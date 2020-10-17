Drive Chart
UVA
WAKE

1st Quarter
Touchdown 13:17
10-S.Hartman complete to 89-A.Perry. 89-A.Perry runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
95
yds
01:52
pos
0
6
Point After TD 13:08
4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:21
9-K.Walker runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
52
yds
00:42
pos
0
13
Point After TD 11:16
4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Field Goal 7:04
26-B.Delaney 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
56
yds
04:12
pos
3
14
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 15:00
98-I.Armstead runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
73
yds
04:16
pos
9
14
Point After TD 14:56
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Field Goal 12:40
4-N.Sciba 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
66
yds
02:16
pos
10
17
Field Goal 8:30
26-B.Delaney 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
47
yds
04:05
pos
13
17
Field Goal 5:08
4-N.Sciba 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
68
yds
03:18
pos
13
20
Touchdown 1:56
21-W.Taulapapa runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
49
yds
03:15
pos
19
20
Point After TD 1:49
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
20
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 0:30
4-N.Sciba 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
70
yds
04:55
pos
20
23
4th Quarter
Point After TD 13:14
4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
30
Touchdown 11:45
9-K.Walker runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
28
yds
01:36
pos
23
36
Point After TD 11:38
4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
37
Field Goal 5:41
4-N.Sciba 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
8
yds
01:39
pos
23
40
Team Stats
1st Downs 27 18
Rushing 13 6
Passing 9 12
Penalty 5 0
3rd Down Conv 4-16 4-15
4th Down Conv 1-2 1-2
Total Net Yards 420 483
Total Plays 83 69
Avg Gain 5.1 7.0
Net Yards Rushing 218 174
Rush Attempts 38 42
Avg Rush Yards 5.7 4.1
Yards Passing 202 309
Comp. - Att. 25-45 16-27
Yards Per Pass 4.3 9.5
Penalties - Yards 5-52 12-119
Touchdowns 2 4
Rushing TDs 2 3
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 4-45.0 5-47.2
Return Yards 22 8
Punts - Returns 3-22 1-8
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Virginia 1-2 3170323
Wake Forest 1-2 14631740
Truist Field Winston-Salem, NC
 202 PASS YDS 309
218 RUSH YDS 174
420 TOTAL YDS 483
Virginia
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Stone 36 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 193 0 2 86.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 193 0 2 86.2
L. Stone 24/42 193 0 2
I. Armstead 98 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 9 0 0 58.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 9 0 0 58.5
I. Armstead 1/3 9 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Thompson 99 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 71 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 71 0
K. Thompson 10 71 0 19
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 68 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 68 1
W. Taulapapa 10 68 1 18
I. Armstead 98 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 46 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 46 1
I. Armstead 6 46 1 22
S. Simpson 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 24 0
S. Simpson 5 24 0 16
B. Kemp IV 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
B. Kemp IV 2 12 0 9
L. Stone 36 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
L. Stone 3 7 0 5
T. Kelly Jr. 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
T. Kelly Jr. 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
B. Kemp IV 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
12 9 68 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 68 0
B. Kemp IV 12 9 68 0 16
T. Jana 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 4 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 48 0
T. Jana 8 4 48 0 15
T. Poljan 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 46 0
T. Poljan 6 4 46 0 19
T. Kelly Jr. 88 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 5 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 26 0
T. Kelly Jr. 8 5 26 0 9
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
W. Taulapapa 3 2 11 0 9
S. Simpson 31 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
S. Simpson 2 1 3 0 3
H. Mitchell 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
H. Mitchell 1 0 0 0 0
L. Davis Jr. 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Davis Jr. 3 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Snowden 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
C. Snowden 8-0 0.0 0
M. Gahm 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Gahm 5-0 0.0 0
D. Amos 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
D. Amos 5-1 0.0 0
Z. Zandier 0 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
Z. Zandier 4-4 0.0 0
N. Taylor 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
N. Taylor 4-0 1.0 0
N. Grant 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
N. Grant 4-1 0.0 0
N. Jackson 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
N. Jackson 3-3 0.0 0
A. Clary 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Clary 3-1 0.0 0
J. Briggs 19 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.0
J. Briggs 3-1 2.0 0
M. Alonso 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Alonso 3-0 0.0 0
R. Burney 16 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Burney 2-1 0.0 0
B. Nelson 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Nelson 2-0 0.0 0
D. Cross 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
D. Cross 2-2 0.0 0
J. Carter 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Carter 1-0 0.0 0
F. Cypress II 39 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
F. Cypress II 1-1 0.0 0
C. King 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. King 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Delaney 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
B. Delaney 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Griffin 2 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 45.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 45.0 2
N. Griffin 4 45.0 2 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Kelly Jr. 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 32.5 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 32.5 33 0
T. Kelly Jr. 2 32.5 33 0
B. Kemp IV 4 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 22.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 22.0 24 0
B. Kemp IV 2 22.0 24 0
P. Jones 10 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
P. Jones 1 5.0 5 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Kemp IV 4 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 7.3 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 7.3 12 0
B. Kemp IV 3 7.3 12 0
Wake Forest
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Hartman 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.3% 309 1 0 167.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.3% 309 1 0 167.6
S. Hartman 16/27 309 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Walker III 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 128 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 128 3
K. Walker III 23 128 3 75
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 58 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 58 0
C. Beal-Smith 14 58 0 22
S. Hartman 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -12 0
S. Hartman 5 -12 0 20
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Roberson 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 7 126 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 126 0
J. Roberson 9 7 126 0 49
D. Greene 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 4 73 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 73 0
D. Greene 8 4 73 0 39
A. Perry 89 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 53 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 53 1
A. Perry 3 2 53 1 40
T. Morin 83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 32 0
T. Morin 2 1 32 0 32
B. Whiteheart 85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
B. Whiteheart 1 1 15 0 15
B. Chapman 23 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
B. Chapman 3 1 10 0 10
N. Groulx 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
N. Groulx 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Z. Keith 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
Z. Keith 9-0 0.0 0
N. Andersen 45 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
N. Andersen 8-1 0.0 0
C. Basham Jr. 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
C. Basham Jr. 6-0 1.0 0
J. Taylor 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Taylor 5-0 0.0 0
T. Redd 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
T. Redd 5-3 0.0 0
J. Williams 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Williams 4-0 0.0 0
R. Smenda Jr. 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
R. Smenda Jr. 4-2 0.0 0
C. Carson 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
C. Carson 3-2 0.0 1
T. Rucker 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Rucker 3-1 0.0 0
M. Fox 11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Fox 3-0 0.0 0
C. Monroe 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Monroe 2-1 0.0 0
J. Johns 4 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Johns 1-0 0.0 0
S. Kamara 1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Kamara 1-0 0.0 0
J. Williams 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Williams 1-1 0.0 0
A. Williams 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
G. Holmes 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Holmes 1-0 0.0 0
K. Dicks III 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Dicks III 1-0 0.0 0
S. McCollum 14 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. McCollum 1-0 0.0 0
R. Bothroyd 40 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Bothroyd 0-1 0.0 0
K. Good 39 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Good 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Sciba 4 K
IN-GAME FG XP
4/4 0/0
SEASON FG XP
4/4 0/0
N. Sciba 4/4 44 0/0 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
I. Mora 96 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 47.2 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 47.2 0
I. Mora 5 47.2 0 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Morin 83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
T. Morin 1 8.0 8 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:08 UVA 25 1:02 4 -8 Punt
11:16 UVA 25 4:12 10 61 FG
4:41 UVA 27 4:16 11 73 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:35 UVA 27 4:05 10 62 FG
5:04 UVA 36 3:15 8 64 TD
0:48 UVA 29 0:42 5 -27 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UVA 25 2:25 6 19 Punt
11:02 UVA 35 0:52 3 6 Punt
8:40 UVA 43 3:10 9 39 FG Miss
0:26 UVA 48 0:06 1 14
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:38 UVA 25 1:30 3 1 Punt
8:07 UVA 22 0:28 4 44 INT
5:41 UVA 25 3:08 13 65 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WAKE 25 1:52 6 85 TD
11:58 WAKE 48 0:42 2 52 TD
6:59 WAKE 35 2:08 4 0 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 WAKE 25 2:16 12 61 FG
8:26 WAKE 25 3:18 8 68 FG
1:49 WAKE 25 0:53 4 1 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:26 WAKE 1 1:15 5 23 Punt
9:55 WAKE 18 1:05 3 -3 Punt
5:25 WAKE 20 4:55 14 60 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:28 WAKE 25 0:14 1 75 TD
13:14 UVA 28 1:36 4 28 TD
10:01 WAKE 33 1:43 3 7 Punt
7:20 UVA 34 1:39 3 8 FG
2:28 WAKE 10 2:24 4 -2 Game

WAKE Demon Deacons  - TD (6 plays, 85 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25
(15:00 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 28 for 3 yards (11-C.Snowden19-J.Briggs).
+10 YD
2 & 7 - WAKE 28
(14:43 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 23-B.Chapman. 23-B.Chapman to WF 38 for 10 yards (11-C.Snowden6-N.Jackson).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 38
(14:31 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to WF 46 for 8 yards (0-Z.Zandier).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - WAKE 46
(14:11 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 48 for 2 yards (6-N.Jackson).
+32 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 48
(13:46 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to UVA 20 for 32 yards (11-C.Snowden). Penalty on WF 89-A.Perry Holding 10 yards enforced at UVA 30.
+40 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 40
(13:17 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 89-A.Perry. 89-A.Perry runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:08 - 1st) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.

UVA Cavaliers  - Punt (4 plays, -8 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:08 - 1st) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UVA 25
(13:08 - 1st) Penalty on UVA 70-B.Haskins Unnecessary roughness 12 yards enforced at UVA 25. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 13
(13:08 - 1st) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 12 for -1 yard (8-J.Williams).
+5 YD
2 & 11 - UVA 12
(12:43 - 1st) 36-L.Stone complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 17 for 5 yards (29-C.Carson17-T.Redd).
No Gain
3 & 6 - UVA 17
(12:11 - 1st) 36-L.Stone incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana.
Punt
4 & 6 - UVA 17
(12:06 - 1st) 2-N.Griffin punts 35 yards from UVA 17 to WF 48 fair catch by 83-T.Morin.

WAKE Demon Deacons  - TD (2 plays, 52 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
+49 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 48
(11:58 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to UVA 3 for 49 yards (28-B.Nelson).
+3 YD
1 & 3 - WAKE 3
(11:21 - 1st) 9-K.Walker runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:16 - 1st) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.

UVA Cavaliers  - FG (10 plays, 61 yards, 4:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:16 - 1st) 42-J.Crane kicks 64 yards from WF 35. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 25 for 24 yards (8-J.Williams).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 25
(11:11 - 1st) 4-B.Kemp to UVA 34 for 9 yards.
+8 YD
2 & 1 - UVA 34
(10:44 - 1st) 99-K.Thompson to UVA 42 for 8 yards (28-Z.Keith).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 42
(10:26 - 1st) 36-L.Stone complete to 88-T.Kelly. 88-T.Kelly to WF 49 for 9 yards (4-J.Johns).
Penalty
2 & 1 - UVA 49
(10:01 - 1st) 36-L.Stone incomplete. Intended for 18-H.Mitchell. Penalty on WF 9-C.Basham Offside 5 yards enforced at WF 49. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 44
(9:56 - 1st) 21-W.Taulapapa to WF 41 for 3 yards (58-C.Monroe17-T.Redd).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - UVA 41
(9:31 - 1st) 31-S.Simpson to WF 38 for 3 yards (8-J.Williams).
+19 YD
3 & 4 - UVA 38
(8:51 - 1st) 99-K.Thompson pushed ob at WF 19 for 19 yards (9-C.Basham).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 19
(8:12 - 1st) 98-I.Armstead to WF 18 for 1 yard (29-C.Carson).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - UVA 18
(7:36 - 1st) 36-L.Stone complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp pushed ob at WF 14 for 4 yards (45-N.Andersen).
No Gain
3 & 5 - UVA 14
(7:08 - 1st) 36-L.Stone incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - UVA 14
(7:04 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney 32 yards Field Goal is Good.

WAKE Demon Deacons  - Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 2:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:59 - 1st) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 61 yards from UVA 35 out of bounds at the WF 4.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 35
(6:59 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 38 for 3 yards (11-C.Snowden).
+12 YD
2 & 7 - WAKE 38
(6:39 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith pushed ob at WF 50 for 12 yards (30-D.Amos). Penalty on WF 50-Z.Tom Holding 10 yards enforced at WF 40.
Sack
2 & 15 - WAKE 30
(6:13 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman sacked at WF 21 for -9 yards (19-J.Briggs).
+4 YD
3 & 24 - WAKE 21
(5:33 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 25 for 4 yards (11-C.Snowden).
Punt
4 & 20 - WAKE 25
(4:51 - 1st) 96-I.Mora punts 47 yards from WF 25. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 27 for -1 yard (81-K.Williams).

UVA Cavaliers  - TD (11 plays, 73 yards, 4:16 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 27
(4:41 - 1st) 88-T.Kelly to UVA 26 for -1 yard (17-T.Redd).
+5 YD
2 & 11 - UVA 26
(4:11 - 1st) 36-L.Stone scrambles pushed ob at UVA 31 for 5 yards (17-T.Redd).
+10 YD
3 & 6 - UVA 31
(3:37 - 1st) 36-L.Stone complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to UVA 41 for 10 yards (5-R.Smenda).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 41
(3:10 - 1st) 36-L.Stone incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Kemp.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 41
(3:05 - 1st) 98-I.Armstead pushed ob at UVA 47 for 6 yards (18-T.Rucker).
+8 YD
3 & 4 - UVA 47
(2:33 - 1st) 36-L.Stone complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to WF 45 for 8 yards (17-T.Redd29-C.Carson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 45
(2:02 - 1st) 31-S.Simpson to WF 44 for 1 yard (5-R.Smenda).
+22 YD
2 & 9 - UVA 44
(1:29 - 1st) 98-I.Armstead pushed ob at WF 22 for 22 yards (45-N.Andersen).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 22
(0:50 - 1st) 99-K.Thompson to WF 10 for 12 yards (45-N.Andersen).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 10
(0:25 - 1st) 36-L.Stone complete to 88-T.Kelly. 88-T.Kelly to WF 4 for 6 yards (18-T.Rucker44-J.Williams).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - UVA 4
(15:00 - 2nd) 98-I.Armstead runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:56 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.

WAKE Demon Deacons  - FG (12 plays, 61 yards, 2:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:56 - 2nd) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25
(14:56 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker to WF 26 for 1 yard (7-N.Taylor6-N.Jackson).
+32 YD
2 & 9 - WAKE 26
(14:32 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 83-T.Morin. 83-T.Morin to UVA 42 for 32 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 42
(14:17 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker to UVA 38 for 4 yards (0-Z.Zandier).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - WAKE 38
(13:54 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 7-D.Greene. 7-D.Greene pushed ob at UVA 31 for 7 yards (30-D.Amos).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 31
(13:39 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Greene.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 31
(13:34 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker to UVA 28 for 3 yards (91-M.Alonso6-N.Jackson).
No Gain
3 & 7 - WAKE 28
(13:14 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 13-N.Groulx.
+19 YD
4 & 7 - WAKE 28
(13:11 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 7-D.Greene. 7-D.Greene pushed ob at UVA 9 for 19 yards (15-D.Cross).
No Gain
1 & 9 - WAKE 9
(12:53 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Greene.
Penalty
2 & 9 - WAKE 9
(12:48 - 2nd) Penalty on WF 59-L.Ngassam Nya False start 5 yards enforced at UVA 9. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 14 - WAKE 14
(12:48 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Morin.
No Gain
3 & 14 - WAKE 14
(12:44 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Greene.
Field Goal
4 & 14 - WAKE 14
(12:40 - 2nd) 4-N.Sciba 32 yards Field Goal is Good.

UVA Cavaliers  - FG (10 plays, 62 yards, 4:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:35 - 2nd) 42-J.Crane kicks 58 yards from WF 35. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 27 for 20 yards (10-K.Dicks).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 27
(12:29 - 2nd) 36-L.Stone complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 38 for 11 yards (9-C.Basham).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UVA 38
(11:59 - 2nd) 36-L.Stone incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Davis. Penalty on WF 24-G.Holmes Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UVA 38. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 47
(11:53 - 2nd) 31-S.Simpson to WF 45 for 2 yards (9-C.Basham45-N.Andersen).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - UVA 45
(11:24 - 2nd) 99-K.Thompson to WF 38 for 7 yards (45-N.Andersen).
No Gain
3 & 1 - UVA 38
(10:52 - 2nd) 98-I.Armstead incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Kelly.
+3 YD
4 & 1 - UVA 38
(10:46 - 2nd) 99-K.Thompson to WF 35 for 3 yards (6-J.Taylor).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 35
(10:12 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to WF 17 for 18 yards (8-J.Williams).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 17
(9:44 - 2nd) 31-S.Simpson to WF 15 for 2 yards (45-N.Andersen).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - UVA 15
(9:11 - 2nd) 36-L.Stone complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to WF 11 for 4 yards (11-M.Fox).
No Gain
3 & 4 - UVA 11
(8:34 - 2nd) 36-L.Stone incomplete. Intended for 21-W.Taulapapa.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - UVA 11
(8:30 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney 29 yards Field Goal is Good.

WAKE Demon Deacons  - FG (8 plays, 68 yards, 3:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:26 - 2nd) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 25
(8:26 - 2nd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 25 for no gain (91-M.Alonso).
+8 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 25
(7:35 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 7-D.Greene. 7-D.Greene to WF 33 for 8 yards (56-M.Gahm15-D.Cross).
+9 YD
3 & 2 - WAKE 33
(7:09 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to WF 42 for 9 yards (11-C.Snowden).
+37 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 42
(6:55 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to UVA 21 for 37 yards (28-B.Nelson).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 21
(6:25 - 2nd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to UVA 9 for 12 yards (11-C.Snowden).
+1 YD
1 & 9 - WAKE 9
(6:05 - 2nd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to UVA 8 for 1 yard (16-R.Burney0-Z.Zandier).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - WAKE 8
(5:50 - 2nd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to UVA 7 for 1 yard (15-D.Cross0-Z.Zandier).
No Gain
3 & 7 - WAKE 7
(5:15 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Roberson.
Field Goal
4 & 7 - WAKE 7
(5:08 - 2nd) 4-N.Sciba 25 yards Field Goal is Good.

UVA Cavaliers  - TD (8 plays, 64 yards, 3:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:04 - 2nd) 42-J.Crane kicks 61 yards from WF 35. 88-T.Kelly to UVA 36 for 32 yards (8-J.Williams).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 36
(4:59 - 2nd) 36-L.Stone complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 45 for 9 yards (22-A.Williams29-C.Carson).
+4 YD
2 & 1 - UVA 45
(4:26 - 2nd) 98-I.Armstead to UVA 49 for 4 yards (11-M.Fox).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 49
(3:53 - 2nd) 98-I.Armstead complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to WF 42 for 9 yards (6-J.Taylor).
Penalty
2 & 1 - UVA 42
(3:16 - 2nd) 36-L.Stone incomplete. Intended for 31-S.Simpson. Penalty on WF 14-J.Ellison Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WF 42. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 27
(3:10 - 2nd) 98-I.Armstead incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Kelly.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 27
(3:04 - 2nd) 36-L.Stone complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to WF 14 for 13 yards (28-Z.Keith).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 14
(2:33 - 2nd) 99-K.Thompson to WF 15 for -1 yard (1-S.Kamara).
+15 YD
2 & 11 - UVA 15
(1:56 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:49 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.

WAKE Demon Deacons  - Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:49 - 2nd) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25
(1:49 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker to WF 28 for 3 yards (9-C.King).
Penalty
2 & 7 - WAKE 28
(1:20 - 2nd) Team penalty on WF False start 5 yards enforced at WF 28. No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 12 - WAKE 23
(1:10 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker to WF 26 for 3 yards (0-Z.Zandier).
No Gain
3 & 9 - WAKE 26
(1:01 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Perry.
Punt
4 & 9 - WAKE 26
(0:56 - 2nd) 96-I.Mora punts 45 yards from WF 26 to UVA 29 fair catch by 4-B.Kemp.

UVA Cavaliers  - Halftime (5 plays, -27 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 29
(0:48 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 38 for 9 yards (17-T.Redd).
+19 YD
2 & 1 - UVA 38
(0:24 - 2nd) 36-L.Stone complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan to WF 43 for 19 yards (28-Z.Keith).
1 & 10 - UVA 0
(0:24 - 2nd) Penalty on WF 28-Z.Keith Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WF 43. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 43
(0:19 - 2nd) 36-L.Stone complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp pushed ob at WF 41 for 2 yards (10-K.Dicks).
Penalty
2 & 8 - UVA 41
(0:12 - 2nd) 36-L.Stone scrambles to WF 34 for 7 yards (8-J.Williams). Team penalty on UVA Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at WF 41. No Play.
Int
2 & 13 - UVA 46
(0:06 - 2nd) 36-L.Stone incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 39-K.Good at WF 2. 39-K.Good to WF 2 for no gain.

UVA Cavaliers  - Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 2:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 28 for 3 yards (11-M.Fox5-R.Smenda).
Penalty
2 & 7 - UVA 28
(14:34 - 3rd) 36-L.Stone incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Kemp. Team penalty on WF Pass interference 14 yards enforced at UVA 28. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 42
(14:27 - 3rd) 4-B.Kemp to UVA 45 for 3 yards (9-C.Basham).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - UVA 45
(14:02 - 3rd) 36-L.Stone complete to 88-T.Kelly. 88-T.Kelly pushed ob at WF 49 for 6 yards (6-J.Taylor).
Penalty
3 & 1 - UVA 49
(13:40 - 3rd) 99-K.Thompson to WF 44 for 5 yards (44-J.Williams1-S.Kamara). Penalty on UVA 55-O.Oluwatimi Holding 10 yards enforced at WF 49. No Play.
+3 YD
3 & 11 - UVA 41
(13:20 - 3rd) 36-L.Stone complete to 31-S.Simpson. 31-S.Simpson to UVA 44 for 3 yards (9-C.Basham17-T.Redd).
Punt
4 & 8 - UVA 44
(12:35 - 3rd) 2-N.Griffin punts 55 yards from UVA 44 Downed at the WF 1.

WAKE Demon Deacons  - Punt (5 plays, 23 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - WAKE 1
(12:26 - 3rd) Penalty on WF 59-L.Ngassam Nya False start 0 yards enforced at WF 1. No Play.
+39 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 1
(12:26 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 7-D.Greene. 7-D.Greene to WF 40 for 39 yards (1-N.Grant).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 40
(12:01 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman to WF 40 for no gain (16-R.Burney).
Sack
2 & 10 - WAKE 40
(11:39 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman sacked at WF 32 for -8 yards FUMBLES (7-N.Taylor). out of bounds at the WF 24.
No Gain
3 & 26 - WAKE 24
(11:18 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 23-B.Chapman.
Punt
4 & 26 - WAKE 24
(11:11 - 3rd) 96-I.Mora punts 52 yards from WF 24. 4-B.Kemp pushed ob at UVA 35 for 11 yards (5-R.Smenda).

UVA Cavaliers  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 35
(11:02 - 3rd) 36-L.Stone incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Kelly.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 35
(10:57 - 3rd) 99-K.Thompson to UVA 41 for 6 yards (17-T.Redd).
No Gain
3 & 4 - UVA 41
(10:13 - 3rd) 36-L.Stone incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Poljan.
Punt
4 & 4 - UVA 41
(10:10 - 3rd) 2-N.Griffin punts 49 yards from UVA 41. 83-T.Morin to WF 18 for 8 yards (13-T.Jana85-G.Misch).

WAKE Demon Deacons  - Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:05 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 18
(9:55 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Greene.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 18
(9:49 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson pushed ob at WF 22 for 4 yards (14-A.Clary).
Sack
3 & 6 - WAKE 22
(9:26 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman sacked at WF 15 for -7 yards (19-J.Briggs).
Punt
4 & 13 - WAKE 15
(8:50 - 3rd) 96-I.Mora punts 42 yards from WF 15 Downed at the UVA 43.

UVA Cavaliers  - Missed FG (9 plays, 39 yards, 3:10 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 43
(8:40 - 3rd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 43 for no gain (14-S.McCollum5-R.Smenda).
+9 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 43
(8:09 - 3rd) 36-L.Stone complete to 21-W.Taulapapa. 21-W.Taulapapa to WF 48 for 9 yards (28-Z.Keith).
+5 YD
3 & 1 - UVA 48
(7:48 - 3rd) 21-W.Taulapapa to WF 43 for 5 yards (28-Z.Keith).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 43
(7:20 - 3rd) 31-S.Simpson to WF 27 for 16 yards (45-N.Andersen40-R.Bothroyd).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 27
(6:51 - 3rd) 36-L.Stone incomplete. Intended for 18-H.Mitchell.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 27
(6:45 - 3rd) 36-L.Stone complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana pushed ob at WF 17 for 10 yards (28-Z.Keith).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 17
(6:15 - 3rd) 36-L.Stone incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Kemp.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 17
(6:09 - 3rd) 36-L.Stone complete to 88-T.Kelly. 88-T.Kelly to WF 18 for -1 yard (28-Z.Keith).
No Gain
3 & 11 - UVA 18
(5:36 - 3rd) 36-L.Stone incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana.
No Good
4 & 11 - UVA 18
(5:30 - 3rd) 26-B.Delaney 36 yards Field Goal is No Good.

WAKE Demon Deacons  - FG (14 plays, 60 yards, 4:55 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 20
(5:25 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 21 for 1 yard (7-N.Taylor).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - WAKE 21
(5:01 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 24 for 3 yards (56-M.Gahm).
+15 YD
3 & 6 - WAKE 24
(4:39 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 85-B.Whiteheart. 85-B.Whiteheart to WF 39 for 15 yards (14-A.Clary15-D.Cross).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 39
(4:20 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 44 for 5 yards (30-D.Amos).
-1 YD
2 & 5 - WAKE 44
(3:57 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 43 for -1 yard (6-N.Jackson14-A.Clary).
Penalty
3 & 6 - WAKE 43
(3:33 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 7-D.Greene. 7-D.Greene to UVA 15 for 42 yards (1-N.Grant). Penalty on WF 59-L.Ngassam Nya Holding 10 yards enforced at WF 43. No Play.
+20 YD
3 & 16 - WAKE 33
(3:07 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman scrambles pushed ob at UVA 47 for 20 yards (30-D.Amos).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 47
(2:45 - 3rd) 9-K.Walker to UVA 48 for -1 yard (7-N.Taylor).
+13 YD
2 & 11 - WAKE 48
(2:23 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 89-A.Perry. 89-A.Perry to UVA 35 for 13 yards (14-A.Clary0-Z.Zandier).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 35
(2:05 - 3rd) 9-K.Walker to UVA 28 for 7 yards (11-C.Snowden30-D.Amos).
+7 YD
2 & 3 - WAKE 28
(1:40 - 3rd) 9-K.Walker to UVA 21 for 7 yards (56-M.Gahm).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 21
(1:35 - 3rd) 9-K.Walker to UVA 19 for 2 yards (90-J.Carter0-Z.Zandier).
-1 YD
2 & 8 - WAKE 19
(1:10 - 3rd) 9-K.Walker to UVA 20 for -1 yard (6-N.Jackson16-R.Burney).
No Gain
3 & 9 - WAKE 20
(0:34 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Roberson.
Field Goal
4 & 9 - WAKE 20
(0:30 - 3rd) 4-N.Sciba 38 yards Field Goal is Good.

UVA Cavaliers

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:26 - 3rd) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35. 88-T.Kelly to UVA 33 for 33 yards (42-J.Crane15-J.Hudson). Penalty on WF 18-T.Rucker Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UVA 33.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 48
(0:20 - 3rd) 36-L.Stone complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan to WF 38 for 14 yards (45-N.Andersen58-C.Monroe).

WAKE Demon Deacons  - TD (1 plays, 75 yards, 0:14 poss)

Result Play
+16 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 38
(14:35 - 4th) 36-L.Stone complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to WF 22 for 16 yards (29-C.Carson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 22
(14:35 - 4th) 99-K.Thompson to WF 18 for 4 yards (58-C.Monroe).
Penalty
2 & 6 - WAKE 18
(14:35 - 4th) Penalty on UVA 85-G.Misch Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WF 18. No Play.
+9 YD
2 & 21 - WAKE 33
(14:12 - 4th) 99-K.Thompson to WF 24 for 9 yards (44-J.Williams).
No Gain
3 & 12 - WAKE 24
(13:32 - 4th) 36-L.Stone incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Kemp.
Field Goal
4 & 12 - WAKE 24
(13:32 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
Kickoff
(13:28 - 4th) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
+75 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25
(13:28 - 4th) 9-K.Walker runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:14 - 4th) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.

UVA Cavaliers  - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:14 - 4th) 42-J.Crane kicks 42 yards from WF 35. 10-P.Jones to UVA 28 FUMBLES. 10-K.Dicks to UVA 28 for no gain.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 28
(13:14 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to UVA 24 for 4 yards (30-D.Amos).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - UVA 24
(12:45 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to UVA 19 for 5 yards (39-F.Cypress).
+10 YD
3 & 1 - UVA 19
(12:15 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson pushed ob at UVA 9 for 10 yards (1-N.Grant).
+9 YD
1 & 9 - UVA 9
(11:45 - 4th) 9-K.Walker runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:38 - 4th) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.

WAKE Demon Deacons  - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:38 - 4th) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25
(11:38 - 4th) 99-K.Thompson to UVA 29 for 4 yards (24-G.Holmes).
Sack
2 & 6 - WAKE 29
(11:38 - 4th) 36-L.Stone sacked at UVA 26 for -3 yards (9-C.Basham).
No Gain
3 & 9 - WAKE 26
(10:14 - 4th) 36-L.Stone incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Davis.
Punt
4 & 9 - WAKE 26
(10:08 - 4th) 2-N.Griffin punts 41 yards from UVA 26 to WF 33 fair catch by 83-T.Morin.

UVA Cavaliers  - Interception (4 plays, 44 yards, 0:28 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 33
(10:01 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to WF 38 for 5 yards (0-Z.Zandier39-F.Cypress).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - UVA 38
(9:13 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to WF 40 for 2 yards (19-J.Briggs1-N.Grant).
No Gain
3 & 3 - UVA 40
(8:24 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 23-B.Chapman.
Punt
4 & 3 - UVA 40
(8:18 - 4th) 96-I.Mora punts 50 yards from WF 40. 4-B.Kemp pushed ob at UVA 22 for 12 yards (17-T.Redd).

WAKE Demon Deacons  - FG (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 22
(8:07 - 4th) 36-L.Stone complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan pushed ob at UVA 29 for 7 yards (45-N.Andersen).
No Gain
2 & 3 - WAKE 29
(7:50 - 4th) 36-L.Stone incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Davis.
Penalty
3 & 3 - WAKE 29
(7:45 - 4th) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 36 for 7 yards (40-R.Bothroyd). Penalty on UVA 69-C.Glaser Holding 10 yards enforced at UVA 29. No Play.
Int
3 & 13 - WAKE 19
(7:39 - 4th) 36-L.Stone incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 29-C.Carson at UVA 34. 29-C.Carson to UVA 34 for no gain (4-B.Kemp).

UVA Cavaliers  - Downs (13 plays, 65 yards, 3:08 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 34
(7:20 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to UVA 33 for 1 yard (1-N.Grant).
-2 YD
2 & 9 - UVA 33
(6:36 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to UVA 35 for -2 yards (91-M.Alonso).
+9 YD
3 & 11 - UVA 35
(6:28 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to UVA 26 for 9 yards.
Field Goal
4 & 2 - UVA 26
(5:41 - 4th) 4-N.Sciba 44 yards Field Goal is Good.

WAKE Demon Deacons  - End of Game (4 plays, -2 yards, 2:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:41 - 4th) 42-J.Crane kicks 40 yards from WF 35 to UVA 25 fair catch by 70-B.Haskins.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25
(5:36 - 4th) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 36 for 11 yards (5-R.Smenda).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 36
(5:24 - 4th) 36-L.Stone complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to WF 49 for 15 yards (5-R.Smenda).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 49
(5:09 - 4th) 36-L.Stone complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan pushed ob at WF 43 for 6 yards (6-J.Taylor28-Z.Keith).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - WAKE 43
(4:51 - 4th) 36-L.Stone to WF 38 for 5 yards.
-9 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 38
(4:34 - 4th) to WF 47 for -9 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 19 - WAKE 47
(4:27 - 4th) 36-L.Stone complete to 88-T.Kelly. 88-T.Kelly to WF 41 for 6 yards (6-J.Taylor).
+2 YD
3 & 13 - WAKE 41
(4:01 - 4th) 36-L.Stone complete to 21-W.Taulapapa. 21-W.Taulapapa pushed ob at WF 39 for 2 yards (28-Z.Keith). Penalty on WF 28-Z.Keith Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WF 39.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 24
(3:49 - 4th) 21-W.Taulapapa to WF 19 for 5 yards (8-J.Williams18-T.Rucker).
+9 YD
2 & 5 - WAKE 19
(3:18 - 4th) 98-I.Armstead to WF 10 for 9 yards (18-T.Rucker).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 10
(2:46 - 4th) 36-L.Stone incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Davis.
No Gain
2 & 10 - WAKE 10
(2:41 - 4th) 36-L.Stone incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana.
No Gain
3 & 10 - WAKE 10
(2:38 - 4th) 36-L.Stone incomplete. Intended for 31-S.Simpson.
No Gain
4 & 10 - WAKE 10
(2:33 - 4th) 36-L.Stone incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Poljan.

WAKE Demon Deacons

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 10
(2:28 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to WF 13 for 3 yards (56-M.Gahm).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - WAKE 13
(1:41 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to WF 15 for 2 yards (56-M.Gahm).
+1 YD
3 & 5 - WAKE 15
(0:51 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to WF 16 for 1 yard (1-N.Grant).
-8 YD
4 & 4 - WAKE 16
(0:04 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to WF 8 for -8 yards.
NCAA FB Scores