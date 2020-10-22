Drive Chart
ARKST
APLST

Key Players
J. Adams Jr. 9 WR
134 ReYds, 6 RECs
Z. Thomas 12 QB
216 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, 82 RuYds, RuTD
1st Quarter
Touchdown 9:38
12-Z.Thomas complete to 16-C.Wells. 16-C.Wells runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
90
yds
03:06
pos
0
6
Point After TD 9:31
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 6:31
21-J.Jones runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
77
yds
03:05
pos
6
7
Point After TD 6:26
0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 5:14
4-D.Harrington runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
60
yds
01:21
pos
7
13
Point After TD 5:05
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 11:04
12-Z.Thomas complete to 18-M.Evans. 18-M.Evans runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
17
plays
88
yds
02:10
pos
7
20
Point After TD 10:58
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Field Goal 4:43
91-C.Staton 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
-1
yds
00:40
pos
7
24
Touchdown 1:10
12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
68
yds
01:59
pos
7
30
Point After TD 1:04
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
31
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 9:39
0-B.Grupe 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
42
yds
04:31
pos
10
31
Touchdown 2:18
22-L.Pare runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
65
yds
00:39
pos
16
31
Point After TD 2:08
0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
31
Touchdown 0:28
12-Z.Thomas scrambles runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
75
yds
01:53
pos
17
37
Point After TD 0:15
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
38
4th Quarter
Touchdown 8:28
12-Z.Thomas complete to 16-C.Wells. 16-C.Wells runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
56
yds
03:33
pos
17
44
Point After TD 8:22
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
45
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 22
Rushing 6 10
Passing 14 11
Penalty 4 1
3rd Down Conv 4-16 10-15
4th Down Conv 1-3 1-1
Total Net Yards 368 521
Total Plays 77 67
Avg Gain 4.8 7.8
Net Yards Rushing 73 305
Rush Attempts 35 44
Avg Rush Yards 2.1 6.9
Yards Passing 295 216
Comp. - Att. 22-42 16-23
Yards Per Pass 5.4 8.3
Penalties - Yards 10-74 8-98
Touchdowns 2 6
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 0 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 3-1
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 6-39.0 3-40.7
Return Yards -10 47
Punts - Returns 2--10 1-3
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 2-44
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Arkansas St. 2-2 7010017
App. St. 2-1 14177745
Kidd Brewer Stadium Boone, NC
 295 PASS YDS 216
73 RUSH YDS 305
368 TOTAL YDS 521
Arkansas St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Hatcher 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.3% 178 0 1 137.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.8% 411 3 1 144.0
L. Hatcher 9/16 178 0 1
L. Bonner 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52% 117 0 0 91.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.3% 502 5 3 138.4
L. Bonner 13/25 117 0 0
J. Foreman 13 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 48 1 0 833.2
J. Foreman 0/1 0 0 1
L. Deshazor 17 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
L. Deshazor 0/0 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Pare 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 46 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 116 0
L. Pare 5 46 1 48
R. Graham 18 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 33 1
R. Graham 7 37 0 15
J. Jones 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 14 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 167 0
J. Jones 5 14 1 8
L. Hatcher 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -21 0
L. Hatcher 7 4 0 6
L. Bonner 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 -25 0
L. Bonner 7 3 0 17
I. Azubuike 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 44 1
I. Azubuike 2 0 0 1
J. Isaac 81 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -14 0
J. Isaac 1 -14 0 -14
L. Deshazor 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -17 0
L. Deshazor 1 -17 0 -17
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Adams Jr. 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 6 134 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 261 3
J. Adams Jr. 8 6 134 0 42
D. Green 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 153 1
D. Green 6 3 48 0 18
J. Foreman 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 36 0
J. Foreman 1 1 36 0 36
B. Bowling 16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 150 2
B. Bowling 6 3 27 0 12
R. Tyler 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 58 0
R. Tyler 5 3 14 0 11
L. Pare 22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 5 0
L. Pare 2 1 10 0 10
G. Amos 85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 38 1
G. Amos 1 1 8 0 8
R. Paul 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 128 1
R. Paul 3 1 8 0 8
J. Jones 21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 22 0
J. Jones 2 2 5 0 11
C. Rucker 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 39 0
C. Rucker 2 1 5 0 5
A. Switzer 7 DB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Switzer 2 0 0 0 0
L. Deshazor 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
L. Deshazor 1 0 0 0 0
S. Tuitavake 17 DE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Tuitavake 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Alexander 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
E. Alexander 6-1 0.0 0
J. Reimonenq 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Reimonenq 5-0 0.0 0
C. Harris 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
C. Harris 5-3 0.0 0
K. Harris 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Harris 4-0 0.0 0
F. Merrill 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
F. Merrill 4-3 0.0 0
A. Fletcher 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
A. Fletcher 4-1 0.0 1
D. Bean 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Bean 3-1 0.0 0
B. Ficklin 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Ficklin 3-1 0.0 0
J. Rice 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Rice 3-2 0.0 0
C. Bonner 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Bonner 2-0 0.0 0
T. Ayers 45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
T. Ayers 2-1 1.0 0
T. Hampton 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Hampton 2-1 0.0 0
V. Scott 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
V. Scott 2-1 0.0 0
V. Richardson 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
V. Richardson 1-0 0.0 0
N. Iwuchukwu 41 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Iwuchukwu 1-0 0.0 0
J. Harris 38 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
J. Brown 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Brown 1-2 0.0 0
J. Strong 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Strong 1-0 0.0 0
Q. Lee 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Q. Lee 1-0 0.0 0
J. Brown 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Grupe 0 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/4 10/11
B. Grupe 1/2 34 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Hanson 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 39.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 0 0
R. Hanson 6 39.0 1 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Paul 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 25.2 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 45 0
R. Paul 5 25.2 28 0
J. Foreman 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 39.0 39 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 39.0 39 0
J. Foreman 1 39.0 39 0
C. Harris 12 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
C. Harris 1 1.0 1 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Paul 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -5.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 -5.0 0 0
R. Paul 2 -5.0 0 0
App. St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Thomas 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.6% 216 4 1 197.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.3% 603 2 2 131.5
Z. Thomas 16/23 216 4 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Harrington 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 137 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 301 6
D. Harrington 18 137 1 55
Z. Thomas 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 82 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 47 1
Z. Thomas 7 82 1 60
M. Williams Jr. 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 53 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 117 1
M. Williams Jr. 1 53 0 53
C. Peoples 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 159 1
C. Peoples 12 21 0 4
A. Castle 44 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 42 0
A. Castle 2 6 0 3
N. Noel 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 131 1
N. Noel 4 6 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
M. Williams 14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 6 78 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 82 0
M. Williams 9 6 78 1 26
C. Wells 16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 66 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 23 0
C. Wells 2 2 66 2 46
C. Horn 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 39 0
C. Horn 5 3 39 0 19
T. Hennigan 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 275 1
T. Hennigan 1 1 12 0 12
Z. Crosby 85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
Z. Crosby 2 2 8 0 5
M. Tucker 24 DB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
M. Tucker 1 1 8 0 8
M. Evans 18 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 62 0
M. Evans 1 1 5 1 5
D. Davis 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 40 0
D. Davis 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Cobb 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 1.0
T. Cobb 8-1 1.0 0
S. Jolly 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.5
S. Jolly 7-1 0.5 0
D. Jackson 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 2 0.0
D. Jackson 5-1 0.0 2
T. Roof 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Roof 5-0 0.0 0
S. Jean-Charles 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
S. Jean-Charles 4-1 0.0 0
B. Harrington 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Harrington 3-1 0.0 0
D. Taylor 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
D. Taylor 2-0 2.0 0
N. Ross 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Ross 2-0 0.0 0
J. McLeod 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. McLeod 2-0 0.0 0
T. Frizzell 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Frizzell 2-0 0.0 0
S. Jones 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
J. Earle 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Earle 2-0 1.0 0
C. Washington 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Washington 1-0 0.0 0
K. Smith 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Smith 1-2 0.0 0
C. Spurlin 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Spurlin 1-0 1.0 0
T. Wright 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Wright 1-0 0.0 0
T. Bird 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Bird 1-0 0.0 0
G. Blackstock 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
G. Blackstock 1-1 0.5 0
D. Pickett 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Pickett 1-0 0.0 0
H. Paillant 43 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
H. Paillant 0-1 0.0 0
R. Huff 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Huff 0-1 0.0 0
T. Dawkins Jr. 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Dawkins Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Staton 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
1/3 13/13
C. Staton 1/1 39 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
X. Subotsch 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 40.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 0 0
X. Subotsch 3 40.7 0 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Williams 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
M. Williams 1 3.0 3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARKST 27 2:08 6 2 Punt
9:31 ARKST 23 3:05 8 77 TD
5:05 ARKST 15 2:33 7 28 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:58 ARKST 30 0:18 2 -10 INT
10:23 APLST 43 3:02 7 36 FG Miss
7:06 ARKST 27 1:37 4 -6 Downs
4:39 ARKST 27 1:30 3 -1 Punt
1:04 ARKST 32 0:22 4 -1 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:10 ARKST 26 4:31 13 57 FG
9:36 ARKST 47 1:53 3 -5 Punt
2:47 ARKST 35 0:39 3 65 TD
0:15 ARKST 40 0:08 1 14
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:22 ARKST 25 1:45 5 11 Punt
4:03 ARKST 9 2:45 10 51 Downs
4:03 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:37 APLST 15 3:06 7 85 TD
6:26 APLST 25 1:21 4 75 TD
2:25 APLST 12 2:10 17 88 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:31 APLST 20 0:00 1 37 INT
7:17 APLST 20 0:00 1 53 Fumble
5:23 ARKST 21 0:40 3 -1 FG
3:03 APLST 37 1:59 8 63 TD
0:36 APLST 34 0:31 2 6 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 APLST 25 0:40 4 3 Punt
9:36 0:00 0 0
7:37 APLST 22 4:40 9 21 Punt
2:08 APLST 25 1:53 4 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:55 APLST 44 3:33 7 56 TD
6:30 APLST 27 2:13 3 6 Punt
1:12 APLST 40 0:00 1 3 Game
1:12 0:00 0 0

ARKST Red Wolves  - Punt (6 plays, 2 yards, 2:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 91-C.Staton kicks 62 yards from APP 35. 1-R.Paul to ARKS 27 for 24 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 27
(14:56 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 26 for -1 yard (7-T.Cobb29-B.Harrington).
+14 YD
2 & 11 - ARKST 26
(14:28 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 40 for 14 yards (52-D.Jackson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 40
(14:11 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 40 for no gain (7-T.Cobb52-D.Jackson).
Penalty
2 & 10 - ARKST 40
(13:47 - 1st) Penalty on ARKS 9-J.Adams False start 5 yards enforced at ARKS 40. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 15 - ARKST 35
(13:36 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Green.
Sack
3 & 15 - ARKST 35
(13:31 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner sacked at ARKS 29 for -6 yards FUMBLES (97-C.Spurlin). to ARKS 29 for no gain.
Punt
4 & 21 - ARKST 29
(12:52 - 1st) 48-R.Hanson punts 44 yards from ARKS 29. 14-M.Williams to APP 30 for 3 yards (46-S.Cottengim). Team penalty on APP Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at APP 30.

APLST Mountaineers  - TD (7 plays, 85 yards, 3:06 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 15
(12:37 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to APP 19 for 4 yards (10-E.Alexander).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - APLST 19
(12:10 - 1st) 4-D.Harrington to APP 24 for 5 yards (30-D.Bean12-C.Harris).
+21 YD
3 & 1 - APLST 24
(11:32 - 1st) 4-D.Harrington to APP 45 for 21 yards (3-K.Harris).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 45
(10:58 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to ARKS 43 for 12 yards (28-J.Brown12-C.Harris).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 43
(10:23 - 1st) 4-D.Harrington to ARKS 41 for 2 yards (12-C.Harris).
Penalty
2 & 8 - APLST 41
(9:48 - 1st) Penalty on APP 18-M.Evans False start 5 yards enforced at ARKS 41. No Play.
+46 YD
2 & 13 - APLST 46
(9:38 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 16-C.Wells. 16-C.Wells runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:31 - 1st) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.

ARKST Red Wolves  - TD (8 plays, 77 yards, 3:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:31 - 1st) 91-C.Staton kicks 65 yards from APP 35. 1-R.Paul to ARKS 23 for 23 yards (26-N.Ross).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 23
(9:22 - 1st) 22-L.Pare to ARKS 20 for -3 yards (55-G.Blackstock).
+18 YD
2 & 13 - ARKST 20
(8:58 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 4-D.Green. 4-D.Green to ARKS 38 for 18 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
+42 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 38
(8:43 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to APP 20 for 42 yards (3-S.Jolly).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 20
(8:15 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Bowling.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 20
(8:10 - 1st) 22-L.Pare to APP 19 for 1 yard (52-D.Jackson13-K.Smith).
+8 YD
3 & 9 - ARKST 19
(7:29 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling to APP 11 for 8 yards (3-S.Jolly).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - ARKST 11
(7:06 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher to APP 8 for 3 yards (7-T.Cobb).
+8 YD
1 & 8 - ARKST 8
(6:31 - 1st) 21-J.Jones runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:26 - 1st) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.

APLST Mountaineers  - TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:26 - 1st) 43-E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to APP End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - APLST 25
(6:26 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Horn. Penalty on ARKS 3-K.Harris Pass interference 15 yards enforced at APP 25. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 40
(6:19 - 1st) 4-D.Harrington to APP 40 for no gain (97-T.Hampton).
+5 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 40
(5:46 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to APP 45 for 5 yards (3-K.Harris).
+55 YD
3 & 5 - APLST 45
(5:14 - 1st) 4-D.Harrington runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:05 - 1st) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.

ARKST Red Wolves  - Punt (7 plays, 28 yards, 2:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:05 - 1st) 91-C.Staton kicks 64 yards from APP 35. 1-R.Paul to ARKS 25 for 24 yards (51-T.Bird). Penalty on ARKS 45-T.Ayers Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at ARKS 25.
Penalty
1 & 10 - ARKST 15
(4:59 - 1st) Penalty on ARKS 68-A.Demmons False start 5 yards enforced at ARKS 15. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - ARKST 10
(4:59 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Bowling.
+11 YD
2 & 15 - ARKST 10
(4:56 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 87-R.Tyler. 87-R.Tyler to ARKS 21 for 11 yards (26-N.Ross). Penalty on APP 9-D.Taylor Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ARKS 21.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 36
(4:22 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 4-D.Green. 4-D.Green to ARKS 49 for 13 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 49
(3:59 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Green.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 49
(3:56 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 87-R.Tyler. 87-R.Tyler to APP 50 for 1 yard (12-S.Jones).
Sack
3 & 9 - ARKST 50
(3:10 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner sacked at ARKS 43 for -7 yards (7-T.Cobb).
Punt
4 & 16 - ARKST 43
(2:32 - 1st) 48-R.Hanson punts 45 yards from ARKS 43 to APP 12 fair catch by 14-M.Williams.

APLST Mountaineers  - TD (17 plays, 88 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 12
(2:25 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to APP 16 for 4 yards (10-E.Alexander).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - APLST 16
(1:48 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to APP 17 for 1 yard (97-T.Hampton10-E.Alexander).
+5 YD
3 & 5 - APLST 17
(1:15 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 85-Z.Crosby. 85-Z.Crosby runs ob at APP 22 for 5 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 22
(0:51 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to APP 24 for 2 yards (92-F.Merrill30-D.Bean).
No Gain
2 & 8 - APLST 24
(0:15 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to APP 24 for no gain (30-D.Bean92-F.Merrill).
+11 YD
3 & 8 - APLST 24
(15:00 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to APP 35 for 11 yards (6-J.Reimonenq).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 35
(14:42 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 13-C.Horn. 13-C.Horn to APP 49 for 14 yards (3-K.Harris).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 49
(14:22 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 13-C.Horn. 13-C.Horn to ARKS 45 for 6 yards (3-K.Harris).
No Gain
2 & 4 - APLST 45
(14:10 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Horn.
No Gain
3 & 4 - APLST 45
(14:08 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Davis.
+23 YD
4 & 4 - APLST 45
(14:04 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas to ARKS 22 for 23 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 22
(13:44 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 0-M.Tucker. 0-M.Tucker to ARKS 14 for 8 yards (14-A.Fletcher).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - APLST 14
(13:10 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to ARKS 13 for 1 yard (14-A.Fletcher).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - APLST 13
(12:30 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to ARKS 11 for 2 yards (92-F.Merrill12-C.Harris).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 11
(12:13 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to ARKS 7 FUMBLES. 6-C.Peoples to ARKS 7 for no gain (95-Q.Lee).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - APLST 7
(11:43 - 2nd) 4-D.Harrington to ARKS 5 for 2 yards (6-J.Reimonenq14-A.Fletcher).
+5 YD
3 & 4 - APLST 5
(11:04 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 18-M.Evans. 18-M.Evans runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:58 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.

ARKST Red Wolves  - Interception (2 plays, -10 yards, 0:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:58 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton kicks 63 yards from APP 35. 1-R.Paul to ARKS 30 for 28 yards (19-M.Smith15-T.Roof).
+39 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 30
(10:51 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to APP 31 for 39 yards (3-S.Jolly).
Int
1 & 10 - ARKST 31
(10:40 - 2nd) 13-J.Foreman incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Tyler INTERCEPTED by 52-D.Jackson at APP 31. 52-D.Jackson touchback.

APLST Mountaineers  - Interception (1 plays, 37 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - APLST 20
(10:31 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Horn INTERCEPTED by 14-A.Fletcher at APP 43. 14-A.Fletcher to APP 43 for no gain.

ARKST Red Wolves  - Missed FG (7 plays, 36 yards, 3:02 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 43
(10:23 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to APP 29 for 14 yards (3-S.Jolly).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 29
(10:00 - 2nd) 22-L.Pare to APP 28 for 1 yard (15-T.Roof).
+17 YD
2 & 9 - ARKST 28
(9:26 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner to APP 11 for 17 yards (15-T.Roof).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 11
(8:59 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 22-L.Pare. 22-L.Pare to APP 1 for 10 yards (29-B.Harrington).
-1 YD
1 & 1 - ARKST 1
(8:35 - 2nd) 22-L.Pare to APP 2 for -1 yard (7-T.Cobb21-R.Huff).
-5 YD
2 & 2 - ARKST 2
(8:10 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner to APP 7 for -5 yards (10-T.Frizzell).
No Gain
3 & 7 - ARKST 7
(7:34 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams. Team penalty on ARKS Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
No Good
4 & 7 - ARKST 7
(7:21 - 2nd) 0-B.Grupe 24 yards Field Goal is No Good.

APLST Mountaineers  - Fumble (1 plays, 53 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+53 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 20
(7:17 - 2nd) 8-M.Williams to ARKS 27 FUMBLES (10-E.Alexander). 15-S.Hayes to ARKS 27 for no gain.

ARKST Red Wolves  - Downs (4 plays, -6 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 27
(7:06 - 2nd) 18-R.Graham to ARKS 30 for 3 yards (52-D.Jackson).
No Gain
2 & 7 - ARKST 30
(6:44 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher to ARKS 30 for no gain (99-J.Earle).
+5 YD
3 & 7 - ARKST 30
(6:13 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles to ARKS 35 for 5 yards.
-14 YD
4 & 2 - ARKST 35
(5:29 - 2nd) 81-J.Isaac to ARKS 27 FUMBLES. to ARKS 21 for no gain.

APLST Mountaineers  - FG (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 21
(5:23 - 2nd) 4-D.Harrington to ARKS 22 for -1 yard (12-C.Harris).
No Gain
2 & 11 - APLST 22
(4:52 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
No Gain
3 & 11 - APLST 22
(4:47 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
Field Goal
4 & 11 - APLST 22
(4:43 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton 39 yards Field Goal is Good.

ARKST Red Wolves  - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:39 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton kicks 65 yards from APP 35. 1-R.Paul to ARKS 27 for 27 yards (3-S.Jolly).
Sack
1 & 10 - ARKST 27
(4:35 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner sacked at ARKS 15 for -12 yards (9-D.Taylor).
+11 YD
2 & 22 - ARKST 15
(3:55 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 21-J.Jones. 21-J.Jones to ARKS 26 for 11 yards (15-T.Roof).
No Gain
3 & 11 - ARKST 26
(3:14 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 1-R.Paul. Penalty on ARKS 67-E.Miner Illegal block in the back declined.
Punt
4 & 11 - ARKST 26
(3:09 - 2nd) 48-R.Hanson punts 37 yards from ARKS 26 to APP 37 fair catch by 5-T.Hennigan.

APLST Mountaineers  - TD (8 plays, 63 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 37
(3:03 - 2nd) 4-D.Harrington to ARKS 49 for 14 yards (30-D.Bean).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 49
(2:37 - 2nd) 4-D.Harrington to ARKS 40 for 9 yards (13-V.Richardson).
-4 YD
2 & 1 - APLST 40
(2:08 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas to ARKS 44 for -4 yards (10-E.Alexander).
+7 YD
3 & 5 - APLST 44
(1:33 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles to ARKS 37 for 7 yards (6-J.Reimonenq).
No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 37
(1:24 - 2nd) 4-D.Harrington to ARKS 37 FUMBLES (12-C.Harris). to ARKS 37 for no gain.
+26 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 37
(1:17 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to ARKS 11 for 26 yards (14-A.Fletcher15-B.Ficklin).
Penalty
1 & 10 - APLST 11
(1:10 - 2nd) Penalty on APP 60-N.Hannon False start 5 yards enforced at ARKS 11. No Play.
+16 YD
1 & 15 - APLST 16
(1:10 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:04 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.

ARKST Red Wolves  - Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 0:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:04 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton kicks 33 yards from APP 35 to ARKS 32 fair catch by 81-J.Isaac.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 32
(1:04 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 87-R.Tyler. 87-R.Tyler pushed ob at ARKS 34 for 2 yards (26-N.Ross).
Penalty
2 & 8 - ARKST 34
(0:58 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Tyler. Penalty on ARKS 67-E.Miner Holding 10 yards enforced at ARKS 34. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 18 - ARKST 24
(0:54 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Bowling.
+7 YD
3 & 18 - ARKST 24
(0:48 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones pushed ob at ARKS 31 for 7 yards (7-T.Cobb).
Punt
4 & 11 - ARKST 31
(0:42 - 2nd) 48-R.Hanson punts 35 yards from ARKS 31 to APP 34 fair catch by 14-M.Williams.

APLST Mountaineers  - Halftime (2 plays, 6 yards, 0:31 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 34
(0:36 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 37 for 3 yards (42-V.Scott92-F.Merrill).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - APLST 37
(0:05 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 40 for 3 yards (42-V.Scott).

APLST Mountaineers  - Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 43-E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to APP End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 25
(14:56 - 3rd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 23 for -2 yards (10-E.Alexander).
Penalty
3 & 12 - APLST 23
(14:30 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 16-C.Wells. Penalty on ARKS 42-V.Scott Offside 5 yards enforced at APP 23. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 7 - APLST 28
(14:24 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Davis.
Punt
4 & 7 - APLST 28
(14:20 - 3rd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 43 yards from APP 28. 1-R.Paul to ARKS 26 for -3 yards (12-S.Jones).

ARKST Red Wolves  - FG (13 plays, 57 yards, 4:31 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 26
(14:10 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 26 for no gain (10-T.Frizzell).
+11 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 26
(13:35 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 37 for 11 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 37
(13:05 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 22-L.Pare.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 37
(12:58 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner scrambles to ARKS 42 for 5 yards (52-D.Jackson).
+5 YD
3 & 5 - ARKST 42
(12:25 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 7-C.Rucker. 7-C.Rucker to ARKS 47 for 5 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 47
(12:04 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner scrambles to APP 42 for 11 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 42
(11:44 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Green.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 42
(11:40 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 1-R.Paul. 1-R.Paul to APP 34 for 8 yards (3-S.Jolly).
+8 YD
3 & 2 - ARKST 34
(11:06 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 85-G.Amos. 85-G.Amos to APP 26 for 8 yards (35-J.McLeod13-K.Smith).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ARKST 26
(10:39 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams. Penalty on APP 8-S.Jean-Charles Pass interference 15 yards enforced at APP 26. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 11
(10:33 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 1-R.Paul.
-6 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 11
(10:28 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 21-J.Jones. 21-J.Jones to APP 17 for -6 yards (7-T.Cobb).
No Gain
3 & 16 - ARKST 17
(9:39 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 7-A.Switzer.
Field Goal
4 & 16 - ARKST 17
(9:39 - 3rd) 0-B.Grupe 34 yards Field Goal is Good.

APLST Mountaineers

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:36 - 3rd) 43-E.Nimrod kicks 11 yards from ARKS 35. to ARKS 47 for 1 yard.

ARKST Red Wolves  - Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - ARKST 47
(9:36 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher sacked at ARKS 42 for -5 yards (9-D.Taylor).
Sack
2 & 15 - ARKST 42
(8:59 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher sacked at ARKS 35 for -7 yards (3-S.Jolly55-G.Blackstock).
+7 YD
3 & 22 - ARKST 35
(8:22 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling to ARKS 42 for 7 yards (29-B.Harrington8-S.Jean-Charles).
Punt
4 & 15 - ARKST 42
(7:43 - 3rd) 48-R.Hanson punts 36 yards from ARKS 42 to APP 22 fair catch by 14-M.Williams.

APLST Mountaineers  - Punt (9 plays, 21 yards, 4:40 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 22
(7:37 - 3rd) 4-D.Harrington to APP 23 for 1 yard (6-J.Reimonenq).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - APLST 23
(6:58 - 3rd) 4-D.Harrington to APP 29 for 6 yards (91-J.Brown92-F.Merrill).
+5 YD
3 & 3 - APLST 29
(6:22 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles to APP 34 for 5 yards (18-J.Rice).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 34
(6:00 - 3rd) 4-D.Harrington to APP 38 for 4 yards (92-F.Merrill).
Penalty
2 & 6 - APLST 38
(5:45 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 16-C.Wells. Penalty on ARKS 95-Q.Lee Offside 5 yards enforced at APP 38. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 1 - APLST 43
(5:40 - 3rd) 4-D.Harrington to APP 47 for 4 yards (22-C.Bonner18-J.Rice).
No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 47
(5:05 - 3rd) 4-D.Harrington to APP 47 for no gain (22-C.Bonner45-T.Ayers).
+1 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 47
(4:21 - 3rd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 48 for 1 yard (18-J.Rice91-J.Brown).
Sack
3 & 9 - APLST 48
(3:44 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas sacked at APP 43 for -5 yards (41-N.Iwuchukwu).
Punt
4 & 14 - APLST 43
(2:57 - 3rd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 37 yards from APP 43 to ARKS 20 fair catch by 1-R.Paul. Penalty on APP 12-S.Jones Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at ARKS 20.

ARKST Red Wolves  - TD (3 plays, 65 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
+17 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 35
(2:47 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 4-D.Green. 4-D.Green to APP 48 for 17 yards (3-S.Jolly).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 48
(2:23 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Tyler.
+48 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 48
(2:18 - 3rd) 22-L.Pare runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:08 - 3rd) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.

APLST Mountaineers  - TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:08 - 3rd) 43-E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to APP End Zone. touchback.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25
(2:08 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 13-C.Horn. 13-C.Horn to APP 44 for 19 yards (6-J.Reimonenq).
No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 44
(1:34 - 3rd) 20-N.Noel to APP 44 for no gain (92-F.Merrill97-T.Hampton).
Sack
2 & 10 - APLST 44
(1:14 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas sacked at APP 40 for -4 yards (45-T.Ayers).
+60 YD
3 & 14 - APLST 40
(0:28 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:15 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.

ARKST Red Wolves

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:15 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton kicks 64 yards from APP 35. 13-J.Foreman to ARKS 40 for 39 yards (91-C.Staton15-T.Roof).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 40
(0:07 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to APP 46 for 14 yards (3-S.Jolly).

APLST Mountaineers

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 46
(15:00 - 4th) 23-I.Azubuike to APP 45 for 1 yard (52-D.Jackson7-T.Cobb).
No Gain
2 & 9 - APLST 45
(14:40 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete.
+12 YD
3 & 9 - APLST 45
(14:31 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling to APP 33 for 12 yards (29-B.Harrington).
Penalty
1 & 10 - APLST 33
(14:12 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Bowling. Penalty on APP 52-D.Jackson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at APP 33. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 18
(14:05 - 4th) 23-I.Azubuike to APP 19 for -1 yard (7-T.Cobb43-H.Paillant).
Penalty
2 & 11 - APLST 19
(13:33 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 22-L.Pare. Penalty on APP 52-D.Jackson Pass interference 13 yards enforced at APP 19. No Play.
Sack
1 & 6 - APLST 6
(13:22 - 4th) 17-L.Deshazor sacked at APP 23 for -17 yards (99-J.Earle).
+6 YD
2 & 23 - APLST 23
(12:54 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles to APP 17 for 6 yards (13-K.Smith).
Int
3 & 17 - APLST 17
(12:10 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 52-D.Jackson at APP End Zone. 52-D.Jackson to APP 44 for 44 yards (85-G.Amos3-L.Hatcher).

APLST Mountaineers  - TD (7 plays, 56 yards, 3:33 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 44
(11:55 - 4th) 4-D.Harrington to APP 47 for 3 yards (12-C.Harris).
+16 YD
2 & 7 - APLST 47
(11:25 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to ARKS 37 for 16 yards (12-C.Harris).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 37
(11:05 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 85-Z.Crosby. 85-Z.Crosby to ARKS 34 for 3 yards (15-B.Ficklin).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - APLST 34
(10:35 - 4th) 4-D.Harrington to ARKS 25 for 9 yards (14-A.Fletcher).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25
(9:55 - 4th) 4-D.Harrington to ARKS 22 for 3 yards (26-J.Strong).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - APLST 22
(9:07 - 4th) 6-C.Peoples to ARKS 20 for 2 yards (15-B.Ficklin).
+20 YD
3 & 5 - APLST 20
(8:28 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 16-C.Wells. 16-C.Wells runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:22 - 4th) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.

ARKST Red Wolves  - Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:22 - 4th) 91-C.Staton kicks 40 yards from APP 35 to ARKS 25 fair catch by 81-J.Isaac.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25
(8:22 - 4th) 18-R.Graham to ARKS 34 for 9 yards (15-T.Roof).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - ARKST 34
(8:02 - 4th) 18-R.Graham to ARKS 36 for 2 yards (51-T.Bird).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 36
(7:29 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ARKST 36
(7:23 - 4th) 18-R.Graham to ARKS 36 for no gain (46-C.Washington91-T.Dawkins).
No Gain
3 & 10 - ARKST 36
(6:42 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 7-A.Switzer.
Punt
4 & 10 - ARKST 36
(6:37 - 4th) 48-R.Hanson punts 37 yards from ARKS 36 to APP 27 fair catch by 14-M.Williams.

APLST Mountaineers  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 27
(6:30 - 4th) 20-N.Noel to APP 28 for 1 yard (10-E.Alexander).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - APLST 28
(5:44 - 4th) 20-N.Noel to APP 31 for 3 yards (15-B.Ficklin).
+2 YD
3 & 6 - APLST 31
(5:03 - 4th) 20-N.Noel to APP 33 for 2 yards (18-J.Rice42-V.Scott).
Punt
4 & 4 - APLST 33
(4:17 - 4th) 39-X.Subotsch punts 42 yards from APP 33. 1-R.Paul to ARKS 18 for -7 yards (43-H.Paillant52-D.Jackson). Team penalty on ARKS Illegal block in the back 9 yards enforced at ARKS 18.

ARKST Red Wolves  - Downs (10 plays, 51 yards, 2:45 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 9
(4:03 - 4th) 18-R.Graham to ARKS 24 for 15 yards (15-T.Roof).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 24
(3:41 - 4th) 18-R.Graham to ARKS 28 for 4 yards (35-J.McLeod).
No Gain
2 & 6 - ARKST 28
(3:20 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Rucker.
+36 YD
3 & 6 - ARKST 28
(3:11 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-J.Foreman. 13-J.Foreman to APP 36 for 36 yards (17-T.Wright).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ARKST 36
(2:46 - 4th) Penalty on ARKS 70-I.Scott False start 5 yards enforced at APP 36. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 15 - ARKST 41
(2:37 - 4th) Penalty on ARKS 70-I.Scott False start 5 yards enforced at APP 41. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 20 - ARKST 46
(2:26 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher to APP 44 for 2 yards (12-S.Jones).
No Gain
2 & 18 - ARKST 44
(1:50 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 17-L.Deshazor.
+4 YD
3 & 18 - ARKST 44
(1:47 - 4th) 18-R.Graham to APP 40 for 4 yards (90-D.Pickett).
No Gain
4 & 14 - ARKST 40
(1:18 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 17-S.Tuitavake.

APLST Mountaineers  - End of Game (1 plays, 3 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 40
(1:12 - 4th) 44-A.Castle to APP 43 for 3 yards (45-T.Ayers18-J.Rice).

APLST Mountaineers

Result Play
+3 YD
2 & 7 - APLST 43
(0:30 - 4th) 44-A.Castle to APP 46 for 3 yards (38-J.Harris91-J.Brown).
