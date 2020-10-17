Drive Chart
|
|
|WKY
|UAB
Preview not available
Preview not available
Touchdown 5:02
8-K.Thomas complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
85
yds
03:12
pos
6
3
Touchdown 0:46
4-S.Brown runs 2 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on WKY 99-J.Madden Holding declined.
3
plays
4
yds
01:08
pos
7
9
Touchdown 5:46
8-K.Thomas complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
54
yds
07:07
pos
13
17
Touchdown 0:56
12-B.Lucero complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
24
yds
01:07
pos
14
23
Touchdown 13:17
47-J.Haggerty punts 0 yards from WKY 35 blocked by 37-N.Eason. 87-R.Davis runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
14
30
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|17
|Rushing
|8
|8
|Passing
|6
|7
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|1-12
|7-14
|4th Down Conv
|4-5
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|250
|358
|Total Plays
|67
|66
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|88
|217
|Rush Attempts
|32
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|6.2
|Yards Passing
|162
|141
|Comp. - Att.
|16-35
|15-31
|Yards Per Pass
|3.3
|4.2
|Penalties - Yards
|4-39
|9-82
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|4
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-43.3
|3-45.7
|Return Yards
|-5
|87
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-51
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1--5
|2-36
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|162
|PASS YDS
|141
|
|
|88
|RUSH YDS
|217
|
|
|250
|TOTAL YDS
|358
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Thomas 8 QB
|K. Thomas
|16/35
|162
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Moses 3 RB
|J. Moses
|6
|41
|0
|17
|
G. Walker 5 RB
|G. Walker
|9
|38
|0
|7
|
N. Whittington 20 RB
|N. Whittington
|4
|8
|0
|3
|
K. Thomas 8 QB
|K. Thomas
|13
|1
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Simon 6 TE
|J. Simon
|8
|6
|81
|1
|25
|
D. Wade 19 WR
|D. Wade
|9
|4
|46
|0
|18
|
C. Burt Jr. 11 WR
|C. Burt Jr.
|5
|2
|20
|0
|11
|
M. Tinsley 4 WR
|M. Tinsley
|3
|1
|6
|1
|6
|
N. Whittington 20 RB
|N. Whittington
|2
|2
|6
|0
|7
|
G. Walker 5 RB
|G. Walker
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
X. Lane 9 WR
|X. Lane
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Smith 17 TE
|D. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Moses 3 RB
|J. Moses
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Bailey 36 LB
|K. Bailey
|8-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Malone 10 DE
|D. Malone
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Kincade 31 DB
|A. Kincade
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ruffin 26 DB
|D. Ruffin
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bradshaw 9 DB
|D. Bradshaw
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Meadows 7 DB
|T. Meadows
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Lowe Jr. 52 LB
|D. Lowe Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barber 50 DT
|R. Barber
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Madden 99 DT
|J. Madden
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hunter 11 DE
|J. Hunter
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Shipp 97 DT
|D. Shipp
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brown 32 LB
|E. Brown
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 34 DE
|J. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Key 2 DB
|D. Key
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Burt Jr. 11 WR
|C. Burt Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Lane 9 WR
|X. Lane
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Alexander 27 DB
|O. Alexander
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Darvin 53 DT
|J. Darvin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bragg 98 DT
|M. Bragg
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mustapha 37 WR
|T. Mustapha
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 38 DB
|D. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Narveson 44 K
|B. Narveson
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Haggerty 47 P
|J. Haggerty
|6
|43.3
|1
|68
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Jones 25 RB
|C. Jones
|3
|18.3
|24
|0
|
J. Fails 21 WR
|J. Fails
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|
D. Wade 19 WR
|D. Wade
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|
R. Cray 24 DB
|R. Cray
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Lucero 12 QB
|B. Lucero
|15/31
|141
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. McBride 22 RB
|D. McBride
|10
|131
|1
|71
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|6
|38
|0
|18
|
T. Smith-Lindsey 37 RB
|T. Smith-Lindsey
|1
|32
|0
|32
|
S. Brown 4 RB
|S. Brown
|13
|22
|1
|7
|
L. Wooden 25 RB
|L. Wooden
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
B. Lucero 12 QB
|B. Lucero
|2
|-9
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Watkins Jr. 6 WR
|A. Watkins Jr.
|12
|7
|55
|1
|16
|
M. Mitchell 5 WR
|M. Mitchell
|7
|3
|34
|0
|15
|
H. Pittman 10 TE
|H. Pittman
|5
|3
|31
|0
|18
|
T. McDonald 42 TE
|T. McDonald
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
T. Shropshire 15 WR
|T. Shropshire
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
R. Davis 87 WR
|R. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Moll 6 LB
|K. Moll
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Harris 1 CB
|B. Harris
|5-0
|1.0
|1
|
W. Boler 21 S
|W. Boler
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Moultrie 44 DL
|A. Moultrie
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wilder 50 LB
|N. Wilder
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Wright 16 LB
|A. Wright
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. McWilliams 99 DL
|F. McWilliams
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Key 28 S
|J. Key
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taylor 23 LB
|T. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moll 6 LB
|K. Moll
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brasher 32 LB
|L. Brasher
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fair 90 DL
|T. Fair
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bynum 20 CB
|D. Bynum
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner 14 S
|D. Turner
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Miller 27 S
|D. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fairbanks II 93 LB
|M. Fairbanks II
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Turner 10 DL
|T. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Swoopes 0 CB
|K. Swoopes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Marshall 8 CB
|T. Marshall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Miller 26 S
|D. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Daniels 3 CB
|C. Daniels
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Eason Jr. 37 LB
|N. Eason Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Smith 22 LB
|J. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Stanley 95 DL
|M. Stanley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnston 5 LB
|T. Johnston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stinson III 58 LB
|R. Stinson III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Cash 12 S
|G. Cash
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Sanders 11 LB
|K. Sanders
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Quinn 19 K
|M. Quinn
|3/3
|44
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Greenwell 98 P
|K. Greenwell
|3
|45.7
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Mitchell 5 WR
|M. Mitchell
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Mitchell 5 WR
|M. Mitchell
|3
|4.7
|9
|0
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 44-C.Neenan kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to WKY End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 25(15:00 - 1st) 8-K.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 25(14:53 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 29 for 4 yards (44-A.Moultrie).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - WKY 29(14:15 - 1st) 8-K.Thomas scrambles to WKY 33 for 4 yards (16-A.Wright6-K.Moll).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - WKY 33(13:29 - 1st) 47-J.Haggerty punts 38 yards from WKY 33. 5-M.Mitchell pushed ob at UAB 38 for 9 yards (48-S.Witchoskey).
UAB
Blazers
- FG (9 plays, 41 yards, 2:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 38(13:17 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UAB 40 for 2 yards (9-D.Bradshaw).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - UAB 40(12:57 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UAB 43 for 3 yards (2-D.Key).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - UAB 43(12:18 - 1st) Penalty on UAB 61-M.Trehern False start 5 yards enforced at UAB 43. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - UAB 38(12:11 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 10-H.Pittman. Penalty on WKY 27-O.Alexander Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UAB 38. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 47(12:04 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to WKY 35 for 12 yards (9-D.Bradshaw).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 35(11:42 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell pushed ob at WKY 20 for 15 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 20(11:22 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to WKY 21 for -1 yard (11-J.Hunter32-E.Brown).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - UAB 21(10:33 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - UAB 21(10:27 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - UAB 21(10:22 - 1st) 19-M.Quinn 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Interception (2 plays, 30 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:17 - 1st) 44-C.Neenan kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to WKY End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 25(10:17 - 1st) 8-K.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Burt.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - WKY 25(10:11 - 1st) 8-K.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon INTERCEPTED by 1-B.Harris at WKY 45. 1-B.Harris to WKY 45 for no gain.
UAB
Blazers
- Fumble (4 plays, 30 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 45(10:04 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to WKY 38 for 7 yards (9-D.Bradshaw).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 3 - UAB 38(9:30 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to WKY 40 for -2 yards (32-E.Brown).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - UAB 40(8:50 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman to WKY 29 for 11 yards (32-E.Brown34-J.Jones).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 29(8:21 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero complete to 42-T.McDonald. 42-T.McDonald to WKY 15 FUMBLES (2-D.Key). 26-D.Ruffin to WKY 15 for no gain.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- TD (8 plays, 85 yards, 3:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 15(8:08 - 1st) 8-K.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Wade.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 15(8:03 - 1st) 8-K.Thomas complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to WKY 25 for 10 yards (6-K.Moll).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 25(7:29 - 1st) 3-J.Moses to WKY 42 for 17 yards (21-W.Boler).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 42(7:06 - 1st) 8-K.Thomas complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to UAB 33 for 25 yards (0-K.Swoopes12-G.Cash).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 33(6:48 - 1st) 8-K.Thomas complete to 19-D.Wade. 19-D.Wade to UAB 27 for 6 yards (21-W.Boler).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - WKY 27(6:08 - 1st) 3-J.Moses to UAB 23 for 4 yards (8-T.Marshall).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 23(5:39 - 1st) 8-K.Thomas complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon pushed ob at UAB 6 for 17 yards (21-W.Boler).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - WKY 6(5:02 - 1st) 8-K.Thomas complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:56 - 1st) 44-B.Narveson extra point is good.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:56 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 64 yards from WKY 35. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 28 for 27 yards (5-N.Days).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 28(4:50 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero complete to 15-T.Shropshire. 15-T.Shropshire to UAB 35 for 7 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - UAB 35(4:17 - 1st) 4-S.Brown pushed ob at UAB 42 for 7 yards (26-D.Ruffin).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 42(3:49 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UAB 45 for 3 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - UAB 45(3:12 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero sacked at UAB 39 for -6 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - UAB 39(2:30 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - UAB 39(2:25 - 1st) 98-K.Greenwell punts 45 yards from UAB 39 to the WKY 16 downed by 39-J.Fuqua.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Fumble (2 plays, 27 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 16(2:12 - 1st) 8-K.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Smith.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 16(2:05 - 1st) 8-K.Thomas complete to 19-D.Wade. 19-D.Wade to WKY 33 FUMBLES (21-W.Boler). 8-T.Marshall pushed ob at WKY 19 for 14 yards (70-C.Spencer). Penalty on WKY 3-J.Moses Illegal low block 10 yards enforced at WKY 19.
UAB
Blazers
- TD (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 9 - UAB 9(1:50 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to WKY 8 for 1 yard (50-R.Barber). Penalty on WKY 50-R.Barber Personal Foul 5 yards enforced at WKY 9. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - UAB 4(1:23 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to WKY 2 for 2 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - UAB 2(0:46 - 1st) 4-S.Brown runs 2 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on WKY 99-J.Madden Holding declined.
|PAT Good
|(0:42 - 1st) 19-M.Quinn extra point is good.
WKY
Hilltoppers
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:42 - 1st) 44-C.Neenan kicks 62 yards from UAB 35. 21-J.Fails to WKY 19 for 16 yards (20-D.Bynum).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 19(0:36 - 1st) 3-J.Moses pushed ob at WKY 33 for 14 yards (1-B.Harris).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - WKY 33(0:09 - 1st) 8-K.Thomas sacked at WKY 27 for -6 yards (3-C.Daniels).
UAB
Blazers
- TD (3 plays, 80 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
2 & 16 - UAB 27(15:00 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas to WKY 37 for 10 yards (5-T.Johnston).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UAB 37(14:13 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Moses.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - UAB 37(14:08 - 2nd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 63 yards from WKY 37 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 20(14:00 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 23 for 3 yards (99-J.Madden98-M.Bragg).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - UAB 23(13:28 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to UAB 29 for 6 yards (26-D.Ruffin).
|+71 YD
|
3 & 1 - UAB 29(12:57 - 2nd) 22-D.McBride runs 71 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:43 - 2nd) 19-M.Quinn extra point is good.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 7:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:43 - 2nd) 44-C.Neenan kicks 40 yards from UAB 35 to WKY 25 fair catch by 19-D.Wade.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 25(12:43 - 2nd) 3-J.Moses to WKY 28 for 3 yards (23-T.Taylor).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - WKY 28(12:09 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon. Penalty on UAB 28-J.Key Pass interference 6 yards enforced at WKY 28. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WKY 34(12:01 - 2nd) Team penalty on UAB Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at WKY 34. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 49(12:01 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas complete to 11-C.Burt. 11-C.Burt pushed ob at UAB 40 for 11 yards (1-B.Harris).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - WKY 40(11:27 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas sacked at UAB 45 for -5 yards (1-B.Harris).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 15 - WKY 45(10:45 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas to UAB 33 for 12 yards (1-B.Harris50-N.Wilder).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - WKY 33(9:59 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas to UAB 33 for no gain (28-J.Key).
|+17 YD
|
4 & 3 - WKY 33(9:12 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to UAB 16 for 17 yards (28-J.Key).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 16(9:35 - 2nd) 3-J.Moses to UAB 13 for 3 yards (16-A.Wright44-A.Moultrie).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WKY 13(7:58 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Tinsley.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - WKY 13(7:53 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to UAB 7 for 6 yards (6-K.Moll).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - WKY 7(7:07 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas to UAB 6 for 1 yard (93-M.Fairbanks90-T.Fair).
|No Gain
|
1 & 6 - WKY 6(6:29 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas to UAB 6 for no gain (44-A.Moultrie).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - WKY 6(5:46 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:36 - 2nd) 44-B.Narveson extra point is good.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (8 plays, -2 yards, 2:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:36 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(5:36 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to UAB 26 for 1 yard (53-J.Darvin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UAB 26(5:01 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - UAB 26(4:53 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to UAB 36 for 10 yards (26-D.Ruffin).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UAB 36(4:39 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell pushed ob at WKY 41 for 23 yards (7-T.Meadows). Penalty on UAB 62-S.Wells Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at UAB 36. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - UAB 31(4:10 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 41 for 10 yards (7-T.Meadows). Penalty on UAB 41-L.Smith Holding 10 yards enforced at UAB 31. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 25 - UAB 21(3:50 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 25 - UAB 21(3:43 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman to UAB 23 for 2 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|No Gain
|
3 & 23 - UAB 23(2:57 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 10-H.Pittman.
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - UAB 23(2:50 - 2nd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 48 yards from UAB 23 to WKY 29 fair catch by 19-D.Wade.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Fumble (2 plays, 47 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 29(2:43 - 2nd) 3-J.Moses to WKY 31 for 2 yards (1-B.Harris).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - WKY 31(2:07 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas sacked at WKY 24 for -7 yards FUMBLES (90-T.Fair). 90-T.Fair to WKY 24 for no gain.
UAB
Blazers
- TD (6 plays, 24 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 24(1:59 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 24(1:53 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown pushed ob at WKY 20 for 4 yards (10-D.Malone).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 6 - UAB 20(1:48 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman pushed ob at WKY 2 for 18 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - UAB 2(1:41 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to WKY 1 for 1 yard (36-K.Bailey31-A.Kincade).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UAB 1(1:03 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to WKY 2 for -1 yard (97-D.Shipp).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - UAB 2(0:56 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:52 - 2nd) 19-M.Quinn extra point is good.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Halftime (4 plays, 11 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:52 - 2nd) 44-C.Neenan kicks 57 yards from UAB 35. 19-D.Wade to WKY 29 for 21 yards (37-N.Eason).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 29(0:47 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas complete to 11-C.Burt. 11-C.Burt to WKY 38 for 9 yards (50-N.Wilder).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - WKY 38(0:23 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Tinsley.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - WKY 38(0:16 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 40 for 2 yards (16-A.Wright).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 40(0:08 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas incomplete.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(15:00 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Shropshire.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 25(14:56 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 24 for -1 yard (50-R.Barber).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - UAB 24(14:16 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - UAB 24(14:09 - 3rd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 46 yards from UAB 24 to the WKY 30 downed by 25-L.Wooden.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- TD (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 30(13:58 - 3rd) 8-K.Thomas complete to 19-D.Wade. 19-D.Wade pushed ob at WKY 35 for 5 yards (14-D.Turner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - WKY 35(13:25 - 3rd) 8-K.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Wade.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - WKY 35(13:21 - 3rd) 8-K.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Wade.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - WKY 35(13:17 - 3rd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 0 yards from WKY 35 blocked by 37-N.Eason. 87-R.Davis runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
UAB
Blazers
- FG (10 plays, 55 yards, 4:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:17 - 3rd) 19-M.Quinn extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(13:06 - 3rd) 19-M.Quinn kicks 59 yards from UAB 35. 25-C.Jones to WKY 30 for 24 yards (20-D.Bynum).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 30(12:58 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 37 for 7 yards (50-N.Wilder).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - UAB 37(12:17 - 3rd) 8-K.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Burt.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - UAB 37(12:10 - 3rd) 8-K.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Burt.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - UAB 37(12:06 - 3rd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 46 yards from WKY 37. 5-M.Mitchell pushed ob at UAB 19 for 2 yards (36-K.Bailey).
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 19(11:54 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins runs ob at UAB 21 for 2 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - WKY 21(11:23 - 3rd) 22-D.McBride to UAB 29 for 8 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 29(10:53 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to UAB 38 for 9 yards (26-D.Ruffin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - WKY 38(10:16 - 3rd) 22-D.McBride to UAB 38 for no gain (36-K.Bailey).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 1 - WKY 38(9:36 - 3rd) 22-D.McBride to WKY 47 for 15 yards (10-D.Malone).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 47(9:02 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Davis.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 47(8:57 - 3rd) 1-J.Brown to WKY 29 for 18 yards (10-D.Malone31-A.Kincade).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 29(8:13 - 3rd) 1-J.Brown to WKY 26 for 3 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WKY 26(7:26 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 10-H.Pittman.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WKY 26(7:17 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - WKY 26(7:14 - 3rd) 19-M.Quinn 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
UAB
Blazers
- Downs (9 plays, 35 yards, 3:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:08 - 3rd) 44-C.Neenan kicks 59 yards from UAB 35. 25-C.Jones to WKY 21 for 15 yards (11-K.Sanders).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 21(7:02 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 24 for 3 yards (44-A.Moultrie).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - UAB 24(6:13 - 3rd) 8-K.Thomas sacked at WKY 20 for -4 yards (58-R.Stinson11-K.Sanders).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 11 - UAB 20(5:20 - 3rd) 8-K.Thomas complete to 5-G.Walker. 5-G.Walker pushed ob at WKY 23 for 3 yards (50-N.Wilder).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - UAB 23(5:14 - 3rd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 45 yards from WKY 23. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 35 for 3 yards (2-D.Key).
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WKY 35(5:00 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Shropshire. Penalty on WKY 36-K.Bailey Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at UAB 35. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 50(4:45 - 3rd) 22-D.McBride to WKY 46 for 4 yards (34-J.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - WKY 46(4:11 - 3rd) 22-D.McBride to WKY 44 for 2 yards (10-D.Malone).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - WKY 44(3:34 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell pushed ob at WKY 34 for 10 yards (27-O.Alexander).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 34(3:06 - 3rd) 22-D.McBride to WKY 26 for 8 yards (11-J.Hunter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - WKY 26(2:25 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - WKY 26(2:21 - 3rd) 25-L.Wooden to WKY 25 for 1 yard (10-D.Malone).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - WKY 25(2:01 - 3rd) Penalty on UAB 61-M.Trehern False start 5 yards enforced at WKY 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
4 & 6 - WKY 30(1:41 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.
UAB
Blazers
- Interception (5 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 30(1:35 - 3rd) 8-K.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Wade.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 30(1:30 - 3rd) 8-K.Thomas scrambles to WKY 32 for 2 yards (90-T.Fair).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UAB 32(0:54 - 3rd) 8-K.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 9-X.Lane.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - UAB 32(0:48 - 3rd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 68 yards from WKY 32 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Interception (2 plays, 43 yards, 0:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 20(0:40 - 3rd) 22-D.McBride to UAB 26 for 6 yards (99-J.Madden).
|+30 YD
|
2 & 4 - WKY 26(15:00 - 4th) 22-D.McBride to UAB 41 for 15 yards (9-D.Bradshaw). Penalty on WKY 52-D.Lowe Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UAB 41.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 4 - WKY 26(15:00 - 4th) 22-D.McBride to UAB 41 for 15 yards (9-D.Bradshaw).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WKY 41(14:46 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to UAB 44 for 3 yards (2-D.Key). Penalty on UAB 61-M.Trehern Chop block 15 yards enforced at UAB 41. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 25 - WKY 26(14:29 - 4th) 1-J.Brown to UAB 25 for -1 yard (10-D.Malone).
|Int
|
2 & 26 - WKY 25(13:44 - 4th) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins INTERCEPTED by 7-T.Meadows at WKY 30. 7-T.Meadows to WKY 25 for -5 yards (6-A.Watkins).
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Downs (16 plays, 14 yards, 7:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WKY 32(13:21 - 4th) Penalty on UAB 75-W.Rykard False start 5 yards enforced at WKY 32. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - WKY 37(13:21 - 4th) 22-D.McBride to WKY 35 for 2 yards (52-D.Lowe).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 13 - WKY 35(12:36 - 4th) 12-B.Lucero complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to WKY 19 for 16 yards (52-D.Lowe).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 19(11:59 - 4th) 1-J.Brown to WKY 4 for 15 yards (7-T.Meadows).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - WKY 4(11:39 - 4th) 1-J.Brown to WKY 2 for 2 yards (50-R.Barber).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - WKY 2(10:58 - 4th) Penalty on UAB 41-L.Smith False start 5 yards enforced at WKY 2. No Play.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 7 - WKY 7(10:38 - 4th) 12-B.Lucero to WKY 10 for -3 yards (34-J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WKY 10(9:49 - 4th) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Shropshire.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - WKY 10(9:44 - 4th) 19-M.Quinn 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
UAB
Blazers
- End of Game (4 plays, 25 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:39 - 4th) 44-C.Neenan kicks 62 yards from UAB 35. 25-C.Jones to WKY 19 for 16 yards (11-K.Sanders).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 19(9:32 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to WKY 26 for 7 yards (22-J.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - UAB 26(9:04 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to WKY 32 for 6 yards (10-T.Turner32-L.Brasher).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 32(8:30 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to WKY 34 for 2 yards (32-L.Brasher).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - UAB 34(7:58 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to WKY 37 for 3 yards (20-D.Bynum).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - UAB 37(7:24 - 4th) 8-K.Thomas to WKY 39 for 2 yards (23-T.Taylor).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 3 - UAB 39(6:52 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to WKY 43 for 4 yards (90-T.Fair).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 43(6:34 - 4th) 8-K.Thomas incomplete.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 43(6:24 - 4th) 20-N.Whittington to WKY 45 for 2 yards (14-D.Turner).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - UAB 45(5:49 - 4th) 8-K.Thomas complete to 20-N.Whittington. 20-N.Whittington to UAB 48 for 7 yards (95-M.Stanley14-D.Turner).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - UAB 48(5:11 - 4th) 20-N.Whittington to UAB 46 for 2 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 46(4:42 - 4th) 8-K.Thomas complete to 20-N.Whittington. 20-N.Whittington to UAB 47 for -1 yard (20-D.Bynum).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 11 - UAB 47(3:58 - 4th) 8-K.Thomas complete to 19-D.Wade. 19-D.Wade to UAB 29 for 18 yards (26-D.Miller).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 29(3:27 - 4th) 20-N.Whittington to UAB 26 for 3 yards (32-L.Brasher).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - UAB 26(2:52 - 4th) 20-N.Whittington to UAB 25 for 1 yard (99-F.McWilliams93-M.Fairbanks).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UAB 25(2:37 - 4th) 8-K.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Walker.
|Sack
|
4 & 6 - UAB 25(2:28 - 4th) 8-K.Thomas sacked at UAB 33 for -8 yards (99-F.McWilliams).
UAB
Blazers
|Result
|Play
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 33(2:21 - 4th) 37-T.Smith-Lindsey to WKY 35 for 32 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UAB 35(1:32 - 4th) 37-T.Smith-Lindsey to WKY 35 for no gain (9-D.Bradshaw). Team penalty on UAB Holding 10 yards enforced at WKY 35. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 20 - UAB 45(1:02 - 4th) 25-L.Wooden to WKY 41 for 4 yards (97-D.Shipp).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 16 - UAB 41(0:25 - 4th) 12-B.Lucero kneels at WKY 42 for -1 yard.
