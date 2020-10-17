Drive Chart
|
|
|SFLA
|TEMPLE
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
J. McCloud
3 QB
182 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, RuYd
|
|
A. Russo
15 QB
270 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 9 RuYds
Touchdown 4:39
3-J.McCloud complete to 5-R.St. Felix. 5-R.St. Felix runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
49
yds
03:52
pos
6
10
Touchdown 9:47
3-J.McCloud complete to 18-D.Dukes. 18-D.Dukes runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
80
yds
03:20
pos
13
10
Touchdown 5:23
15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
73
yds
04:23
pos
14
16
Touchdown 5:47
3-J.McCloud complete to 1-J.Ford. 1-J.Ford runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
61
yds
02:35
pos
27
20
Touchdown 1:12
15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
42
yds
02:09
pos
31
26
Touchdown 9:58
10-K.Joiner to USF 11 FUMBLES. 17-A.Ebiketie runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
8
yds
01:31
pos
31
32
Touchdown 4:36
15-A.Russo complete to 0-R.Jones. 0-R.Jones runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
62
yds
03:47
pos
31
38
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|32
|Rushing
|12
|8
|Passing
|6
|21
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|9-17
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|324
|412
|Total Plays
|73
|84
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|143
|142
|Rush Attempts
|44
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|3.4
|Yards Passing
|181
|270
|Comp. - Att.
|16-29
|30-42
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|11-111
|5-54
|Touchdowns
|5
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|4
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-3
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|6-37.3
|4-40.0
|Return Yards
|79
|21
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|1-21
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-77
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|181
|PASS YDS
|270
|
|
|143
|RUSH YDS
|142
|
|
|324
|TOTAL YDS
|412
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McCloud 3 QB
|J. McCloud
|15/26
|182
|3
|0
|
J. Ford 1 RB
|J. Ford
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Johnson 0 QB
|N. Johnson
|1/2
|-1
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ford 1 RB
|J. Ford
|15
|68
|0
|13
|
K. Joiner 10 RB
|K. Joiner
|11
|53
|0
|16
|
O. Dollison 4 WR
|O. Dollison
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
N. Johnson 0 QB
|N. Johnson
|5
|5
|1
|3
|
J. Evans 14 WR
|J. Evans
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. McCloud 3 QB
|J. McCloud
|10
|1
|0
|10
|
L. Parker 27 DB
|L. Parker
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Dollison 4 WR
|O. Dollison
|7
|4
|64
|0
|21
|
J. Ford 1 RB
|J. Ford
|7
|5
|54
|1
|21
|
D. Dukes 18 WR
|D. Dukes
|3
|3
|41
|1
|28
|
R. St. Felix 5 WR
|R. St. Felix
|6
|2
|19
|1
|13
|
L. Williams 8 WR
|L. Williams
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Carter 88 TE
|C. Carter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Brinkman 89 TE
|M. Brinkman
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Boyles 11 LB
|D. Boyles
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. LaPointe 22 DB
|M. LaPointe
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Pinkney 96 DL
|K. Pinkney
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Roberts 2 DB
|N. Roberts
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hampton 7 DB
|M. Hampton
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grier 5 LB
|A. Grier
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Evans 0 DB
|D. Evans
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
K. Sails 9 DB
|K. Sails
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Green 17 DT
|B. Green
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Logan 13 DE
|T. Logan
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Davis 3 DB
|V. Davis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bellamy 6 LB
|D. Bellamy
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mangum 23 DT
|T. Mangum
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mims 59 LB
|A. Mims
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCloud 3 QB
|J. McCloud
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Nichols 16 DB
|B. Nichols
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kegler 10 DT
|K. Kegler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ford 1 RB
|J. Ford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. St. Felix 5 WR
|R. St. Felix
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Yates 91 DL
|R. Yates
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sackett 28 K
|J. Sackett
|1/1
|29
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Scribner 25 P
|K. Scribner
|6
|37.3
|2
|46
|
T. Schneider 39 P
|T. Schneider
|1
|31.0
|0
|31
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ford 1 RB
|J. Ford
|3
|28.0
|44
|0
|
J. Evans 14 WR
|J. Evans
|2
|6.0
|10
|0
|
D. Bellamy 6 LB
|D. Bellamy
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|
L. Parker 27 DB
|L. Parker
|1
|35.0
|35
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Sails 9 DB
|K. Sails
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Russo 15 QB
|A. Russo
|30/42
|270
|4
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Davis 13 RB
|R. Davis
|25
|83
|0
|11
|
T. Ruley 29 RB
|T. Ruley
|6
|39
|0
|16
|
A. Russo 15 QB
|A. Russo
|9
|9
|0
|3
|
J. Barbon 10 WR
|J. Barbon
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Mack 1 WR
|B. Mack
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Jones 0 WR
|R. Jones
|9
|8
|81
|1
|14
|
J. Blue 5 WR
|J. Blue
|11
|9
|60
|2
|20
|
D. Martin-Robinson 82 TE
|D. Martin-Robinson
|4
|3
|36
|0
|20
|
J. Barbon 10 WR
|J. Barbon
|5
|3
|35
|0
|13
|
R. Davis 13 RB
|R. Davis
|4
|4
|29
|0
|14
|
B. Mack 1 WR
|B. Mack
|8
|3
|29
|1
|12
|
D. Pittman 81 TE
|D. Pittman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Y. Rigby 31 LB
|Y. Rigby
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Kwenkeu 35 LB
|W. Kwenkeu
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Reid 39 LB
|G. Reid
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Ebiketie 17 DE
|A. Ebiketie
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Tyler 3 S
|A. Tyler
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ware 38 S
|J. Ware
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Graham-Mobley 8 LB
|I. Graham-Mobley
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Braswell 2 CB
|C. Braswell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Banks 56 DT
|K. Banks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Archibong 6 DT
|D. Archibong
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Griffin 28 S
|M. Griffin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Johnson 21 CB
|F. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jordan 13 DE
|L. Jordan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Clark 20 CB
|E. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Mobley 91 K
|W. Mobley
|2/3
|26
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Blue 5 WR
|J. Blue
|2
|15.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Blue 5 WR
|J. Blue
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (4 plays, -5 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 91-W.Mobley kicks 58 yards from TEM 35. 1-J.Ford to USF 32 for 25 yards (21-F.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 32(14:59 - 1st) 1-J.Ford to USF 36 for 4 yards (8-I.Graham-Mobley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SFLA 36(14:31 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Carter.
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - SFLA 36(14:27 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller to TEM 2 for 62 yards (2-C.Braswell). Penalty on USF 88-C.Carter Pass interference 15 yards enforced at USF 36. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 21 - SFLA 21(13:51 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud to USF 27 for 6 yards (4-W.Kwenkeu).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - SFLA 27(13:18 - 1st) 25-K.Scribner punts 23 yards from USF 27 Downed at the USF 50.
TEMPLE
Owls
- TD (8 plays, 50 yards, 2:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 50(13:07 - 1st) 13-R.Davis to USF 50 for no gain (91-R.Yates3-J.McCloud).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 50(12:36 - 1st) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Jones.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - TEMPLE 50(12:31 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 10-J.Barbon. 10-J.Barbon to USF 37 for 13 yards (0-D.Evans).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 37(12:06 - 1st) 10-J.Barbon to USF 29 for 8 yards (3-J.McCloud).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - TEMPLE 29(11:39 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue to USF 19 for 10 yards (2-N.Roberts).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 19(11:10 - 1st) 13-R.Davis to USF 8 for 11 yards (7-M.Hampton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - TEMPLE 8(10:52 - 1st) 15-A.Russo to USF 5 for 3 yards (22-M.LaPointe).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 5(10:13 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:10 - 1st) 91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
SFLA
Bulls
- Fumble (2 plays, 73 yards, 0:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:10 - 1st) 91-W.Mobley kicks 65 yards from TEM 35. 1-J.Ford to USF 15 for 15 yards (2-C.Braswell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 15(10:06 - 1st) 10-K.Joiner to USF 15 for no gain (2-C.Braswell).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 15(9:42 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud sacked at USF 12 for -3 yards FUMBLES (17-A.Ebiketie). 6-D.Archibong to USF 12 for no gain.
TEMPLE
Owls
- FG (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 12(9:36 - 1st) 29-T.Ruley to USF 9 for 3 yards (2-N.Roberts).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 9(8:59 - 1st) 29-T.Ruley to USF 7 for 2 yards (11-D.Boyles).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TEMPLE 7(8:35 - 1st) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - TEMPLE 7(8:29 - 1st) 91-W.Mobley 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
SFLA
Bulls
- TD (10 plays, 49 yards, 3:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:26 - 1st) 91-W.Mobley kicks 49 yards from TEM 35. 27-L.Parker to TEM 49 for 35 yards (31-Y.Rigby).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 49(8:18 - 1st) 1-J.Ford to TEM 41 for 8 yards (3-A.Tyler8-I.Graham-Mobley).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - SFLA 41(8:00 - 1st) 1-J.Ford to TEM 33 for 8 yards (38-J.Ware).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 33(7:27 - 1st) 10-K.Joiner to TEM 28 for 5 yards (6-D.Archibong).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - SFLA 28(7:03 - 1st) 10-K.Joiner to TEM 21 for 7 yards (31-Y.Rigby).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 21(6:38 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud complete to 5-R.St. Felix. 5-R.St. Felix to TEM 15 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - SFLA 15(6:14 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Williams.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - SFLA 15(6:09 - 1st) 0-N.Johnson to TEM 12 for 3 yards (8-I.Graham-Mobley6-D.Archibong).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - SFLA 12(5:42 - 1st) 0-N.Johnson to TEM 9 for 3 yards (2-C.Braswell).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 9 - SFLA 9(5:15 - 1st) 0-N.Johnson to TEM 13 for -4 yards (17-A.Ebiketie).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 13 - SFLA 13(4:39 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud complete to 5-R.St. Felix. 5-R.St. Felix runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:34 - 1st) 28-J.Sackett extra point is good.
TEMPLE
Owls
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:34 - 1st) 32-S.Shrader kicks 58 yards from USF 35. 5-J.Blue to TEM 20 for 13 yards (3-V.Davis).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 20(4:30 - 1st) 13-R.Davis to TEM 19 for -1 yard (96-K.Pinkney).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - TEMPLE 19(3:57 - 1st) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Blue.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - TEMPLE 19(3:52 - 1st) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - TEMPLE 19(3:46 - 1st) 49-A.Barry punts 36 yards from TEM 19 to USF 45 fair catch by 9-K.Sails.
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 45(3:40 - 1st) 1-J.Ford to USF 50 FUMBLES (2-C.Braswell). 3-J.McCloud to USF 48 for no gain.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - SFLA 48(3:08 - 1st) 10-K.Joiner to TEM 44 for 8 yards (31-Y.Rigby).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 44(2:57 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Brinkman.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 44(2:45 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud scrambles to TEM 39 for 5 yards (4-W.Kwenkeu).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - SFLA 39(2:03 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud sacked at TEM 44 for -5 yards (4-W.Kwenkeu).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - SFLA 44(1:26 - 1st) 25-K.Scribner punts 30 yards from TEM 44 out of bounds at the TEM 14.
TEMPLE
Owls
- Punt (8 plays, 30 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 14(1:18 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 13-R.Davis. 13-R.Davis to TEM 26 for 12 yards (5-R.St. Felix9-K.Sails).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 26(0:59 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 0-R.Jones. 0-R.Jones to TEM 36 for 10 yards (2-N.Roberts).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 36(0:39 - 1st) 13-R.Davis to TEM 36 for no gain (3-J.McCloud).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 36(0:24 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 82-D.Martin-Robinson. 82-D.Martin-Robinson to TEM 46 for 10 yards (6-D.Bellamy).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 46(15:00 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis to TEM 46 for no gain (11-D.Boyles).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 46(14:33 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo scrambles to TEM 48 for 2 yards (6-D.Bellamy).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 48(14:03 - 2nd) Penalty on TEM 82-D.Martin-Robinson False start 5 yards enforced at TEM 48. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 13 - TEMPLE 43(13:46 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue to TEM 44 for 1 yard (13-T.Logan).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - TEMPLE 44(13:15 - 2nd) 49-A.Barry punts 51 yards from TEM 44 Downed at the USF 5.
SFLA
Bulls
- TD (11 plays, 95 yards, 3:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 5(12:59 - 2nd) 14-J.Evans to USF 10 for 5 yards (8-I.Graham-Mobley).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - SFLA 10(12:33 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 4-O.Dollison. 4-O.Dollison to USF 16 for 6 yards (38-J.Ware31-Y.Rigby).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 16(12:12 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud sacked at USF 12 for -4 yards (12-M.Walker).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 14 - SFLA 12(12:01 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 1-J.Ford. 1-J.Ford to USF 30 for 18 yards (56-K.Banks).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 30(11:22 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud to USF 27 for -3 yards (4-W.Kwenkeu17-A.Ebiketie).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - SFLA 27(10:58 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 5-R.St. Felix.
|+21 YD
|
3 & 13 - SFLA 27(10:51 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 1-J.Ford. 1-J.Ford to USF 48 for 21 yards (38-J.Ware).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 48(10:18 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 5-R.St. Felix.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 48(10:12 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Williams. Penalty on TEM 38-J.Ware Pass interference 15 yards enforced at USF 48. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 37(10:03 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 18-D.Dukes. 18-D.Dukes to TEM 28 for 9 yards (20-E.Clark).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 1 - SFLA 28(9:47 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 18-D.Dukes. 18-D.Dukes runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:39 - 2nd) 28-J.Sackett extra point is good.
TEMPLE
Owls
- TD (11 plays, 73 yards, 4:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:39 - 2nd) 32-S.Shrader kicks 59 yards from USF 35. 5-J.Blue to TEM 27 for 21 yards (15-J.Curry).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 27(9:34 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis to TEM 29 for 2 yards (11-D.Boyles).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 29(8:57 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis to TEM 33 for 4 yards (59-A.Mims).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - TEMPLE 33(8:26 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 82-D.Martin-Robinson. 82-D.Martin-Robinson to TEM 39 for 6 yards (2-N.Roberts).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 39(7:54 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Blue.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 39(7:47 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 0-R.Jones. 0-R.Jones to USF 48 for 13 yards (5-T.Grier).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 48(7:29 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 0-R.Jones. 0-R.Jones to USF 35 for 13 yards (11-D.Boyles).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 35(7:11 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 10-J.Barbon. 10-J.Barbon to USF 23 for 12 yards. Team penalty on USF Holding declined.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 23(6:40 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis to USF 16 for 7 yards (22-M.LaPointe).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - TEMPLE 16(6:21 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis to USF 15 for 1 yard (16-B.Nichols0-D.Evans).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - TEMPLE 15(5:51 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo to USF 13 for 2 yards (96-K.Pinkney).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 13(5:23 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:16 - 2nd) 91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:16 - 2nd) 91-W.Mobley kicks 64 yards from TEM 35 out of bounds at the USF 1.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 35(5:16 - 2nd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 37 for 2 yards (6-D.Archibong).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - SFLA 37(4:50 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 4-O.Dollison.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - SFLA 37(4:41 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 1-J.Ford. 1-J.Ford to USF 40 for 3 yards (17-A.Ebiketie).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - SFLA 40(4:03 - 2nd) 25-K.Scribner punts 31 yards from USF 40 to TEM 29 fair catch by 5-J.Blue.
TEMPLE
Owls
- Interception (4 plays, 36 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 29(3:55 - 2nd) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 39 for 10 yards (22-M.LaPointe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 39(3:43 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo to TEM 39 for no gain (6-D.Bellamy).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 39(3:03 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis to TEM 38 for -1 yard (11-D.Boyles9-K.Sails).
|Int
|
3 & 11 - TEMPLE 38(2:26 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack INTERCEPTED by 22-M.LaPointe at USF 44. 22-M.LaPointe to TEM 35 for 21 yards (57-M.Niese).
SFLA
Bulls
- TD (4 plays, 35 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 35(2:18 - 2nd) 1-J.Ford incomplete. Intended for 4-O.Dollison.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 35(2:12 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 4-O.Dollison. 4-O.Dollison to TEM 14 for 21 yards (8-I.Graham-Mobley).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 14(1:44 - 2nd) 1-J.Ford to TEM 2 for 12 yards (38-J.Ware).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - SFLA 2(1:24 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:18 - 2nd) 28-J.Sackett extra point is good.
TEMPLE
Owls
- Halftime (5 plays, 50 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:18 - 2nd) 32-S.Shrader kicks 36 yards from USF 35 to the TEM 29 downed by 6-D.Bellamy.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 29(1:16 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Brinkman. Penalty on TEM 39-G.Reid Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TEM 29. No Play.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 14(1:09 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud to TEM 17 FUMBLES. 39-G.Reid to TEM 31 for 12 yards (3-J.McCloud).
TEMPLE
Owls
- FG (17 plays, 65 yards, 6:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 31(1:05 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis to TEM 34 for 3 yards (13-T.Logan).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 34(0:55 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis to TEM 42 for 8 yards (13-T.Logan).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 42(0:27 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue to USF 38 for 20 yards (7-M.Hampton).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 38(0:22 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 10-J.Barbon. 10-J.Barbon to USF 28 for 10 yards (7-M.Hampton).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 28(0:14 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis to USF 19 for 9 yards.
|No Good
|
2 & 1 - TEMPLE 19(0:06 - 2nd) 91-W.Mobley 36 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 5-R.St. Felix.
SFLA
Bulls
- TD (11 plays, 31 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 32-S.Shrader kicks 39 yards from USF 35 to TEM 26 fair catch by 83-K.Evans.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 26(14:59 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 13-R.Davis. 13-R.Davis to TEM 29 for 3 yards (9-K.Sails).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - SFLA 29(14:26 - 3rd) 13-R.Davis to TEM 35 for 6 yards (3-V.Davis).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - SFLA 35(14:02 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo to TEM 37 for 2 yards (96-K.Pinkney).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 37(13:26 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack. Penalty on USF 7-M.Hampton Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TEM 37. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 48(13:21 - 3rd) 1-B.Mack to USF 45 for 3 yards (3-V.Davis).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - SFLA 45(12:47 - 3rd) 13-R.Davis to USF 43 for 2 yards (5-T.Grier23-T.Mangum).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - SFLA 43(12:18 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue to USF 36 for 7 yards (7-M.Hampton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 36(11:45 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue to USF 33 for 3 yards (2-N.Roberts).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - SFLA 33(11:11 - 3rd) Penalty on USF 10-K.Kegler Offside 5 yards enforced at USF 33. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 2 - SFLA 28(11:02 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 0-R.Jones. 0-R.Jones to USF 14 for 14 yards (7-M.Hampton).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 14(10:52 - 3rd) 13-R.Davis to USF 10 for 4 yards (22-M.LaPointe).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - SFLA 10(10:24 - 3rd) 13-R.Davis to USF 9 for 1 yard (5-T.Grier).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - SFLA 9(9:49 - 3rd) 13-R.Davis to USF 5 for 4 yards (5-T.Grier).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - SFLA 5(9:28 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo to USF 4 for 1 yard (11-D.Boyles).
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - SFLA 4(8:59 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 81-D.Pittman.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 4 - SFLA 4(8:56 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo to USF 9 FUMBLES (15-A.Russo). 15-A.Russo recovers at the USF 8. 15-A.Russo to USF 8 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - SFLA 8(8:22 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - SFLA 8(8:17 - 3rd) 91-W.Mobley 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
TEMPLE
Owls
- Interception (4 plays, 58 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:14 - 3rd) 91-W.Mobley kicks 55 yards from TEM 35. 1-J.Ford to TEM 46 for 44 yards (31-Y.Rigby).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 46(8:03 - 3rd) 1-J.Ford to TEM 40 for 6 yards (39-G.Reid). Penalty on USF 64-D.Harris Holding 10 yards enforced at TEM 46. No Play.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 20 - TEMPLE 44(7:41 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 4-O.Dollison. 4-O.Dollison to TEM 37 for 19 yards (4-W.Kwenkeu).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 1 - TEMPLE 37(7:22 - 3rd) 10-K.Joiner to TEM 21 for 16 yards (28-M.Griffin).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 21(7:13 - 3rd) 1-J.Ford to TEM 25 for -4 yards (17-A.Ebiketie).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - TEMPLE 25(6:43 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 4-O.Dollison.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 14 - TEMPLE 25(6:38 - 3rd) 1-J.Ford to TEM 12 for 13 yards (4-W.Kwenkeu).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - TEMPLE 12(6:25 - 3rd) 1-J.Ford to TEM 8 for 4 yards (31-Y.Rigby).
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - TEMPLE 8(5:52 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 5-R.St. Felix.
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 8(5:47 - 3rd) Penalty on USF 57-J.Blanchard False start 5 yards enforced at TEM 8. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 13 - TEMPLE 13(5:47 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 1-J.Ford. 1-J.Ford runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:39 - 3rd) 28-J.Sackett extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 35(5:39 - 3rd) Penalty on USF 1-J.Ford Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at USF 35. No Play.
SFLA
Bulls
- FG (4 plays, -2 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:39 - 3rd) 32-S.Shrader kicks 66 yards from USF 20. 5-J.Blue to TEM 31 for 17 yards (24-M.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 31(5:31 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Barbon.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 31(5:27 - 3rd) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 38 for 7 yards (23-T.Mangum).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - SFLA 38(4:52 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 0-R.Jones. 0-R.Jones to TEM 41 for 3 yards.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 41(4:33 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack INTERCEPTED by 0-D.Evans at USF 34. 0-D.Evans to TEM 10 for 56 yards (15-A.Russo).
TEMPLE
Owls
- TD (9 plays, 58 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 10(4:17 - 3rd) 0-N.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 5-R.St. Felix.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 10(4:13 - 3rd) Penalty on USF 74-B.Cecil False start 5 yards enforced at TEM 10. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - TEMPLE 15(4:06 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Ford.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 15 - TEMPLE 15(4:03 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 8-L.Williams. 8-L.Williams to TEM 12 for 3 yards (3-A.Tyler).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - TEMPLE 12(3:20 - 3rd) 28-J.Sackett 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (6 plays, 1 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:16 - 3rd) 32-S.Shrader kicks 22 yards from USF 35 to the TEM 43 downed by 83-K.Evans.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 43(3:16 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Martin-Robinson.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 43(3:12 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 13-R.Davis. 13-R.Davis to USF 43 for 14 yards (10-K.Kegler).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 43(2:48 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 0-R.Jones. 0-R.Jones to USF 37 for 6 yards (0-D.Evans11-D.Boyles).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - SFLA 37(2:22 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Blue.
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - SFLA 37(2:22 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Blue. Penalty on USF 5-T.Grier Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at USF 37. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 22(2:17 - 3rd) 13-R.Davis to USF 17 for 5 yards (17-B.Green).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - SFLA 17(1:54 - 3rd) 13-R.Davis to USF 14 for 3 yards (96-K.Pinkney).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - SFLA 14(1:35 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo to USF 12 for 2 yards (96-K.Pinkney).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 12(1:12 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 2(1:07 - 3rd) Penalty on USF 17-B.Green Offside 1 yards enforced at USF 2. No Play.
|+2 YD
|(1:07 - 3rd) 1-B.Mack incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Russo.
TEMPLE
Owls
- Punt (5 plays, 23 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:07 - 3rd) 91-W.Mobley kicks 47 yards from TEM 35. 14-J.Evans to USF 28 for 10 yards (30-A.Isaacs).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 28(1:03 - 3rd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 35 for 7 yards (31-Y.Rigby).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - TEMPLE 35(0:44 - 3rd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 43 for 8 yards (38-J.Ware).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 43(0:27 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud sacked at USF 34 for -9 yards (39-G.Reid).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 19 - TEMPLE 34(15:00 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson to USF 35 for 1 yard (21-F.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 18 - TEMPLE 35(14:25 - 4th) Penalty on USF 89-M.Brinkman False start 5 yards enforced at USF 35. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 23 - TEMPLE 30(14:03 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson complete to 1-J.Ford. 1-J.Ford to USF 29 for -1 yard (39-G.Reid).
|Punt
|
4 & 24 - TEMPLE 29(13:31 - 4th) 25-K.Scribner punts 35 yards from USF 29 Downed at the TEM 36.
SFLA
Bulls
- TD (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 36(13:20 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 82-D.Martin-Robinson. 82-D.Martin-Robinson to USF 44 for 20 yards (59-A.Mims).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 44(12:59 - 4th) Penalty on TEM 0-R.Jones False start 5 yards enforced at USF 44. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 15 - SFLA 49(12:38 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue to USF 50 for -1 yard.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 16 - SFLA 50(12:12 - 4th) 13-R.Davis to USF 41 for 9 yards (22-M.LaPointe).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - SFLA 41(11:56 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 13-R.Davis. 13-R.Davis to USF 41 for no gain (17-B.Green13-T.Logan). Penalty on TEM 0-R.Jones Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - SFLA 41(11:40 - 4th) 49-A.Barry punts 38 yards from USF 41 Downed at the USF 3.
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 3(11:29 - 4th) 1-J.Ford to USF 7 for 4 yards (4-W.Kwenkeu).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - SFLA 7(11:02 - 4th) 1-J.Ford to USF 13 for 6 yards (13-L.Jordan).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 13(10:33 - 4th) 1-J.Ford to USF 14 for 1 yard (56-K.Banks).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 9 - SFLA 14(9:58 - 4th) 10-K.Joiner to USF 11 FUMBLES. 17-A.Ebiketie runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
SFLA
Bulls
- TD (13 plays, 73 yards, 3:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(9:52 - 4th) 13-R.Davis to USF 1 for 1 yard.
|Kickoff
|(9:52 - 4th) 91-W.Mobley kicks 36 yards from TEM 35 to USF 29 fair catch by 88-C.Carter.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 29(9:52 - 4th) 3-J.McCloud complete to 18-D.Dukes. 18-D.Dukes to USF 33 for 4 yards (39-G.Reid).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - SFLA 33(9:24 - 4th) 1-J.Ford to USF 35 for 2 yards (39-G.Reid).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - SFLA 35(9:01 - 4th) 3-J.McCloud complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman to USF 35 for no gain (3-A.Tyler).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - SFLA 35(8:26 - 4th) 25-K.Scribner punts 46 yards from USF 35 Downed at the TEM 19.
TEMPLE
Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 19(8:15 - 4th) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 35 for 16 yards (11-D.Boyles).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 35(7:42 - 4th) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 36 for 1 yard (3-V.Davis).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 36(7:09 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to TEM 43 for 7 yards (0-D.Evans).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - TEMPLE 43(6:43 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 0-R.Jones. 0-R.Jones to USF 48 for 9 yards (9-K.Sails).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 48(6:19 - 4th) 15-A.Russo to USF 47 for 1 yard (17-B.Green).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 47(6:05 - 4th) 13-R.Davis to USF 44 for 3 yards (22-M.LaPointe).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 44(5:28 - 4th) 15-A.Russo scrambles to USF 40 for 4 yards (10-K.Kegler). Penalty on USF 10-K.Kegler Facemasking 19 yards enforced at USF 44. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(5:18 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue to USF 23 for 2 yards (9-K.Sails).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 23(4:55 - 4th) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Barbon.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 23(4:51 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to USF 13 for 10 yards (0-D.Evans).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 13(4:36 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 0-R.Jones. 0-R.Jones runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:28 - 4th) 91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
TEMPLE
Owls
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:28 - 4th) 91-W.Mobley kicks 39 yards from TEM 35. 14-J.Evans to USF 28 for 2 yards (33-K.Wilson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 28(4:19 - 4th) 10-K.Joiner to USF 30 for 2 yards (39-G.Reid).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 30(3:59 - 4th) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Brinkman.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 30(3:54 - 4th) 3-J.McCloud scrambles to USF 40 for 10 yards (31-Y.Rigby).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 40(3:33 - 4th) 4-O.Dollison to TEM 50 for 10 yards (39-G.Reid).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 50(3:08 - 4th) 1-J.Ford to TEM 47 for 3 yards (31-Y.Rigby).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 47(2:40 - 4th) 3-J.McCloud complete to 4-O.Dollison. 4-O.Dollison to TEM 29 for 18 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 29(2:26 - 4th) 10-K.Joiner to TEM 28 for 1 yard (17-A.Ebiketie).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 28(1:58 - 4th) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Ford.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - TEMPLE 28(1:51 - 4th) 3-J.McCloud scrambles to TEM 19 for 9 yards (2-C.Braswell).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 19(1:45 - 4th) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Williams. Penalty on TEM 2-C.Braswell Pass interference 14 yards enforced at TEM 19. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - TEMPLE 5(1:41 - 4th) 1-J.Ford to TEM 1 for 4 yards (31-Y.Rigby).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - TEMPLE 1(1:25 - 4th) 1-J.Ford to TEM 1 for no gain (31-Y.Rigby).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEMPLE 1(1:16 - 4th) 27-L.Parker runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(1:03 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson to TEM 2 for no gain (3-A.Tyler).
TEMPLE
Owls
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:03 - 4th) 28-J.Sackett kicks 14 yards from USF 35 to USF 49 fair catch by 39-G.Reid.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 49(1:03 - 4th) 13-R.Davis to USF 49 for no gain (23-T.Mangum).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 49(0:57 - 4th) 13-R.Davis to USF 49 for no gain (96-K.Pinkney).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - TEMPLE 49(0:52 - 4th) 13-R.Davis to USF 46 for 3 yards (11-D.Boyles).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TEMPLE 46(0:07 - 4th) 49-A.Barry punts 35 yards from USF 46. 9-K.Sails to USF 13 for 2 yards (11-L.Crump).
-
LVILLE
5ND
7
12
4th 11:47 NBC
-
MISS
ARK
0
20
2nd 0:20 SECN
-
EKY
TROY
17
21
2nd 0:44 ESP3
-
DUKE
NCST
17
7
2nd 1:34
-
UCF
MEMP
20
7
2nd 4:26 ABC
-
21TXAM
MISSST
14
0
2nd 9:25 ESPN
-
UMASS
GAS
0
21
2nd 6:40 ESP2
-
UVA
WAKE
10
17
2nd 9:59 ACCN
-
CSTCAR
23LALAF
30
27
Final ESPN
-
GAST
ARKST
52
59
Final ESPN
-
18SMU
TULANE
37
34
Final/OT ESPN
-
15BYU
HOU
43
26
Final ESPN
-
NAVY
ECU
27
23
Final ESP+
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
37
39
Final ESP+
-
13AUBURN
SC
22
30
Final ESPN
-
TXSTSM
SALA
20
30
Final ESPU
-
LIB
CUSE
38
21
Final
-
PITT
7MIAMI
19
31
Final ACCN
-
UK
14TENN
34
7
Final SECN
-
KANSAS
WVU
17
38
Final FOX
-
1CLEM
GATECH
73
7
Final ABC
-
ARMY
TXSA
28
16
Final CBSSN
-
WKY
UAB
14
37
Final
-
NTEXAS
MTSU
0
071.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 5:00pm
-
MRSHL
LATECH
0
048 O/U
+13.5
Sat 6:00pm CBSSN
-
8UNC
FSU
0
064.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 7:00pm ABC
-
3UGA
2BAMA
0
058 O/U
-6
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
BC
19VATECH
0
062 O/U
-13
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
11CINCY
TULSA
0
0
PPD ESP2
-
17LSU
4FLA
0
0
PPD ESPN
-
10OKLAST
BAYLOR
0
0
PPD ABC
-
USM
UTEP
0
0
PPD ESP2
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
0
0
PPD SECN
-
FIU
CHARLO
0
0
PPD ESPU