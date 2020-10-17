Drive Chart
Touchdown 8:46
10-A.O'Hara complete to 5-C.Mobley. 5-C.Mobley runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
8
yds
01:52
pos
0
6
Touchdown 2:29
10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
63
yds
04:16
pos
7
13
Touchdown 1:44
2-A.Aune sacked at NTX 20 for -8 yards FUMBLES (3-G.Grate). 3-G.Grate runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
69
yds
00:39
pos
7
20
Touchdown 4:05
10-A.O'Hara complete to 7-D.England-Chisolm. 7-D.England-Chisolm runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
75
yds
05:41
pos
14
27
Touchdown 6:51
5-J.Bean complete to 9-D.Simpson. 9-D.Simpson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
39
yds
01:45
pos
34
28
Touchdown 0:20
5-J.Bean complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
79
yds
01:34
pos
41
28
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|32
|23
|Rushing
|20
|13
|Passing
|11
|7
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|7-10
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|768
|432
|Total Plays
|77
|77
|Avg Gain
|10.0
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|462
|268
|Rush Attempts
|49
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|9.4
|5.6
|Yards Passing
|306
|164
|Comp. - Att.
|18-28
|18-29
|Yards Per Pass
|9.7
|4.1
|Penalties - Yards
|10-61
|6-54
|Touchdowns
|7
|5
|Rushing TDs
|5
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-35.0
|4-42.5
|Return Yards
|0
|77
|Punts - Returns
|1--2
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-2
|2-77
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|306
|PASS YDS
|164
|
|
|462
|RUSH YDS
|268
|
|
|768
|TOTAL YDS
|432
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bean 5 QB
|J. Bean
|10
|169
|3
|48
|
D. Torrey 3 RB
|D. Torrey
|13
|143
|2
|60
|
T. Siggers 15 RB
|T. Siggers
|14
|101
|0
|21
|
N. Smith 21 RB
|N. Smith
|11
|57
|0
|9
|
A. Aune 2 QB
|A. Aune
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Darden 1 WR
|J. Darden
|13
|10
|204
|1
|55
|
A. Ogunmakin 18 WR
|A. Ogunmakin
|4
|3
|33
|0
|14
|
R. Burns 24 WR
|R. Burns
|1
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
D. Simpson 9 WR
|D. Simpson
|3
|3
|30
|1
|18
|
G. White 14 WR
|G. White
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
L. Thompson 80 WR
|L. Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Pirtle 88 TE
|J. Pirtle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Smith 21 RB
|N. Smith
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Sanders 10 S
|M. Sanders
|11-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Nixon III 30 LB
|L. Nixon III
|10-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Davis 5 LB
|T. Davis
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Davis 23 LB
|K. Davis
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Novil 97 DL
|D. Novil
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 11 DB
|C. Johnson
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
G. Murphy 35 LB
|G. Murphy
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Gaddie 17 DB
|D. Gaddie
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
U. Stout 18 DB
|U. Stout
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Murphy 42 LB
|G. Murphy
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wood 14 LB
|K. Wood
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Whitlock 24 DB
|Q. Whitlock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Howell 34 LB
|K. Howell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 8 DB
|J. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Mooney 0 K
|E. Mooney
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Rodriguez 32 P
|B. Rodriguez
|1
|35.0
|0
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Torrey 3 RB
|D. Torrey
|3
|17.3
|20
|0
|
C. McCrary 86 TE
|C. McCrary
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|
T. Siggers 15 RB
|T. Siggers
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|
N. Smith 21 RB
|N. Smith
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Simpson 9 WR
|D. Simpson
|1
|-2.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. O'Hara 10 QB
|A. O'Hara
|18/29
|164
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Mobley 5 RB
|C. Mobley
|14
|156
|1
|63
|
A. O'Hara 10 QB
|A. O'Hara
|24
|79
|0
|14
|
J. McDonald 2 RB
|J. McDonald
|9
|31
|0
|20
|
F. Peasant 1 RB
|F. Peasant
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Windham 81 WR
|C. Windham
|8
|4
|49
|0
|23
|
Y. Ali 89 WR
|Y. Ali
|6
|4
|37
|0
|16
|
D. England-Chisolm 7 WR
|D. England-Chisolm
|2
|2
|32
|1
|24
|
J. Pierce 9 WR
|J. Pierce
|5
|4
|23
|1
|10
|
J. Lane 83 WR
|J. Lane
|2
|2
|19
|0
|12
|
C. Mobley 5 RB
|C. Mobley
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3
|
B. Anderson 11 RB
|B. Anderson
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
F. Peasant 1 RB
|F. Peasant
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Thompson 86 WR
|J. Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. McDonald 2 RB
|J. McDonald
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Thomas 20 LB
|D. Thomas
|10-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Grate Jr 3 S
|G. Grate Jr
|8-3
|1.0
|0
|
D. Patterson 33 CB
|D. Patterson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Butler 38 LB
|J. Butler
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Blankenship 12 S
|R. Blankenship
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ross 19 CB
|T. Ross
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 42 LB
|C. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Poydras 90 DT
|R. Poydras
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Major 21 CB
|K. Major
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Riley 4 CB
|Q. Riley
|2-0
|0.0
|2
|
J. Wyatt 88 DT
|J. Wyatt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ferguson 91 DE
|J. Ferguson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Curtis 27 LB
|D. Curtis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Shepherd 43 LB
|B. Shepherd
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Starling 49 DE
|J. Starling
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Branch 99 DL
|J. Branch
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Kinley 85 DE
|R. Kinley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Holt 0 K
|C. Holt
|0/1
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Ulbrich 13 P
|K. Ulbrich
|4
|42.5
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Lane 83 WR
|J. Lane
|3
|19.3
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Downs (7 plays, 72 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 49-Z.Williams kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to MTS End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(15:00 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 25 for no gain (30-L.Nixon).
|+63 YD
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 25(14:28 - 1st) 5-C.Mobley to NTX 12 for 63 yards (10-M.Sanders). Penalty on NTX 10-M.Sanders Personal Foul 6 yards enforced at NTX 12.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 6 - MTSU 6(14:09 - 1st) 2-J.McDonald to NTX 2 for 4 yards (10-M.Sanders23-K.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - MTSU 2(13:37 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Windham.
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - MTSU 2(13:32 - 1st) Penalty on NTX 97-D.Novil Offside 1 yards enforced at NTX 2. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MTSU 1(13:31 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 89-Y.Ali.
|-2 YD
|
4 & 1 - MTSU 1(13:25 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to NTX 3 for -2 yards (5-T.Davis97-D.Novil).
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Interception (10 plays, 82 yards, 2:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 3(13:16 - 1st) 2-A.Aune complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden pushed ob at NTX 24 for 21 yards (33-D.Patterson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 24(12:49 - 1st) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Pirtle.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 24(12:45 - 1st) Team penalty on NTX False start 5 yards enforced at NTX 24. No Play.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 15 - NTEXAS 19(12:40 - 1st) 2-A.Aune complete to 9-D.Simpson. 9-D.Simpson pushed ob at NTX 37 for 18 yards (4-Q.Riley20-D.Thomas).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 37(12:19 - 1st) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 39 for 2 yards (20-D.Thomas).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 39(11:55 - 1st) 2-A.Aune complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to NTX 42 for 3 yards (33-D.Patterson20-D.Thomas).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 5 - NTEXAS 42(11:19 - 1st) 2-A.Aune complete to 18-A.Ogunmakin. 18-A.Ogunmakin to MTS 44 for 14 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 44(10:59 - 1st) 3-D.Torrey pushed ob at MTS 41 for 3 yards (4-Q.Riley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 41(10:44 - 1st) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Ogunmakin.
|Int
|
3 & 7 - NTEXAS 41(10:38 - 1st) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 21-N.Smith INTERCEPTED by 4-Q.Riley at MTS 38. 4-Q.Riley to NTX 15 for 47 yards (21-N.Smith).
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- TD (6 plays, 15 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 15(10:27 - 1st) 5-C.Mobley to NTX 13 for 2 yards (23-K.Davis5-T.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MTSU 13(10:05 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Windham.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - MTSU 13(9:59 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Pierce. Penalty on NTX 30-L.Nixon Personal Foul 7 yards enforced at NTX 13. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 6 - MTSU 6(9:51 - 1st) 5-C.Mobley to NTX 4 for 2 yards (23-K.Davis).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - MTSU 4(9:23 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to NTX 3 for 1 yard (97-D.Novil).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - MTSU 3(8:46 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 5-C.Mobley. 5-C.Mobley runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:35 - 1st) 0-C.Holt extra point is good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- TD (7 plays, 91 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:35 - 1st) 44-S.Payne kicks 60 yards from MTS 35. 3-D.Torrey to NTX 19 for 14 yards (40-D.Francis). Penalty on NTX 26-A.Morris Holding 10 yards enforced at NTX 19.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 9(8:29 - 1st) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 14 for 5 yards (38-J.Butler).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 14(8:07 - 1st) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 35 for 21 yards (12-R.Blankenship3-G.Grate).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 35(7:46 - 1st) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 35(7:39 - 1st) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 40 for 5 yards (90-R.Poydras3-G.Grate).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - NTEXAS 40(7:19 - 1st) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 46 for 6 yards (20-D.Thomas).
|+53 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 46(6:56 - 1st) 2-A.Aune complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to MTS 1 for 53 yards (33-D.Patterson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - NTEXAS 1(6:44 - 1st) 3-D.Torrey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:39 - 1st) 0-E.Mooney extra point is good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 4:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:39 - 1st) 49-Z.Williams kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to MTS End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(6:39 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to MTS 31 for 6 yards (10-M.Sanders).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - MTSU 31(6:09 - 1st) 2-J.McDonald to MTS 32 for 1 yard (17-D.Gaddie).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - MTSU 32(5:42 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 7-D.England-Chisolm. Penalty on NTX 7-E.Johnson Offside 5 yards enforced at MTS 32. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 37(5:34 - 1st) 2-J.McDonald to MTS 35 for -2 yards (23-K.Davis).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - MTSU 35(5:01 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MTS 40 for 5 yards (5-T.Davis).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 7 - MTSU 40(4:32 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 81-C.Windham. 81-C.Windham runs ob at NTX 37 for 23 yards. Team penalty on MTS Offside declined.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 37(4:18 - 1st) 5-C.Mobley to NTX 35 for 2 yards (97-D.Novil).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - MTSU 35(3:47 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to NTX 27 for 8 yards (10-M.Sanders).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 27(3:32 - 1st) 5-C.Mobley to NTX 10 for 17 yards (10-M.Sanders).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 10(3:16 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to NTX 9 for 1 yard (97-D.Novil).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MTSU 9(2:43 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Thompson.
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - MTSU 9(2:34 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Windham. Penalty on NTX 42-G.Murphy Offside 5 yards enforced at NTX 9. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - MTSU 4(2:29 - 1st) Team penalty on NTX 12 players 2 yards enforced at NTX 4. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - MTSU 2(2:29 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:23 - 1st) 0-C.Holt extra point is good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- TD (2 plays, 69 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:23 - 1st) 44-S.Payne kicks 54 yards from MTS 35. 3-D.Torrey to NTX 29 for 18 yards (26-W.Parks35-J.Davis).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 29(2:15 - 1st) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 28 for -1 yard (3-G.Grate).
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - NTEXAS 28(1:44 - 1st) 2-A.Aune sacked at NTX 20 for -8 yards FUMBLES (3-G.Grate). 3-G.Grate runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- TD (1 plays, 15 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:35 - 1st) 0-C.Holt extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 35(1:35 - 1st) Penalty on NTX 56-J.Brammer Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MTS 35. No Play.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Interception (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:35 - 1st) 0-C.Holt kicks 31 yards from MTS 50. 86-C.McCrary to NTX 25 for 6 yards (26-W.Parks).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(1:30 - 1st) 21-N.Smith to NTX 33 for 8 yards (38-J.Butler).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 2 - NTEXAS 33(1:11 - 1st) 2-A.Aune complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to NTX 49 for 16 yards (20-D.Thomas).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 49(0:49 - 1st) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 83-L.Thompson INTERCEPTED by 4-Q.Riley at MTS 1. 4-Q.Riley to MTS 31 for 30 yards (56-J.Brammer).
MTSU
Blue Raiders
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 31(0:30 - 1st) 5-C.Mobley to MTS 36 for 5 yards (30-L.Nixon11-C.Johnson).
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- TD (5 plays, 99 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - MTSU 36(15:00 - 2nd) 5-C.Mobley pushed ob at MTS 42 for 6 yards (10-M.Sanders).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 42(14:36 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to NTX 47 for 11 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 47(14:16 - 2nd) 5-C.Mobley to NTX 44 for 3 yards (97-D.Novil).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - MTSU 44(13:41 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to NTX 33 for 11 yards (10-M.Sanders).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 33(13:19 - 2nd) 2-J.McDonald to NTX 31 for 2 yards (34-K.Howell14-K.Wood).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - MTSU 31(12:47 - 2nd) 2-J.McDonald to NTX 33 for -2 yards (42-G.Murphy).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - MTSU 33(12:07 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara sacked at NTX 42 for -9 yards (35-G.Murphy).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - MTSU 42(11:28 - 2nd) 13-K.Ulbrich punts 41 yards from NTX 42 to the NTX 1 downed by 21-K.Major.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 1(11:17 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean incomplete.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 1(11:12 - 2nd) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 9 for 8 yards (19-T.Ross).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - NTEXAS 9(10:53 - 2nd) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 15 for 6 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 15(10:26 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean to NTX 40 for 25 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
|+60 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 40(9:58 - 2nd) 3-D.Torrey runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:39 - 2nd) 0-E.Mooney extra point is good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 5:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:39 - 2nd) 49-Z.Williams kicks 40 yards from NTX 35 to MTS 25 fair catch by 83-J.Lane.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(9:39 - 2nd) 2-J.McDonald to MTS 27 for 2 yards (23-K.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MTSU 27(9:08 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 81-C.Windham. 81-C.Windham to MTS 27 for no gain (30-L.Nixon).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - MTSU 27(8:36 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 81-C.Windham. 81-C.Windham to MTS 37 for 10 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 37(8:20 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce to MTS 45 for 8 yards (11-C.Johnson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 2 - MTSU 45(7:41 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Lane. 83-J.Lane to NTX 43 for 12 yards (11-C.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 43(7:23 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to NTX 37 for 6 yards (10-M.Sanders).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - MTSU 37(6:47 - 2nd) 5-C.Mobley to NTX 31 for 6 yards (35-G.Murphy23-K.Davis).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 31(6:30 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Lane. 83-J.Lane to NTX 24 for 7 yards (24-Q.Whitlock11-C.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - MTSU 24(5:49 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to NTX 20 for 4 yards (30-L.Nixon).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 20(5:27 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara sacked at NTX 28 for -8 yards (97-D.Novil).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 18 - MTSU 28(4:44 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to NTX 24 for 4 yards (10-M.Sanders).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 14 - MTSU 24(4:05 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 7-D.England-Chisolm. 7-D.England-Chisolm runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:58 - 2nd) 0-C.Holt extra point is good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- TD (11 plays, 80 yards, 3:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:58 - 2nd) 44-S.Payne kicks 59 yards from MTS 35. 21-N.Smith to NTX 20 for 14 yards (1-F.Peasant30-M.Myers-Glover).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 20(3:49 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean runs ob at NTX 28 for 8 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - NTEXAS 28(3:43 - 2nd) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 30 for 2 yards (49-J.Starling).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 30(3:25 - 2nd) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 33 for 3 yards (38-J.Butler12-R.Blankenship).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 33(2:59 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean to NTX 39 for 6 yards (91-J.Ferguson).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 1 - NTEXAS 39(2:40 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to NTX 50 for 11 yards (20-D.Thomas).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 50(2:27 - 2nd) 21-N.Smith to MTS 44 for 6 yards (20-D.Thomas).
|+29 YD
|
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 44(2:06 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to MTS 15 for 29 yards (19-T.Ross).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 15(1:50 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean complete to 18-A.Ogunmakin. 18-A.Ogunmakin to MTS 6 for 9 yards (21-K.Major99-J.Branch).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - NTEXAS 6(1:23 - 2nd) 21-N.Smith to MTS 4 for 2 yards (99-J.Branch38-J.Butler).
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - NTEXAS 4(1:11 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 14-G.White.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 4(1:04 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:58 - 2nd) 0-E.Mooney extra point is good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (5 plays, 10 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:58 - 2nd) 49-Z.Williams kicks 40 yards from NTX 35 to MTS 25 fair catch by 83-J.Lane.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(0:58 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali pushed ob at MTS 41 for 16 yards (10-M.Sanders).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 41(0:52 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara sacked at MTS 40 for -1 yard (30-L.Nixon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MTSU 40(0:44 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 2-J.McDonald.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 11 - MTSU 40(0:36 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce runs ob at MTS 50 for 10 yards.
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - MTSU 50(0:26 - 2nd) Penalty on MTS 64-R.Jones Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MTS 50. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - MTSU 35(0:26 - 2nd) 13-K.Ulbrich punts 45 yards from MTS 35 to NTX 20 fair catch by 1-J.Darden.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Halftime (3 plays, 61 yards, 0:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 20(0:18 - 2nd) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 45 for 25 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 45(0:10 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden pushed ob at NTX 50 for 5 yards (33-D.Patterson). Penalty on MTS 43-B.Shepherd Offside declined.
|+31 YD
|
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 50(0:03 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean complete to 24-R.Burns. 24-R.Burns pushed ob at MTS 19 for 31 yards (33-D.Patterson).
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- TD (5 plays, 74 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 44-S.Payne kicks 61 yards from MTS 35. 15-T.Siggers to NTX 26 for 22 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 26(14:54 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 28 for 2 yards (27-D.Curtis90-R.Poydras).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 28(14:33 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to NTX 37 for 9 yards (88-J.Wyatt).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 37(14:11 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean complete to 18-A.Ogunmakin. 18-A.Ogunmakin to NTX 47 for 10 yards (19-T.Ross).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 47(14:07 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to MTS 48 for 5 yards (3-G.Grate).
|+48 YD
|
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 48(13:44 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean scrambles runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:32 - 3rd) 0-E.Mooney extra point is good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (4 plays, 5 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:32 - 3rd) 49-Z.Williams kicks 40 yards from NTX 35 to MTS 25 fair catch by 3-G.Grate.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(13:32 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 27 for 2 yards (17-D.Gaddie).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - MTSU 27(13:07 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MTS 34 for 7 yards (23-K.Davis).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - MTSU 34(12:32 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce runs 66 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on MTS 9-J.Pierce Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at MTS 34. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - MTSU 29(12:19 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 11-B.Anderson. 11-B.Anderson to MTS 30 for 1 yard (30-L.Nixon42-G.Murphy).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MTSU 30(11:50 - 3rd) 13-K.Ulbrich punts 39 yards from MTS 30. 9-D.Simpson to NTX 29 for -2 yards (7-D.England-Chisolm).
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Punt (6 plays, 36 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 29(11:39 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean complete to 14-G.White. 14-G.White to NTX 37 for 8 yards (21-K.Major).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 2 - NTEXAS 37(11:14 - 3rd) 3-D.Torrey to MTS 49 for 14 yards (20-D.Thomas).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 49(10:56 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to MTS 29 for 20 yards (3-G.Grate). Team penalty on MTS 12 players declined.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 29(10:37 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to MTS 21 for 8 yards (42-C.Smith).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 2 - NTEXAS 21(10:19 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to MTS 24 for -3 yards (42-C.Smith).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - NTEXAS 24(9:45 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean sacked at MTS 35 for -11 yards (43-B.Shepherd).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - NTEXAS 35(8:58 - 3rd) 32-B.Rodriguez punts 35 yards from MTS 35 to MTS End Zone. touchback.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Interception (2 plays, 41 yards, 0:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 20(8:45 - 3rd) Penalty on MTS 62-J.Palmer False start 5 yards enforced at MTS 20. No Play.
|Int
|
1 & 15 - MTSU 15(8:42 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 89-Y.Ali INTERCEPTED by 11-C.Johnson at MTS 41. 11-C.Johnson pushed ob at MTS 39 for 2 yards (81-C.Windham).
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- TD (5 plays, 39 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 39(8:29 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 21-N.Smith.
|+29 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 39(8:19 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean pushed ob at MTS 10 for 29 yards (3-G.Grate).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 10(8:02 - 3rd) 3-D.Torrey to MTS 11 for -1 yard (42-C.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - NTEXAS 11(7:29 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to MTS 9 for 2 yards.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - NTEXAS 9(6:51 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean complete to 9-D.Simpson. 9-D.Simpson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:44 - 3rd) 0-E.Mooney extra point is good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Missed FG (11 plays, 52 yards, 4:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:44 - 3rd) 49-Z.Williams kicks 54 yards from NTX 35. 83-J.Lane to MTS 28 for 17 yards (19-J.Brown).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 28(6:37 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 7-D.England-Chisolm. 7-D.England-Chisolm pushed ob at MTS 36 for 8 yards (5-T.Davis).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - MTSU 36(6:28 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to MTS 45 for 9 yards (8-J.Davis).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 45(6:10 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to NTX 45 for 10 yards. Penalty on MTS 81-C.Windham Holding 10 yards enforced at NTX 45.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 45(5:42 - 3rd) 2-J.McDonald to MTS 50 for 5 yards (23-K.Davis14-K.Wood).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 5 - MTSU 50(5:21 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to NTX 36 for 14 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 36(5:02 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to NTX 31 for 5 yards (30-L.Nixon).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - MTSU 31(4:18 - 3rd) 5-C.Mobley to NTX 30 for 1 yard (30-L.Nixon).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 4 - MTSU 30(3:43 - 3rd) 5-C.Mobley to NTX 17 for 13 yards (5-T.Davis).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 17(3:21 - 3rd) 5-C.Mobley to NTX 15 for 2 yards (5-T.Davis23-K.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MTSU 15(2:41 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Windham.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - MTSU 15(2:33 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara sacked at NTX 20 for -5 yards (5-T.Davis).
|No Good
|
4 & 13 - MTSU 20(1:50 - 3rd) 0-C.Holt 37 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 17-D.Gaddie.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- TD (5 plays, 79 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 21(1:44 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean scrambles runs ob at NTX 32 for 11 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 32(1:15 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 37 for 5 yards (33-D.Patterson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 37(0:40 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 45 for 8 yards (3-G.Grate85-R.Kinley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 45(0:27 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|+55 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 45(0:20 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:10 - 3rd) 0-E.Mooney extra point is good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:10 - 3rd) 49-Z.Williams kicks 40 yards from NTX 35 to MTS 25 fair catch by 83-J.Lane.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(0:10 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce to MTS 28 for 3 yards (5-T.Davis).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - MTSU 28(15:00 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MTS 31 for 3 yards (18-U.Stout23-K.Davis).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - MTSU 31(14:22 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara sacked at MTS 30 for -1 yard (14-K.Wood97-D.Novil).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MTSU 30(13:42 - 4th) 13-K.Ulbrich punts 45 yards from MTS 30 to NTX 25 fair catch by 9-D.Simpson.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(13:34 - 4th) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 35 for 10 yards (3-G.Grate).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 35(13:07 - 4th) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 45 for 10 yards (20-D.Thomas).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 45(12:36 - 4th) 21-N.Smith to NTX 49 for 4 yards (90-R.Poydras).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 49(11:57 - 4th) 5-J.Bean complete to 9-D.Simpson. 9-D.Simpson to MTS 48 for 3 yards.
|+48 YD
|
3 & 3 - NTEXAS 48(11:18 - 4th) 5-J.Bean runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:10 - 4th) 0-E.Mooney extra point is good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- TD (5 plays, 71 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:10 - 4th) 49-Z.Williams kicks 55 yards from NTX 35. 83-J.Lane to MTS 29 for 19 yards (30-L.Nixon).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 29(11:04 - 4th) 2-J.McDonald to MTS 49 for 20 yards (10-M.Sanders).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 49(10:26 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 81-C.Windham. 81-C.Windham to NTX 35 for 16 yards (18-U.Stout).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 35(9:59 - 4th) 2-J.McDonald to NTX 34 for 1 yard (23-K.Davis).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - MTSU 34(9:26 - 4th) 5-C.Mobley to NTX 30 for 4 yards (14-K.Wood).
|+30 YD
|
3 & 5 - MTSU 30(8:50 - 4th) 5-C.Mobley runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:40 - 4th) 0-C.Holt extra point is good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- FG (9 plays, 50 yards, 4:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:40 - 4th) 44-S.Payne kicks 62 yards from MTS 35. 3-D.Torrey to NTX 23 for 20 yards (52-D.Williams).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 23(8:30 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 40 for 17 yards (3-G.Grate19-T.Ross).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 40(7:58 - 4th) 21-N.Smith to NTX 43 for 3 yards (38-J.Butler).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 43(7:11 - 4th) 5-J.Bean to NTX 44 for 1 yard (21-K.Major). Penalty on MTS 42-C.Smith Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at NTX 44.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 42(6:36 - 4th) 21-N.Smith to MTS 37 for 5 yards (20-D.Thomas).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 37(6:00 - 4th) 21-N.Smith to MTS 28 for 9 yards (12-R.Blankenship3-G.Grate).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 28(5:18 - 4th) 21-N.Smith to MTS 25 for 3 yards (88-J.Wyatt).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 25(4:37 - 4th) Team penalty on NTX False start 5 yards enforced at MTS 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - NTEXAS 30(4:22 - 4th) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 12 - NTEXAS 30(4:15 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to MTS 27 for 3 yards (90-R.Poydras).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - NTEXAS 27(4:04 - 4th) 0-E.Mooney 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Downs (8 plays, 16 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:59 - 4th) 0-E.Mooney kicks 60 yards from NTX 35. 83-J.Lane to MTS 27 for 22 yards (85-D.Chapple).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 27(3:51 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to MTS 33 for 6 yards (11-C.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MTSU 33(3:25 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Windham.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - MTSU 33(3:17 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 39 for 6 yards (30-L.Nixon).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 39(2:59 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 2-J.McDonald. 2-J.McDonald to MTS 43 for 4 yards (17-D.Gaddie). Team penalty on MTS Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at MTS 39. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - MTSU 34(2:39 - 4th) 1-F.Peasant to MTS 36 for 2 yards (42-G.Murphy).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - MTSU 36(2:19 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 1-F.Peasant.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 13 - MTSU 36(2:14 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MTS 43 for 7 yards (30-L.Nixon).
|No Gain
|
4 & 6 - MTSU 43(1:45 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Pierce.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- End of Game (3 plays, 17 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 43(1:38 - 4th) 21-N.Smith to MTS 36 for 7 yards (38-J.Butler20-D.Thomas).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - NTEXAS 36(1:01 - 4th) 21-N.Smith to MTS 34 for 2 yards (20-D.Thomas).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - NTEXAS 34(0:24 - 4th) 21-N.Smith to MTS 26 for 8 yards (38-J.Butler20-D.Thomas).
