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ECU 44
(10:04 - 2nd) 10-M.Garcia incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Proehl.
+8 YD
3 & 10 - ECU 44
(9:57 - 2nd) 10-M.Garcia complete to 8-A.Omotosho. 8-A.Omotosho to NAV 36 for 8 yards (7-K.Brennan).
+11 YD
4 & 2 - ECU 36
(9:14 - 2nd) 10-M.Garcia complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to NAV 25 for 11 yards (36-D.Atwaters).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 25
(8:42 - 2nd) 25-K.Mitchell pushed ob at NAV 14 for 11 yards (7-K.Brennan).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 14
(8:16 - 2nd) 25-K.Mitchell to NAV 5 for 9 yards (54-D.Fagot7-K.Brennan).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - ECU 5
(7:46 - 2nd) 10-M.Garcia scrambles to NAV 3 for 2 yards (95-T.Okafor54-D.Fagot).
+3 YD
1 & 3 - ECU 3
(7:12 - 2nd) 10-M.Garcia runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:03 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.

NAVY Midshipmen  - TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:03 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity kicks 40 yards from ECU 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by 13-C.Warren.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25
(7:03 - 2nd) 20-C.Williams to NAV 34 for 9 yards (17-W.Saba).
+4 YD
2 & 1 - NAVY 34
(6:30 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to NAV 38 for 4 yards (99-C.Willis12-X.Smith).
+32 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 38
(5:58 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to ECU 30 for 32 yards (35-J.Wilson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 30
(5:24 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to ECU 25 for 5 yards (12-X.Smith7-C.Stephens).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - NAVY 25
(4:55 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to ECU 23 for 2 yards (12-X.Smith).
+14 YD
3 & 3 - NAVY 23
(4:21 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris complete to 87-R.Mitchell. 87-R.Mitchell to ECU 9 for 14 yards (12-X.Smith27-S.Dourseau).
+9 YD
1 & 9 - NAVY 9
(3:51 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(3:48 - 2nd) 43-B.Nichols extra point is no good.

ECU Pirates  - Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:48 - 2nd) 39-B.Fee kicks 40 yards from NAV 35 to ECU 25 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 25
(3:48 - 2nd) 47-R.Harris to ECU 28 for 3 yards (45-T.Tuitele).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - ECU 28
(3:23 - 2nd) 47-R.Harris to ECU 29 for 1 yard (45-T.Tuitele52-M.Johns).
+8 YD
3 & 6 - ECU 29
(3:13 - 2nd) 10-M.Garcia scrambles to ECU 37 for 8 yards (41-T.Adams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 37
(2:50 - 2nd) 10-M.Garcia incomplete. Intended for 8-A.Omotosho.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 37
(2:41 - 2nd) 10-M.Garcia scrambles to ECU 43 for 6 yards (45-T.Tuitele).
+1 YD
3 & 4 - ECU 43
(1:56 - 2nd) 10-M.Garcia complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to ECU 44 for 1 yard (3-C.Kinley).
Punt
4 & 3 - ECU 44
(1:43 - 2nd) 43-J.Young punts 38 yards from ECU 44 to NAV 18 fair catch by 13-C.Warren.

NAVY Midshipmen  - Halftime (5 plays, 21 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 18
(1:35 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 23 for 5 yards (27-S.Dourseau12-X.Smith).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - NAVY 23
(1:28 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to NAV 28 for 5 yards (45-R.D'Abreu12-X.Smith).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 28
(1:17 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to NAV 32 for 4 yards (38-B.Bivens35-J.Wilson).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - NAVY 32
(0:29 - 2nd) 23-M.Fells to NAV 33 for 1 yard (90-E.Morris12-X.Smith).
+6 YD
3 & 5 - NAVY 33
(0:04 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 39 for 6 yards (12-X.Smith).

ECU Pirates  - Fumble (4 plays, 25 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 39-B.Fee kicks 40 yards from NAV 35 to ECU 25 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 47-R.Harris to ECU 35 for 10 yards (54-D.Fagot).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 35
(14:44 - 3rd) 47-R.Harris to ECU 36 for 1 yard (67-D.Berniard).
Penalty
2 & 9 - ECU 36
(14:06 - 3rd) 10-M.Garcia incomplete. Intended for 8-A.Omotosho. Penalty on NAV 3-C.Kinley Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ECU 36. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 49
(14:01 - 3rd) 47-R.Harris to NAV 50 FUMBLES (45-T.Tuitele). 99-A.Saipaia to NAV 50 for no gain.

NAVY Midshipmen  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 50
(13:41 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to ECU 47 for 3 yards (7-C.Stephens).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - NAVY 47
(13:11 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris to ECU 45 for 2 yards (51-A.Ramseur).
+1 YD
3 & 5 - NAVY 45
(12:24 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris to ECU 44 for 1 yard (45-R.D'Abreu).
Punt
4 & 4 - NAVY 44
(11:41 - 3rd) 47-D.Davies punts 30 yards from ECU 44 to ECU 14 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.

ECU Pirates  - Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - ECU 14
(11:34 - 3rd) 10-M.Garcia sacked at ECU 5 for -9 yards (54-D.Fagot).
+5 YD
2 & 19 - ECU 5
(11:02 - 3rd) 10-M.Garcia complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to ECU 10 for 5 yards (29-C.Clear).
No Gain
3 & 14 - ECU 10
(10:26 - 3rd) 10-M.Garcia incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Proehl.
Punt
4 & 14 - ECU 10
(10:23 - 3rd) 43-J.Young punts 50 yards from ECU 10. 80-M.Walker to NAV 41 for 1 yard (46-R.Hill17-W.Saba).

NAVY Midshipmen  - TD (3 plays, 59 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 41
(10:03 - 3rd) 2-T.Goslin to NAV 47 for 6 yards (19-R.Kennedy38-B.Bivens).
+24 YD
2 & 4 - NAVY 47
(9:25 - 3rd) 43-N.Smith to ECU 29 for 24 yards (21-J.McMillian19-R.Kennedy).
+29 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 29
(8:58 - 3rd) 43-N.Smith runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:51 - 3rd) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.

ECU Pirates  - Downs (6 plays, 30 yards, 3:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:51 - 3rd) 39-B.Fee kicks 55 yards from NAV 35. 25-K.Mitchell to ECU 20 for 10 yards (33-A.Cuevas-Gillis).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 20
(8:46 - 3rd) 10-M.Garcia complete to 25-K.Mitchell. 25-K.Mitchell pushed ob at ECU 35 for 15 yards (45-T.Tuitele).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 20
(8:46 - 3rd) 10-M.Garcia complete to 25-K.Mitchell. 25-K.Mitchell pushed ob at ECU 33 for 13 yards (36-D.Atwaters).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 33
(8:21 - 3rd) 10-M.Garcia to ECU 47 for 14 yards (5-M.McMorris7-K.Brennan).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 47
(7:52 - 3rd) 25-K.Mitchell to ECU 47 for no gain (5-M.McMorris).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 47
(7:15 - 3rd) 10-M.Garcia complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to NAV 47 for 6 yards (54-D.Fagot51-N.Straw).
+2 YD
3 & 4 - ECU 47
(6:27 - 3rd) 47-R.Harris to NAV 45 for 2 yards (36-D.Atwaters).
-5 YD
4 & 2 - ECU 45
(5:46 - 3rd) 10-M.Garcia to NAV 50 for -5 yards (95-T.Okafor).

NAVY Midshipmen  - TD (12 plays, 50 yards, 5:37 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 50
(5:37 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to ECU 49 for 1 yard (45-R.D'Abreu12-X.Smith).
+14 YD
2 & 9 - NAVY 49
(4:57 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to ECU 35 for 14 yards (27-S.Dourseau).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 35
(4:37 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to ECU 29 for 6 yards (7-C.Stephens17-W.Saba).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - NAVY 29
(4:09 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to ECU 27 for 2 yards (90-E.Morris).
+4 YD
3 & 2 - NAVY 27
(3:41 - 3rd) 43-N.Smith to ECU 23 for 4 yards (27-S.Dourseau90-E.Morris).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 23
(3:17 - 3rd) 2-T.Goslin incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Fells.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 23
(3:10 - 3rd) 2-T.Goslin to ECU 16 for 7 yards (7-C.Stephens).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - NAVY 16
(2:42 - 3rd) 43-N.Smith to ECU 12 for 4 yards (35-J.Wilson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 12
(2:15 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to ECU 10 for 2 yards (99-C.Willis27-S.Dourseau).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - NAVY 10
(1:31 - 3rd) 2-T.Goslin to ECU 4 for 6 yards (21-J.McMillian12-X.Smith).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - NAVY 4
(0:55 - 3rd) 2-T.Goslin to ECU 3 for 1 yard (45-R.D'Abreu38-B.Bivens).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - NAVY 3
(0:03 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:00 - 3rd) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.

ECU Pirates  - TD (2 plays, 84 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 4th) 39-B.Fee kicks 65 yards from NAV 35. 25-K.Mitchell to ECU 16 for 16 yards (42-I.Blake7-K.Brennan).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 16
(14:52 - 4th) 47-R.Harris to ECU 20 for 4 yards (52-M.Johns).
+80 YD
2 & 6 - ECU 20
(14:28 - 4th) 47-R.Harris runs 80 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:15 - 4th) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.

NAVY Midshipmen  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:15 - 4th) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 25
(14:15 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 25 for no gain (45-R.D'Abreu).
No Gain
2 & 10 - NAVY 25
(13:51 - 4th) 2-T.Goslin to NAV 25 for no gain (4-M.Fleming).
+5 YD
3 & 10 - NAVY 25
(13:16 - 4th) 2-T.Goslin scrambles pushed ob at NAV 30 for 5 yards (51-A.Ramseur).
Punt
4 & 5 - NAVY 30
(12:36 - 4th) 47-D.Davies punts 37 yards from NAV 30 to ECU 33 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.

ECU Pirates  - FG (11 plays, 45 yards, 5:49 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 33
(12:27 - 4th) 47-R.Harris to ECU 35 for 2 yards (51-N.Straw).
+20 YD
2 & 8 - ECU 35
(12:00 - 4th) 22-T.Snead to NAV 45 for 20 yards (54-D.Fagot).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 45
(11:25 - 4th) 47-R.Harris to NAV 38 for 7 yards (7-K.Brennan5-M.McMorris).
+8 YD
2 & 3 - ECU 38
(11:05 - 4th) 47-R.Harris to NAV 30 for 8 yards.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 30
(10:32 - 4th) 25-K.Mitchell to NAV 33 for -3 yards (1-J.Marshall).
+12 YD
2 & 13 - ECU 33
(9:57 - 4th) 10-M.Garcia pushed ob at NAV 21 for 12 yards (36-D.Atwaters).
-1 YD
3 & 1 - ECU 21
(9:26 - 4th) to NAV 22 FUMBLES. 10-M.Garcia recovers at the NAV 22. 10-M.Garcia to NAV 22 for no gain (54-D.Fagot51-N.Straw).
+3 YD
4 & 2 - ECU 22
(8:54 - 4th) 10-M.Garcia to NAV 19 for 3 yards (95-T.Okafor).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 19
(8:29 - 4th) 47-R.Harris to NAV 15 for 4 yards (54-D.Fagot).
-5 YD
2 & 6 - ECU 15
(7:55 - 4th) to NAV 20 FUMBLES. 10-M.Garcia to NAV 20 for no gain.
-2 YD
3 & 11 - ECU 20
(7:13 - 4th) 10-M.Garcia to NAV 22 for -2 yards (1-J.Marshall54-D.Fagot).
Field Goal
4 & 13 - ECU 22
(6:38 - 4th) 9-J.Verity 39 yards Field Goal is Good.

NAVY Midshipmen  - Punt (12 plays, 32 yards, 6:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:33 - 4th) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25
(6:33 - 4th) 43-N.Smith to NAV 32 for 7 yards (51-A.Ramseur12-X.Smith).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - NAVY 32
(5:52 - 4th) 43-N.Smith to NAV 36 for 4 yards (45-R.D'Abreu).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 36
(5:15 - 4th) 43-N.Smith to NAV 38 for 2 yards (45-R.D'Abreu51-A.Ramseur).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - NAVY 38
(4:36 - 4th) 43-N.Smith to NAV 43 for 5 yards (21-J.McMillian7-C.Stephens).
+1 YD
3 & 3 - NAVY 43
(3:53 - 4th) 43-N.Smith to NAV 44 for 1 yard (45-R.D'Abreu99-C.Willis).
+2 YD
4 & 2 - NAVY 44
(3:16 - 4th) 43-N.Smith to NAV 46 for 2 yards (35-J.Wilson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 46
(2:51 - 4th) 2-T.Goslin to NAV 48 for 2 yards (99-C.Willis51-A.Ramseur).
+15 YD
2 & 8 - NAVY 48
(2:46 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to ECU 37 for 15 yards (99-C.Willis).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 37
(2:04 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to ECU 36 for 1 yard (99-C.Willis12-X.Smith).
No Gain
2 & 9 - NAVY 36
(1:59 - 4th) 20-C.Williams to ECU 36 for no gain (4-M.Fleming35-J.Wilson).
-2 YD
3 & 9 - NAVY 36
(1:15 - 4th) 13-C.Warren to ECU 38 for -2 yards (27-S.Dourseau).
Penalty
4 & 11 - NAVY 38
(0:27 - 4th) Team penalty on NAV Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ECU 38. No Play.
Punt
4 & 16 - NAVY 43
(0:27 - 4th) 47-D.Davies punts 28 yards from ECU 43 to ECU 15 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.

ECU Pirates  - End of Game (4 plays, 26 yards, 0:18 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 15
(0:22 - 4th) 10-M.Garcia incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 15
(0:17 - 4th) 10-M.Garcia complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead pushed ob at ECU 26 for 11 yards (5-M.McMorris).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 26
(0:10 - 4th) 10-M.Garcia incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 26
(0:04 - 4th) 10-M.Garcia complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead 47-R.Harris to ECU 34 FUMBLES. 96-J.Perkins to ECU 41 for no gain.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores