Drive Chart
UGA
BAMA

Key Players
J. Cook 4 RB
16 RuYds, 101 ReYds, ReTD, 4 RECs
M. Jones 10 QB
417 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, -20 RuYds
1st Quarter
Touchdown 13:22
10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
58
yds
00:52
pos
0
6
Point After TD 13:16
16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 1:58
3-Z.White runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
57
yds
02:40
pos
6
7
Point After TD 1:53
96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 15:00
13-S.Bennett complete to 4-J.Cook. 4-J.Cook runs 82 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
86
yds
00:00
pos
13
7
Point After TD 14:49
96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Field Goal 9:07
16-W.Reichard 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
51
yds
05:42
pos
14
10
Field Goal 5:47
96-J.Podlesny 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
44
yds
03:13
pos
17
10
Touchdown 3:12
10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
02:36
pos
17
16
Point After TD 3:06
16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
17
Touchdown 0:28
13-S.Bennett complete to 7-J.Burton. 7-J.Burton runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
60
yds
02:43
pos
23
17
Point After TD 0:23
96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
17
Field Goal 0:01
16-W.Reichard 52 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
41
yds
00:22
pos
24
20
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 4:14
10-M.Jones complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle runs 90 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
91
yds
00:49
pos
24
26
Point After TD 4:00
16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
27
Touchdown 0:55
22-N.Harris runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
48
yds
01:58
pos
24
33
Point After TD 0:51
16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
34
4th Quarter
Touchdown 9:38
10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
45
yds
05:16
pos
24
40
Point After TD 9:32
16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
41
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 33
Rushing 7 10
Passing 11 19
Penalty 2 4
3rd Down Conv 7-16 6-11
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 414 564
Total Plays 70 76
Avg Gain 5.9 7.4
Net Yards Rushing 145 147
Rush Attempts 30 43
Avg Rush Yards 4.8 3.4
Yards Passing 269 417
Comp. - Att. 18-40 24-33
Yards Per Pass 6.1 11.7
Penalties - Yards 6-52 6-43
Touchdowns 3 5
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 2 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 3 1
Punts - Avg 4-49.0 4-32.8
Return Yards 0 66
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-2
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 3-64
Safeties 0 0
1234T
3 Georgia 3-0 7170024
2 Alabama 3-0 71314741
Bryant-Denny Stadium Tuscaloosa, AL
 269 PASS YDS 417
145 RUSH YDS 147
414 TOTAL YDS 564
Georgia
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Bennett 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45% 269 2 3 103.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45% 269 2 3 103.0
S. Bennett 18/40 269 2 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. White 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 57 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 57 1
Z. White 10 57 1 12
K. Milton 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 44 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 44 0
K. Milton 6 44 0 24
J. Cook 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
J. Cook 5 16 0 10
K. McIntosh 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
K. McIntosh 2 12 0 7
S. Bennett 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 12 0
S. Bennett 6 12 0 9
J. Burton 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Burton 1 4 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Cook 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 101 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 101 1
J. Cook 5 4 101 1 82
J. Burton 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
12 4 58 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 58 1
J. Burton 12 4 58 1 36
G. Pickens 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 53 0
G. Pickens 7 5 53 0 19
K. Jackson 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
K. Jackson 7 2 23 0 19
M. Rosemy-Jacksaint 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
M. Rosemy-Jacksaint 1 1 18 0 18
T. McKitty 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
T. McKitty 1 1 10 0 10
J. FitzPatrick 86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. FitzPatrick 1 1 6 0 6
K. McIntosh 6 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. McIntosh 1 0 0 0 0
D. Washington 0 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Washington 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Stevenson 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Stevenson 5-0 0.0 0
L. Cine 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
L. Cine 5-3 0.0 0
M. Rice 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
M. Rice 5-1 0.0 0
N. Dean 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
N. Dean 4-0 1.0 0
J. Johnson 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
J. Johnson 4-0 1.0 0
M. Herring 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
M. Herring 4-0 1.0 0
T. Campbell 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Campbell 4-0 0.0 0
R. LeCounte 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
R. LeCounte 4-1 0.0 1
Q. Walker 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
Q. Walker 4-3 0.0 0
E. Stokes 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
E. Stokes 4-0 0.0 0
M. Webb 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Webb 3-0 0.0 0
J. Rochester 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Rochester 3-1 0.0 0
A. Ojulari 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Ojulari 2-0 0.0 0
D. Wyatt 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Wyatt 2-1 0.0 0
N. Smith 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
N. Smith 2-2 0.0 0
T. Walker 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
T. Walker 0-2 0.0 0
C. Tindall 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Tindall 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Podlesny 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/2 3/3
J. Podlesny 1/2 50 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Camarda 90 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 49.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 49.0 3
J. Camarda 4 49.0 3 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Jackson 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 28.0 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 28.0 32 0
K. Jackson 2 28.0 32 0
K. McIntosh 6 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 23.5 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 23.5 29 0
K. McIntosh 2 23.5 29 0
Z. White 3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 29.0 35 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 29.0 35 0
Z. White 2 29.0 35 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Alabama
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Jones 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 417 4 1 219.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 417 4 1 219.5
M. Jones 24/32 417 4 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
31 152 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 152 1
N. Harris 31 152 1 17
B. Robinson Jr. 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 20 0
B. Robinson Jr. 7 20 0 5
J. Waddle 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
J. Waddle 1 -2 0 -2
M. Jones 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -20 0
M. Jones 3 -20 0 -1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
12 11 167 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 167 2
D. Smith 12 11 167 2 34
J. Waddle 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 161 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 161 1
J. Waddle 7 6 161 1 90
J. Metchie III 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 50 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 50 1
J. Metchie III 5 3 50 1 40
M. Forristall 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
M. Forristall 3 3 29 0 14
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
N. Harris 2 1 10 0 10
S. Bolden 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Bolden 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Moses 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 1.0
D. Moses 10-0 1.0 0
J. Jobe 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Jobe 5-0 0.0 0
D. Hellams 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
D. Hellams 5-5 0.0 0
P. Surtain II 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
P. Surtain II 4-0 0.0 0
D. Wright 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
D. Wright 3-0 0.0 1
C. Allen 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Allen 3-1 0.0 0
W. Anderson Jr. 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
W. Anderson Jr. 2-2 0.0 0
M. Moore 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
M. Moore 2-0 0.0 1
C. Barmore 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
C. Barmore 2-1 1.0 0
B. Young 47 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Young 1-0 0.0 0
D. Dale 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
D. Dale 1-5 0.0 0
J. Eboigbe 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
J. Eboigbe 1-1 0.0 1
C. Harris 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Harris 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
W. Reichard 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
2/2 5/5
W. Reichard 2/2 52 5/5 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Johnson 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 32.8 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 32.8 3
S. Johnson 4 32.8 3 36
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Waddle 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
J. Waddle 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Waddle 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
J. Waddle 1 2.0 2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:46 BAMA 41 0:31 3 -17 INT
13:16 UGA 35 2:03 4 -13 Punt
9:09 UGA 16 1:52 5 14 Punt
4:33 UGA 43 2:40 8 57 TD
0:02 UGA 14 0:00 2 86 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:00 UGA 23 3:13 9 44 FG
3:06 UGA 34 2:43 13 66 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UGA 39 2:42 5 17 Punt
8:31 UGA 9 3:34 7 34 Punt
4:00 UGA 29 0:59 5 15 INT
0:51 UGA 38 0:16 4 7 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:32 UGA 32 2:52 9 50 FG Miss
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BAMA 24 0:06 1 35 INT
14:08 BAMA 42 0:52 3 58 TD
11:07 BAMA 23 1:50 4 25 Punt
7:01 BAMA 7 2:20 6 20 Punt
1:53 BAMA 25 1:45 5 28 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:49 BAMA 25 5:42 13 60 FG
5:42 BAMA 25 2:36 6 75 TD
0:23 BAMA 25 0:22 4 41 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:11 BAMA 10 3:34 9 49 Punt
4:49 BAMA 9 0:49 2 91 TD
2:49 BAMA 44 1:58 6 56 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:48 UGA 45 5:16 11 45 TD
6:05 BAMA 20 5:37 10 43

BAMA Crimson Tide  - Interception (1 plays, 35 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda kicks 63 yards from UGA 35. 17-J.Waddle to BAMA 24 for 22 yards (23-M.Webb).
Int
1 & 10 - BAMA 24
(14:54 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 2-R.LeCounte at BAMA 41. 2-R.LeCounte to BAMA 41 for no gain.

UGA Bulldogs  - Interception (3 plays, -17 yards, 0:31 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 41
(14:46 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett complete to 87-T.McKitty. 87-T.McKitty to BAMA 31 for 10 yards (3-D.Wright).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 31
(14:20 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens.
Int
2 & 10 - UGA 31
(14:15 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 92-J.Eboigbe at BAMA 42. 92-J.Eboigbe to BAMA 42 for no gain (70-W.McClendon).

BAMA Crimson Tide  - TD (3 plays, 58 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 42
(14:08 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 44 for 2 yards (99-J.Davis).
+16 YD
2 & 8 - BAMA 44
(13:45 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle to UGA 40 for 16 yards (10-M.Herring).
+40 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 40
(13:22 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:16 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.

UGA Bulldogs  - Punt (4 plays, -13 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:16 - 1st) 82-C.Allen kicks 30 yards from BAMA 35 out of bounds at the UGA 35.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UGA 35
(13:16 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett complete to 7-J.Burton. 7-J.Burton to UGA 37 for 2 yards (29-D.Hellams). Penalty on UGA 10-K.Jackson Holding 10 yards enforced at UGA 35. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 20 - UGA 25
(12:53 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson to UGA 29 for 4 yards (28-J.Jobe29-D.Hellams).
+5 YD
2 & 16 - UGA 29
(12:15 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett complete to 4-J.Cook. 4-J.Cook pushed ob at UGA 34 for 5 yards (2-P.Surtain).
Sack
3 & 11 - UGA 34
(11:58 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett sacked at UGA 22 for -12 yards (32-D.Moses).
Punt
4 & 23 - UGA 22
(11:13 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda punts 55 yards from UGA 22 to BAMA 23 fair catch by 17-J.Waddle.

BAMA Crimson Tide  - Punt (4 plays, 25 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
+17 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 23
(11:07 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 40 for 17 yards (23-M.Webb16-L.Cine).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 40
(10:39 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 22-N.Harris.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BAMA 40
(10:34 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 40 for no gain (16-L.Cine).
+8 YD
3 & 10 - BAMA 40
(10:06 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to BAMA 48 for 8 yards (7-T.Stevenson).
Punt
4 & 2 - BAMA 48
(9:17 - 1st) 98-S.Johnson punts 36 yards from BAMA 48 to UGA 16 fair catch by 10-K.Jackson.

UGA Bulldogs  - Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 16
(9:09 - 1st) 3-Z.White to UGA 15 for -1 yard (47-B.Young).
+12 YD
2 & 11 - UGA 15
(8:33 - 1st) 3-Z.White to UGA 27 for 12 yards (8-C.Harris29-D.Hellams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 27
(8:08 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett incomplete.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 27
(8:03 - 1st) 3-Z.White to UGA 30 for 3 yards (32-D.Moses).
No Gain
3 & 7 - UGA 30
(7:23 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Jackson.
Punt
4 & 7 - UGA 30
(7:17 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda punts 58 yards from UGA 30. 17-J.Waddle to BAMA 14 for 2 yards. Penalty on BAMA 2-P.Surtain Illegal block in the back 7 yards enforced at BAMA 14.

BAMA Crimson Tide  - Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 2:20 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 7
(7:01 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 14 for 7 yards (3-T.Campbell4-N.Smith).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - BAMA 14
(6:34 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 16 for 2 yards (92-J.Rochester25-Q.Walker).
+8 YD
3 & 1 - BAMA 16
(6:00 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 24 for 8 yards (27-E.Stokes2-R.LeCounte).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 24
(5:30 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Waddle.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 24
(5:25 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 27 for 3 yards (10-M.Herring).
No Gain
3 & 7 - BAMA 27
(4:47 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Bolden.
Punt
4 & 7 - BAMA 27
(4:41 - 1st) 98-S.Johnson punts 30 yards from BAMA 27 out of bounds at the UGA 43.

UGA Bulldogs  - TD (8 plays, 57 yards, 2:40 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 43
(4:33 - 1st) 6-K.McIntosh to UGA 48 for 5 yards (13-M.Moore8-C.Harris).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - UGA 48
(4:97 - 1st) 6-K.McIntosh to BAMA 45 for 7 yards (32-D.Moses).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 45
(3:52 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Jackson.
+24 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 45
(3:46 - 1st) 22-K.Milton to BAMA 21 for 24 yards (29-D.Hellams).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 21
(3:16 - 1st) 22-K.Milton to BAMA 20 for 1 yard (31-W.Anderson58-C.Barmore).
No Gain
2 & 9 - UGA 20
(2:35 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Burton.
+10 YD
3 & 9 - UGA 20
(2:29 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett complete to 4-J.Cook. 4-J.Cook to BAMA 10 for 10 yards (32-D.Moses).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 10
(1:58 - 1st) 3-Z.White runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:53 - 1st) 96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.

BAMA Crimson Tide  - Punt (5 plays, 28 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:53 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 25
(1:53 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 37 for 12 yards (27-E.Stokes).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 37
(1:23 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 48 for 11 yards (92-J.Rochester).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 48
(0:57 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Metchie.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 48
(0:50 - 1st) 4-B.Robinson to UGA 47 for 5 yards (16-L.Cine95-D.Wyatt).
No Gain
3 & 5 - BAMA 47
(0:12 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Metchie.
Punt
4 & 5 - BAMA 47
(0:08 - 1st) 98-S.Johnson punts 33 yards from UGA 47 to UGA 14 fair catch by 10-K.Jackson.

UGA Bulldogs  - TD (2 plays, 86 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 14
(0:02 - 1st) 22-K.Milton to UGA 18 for 4 yards (32-D.Moses94-D.Dale).
+82 YD
2 & 6 - UGA 18
(15:00 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 4-J.Cook. 4-J.Cook runs 82 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:49 - 2nd) 96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.

BAMA Crimson Tide  - FG (13 plays, 60 yards, 5:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:49 - 2nd) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 25
(14:49 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 42 for 17 yards (3-T.Campbell).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 42
(14:15 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to UGA 45 for 13 yards (7-T.Stevenson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 45
(13:39 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 45
(13:33 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to UGA 33 for 12 yards (16-L.Cine).
Sack
1 & 10 - BAMA 33
(13:22 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones sacked at UGA 45 for -12 yards. Penalty on BAMA 10-M.Jones Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at UGA 45. (10-M.Herring).
+3 YD
2 & 22 - BAMA 45
(13:16 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle to UGA 42 for 3 yards (32-M.Rice).
Penalty
3 & 19 - BAMA 42
(12:36 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to UGA 30 for 12 yards (27-E.Stokes). Penalty on UGA 27-E.Stokes Holding 9 yards enforced at UGA 42. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 33
(12:16 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to UGA 30 for 3 yards (95-D.Wyatt32-M.Rice).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - BAMA 30
(11:50 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to UGA 25 for 5 yards (32-M.Rice4-N.Smith).
+4 YD
3 & 2 - BAMA 25
(11:15 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 87-M.Forristall. 87-M.Forristall to UGA 21 for 4 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 21
(11:01 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to UGA 16 for 5 yards (11-J.Johnson44-T.Walker).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - BAMA 16
(10:25 - 2nd) 4-B.Robinson to UGA 14 for 2 yards (25-Q.Walker).
Sack
3 & 3 - BAMA 14
(9:41 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones sacked at UGA 15 for -1 yard (11-J.Johnson).
Field Goal
4 & 4 - BAMA 15
(9:07 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard 33 yards Field Goal is Good.

UGA Bulldogs  - FG (9 plays, 44 yards, 3:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:00 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 60 yards from BAMA 35. 6-K.McIntosh to UGA 23 for 18 yards (14-B.Branch).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 23
(8:56 - 2nd) 4-J.Cook to UGA 28 for 5 yards (94-D.Dale).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - UGA 28
(8:17 - 2nd) 4-J.Cook to UGA 31 for 3 yards (92-J.Eboigbe).
+19 YD
3 & 2 - UGA 31
(7:39 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens pushed ob at UGA 50 for 19 yards (3-D.Wright).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 50
(7:22 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett scrambles runs ob at BAMA 43 for 7 yards.
No Gain
2 & 3 - UGA 43
(7:00 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Jackson.
+6 YD
3 & 3 - UGA 43
(6:56 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 86-J.FitzPatrick. 86-J.FitzPatrick to BAMA 37 for 6 yards (4-C.Allen).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 37
(6:40 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Burton.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 37
(6:35 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 4-J.Cook. 4-J.Cook to BAMA 33 for 4 yards (28-J.Jobe31-W.Anderson).
No Gain
3 & 6 - UGA 33
(5:50 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McIntosh.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - UGA 33
(5:47 - 2nd) 96-J.Podlesny 50 yards Field Goal is Good.

BAMA Crimson Tide  - TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:42 - 2nd) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
+38 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 25
(5:42 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle to UGA 37 for 38 yards (32-M.Rice).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 37
(5:13 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to UGA 35 for 2 yards (32-M.Rice).
No Gain
2 & 8 - BAMA 35
(4:35 - 2nd) 4-B.Robinson to UGA 35 for no gain (13-A.Ojulari).
+15 YD
3 & 8 - BAMA 35
(3:57 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to UGA 20 for 15 yards (7-T.Stevenson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 20
(3:45 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to UGA 17 for 3 yards (16-L.Cine).
+17 YD
2 & 7 - BAMA 17
(3:12 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:06 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.

UGA Bulldogs  - TD (13 plays, 66 yards, 2:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:06 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 60 yards from BAMA 35. 6-K.McIntosh to UGA 34 for 29 yards (5-J.Armour-Davis29-D.Hellams).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 34
(3:01 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to UGA 44 for 10 yards (29-D.Hellams).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 44
(2:45 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett scrambles to BAMA 47 for 9 yards (32-D.Moses94-D.Dale). Penalty on BAMA 84-J.Lanier Offside declined.
+5 YD
2 & 1 - UGA 47
(2:20 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to BAMA 42 for 5 yards (2-P.Surtain94-D.Dale).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 42
(2:09 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Burton.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 42
(2:05 - 2nd) 22-K.Milton to BAMA 39 for 3 yards (32-D.Moses).
+19 YD
3 & 7 - UGA 39
(1:23 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens pushed ob at BAMA 20 for 19 yards (3-D.Wright).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 20
(1:17 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Burton.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 20
(1:12 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett runs ob at BAMA 14 for 6 yards.
+4 YD
3 & 4 - UGA 14
(1:07 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 7-J.Burton. 7-J.Burton to BAMA 10 for 4 yards (2-P.Surtain4-C.Allen).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - UGA 14
(0:56 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 7-J.Burton. 7-J.Burton to BAMA 11 for 3 yards (2-P.Surtain4-C.Allen).
Penalty
4 & 1 - UGA 11
(0:39 - 2nd) Penalty on BAMA 58-C.Barmore Offside 6 yards enforced at BAMA 11. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 5 - UGA 5
(0:37 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 0-D.Washington.
No Gain
2 & 5 - UGA 5
(0:32 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Burton.
+5 YD
3 & 5 - UGA 5
(0:28 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 7-J.Burton. 7-J.Burton runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:23 - 2nd) 96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.

BAMA Crimson Tide  - Halftime (4 plays, 41 yards, 0:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:23 - 2nd) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 25
(0:23 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 39 for 14 yards (3-T.Campbell).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 39
(0:16 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 87-M.Forristall. 87-M.Forristall to UGA 47 for 14 yards (7-T.Stevenson).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 47
(0:10 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle to UGA 34 for 13 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 34
(0:03 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones spikes the ball at UGA 34 for no gain.
Field Goal
2 & 10 - BAMA 34
(0:01 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard 52 yards Field Goal is Good.

UGA Bulldogs  - Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 2:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 82-C.Allen kicks 61 yards from BAMA 35. 3-Z.White to UGA 39 for 35 yards (9-J.Battle).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 39
(14:54 - 3rd) 22-K.Milton to UGA 47 for 8 yards (32-D.Moses29-D.Hellams).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - UGA 47
(14:19 - 3rd) 22-K.Milton to BAMA 49 for 4 yards (58-C.Barmore).
Sack
1 & 10 - UGA 49
(13:47 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett sacked at UGA 49 for -2 yards FUMBLES (58-C.Barmore). 13-S.Bennett to UGA 49 for no gain.
+7 YD
2 & 12 - UGA 49
(13:07 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to BAMA 44 for 7 yards (29-D.Hellams31-W.Anderson).
No Gain
3 & 5 - UGA 44
(12:24 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Burton.
Punt
4 & 5 - UGA 44
(12:18 - 3rd) 90-J.Camarda punts 34 yards from BAMA 44 to BAMA 10 fair catch by 17-J.Waddle.

BAMA Crimson Tide  - Punt (9 plays, 49 yards, 3:34 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 10
(12:11 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 23 for 13 yards (3-T.Campbell).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 23
(11:51 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones incomplete.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 23
(11:42 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith pushed ob at BAMA 37 for 14 yards (23-M.Webb).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BAMA 37
(11:22 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Waddle. Penalty on UGA 2-R.LeCounte Holding 10 yards enforced at BAMA 37. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 47
(11:10 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to UGA 49 for 4 yards (25-Q.Walker92-J.Rochester).
+10 YD
2 & 6 - BAMA 49
(10:35 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to UGA 39 for 10 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 39
(10:09 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle to UGA 38 for 1 yard (11-J.Johnson16-L.Cine).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - BAMA 38
(9:34 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to UGA 34 for 4 yards (10-M.Herring).
Sack
3 & 5 - BAMA 34
(9:17 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones sacked at UGA 41 for -7 yards (17-N.Dean).
Punt
4 & 12 - BAMA 41
(8:37 - 3rd) 98-S.Johnson punts 32 yards from UGA 41 to UGA 9 fair catch by 10-K.Jackson.

UGA Bulldogs  - Punt (7 plays, 34 yards, 3:34 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 9
(8:31 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to UGA 13 for 4 yards (32-D.Moses94-D.Dale).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - UGA 13
(8:04 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to UGA 18 for 5 yards (31-W.Anderson94-D.Dale).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - UGA 18
(7:21 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to UGA 21 for 3 yards (32-D.Moses92-J.Eboigbe).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 21
(6:59 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 7-J.Burton. 7-J.Burton to UGA 35 for 14 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 35
(6:29 - 3rd) 7-J.Burton to UGA 39 for 4 yards (28-J.Jobe29-D.Hellams).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - UGA 39
(5:48 - 3rd) 4-J.Cook pushed ob at UGA 41 for 2 yards (28-J.Jobe).
+2 YD
3 & 4 - UGA 41
(5:34 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens pushed ob at UGA 43 for 2 yards (2-P.Surtain).
Punt
4 & 2 - UGA 43
(4:57 - 3rd) 90-J.Camarda punts 48 yards from UGA 43 to BAMA 9 fair catch by 17-J.Waddle.

BAMA Crimson Tide  - TD (2 plays, 91 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 9
(4:49 - 3rd) 4-B.Robinson to BAMA 10 for 1 yard (99-J.Davis44-T.Walker).
+90 YD
2 & 9 - BAMA 10
(4:14 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle runs 90 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:00 - 3rd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.

UGA Bulldogs  - Interception (5 plays, 15 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:00 - 3rd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 60 yards from BAMA 35. 10-K.Jackson to UGA 29 for 24 yards (9-J.Battle).
+36 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 29
(3:52 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 7-J.Burton. 7-J.Burton pushed ob at BAMA 35 for 36 yards (29-D.Hellams).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 35
(3:27 - 3rd) 4-J.Cook to BAMA 25 for 10 yards (13-M.Moore).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 25
(3:13 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UGA 25
(3:06 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens.
Int
3 & 10 - UGA 25
(3:01 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Burton INTERCEPTED by 13-M.Moore at BAMA 2. 13-M.Moore pushed ob at BAMA 44 for 42 yards (70-W.McClendon).

BAMA Crimson Tide  - TD (6 plays, 56 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 44
(2:49 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 87-M.Forristall. 87-M.Forristall to UGA 45 for 11 yards (17-N.Dean).
+34 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 45
(2:30 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to UGA 11 for 34 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 11
(2:15 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to UGA 8 for 3 yards (23-M.Webb99-J.Davis).
-2 YD
2 & 7 - BAMA 8
(1:38 - 3rd) 17-J.Waddle to UGA 10 for -2 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
Penalty
3 & 9 - BAMA 10
(0:59 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith. Penalty on UGA 27-E.Stokes Pass interference 8 yards enforced at UGA 10. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - BAMA 2
(0:55 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:51 - 3rd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.

UGA Bulldogs  - Interception (4 plays, 7 yards, 0:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:51 - 3rd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 59 yards from BAMA 35. 10-K.Jackson to UGA 38 for 32 yards (26-M.Banks).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UGA 38
(0:43 - 3rd) Team penalty on UGA Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UGA 38. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - UGA 33
(0:43 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Burton.
+9 YD
2 & 15 - UGA 33
(0:35 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to UGA 42 for 9 yards (28-J.Jobe29-D.Hellams).
Int
3 & 6 - UGA 42
(15:00 - 4th) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-D.Wright at BAMA 47. 3-D.Wright to UGA 35 for 18 yards. Penalty on BAMA 31-W.Anderson Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at UGA 35.

BAMA Crimson Tide  - TD (11 plays, 45 yards, 5:16 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 45
(14:48 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to UGA 43 for 2 yards. Penalty on BAMA 87-M.Forristall Holding 10 yards enforced at UGA 43.
+3 YD
1 & 18 - BAMA 47
(14:29 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 50 for 3 yards (17-N.Dean).
Penalty
2 & 15 - BAMA 50
(13:56 - 4th) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Waddle. Penalty on UGA 7-T.Stevenson Holding 10 yards enforced at BAMA 50. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 40
(13:50 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to UGA 35 for 5 yards (16-L.Cine).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - BAMA 35
(13:10 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to UGA 32 for 3 yards (7-T.Stevenson).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - BAMA 32
(12:38 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to UGA 29 for 3 yards (32-M.Rice16-L.Cine).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 29
(12:12 - 4th) 4-B.Robinson to UGA 24 for 5 yards (4-N.Smith).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - BAMA 24
(11:33 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to UGA 21 for 3 yards (95-D.Wyatt99-J.Davis).
+7 YD
3 & 2 - BAMA 21
(10:52 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to UGA 14 for 7 yards (27-E.Stokes).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 14
(10:18 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to UGA 13 for 1 yard (13-A.Ojulari).
+13 YD
2 & 9 - BAMA 13
(9:38 - 4th) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:32 - 4th) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.

UGA Bulldogs  - Missed FG (9 plays, 50 yards, 2:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:32 - 4th) 16-W.Reichard kicks 56 yards from BAMA 35. 3-Z.White to UGA 32 for 23 yards (4-B.Robinson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 32
(9:26 - 4th) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Cook.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 32
(9:22 - 4th) 13-S.Bennett complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to UGA 35 for 3 yards (29-D.Hellams).
+19 YD
3 & 7 - UGA 35
(8:49 - 4th) 13-S.Bennett complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson to BAMA 46 for 19 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 46
(8:15 - 4th) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Jackson.
Penalty
2 & 10 - UGA 46
(8:11 - 4th) 13-S.Bennett sacked at BAMA 45 for 1 yard. Penalty on BAMA 28-J.Jobe Holding 10 yards enforced at BAMA 46. No Play. (4-C.Allen).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 36
(7:43 - 4th) 13-S.Bennett complete to 81-M.Rosemy-Jacksaint. 81-M.Rosemy-Jacksaint runs ob at BAMA 18 for 18 yards.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 18
(7:30 - 4th) 4-J.Cook to BAMA 22 for -4 yards (4-C.Allen).
No Gain
2 & 14 - UGA 22
(6:51 - 4th) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Jackson.
+4 YD
3 & 14 - UGA 22
(6:40 - 4th) 13-S.Bennett scrambles to BAMA 18 for 4 yards (4-C.Allen).
No Good
4 & 10 - UGA 18
(6:40 - 4th) 96-J.Podlesny 35 yards Field Goal is No Good.

BAMA Crimson Tide

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 20
(6:05 - 4th) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 27 for 7 yards (4-N.Smith).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - BAMA 27
(5:25 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 31 for 4 yards (25-Q.Walker).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 31
(4:52 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 35 for 4 yards (17-N.Dean).
+10 YD
2 & 6 - BAMA 35
(4:15 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 45 for 10 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 45
(3:36 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 50 for 5 yards (2-R.LeCounte41-C.Tindall).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - BAMA 50
(2:54 - 4th) 4-B.Robinson to UGA 45 for 5 yards (92-J.Rochester25-Q.Walker).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 45
(2:18 - 4th) 4-B.Robinson to UGA 43 for 2 yards (25-Q.Walker).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - BAMA 43
(1:36 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to UGA 36 for 7 yards (27-E.Stokes25-Q.Walker).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - BAMA 36
(0:53 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to UGA 34 for 2 yards (11-J.Johnson).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 34
(0:28 - 4th) 10-M.Jones kneels at UGA 37 for -3 yards.
NCAA FB Scores