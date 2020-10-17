Drive Chart
|UGA
|BAMA
Key Players
|
|
J. Cook
4 RB
16 RuYds, 101 ReYds, ReTD, 4 RECs
|
|
M. Jones
10 QB
417 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, -20 RuYds
Touchdown 13:22
10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
58
yds
00:52
pos
0
6
Touchdown 15:00
13-S.Bennett complete to 4-J.Cook. 4-J.Cook runs 82 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
86
yds
00:00
pos
13
7
Touchdown 3:12
10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
02:36
pos
17
16
Touchdown 0:28
13-S.Bennett complete to 7-J.Burton. 7-J.Burton runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
60
yds
02:43
pos
23
17
Touchdown 4:14
10-M.Jones complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle runs 90 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
91
yds
00:49
pos
24
26
Touchdown 9:38
10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
45
yds
05:16
pos
24
40
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|33
|Rushing
|7
|10
|Passing
|11
|19
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|6-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|414
|564
|Total Plays
|70
|76
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|7.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|145
|147
|Rush Attempts
|30
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|3.4
|Yards Passing
|269
|417
|Comp. - Att.
|18-40
|24-33
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|11.7
|Penalties - Yards
|6-52
|6-43
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-49.0
|4-32.8
|Return Yards
|0
|66
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|3-64
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|269
|PASS YDS
|417
|
|
|145
|RUSH YDS
|147
|
|
|414
|TOTAL YDS
|564
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|18/40
|269
|2
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. White 3 RB
|Z. White
|10
|57
|1
|12
|
K. Milton 22 RB
|K. Milton
|6
|44
|0
|24
|
J. Cook 4 RB
|J. Cook
|5
|16
|0
|10
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|6
|12
|0
|9
|
J. Burton 7 WR
|J. Burton
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Cook 4 RB
|J. Cook
|5
|4
|101
|1
|82
|
J. Burton 7 WR
|J. Burton
|12
|4
|58
|1
|36
|
G. Pickens 1 WR
|G. Pickens
|7
|5
|53
|0
|19
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|7
|2
|23
|0
|19
|
M. Rosemy-Jacksaint 81 WR
|M. Rosemy-Jacksaint
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
T. McKitty 87 TE
|T. McKitty
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. FitzPatrick 86 TE
|J. FitzPatrick
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Washington 0 TE
|D. Washington
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Stevenson 7 DB
|T. Stevenson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Cine 16 DB
|L. Cine
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rice 32 LB
|M. Rice
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Dean 17 LB
|N. Dean
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 11 LB
|J. Johnson
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Herring 10 DL
|M. Herring
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Campbell 3 DB
|T. Campbell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. LeCounte 2 DB
|R. LeCounte
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
Q. Walker 25 LB
|Q. Walker
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Stokes 27 DB
|E. Stokes
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Webb 23 DB
|M. Webb
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rochester 92 DL
|J. Rochester
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ojulari 13 LB
|A. Ojulari
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wyatt 95 DL
|D. Wyatt
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Smith 4 LB
|N. Smith
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Walker 44 DL
|T. Walker
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tindall 41 LB
|C. Tindall
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Podlesny 96 K
|J. Podlesny
|1/2
|50
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 90 K
|J. Camarda
|4
|49.0
|3
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|2
|28.0
|32
|0
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|2
|23.5
|29
|0
|
Z. White 3 RB
|Z. White
|2
|29.0
|35
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Jones 10 QB
|M. Jones
|24/32
|417
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|31
|152
|1
|17
|
B. Robinson Jr. 4 RB
|B. Robinson Jr.
|7
|20
|0
|5
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
|J. Waddle
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
M. Jones 10 QB
|M. Jones
|3
|-20
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Smith 6 WR
|D. Smith
|12
|11
|167
|2
|34
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
|J. Waddle
|7
|6
|161
|1
|90
|
J. Metchie III 8 WR
|J. Metchie III
|5
|3
|50
|1
|40
|
M. Forristall 87 TE
|M. Forristall
|3
|3
|29
|0
|14
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
S. Bolden 18 WR
|S. Bolden
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Moses 32 LB
|D. Moses
|10-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Jobe 28 DB
|J. Jobe
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hellams 29 DB
|D. Hellams
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
P. Surtain II 2 DB
|P. Surtain II
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wright 3 DB
|D. Wright
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Allen 4 LB
|C. Allen
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Anderson Jr. 31 LB
|W. Anderson Jr.
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moore 13 DB
|M. Moore
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Barmore 58 DL
|C. Barmore
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Young 47 DL
|B. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dale 94 DL
|D. Dale
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Eboigbe 92 DL
|J. Eboigbe
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Harris 8 LB
|C. Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Reichard 16 K
|W. Reichard
|2/2
|52
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Johnson 98 P
|S. Johnson
|4
|32.8
|3
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
|J. Waddle
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
|J. Waddle
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Interception (1 plays, 35 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda kicks 63 yards from UGA 35. 17-J.Waddle to BAMA 24 for 22 yards (23-M.Webb).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 24(14:54 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 2-R.LeCounte at BAMA 41. 2-R.LeCounte to BAMA 41 for no gain.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Interception (3 plays, -17 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 41(14:46 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett complete to 87-T.McKitty. 87-T.McKitty to BAMA 31 for 10 yards (3-D.Wright).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 31(14:20 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - UGA 31(14:15 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 92-J.Eboigbe at BAMA 42. 92-J.Eboigbe to BAMA 42 for no gain (70-W.McClendon).
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (3 plays, 58 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 42(14:08 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 44 for 2 yards (99-J.Davis).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAMA 44(13:45 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle to UGA 40 for 16 yards (10-M.Herring).
|+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 40(13:22 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:16 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (4 plays, -13 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:16 - 1st) 82-C.Allen kicks 30 yards from BAMA 35 out of bounds at the UGA 35.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UGA 35(13:16 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett complete to 7-J.Burton. 7-J.Burton to UGA 37 for 2 yards (29-D.Hellams). Penalty on UGA 10-K.Jackson Holding 10 yards enforced at UGA 35. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 20 - UGA 25(12:53 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson to UGA 29 for 4 yards (28-J.Jobe29-D.Hellams).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 16 - UGA 29(12:15 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett complete to 4-J.Cook. 4-J.Cook pushed ob at UGA 34 for 5 yards (2-P.Surtain).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - UGA 34(11:58 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett sacked at UGA 22 for -12 yards (32-D.Moses).
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - UGA 22(11:13 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda punts 55 yards from UGA 22 to BAMA 23 fair catch by 17-J.Waddle.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Punt (4 plays, 25 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 23(11:07 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 40 for 17 yards (23-M.Webb16-L.Cine).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 40(10:39 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 22-N.Harris.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 40(10:34 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 40 for no gain (16-L.Cine).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - BAMA 40(10:06 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to BAMA 48 for 8 yards (7-T.Stevenson).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - BAMA 48(9:17 - 1st) 98-S.Johnson punts 36 yards from BAMA 48 to UGA 16 fair catch by 10-K.Jackson.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 16(9:09 - 1st) 3-Z.White to UGA 15 for -1 yard (47-B.Young).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 11 - UGA 15(8:33 - 1st) 3-Z.White to UGA 27 for 12 yards (8-C.Harris29-D.Hellams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 27(8:08 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett incomplete.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 27(8:03 - 1st) 3-Z.White to UGA 30 for 3 yards (32-D.Moses).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UGA 30(7:23 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Jackson.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - UGA 30(7:17 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda punts 58 yards from UGA 30. 17-J.Waddle to BAMA 14 for 2 yards. Penalty on BAMA 2-P.Surtain Illegal block in the back 7 yards enforced at BAMA 14.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 7(7:01 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 14 for 7 yards (3-T.Campbell4-N.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAMA 14(6:34 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 16 for 2 yards (92-J.Rochester25-Q.Walker).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAMA 16(6:00 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 24 for 8 yards (27-E.Stokes2-R.LeCounte).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 24(5:30 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Waddle.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 24(5:25 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 27 for 3 yards (10-M.Herring).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - BAMA 27(4:47 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Bolden.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - BAMA 27(4:41 - 1st) 98-S.Johnson punts 30 yards from BAMA 27 out of bounds at the UGA 43.
UGA
Bulldogs
- TD (8 plays, 57 yards, 2:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 43(4:33 - 1st) 6-K.McIntosh to UGA 48 for 5 yards (13-M.Moore8-C.Harris).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - UGA 48(4:97 - 1st) 6-K.McIntosh to BAMA 45 for 7 yards (32-D.Moses).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 45(3:52 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Jackson.
|+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 45(3:46 - 1st) 22-K.Milton to BAMA 21 for 24 yards (29-D.Hellams).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 21(3:16 - 1st) 22-K.Milton to BAMA 20 for 1 yard (31-W.Anderson58-C.Barmore).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UGA 20(2:35 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Burton.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - UGA 20(2:29 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett complete to 4-J.Cook. 4-J.Cook to BAMA 10 for 10 yards (32-D.Moses).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 10(1:58 - 1st) 3-Z.White runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:53 - 1st) 96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Punt (5 plays, 28 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:53 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(1:53 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 37 for 12 yards (27-E.Stokes).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 37(1:23 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 48 for 11 yards (92-J.Rochester).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 48(0:57 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Metchie.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 48(0:50 - 1st) 4-B.Robinson to UGA 47 for 5 yards (16-L.Cine95-D.Wyatt).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - BAMA 47(0:12 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Metchie.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - BAMA 47(0:08 - 1st) 98-S.Johnson punts 33 yards from UGA 47 to UGA 14 fair catch by 10-K.Jackson.
UGA
Bulldogs
- TD (2 plays, 86 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 14(0:02 - 1st) 22-K.Milton to UGA 18 for 4 yards (32-D.Moses94-D.Dale).
|+82 YD
|
2 & 6 - UGA 18(15:00 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 4-J.Cook. 4-J.Cook runs 82 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:49 - 2nd) 96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- FG (13 plays, 60 yards, 5:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:49 - 2nd) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(14:49 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 42 for 17 yards (3-T.Campbell).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 42(14:15 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to UGA 45 for 13 yards (7-T.Stevenson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 45(13:39 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 45(13:33 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to UGA 33 for 12 yards (16-L.Cine).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 33(13:22 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones sacked at UGA 45 for -12 yards. Penalty on BAMA 10-M.Jones Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at UGA 45. (10-M.Herring).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 22 - BAMA 45(13:16 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle to UGA 42 for 3 yards (32-M.Rice).
|Penalty
|
3 & 19 - BAMA 42(12:36 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to UGA 30 for 12 yards (27-E.Stokes). Penalty on UGA 27-E.Stokes Holding 9 yards enforced at UGA 42. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 33(12:16 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to UGA 30 for 3 yards (95-D.Wyatt32-M.Rice).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAMA 30(11:50 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to UGA 25 for 5 yards (32-M.Rice4-N.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - BAMA 25(11:15 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 87-M.Forristall. 87-M.Forristall to UGA 21 for 4 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 21(11:01 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to UGA 16 for 5 yards (11-J.Johnson44-T.Walker).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAMA 16(10:25 - 2nd) 4-B.Robinson to UGA 14 for 2 yards (25-Q.Walker).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - BAMA 14(9:41 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones sacked at UGA 15 for -1 yard (11-J.Johnson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - BAMA 15(9:07 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
UGA
Bulldogs
- FG (9 plays, 44 yards, 3:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:00 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 60 yards from BAMA 35. 6-K.McIntosh to UGA 23 for 18 yards (14-B.Branch).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 23(8:56 - 2nd) 4-J.Cook to UGA 28 for 5 yards (94-D.Dale).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - UGA 28(8:17 - 2nd) 4-J.Cook to UGA 31 for 3 yards (92-J.Eboigbe).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 2 - UGA 31(7:39 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens pushed ob at UGA 50 for 19 yards (3-D.Wright).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 50(7:22 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett scrambles runs ob at BAMA 43 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - UGA 43(7:00 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Jackson.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - UGA 43(6:56 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 86-J.FitzPatrick. 86-J.FitzPatrick to BAMA 37 for 6 yards (4-C.Allen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 37(6:40 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Burton.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 37(6:35 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 4-J.Cook. 4-J.Cook to BAMA 33 for 4 yards (28-J.Jobe31-W.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UGA 33(5:50 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McIntosh.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - UGA 33(5:47 - 2nd) 96-J.Podlesny 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:42 - 2nd) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(5:42 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle to UGA 37 for 38 yards (32-M.Rice).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 37(5:13 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to UGA 35 for 2 yards (32-M.Rice).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BAMA 35(4:35 - 2nd) 4-B.Robinson to UGA 35 for no gain (13-A.Ojulari).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - BAMA 35(3:57 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to UGA 20 for 15 yards (7-T.Stevenson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 20(3:45 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to UGA 17 for 3 yards (16-L.Cine).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAMA 17(3:12 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:06 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
UGA
Bulldogs
- TD (13 plays, 66 yards, 2:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:06 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 60 yards from BAMA 35. 6-K.McIntosh to UGA 34 for 29 yards (5-J.Armour-Davis29-D.Hellams).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 34(3:01 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to UGA 44 for 10 yards (29-D.Hellams).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 44(2:45 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett scrambles to BAMA 47 for 9 yards (32-D.Moses94-D.Dale). Penalty on BAMA 84-J.Lanier Offside declined.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - UGA 47(2:20 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to BAMA 42 for 5 yards (2-P.Surtain94-D.Dale).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 42(2:09 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Burton.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 42(2:05 - 2nd) 22-K.Milton to BAMA 39 for 3 yards (32-D.Moses).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 7 - UGA 39(1:23 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens pushed ob at BAMA 20 for 19 yards (3-D.Wright).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 20(1:17 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Burton.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 20(1:12 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett runs ob at BAMA 14 for 6 yards.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - UGA 14(1:07 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 7-J.Burton. 7-J.Burton to BAMA 10 for 4 yards (2-P.Surtain4-C.Allen).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - UGA 14(0:56 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 7-J.Burton. 7-J.Burton to BAMA 11 for 3 yards (2-P.Surtain4-C.Allen).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - UGA 11(0:39 - 2nd) Penalty on BAMA 58-C.Barmore Offside 6 yards enforced at BAMA 11. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - UGA 5(0:37 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 0-D.Washington.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UGA 5(0:32 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Burton.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - UGA 5(0:28 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 7-J.Burton. 7-J.Burton runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:23 - 2nd) 96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Halftime (4 plays, 41 yards, 0:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:23 - 2nd) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(0:23 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 39 for 14 yards (3-T.Campbell).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 39(0:16 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 87-M.Forristall. 87-M.Forristall to UGA 47 for 14 yards (7-T.Stevenson).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 47(0:10 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle to UGA 34 for 13 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 34(0:03 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones spikes the ball at UGA 34 for no gain.
|Field Goal
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 34(0:01 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard 52 yards Field Goal is Good.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 82-C.Allen kicks 61 yards from BAMA 35. 3-Z.White to UGA 39 for 35 yards (9-J.Battle).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 39(14:54 - 3rd) 22-K.Milton to UGA 47 for 8 yards (32-D.Moses29-D.Hellams).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - UGA 47(14:19 - 3rd) 22-K.Milton to BAMA 49 for 4 yards (58-C.Barmore).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UGA 49(13:47 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett sacked at UGA 49 for -2 yards FUMBLES (58-C.Barmore). 13-S.Bennett to UGA 49 for no gain.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 12 - UGA 49(13:07 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to BAMA 44 for 7 yards (29-D.Hellams31-W.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UGA 44(12:24 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Burton.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - UGA 44(12:18 - 3rd) 90-J.Camarda punts 34 yards from BAMA 44 to BAMA 10 fair catch by 17-J.Waddle.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Punt (9 plays, 49 yards, 3:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 10(12:11 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 23 for 13 yards (3-T.Campbell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 23(11:51 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones incomplete.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 23(11:42 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith pushed ob at BAMA 37 for 14 yards (23-M.Webb).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 37(11:22 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Waddle. Penalty on UGA 2-R.LeCounte Holding 10 yards enforced at BAMA 37. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 47(11:10 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to UGA 49 for 4 yards (25-Q.Walker92-J.Rochester).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAMA 49(10:35 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to UGA 39 for 10 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 39(10:09 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle to UGA 38 for 1 yard (11-J.Johnson16-L.Cine).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAMA 38(9:34 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to UGA 34 for 4 yards (10-M.Herring).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - BAMA 34(9:17 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones sacked at UGA 41 for -7 yards (17-N.Dean).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - BAMA 41(8:37 - 3rd) 98-S.Johnson punts 32 yards from UGA 41 to UGA 9 fair catch by 10-K.Jackson.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (7 plays, 34 yards, 3:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 9(8:31 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to UGA 13 for 4 yards (32-D.Moses94-D.Dale).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - UGA 13(8:04 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to UGA 18 for 5 yards (31-W.Anderson94-D.Dale).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - UGA 18(7:21 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to UGA 21 for 3 yards (32-D.Moses92-J.Eboigbe).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 21(6:59 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 7-J.Burton. 7-J.Burton to UGA 35 for 14 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 35(6:29 - 3rd) 7-J.Burton to UGA 39 for 4 yards (28-J.Jobe29-D.Hellams).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - UGA 39(5:48 - 3rd) 4-J.Cook pushed ob at UGA 41 for 2 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - UGA 41(5:34 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens pushed ob at UGA 43 for 2 yards (2-P.Surtain).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - UGA 43(4:57 - 3rd) 90-J.Camarda punts 48 yards from UGA 43 to BAMA 9 fair catch by 17-J.Waddle.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (2 plays, 91 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 9(4:49 - 3rd) 4-B.Robinson to BAMA 10 for 1 yard (99-J.Davis44-T.Walker).
|+90 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAMA 10(4:14 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle runs 90 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:00 - 3rd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Interception (5 plays, 15 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:00 - 3rd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 60 yards from BAMA 35. 10-K.Jackson to UGA 29 for 24 yards (9-J.Battle).
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 29(3:52 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 7-J.Burton. 7-J.Burton pushed ob at BAMA 35 for 36 yards (29-D.Hellams).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 35(3:27 - 3rd) 4-J.Cook to BAMA 25 for 10 yards (13-M.Moore).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(3:13 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UGA 25(3:06 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens.
|Int
|
3 & 10 - UGA 25(3:01 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Burton INTERCEPTED by 13-M.Moore at BAMA 2. 13-M.Moore pushed ob at BAMA 44 for 42 yards (70-W.McClendon).
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (6 plays, 56 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 44(2:49 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 87-M.Forristall. 87-M.Forristall to UGA 45 for 11 yards (17-N.Dean).
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 45(2:30 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to UGA 11 for 34 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 11(2:15 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to UGA 8 for 3 yards (23-M.Webb99-J.Davis).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAMA 8(1:38 - 3rd) 17-J.Waddle to UGA 10 for -2 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - BAMA 10(0:59 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith. Penalty on UGA 27-E.Stokes Pass interference 8 yards enforced at UGA 10. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - BAMA 2(0:55 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:51 - 3rd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Interception (4 plays, 7 yards, 0:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:51 - 3rd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 59 yards from BAMA 35. 10-K.Jackson to UGA 38 for 32 yards (26-M.Banks).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UGA 38(0:43 - 3rd) Team penalty on UGA Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UGA 38. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - UGA 33(0:43 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Burton.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 15 - UGA 33(0:35 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to UGA 42 for 9 yards (28-J.Jobe29-D.Hellams).
|Int
|
3 & 6 - UGA 42(15:00 - 4th) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-D.Wright at BAMA 47. 3-D.Wright to UGA 35 for 18 yards. Penalty on BAMA 31-W.Anderson Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at UGA 35.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (11 plays, 45 yards, 5:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 45(14:48 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to UGA 43 for 2 yards. Penalty on BAMA 87-M.Forristall Holding 10 yards enforced at UGA 43.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 18 - BAMA 47(14:29 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 50 for 3 yards (17-N.Dean).
|Penalty
|
2 & 15 - BAMA 50(13:56 - 4th) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Waddle. Penalty on UGA 7-T.Stevenson Holding 10 yards enforced at BAMA 50. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 40(13:50 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to UGA 35 for 5 yards (16-L.Cine).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAMA 35(13:10 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to UGA 32 for 3 yards (7-T.Stevenson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - BAMA 32(12:38 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to UGA 29 for 3 yards (32-M.Rice16-L.Cine).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 29(12:12 - 4th) 4-B.Robinson to UGA 24 for 5 yards (4-N.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAMA 24(11:33 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to UGA 21 for 3 yards (95-D.Wyatt99-J.Davis).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - BAMA 21(10:52 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to UGA 14 for 7 yards (27-E.Stokes).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 14(10:18 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to UGA 13 for 1 yard (13-A.Ojulari).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAMA 13(9:38 - 4th) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:32 - 4th) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Missed FG (9 plays, 50 yards, 2:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:32 - 4th) 16-W.Reichard kicks 56 yards from BAMA 35. 3-Z.White to UGA 32 for 23 yards (4-B.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 32(9:26 - 4th) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Cook.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 32(9:22 - 4th) 13-S.Bennett complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to UGA 35 for 3 yards (29-D.Hellams).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 7 - UGA 35(8:49 - 4th) 13-S.Bennett complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson to BAMA 46 for 19 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 46(8:15 - 4th) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Jackson.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UGA 46(8:11 - 4th) 13-S.Bennett sacked at BAMA 45 for 1 yard. Penalty on BAMA 28-J.Jobe Holding 10 yards enforced at BAMA 46. No Play. (4-C.Allen).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 36(7:43 - 4th) 13-S.Bennett complete to 81-M.Rosemy-Jacksaint. 81-M.Rosemy-Jacksaint runs ob at BAMA 18 for 18 yards.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 18(7:30 - 4th) 4-J.Cook to BAMA 22 for -4 yards (4-C.Allen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - UGA 22(6:51 - 4th) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Jackson.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 14 - UGA 22(6:40 - 4th) 13-S.Bennett scrambles to BAMA 18 for 4 yards (4-C.Allen).
|No Good
|
4 & 10 - UGA 18(6:40 - 4th) 96-J.Podlesny 35 yards Field Goal is No Good.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 20(6:05 - 4th) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 27 for 7 yards (4-N.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAMA 27(5:25 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 31 for 4 yards (25-Q.Walker).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 31(4:52 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 35 for 4 yards (17-N.Dean).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAMA 35(4:15 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 45 for 10 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 45(3:36 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 50 for 5 yards (2-R.LeCounte41-C.Tindall).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAMA 50(2:54 - 4th) 4-B.Robinson to UGA 45 for 5 yards (92-J.Rochester25-Q.Walker).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 45(2:18 - 4th) 4-B.Robinson to UGA 43 for 2 yards (25-Q.Walker).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAMA 43(1:36 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to UGA 36 for 7 yards (27-E.Stokes25-Q.Walker).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAMA 36(0:53 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to UGA 34 for 2 yards (11-J.Johnson).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 34(0:28 - 4th) 10-M.Jones kneels at UGA 37 for -3 yards.
