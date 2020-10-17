Drive Chart
SFLA
TEMPLE

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
J. McCloud 3 QB
182 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, RuYd
A. Russo 15 QB
270 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 9 RuYds
1st Quarter
Point After TD 10:10
91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
1
Field Goal 8:29
91-W.Mobley 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
5
yds
01:07
pos
0
10
Touchdown 4:39
3-J.McCloud complete to 5-R.St. Felix. 5-R.St. Felix runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
49
yds
03:52
pos
6
10
Point After TD 4:34
28-J.Sackett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 9:47
3-J.McCloud complete to 18-D.Dukes. 18-D.Dukes runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
80
yds
03:20
pos
13
10
Point After TD 9:39
28-J.Sackett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 5:23
15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
73
yds
04:23
pos
14
16
Point After TD 5:16
91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 1:24
0-N.Johnson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
35
yds
01:00
pos
20
17
Point After TD 1:18
28-J.Sackett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
17
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 8:17
91-W.Mobley 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
17
plays
45
yds
06:43
pos
21
20
Touchdown 5:47
3-J.McCloud complete to 1-J.Ford. 1-J.Ford runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
61
yds
02:35
pos
27
20
Point After TD 5:39
28-J.Sackett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
20
Field Goal 3:20
28-J.Sackett 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
3
yds
00:57
pos
31
20
Touchdown 1:12
15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
42
yds
02:09
pos
31
26
Missed Two Point Conversion 1:07
1-B.Mack incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Russo.
plays
yds
pos
31
26
4th Quarter
Touchdown 9:58
10-K.Joiner to USF 11 FUMBLES. 17-A.Ebiketie runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
8
yds
01:31
pos
31
32
Missed Two Point Conversion 9:52
13-R.Davis to USF 1 for 1 yard.
plays
yds
pos
31
32
Touchdown 4:36
15-A.Russo complete to 0-R.Jones. 0-R.Jones runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
62
yds
03:47
pos
31
38
Point After TD 4:28
91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
39
Touchdown 1:16
27-L.Parker runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
59
yds
03:25
pos
37
39
Missed Two Point Conversion 1:03
0-N.Johnson to TEM 2 for no gain (3-A.Tyler).
plays
yds
pos
37
39
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 32
Rushing 12 8
Passing 6 21
Penalty 3 3
3rd Down Conv 4-12 9-17
4th Down Conv 2-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 324 412
Total Plays 73 84
Avg Gain 4.4 4.9
Net Yards Rushing 143 142
Rush Attempts 44 42
Avg Rush Yards 3.3 3.4
Yards Passing 181 270
Comp. - Att. 16-29 30-42
Yards Per Pass 5.4 6.4
Penalties - Yards 11-111 5-54
Touchdowns 5 5
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 3 4
Other 0 1
Turnovers 3 2
Fumbles - Lost 4-3 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 6-37.3 4-40.0
Return Yards 79 21
Punts - Returns 1-2 1-21
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 2-77 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
South Florida 1-3 71410637
Temple 0-1 10791339
Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, Pa.
 181 PASS YDS 270
143 RUSH YDS 142
324 TOTAL YDS 412
South Florida
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. McCloud 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.7% 182 3 0 154.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.7% 182 3 0 154.6
J. McCloud 15/26 182 3 0
J. Ford 1 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. Ford 0/1 0 0 0
N. Johnson 0 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% -1 0 0 45.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% -1 0 0 45.8
N. Johnson 1/2 -1 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Ford 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 68 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 68 0
J. Ford 15 68 0 13
K. Joiner 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 53 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 53 0
K. Joiner 11 53 0 16
O. Dollison 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
O. Dollison 1 10 0 10
N. Johnson 0 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 5 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 5 1
N. Johnson 5 5 1 3
J. Evans 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Evans 1 5 0 5
J. McCloud 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 1 0
J. McCloud 10 1 0 10
L. Parker 27 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
L. Parker 1 1 1 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
O. Dollison 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 64 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 64 0
O. Dollison 7 4 64 0 21
J. Ford 1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 54 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 54 1
J. Ford 7 5 54 1 21
D. Dukes 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 41 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 41 1
D. Dukes 3 3 41 1 28
R. St. Felix 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 2 19 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 1
R. St. Felix 6 2 19 1 13
L. Williams 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
L. Williams 2 1 3 0 3
C. Carter 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Carter 1 0 0 0 0
M. Brinkman 89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
M. Brinkman 3 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Boyles 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
D. Boyles 8-1 0.0 0
M. LaPointe 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
M. LaPointe 6-0 0.0 1
K. Pinkney 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
K. Pinkney 6-0 0.0 0
N. Roberts 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
N. Roberts 5-0 0.0 0
M. Hampton 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Hampton 5-0 0.0 0
A. Grier 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Grier 4-0 0.0 0
D. Evans 0 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
D. Evans 4-1 0.0 1
K. Sails 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
K. Sails 3-2 0.0 0
B. Green 17 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Green 3-0 0.0 0
T. Logan 13 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Logan 3-1 0.0 0
V. Davis 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
V. Davis 3-0 0.0 0
D. Bellamy 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Bellamy 3-0 0.0 0
T. Mangum 23 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Mangum 2-1 0.0 0
A. Mims 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Mims 2-0 0.0 0
J. McCloud 3 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. McCloud 2-1 0.0 0
B. Nichols 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Nichols 1-0 0.0 0
K. Kegler 10 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Kegler 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ford 1 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ford 1-0 0.0 0
R. St. Felix 5 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. St. Felix 1-0 0.0 0
R. Yates 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Yates 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Sackett 28 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
J. Sackett 1/1 29 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Scribner 25 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 37.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 37.3 2
K. Scribner 6 37.3 2 46
T. Schneider 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 31.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 31.0 0
T. Schneider 1 31.0 0 31
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Ford 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 28.0 44 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 28.0 44 0
J. Ford 3 28.0 44 0
J. Evans 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 6.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 6.0 10 0
J. Evans 2 6.0 10 0
D. Bellamy 6 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
D. Bellamy 1 1.0 1 0
L. Parker 27 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 35.0 35 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 35.0 35 0
L. Parker 1 35.0 35 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Sails 9 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
K. Sails 1 2.0 2 0
Temple
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Russo 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 270 4 2 147.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 270 4 2 147.3
A. Russo 30/42 270 4 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Davis 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 83 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 83 0
R. Davis 25 83 0 11
T. Ruley 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 39 0
T. Ruley 6 39 0 16
A. Russo 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 9 0
A. Russo 9 9 0 3
J. Barbon 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Barbon 1 8 0 8
B. Mack 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
B. Mack 1 3 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
R. Jones 0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 8 81 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 81 1
R. Jones 9 8 81 1 14
J. Blue 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 9 60 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 60 2
J. Blue 11 9 60 2 20
D. Martin-Robinson 82 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 0
D. Martin-Robinson 4 3 36 0 20
J. Barbon 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 35 0
J. Barbon 5 3 35 0 13
R. Davis 13 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 29 0
R. Davis 4 4 29 0 14
B. Mack 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 3 29 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 1
B. Mack 8 3 29 1 12
D. Pittman 81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Pittman 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Y. Rigby 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
Y. Rigby 8-1 0.0 0
W. Kwenkeu 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
W. Kwenkeu 7-0 1.0 0
G. Reid 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
G. Reid 6-0 1.0 0
A. Ebiketie 17 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
A. Ebiketie 5-1 1.0 0
A. Tyler 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. Tyler 5-0 0.0 0
J. Ware 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Ware 5-0 0.0 0
I. Graham-Mobley 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
I. Graham-Mobley 4-1 0.0 0
C. Braswell 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Braswell 3-0 0.0 0
K. Banks 56 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Banks 2-0 0.0 0
D. Archibong 6 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Archibong 2-1 0.0 0
M. Griffin 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Griffin 1-0 0.0 0
F. Johnson 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
F. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
L. Jordan 13 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Jordan 1-0 0.0 0
E. Clark 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Clark 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
W. Mobley 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/3 3/3
W. Mobley 2/3 26 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Barry 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 40.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 40.0 3
A. Barry 4 40.0 3 51
N. Bowen 49 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 36.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 36.0 0
N. Bowen 1 36.0 0 36
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Blue 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 15.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 15.0 21 0
J. Blue 2 15.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Blue 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
J. Blue 1 21.0 21 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SFLA 32 1:42 4 -5 Punt
10:10 SFLA 15 0:28 2 73 Fumble
8:26 TEMPLE 49 3:52 10 49 TD
3:40 SFLA 45 2:14 5 11 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:59 SFLA 5 3:20 11 95 TD
5:16 SFLA 35 1:13 3 5 Punt
2:18 TEMPLE 35 1:00 4 35 TD
1:16 TEMPLE 29 0:07 2 10 Fumble
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:14 TEMPLE 46 2:35 11 31 TD
4:17 TEMPLE 10 0:57 4 -2 FG
1:07 SFLA 28 0:40 6 1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:29 SFLA 3 1:31 4 8 TD
9:52 SFLA 29 1:26 3 6 Punt
4:28 SFLA 28 3:25 13 73 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:07 SFLA 50 2:57 8 50 TD
9:36 SFLA 12 1:07 3 5 FG
4:34 TEMPLE 20 0:48 3 -1 Punt
1:18 TEMPLE 14 0:54 8 30 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:39 TEMPLE 27 4:23 11 73 TD
3:55 TEMPLE 29 1:29 4 36 INT
1:05 TEMPLE 31 0:59 5 50 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TEMPLE 26 6:43 17 65 FG
5:39 TEMPLE 31 1:06 4 58 INT
3:16 TEMPLE 43 2:09 9 58 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:20 TEMPLE 36 1:40 5 23 Punt
8:15 TEMPLE 19 3:47 11 81 TD
1:03 SFLA 49 0:56 3 3 Punt

SFLA Bulls  - Punt (4 plays, -5 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 91-W.Mobley kicks 58 yards from TEM 35. 1-J.Ford to USF 32 for 25 yards (21-F.Johnson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 32
(14:59 - 1st) 1-J.Ford to USF 36 for 4 yards (8-I.Graham-Mobley).
No Gain
2 & 6 - SFLA 36
(14:31 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Carter.
Penalty
3 & 6 - SFLA 36
(14:27 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller to TEM 2 for 62 yards (2-C.Braswell). Penalty on USF 88-C.Carter Pass interference 15 yards enforced at USF 36. No Play.
+6 YD
3 & 21 - SFLA 21
(13:51 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud to USF 27 for 6 yards (4-W.Kwenkeu).
Punt
4 & 15 - SFLA 27
(13:18 - 1st) 25-K.Scribner punts 23 yards from USF 27 Downed at the USF 50.

TEMPLE Owls  - TD (8 plays, 50 yards, 2:57 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 50
(13:07 - 1st) 13-R.Davis to USF 50 for no gain (91-R.Yates3-J.McCloud).
No Gain
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 50
(12:36 - 1st) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Jones.
+13 YD
3 & 10 - TEMPLE 50
(12:31 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 10-J.Barbon. 10-J.Barbon to USF 37 for 13 yards (0-D.Evans).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 37
(12:06 - 1st) 10-J.Barbon to USF 29 for 8 yards (3-J.McCloud).
+10 YD
2 & 2 - TEMPLE 29
(11:39 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue to USF 19 for 10 yards (2-N.Roberts).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 19
(11:10 - 1st) 13-R.Davis to USF 8 for 11 yards (7-M.Hampton).
+3 YD
1 & 8 - TEMPLE 8
(10:52 - 1st) 15-A.Russo to USF 5 for 3 yards (22-M.LaPointe).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 5
(10:13 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:10 - 1st) 91-W.Mobley extra point is good.

SFLA Bulls  - Fumble (2 plays, 73 yards, 0:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:10 - 1st) 91-W.Mobley kicks 65 yards from TEM 35. 1-J.Ford to USF 15 for 15 yards (2-C.Braswell).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 15
(10:06 - 1st) 10-K.Joiner to USF 15 for no gain (2-C.Braswell).
Sack
2 & 10 - SFLA 15
(9:42 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud sacked at USF 12 for -3 yards FUMBLES (17-A.Ebiketie). 6-D.Archibong to USF 12 for no gain.

TEMPLE Owls  - FG (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:07 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 12
(9:36 - 1st) 29-T.Ruley to USF 9 for 3 yards (2-N.Roberts).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 9
(8:59 - 1st) 29-T.Ruley to USF 7 for 2 yards (11-D.Boyles).
No Gain
3 & 5 - TEMPLE 7
(8:35 - 1st) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - TEMPLE 7
(8:29 - 1st) 91-W.Mobley 24 yards Field Goal is Good.

SFLA Bulls  - TD (10 plays, 49 yards, 3:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:26 - 1st) 91-W.Mobley kicks 49 yards from TEM 35. 27-L.Parker to TEM 49 for 35 yards (31-Y.Rigby).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 49
(8:18 - 1st) 1-J.Ford to TEM 41 for 8 yards (3-A.Tyler8-I.Graham-Mobley).
+8 YD
2 & 2 - SFLA 41
(8:00 - 1st) 1-J.Ford to TEM 33 for 8 yards (38-J.Ware).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 33
(7:27 - 1st) 10-K.Joiner to TEM 28 for 5 yards (6-D.Archibong).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - SFLA 28
(7:03 - 1st) 10-K.Joiner to TEM 21 for 7 yards (31-Y.Rigby).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 21
(6:38 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud complete to 5-R.St. Felix. 5-R.St. Felix to TEM 15 for 6 yards.
No Gain
2 & 4 - SFLA 15
(6:14 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Williams.
+3 YD
3 & 4 - SFLA 15
(6:09 - 1st) 0-N.Johnson to TEM 12 for 3 yards (8-I.Graham-Mobley6-D.Archibong).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - SFLA 12
(5:42 - 1st) 0-N.Johnson to TEM 9 for 3 yards (2-C.Braswell).
-4 YD
1 & 9 - SFLA 9
(5:15 - 1st) 0-N.Johnson to TEM 13 for -4 yards (17-A.Ebiketie).
+13 YD
2 & 13 - SFLA 13
(4:39 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud complete to 5-R.St. Felix. 5-R.St. Felix runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:34 - 1st) 28-J.Sackett extra point is good.

TEMPLE Owls  - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:34 - 1st) 32-S.Shrader kicks 58 yards from USF 35. 5-J.Blue to TEM 20 for 13 yards (3-V.Davis).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 20
(4:30 - 1st) 13-R.Davis to TEM 19 for -1 yard (96-K.Pinkney).
No Gain
2 & 11 - TEMPLE 19
(3:57 - 1st) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Blue.
No Gain
3 & 11 - TEMPLE 19
(3:52 - 1st) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
Punt
4 & 11 - TEMPLE 19
(3:46 - 1st) 49-A.Barry punts 36 yards from TEM 19 to USF 45 fair catch by 9-K.Sails.

SFLA Bulls  - Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 45
(3:40 - 1st) 1-J.Ford to USF 50 FUMBLES (2-C.Braswell). 3-J.McCloud to USF 48 for no gain.
+8 YD
2 & 7 - SFLA 48
(3:08 - 1st) 10-K.Joiner to TEM 44 for 8 yards (31-Y.Rigby).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 44
(2:57 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Brinkman.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 44
(2:45 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud scrambles to TEM 39 for 5 yards (4-W.Kwenkeu).
Sack
3 & 5 - SFLA 39
(2:03 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud sacked at TEM 44 for -5 yards (4-W.Kwenkeu).
Punt
4 & 10 - SFLA 44
(1:26 - 1st) 25-K.Scribner punts 30 yards from TEM 44 out of bounds at the TEM 14.

TEMPLE Owls  - Punt (8 plays, 30 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 14
(1:18 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 13-R.Davis. 13-R.Davis to TEM 26 for 12 yards (5-R.St. Felix9-K.Sails).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 26
(0:59 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 0-R.Jones. 0-R.Jones to TEM 36 for 10 yards (2-N.Roberts).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 36
(0:39 - 1st) 13-R.Davis to TEM 36 for no gain (3-J.McCloud).
+10 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 36
(0:24 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 82-D.Martin-Robinson. 82-D.Martin-Robinson to TEM 46 for 10 yards (6-D.Bellamy).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 46
(15:00 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis to TEM 46 for no gain (11-D.Boyles).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 46
(14:33 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo scrambles to TEM 48 for 2 yards (6-D.Bellamy).
Penalty
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 48
(14:03 - 2nd) Penalty on TEM 82-D.Martin-Robinson False start 5 yards enforced at TEM 48. No Play.
+1 YD
3 & 13 - TEMPLE 43
(13:46 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue to TEM 44 for 1 yard (13-T.Logan).
Punt
4 & 12 - TEMPLE 44
(13:15 - 2nd) 49-A.Barry punts 51 yards from TEM 44 Downed at the USF 5.

SFLA Bulls  - TD (11 plays, 95 yards, 3:20 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 5
(12:59 - 2nd) 14-J.Evans to USF 10 for 5 yards (8-I.Graham-Mobley).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - SFLA 10
(12:33 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 4-O.Dollison. 4-O.Dollison to USF 16 for 6 yards (38-J.Ware31-Y.Rigby).
Sack
1 & 10 - SFLA 16
(12:12 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud sacked at USF 12 for -4 yards (12-M.Walker).
+18 YD
2 & 14 - SFLA 12
(12:01 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 1-J.Ford. 1-J.Ford to USF 30 for 18 yards (56-K.Banks).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 30
(11:22 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud to USF 27 for -3 yards (4-W.Kwenkeu17-A.Ebiketie).
No Gain
2 & 13 - SFLA 27
(10:58 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 5-R.St. Felix.
+21 YD
3 & 13 - SFLA 27
(10:51 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 1-J.Ford. 1-J.Ford to USF 48 for 21 yards (38-J.Ware).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 48
(10:18 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 5-R.St. Felix.
Penalty
2 & 10 - SFLA 48
(10:12 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Williams. Penalty on TEM 38-J.Ware Pass interference 15 yards enforced at USF 48. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 37
(10:03 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 18-D.Dukes. 18-D.Dukes to TEM 28 for 9 yards (20-E.Clark).
+28 YD
2 & 1 - SFLA 28
(9:47 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 18-D.Dukes. 18-D.Dukes runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:39 - 2nd) 28-J.Sackett extra point is good.

TEMPLE Owls  - TD (11 plays, 73 yards, 4:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:39 - 2nd) 32-S.Shrader kicks 59 yards from USF 35. 5-J.Blue to TEM 27 for 21 yards (15-J.Curry).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 27
(9:34 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis to TEM 29 for 2 yards (11-D.Boyles).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 29
(8:57 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis to TEM 33 for 4 yards (59-A.Mims).
+6 YD
3 & 4 - TEMPLE 33
(8:26 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 82-D.Martin-Robinson. 82-D.Martin-Robinson to TEM 39 for 6 yards (2-N.Roberts).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 39
(7:54 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Blue.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 39
(7:47 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 0-R.Jones. 0-R.Jones to USF 48 for 13 yards (5-T.Grier).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 48
(7:29 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 0-R.Jones. 0-R.Jones to USF 35 for 13 yards (11-D.Boyles).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 35
(7:11 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 10-J.Barbon. 10-J.Barbon to USF 23 for 12 yards. Team penalty on USF Holding declined.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 23
(6:40 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis to USF 16 for 7 yards (22-M.LaPointe).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - TEMPLE 16
(6:21 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis to USF 15 for 1 yard (16-B.Nichols0-D.Evans).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - TEMPLE 15
(5:51 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo to USF 13 for 2 yards (96-K.Pinkney).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 13
(5:23 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:16 - 2nd) 91-W.Mobley extra point is good.

SFLA Bulls  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:16 - 2nd) 91-W.Mobley kicks 64 yards from TEM 35 out of bounds at the USF 1.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 35
(5:16 - 2nd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 37 for 2 yards (6-D.Archibong).
No Gain
2 & 8 - SFLA 37
(4:50 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 4-O.Dollison.
+3 YD
3 & 8 - SFLA 37
(4:41 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 1-J.Ford. 1-J.Ford to USF 40 for 3 yards (17-A.Ebiketie).
Punt
4 & 5 - SFLA 40
(4:03 - 2nd) 25-K.Scribner punts 31 yards from USF 40 to TEM 29 fair catch by 5-J.Blue.

TEMPLE Owls  - Interception (4 plays, 36 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 29
(3:55 - 2nd) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 39 for 10 yards (22-M.LaPointe).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 39
(3:43 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo to TEM 39 for no gain (6-D.Bellamy).
-1 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 39
(3:03 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis to TEM 38 for -1 yard (11-D.Boyles9-K.Sails).
Int
3 & 11 - TEMPLE 38
(2:26 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack INTERCEPTED by 22-M.LaPointe at USF 44. 22-M.LaPointe to TEM 35 for 21 yards (57-M.Niese).

SFLA Bulls  - TD (4 plays, 35 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 35
(2:18 - 2nd) 1-J.Ford incomplete. Intended for 4-O.Dollison.
+21 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 35
(2:12 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 4-O.Dollison. 4-O.Dollison to TEM 14 for 21 yards (8-I.Graham-Mobley).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 14
(1:44 - 2nd) 1-J.Ford to TEM 2 for 12 yards (38-J.Ware).
+2 YD
1 & 2 - SFLA 2
(1:24 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:18 - 2nd) 28-J.Sackett extra point is good.

TEMPLE Owls  - Halftime (5 plays, 50 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:18 - 2nd) 32-S.Shrader kicks 36 yards from USF 35 to the TEM 29 downed by 6-D.Bellamy.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 29
(1:16 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Brinkman. Penalty on TEM 39-G.Reid Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TEM 29. No Play.
-5 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 14
(1:09 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud to TEM 17 FUMBLES. 39-G.Reid to TEM 31 for 12 yards (3-J.McCloud).

TEMPLE Owls  - FG (17 plays, 65 yards, 6:43 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 31
(1:05 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis to TEM 34 for 3 yards (13-T.Logan).
+8 YD
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 34
(0:55 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis to TEM 42 for 8 yards (13-T.Logan).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 42
(0:27 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue to USF 38 for 20 yards (7-M.Hampton).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 38
(0:22 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 10-J.Barbon. 10-J.Barbon to USF 28 for 10 yards (7-M.Hampton).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 28
(0:14 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis to USF 19 for 9 yards.
No Good
2 & 1 - TEMPLE 19
(0:06 - 2nd) 91-W.Mobley 36 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 5-R.St. Felix.

SFLA Bulls  - TD (11 plays, 31 yards, 2:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 32-S.Shrader kicks 39 yards from USF 35 to TEM 26 fair catch by 83-K.Evans.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 26
(14:59 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 13-R.Davis. 13-R.Davis to TEM 29 for 3 yards (9-K.Sails).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - SFLA 29
(14:26 - 3rd) 13-R.Davis to TEM 35 for 6 yards (3-V.Davis).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - SFLA 35
(14:02 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo to TEM 37 for 2 yards (96-K.Pinkney).
Penalty
1 & 10 - SFLA 37
(13:26 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack. Penalty on USF 7-M.Hampton Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TEM 37. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 48
(13:21 - 3rd) 1-B.Mack to USF 45 for 3 yards (3-V.Davis).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - SFLA 45
(12:47 - 3rd) 13-R.Davis to USF 43 for 2 yards (5-T.Grier23-T.Mangum).
+7 YD
3 & 5 - SFLA 43
(12:18 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue to USF 36 for 7 yards (7-M.Hampton).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 36
(11:45 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue to USF 33 for 3 yards (2-N.Roberts).
Penalty
2 & 7 - SFLA 33
(11:11 - 3rd) Penalty on USF 10-K.Kegler Offside 5 yards enforced at USF 33. No Play.
+14 YD
2 & 2 - SFLA 28
(11:02 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 0-R.Jones. 0-R.Jones to USF 14 for 14 yards (7-M.Hampton).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 14
(10:52 - 3rd) 13-R.Davis to USF 10 for 4 yards (22-M.LaPointe).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - SFLA 10
(10:24 - 3rd) 13-R.Davis to USF 9 for 1 yard (5-T.Grier).
+4 YD
3 & 5 - SFLA 9
(9:49 - 3rd) 13-R.Davis to USF 5 for 4 yards (5-T.Grier).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - SFLA 5
(9:28 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo to USF 4 for 1 yard (11-D.Boyles).
No Gain
1 & 4 - SFLA 4
(8:59 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 81-D.Pittman.
-4 YD
2 & 4 - SFLA 4
(8:56 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo to USF 9 FUMBLES (15-A.Russo). 15-A.Russo recovers at the USF 8. 15-A.Russo to USF 8 for no gain.
No Gain
3 & 8 - SFLA 8
(8:22 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
Field Goal
4 & 8 - SFLA 8
(8:17 - 3rd) 91-W.Mobley 26 yards Field Goal is Good.

TEMPLE Owls  - Interception (4 plays, 58 yards, 1:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:14 - 3rd) 91-W.Mobley kicks 55 yards from TEM 35. 1-J.Ford to TEM 46 for 44 yards (31-Y.Rigby).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 46
(8:03 - 3rd) 1-J.Ford to TEM 40 for 6 yards (39-G.Reid). Penalty on USF 64-D.Harris Holding 10 yards enforced at TEM 46. No Play.
+19 YD
1 & 20 - TEMPLE 44
(7:41 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 4-O.Dollison. 4-O.Dollison to TEM 37 for 19 yards (4-W.Kwenkeu).
+16 YD
2 & 1 - TEMPLE 37
(7:22 - 3rd) 10-K.Joiner to TEM 21 for 16 yards (28-M.Griffin).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 21
(7:13 - 3rd) 1-J.Ford to TEM 25 for -4 yards (17-A.Ebiketie).
No Gain
2 & 14 - TEMPLE 25
(6:43 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 4-O.Dollison.
+13 YD
3 & 14 - TEMPLE 25
(6:38 - 3rd) 1-J.Ford to TEM 12 for 13 yards (4-W.Kwenkeu).
+4 YD
4 & 1 - TEMPLE 12
(6:25 - 3rd) 1-J.Ford to TEM 8 for 4 yards (31-Y.Rigby).
No Gain
1 & 8 - TEMPLE 8
(5:52 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 5-R.St. Felix.
Penalty
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 8
(5:47 - 3rd) Penalty on USF 57-J.Blanchard False start 5 yards enforced at TEM 8. No Play.
+13 YD
2 & 13 - TEMPLE 13
(5:47 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 1-J.Ford. 1-J.Ford runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:39 - 3rd) 28-J.Sackett extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 35
(5:39 - 3rd) Penalty on USF 1-J.Ford Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at USF 35. No Play.

SFLA Bulls  - FG (4 plays, -2 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:39 - 3rd) 32-S.Shrader kicks 66 yards from USF 20. 5-J.Blue to TEM 31 for 17 yards (24-M.Harris).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 31
(5:31 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Barbon.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 31
(5:27 - 3rd) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 38 for 7 yards (23-T.Mangum).
+3 YD
3 & 3 - SFLA 38
(4:52 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 0-R.Jones. 0-R.Jones to TEM 41 for 3 yards.
Int
1 & 10 - SFLA 41
(4:33 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack INTERCEPTED by 0-D.Evans at USF 34. 0-D.Evans to TEM 10 for 56 yards (15-A.Russo).

TEMPLE Owls  - TD (9 plays, 58 yards, 2:09 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 10
(4:17 - 3rd) 0-N.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 5-R.St. Felix.
Penalty
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 10
(4:13 - 3rd) Penalty on USF 74-B.Cecil False start 5 yards enforced at TEM 10. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 15 - TEMPLE 15
(4:06 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Ford.
+3 YD
3 & 15 - TEMPLE 15
(4:03 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 8-L.Williams. 8-L.Williams to TEM 12 for 3 yards (3-A.Tyler).
Field Goal
4 & 12 - TEMPLE 12
(3:20 - 3rd) 28-J.Sackett 29 yards Field Goal is Good.

SFLA Bulls  - Punt (6 plays, 1 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:16 - 3rd) 32-S.Shrader kicks 22 yards from USF 35 to the TEM 43 downed by 83-K.Evans.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 43
(3:16 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Martin-Robinson.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 43
(3:12 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 13-R.Davis. 13-R.Davis to USF 43 for 14 yards (10-K.Kegler).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 43
(2:48 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 0-R.Jones. 0-R.Jones to USF 37 for 6 yards (0-D.Evans11-D.Boyles).
No Gain
2 & 4 - SFLA 37
(2:22 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Blue.
Penalty
2 & 4 - SFLA 37
(2:22 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Blue. Penalty on USF 5-T.Grier Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at USF 37. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 22
(2:17 - 3rd) 13-R.Davis to USF 17 for 5 yards (17-B.Green).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - SFLA 17
(1:54 - 3rd) 13-R.Davis to USF 14 for 3 yards (96-K.Pinkney).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - SFLA 14
(1:35 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo to USF 12 for 2 yards (96-K.Pinkney).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 12
(1:12 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
1 & 10 - SFLA 2
(1:07 - 3rd) Penalty on USF 17-B.Green Offside 1 yards enforced at USF 2. No Play.
+2 YD
(1:07 - 3rd) 1-B.Mack incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Russo.

TEMPLE Owls  - Punt (5 plays, 23 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:07 - 3rd) 91-W.Mobley kicks 47 yards from TEM 35. 14-J.Evans to USF 28 for 10 yards (30-A.Isaacs).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 28
(1:03 - 3rd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 35 for 7 yards (31-Y.Rigby).
+8 YD
2 & 3 - TEMPLE 35
(0:44 - 3rd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 43 for 8 yards (38-J.Ware).
Sack
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 43
(0:27 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud sacked at USF 34 for -9 yards (39-G.Reid).
+1 YD
2 & 19 - TEMPLE 34
(15:00 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson to USF 35 for 1 yard (21-F.Johnson).
Penalty
3 & 18 - TEMPLE 35
(14:25 - 4th) Penalty on USF 89-M.Brinkman False start 5 yards enforced at USF 35. No Play.
-1 YD
3 & 23 - TEMPLE 30
(14:03 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson complete to 1-J.Ford. 1-J.Ford to USF 29 for -1 yard (39-G.Reid).
Punt
4 & 24 - TEMPLE 29
(13:31 - 4th) 25-K.Scribner punts 35 yards from USF 29 Downed at the TEM 36.

SFLA Bulls  - TD (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
+20 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 36
(13:20 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 82-D.Martin-Robinson. 82-D.Martin-Robinson to USF 44 for 20 yards (59-A.Mims).
Penalty
1 & 10 - SFLA 44
(12:59 - 4th) Penalty on TEM 0-R.Jones False start 5 yards enforced at USF 44. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 15 - SFLA 49
(12:38 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue to USF 50 for -1 yard.
+9 YD
2 & 16 - SFLA 50
(12:12 - 4th) 13-R.Davis to USF 41 for 9 yards (22-M.LaPointe).
No Gain
3 & 7 - SFLA 41
(11:56 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 13-R.Davis. 13-R.Davis to USF 41 for no gain (17-B.Green13-T.Logan). Penalty on TEM 0-R.Jones Holding declined.
Punt
4 & 7 - SFLA 41
(11:40 - 4th) 49-A.Barry punts 38 yards from USF 41 Downed at the USF 3.

SFLA Bulls  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 3
(11:29 - 4th) 1-J.Ford to USF 7 for 4 yards (4-W.Kwenkeu).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - SFLA 7
(11:02 - 4th) 1-J.Ford to USF 13 for 6 yards (13-L.Jordan).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 13
(10:33 - 4th) 1-J.Ford to USF 14 for 1 yard (56-K.Banks).
-3 YD
2 & 9 - SFLA 14
(9:58 - 4th) 10-K.Joiner to USF 11 FUMBLES. 17-A.Ebiketie runs 11 yards for a touchdown.

SFLA Bulls  - TD (13 plays, 73 yards, 3:25 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
(9:52 - 4th) 13-R.Davis to USF 1 for 1 yard.
Kickoff
(9:52 - 4th) 91-W.Mobley kicks 36 yards from TEM 35 to USF 29 fair catch by 88-C.Carter.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 29
(9:52 - 4th) 3-J.McCloud complete to 18-D.Dukes. 18-D.Dukes to USF 33 for 4 yards (39-G.Reid).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - SFLA 33
(9:24 - 4th) 1-J.Ford to USF 35 for 2 yards (39-G.Reid).
No Gain
3 & 4 - SFLA 35
(9:01 - 4th) 3-J.McCloud complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman to USF 35 for no gain (3-A.Tyler).
Punt
4 & 4 - SFLA 35
(8:26 - 4th) 25-K.Scribner punts 46 yards from USF 35 Downed at the TEM 19.

TEMPLE Owls  - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
+16 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 19
(8:15 - 4th) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 35 for 16 yards (11-D.Boyles).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 35
(7:42 - 4th) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 36 for 1 yard (3-V.Davis).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 36
(7:09 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to TEM 43 for 7 yards (0-D.Evans).
+9 YD
3 & 2 - TEMPLE 43
(6:43 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 0-R.Jones. 0-R.Jones to USF 48 for 9 yards (9-K.Sails).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 48
(6:19 - 4th) 15-A.Russo to USF 47 for 1 yard (17-B.Green).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 47
(6:05 - 4th) 13-R.Davis to USF 44 for 3 yards (22-M.LaPointe).
Penalty
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 44
(5:28 - 4th) 15-A.Russo scrambles to USF 40 for 4 yards (10-K.Kegler). Penalty on USF 10-K.Kegler Facemasking 19 yards enforced at USF 44. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25
(5:18 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue to USF 23 for 2 yards (9-K.Sails).
No Gain
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 23
(4:55 - 4th) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Barbon.
+10 YD
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 23
(4:51 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to USF 13 for 10 yards (0-D.Evans).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 13
(4:36 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 0-R.Jones. 0-R.Jones runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:28 - 4th) 91-W.Mobley extra point is good.

TEMPLE Owls

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:28 - 4th) 91-W.Mobley kicks 39 yards from TEM 35. 14-J.Evans to USF 28 for 2 yards (33-K.Wilson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 28
(4:19 - 4th) 10-K.Joiner to USF 30 for 2 yards (39-G.Reid).
No Gain
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 30
(3:59 - 4th) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Brinkman.
+10 YD
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 30
(3:54 - 4th) 3-J.McCloud scrambles to USF 40 for 10 yards (31-Y.Rigby).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 40
(3:33 - 4th) 4-O.Dollison to TEM 50 for 10 yards (39-G.Reid).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 50
(3:08 - 4th) 1-J.Ford to TEM 47 for 3 yards (31-Y.Rigby).
+18 YD
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 47
(2:40 - 4th) 3-J.McCloud complete to 4-O.Dollison. 4-O.Dollison to TEM 29 for 18 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 29
(2:26 - 4th) 10-K.Joiner to TEM 28 for 1 yard (17-A.Ebiketie).
No Gain
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 28
(1:58 - 4th) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Ford.
+9 YD
3 & 9 - TEMPLE 28
(1:51 - 4th) 3-J.McCloud scrambles to TEM 19 for 9 yards (2-C.Braswell).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 19
(1:45 - 4th) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Williams. Penalty on TEM 2-C.Braswell Pass interference 14 yards enforced at TEM 19. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 5 - TEMPLE 5
(1:41 - 4th) 1-J.Ford to TEM 1 for 4 yards (31-Y.Rigby).
No Gain
2 & 1 - TEMPLE 1
(1:25 - 4th) 1-J.Ford to TEM 1 for no gain (31-Y.Rigby).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - TEMPLE 1
(1:16 - 4th) 27-L.Parker runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(1:03 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson to TEM 2 for no gain (3-A.Tyler).

TEMPLE Owls

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:03 - 4th) 28-J.Sackett kicks 14 yards from USF 35 to USF 49 fair catch by 39-G.Reid.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 49
(1:03 - 4th) 13-R.Davis to USF 49 for no gain (23-T.Mangum).
No Gain
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 49
(0:57 - 4th) 13-R.Davis to USF 49 for no gain (96-K.Pinkney).
+3 YD
3 & 10 - TEMPLE 49
(0:52 - 4th) 13-R.Davis to USF 46 for 3 yards (11-D.Boyles).
Punt
4 & 7 - TEMPLE 46
(0:07 - 4th) 49-A.Barry punts 35 yards from USF 46. 9-K.Sails to USF 13 for 2 yards (11-L.Crump).
NCAA FB Scores