Drive Chart
|
|
|UVA
|WAKE
Touchdown 13:17
10-S.Hartman complete to 89-A.Perry. 89-A.Perry runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
95
yds
01:52
pos
0
6
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|18
|Rushing
|13
|6
|Passing
|9
|12
|Penalty
|5
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-16
|4-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|420
|483
|Total Plays
|83
|69
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|7.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|218
|174
|Rush Attempts
|38
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.7
|4.1
|Yards Passing
|202
|309
|Comp. - Att.
|25-45
|16-27
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|9.5
|Penalties - Yards
|5-52
|12-119
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-45.0
|5-47.2
|Return Yards
|22
|8
|Punts - Returns
|3-22
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|202
|PASS YDS
|309
|
|
|218
|RUSH YDS
|174
|
|
|420
|TOTAL YDS
|483
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Stone 36 QB
|L. Stone
|24/42
|193
|0
|2
|
I. Armstead 98 QB
|I. Armstead
|1/3
|9
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Thompson 99 QB
|K. Thompson
|10
|71
|0
|19
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|10
|68
|1
|18
|
I. Armstead 98 QB
|I. Armstead
|6
|46
|1
|22
|
S. Simpson 31 RB
|S. Simpson
|5
|24
|0
|16
|
B. Kemp IV 4 RB
|B. Kemp IV
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
L. Stone 36 QB
|L. Stone
|3
|7
|0
|5
|
T. Kelly Jr. 88 WR
|T. Kelly Jr.
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Kemp IV 4 RB
|B. Kemp IV
|12
|9
|68
|0
|16
|
T. Jana 13 WR
|T. Jana
|8
|4
|48
|0
|15
|
T. Poljan 87 TE
|T. Poljan
|6
|4
|46
|0
|19
|
T. Kelly Jr. 88 WR
|T. Kelly Jr.
|8
|5
|26
|0
|9
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|3
|2
|11
|0
|9
|
S. Simpson 31 RB
|S. Simpson
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
H. Mitchell 18 WR
|H. Mitchell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Davis Jr. 81 WR
|L. Davis Jr.
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Snowden 11 LB
|C. Snowden
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Gahm 56 LB
|M. Gahm
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Amos 30 DB
|D. Amos
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Zandier 0 LB
|Z. Zandier
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
N. Taylor 7 LB
|N. Taylor
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Grant 1 CB
|N. Grant
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jackson 6 LB
|N. Jackson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Clary 14 DB
|A. Clary
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Briggs 19 DT
|J. Briggs
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|
M. Alonso 91 DE
|M. Alonso
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Burney 16 DE
|R. Burney
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Nelson 28 S
|B. Nelson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cross 15 S
|D. Cross
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carter 90 DL
|J. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Cypress II 39 DB
|F. Cypress II
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. King 9 DB
|C. King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Delaney 26 K
|B. Delaney
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Griffin 2 P
|N. Griffin
|4
|45.0
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Kelly Jr. 88 WR
|T. Kelly Jr.
|2
|32.5
|33
|0
|
B. Kemp IV 4 RB
|B. Kemp IV
|2
|22.0
|24
|0
|
P. Jones 10 RB
|P. Jones
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Kemp IV 4 RB
|B. Kemp IV
|3
|7.3
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|16/27
|309
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Walker III 9 RB
|K. Walker III
|23
|128
|3
|75
|
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|14
|58
|0
|22
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|5
|-12
|0
|20
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Roberson 5 WR
|J. Roberson
|9
|7
|126
|0
|49
|
D. Greene 7 WR
|D. Greene
|8
|4
|73
|0
|39
|
A. Perry 89 WR
|A. Perry
|3
|2
|53
|1
|40
|
T. Morin 83 WR
|T. Morin
|2
|1
|32
|0
|32
|
B. Whiteheart 85 TE
|B. Whiteheart
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
B. Chapman 23 TE
|B. Chapman
|3
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
N. Groulx 13 WR
|N. Groulx
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. Keith 28 DB
|Z. Keith
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Andersen 45 DB
|N. Andersen
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Basham Jr. 9 DL
|C. Basham Jr.
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 6 DB
|J. Taylor
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Redd 17 DB
|T. Redd
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 8 LB
|J. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Smenda Jr. 5 LB
|R. Smenda Jr.
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Carson 29 DB
|C. Carson
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
T. Rucker 18 DB
|T. Rucker
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fox 11 DL
|M. Fox
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Monroe 58 LB
|C. Monroe
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johns 4 DE
|J. Johns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kamara 1 DL
|S. Kamara
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 44 DL
|J. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 22 DB
|A. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Holmes 24 DB
|G. Holmes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Dicks III 10 DB
|K. Dicks III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. McCollum 14 DL
|S. McCollum
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Bothroyd 40 DL
|R. Bothroyd
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Good 39 DB
|K. Good
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Sciba 4 K
|N. Sciba
|4/4
|44
|0/0
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Mora 96 K
|I. Mora
|5
|47.2
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Morin 83 WR
|T. Morin
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- TD (6 plays, 85 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(15:00 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 28 for 3 yards (11-C.Snowden19-J.Briggs).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAKE 28(14:43 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 23-B.Chapman. 23-B.Chapman to WF 38 for 10 yards (11-C.Snowden6-N.Jackson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 38(14:31 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to WF 46 for 8 yards (0-Z.Zandier).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - WAKE 46(14:11 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 48 for 2 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 48(13:46 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to UVA 20 for 32 yards (11-C.Snowden). Penalty on WF 89-A.Perry Holding 10 yards enforced at UVA 30.
|+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 40(13:17 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 89-A.Perry. 89-A.Perry runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:08 - 1st) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (4 plays, -8 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:08 - 1st) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(13:08 - 1st) Penalty on UVA 70-B.Haskins Unnecessary roughness 12 yards enforced at UVA 25. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 13(13:08 - 1st) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 12 for -1 yard (8-J.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - UVA 12(12:43 - 1st) 36-L.Stone complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 17 for 5 yards (29-C.Carson17-T.Redd).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UVA 17(12:11 - 1st) 36-L.Stone incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - UVA 17(12:06 - 1st) 2-N.Griffin punts 35 yards from UVA 17 to WF 48 fair catch by 83-T.Morin.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- TD (2 plays, 52 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 48(11:58 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to UVA 3 for 49 yards (28-B.Nelson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - WAKE 3(11:21 - 1st) 9-K.Walker runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:16 - 1st) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- FG (10 plays, 61 yards, 4:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:16 - 1st) 42-J.Crane kicks 64 yards from WF 35. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 25 for 24 yards (8-J.Williams).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(11:11 - 1st) 4-B.Kemp to UVA 34 for 9 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - UVA 34(10:44 - 1st) 99-K.Thompson to UVA 42 for 8 yards (28-Z.Keith).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 42(10:26 - 1st) 36-L.Stone complete to 88-T.Kelly. 88-T.Kelly to WF 49 for 9 yards (4-J.Johns).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - UVA 49(10:01 - 1st) 36-L.Stone incomplete. Intended for 18-H.Mitchell. Penalty on WF 9-C.Basham Offside 5 yards enforced at WF 49. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 44(9:56 - 1st) 21-W.Taulapapa to WF 41 for 3 yards (58-C.Monroe17-T.Redd).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - UVA 41(9:31 - 1st) 31-S.Simpson to WF 38 for 3 yards (8-J.Williams).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 4 - UVA 38(8:51 - 1st) 99-K.Thompson pushed ob at WF 19 for 19 yards (9-C.Basham).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 19(8:12 - 1st) 98-I.Armstead to WF 18 for 1 yard (29-C.Carson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - UVA 18(7:36 - 1st) 36-L.Stone complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp pushed ob at WF 14 for 4 yards (45-N.Andersen).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UVA 14(7:08 - 1st) 36-L.Stone incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - UVA 14(7:04 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 2:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:59 - 1st) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 61 yards from UVA 35 out of bounds at the WF 4.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 35(6:59 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 38 for 3 yards (11-C.Snowden).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAKE 38(6:39 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith pushed ob at WF 50 for 12 yards (30-D.Amos). Penalty on WF 50-Z.Tom Holding 10 yards enforced at WF 40.
|Sack
|
2 & 15 - WAKE 30(6:13 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman sacked at WF 21 for -9 yards (19-J.Briggs).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 24 - WAKE 21(5:33 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 25 for 4 yards (11-C.Snowden).
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - WAKE 25(4:51 - 1st) 96-I.Mora punts 47 yards from WF 25. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 27 for -1 yard (81-K.Williams).
UVA
Cavaliers
- TD (11 plays, 73 yards, 4:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 27(4:41 - 1st) 88-T.Kelly to UVA 26 for -1 yard (17-T.Redd).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - UVA 26(4:11 - 1st) 36-L.Stone scrambles pushed ob at UVA 31 for 5 yards (17-T.Redd).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - UVA 31(3:37 - 1st) 36-L.Stone complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to UVA 41 for 10 yards (5-R.Smenda).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 41(3:10 - 1st) 36-L.Stone incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Kemp.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 41(3:05 - 1st) 98-I.Armstead pushed ob at UVA 47 for 6 yards (18-T.Rucker).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - UVA 47(2:33 - 1st) 36-L.Stone complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to WF 45 for 8 yards (17-T.Redd29-C.Carson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 45(2:02 - 1st) 31-S.Simpson to WF 44 for 1 yard (5-R.Smenda).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 9 - UVA 44(1:29 - 1st) 98-I.Armstead pushed ob at WF 22 for 22 yards (45-N.Andersen).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 22(0:50 - 1st) 99-K.Thompson to WF 10 for 12 yards (45-N.Andersen).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 10(0:25 - 1st) 36-L.Stone complete to 88-T.Kelly. 88-T.Kelly to WF 4 for 6 yards (18-T.Rucker44-J.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - UVA 4(15:00 - 2nd) 98-I.Armstead runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- FG (12 plays, 61 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(14:56 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker to WF 26 for 1 yard (7-N.Taylor6-N.Jackson).
|+32 YD
|
2 & 9 - WAKE 26(14:32 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 83-T.Morin. 83-T.Morin to UVA 42 for 32 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 42(14:17 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker to UVA 38 for 4 yards (0-Z.Zandier).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - WAKE 38(13:54 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 7-D.Greene. 7-D.Greene pushed ob at UVA 31 for 7 yards (30-D.Amos).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 31(13:39 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Greene.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 31(13:34 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker to UVA 28 for 3 yards (91-M.Alonso6-N.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WAKE 28(13:14 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 13-N.Groulx.
|+19 YD
|
4 & 7 - WAKE 28(13:11 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 7-D.Greene. 7-D.Greene pushed ob at UVA 9 for 19 yards (15-D.Cross).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - WAKE 9(12:53 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Greene.
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - WAKE 9(12:48 - 2nd) Penalty on WF 59-L.Ngassam Nya False start 5 yards enforced at UVA 9. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - WAKE 14(12:48 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Morin.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - WAKE 14(12:44 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Greene.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - WAKE 14(12:40 - 2nd) 4-N.Sciba 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- FG (10 plays, 62 yards, 4:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:35 - 2nd) 42-J.Crane kicks 58 yards from WF 35. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 27 for 20 yards (10-K.Dicks).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 27(12:29 - 2nd) 36-L.Stone complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 38 for 11 yards (9-C.Basham).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UVA 38(11:59 - 2nd) 36-L.Stone incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Davis. Penalty on WF 24-G.Holmes Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UVA 38. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 47(11:53 - 2nd) 31-S.Simpson to WF 45 for 2 yards (9-C.Basham45-N.Andersen).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - UVA 45(11:24 - 2nd) 99-K.Thompson to WF 38 for 7 yards (45-N.Andersen).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - UVA 38(10:52 - 2nd) 98-I.Armstead incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Kelly.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - UVA 38(10:46 - 2nd) 99-K.Thompson to WF 35 for 3 yards (6-J.Taylor).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 35(10:12 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to WF 17 for 18 yards (8-J.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 17(9:44 - 2nd) 31-S.Simpson to WF 15 for 2 yards (45-N.Andersen).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - UVA 15(9:11 - 2nd) 36-L.Stone complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to WF 11 for 4 yards (11-M.Fox).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UVA 11(8:34 - 2nd) 36-L.Stone incomplete. Intended for 21-W.Taulapapa.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - UVA 11(8:30 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- FG (8 plays, 68 yards, 3:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:26 - 2nd) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(8:26 - 2nd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 25 for no gain (91-M.Alonso).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 25(7:35 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 7-D.Greene. 7-D.Greene to WF 33 for 8 yards (56-M.Gahm15-D.Cross).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - WAKE 33(7:09 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to WF 42 for 9 yards (11-C.Snowden).
|+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 42(6:55 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to UVA 21 for 37 yards (28-B.Nelson).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 21(6:25 - 2nd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to UVA 9 for 12 yards (11-C.Snowden).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 9 - WAKE 9(6:05 - 2nd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to UVA 8 for 1 yard (16-R.Burney0-Z.Zandier).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAKE 8(5:50 - 2nd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to UVA 7 for 1 yard (15-D.Cross0-Z.Zandier).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WAKE 7(5:15 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Roberson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - WAKE 7(5:08 - 2nd) 4-N.Sciba 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- TD (8 plays, 64 yards, 3:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:04 - 2nd) 42-J.Crane kicks 61 yards from WF 35. 88-T.Kelly to UVA 36 for 32 yards (8-J.Williams).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 36(4:59 - 2nd) 36-L.Stone complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 45 for 9 yards (22-A.Williams29-C.Carson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - UVA 45(4:26 - 2nd) 98-I.Armstead to UVA 49 for 4 yards (11-M.Fox).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 49(3:53 - 2nd) 98-I.Armstead complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to WF 42 for 9 yards (6-J.Taylor).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - UVA 42(3:16 - 2nd) 36-L.Stone incomplete. Intended for 31-S.Simpson. Penalty on WF 14-J.Ellison Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WF 42. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 27(3:10 - 2nd) 98-I.Armstead incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Kelly.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 27(3:04 - 2nd) 36-L.Stone complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to WF 14 for 13 yards (28-Z.Keith).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 14(2:33 - 2nd) 99-K.Thompson to WF 15 for -1 yard (1-S.Kamara).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 11 - UVA 15(1:56 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:49 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:49 - 2nd) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(1:49 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker to WF 28 for 3 yards (9-C.King).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - WAKE 28(1:20 - 2nd) Team penalty on WF False start 5 yards enforced at WF 28. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - WAKE 23(1:10 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker to WF 26 for 3 yards (0-Z.Zandier).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - WAKE 26(1:01 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Perry.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - WAKE 26(0:56 - 2nd) 96-I.Mora punts 45 yards from WF 26 to UVA 29 fair catch by 4-B.Kemp.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Halftime (5 plays, -27 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 29(0:48 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 38 for 9 yards (17-T.Redd).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 1 - UVA 38(0:24 - 2nd) 36-L.Stone complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan to WF 43 for 19 yards (28-Z.Keith).
|
1 & 10 - UVA 0(0:24 - 2nd) Penalty on WF 28-Z.Keith Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WF 43. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 43(0:19 - 2nd) 36-L.Stone complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp pushed ob at WF 41 for 2 yards (10-K.Dicks).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - UVA 41(0:12 - 2nd) 36-L.Stone scrambles to WF 34 for 7 yards (8-J.Williams). Team penalty on UVA Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at WF 41. No Play.
|Int
|
2 & 13 - UVA 46(0:06 - 2nd) 36-L.Stone incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 39-K.Good at WF 2. 39-K.Good to WF 2 for no gain.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 2:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 28 for 3 yards (11-M.Fox5-R.Smenda).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - UVA 28(14:34 - 3rd) 36-L.Stone incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Kemp. Team penalty on WF Pass interference 14 yards enforced at UVA 28. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 42(14:27 - 3rd) 4-B.Kemp to UVA 45 for 3 yards (9-C.Basham).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - UVA 45(14:02 - 3rd) 36-L.Stone complete to 88-T.Kelly. 88-T.Kelly pushed ob at WF 49 for 6 yards (6-J.Taylor).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - UVA 49(13:40 - 3rd) 99-K.Thompson to WF 44 for 5 yards (44-J.Williams1-S.Kamara). Penalty on UVA 55-O.Oluwatimi Holding 10 yards enforced at WF 49. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 11 - UVA 41(13:20 - 3rd) 36-L.Stone complete to 31-S.Simpson. 31-S.Simpson to UVA 44 for 3 yards (9-C.Basham17-T.Redd).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - UVA 44(12:35 - 3rd) 2-N.Griffin punts 55 yards from UVA 44 Downed at the WF 1.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (5 plays, 23 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 1(12:26 - 3rd) Penalty on WF 59-L.Ngassam Nya False start 0 yards enforced at WF 1. No Play.
|+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 1(12:26 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 7-D.Greene. 7-D.Greene to WF 40 for 39 yards (1-N.Grant).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 40(12:01 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman to WF 40 for no gain (16-R.Burney).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 40(11:39 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman sacked at WF 32 for -8 yards FUMBLES (7-N.Taylor). out of bounds at the WF 24.
|No Gain
|
3 & 26 - WAKE 24(11:18 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 23-B.Chapman.
|Punt
|
4 & 26 - WAKE 24(11:11 - 3rd) 96-I.Mora punts 52 yards from WF 24. 4-B.Kemp pushed ob at UVA 35 for 11 yards (5-R.Smenda).
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 35(11:02 - 3rd) 36-L.Stone incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Kelly.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 35(10:57 - 3rd) 99-K.Thompson to UVA 41 for 6 yards (17-T.Redd).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UVA 41(10:13 - 3rd) 36-L.Stone incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Poljan.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - UVA 41(10:10 - 3rd) 2-N.Griffin punts 49 yards from UVA 41. 83-T.Morin to WF 18 for 8 yards (13-T.Jana85-G.Misch).
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 18(9:55 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Greene.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 18(9:49 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson pushed ob at WF 22 for 4 yards (14-A.Clary).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - WAKE 22(9:26 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman sacked at WF 15 for -7 yards (19-J.Briggs).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - WAKE 15(8:50 - 3rd) 96-I.Mora punts 42 yards from WF 15 Downed at the UVA 43.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Missed FG (9 plays, 39 yards, 3:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 43(8:40 - 3rd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 43 for no gain (14-S.McCollum5-R.Smenda).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 43(8:09 - 3rd) 36-L.Stone complete to 21-W.Taulapapa. 21-W.Taulapapa to WF 48 for 9 yards (28-Z.Keith).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - UVA 48(7:48 - 3rd) 21-W.Taulapapa to WF 43 for 5 yards (28-Z.Keith).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 43(7:20 - 3rd) 31-S.Simpson to WF 27 for 16 yards (45-N.Andersen40-R.Bothroyd).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 27(6:51 - 3rd) 36-L.Stone incomplete. Intended for 18-H.Mitchell.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 27(6:45 - 3rd) 36-L.Stone complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana pushed ob at WF 17 for 10 yards (28-Z.Keith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 17(6:15 - 3rd) 36-L.Stone incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Kemp.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 17(6:09 - 3rd) 36-L.Stone complete to 88-T.Kelly. 88-T.Kelly to WF 18 for -1 yard (28-Z.Keith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - UVA 18(5:36 - 3rd) 36-L.Stone incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana.
|No Good
|
4 & 11 - UVA 18(5:30 - 3rd) 26-B.Delaney 36 yards Field Goal is No Good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- FG (14 plays, 60 yards, 4:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 20(5:25 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 21 for 1 yard (7-N.Taylor).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - WAKE 21(5:01 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 24 for 3 yards (56-M.Gahm).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 6 - WAKE 24(4:39 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 85-B.Whiteheart. 85-B.Whiteheart to WF 39 for 15 yards (14-A.Clary15-D.Cross).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 39(4:20 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 44 for 5 yards (30-D.Amos).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - WAKE 44(3:57 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 43 for -1 yard (6-N.Jackson14-A.Clary).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - WAKE 43(3:33 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 7-D.Greene. 7-D.Greene to UVA 15 for 42 yards (1-N.Grant). Penalty on WF 59-L.Ngassam Nya Holding 10 yards enforced at WF 43. No Play.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 16 - WAKE 33(3:07 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman scrambles pushed ob at UVA 47 for 20 yards (30-D.Amos).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 47(2:45 - 3rd) 9-K.Walker to UVA 48 for -1 yard (7-N.Taylor).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 11 - WAKE 48(2:23 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 89-A.Perry. 89-A.Perry to UVA 35 for 13 yards (14-A.Clary0-Z.Zandier).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 35(2:05 - 3rd) 9-K.Walker to UVA 28 for 7 yards (11-C.Snowden30-D.Amos).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - WAKE 28(1:40 - 3rd) 9-K.Walker to UVA 21 for 7 yards (56-M.Gahm).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 21(1:35 - 3rd) 9-K.Walker to UVA 19 for 2 yards (90-J.Carter0-Z.Zandier).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAKE 19(1:10 - 3rd) 9-K.Walker to UVA 20 for -1 yard (6-N.Jackson16-R.Burney).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - WAKE 20(0:34 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Roberson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - WAKE 20(0:30 - 3rd) 4-N.Sciba 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
UVA
Cavaliers
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:26 - 3rd) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35. 88-T.Kelly to UVA 33 for 33 yards (42-J.Crane15-J.Hudson). Penalty on WF 18-T.Rucker Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UVA 33.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 48(0:20 - 3rd) 36-L.Stone complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan to WF 38 for 14 yards (45-N.Andersen58-C.Monroe).
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- TD (1 plays, 75 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 38(14:35 - 4th) 36-L.Stone complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to WF 22 for 16 yards (29-C.Carson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 22(14:35 - 4th) 99-K.Thompson to WF 18 for 4 yards (58-C.Monroe).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - WAKE 18(14:35 - 4th) Penalty on UVA 85-G.Misch Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WF 18. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 21 - WAKE 33(14:12 - 4th) 99-K.Thompson to WF 24 for 9 yards (44-J.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - WAKE 24(13:32 - 4th) 36-L.Stone incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Kemp.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - WAKE 24(13:32 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(13:28 - 4th) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|+75 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(13:28 - 4th) 9-K.Walker runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:14 - 4th) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:14 - 4th) 42-J.Crane kicks 42 yards from WF 35. 10-P.Jones to UVA 28 FUMBLES. 10-K.Dicks to UVA 28 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 28(13:14 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to UVA 24 for 4 yards (30-D.Amos).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - UVA 24(12:45 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to UVA 19 for 5 yards (39-F.Cypress).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - UVA 19(12:15 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson pushed ob at UVA 9 for 10 yards (1-N.Grant).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - UVA 9(11:45 - 4th) 9-K.Walker runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:38 - 4th) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:38 - 4th) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(11:38 - 4th) 99-K.Thompson to UVA 29 for 4 yards (24-G.Holmes).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - WAKE 29(11:38 - 4th) 36-L.Stone sacked at UVA 26 for -3 yards (9-C.Basham).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - WAKE 26(10:14 - 4th) 36-L.Stone incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Davis.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - WAKE 26(10:08 - 4th) 2-N.Griffin punts 41 yards from UVA 26 to WF 33 fair catch by 83-T.Morin.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Interception (4 plays, 44 yards, 0:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 33(10:01 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to WF 38 for 5 yards (0-Z.Zandier39-F.Cypress).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - UVA 38(9:13 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to WF 40 for 2 yards (19-J.Briggs1-N.Grant).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - UVA 40(8:24 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 23-B.Chapman.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - UVA 40(8:18 - 4th) 96-I.Mora punts 50 yards from WF 40. 4-B.Kemp pushed ob at UVA 22 for 12 yards (17-T.Redd).
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- FG (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 22(8:07 - 4th) 36-L.Stone complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan pushed ob at UVA 29 for 7 yards (45-N.Andersen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - WAKE 29(7:50 - 4th) 36-L.Stone incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Davis.
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - WAKE 29(7:45 - 4th) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 36 for 7 yards (40-R.Bothroyd). Penalty on UVA 69-C.Glaser Holding 10 yards enforced at UVA 29. No Play.
|Int
|
3 & 13 - WAKE 19(7:39 - 4th) 36-L.Stone incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 29-C.Carson at UVA 34. 29-C.Carson to UVA 34 for no gain (4-B.Kemp).
UVA
Cavaliers
- Downs (13 plays, 65 yards, 3:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 34(7:20 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to UVA 33 for 1 yard (1-N.Grant).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 9 - UVA 33(6:36 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to UVA 35 for -2 yards (91-M.Alonso).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 11 - UVA 35(6:28 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to UVA 26 for 9 yards.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - UVA 26(5:41 - 4th) 4-N.Sciba 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- End of Game (4 plays, -2 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:41 - 4th) 42-J.Crane kicks 40 yards from WF 35 to UVA 25 fair catch by 70-B.Haskins.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(5:36 - 4th) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 36 for 11 yards (5-R.Smenda).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 36(5:24 - 4th) 36-L.Stone complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to WF 49 for 15 yards (5-R.Smenda).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 49(5:09 - 4th) 36-L.Stone complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan pushed ob at WF 43 for 6 yards (6-J.Taylor28-Z.Keith).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - WAKE 43(4:51 - 4th) 36-L.Stone to WF 38 for 5 yards.
|-9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 38(4:34 - 4th) to WF 47 for -9 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 19 - WAKE 47(4:27 - 4th) 36-L.Stone complete to 88-T.Kelly. 88-T.Kelly to WF 41 for 6 yards (6-J.Taylor).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 13 - WAKE 41(4:01 - 4th) 36-L.Stone complete to 21-W.Taulapapa. 21-W.Taulapapa pushed ob at WF 39 for 2 yards (28-Z.Keith). Penalty on WF 28-Z.Keith Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WF 39.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 24(3:49 - 4th) 21-W.Taulapapa to WF 19 for 5 yards (8-J.Williams18-T.Rucker).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - WAKE 19(3:18 - 4th) 98-I.Armstead to WF 10 for 9 yards (18-T.Rucker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 10(2:46 - 4th) 36-L.Stone incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Davis.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 10(2:41 - 4th) 36-L.Stone incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WAKE 10(2:38 - 4th) 36-L.Stone incomplete. Intended for 31-S.Simpson.
|No Gain
|
4 & 10 - WAKE 10(2:33 - 4th) 36-L.Stone incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Poljan.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 10(2:28 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to WF 13 for 3 yards (56-M.Gahm).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAKE 13(1:41 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to WF 15 for 2 yards (56-M.Gahm).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - WAKE 15(0:51 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to WF 16 for 1 yard (1-N.Grant).
|-8 YD
|
4 & 4 - WAKE 16(0:04 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to WF 8 for -8 yards.
-
CSTCAR
23LALAF
30
27
Final ESPN
-
GAST
ARKST
52
59
Final ESPN
-
18SMU
TULANE
37
34
Final/OT ESPN
-
15BYU
HOU
43
26
Final ESPN
-
NAVY
ECU
27
23
Final ESP+
-
UK
14TENN
34
7
Final SECN
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
37
39
Final ESP+
-
PITT
7MIAMI
19
31
Final ACCN
-
TXSTSM
SALA
20
30
Final ESPU
-
13AUBURN
SC
22
30
Final ESPN
-
KANSAS
WVU
17
38
Final FOX
-
LIB
CUSE
38
21
Final
-
1CLEM
GATECH
73
7
Final ABC
-
WKY
UAB
14
37
Final
-
ARMY
TXSA
28
16
Final CBSSN
-
LVILLE
5ND
7
12
Final NBC
-
MISS
ARK
21
33
Final SECN
-
EKY
TROY
29
31
Final ESP3
-
DUKE
NCST
20
31
Final
-
UCF
MEMP
49
50
Final ABC
-
UVA
WAKE
23
40
Final ACCN
-
UMASS
GAS
0
41
Final ESP2
-
21TXAM
MISSST
28
14
Final ESPN
-
NTEXAS
MTSU
52
35
Final
-
MRSHL
LATECH
35
17
Final CBSSN
-
8UNC
FSU
28
31
Final ABC
-
3UGA
2BAMA
24
41
Final CBS
-
BC
19VATECH
14
40
Final ACCN
-
11CINCY
TULSA
0
0
PPD ESP2
-
USM
UTEP
0
0
PPD ESP2
-
10OKLAST
BAYLOR
0
0
PPD ABC
-
FIU
CHARLO
0
0
PPD ESPU