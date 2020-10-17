Drive Chart
1st Quarter
Touchdown 8:46
10-A.O'Hara complete to 5-C.Mobley. 5-C.Mobley runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
8
yds
01:52
pos
0
6
Point After TD 8:35
0-C.Holt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 6:44
3-D.Torrey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
91
yds
01:56
pos
6
7
Point After TD 6:39
0-E.Mooney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 2:29
10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
63
yds
04:16
pos
7
13
Point After TD 2:23
0-C.Holt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 1:44
2-A.Aune sacked at NTX 20 for -8 yards FUMBLES (3-G.Grate). 3-G.Grate runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
69
yds
00:39
pos
7
20
Point After TD 1:35
0-C.Holt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 9:58
3-D.Torrey runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
99
yds
01:38
pos
13
21
Point After TD 9:39
0-E.Mooney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 4:05
10-A.O'Hara complete to 7-D.England-Chisolm. 7-D.England-Chisolm runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
75
yds
05:41
pos
14
27
Point After TD 3:58
0-C.Holt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
28
Touchdown 1:04
5-J.Bean runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
80
yds
03:00
pos
20
28
Point After TD 0:58
0-E.Mooney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
28
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 13:44
5-J.Bean scrambles runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
74
yds
01:28
pos
27
28
Point After TD 13:32
0-E.Mooney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
28
Touchdown 6:51
5-J.Bean complete to 9-D.Simpson. 9-D.Simpson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
39
yds
01:45
pos
34
28
Point After TD 6:44
0-E.Mooney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
28
Touchdown 0:20
5-J.Bean complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
79
yds
01:34
pos
41
28
Point After TD 0:10
0-E.Mooney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
28
4th Quarter
Touchdown 11:18
5-J.Bean runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
02:24
pos
48
28
Point After TD 11:10
0-E.Mooney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
49
28
Touchdown 8:50
5-C.Mobley runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
71
yds
02:30
pos
49
34
Point After TD 8:40
0-C.Holt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
49
35
Field Goal 4:04
0-E.Mooney 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
41
yds
04:36
pos
52
35
Team Stats
1st Downs 32 23
Rushing 20 13
Passing 11 7
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 7-10 8-15
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-2
Total Net Yards 768 432
Total Plays 77 77
Avg Gain 10.0 5.6
Net Yards Rushing 462 268
Rush Attempts 49 48
Avg Rush Yards 9.4 5.6
Yards Passing 306 164
Comp. - Att. 18-28 18-29
Yards Per Pass 9.7 4.1
Penalties - Yards 10-61 6-54
Touchdowns 7 5
Rushing TDs 5 1
Passing TDs 2 3
Other 0 1
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 1-35.0 4-42.5
Return Yards 0 77
Punts - Returns 1--2 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-2 2-77
Safeties 0 0
1234T
North Texas 1-3 714211052
Middle Tenn. 1-4 2170735
Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium Murfreesboro, TN
 306 PASS YDS 164
462 RUSH YDS 268
768 TOTAL YDS 432
North Texas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Bean 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.6% 181 2 0 198.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.6% 181 2 0 198.8
J. Bean 12/17 181 2 0
A. Aune 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 125 0 2 113.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 125 0 2 113.6
A. Aune 6/11 125 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Bean 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 169 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 169 3
J. Bean 10 169 3 48
D. Torrey 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 143 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 143 2
D. Torrey 13 143 2 60
T. Siggers 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 101 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 101 0
T. Siggers 14 101 0 21
N. Smith 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 57 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 57 0
N. Smith 11 57 0 9
A. Aune 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
A. Aune 1 -8 0 -8
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Darden 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
13 10 204 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 204 1
J. Darden 13 10 204 1 55
A. Ogunmakin 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 0
A. Ogunmakin 4 3 33 0 14
R. Burns 24 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 31 0
R. Burns 1 1 31 0 31
D. Simpson 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 30 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 30 1
D. Simpson 3 3 30 1 18
G. White 14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
G. White 2 1 8 0 8
L. Thompson 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Thompson 1 0 0 0 0
J. Pirtle 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Pirtle 1 0 0 0 0
N. Smith 21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
N. Smith 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Sanders 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 0.0
M. Sanders 11-0 0.0 0
L. Nixon III 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 1.0
L. Nixon III 10-0 1.0 0
T. Davis 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
T. Davis 7-1 1.0 0
K. Davis 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
K. Davis 7-4 0.0 0
D. Novil 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
D. Novil 5-2 1.0 0
C. Johnson 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
C. Johnson 3-2 0.0 1
G. Murphy 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
G. Murphy 2-0 1.0 0
D. Gaddie 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Gaddie 2-0 0.0 0
U. Stout 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
U. Stout 2-0 0.0 0
G. Murphy 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
G. Murphy 2-1 0.0 0
K. Wood 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
K. Wood 1-3 0.0 0
Q. Whitlock 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Q. Whitlock 1-0 0.0 0
K. Howell 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Howell 1-0 0.0 0
J. Davis 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Mooney 0 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 7/7
SEASON FG XP
0/0 7/7
E. Mooney 0/0 0 7/7 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Rodriguez 32 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 35.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 35.0 0
B. Rodriguez 1 35.0 0 35
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Torrey 3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 17.3 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 17.3 20 0
D. Torrey 3 17.3 20 0
C. McCrary 86 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
C. McCrary 1 6.0 6 0
T. Siggers 15 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
T. Siggers 1 22.0 22 0
N. Smith 21 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
N. Smith 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Simpson 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 0 0
D. Simpson 1 -2.0 0 0
Middle Tenn.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. O'Hara 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.1% 164 3 1 136.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.1% 164 3 1 136.8
A. O'Hara 18/29 164 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Mobley 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 156 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 156 1
C. Mobley 14 156 1 63
A. O'Hara 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 79 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 79 0
A. O'Hara 24 79 0 14
J. McDonald 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 31 0
J. McDonald 9 31 0 20
F. Peasant 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
F. Peasant 1 2 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Windham 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 4 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 49 0
C. Windham 8 4 49 0 23
Y. Ali 89 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 37 0
Y. Ali 6 4 37 0 16
D. England-Chisolm 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 32 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 1
D. England-Chisolm 2 2 32 1 24
J. Pierce 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 23 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 23 1
J. Pierce 5 4 23 1 10
J. Lane 83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
J. Lane 2 2 19 0 12
C. Mobley 5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 1
C. Mobley 1 1 3 1 3
B. Anderson 11 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
B. Anderson 1 1 1 0 1
F. Peasant 1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
F. Peasant 1 0 0 0 0
J. Thompson 86 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Thompson 1 0 0 0 0
J. McDonald 2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. McDonald 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Thomas 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-3 0 0.0
D. Thomas 10-3 0.0 0
G. Grate Jr 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 1.0
G. Grate Jr 8-3 1.0 0
D. Patterson 33 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
D. Patterson 6-0 0.0 0
J. Butler 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
J. Butler 6-1 0.0 0
R. Blankenship 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
R. Blankenship 6-1 0.0 0
T. Ross 19 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Ross 3-1 0.0 0
C. Smith 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Smith 3-0 0.0 0
R. Poydras 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
R. Poydras 3-1 0.0 0
K. Major 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Major 3-0 0.0 0
Q. Riley 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
Q. Riley 2-0 0.0 2
J. Wyatt 88 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Wyatt 2-0 0.0 0
J. Ferguson 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ferguson 1-0 0.0 0
D. Curtis 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Curtis 1-0 0.0 0
B. Shepherd 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
B. Shepherd 1-0 1.0 0
J. Starling 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Starling 1-0 0.0 0
J. Branch 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Branch 1-1 0.0 0
R. Kinley 85 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Kinley 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Holt 0 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
0/1 5/5
C. Holt 0/1 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Ulbrich 13 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 42.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 42.5 1
K. Ulbrich 4 42.5 1 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Lane 83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 19.3 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 19.3 22 0
J. Lane 3 19.3 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:16 NTEXAS 3 2:38 10 82 INT
8:35 NTEXAS 9 1:56 7 91 TD
2:23 NTEXAS 29 0:39 2 69 TD
1:35 NTEXAS 25 0:46 3 6 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:17 NTEXAS 1 1:38 5 99 TD
3:58 NTEXAS 20 3:00 11 80 TD
0:18 NTEXAS 20 0:15 3 61 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NTEXAS 26 1:28 5 74 TD
11:39 NTEXAS 29 2:41 6 36 Punt
8:29 MTSU 39 1:45 5 39 TD
1:44 NTEXAS 21 1:34 5 79 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:34 NTEXAS 25 2:24 5 75 TD
8:40 NTEXAS 23 4:36 9 50 FG
1:38 MTSU 43 1:14 3 17 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MTSU 25 1:35 7 72 Downs
10:27 NTEXAS 15 1:52 6 15 TD
6:39 MTSU 25 4:16 14 75 TD
1:35 MTSU 35 0:00 1 15 TD
0:30 MTSU 31 0:00 1 5
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:39 MTSU 25 5:41 12 75 TD
0:58 MTSU 25 0:32 5 10 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:32 MTSU 25 1:42 4 5 Punt
8:45 MTSU 20 0:03 2 41 INT
6:44 MTSU 28 4:54 11 52 FG Miss
0:10 MTSU 25 0:00 3 5 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:10 MTSU 29 2:30 5 71 TD
3:59 MTSU 27 2:14 8 16 Downs

MTSU Blue Raiders  - Downs (7 plays, 72 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 49-Z.Williams kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to MTS End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(15:00 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 25 for no gain (30-L.Nixon).
+63 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 25
(14:28 - 1st) 5-C.Mobley to NTX 12 for 63 yards (10-M.Sanders). Penalty on NTX 10-M.Sanders Personal Foul 6 yards enforced at NTX 12.
+4 YD
1 & 6 - MTSU 6
(14:09 - 1st) 2-J.McDonald to NTX 2 for 4 yards (10-M.Sanders23-K.Davis).
No Gain
2 & 2 - MTSU 2
(13:37 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Windham.
Penalty
3 & 2 - MTSU 2
(13:32 - 1st) Penalty on NTX 97-D.Novil Offside 1 yards enforced at NTX 2. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 1 - MTSU 1
(13:31 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 89-Y.Ali.
-2 YD
4 & 1 - MTSU 1
(13:25 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to NTX 3 for -2 yards (5-T.Davis97-D.Novil).

NTEXAS Mean Green  - Interception (10 plays, 82 yards, 2:38 poss)

Result Play
+21 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 3
(13:16 - 1st) 2-A.Aune complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden pushed ob at NTX 24 for 21 yards (33-D.Patterson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 24
(12:49 - 1st) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Pirtle.
Penalty
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 24
(12:45 - 1st) Team penalty on NTX False start 5 yards enforced at NTX 24. No Play.
+18 YD
2 & 15 - NTEXAS 19
(12:40 - 1st) 2-A.Aune complete to 9-D.Simpson. 9-D.Simpson pushed ob at NTX 37 for 18 yards (4-Q.Riley20-D.Thomas).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 37
(12:19 - 1st) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 39 for 2 yards (20-D.Thomas).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 39
(11:55 - 1st) 2-A.Aune complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to NTX 42 for 3 yards (33-D.Patterson20-D.Thomas).
+14 YD
3 & 5 - NTEXAS 42
(11:19 - 1st) 2-A.Aune complete to 18-A.Ogunmakin. 18-A.Ogunmakin to MTS 44 for 14 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 44
(10:59 - 1st) 3-D.Torrey pushed ob at MTS 41 for 3 yards (4-Q.Riley).
No Gain
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 41
(10:44 - 1st) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Ogunmakin.
Int
3 & 7 - NTEXAS 41
(10:38 - 1st) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 21-N.Smith INTERCEPTED by 4-Q.Riley at MTS 38. 4-Q.Riley to NTX 15 for 47 yards (21-N.Smith).

MTSU Blue Raiders  - TD (6 plays, 15 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 15
(10:27 - 1st) 5-C.Mobley to NTX 13 for 2 yards (23-K.Davis5-T.Davis).
No Gain
2 & 8 - MTSU 13
(10:05 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Windham.
Penalty
3 & 8 - MTSU 13
(9:59 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Pierce. Penalty on NTX 30-L.Nixon Personal Foul 7 yards enforced at NTX 13. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 6 - MTSU 6
(9:51 - 1st) 5-C.Mobley to NTX 4 for 2 yards (23-K.Davis).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - MTSU 4
(9:23 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to NTX 3 for 1 yard (97-D.Novil).
+3 YD
3 & 3 - MTSU 3
(8:46 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 5-C.Mobley. 5-C.Mobley runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:35 - 1st) 0-C.Holt extra point is good.

NTEXAS Mean Green  - TD (7 plays, 91 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:35 - 1st) 44-S.Payne kicks 60 yards from MTS 35. 3-D.Torrey to NTX 19 for 14 yards (40-D.Francis). Penalty on NTX 26-A.Morris Holding 10 yards enforced at NTX 19.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 9
(8:29 - 1st) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 14 for 5 yards (38-J.Butler).
+21 YD
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 14
(8:07 - 1st) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 35 for 21 yards (12-R.Blankenship3-G.Grate).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 35
(7:46 - 1st) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 35
(7:39 - 1st) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 40 for 5 yards (90-R.Poydras3-G.Grate).
+6 YD
3 & 5 - NTEXAS 40
(7:19 - 1st) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 46 for 6 yards (20-D.Thomas).
+53 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 46
(6:56 - 1st) 2-A.Aune complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to MTS 1 for 53 yards (33-D.Patterson).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - NTEXAS 1
(6:44 - 1st) 3-D.Torrey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:39 - 1st) 0-E.Mooney extra point is good.

MTSU Blue Raiders  - TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 4:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:39 - 1st) 49-Z.Williams kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to MTS End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(6:39 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to MTS 31 for 6 yards (10-M.Sanders).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - MTSU 31
(6:09 - 1st) 2-J.McDonald to MTS 32 for 1 yard (17-D.Gaddie).
Penalty
3 & 3 - MTSU 32
(5:42 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 7-D.England-Chisolm. Penalty on NTX 7-E.Johnson Offside 5 yards enforced at MTS 32. No Play.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 37
(5:34 - 1st) 2-J.McDonald to MTS 35 for -2 yards (23-K.Davis).
+5 YD
2 & 12 - MTSU 35
(5:01 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MTS 40 for 5 yards (5-T.Davis).
+23 YD
3 & 7 - MTSU 40
(4:32 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 81-C.Windham. 81-C.Windham runs ob at NTX 37 for 23 yards. Team penalty on MTS Offside declined.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 37
(4:18 - 1st) 5-C.Mobley to NTX 35 for 2 yards (97-D.Novil).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - MTSU 35
(3:47 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to NTX 27 for 8 yards (10-M.Sanders).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 27
(3:32 - 1st) 5-C.Mobley to NTX 10 for 17 yards (10-M.Sanders).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 10
(3:16 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to NTX 9 for 1 yard (97-D.Novil).
No Gain
2 & 9 - MTSU 9
(2:43 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Thompson.
Penalty
3 & 9 - MTSU 9
(2:34 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Windham. Penalty on NTX 42-G.Murphy Offside 5 yards enforced at NTX 9. No Play.
Penalty
3 & 4 - MTSU 4
(2:29 - 1st) Team penalty on NTX 12 players 2 yards enforced at NTX 4. No Play.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - MTSU 2
(2:29 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:23 - 1st) 0-C.Holt extra point is good.

NTEXAS Mean Green  - TD (2 plays, 69 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:23 - 1st) 44-S.Payne kicks 54 yards from MTS 35. 3-D.Torrey to NTX 29 for 18 yards (26-W.Parks35-J.Davis).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 29
(2:15 - 1st) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 28 for -1 yard (3-G.Grate).
Sack
2 & 11 - NTEXAS 28
(1:44 - 1st) 2-A.Aune sacked at NTX 20 for -8 yards FUMBLES (3-G.Grate). 3-G.Grate runs 20 yards for a touchdown.

MTSU Blue Raiders  - TD (1 plays, 15 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:35 - 1st) 0-C.Holt extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - MTSU 35
(1:35 - 1st) Penalty on NTX 56-J.Brammer Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MTS 35. No Play.

NTEXAS Mean Green  - Interception (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:35 - 1st) 0-C.Holt kicks 31 yards from MTS 50. 86-C.McCrary to NTX 25 for 6 yards (26-W.Parks).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25
(1:30 - 1st) 21-N.Smith to NTX 33 for 8 yards (38-J.Butler).
+16 YD
2 & 2 - NTEXAS 33
(1:11 - 1st) 2-A.Aune complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to NTX 49 for 16 yards (20-D.Thomas).
Int
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 49
(0:49 - 1st) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 83-L.Thompson INTERCEPTED by 4-Q.Riley at MTS 1. 4-Q.Riley to MTS 31 for 30 yards (56-J.Brammer).

MTSU Blue Raiders

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 31
(0:30 - 1st) 5-C.Mobley to MTS 36 for 5 yards (30-L.Nixon11-C.Johnson).

NTEXAS Mean Green  - TD (5 plays, 99 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
2 & 5 - MTSU 36
(15:00 - 2nd) 5-C.Mobley pushed ob at MTS 42 for 6 yards (10-M.Sanders).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 42
(14:36 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to NTX 47 for 11 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 47
(14:16 - 2nd) 5-C.Mobley to NTX 44 for 3 yards (97-D.Novil).
+11 YD
2 & 7 - MTSU 44
(13:41 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to NTX 33 for 11 yards (10-M.Sanders).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 33
(13:19 - 2nd) 2-J.McDonald to NTX 31 for 2 yards (34-K.Howell14-K.Wood).
-2 YD
2 & 8 - MTSU 31
(12:47 - 2nd) 2-J.McDonald to NTX 33 for -2 yards (42-G.Murphy).
Sack
3 & 10 - MTSU 33
(12:07 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara sacked at NTX 42 for -9 yards (35-G.Murphy).
Punt
4 & 19 - MTSU 42
(11:28 - 2nd) 13-K.Ulbrich punts 41 yards from NTX 42 to the NTX 1 downed by 21-K.Major.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 1
(11:17 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean incomplete.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 1
(11:12 - 2nd) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 9 for 8 yards (19-T.Ross).
+6 YD
3 & 2 - NTEXAS 9
(10:53 - 2nd) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 15 for 6 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
+25 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 15
(10:26 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean to NTX 40 for 25 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
+60 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 40
(9:58 - 2nd) 3-D.Torrey runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:39 - 2nd) 0-E.Mooney extra point is good.

MTSU Blue Raiders  - TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 5:41 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:39 - 2nd) 49-Z.Williams kicks 40 yards from NTX 35 to MTS 25 fair catch by 83-J.Lane.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(9:39 - 2nd) 2-J.McDonald to MTS 27 for 2 yards (23-K.Davis).
No Gain
2 & 8 - MTSU 27
(9:08 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 81-C.Windham. 81-C.Windham to MTS 27 for no gain (30-L.Nixon).
+10 YD
3 & 8 - MTSU 27
(8:36 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 81-C.Windham. 81-C.Windham to MTS 37 for 10 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 37
(8:20 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce to MTS 45 for 8 yards (11-C.Johnson).
+12 YD
2 & 2 - MTSU 45
(7:41 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Lane. 83-J.Lane to NTX 43 for 12 yards (11-C.Johnson).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 43
(7:23 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to NTX 37 for 6 yards (10-M.Sanders).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - MTSU 37
(6:47 - 2nd) 5-C.Mobley to NTX 31 for 6 yards (35-G.Murphy23-K.Davis).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 31
(6:30 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Lane. 83-J.Lane to NTX 24 for 7 yards (24-Q.Whitlock11-C.Johnson).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - MTSU 24
(5:49 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to NTX 20 for 4 yards (30-L.Nixon).
Sack
1 & 10 - MTSU 20
(5:27 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara sacked at NTX 28 for -8 yards (97-D.Novil).
+4 YD
2 & 18 - MTSU 28
(4:44 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to NTX 24 for 4 yards (10-M.Sanders).
+24 YD
3 & 14 - MTSU 24
(4:05 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 7-D.England-Chisolm. 7-D.England-Chisolm runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:58 - 2nd) 0-C.Holt extra point is good.

NTEXAS Mean Green  - TD (11 plays, 80 yards, 3:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:58 - 2nd) 44-S.Payne kicks 59 yards from MTS 35. 21-N.Smith to NTX 20 for 14 yards (1-F.Peasant30-M.Myers-Glover).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 20
(3:49 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean runs ob at NTX 28 for 8 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 2 - NTEXAS 28
(3:43 - 2nd) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 30 for 2 yards (49-J.Starling).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 30
(3:25 - 2nd) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 33 for 3 yards (38-J.Butler12-R.Blankenship).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 33
(2:59 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean to NTX 39 for 6 yards (91-J.Ferguson).
+11 YD
3 & 1 - NTEXAS 39
(2:40 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to NTX 50 for 11 yards (20-D.Thomas).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 50
(2:27 - 2nd) 21-N.Smith to MTS 44 for 6 yards (20-D.Thomas).
+29 YD
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 44
(2:06 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to MTS 15 for 29 yards (19-T.Ross).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 15
(1:50 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean complete to 18-A.Ogunmakin. 18-A.Ogunmakin to MTS 6 for 9 yards (21-K.Major99-J.Branch).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - NTEXAS 6
(1:23 - 2nd) 21-N.Smith to MTS 4 for 2 yards (99-J.Branch38-J.Butler).
No Gain
1 & 4 - NTEXAS 4
(1:11 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 14-G.White.
+4 YD
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 4
(1:04 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:58 - 2nd) 0-E.Mooney extra point is good.

MTSU Blue Raiders  - Punt (5 plays, 10 yards, 0:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:58 - 2nd) 49-Z.Williams kicks 40 yards from NTX 35 to MTS 25 fair catch by 83-J.Lane.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(0:58 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali pushed ob at MTS 41 for 16 yards (10-M.Sanders).
Sack
1 & 10 - MTSU 41
(0:52 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara sacked at MTS 40 for -1 yard (30-L.Nixon).
No Gain
2 & 11 - MTSU 40
(0:44 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 2-J.McDonald.
+10 YD
3 & 11 - MTSU 40
(0:36 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce runs ob at MTS 50 for 10 yards.
Penalty
4 & 1 - MTSU 50
(0:26 - 2nd) Penalty on MTS 64-R.Jones Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MTS 50. No Play.
Punt
4 & 16 - MTSU 35
(0:26 - 2nd) 13-K.Ulbrich punts 45 yards from MTS 35 to NTX 20 fair catch by 1-J.Darden.

NTEXAS Mean Green  - Halftime (3 plays, 61 yards, 0:15 poss)

Result Play
+25 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 20
(0:18 - 2nd) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 45 for 25 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 45
(0:10 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden pushed ob at NTX 50 for 5 yards (33-D.Patterson). Penalty on MTS 43-B.Shepherd Offside declined.
+31 YD
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 50
(0:03 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean complete to 24-R.Burns. 24-R.Burns pushed ob at MTS 19 for 31 yards (33-D.Patterson).

NTEXAS Mean Green  - TD (5 plays, 74 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 44-S.Payne kicks 61 yards from MTS 35. 15-T.Siggers to NTX 26 for 22 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 26
(14:54 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 28 for 2 yards (27-D.Curtis90-R.Poydras).
+9 YD
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 28
(14:33 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to NTX 37 for 9 yards (88-J.Wyatt).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 37
(14:11 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean complete to 18-A.Ogunmakin. 18-A.Ogunmakin to NTX 47 for 10 yards (19-T.Ross).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 47
(14:07 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to MTS 48 for 5 yards (3-G.Grate).
+48 YD
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 48
(13:44 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean scrambles runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:32 - 3rd) 0-E.Mooney extra point is good.

MTSU Blue Raiders  - Punt (4 plays, 5 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:32 - 3rd) 49-Z.Williams kicks 40 yards from NTX 35 to MTS 25 fair catch by 3-G.Grate.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(13:32 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 27 for 2 yards (17-D.Gaddie).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - MTSU 27
(13:07 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MTS 34 for 7 yards (23-K.Davis).
Penalty
3 & 1 - MTSU 34
(12:32 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce runs 66 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on MTS 9-J.Pierce Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at MTS 34. No Play.
+1 YD
3 & 6 - MTSU 29
(12:19 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 11-B.Anderson. 11-B.Anderson to MTS 30 for 1 yard (30-L.Nixon42-G.Murphy).
Punt
4 & 5 - MTSU 30
(11:50 - 3rd) 13-K.Ulbrich punts 39 yards from MTS 30. 9-D.Simpson to NTX 29 for -2 yards (7-D.England-Chisolm).

NTEXAS Mean Green  - Punt (6 plays, 36 yards, 2:41 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 29
(11:39 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean complete to 14-G.White. 14-G.White to NTX 37 for 8 yards (21-K.Major).
+14 YD
2 & 2 - NTEXAS 37
(11:14 - 3rd) 3-D.Torrey to MTS 49 for 14 yards (20-D.Thomas).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 49
(10:56 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to MTS 29 for 20 yards (3-G.Grate). Team penalty on MTS 12 players declined.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 29
(10:37 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to MTS 21 for 8 yards (42-C.Smith).
-3 YD
2 & 2 - NTEXAS 21
(10:19 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to MTS 24 for -3 yards (42-C.Smith).
Sack
3 & 5 - NTEXAS 24
(9:45 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean sacked at MTS 35 for -11 yards (43-B.Shepherd).
Punt
4 & 16 - NTEXAS 35
(8:58 - 3rd) 32-B.Rodriguez punts 35 yards from MTS 35 to MTS End Zone. touchback.

MTSU Blue Raiders  - Interception (2 plays, 41 yards, 0:03 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - MTSU 20
(8:45 - 3rd) Penalty on MTS 62-J.Palmer False start 5 yards enforced at MTS 20. No Play.
Int
1 & 15 - MTSU 15
(8:42 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 89-Y.Ali INTERCEPTED by 11-C.Johnson at MTS 41. 11-C.Johnson pushed ob at MTS 39 for 2 yards (81-C.Windham).

NTEXAS Mean Green  - TD (5 plays, 39 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 39
(8:29 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 21-N.Smith.
+29 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 39
(8:19 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean pushed ob at MTS 10 for 29 yards (3-G.Grate).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 10
(8:02 - 3rd) 3-D.Torrey to MTS 11 for -1 yard (42-C.Smith).
+2 YD
2 & 11 - NTEXAS 11
(7:29 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to MTS 9 for 2 yards.
+9 YD
3 & 9 - NTEXAS 9
(6:51 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean complete to 9-D.Simpson. 9-D.Simpson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:44 - 3rd) 0-E.Mooney extra point is good.

MTSU Blue Raiders  - Missed FG (11 plays, 52 yards, 4:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:44 - 3rd) 49-Z.Williams kicks 54 yards from NTX 35. 83-J.Lane to MTS 28 for 17 yards (19-J.Brown).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 28
(6:37 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 7-D.England-Chisolm. 7-D.England-Chisolm pushed ob at MTS 36 for 8 yards (5-T.Davis).
+9 YD
2 & 2 - MTSU 36
(6:28 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to MTS 45 for 9 yards (8-J.Davis).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 45
(6:10 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to NTX 45 for 10 yards. Penalty on MTS 81-C.Windham Holding 10 yards enforced at NTX 45.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 45
(5:42 - 3rd) 2-J.McDonald to MTS 50 for 5 yards (23-K.Davis14-K.Wood).
+14 YD
2 & 5 - MTSU 50
(5:21 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to NTX 36 for 14 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 36
(5:02 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to NTX 31 for 5 yards (30-L.Nixon).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - MTSU 31
(4:18 - 3rd) 5-C.Mobley to NTX 30 for 1 yard (30-L.Nixon).
+13 YD
3 & 4 - MTSU 30
(3:43 - 3rd) 5-C.Mobley to NTX 17 for 13 yards (5-T.Davis).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 17
(3:21 - 3rd) 5-C.Mobley to NTX 15 for 2 yards (5-T.Davis23-K.Davis).
No Gain
2 & 8 - MTSU 15
(2:41 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Windham.
Sack
3 & 8 - MTSU 15
(2:33 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara sacked at NTX 20 for -5 yards (5-T.Davis).
No Good
4 & 13 - MTSU 20
(1:50 - 3rd) 0-C.Holt 37 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 17-D.Gaddie.

NTEXAS Mean Green  - TD (5 plays, 79 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 21
(1:44 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean scrambles runs ob at NTX 32 for 11 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 32
(1:15 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 37 for 5 yards (33-D.Patterson).
+8 YD
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 37
(0:40 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 45 for 8 yards (3-G.Grate85-R.Kinley).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 45
(0:27 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
+55 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 45
(0:20 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:10 - 3rd) 0-E.Mooney extra point is good.

MTSU Blue Raiders  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:10 - 3rd) 49-Z.Williams kicks 40 yards from NTX 35 to MTS 25 fair catch by 83-J.Lane.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(0:10 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce to MTS 28 for 3 yards (5-T.Davis).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - MTSU 28
(15:00 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MTS 31 for 3 yards (18-U.Stout23-K.Davis).
Sack
3 & 4 - MTSU 31
(14:22 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara sacked at MTS 30 for -1 yard (14-K.Wood97-D.Novil).
Punt
4 & 5 - MTSU 30
(13:42 - 4th) 13-K.Ulbrich punts 45 yards from MTS 30 to NTX 25 fair catch by 9-D.Simpson.

NTEXAS Mean Green  - TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 2:24 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25
(13:34 - 4th) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 35 for 10 yards (3-G.Grate).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 35
(13:07 - 4th) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 45 for 10 yards (20-D.Thomas).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 45
(12:36 - 4th) 21-N.Smith to NTX 49 for 4 yards (90-R.Poydras).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 49
(11:57 - 4th) 5-J.Bean complete to 9-D.Simpson. 9-D.Simpson to MTS 48 for 3 yards.
+48 YD
3 & 3 - NTEXAS 48
(11:18 - 4th) 5-J.Bean runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:10 - 4th) 0-E.Mooney extra point is good.

MTSU Blue Raiders  - TD (5 plays, 71 yards, 2:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:10 - 4th) 49-Z.Williams kicks 55 yards from NTX 35. 83-J.Lane to MTS 29 for 19 yards (30-L.Nixon).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 29
(11:04 - 4th) 2-J.McDonald to MTS 49 for 20 yards (10-M.Sanders).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 49
(10:26 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 81-C.Windham. 81-C.Windham to NTX 35 for 16 yards (18-U.Stout).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 35
(9:59 - 4th) 2-J.McDonald to NTX 34 for 1 yard (23-K.Davis).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - MTSU 34
(9:26 - 4th) 5-C.Mobley to NTX 30 for 4 yards (14-K.Wood).
+30 YD
3 & 5 - MTSU 30
(8:50 - 4th) 5-C.Mobley runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:40 - 4th) 0-C.Holt extra point is good.

NTEXAS Mean Green  - FG (9 plays, 50 yards, 4:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:40 - 4th) 44-S.Payne kicks 62 yards from MTS 35. 3-D.Torrey to NTX 23 for 20 yards (52-D.Williams).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 23
(8:30 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 40 for 17 yards (3-G.Grate19-T.Ross).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 40
(7:58 - 4th) 21-N.Smith to NTX 43 for 3 yards (38-J.Butler).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 43
(7:11 - 4th) 5-J.Bean to NTX 44 for 1 yard (21-K.Major). Penalty on MTS 42-C.Smith Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at NTX 44.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 42
(6:36 - 4th) 21-N.Smith to MTS 37 for 5 yards (20-D.Thomas).
+9 YD
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 37
(6:00 - 4th) 21-N.Smith to MTS 28 for 9 yards (12-R.Blankenship3-G.Grate).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 28
(5:18 - 4th) 21-N.Smith to MTS 25 for 3 yards (88-J.Wyatt).
Penalty
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 25
(4:37 - 4th) Team penalty on NTX False start 5 yards enforced at MTS 25. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 12 - NTEXAS 30
(4:22 - 4th) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
+3 YD
3 & 12 - NTEXAS 30
(4:15 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to MTS 27 for 3 yards (90-R.Poydras).
Field Goal
4 & 9 - NTEXAS 27
(4:04 - 4th) 0-E.Mooney 44 yards Field Goal is Good.

MTSU Blue Raiders  - Downs (8 plays, 16 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:59 - 4th) 0-E.Mooney kicks 60 yards from NTX 35. 83-J.Lane to MTS 27 for 22 yards (85-D.Chapple).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 27
(3:51 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to MTS 33 for 6 yards (11-C.Johnson).
No Gain
2 & 4 - MTSU 33
(3:25 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Windham.
+6 YD
3 & 4 - MTSU 33
(3:17 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 39 for 6 yards (30-L.Nixon).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MTSU 39
(2:59 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 2-J.McDonald. 2-J.McDonald to MTS 43 for 4 yards (17-D.Gaddie). Team penalty on MTS Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at MTS 39. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 15 - MTSU 34
(2:39 - 4th) 1-F.Peasant to MTS 36 for 2 yards (42-G.Murphy).
No Gain
2 & 13 - MTSU 36
(2:19 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 1-F.Peasant.
+7 YD
3 & 13 - MTSU 36
(2:14 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MTS 43 for 7 yards (30-L.Nixon).
No Gain
4 & 6 - MTSU 43
(1:45 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Pierce.

NTEXAS Mean Green  - End of Game (3 plays, 17 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 43
(1:38 - 4th) 21-N.Smith to MTS 36 for 7 yards (38-J.Butler20-D.Thomas).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - NTEXAS 36
(1:01 - 4th) 21-N.Smith to MTS 34 for 2 yards (20-D.Thomas).
+8 YD
3 & 1 - NTEXAS 34
(0:24 - 4th) 21-N.Smith to MTS 26 for 8 yards (38-J.Butler20-D.Thomas).
