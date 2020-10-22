Drive Chart
|
|
|ARKST
|APLST
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
J. Adams Jr.
9 WR
134 ReYds, 6 RECs
|
|
Z. Thomas
12 QB
216 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, 82 RuYds, RuTD
Touchdown 9:38
12-Z.Thomas complete to 16-C.Wells. 16-C.Wells runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
90
yds
03:06
pos
0
6
Touchdown 11:04
12-Z.Thomas complete to 18-M.Evans. 18-M.Evans runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
17
plays
88
yds
02:10
pos
7
20
Touchdown 1:10
12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
68
yds
01:59
pos
7
30
Touchdown 8:28
12-Z.Thomas complete to 16-C.Wells. 16-C.Wells runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
56
yds
03:33
pos
17
44
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|22
|Rushing
|6
|10
|Passing
|14
|11
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-16
|10-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|368
|521
|Total Plays
|77
|67
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|7.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|73
|305
|Rush Attempts
|35
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.1
|6.9
|Yards Passing
|295
|216
|Comp. - Att.
|22-42
|16-23
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|8.3
|Penalties - Yards
|10-74
|8-98
|Touchdowns
|2
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-39.0
|3-40.7
|Return Yards
|-10
|47
|Punts - Returns
|2--10
|1-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-44
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|295
|PASS YDS
|216
|
|
|73
|RUSH YDS
|305
|
|
|368
|TOTAL YDS
|521
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|9/16
|178
|0
|1
|
L. Bonner 12 QB
|L. Bonner
|13/25
|117
|0
|0
|
J. Foreman 13 WR
|J. Foreman
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|
L. Deshazor 17 WR
|L. Deshazor
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Pare 22 RB
|L. Pare
|5
|46
|1
|48
|
R. Graham 18 RB
|R. Graham
|7
|37
|0
|15
|
J. Jones 21 RB
|J. Jones
|5
|14
|1
|8
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|7
|4
|0
|6
|
L. Bonner 12 QB
|L. Bonner
|7
|3
|0
|17
|
I. Azubuike 23 RB
|I. Azubuike
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
J. Isaac 81 TE
|J. Isaac
|1
|-14
|0
|-14
|
L. Deshazor 17 WR
|L. Deshazor
|1
|-17
|0
|-17
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Adams Jr. 9 WR
|J. Adams Jr.
|8
|6
|134
|0
|42
|
D. Green 4 WR
|D. Green
|6
|3
|48
|0
|18
|
J. Foreman 13 WR
|J. Foreman
|1
|1
|36
|0
|36
|
B. Bowling 16 WR
|B. Bowling
|6
|3
|27
|0
|12
|
R. Tyler 87 TE
|R. Tyler
|5
|3
|14
|0
|11
|
L. Pare 22 RB
|L. Pare
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
G. Amos 85 TE
|G. Amos
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
R. Paul 1 WR
|R. Paul
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Jones 21 RB
|J. Jones
|2
|2
|5
|0
|11
|
C. Rucker 7 WR
|C. Rucker
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Switzer 7 DB
|A. Switzer
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Deshazor 17 WR
|L. Deshazor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Tuitavake 17 DE
|S. Tuitavake
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Alexander 10 DB
|E. Alexander
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reimonenq 6 CB
|J. Reimonenq
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris 12 LB
|C. Harris
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harris 3 CB
|K. Harris
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Merrill 92 DL
|F. Merrill
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fletcher 14 DB
|A. Fletcher
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Bean 30 LB
|D. Bean
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ficklin 15 CB
|B. Ficklin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rice 18 LB
|J. Rice
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bonner 22 LB
|C. Bonner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ayers 45 DE
|T. Ayers
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Hampton 97 DL
|T. Hampton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Scott 42 DL
|V. Scott
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Richardson 13 LB
|V. Richardson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Iwuchukwu 41 DE
|N. Iwuchukwu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 38 CB
|J. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 91 DL
|J. Brown
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Strong 26 S
|J. Strong
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Lee 95 DE
|Q. Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 28 LB
|J. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Grupe 0 K
|B. Grupe
|1/2
|34
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Hanson 48 P
|R. Hanson
|6
|39.0
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Paul 1 WR
|R. Paul
|5
|25.2
|28
|0
|
J. Foreman 13 WR
|J. Foreman
|1
|39.0
|39
|0
|
C. Harris 12 LB
|C. Harris
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Paul 1 WR
|R. Paul
|2
|-5.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|16/23
|216
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Harrington 4 RB
|D. Harrington
|18
|137
|1
|55
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|7
|82
|1
|60
|
M. Williams Jr. 8 RB
|M. Williams Jr.
|1
|53
|0
|53
|
C. Peoples 6 RB
|C. Peoples
|12
|21
|0
|4
|
A. Castle 44 LB
|A. Castle
|2
|6
|0
|3
|
N. Noel 20 RB
|N. Noel
|4
|6
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Williams 14 WR
|M. Williams
|9
|6
|78
|1
|26
|
C. Wells 16 WR
|C. Wells
|2
|2
|66
|2
|46
|
C. Horn 13 WR
|C. Horn
|5
|3
|39
|0
|19
|
T. Hennigan 5 WR
|T. Hennigan
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
Z. Crosby 85 TE
|Z. Crosby
|2
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
M. Tucker 24 DB
|M. Tucker
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Evans 18 TE
|M. Evans
|1
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
D. Davis 17 WR
|D. Davis
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Cobb 7 LB
|T. Cobb
|8-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. Jolly 3 DB
|S. Jolly
|7-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Jackson 52 LB
|D. Jackson
|5-1
|0.0
|2
|
T. Roof 15 LB
|T. Roof
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jean-Charles 8 DB
|S. Jean-Charles
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harrington 29 LB
|B. Harrington
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 9 DL
|D. Taylor
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
N. Ross 26 DB
|N. Ross
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McLeod 35 LB
|J. McLeod
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Frizzell 10 LB
|T. Frizzell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones 12 DB
|S. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Earle 99 DL
|J. Earle
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Washington 46 DL
|C. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 13 DB
|K. Smith
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Spurlin 97 DL
|C. Spurlin
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Wright 17 DB
|T. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bird 51 LB
|T. Bird
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Blackstock 55 DL
|G. Blackstock
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Pickett 90 DL
|D. Pickett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Paillant 43 DL
|H. Paillant
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Huff 21 DB
|R. Huff
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dawkins Jr. 91 DL
|T. Dawkins Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Staton 91 K
|C. Staton
|1/1
|39
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
X. Subotsch 39 P
|X. Subotsch
|3
|40.7
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Williams 14 WR
|M. Williams
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Punt (6 plays, 2 yards, 2:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 91-C.Staton kicks 62 yards from APP 35. 1-R.Paul to ARKS 27 for 24 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 27(14:56 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 26 for -1 yard (7-T.Cobb29-B.Harrington).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 11 - ARKST 26(14:28 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 40 for 14 yards (52-D.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 40(14:11 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 40 for no gain (7-T.Cobb52-D.Jackson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 40(13:47 - 1st) Penalty on ARKS 9-J.Adams False start 5 yards enforced at ARKS 40. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - ARKST 35(13:36 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Green.
|Sack
|
3 & 15 - ARKST 35(13:31 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner sacked at ARKS 29 for -6 yards FUMBLES (97-C.Spurlin). to ARKS 29 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - ARKST 29(12:52 - 1st) 48-R.Hanson punts 44 yards from ARKS 29. 14-M.Williams to APP 30 for 3 yards (46-S.Cottengim). Team penalty on APP Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at APP 30.
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (7 plays, 85 yards, 3:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 15(12:37 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to APP 19 for 4 yards (10-E.Alexander).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - APLST 19(12:10 - 1st) 4-D.Harrington to APP 24 for 5 yards (30-D.Bean12-C.Harris).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 1 - APLST 24(11:32 - 1st) 4-D.Harrington to APP 45 for 21 yards (3-K.Harris).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 45(10:58 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to ARKS 43 for 12 yards (28-J.Brown12-C.Harris).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 43(10:23 - 1st) 4-D.Harrington to ARKS 41 for 2 yards (12-C.Harris).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - APLST 41(9:48 - 1st) Penalty on APP 18-M.Evans False start 5 yards enforced at ARKS 41. No Play.
|+46 YD
|
2 & 13 - APLST 46(9:38 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 16-C.Wells. 16-C.Wells runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:31 - 1st) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- TD (8 plays, 77 yards, 3:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:31 - 1st) 91-C.Staton kicks 65 yards from APP 35. 1-R.Paul to ARKS 23 for 23 yards (26-N.Ross).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 23(9:22 - 1st) 22-L.Pare to ARKS 20 for -3 yards (55-G.Blackstock).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 13 - ARKST 20(8:58 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 4-D.Green. 4-D.Green to ARKS 38 for 18 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 38(8:43 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to APP 20 for 42 yards (3-S.Jolly).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 20(8:15 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Bowling.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 20(8:10 - 1st) 22-L.Pare to APP 19 for 1 yard (52-D.Jackson13-K.Smith).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - ARKST 19(7:29 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling to APP 11 for 8 yards (3-S.Jolly).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARKST 11(7:06 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher to APP 8 for 3 yards (7-T.Cobb).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - ARKST 8(6:31 - 1st) 21-J.Jones runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:26 - 1st) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:26 - 1st) 43-E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to APP End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(6:26 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Horn. Penalty on ARKS 3-K.Harris Pass interference 15 yards enforced at APP 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 40(6:19 - 1st) 4-D.Harrington to APP 40 for no gain (97-T.Hampton).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 40(5:46 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to APP 45 for 5 yards (3-K.Harris).
|+55 YD
|
3 & 5 - APLST 45(5:14 - 1st) 4-D.Harrington runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:05 - 1st) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Punt (7 plays, 28 yards, 2:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:05 - 1st) 91-C.Staton kicks 64 yards from APP 35. 1-R.Paul to ARKS 25 for 24 yards (51-T.Bird). Penalty on ARKS 45-T.Ayers Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at ARKS 25.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 15(4:59 - 1st) Penalty on ARKS 68-A.Demmons False start 5 yards enforced at ARKS 15. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - ARKST 10(4:59 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Bowling.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 15 - ARKST 10(4:56 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 87-R.Tyler. 87-R.Tyler to ARKS 21 for 11 yards (26-N.Ross). Penalty on APP 9-D.Taylor Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ARKS 21.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 36(4:22 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 4-D.Green. 4-D.Green to ARKS 49 for 13 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 49(3:59 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Green.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 49(3:56 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 87-R.Tyler. 87-R.Tyler to APP 50 for 1 yard (12-S.Jones).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - ARKST 50(3:10 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner sacked at ARKS 43 for -7 yards (7-T.Cobb).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - ARKST 43(2:32 - 1st) 48-R.Hanson punts 45 yards from ARKS 43 to APP 12 fair catch by 14-M.Williams.
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (17 plays, 88 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 12(2:25 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to APP 16 for 4 yards (10-E.Alexander).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - APLST 16(1:48 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to APP 17 for 1 yard (97-T.Hampton10-E.Alexander).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - APLST 17(1:15 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 85-Z.Crosby. 85-Z.Crosby runs ob at APP 22 for 5 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 22(0:51 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to APP 24 for 2 yards (92-F.Merrill30-D.Bean).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - APLST 24(0:15 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to APP 24 for no gain (30-D.Bean92-F.Merrill).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - APLST 24(15:00 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to APP 35 for 11 yards (6-J.Reimonenq).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 35(14:42 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 13-C.Horn. 13-C.Horn to APP 49 for 14 yards (3-K.Harris).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 49(14:22 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 13-C.Horn. 13-C.Horn to ARKS 45 for 6 yards (3-K.Harris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - APLST 45(14:10 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Horn.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - APLST 45(14:08 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Davis.
|+23 YD
|
4 & 4 - APLST 45(14:04 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas to ARKS 22 for 23 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 22(13:44 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 0-M.Tucker. 0-M.Tucker to ARKS 14 for 8 yards (14-A.Fletcher).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - APLST 14(13:10 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to ARKS 13 for 1 yard (14-A.Fletcher).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - APLST 13(12:30 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to ARKS 11 for 2 yards (92-F.Merrill12-C.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 11(12:13 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to ARKS 7 FUMBLES. 6-C.Peoples to ARKS 7 for no gain (95-Q.Lee).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - APLST 7(11:43 - 2nd) 4-D.Harrington to ARKS 5 for 2 yards (6-J.Reimonenq14-A.Fletcher).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - APLST 5(11:04 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 18-M.Evans. 18-M.Evans runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:58 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Interception (2 plays, -10 yards, 0:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:58 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton kicks 63 yards from APP 35. 1-R.Paul to ARKS 30 for 28 yards (19-M.Smith15-T.Roof).
|+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 30(10:51 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to APP 31 for 39 yards (3-S.Jolly).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 31(10:40 - 2nd) 13-J.Foreman incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Tyler INTERCEPTED by 52-D.Jackson at APP 31. 52-D.Jackson touchback.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Interception (1 plays, 37 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - APLST 20(10:31 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Horn INTERCEPTED by 14-A.Fletcher at APP 43. 14-A.Fletcher to APP 43 for no gain.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Missed FG (7 plays, 36 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 43(10:23 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to APP 29 for 14 yards (3-S.Jolly).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 29(10:00 - 2nd) 22-L.Pare to APP 28 for 1 yard (15-T.Roof).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARKST 28(9:26 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner to APP 11 for 17 yards (15-T.Roof).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 11(8:59 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 22-L.Pare. 22-L.Pare to APP 1 for 10 yards (29-B.Harrington).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 1 - ARKST 1(8:35 - 2nd) 22-L.Pare to APP 2 for -1 yard (7-T.Cobb21-R.Huff).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARKST 2(8:10 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner to APP 7 for -5 yards (10-T.Frizzell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ARKST 7(7:34 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams. Team penalty on ARKS Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - ARKST 7(7:21 - 2nd) 0-B.Grupe 24 yards Field Goal is No Good.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Fumble (1 plays, 53 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+53 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 20(7:17 - 2nd) 8-M.Williams to ARKS 27 FUMBLES (10-E.Alexander). 15-S.Hayes to ARKS 27 for no gain.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Downs (4 plays, -6 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 27(7:06 - 2nd) 18-R.Graham to ARKS 30 for 3 yards (52-D.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ARKST 30(6:44 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher to ARKS 30 for no gain (99-J.Earle).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARKST 30(6:13 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles to ARKS 35 for 5 yards.
|-14 YD
|
4 & 2 - ARKST 35(5:29 - 2nd) 81-J.Isaac to ARKS 27 FUMBLES. to ARKS 21 for no gain.
APLST
Mountaineers
- FG (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 21(5:23 - 2nd) 4-D.Harrington to ARKS 22 for -1 yard (12-C.Harris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - APLST 22(4:52 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - APLST 22(4:47 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - APLST 22(4:43 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:39 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton kicks 65 yards from APP 35. 1-R.Paul to ARKS 27 for 27 yards (3-S.Jolly).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 27(4:35 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner sacked at ARKS 15 for -12 yards (9-D.Taylor).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 22 - ARKST 15(3:55 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 21-J.Jones. 21-J.Jones to ARKS 26 for 11 yards (15-T.Roof).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - ARKST 26(3:14 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 1-R.Paul. Penalty on ARKS 67-E.Miner Illegal block in the back declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - ARKST 26(3:09 - 2nd) 48-R.Hanson punts 37 yards from ARKS 26 to APP 37 fair catch by 5-T.Hennigan.
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (8 plays, 63 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 37(3:03 - 2nd) 4-D.Harrington to ARKS 49 for 14 yards (30-D.Bean).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 49(2:37 - 2nd) 4-D.Harrington to ARKS 40 for 9 yards (13-V.Richardson).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 1 - APLST 40(2:08 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas to ARKS 44 for -4 yards (10-E.Alexander).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - APLST 44(1:33 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles to ARKS 37 for 7 yards (6-J.Reimonenq).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 37(1:24 - 2nd) 4-D.Harrington to ARKS 37 FUMBLES (12-C.Harris). to ARKS 37 for no gain.
|+26 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 37(1:17 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to ARKS 11 for 26 yards (14-A.Fletcher15-B.Ficklin).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - APLST 11(1:10 - 2nd) Penalty on APP 60-N.Hannon False start 5 yards enforced at ARKS 11. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 15 - APLST 16(1:10 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:04 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 0:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:04 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton kicks 33 yards from APP 35 to ARKS 32 fair catch by 81-J.Isaac.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 32(1:04 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 87-R.Tyler. 87-R.Tyler pushed ob at ARKS 34 for 2 yards (26-N.Ross).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - ARKST 34(0:58 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Tyler. Penalty on ARKS 67-E.Miner Holding 10 yards enforced at ARKS 34. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - ARKST 24(0:54 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Bowling.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 18 - ARKST 24(0:48 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones pushed ob at ARKS 31 for 7 yards (7-T.Cobb).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - ARKST 31(0:42 - 2nd) 48-R.Hanson punts 35 yards from ARKS 31 to APP 34 fair catch by 14-M.Williams.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Halftime (2 plays, 6 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 34(0:36 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 37 for 3 yards (42-V.Scott92-F.Merrill).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - APLST 37(0:05 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 40 for 3 yards (42-V.Scott).
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 43-E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to APP End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 25(14:56 - 3rd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 23 for -2 yards (10-E.Alexander).
|Penalty
|
3 & 12 - APLST 23(14:30 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 16-C.Wells. Penalty on ARKS 42-V.Scott Offside 5 yards enforced at APP 23. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - APLST 28(14:24 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Davis.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - APLST 28(14:20 - 3rd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 43 yards from APP 28. 1-R.Paul to ARKS 26 for -3 yards (12-S.Jones).
ARKST
Red Wolves
- FG (13 plays, 57 yards, 4:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 26(14:10 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 26 for no gain (10-T.Frizzell).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 26(13:35 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 37 for 11 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 37(13:05 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 22-L.Pare.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 37(12:58 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner scrambles to ARKS 42 for 5 yards (52-D.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARKST 42(12:25 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 7-C.Rucker. 7-C.Rucker to ARKS 47 for 5 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 47(12:04 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner scrambles to APP 42 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 42(11:44 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Green.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 42(11:40 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 1-R.Paul. 1-R.Paul to APP 34 for 8 yards (3-S.Jolly).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARKST 34(11:06 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 85-G.Amos. 85-G.Amos to APP 26 for 8 yards (35-J.McLeod13-K.Smith).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 26(10:39 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams. Penalty on APP 8-S.Jean-Charles Pass interference 15 yards enforced at APP 26. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 11(10:33 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 1-R.Paul.
|-6 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 11(10:28 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 21-J.Jones. 21-J.Jones to APP 17 for -6 yards (7-T.Cobb).
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - ARKST 17(9:39 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 7-A.Switzer.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 16 - ARKST 17(9:39 - 3rd) 0-B.Grupe 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
APLST
Mountaineers
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:36 - 3rd) 43-E.Nimrod kicks 11 yards from ARKS 35. to ARKS 47 for 1 yard.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 47(9:36 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher sacked at ARKS 42 for -5 yards (9-D.Taylor).
|Sack
|
2 & 15 - ARKST 42(8:59 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher sacked at ARKS 35 for -7 yards (3-S.Jolly55-G.Blackstock).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 22 - ARKST 35(8:22 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling to ARKS 42 for 7 yards (29-B.Harrington8-S.Jean-Charles).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - ARKST 42(7:43 - 3rd) 48-R.Hanson punts 36 yards from ARKS 42 to APP 22 fair catch by 14-M.Williams.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (9 plays, 21 yards, 4:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 22(7:37 - 3rd) 4-D.Harrington to APP 23 for 1 yard (6-J.Reimonenq).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - APLST 23(6:58 - 3rd) 4-D.Harrington to APP 29 for 6 yards (91-J.Brown92-F.Merrill).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - APLST 29(6:22 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles to APP 34 for 5 yards (18-J.Rice).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 34(6:00 - 3rd) 4-D.Harrington to APP 38 for 4 yards (92-F.Merrill).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - APLST 38(5:45 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 16-C.Wells. Penalty on ARKS 95-Q.Lee Offside 5 yards enforced at APP 38. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - APLST 43(5:40 - 3rd) 4-D.Harrington to APP 47 for 4 yards (22-C.Bonner18-J.Rice).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 47(5:05 - 3rd) 4-D.Harrington to APP 47 for no gain (22-C.Bonner45-T.Ayers).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 47(4:21 - 3rd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 48 for 1 yard (18-J.Rice91-J.Brown).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - APLST 48(3:44 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas sacked at APP 43 for -5 yards (41-N.Iwuchukwu).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - APLST 43(2:57 - 3rd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 37 yards from APP 43 to ARKS 20 fair catch by 1-R.Paul. Penalty on APP 12-S.Jones Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at ARKS 20.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- TD (3 plays, 65 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 35(2:47 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 4-D.Green. 4-D.Green to APP 48 for 17 yards (3-S.Jolly).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 48(2:23 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Tyler.
|+48 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 48(2:18 - 3rd) 22-L.Pare runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:08 - 3rd) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:08 - 3rd) 43-E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to APP End Zone. touchback.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(2:08 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 13-C.Horn. 13-C.Horn to APP 44 for 19 yards (6-J.Reimonenq).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 44(1:34 - 3rd) 20-N.Noel to APP 44 for no gain (92-F.Merrill97-T.Hampton).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - APLST 44(1:14 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas sacked at APP 40 for -4 yards (45-T.Ayers).
|+60 YD
|
3 & 14 - APLST 40(0:28 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:15 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:15 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton kicks 64 yards from APP 35. 13-J.Foreman to ARKS 40 for 39 yards (91-C.Staton15-T.Roof).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 40(0:07 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to APP 46 for 14 yards (3-S.Jolly).
APLST
Mountaineers
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 46(15:00 - 4th) 23-I.Azubuike to APP 45 for 1 yard (52-D.Jackson7-T.Cobb).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - APLST 45(14:40 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 9 - APLST 45(14:31 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling to APP 33 for 12 yards (29-B.Harrington).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - APLST 33(14:12 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Bowling. Penalty on APP 52-D.Jackson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at APP 33. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 18(14:05 - 4th) 23-I.Azubuike to APP 19 for -1 yard (7-T.Cobb43-H.Paillant).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - APLST 19(13:33 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 22-L.Pare. Penalty on APP 52-D.Jackson Pass interference 13 yards enforced at APP 19. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 6 - APLST 6(13:22 - 4th) 17-L.Deshazor sacked at APP 23 for -17 yards (99-J.Earle).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 23 - APLST 23(12:54 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles to APP 17 for 6 yards (13-K.Smith).
|Int
|
3 & 17 - APLST 17(12:10 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 52-D.Jackson at APP End Zone. 52-D.Jackson to APP 44 for 44 yards (85-G.Amos3-L.Hatcher).
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (7 plays, 56 yards, 3:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 44(11:55 - 4th) 4-D.Harrington to APP 47 for 3 yards (12-C.Harris).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - APLST 47(11:25 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to ARKS 37 for 16 yards (12-C.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 37(11:05 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 85-Z.Crosby. 85-Z.Crosby to ARKS 34 for 3 yards (15-B.Ficklin).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - APLST 34(10:35 - 4th) 4-D.Harrington to ARKS 25 for 9 yards (14-A.Fletcher).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(9:55 - 4th) 4-D.Harrington to ARKS 22 for 3 yards (26-J.Strong).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - APLST 22(9:07 - 4th) 6-C.Peoples to ARKS 20 for 2 yards (15-B.Ficklin).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 5 - APLST 20(8:28 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 16-C.Wells. 16-C.Wells runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:22 - 4th) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:22 - 4th) 91-C.Staton kicks 40 yards from APP 35 to ARKS 25 fair catch by 81-J.Isaac.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(8:22 - 4th) 18-R.Graham to ARKS 34 for 9 yards (15-T.Roof).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARKST 34(8:02 - 4th) 18-R.Graham to ARKS 36 for 2 yards (51-T.Bird).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 36(7:29 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 36(7:23 - 4th) 18-R.Graham to ARKS 36 for no gain (46-C.Washington91-T.Dawkins).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ARKST 36(6:42 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 7-A.Switzer.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - ARKST 36(6:37 - 4th) 48-R.Hanson punts 37 yards from ARKS 36 to APP 27 fair catch by 14-M.Williams.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 27(6:30 - 4th) 20-N.Noel to APP 28 for 1 yard (10-E.Alexander).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - APLST 28(5:44 - 4th) 20-N.Noel to APP 31 for 3 yards (15-B.Ficklin).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - APLST 31(5:03 - 4th) 20-N.Noel to APP 33 for 2 yards (18-J.Rice42-V.Scott).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - APLST 33(4:17 - 4th) 39-X.Subotsch punts 42 yards from APP 33. 1-R.Paul to ARKS 18 for -7 yards (43-H.Paillant52-D.Jackson). Team penalty on ARKS Illegal block in the back 9 yards enforced at ARKS 18.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Downs (10 plays, 51 yards, 2:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 9(4:03 - 4th) 18-R.Graham to ARKS 24 for 15 yards (15-T.Roof).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 24(3:41 - 4th) 18-R.Graham to ARKS 28 for 4 yards (35-J.McLeod).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - ARKST 28(3:20 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Rucker.
|+36 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARKST 28(3:11 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-J.Foreman. 13-J.Foreman to APP 36 for 36 yards (17-T.Wright).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 36(2:46 - 4th) Penalty on ARKS 70-I.Scott False start 5 yards enforced at APP 36. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - ARKST 41(2:37 - 4th) Penalty on ARKS 70-I.Scott False start 5 yards enforced at APP 41. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - ARKST 46(2:26 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher to APP 44 for 2 yards (12-S.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - ARKST 44(1:50 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 17-L.Deshazor.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 18 - ARKST 44(1:47 - 4th) 18-R.Graham to APP 40 for 4 yards (90-D.Pickett).
|No Gain
|
4 & 14 - ARKST 40(1:18 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 17-S.Tuitavake.
APLST
Mountaineers
- End of Game (1 plays, 3 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 40(1:12 - 4th) 44-A.Castle to APP 43 for 3 yards (45-T.Ayers18-J.Rice).
APLST
Mountaineers
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - APLST 43(0:30 - 4th) 44-A.Castle to APP 46 for 3 yards (38-J.Harris91-J.Brown).
-
ARKST
APLST
17
45
Final ESPN
-
JAXST
FIU
0
0
Fri 7:00pm ESP+
-
TULSA
SFLA
0
050 O/U
+10.5
Fri 7:30pm ESPN
-
23LALAF
UAB
0
050 O/U
+3
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
ILL
16WISC
0
051.5 O/U
-19.5
Fri 8:00pm
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
0
070 O/U
-13.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
OKLA
TCU
0
059.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
NEB
6OHIOST
0
068 O/U
-26
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
KANSAS
KSTATE
0
048.5 O/U
-20
Sat 12:00pm
-
RUT
MICHST
0
044.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
FSU
LVILLE
0
061 O/U
-5
Sat 12:00pm
-
NCST
8UNC
0
060 O/U
-15
Sat 12:00pm
-
CUSE
1CLEM
0
062 O/U
-46
Sat 12:00pm
-
GAS
CSTCAR
0
051.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
13AUBURN
MISS
0
070.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
USM
LIB
0
060.5 O/U
-13
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
MERCER
ARMY
0
0
Sat 1:30pm CBSSN
-
TULANE
UCF
0
072 O/U
-19.5
Sat 2:00pm
-
FAU
MRSHL
0
051 O/U
-17
Sat 2:30pm
-
IOWA
PURDUE
0
053 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm
-
HOU
NAVY
0
055.5 O/U
+15
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
2BAMA
14TENN
0
066 O/U
+21.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
LATECH
TXSA
0
054 O/U
+2
Sat 3:30pm
-
24IOWAST
10OKLAST
0
052 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
MTSU
RICE
0
050.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
9PSU
IND
0
062 O/U
+5.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
BAYLOR
22TEXAS
0
061 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm
-
19VATECH
WAKE
0
068 O/U
+9.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
UTEP
CHARLO
0
048.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
5ND
PITT
0
042.5 O/U
+10
Sat 3:30pm
-
GAST
TROY
0
068.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
GATECH
BC
0
054.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 4:00pm
-
TNCHAT
WKY
0
0
Sat 4:00pm
-
WVU
TXTECH
0
054 O/U
+3.5
Sat 5:30pm
-
UTAHST
BOISE
0
052.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
WYO
NEVADA
0
051 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
SC
17LSU
0
055 O/U
-6
Sat 7:00pm
-
LAMON
SALA
0
056 O/U
-15
Sat 7:00pm
-
MD
NWEST
0
054.5 O/U
-11
Sat 7:30pm
-