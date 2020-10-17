Drive Chart
WKY
UAB

Preview not available

Preview not available
1st Quarter
Field Goal 10:22
19-M.Quinn 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
31
yds
02:55
pos
0
3
Touchdown 5:02
8-K.Thomas complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
85
yds
03:12
pos
6
3
Point After TD 4:56
44-B.Narveson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 0:46
4-S.Brown runs 2 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on WKY 99-J.Madden Holding declined.
3
plays
4
yds
01:08
pos
7
9
Point After TD 0:42
19-M.Quinn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 12:57
22-D.McBride runs 71 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
80
yds
01:17
pos
7
16
Point After TD 12:43
19-M.Quinn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 5:46
8-K.Thomas complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
54
yds
07:07
pos
13
17
Point After TD 5:36
44-B.Narveson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 0:56
12-B.Lucero complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
24
yds
01:07
pos
14
23
Point After TD 0:52
19-M.Quinn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 13:17
47-J.Haggerty punts 0 yards from WKY 35 blocked by 37-N.Eason. 87-R.Davis runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
14
30
Point After TD 13:06
19-M.Quinn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
31
Field Goal 7:14
19-M.Quinn 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
55
yds
04:40
pos
14
34
4th Quarter
Field Goal 9:44
19-M.Quinn 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
32
yds
03:37
pos
14
37
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 17
Rushing 8 8
Passing 6 7
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 1-12 7-14
4th Down Conv 4-5 0-1
Total Net Yards 250 358
Total Plays 67 66
Avg Gain 3.7 5.4
Net Yards Rushing 88 217
Rush Attempts 32 35
Avg Rush Yards 2.8 6.2
Yards Passing 162 141
Comp. - Att. 16-35 15-31
Yards Per Pass 3.3 4.2
Penalties - Yards 4-39 9-82
Touchdowns 2 4
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 4 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 1-1
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 6-43.3 3-45.7
Return Yards -5 87
Punts - Returns 0-0 3-51
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1--5 2-36
Safeties 0 0
1234T
W. Kentucky 1-3 770014
UAB 3-1 101410337
Legion Field Birmingham, AL
 162 PASS YDS 141
88 RUSH YDS 217
250 TOTAL YDS 358
W. Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Thomas 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.7% 162 2 2 92.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.7% 162 2 2 92.0
K. Thomas 16/35 162 2 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Moses 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 41 0
J. Moses 6 41 0 17
G. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 38 0
G. Walker 9 38 0 7
N. Whittington 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
N. Whittington 4 8 0 3
K. Thomas 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 1 0
K. Thomas 13 1 0 12
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Simon 6 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 6 81 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 81 1
J. Simon 8 6 81 1 25
D. Wade 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 4 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 46 0
D. Wade 9 4 46 0 18
C. Burt Jr. 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
C. Burt Jr. 5 2 20 0 11
M. Tinsley 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 6 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 1
M. Tinsley 3 1 6 1 6
N. Whittington 20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
N. Whittington 2 2 6 0 7
G. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
G. Walker 2 1 3 0 3
X. Lane 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
X. Lane 1 0 0 0 0
D. Smith 17 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Smith 1 0 0 0 0
J. Moses 3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Moses 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Bailey 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
K. Bailey 8-0 1.0 0
D. Malone 10 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
D. Malone 6-0 0.0 0
A. Kincade 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
A. Kincade 5-2 0.0 0
D. Ruffin 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Ruffin 4-0 0.0 0
D. Bradshaw 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Bradshaw 4-0 0.0 0
T. Meadows 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
T. Meadows 2-0 0.0 1
D. Lowe Jr. 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Lowe Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
R. Barber 50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Barber 2-0 0.0 0
J. Madden 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Madden 2-0 0.0 0
J. Hunter 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Hunter 2-0 0.0 0
D. Shipp 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Shipp 2-0 0.0 0
E. Brown 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
E. Brown 2-1 0.0 0
J. Jones 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Jones 2-1 0.0 0
D. Key 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Key 1-0 0.0 0
C. Burt Jr. 11 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Burt Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
X. Lane 9 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
X. Lane 1-0 0.0 0
O. Alexander 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Alexander 1-0 0.0 0
J. Darvin 53 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Darvin 1-0 0.0 0
M. Bragg 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Bragg 0-1 0.0 0
T. Mustapha 37 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Mustapha 0-1 0.0 0
D. Johnson 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Johnson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Narveson 44 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
B. Narveson 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Haggerty 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 43.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 43.3 1
J. Haggerty 6 43.3 1 68
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Jones 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 18.3 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 18.3 24 0
C. Jones 3 18.3 24 0
J. Fails 21 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
J. Fails 1 16.0 16 0
D. Wade 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
D. Wade 1 21.0 21 0
R. Cray 24 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
R. Cray 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
UAB
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Lucero 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.4% 141 1 1 90.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.4% 141 1 1 90.8
B. Lucero 15/31 141 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. McBride 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 131 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 131 1
D. McBride 10 131 1 71
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 38 0
J. Brown Jr. 6 38 0 18
T. Smith-Lindsey 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 32 0
T. Smith-Lindsey 1 32 0 32
S. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 22 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 22 1
S. Brown 13 22 1 7
L. Wooden 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
L. Wooden 2 5 0 4
B. Lucero 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -9 0
B. Lucero 2 -9 0 -3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
A. Watkins Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
12 7 55 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 55 1
A. Watkins Jr. 12 7 55 1 16
M. Mitchell 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 3 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 0
M. Mitchell 7 3 34 0 15
H. Pittman 10 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
H. Pittman 5 3 31 0 18
T. McDonald 42 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
T. McDonald 1 1 14 0 14
T. Shropshire 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Shropshire 3 1 7 0 7
R. Davis 87 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Davis 1 0 0 0 0
K. Moll 6 LB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Moll 1 0 0 0 12
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Harris 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 1.0
B. Harris 5-0 1.0 1
W. Boler 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
W. Boler 4-0 0.0 0
A. Moultrie 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Moultrie 3-1 0.0 0
N. Wilder 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
N. Wilder 3-1 0.0 0
A. Wright 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Wright 3-0 0.0 0
F. McWilliams 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
F. McWilliams 2-0 1.0 0
J. Key 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Key 2-0 0.0 0
T. Taylor 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Taylor 2-0 0.0 0
K. Moll 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Moll 2-1 0.0 0
L. Brasher 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
L. Brasher 2-1 0.0 0
T. Fair 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Fair 2-1 0.0 0
D. Bynum 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Bynum 2-0 0.0 0
D. Turner 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Turner 2-1 0.0 0
D. Miller 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Miller 1-0 0.0 0
M. Fairbanks II 93 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Fairbanks II 1-1 0.0 0
T. Turner 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Turner 1-0 0.0 0
K. Swoopes 0 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Swoopes 1-0 0.0 0
T. Marshall 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Marshall 1-0 0.0 0
D. Miller 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Miller 1-0 0.0 0
C. Daniels 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Daniels 1-0 1.0 0
N. Eason Jr. 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
N. Eason Jr. 1-0 1.0 0
J. Smith 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. Smith 1-0 0.0 1
M. Stanley 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Stanley 1-0 0.0 0
T. Johnston 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Johnston 1-0 0.0 0
R. Stinson III 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Stinson III 0-1 0.0 0
G. Cash 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
G. Cash 0-1 0.0 0
K. Sanders 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Sanders 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Quinn 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
3/3 4/4
M. Quinn 3/3 44 4/4 13
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Greenwell 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 45.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 45.7 1
K. Greenwell 3 45.7 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Mitchell 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
M. Mitchell 1 27.0 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Mitchell 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 4.7 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 4.7 9 0
M. Mitchell 3 4.7 9 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WKY 25 1:31 3 8 Punt
10:17 WKY 25 0:06 2 30 INT
8:08 WKY 15 3:12 8 85 TD
2:12 WKY 16 0:07 2 27 Fumble
0:42 WKY 19 0:33 2 8
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:43 WKY 25 7:07 14 75 TD
2:43 WKY 29 0:36 2 47 Fumble
0:52 WKY 29 0:44 4 11 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:58 WKY 30 0:41 3 5 TD
13:06 WKY 30 1:00 3 7 Punt
7:08 WKY 21 1:54 3 2 Punt
1:35 WKY 30 0:47 3 2 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:34 WKY 25 0:05 2 43 INT
9:39 WKY 19 7:11 16 14 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:17 UAB 38 2:55 9 41 FG
10:04 WKY 45 1:43 4 30 Fumble
4:56 UAB 28 2:31 5 11 Punt
1:50 WKY 9 1:08 3 9 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:00 UAB 20 1:17 3 80 TD
5:36 UAB 25 2:46 8 -2 Punt
1:59 WKY 24 1:07 6 24 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UAB 25 0:51 3 -1 Punt
11:54 UAB 19 4:40 10 55 FG
5:00 UAB 35 3:19 9 35 Downs
0:40 UAB 20 0:00 5 5 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:21 WKY 32 3:37 8 22 FG
2:21 UAB 33 1:56 4 25 Game

WKY Hilltoppers  - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 44-C.Neenan kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to WKY End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 25
(15:00 - 1st) 8-K.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 25
(14:53 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 29 for 4 yards (44-A.Moultrie).
+4 YD
3 & 6 - WKY 29
(14:15 - 1st) 8-K.Thomas scrambles to WKY 33 for 4 yards (16-A.Wright6-K.Moll).
Punt
4 & 2 - WKY 33
(13:29 - 1st) 47-J.Haggerty punts 38 yards from WKY 33. 5-M.Mitchell pushed ob at UAB 38 for 9 yards (48-S.Witchoskey).

UAB Blazers  - FG (9 plays, 41 yards, 2:55 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 38
(13:17 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UAB 40 for 2 yards (9-D.Bradshaw).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - UAB 40
(12:57 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UAB 43 for 3 yards (2-D.Key).
Penalty
3 & 5 - UAB 43
(12:18 - 1st) Penalty on UAB 61-M.Trehern False start 5 yards enforced at UAB 43. No Play.
Penalty
3 & 10 - UAB 38
(12:11 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 10-H.Pittman. Penalty on WKY 27-O.Alexander Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UAB 38. No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 47
(12:04 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to WKY 35 for 12 yards (9-D.Bradshaw).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 35
(11:42 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell pushed ob at WKY 20 for 15 yards (36-K.Bailey).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 20
(11:22 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to WKY 21 for -1 yard (11-J.Hunter32-E.Brown).
No Gain
2 & 11 - UAB 21
(10:33 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero incomplete.
No Gain
3 & 11 - UAB 21
(10:27 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.
Field Goal
4 & 11 - UAB 21
(10:22 - 1st) 19-M.Quinn 38 yards Field Goal is Good.

WKY Hilltoppers  - Interception (2 plays, 30 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:17 - 1st) 44-C.Neenan kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to WKY End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 25
(10:17 - 1st) 8-K.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Burt.
Int
2 & 10 - WKY 25
(10:11 - 1st) 8-K.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon INTERCEPTED by 1-B.Harris at WKY 45. 1-B.Harris to WKY 45 for no gain.

UAB Blazers  - Fumble (4 plays, 30 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 45
(10:04 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to WKY 38 for 7 yards (9-D.Bradshaw).
-2 YD
2 & 3 - UAB 38
(9:30 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to WKY 40 for -2 yards (32-E.Brown).
+11 YD
3 & 5 - UAB 40
(8:50 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman to WKY 29 for 11 yards (32-E.Brown34-J.Jones).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 29
(8:21 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero complete to 42-T.McDonald. 42-T.McDonald to WKY 15 FUMBLES (2-D.Key). 26-D.Ruffin to WKY 15 for no gain.

WKY Hilltoppers  - TD (8 plays, 85 yards, 3:12 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 15
(8:08 - 1st) 8-K.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Wade.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 15
(8:03 - 1st) 8-K.Thomas complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to WKY 25 for 10 yards (6-K.Moll).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25
(7:29 - 1st) 3-J.Moses to WKY 42 for 17 yards (21-W.Boler).
+25 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 42
(7:06 - 1st) 8-K.Thomas complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to UAB 33 for 25 yards (0-K.Swoopes12-G.Cash).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 33
(6:48 - 1st) 8-K.Thomas complete to 19-D.Wade. 19-D.Wade to UAB 27 for 6 yards (21-W.Boler).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - WKY 27
(6:08 - 1st) 3-J.Moses to UAB 23 for 4 yards (8-T.Marshall).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 23
(5:39 - 1st) 8-K.Thomas complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon pushed ob at UAB 6 for 17 yards (21-W.Boler).
+6 YD
1 & 6 - WKY 6
(5:02 - 1st) 8-K.Thomas complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:56 - 1st) 44-B.Narveson extra point is good.

UAB Blazers  - Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 2:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:56 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 64 yards from WKY 35. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 28 for 27 yards (5-N.Days).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 28
(4:50 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero complete to 15-T.Shropshire. 15-T.Shropshire to UAB 35 for 7 yards (31-A.Kincade).
+7 YD
2 & 3 - UAB 35
(4:17 - 1st) 4-S.Brown pushed ob at UAB 42 for 7 yards (26-D.Ruffin).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 42
(3:49 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UAB 45 for 3 yards (31-A.Kincade).
Sack
2 & 7 - UAB 45
(3:12 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero sacked at UAB 39 for -6 yards (36-K.Bailey).
No Gain
3 & 13 - UAB 39
(2:30 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero incomplete.
Punt
4 & 13 - UAB 39
(2:25 - 1st) 98-K.Greenwell punts 45 yards from UAB 39 to the WKY 16 downed by 39-J.Fuqua.

WKY Hilltoppers  - Fumble (2 plays, 27 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 16
(2:12 - 1st) 8-K.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Smith.
+17 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 16
(2:05 - 1st) 8-K.Thomas complete to 19-D.Wade. 19-D.Wade to WKY 33 FUMBLES (21-W.Boler). 8-T.Marshall pushed ob at WKY 19 for 14 yards (70-C.Spencer). Penalty on WKY 3-J.Moses Illegal low block 10 yards enforced at WKY 19.

UAB Blazers  - TD (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 9 - UAB 9
(1:50 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to WKY 8 for 1 yard (50-R.Barber). Penalty on WKY 50-R.Barber Personal Foul 5 yards enforced at WKY 9. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 4 - UAB 4
(1:23 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to WKY 2 for 2 yards (31-A.Kincade).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - UAB 2
(0:46 - 1st) 4-S.Brown runs 2 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on WKY 99-J.Madden Holding declined.
PAT Good
(0:42 - 1st) 19-M.Quinn extra point is good.

WKY Hilltoppers

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:42 - 1st) 44-C.Neenan kicks 62 yards from UAB 35. 21-J.Fails to WKY 19 for 16 yards (20-D.Bynum).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 19
(0:36 - 1st) 3-J.Moses pushed ob at WKY 33 for 14 yards (1-B.Harris).
Sack
1 & 10 - WKY 33
(0:09 - 1st) 8-K.Thomas sacked at WKY 27 for -6 yards (3-C.Daniels).

UAB Blazers  - TD (3 plays, 80 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
2 & 16 - UAB 27
(15:00 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas to WKY 37 for 10 yards (5-T.Johnston).
No Gain
3 & 6 - UAB 37
(14:13 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Moses.
Punt
4 & 6 - UAB 37
(14:08 - 2nd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 63 yards from WKY 37 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 20
(14:00 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 23 for 3 yards (99-J.Madden98-M.Bragg).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - UAB 23
(13:28 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to UAB 29 for 6 yards (26-D.Ruffin).
+71 YD
3 & 1 - UAB 29
(12:57 - 2nd) 22-D.McBride runs 71 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:43 - 2nd) 19-M.Quinn extra point is good.

WKY Hilltoppers  - TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 7:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:43 - 2nd) 44-C.Neenan kicks 40 yards from UAB 35 to WKY 25 fair catch by 19-D.Wade.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25
(12:43 - 2nd) 3-J.Moses to WKY 28 for 3 yards (23-T.Taylor).
Penalty
2 & 7 - WKY 28
(12:09 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon. Penalty on UAB 28-J.Key Pass interference 6 yards enforced at WKY 28. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - WKY 34
(12:01 - 2nd) Team penalty on UAB Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at WKY 34. No Play.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 49
(12:01 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas complete to 11-C.Burt. 11-C.Burt pushed ob at UAB 40 for 11 yards (1-B.Harris).
Sack
1 & 10 - WKY 40
(11:27 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas sacked at UAB 45 for -5 yards (1-B.Harris).
+12 YD
2 & 15 - WKY 45
(10:45 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas to UAB 33 for 12 yards (1-B.Harris50-N.Wilder).
No Gain
3 & 3 - WKY 33
(9:59 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas to UAB 33 for no gain (28-J.Key).
+17 YD
4 & 3 - WKY 33
(9:12 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to UAB 16 for 17 yards (28-J.Key).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 16
(9:35 - 2nd) 3-J.Moses to UAB 13 for 3 yards (16-A.Wright44-A.Moultrie).
No Gain
2 & 7 - WKY 13
(7:58 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Tinsley.
+6 YD
3 & 7 - WKY 13
(7:53 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to UAB 7 for 6 yards (6-K.Moll).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - WKY 7
(7:07 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas to UAB 6 for 1 yard (93-M.Fairbanks90-T.Fair).
No Gain
1 & 6 - WKY 6
(6:29 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas to UAB 6 for no gain (44-A.Moultrie).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 6
(5:46 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:36 - 2nd) 44-B.Narveson extra point is good.

UAB Blazers  - Punt (8 plays, -2 yards, 2:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:36 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25
(5:36 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to UAB 26 for 1 yard (53-J.Darvin).
No Gain
2 & 9 - UAB 26
(5:01 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
+10 YD
3 & 9 - UAB 26
(4:53 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to UAB 36 for 10 yards (26-D.Ruffin).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UAB 36
(4:39 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell pushed ob at WKY 41 for 23 yards (7-T.Meadows). Penalty on UAB 62-S.Wells Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at UAB 36. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 15 - UAB 31
(4:10 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 41 for 10 yards (7-T.Meadows). Penalty on UAB 41-L.Smith Holding 10 yards enforced at UAB 31. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 25 - UAB 21
(3:50 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.
+2 YD
2 & 25 - UAB 21
(3:43 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman to UAB 23 for 2 yards (31-A.Kincade).
No Gain
3 & 23 - UAB 23
(2:57 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 10-H.Pittman.
Punt
4 & 23 - UAB 23
(2:50 - 2nd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 48 yards from UAB 23 to WKY 29 fair catch by 19-D.Wade.

WKY Hilltoppers  - Fumble (2 plays, 47 yards, 0:36 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 29
(2:43 - 2nd) 3-J.Moses to WKY 31 for 2 yards (1-B.Harris).
Sack
2 & 8 - WKY 31
(2:07 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas sacked at WKY 24 for -7 yards FUMBLES (90-T.Fair). 90-T.Fair to WKY 24 for no gain.

UAB Blazers  - TD (6 plays, 24 yards, 1:07 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 24
(1:59 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 24
(1:53 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown pushed ob at WKY 20 for 4 yards (10-D.Malone).
+18 YD
3 & 6 - UAB 20
(1:48 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman pushed ob at WKY 2 for 18 yards (31-A.Kincade).
+1 YD
1 & 2 - UAB 2
(1:41 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to WKY 1 for 1 yard (36-K.Bailey31-A.Kincade).
-1 YD
2 & 1 - UAB 1
(1:03 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to WKY 2 for -1 yard (97-D.Shipp).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - UAB 2
(0:56 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:52 - 2nd) 19-M.Quinn extra point is good.

WKY Hilltoppers  - Halftime (4 plays, 11 yards, 0:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:52 - 2nd) 44-C.Neenan kicks 57 yards from UAB 35. 19-D.Wade to WKY 29 for 21 yards (37-N.Eason).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 29
(0:47 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas complete to 11-C.Burt. 11-C.Burt to WKY 38 for 9 yards (50-N.Wilder).
No Gain
2 & 1 - WKY 38
(0:23 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Tinsley.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - WKY 38
(0:16 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 40 for 2 yards (16-A.Wright).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 40
(0:08 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas incomplete.

UAB Blazers  - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Shropshire.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 25
(14:56 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 24 for -1 yard (50-R.Barber).
No Gain
3 & 11 - UAB 24
(14:16 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.
Punt
4 & 11 - UAB 24
(14:09 - 3rd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 46 yards from UAB 24 to the WKY 30 downed by 25-L.Wooden.

WKY Hilltoppers  - TD (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 30
(13:58 - 3rd) 8-K.Thomas complete to 19-D.Wade. 19-D.Wade pushed ob at WKY 35 for 5 yards (14-D.Turner).
No Gain
2 & 5 - WKY 35
(13:25 - 3rd) 8-K.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Wade.
No Gain
3 & 5 - WKY 35
(13:21 - 3rd) 8-K.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Wade.
Punt
4 & 5 - WKY 35
(13:17 - 3rd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 0 yards from WKY 35 blocked by 37-N.Eason. 87-R.Davis runs 37 yards for a touchdown.

UAB Blazers  - FG (10 plays, 55 yards, 4:40 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:17 - 3rd) 19-M.Quinn extra point is good.
Kickoff
(13:06 - 3rd) 19-M.Quinn kicks 59 yards from UAB 35. 25-C.Jones to WKY 30 for 24 yards (20-D.Bynum).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 30
(12:58 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 37 for 7 yards (50-N.Wilder).
No Gain
2 & 3 - UAB 37
(12:17 - 3rd) 8-K.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Burt.
No Gain
3 & 3 - UAB 37
(12:10 - 3rd) 8-K.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Burt.
Punt
4 & 3 - UAB 37
(12:06 - 3rd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 46 yards from WKY 37. 5-M.Mitchell pushed ob at UAB 19 for 2 yards (36-K.Bailey).

WKY Hilltoppers  - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 19
(11:54 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins runs ob at UAB 21 for 2 yards (36-K.Bailey).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - WKY 21
(11:23 - 3rd) 22-D.McBride to UAB 29 for 8 yards (36-K.Bailey).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 29
(10:53 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to UAB 38 for 9 yards (26-D.Ruffin).
No Gain
2 & 1 - WKY 38
(10:16 - 3rd) 22-D.McBride to UAB 38 for no gain (36-K.Bailey).
+15 YD
3 & 1 - WKY 38
(9:36 - 3rd) 22-D.McBride to WKY 47 for 15 yards (10-D.Malone).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 47
(9:02 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Davis.
+18 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 47
(8:57 - 3rd) 1-J.Brown to WKY 29 for 18 yards (10-D.Malone31-A.Kincade).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 29
(8:13 - 3rd) 1-J.Brown to WKY 26 for 3 yards (36-K.Bailey).
No Gain
2 & 7 - WKY 26
(7:26 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 10-H.Pittman.
No Gain
3 & 7 - WKY 26
(7:17 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
Field Goal
4 & 7 - WKY 26
(7:14 - 3rd) 19-M.Quinn 44 yards Field Goal is Good.

UAB Blazers  - Downs (9 plays, 35 yards, 3:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:08 - 3rd) 44-C.Neenan kicks 59 yards from UAB 35. 25-C.Jones to WKY 21 for 15 yards (11-K.Sanders).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 21
(7:02 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 24 for 3 yards (44-A.Moultrie).
Sack
2 & 7 - UAB 24
(6:13 - 3rd) 8-K.Thomas sacked at WKY 20 for -4 yards (58-R.Stinson11-K.Sanders).
+3 YD
3 & 11 - UAB 20
(5:20 - 3rd) 8-K.Thomas complete to 5-G.Walker. 5-G.Walker pushed ob at WKY 23 for 3 yards (50-N.Wilder).
Punt
4 & 8 - UAB 23
(5:14 - 3rd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 45 yards from WKY 23. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 35 for 3 yards (2-D.Key).

WKY Hilltoppers  - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:47 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - WKY 35
(5:00 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Shropshire. Penalty on WKY 36-K.Bailey Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at UAB 35. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 50
(4:45 - 3rd) 22-D.McBride to WKY 46 for 4 yards (34-J.Jones).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 46
(4:11 - 3rd) 22-D.McBride to WKY 44 for 2 yards (10-D.Malone).
+10 YD
3 & 4 - WKY 44
(3:34 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell pushed ob at WKY 34 for 10 yards (27-O.Alexander).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 34
(3:06 - 3rd) 22-D.McBride to WKY 26 for 8 yards (11-J.Hunter).
No Gain
2 & 2 - WKY 26
(2:25 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - WKY 26
(2:21 - 3rd) 25-L.Wooden to WKY 25 for 1 yard (10-D.Malone).
Penalty
4 & 1 - WKY 25
(2:01 - 3rd) Penalty on UAB 61-M.Trehern False start 5 yards enforced at WKY 25. No Play.
No Gain
4 & 6 - WKY 30
(1:41 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.

UAB Blazers  - Interception (5 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 30
(1:35 - 3rd) 8-K.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Wade.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 30
(1:30 - 3rd) 8-K.Thomas scrambles to WKY 32 for 2 yards (90-T.Fair).
No Gain
3 & 8 - UAB 32
(0:54 - 3rd) 8-K.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 9-X.Lane.
Punt
4 & 8 - UAB 32
(0:48 - 3rd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 68 yards from WKY 32 to UAB End Zone. touchback.

WKY Hilltoppers  - Interception (2 plays, 43 yards, 0:05 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 20
(0:40 - 3rd) 22-D.McBride to UAB 26 for 6 yards (99-J.Madden).
+30 YD
2 & 4 - WKY 26
(15:00 - 4th) 22-D.McBride to UAB 41 for 15 yards (9-D.Bradshaw). Penalty on WKY 52-D.Lowe Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UAB 41.
+15 YD
2 & 4 - WKY 26
(15:00 - 4th) 22-D.McBride to UAB 41 for 15 yards (9-D.Bradshaw).
Penalty
1 & 10 - WKY 41
(14:46 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to UAB 44 for 3 yards (2-D.Key). Penalty on UAB 61-M.Trehern Chop block 15 yards enforced at UAB 41. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 25 - WKY 26
(14:29 - 4th) 1-J.Brown to UAB 25 for -1 yard (10-D.Malone).
Int
2 & 26 - WKY 25
(13:44 - 4th) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins INTERCEPTED by 7-T.Meadows at WKY 30. 7-T.Meadows to WKY 25 for -5 yards (6-A.Watkins).

UAB Blazers  - FG (8 plays, 22 yards, 3:37 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 25
(13:34 - 4th) 8-K.Thomas incomplete.
Int
2 & 10 - UAB 25
(13:29 - 4th) 8-K.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Wade INTERCEPTED by 22-J.Smith at WKY 32. 22-J.Smith to WKY 32 for no gain.

WKY Hilltoppers  - Downs (16 plays, 14 yards, 7:11 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - WKY 32
(13:21 - 4th) Penalty on UAB 75-W.Rykard False start 5 yards enforced at WKY 32. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 15 - WKY 37
(13:21 - 4th) 22-D.McBride to WKY 35 for 2 yards (52-D.Lowe).
+16 YD
2 & 13 - WKY 35
(12:36 - 4th) 12-B.Lucero complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to WKY 19 for 16 yards (52-D.Lowe).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 19
(11:59 - 4th) 1-J.Brown to WKY 4 for 15 yards (7-T.Meadows).
+2 YD
1 & 4 - WKY 4
(11:39 - 4th) 1-J.Brown to WKY 2 for 2 yards (50-R.Barber).
Penalty
2 & 2 - WKY 2
(10:58 - 4th) Penalty on UAB 41-L.Smith False start 5 yards enforced at WKY 2. No Play.
-3 YD
2 & 7 - WKY 7
(10:38 - 4th) 12-B.Lucero to WKY 10 for -3 yards (34-J.Jones).
No Gain
3 & 10 - WKY 10
(9:49 - 4th) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Shropshire.
Field Goal
4 & 10 - WKY 10
(9:44 - 4th) 19-M.Quinn 30 yards Field Goal is Good.

UAB Blazers  - End of Game (4 plays, 25 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:39 - 4th) 44-C.Neenan kicks 62 yards from UAB 35. 25-C.Jones to WKY 19 for 16 yards (11-K.Sanders).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 19
(9:32 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to WKY 26 for 7 yards (22-J.Smith).
+6 YD
2 & 3 - UAB 26
(9:04 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to WKY 32 for 6 yards (10-T.Turner32-L.Brasher).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 32
(8:30 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to WKY 34 for 2 yards (32-L.Brasher).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - UAB 34
(7:58 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to WKY 37 for 3 yards (20-D.Bynum).
+2 YD
3 & 5 - UAB 37
(7:24 - 4th) 8-K.Thomas to WKY 39 for 2 yards (23-T.Taylor).
+4 YD
4 & 3 - UAB 39
(6:52 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to WKY 43 for 4 yards (90-T.Fair).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 43
(6:34 - 4th) 8-K.Thomas incomplete.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 43
(6:24 - 4th) 20-N.Whittington to WKY 45 for 2 yards (14-D.Turner).
+7 YD
3 & 8 - UAB 45
(5:49 - 4th) 8-K.Thomas complete to 20-N.Whittington. 20-N.Whittington to UAB 48 for 7 yards (95-M.Stanley14-D.Turner).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - UAB 48
(5:11 - 4th) 20-N.Whittington to UAB 46 for 2 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 46
(4:42 - 4th) 8-K.Thomas complete to 20-N.Whittington. 20-N.Whittington to UAB 47 for -1 yard (20-D.Bynum).
+18 YD
2 & 11 - UAB 47
(3:58 - 4th) 8-K.Thomas complete to 19-D.Wade. 19-D.Wade to UAB 29 for 18 yards (26-D.Miller).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 29
(3:27 - 4th) 20-N.Whittington to UAB 26 for 3 yards (32-L.Brasher).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - UAB 26
(2:52 - 4th) 20-N.Whittington to UAB 25 for 1 yard (99-F.McWilliams93-M.Fairbanks).
No Gain
3 & 6 - UAB 25
(2:37 - 4th) 8-K.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Walker.
Sack
4 & 6 - UAB 25
(2:28 - 4th) 8-K.Thomas sacked at UAB 33 for -8 yards (99-F.McWilliams).

UAB Blazers

Result Play
+32 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 33
(2:21 - 4th) 37-T.Smith-Lindsey to WKY 35 for 32 yards (36-K.Bailey).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UAB 35
(1:32 - 4th) 37-T.Smith-Lindsey to WKY 35 for no gain (9-D.Bradshaw). Team penalty on UAB Holding 10 yards enforced at WKY 35. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 20 - UAB 45
(1:02 - 4th) 25-L.Wooden to WKY 41 for 4 yards (97-D.Shipp).
-1 YD
2 & 16 - UAB 41
(0:25 - 4th) 12-B.Lucero kneels at WKY 42 for -1 yard.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores