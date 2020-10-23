Drive Chart
ILL
WISC

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
B. Peters 18 QB
87 PaYds, 75 RuYds
G. Mertz 5 QB
248 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, 2 RuYds
1st Quarter
Touchdown 11:42
5-G.Mertz complete to 34-M.Stokke. 34-M.Stokke runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
33
yds
02:55
pos
0
6
Point After TD 11:37
19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 12:00
5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
78
yds
04:36
pos
0
13
Point After TD 11:54
19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 3:39
5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to WIS 39 FUMBLES (30-S.Brown). 44-T.Barnes runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
11
yds
00:31
pos
6
14
Point After TD 3:22
17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 1:11
5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
57
yds
02:16
pos
7
20
Point After TD 1:06
19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 0:36
5-G.Mertz complete to 7-D.Davis. 7-D.Davis runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
53
yds
00:08
pos
7
27
Point After TD 0:28
19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
4th Quarter
Touchdown 12:27
44-J.Chenal runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
66
yds
02:37
pos
7
34
Point After TD 12:23
19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
35
Touchdown 4:58
5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
59
yds
06:46
pos
7
41
Point After TD 4:53
19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
42
Field Goal 0:59
19-C.Larsh 19 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
15
yds
03:10
pos
7
45
Team Stats
1st Downs 8 23
Rushing 4 11
Passing 4 9
Penalty 0 3
3rd Down Conv 2-10 8-14
4th Down Conv 0-3 1-1
Total Net Yards 218 430
Total Plays 47 75
Avg Gain 4.6 5.7
Net Yards Rushing 131 182
Rush Attempts 25 54
Avg Rush Yards 5.2 3.4
Yards Passing 87 248
Comp. - Att. 8-22 20-21
Yards Per Pass 3.2 10.3
Penalties - Yards 5-60 3-15
Touchdowns 1 6
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 5
Other 1 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 5-43.2 4-46.0
Return Yards 8 10
Punts - Returns 1-8 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-10
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Illinois 0-1 07007
14 Wisconsin 1-0 72101745
Camp Randall Stadium Madison, WI
 87 PASS YDS 248
131 RUSH YDS 182
218 TOTAL YDS 430
Illinois
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Peters 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.1% 87 0 0 80.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.1% 87 0 0 80.6
B. Peters 8/19 87 0 0
I. Williams 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -66.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -66.7
I. Williams 0/3 0 0 1
M. Robinson 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
M. Robinson 0/0 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Peters 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 75 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 75 0
B. Peters 7 75 0 31
M. Epstein 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 36 0
M. Epstein 8 36 0 20
C. Brown 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
C. Brown 3 12 0 5
M. Robinson 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
M. Robinson 2 5 0 8
I. Williams 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
I. Williams 1 5 0 5
J. Norwood 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
J. Norwood 2 1 0 1
R. Love III 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
R. Love III 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Imatorbhebhe 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
J. Imatorbhebhe 10 3 26 0 11
B. Hightower 14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 0
B. Hightower 1 1 26 0 26
M. Epstein 26 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
M. Epstein 1 1 22 0 22
D. Barker 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
D. Barker 3 2 15 0 9
D. Navarro 86 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Navarro 1 0 0 0 0
C. Sandy 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Sandy 1 0 0 0 0
L. Ford 82 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Ford 1 0 0 0 0
C. Washington 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Washington 1 0 0 0 0
C. Brown 2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
C. Brown 1 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Brown 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
S. Brown 9-0 0.0 0
T. Barnes 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 1.0
T. Barnes 9-2 1.0 0
N. Hobbs 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
N. Hobbs 8-1 0.0 0
K. Tolson 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.5
K. Tolson 5-1 0.5 0
T. Adams 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
T. Adams 4-2 0.0 0
K. Randolph Jr. 88 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Randolph Jr. 4-0 0.0 0
D. Smith 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Smith 4-1 0.0 0
D. Ware 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Ware 4-0 0.0 0
J. Martin 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Martin 3-1 0.0 0
M. Mondesir 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Mondesir 2-0 0.0 0
R. Perry II 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
R. Perry II 2-1 0.5 0
S. Cooper 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Cooper 2-0 0.0 0
J. Hansen 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Hansen 2-0 0.0 0
M. Beason 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Beason 1-1 0.0 0
M. Eifler 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Eifler 1-0 0.0 0
J. Woods 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Woods 1-1 0.0 0
C. Avery 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Avery 1-0 0.0 0
D. Pate 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Pate 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. McCourt 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
J. McCourt 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Hayes 14 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 43.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 43.2 2
B. Hayes 5 43.2 2 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Brown 2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 15.5 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 15.5 20 0
C. Brown 4 15.5 20 0
K. Thompson 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 13.5 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 13.5 16 0
K. Thompson 2 13.5 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Frenchie Jr. 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
J. Frenchie Jr. 1 8.0 8 0
Wisconsin
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Mertz 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
95.2% 248 5 0 273.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
95.2% 248 5 0 273.0
G. Mertz 20/21 248 5 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 70 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 70 0
G. Groshek 13 70 0 13
N. Watson 14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 62 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 62 0
N. Watson 19 62 0 8
I. Guerendo 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 36 0
I. Guerendo 11 36 0 13
D. Davis III 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Davis III 1 4 0 4
J. Dunn 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Dunn 1 3 0 3
K. Pryor 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
K. Pryor 1 2 0 2
G. Mertz 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 2 0
G. Mertz 5 2 0 13
J. Chenal 44 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 1
J. Chenal 1 2 1 2
C. Wolf 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
C. Wolf 1 1 0 1
M. Stokke 34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
M. Stokke 1 0 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Davis III 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 72 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 72 1
D. Davis III 2 2 72 1 53
J. Ferguson 84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 7 72 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 72 3
J. Ferguson 7 7 72 3 34
K. Pryor 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 44 0
K. Pryor 3 3 44 0 23
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 29 0
G. Groshek 5 4 29 0 12
J. Dunn 16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 0
J. Dunn 3 3 21 0 13
M. Stokke 34 FB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 1
M. Stokke 1 1 10 1 10
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Wilder 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Wilder 4-0 0.0 0
K. Benton 95 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Benton 4-0 0.0 0
C. Goetz 98 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
C. Goetz 3-0 1.0 0
R. Wildgoose 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Wildgoose 3-0 0.0 0
E. Burrell 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Burrell 3-0 0.0 0
G. Rand 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
G. Rand 2-1 0.0 0
L. Chenal 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
L. Chenal 2-2 0.0 0
I. Loudermilk 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
I. Loudermilk 2-0 1.0 0
J. Sanborn 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Sanborn 1-2 0.0 0
J. Torchio 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Torchio 1-0 0.0 0
N. Herbig 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
N. Herbig 1-0 1.0 0
M. Henningsen 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Henningsen 1-0 0.0 0
C. Williams 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
T. Grass 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Grass 1-0 0.0 0
T. Toler 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Toler 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Larsh 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
1/1 6/6
C. Larsh 1/1 19 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Vujnovich 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 46.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 46.0 2
A. Vujnovich 4 46.0 2 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Bracey 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 14.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 14.0 28 0
S. Bracey 2 14.0 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Davis III 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
D. Davis III 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ILL 18 0:18 2 15 Fumble
11:37 ILL 25 0:46 3 3 Punt
8:23 ILL 7 3:05 8 41 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:54 ILL 25 1:53 5 35 Punt
6:26 ILL 44 2:11 5 28 Downs
3:22 0:00 0 0 TD
1:06 ILL 14 0:22 3 -9 Punt
0:28 ILL 21 0:06 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:27 ILL 46 1:29 6 25 Downs
5:55 ILL 8 2:38 9 58 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:23 ILL 21 0:38 3 5 Punt
4:53 ILL 16 0:32 2 68 INT
0:56 ILL 24 0:29 2 5 Game
0:56 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:32 ILL 33 2:55 6 33 TD
10:43 WISC 27 2:07 3 6 Punt
5:11 WISC 12 4:36 15 88 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:54 WISC 6 3:19 5 14 Punt
4:10 WISC 28 0:31 2 11 TD
3:22 WISC 28 2:16 5 72 TD
0:36 WISC 47 0:08 1 53 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 WISC 4 3:15 6 19 Punt
9:52 WISC 29 3:50 7 14 Punt
3:07 WISC 34 2:37 10 66 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:39 WISC 26 6:46 11 74 TD
4:09 ILL 16 3:10 6 15 FG
4:09 0:00 0 0

ILL Fighting Illini  - Fumble (2 plays, 15 yards, 0:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 26-J.Van Dyke kicks 63 yards from WIS 35. 2-C.Brown to ILL 18 for 16 yards (44-J.Chenal).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 18
(14:54 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to ILL 29 for 11 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 29
(14:42 - 1st) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 33 FUMBLES (95-K.Benton). 41-N.Burks to ILL 33 for no gain.

WISC Badgers  - TD (6 plays, 33 yards, 2:55 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 33
(14:32 - 1st) 14-N.Watson to ILL 34 for -1 yard (2-D.Smith).
+3 YD
2 & 11 - WISC 34
(13:57 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek pushed ob at ILL 31 for 3 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
+12 YD
3 & 8 - WISC 31
(13:26 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to ILL 19 for 12 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 19
(13:00 - 1st) 14-N.Watson to ILL 14 for 5 yards (2-D.Smith).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - WISC 14
(12:24 - 1st) 14-N.Watson to ILL 10 for 4 yards (30-S.Brown).
+10 YD
3 & 1 - WISC 10
(11:42 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 34-M.Stokke. 34-M.Stokke runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:37 - 1st) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.

ILL Fighting Illini  - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:37 - 1st) 26-J.Van Dyke kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 25
(11:37 - 1st) 18-B.Peters incomplete.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 25
(11:31 - 1st) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 28 for 3 yards (95-K.Benton57-J.Sanborn).
No Gain
3 & 7 - ILL 28
(10:57 - 1st) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 82-L.Ford.
Punt
4 & 7 - ILL 28
(10:51 - 1st) 14-B.Hayes punts 45 yards from ILL 28. 7-D.Davis to WIS 27 for no gain (2-D.Smith).

WISC Badgers  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - WISC 27
(10:43 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz sacked at WIS 20 for -7 yards (45-K.Tolson96-R.Perry).
No Gain
2 & 17 - WISC 20
(9:59 - 1st) 20-I.Guerendo to WIS 20 for no gain (45-K.Tolson).
+13 YD
3 & 17 - WISC 20
(9:20 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 16-J.Dunn. 16-J.Dunn to WIS 33 for 13 yards (30-S.Brown).
Punt
4 & 4 - WISC 33
(8:36 - 1st) 38-A.Vujnovich punts 60 yards from WIS 33 Downed at the ILL 7.

ILL Fighting Illini  - Punt (8 plays, 41 yards, 3:05 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 7
(8:23 - 1st) 3-J.Norwood to ILL 8 for 1 yard (45-L.Chenal).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - ILL 8
(7:56 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to ILL 14 for 6 yards (5-R.Wildgoose).
+6 YD
3 & 3 - ILL 14
(7:15 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker runs ob at ILL 20 for 6 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 20
(7:02 - 1st) 3-J.Norwood to ILL 20 for no gain (45-L.Chenal93-G.Rand).
+30 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 20
(6:32 - 1st) 18-B.Peters scrambles to WIS 50 for 30 yards (25-E.Burrell).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 50
(6:13 - 1st) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ILL 50
(6:07 - 1st) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. Penalty on ILL 79-V.Lowe Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
-2 YD
3 & 10 - ILL 50
(6:01 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 2-C.Brown. 2-C.Brown to ILL 48 for -2 yards (5-R.Wildgoose).
Punt
4 & 12 - ILL 48
(5:18 - 1st) 14-B.Hayes punts 40 yards from ILL 48 to WIS 12 fair catch by 16-J.Dunn.

WISC Badgers  - TD (15 plays, 88 yards, 4:36 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 12
(5:11 - 1st) 14-N.Watson to WIS 12 for no gain (88-K.Randolph).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - WISC 12
(4:34 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to WIS 19 for 7 yards (35-J.Hansen).
+19 YD
3 & 3 - WISC 19
(3:49 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 7-D.Davis. 7-D.Davis to WIS 38 for 19 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 38
(3:14 - 1st) 37-G.Groshek to WIS 46 for 8 yards (21-J.Martin).
No Gain
2 & 2 - WISC 46
(2:54 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to WIS 46 for no gain (15-D.Ware).
Penalty
3 & 2 - WISC 46
(2:09 - 1st) Penalty on WIS 87-H.Rucci False start 5 yards enforced at WIS 46. No Play.
+6 YD
3 & 7 - WISC 41
(1:46 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to WIS 47 for 6 yards (45-K.Tolson8-N.Hobbs).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - WISC 47
(0:59 - 1st) 14-N.Watson to WIS 48 for 1 yard (35-J.Hansen).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 48
(0:35 - 1st) 20-I.Guerendo to ILL 49 for 3 yards (2-D.Smith).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - WISC 49
(15:00 - 2nd) 37-G.Groshek to ILL 48 for 1 yard. Penalty on ILL 96-R.Perry Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at ILL 48.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 33
(14:34 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz scrambles runs ob at ILL 20 for 13 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 20
(13:55 - 2nd) 14-N.Watson to ILL 12 for 8 yards (30-S.Brown).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - WISC 12
(13:12 - 2nd) 20-I.Guerendo to ILL 9 for 3 yards (45-K.Tolson98-D.Pate).
+4 YD
1 & 9 - WISC 9
(12:38 - 2nd) 20-I.Guerendo to ILL 5 for 4 yards (44-T.Barnes2-D.Smith).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - WISC 5
(12:00 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:54 - 2nd) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.

ILL Fighting Illini  - Punt (5 plays, 35 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:54 - 2nd) 26-J.Van Dyke kicks 40 yards from WIS 35 to ILL 25 fair catch by 2-C.Brown.
+31 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25
(11:54 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters to WIS 44 for 31 yards (18-C.Wilder).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ILL 44
(11:24 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Penalty on ILL 65-D.Kramer Holding 10 yards enforced at WIS 44. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 20 - ILL 46
(11:15 - 2nd) 1-I.Williams to WIS 49 for 5 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
+9 YD
2 & 15 - ILL 49
(10:44 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe pushed ob at WIS 40 for 9 yards (5-R.Wildgoose).
No Gain
3 & 6 - ILL 40
(10:08 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
Punt
4 & 6 - ILL 40
(10:01 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 29 yards from WIS 40 to WIS 11 fair catch by 16-J.Dunn. Penalty on WIS 6-D.Engram Holding 5 yards enforced at WIS 11.

WISC Badgers  - Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 3:19 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 6
(9:54 - 2nd) 7-D.Davis to WIS 10 for 4 yards.
+8 YD
2 & 6 - WISC 10
(9:15 - 2nd) 14-N.Watson to WIS 18 for 8 yards (30-S.Brown21-J.Martin).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 18
(8:34 - 2nd) 14-N.Watson to WIS 15 for -3 yards (45-K.Tolson44-T.Barnes).
+5 YD
2 & 13 - WISC 15
(7:53 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 16-J.Dunn. 16-J.Dunn to WIS 20 for 5 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
No Gain
3 & 8 - WISC 20
(7:14 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz scrambles to WIS 20 for no gain (44-T.Barnes).
Punt
4 & 8 - WISC 20
(6:35 - 2nd) 38-A.Vujnovich punts 36 yards from WIS 20 out of bounds at the ILL 44.

ILL Fighting Illini  - Downs (5 plays, 28 yards, 2:11 poss)

Result Play
+20 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 44
(6:26 - 2nd) 26-M.Epstein to WIS 36 for 20 yards (18-C.Wilder).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 36
(6:05 - 2nd) 26-M.Epstein to WIS 35 for 1 yard (97-I.Loudermilk57-J.Sanborn).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - ILL 35
(5:32 - 2nd) 2-C.Brown to WIS 30 for 5 yards (92-M.Henningsen).
+2 YD
3 & 4 - ILL 30
(4:56 - 2nd) 2-C.Brown to WIS 28 for 2 yards (98-C.Goetz).
No Gain
4 & 2 - ILL 28
(4:15 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.

WISC Badgers  - TD (2 plays, 11 yards, 0:31 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 28
(4:10 - 2nd) 20-I.Guerendo to WIS 30 for 2 yards (6-T.Adams).
+9 YD
2 & 8 - WISC 30
(3:39 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to WIS 39 FUMBLES (30-S.Brown). 44-T.Barnes runs 39 yards for a touchdown.

ILL Fighting Illini  - TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:22 - 2nd) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.

WISC Badgers  - TD (5 plays, 72 yards, 2:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:22 - 2nd) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35. 10-S.Bracey to WIS 28 for 28 yards (29-C.Bobak25-K.Joseph).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 28
(3:16 - 2nd) 37-G.Groshek to WIS 32 for 4 yards (2-D.Smith). Penalty on ILL 8-N.Hobbs Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WIS 32.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 47
(2:56 - 2nd) 16-J.Dunn to ILL 50 for 3 yards (45-K.Tolson6-T.Adams).
+34 YD
2 & 7 - WISC 50
(2:18 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to ILL 16 for 34 yards (15-D.Ware).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 16
(1:47 - 2nd) 37-G.Groshek to ILL 14 for 2 yards (54-M.Mondesir).
+14 YD
2 & 8 - WISC 14
(1:11 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:06 - 2nd) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.

ILL Fighting Illini  - Punt (3 plays, -9 yards, 0:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:06 - 2nd) 26-J.Van Dyke kicks 61 yards from WIS 35. 2-C.Brown to ILL 14 for 10 yards.
Sack
1 & 10 - ILL 14
(1:03 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters sacked at ILL 9 for -5 yards (19-N.Herbig).
No Gain
2 & 15 - ILL 9
(0:55 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
Sack
3 & 15 - ILL 9
(0:50 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters sacked at ILL 5 for -4 yards (97-I.Loudermilk).
Punt
4 & 19 - ILL 5
(0:44 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 48 yards from ILL 5 out of bounds at the WIS 47.

WISC Badgers  - TD (1 plays, 53 yards, 0:08 poss)

Result Play
+53 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 47
(0:36 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 7-D.Davis. 7-D.Davis runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:28 - 2nd) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.

ILL Fighting Illini  - Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:28 - 2nd) 26-J.Van Dyke kicks 60 yards from WIS 35. 2-C.Brown to ILL 21 for 16 yards (30-T.Mais).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 21
(0:22 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters kneels at ILL 20 for -1 yard.

ILL Fighting Illini

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 17-J.McCourt kicks 61 yards from ILL 35. 10-S.Bracey to WIS 41 for 37 yards (29-C.Bobak).

WISC Badgers  - Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 3:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:53 - 3rd) 17-J.McCourt kicks 61 yards from ILL 35. 10-S.Bracey to WIS 4 for no gain.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 4
(14:53 - 3rd) 14-N.Watson to WIS 10 for 6 yards (30-S.Brown).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - WISC 10
(14:24 - 3rd) 14-N.Watson to WIS 15 for 5 yards (21-J.Martin6-T.Adams).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 15
(13:39 - 3rd) 20-I.Guerendo to WIS 14 for -1 yard (8-N.Hobbs).
Penalty
2 & 11 - WISC 14
(13:11 - 3rd) Team penalty on WIS 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at WIS 14. No Play.
+11 YD
2 & 16 - WISC 9
(12:51 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 3-K.Pryor. 3-K.Pryor to WIS 20 for 11 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
+3 YD
3 & 5 - WISC 20
(12:13 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 16-J.Dunn. 16-J.Dunn to WIS 23 for 3 yards (96-R.Perry).
Punt
4 & 2 - WISC 23
(11:38 - 3rd) 38-A.Vujnovich punts 39 yards from WIS 23. 13-J.Frenchie to ILL 46 for 8 yards (4-D.Burton).

ILL Fighting Illini  - Downs (6 plays, 25 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 46
(11:27 - 3rd) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 47 for 1 yard (95-K.Benton).
+15 YD
2 & 9 - ILL 47
(10:59 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters to WIS 38 for 15 yards (25-E.Burrell).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 38
(10:45 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters to WIS 30 for 8 yards.
No Gain
2 & 2 - ILL 30
(10:24 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Washington.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - ILL 30
(10:16 - 3rd) 26-M.Epstein to WIS 29 for 1 yard (93-G.Rand45-L.Chenal).
No Gain
4 & 1 - ILL 29
(9:58 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters to WIS 29 for no gain (25-E.Burrell).

WISC Badgers  - Punt (7 plays, 14 yards, 3:50 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 29
(9:52 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz scrambles runs ob at WIS 34 for 5 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 5 - WISC 34
(9:18 - 3rd) 14-N.Watson to WIS 40 for 6 yards (93-C.Avery).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 40
(8:43 - 3rd) 3-K.Pryor to WIS 42 for 2 yards.
+10 YD
2 & 8 - WISC 42
(8:05 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 3-K.Pryor. 3-K.Pryor to ILL 48 for 10 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
Sack
1 & 10 - WISC 48
(7:32 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz sacked at WIS 43 for -9 yards (44-T.Barnes).
No Gain
2 & 19 - WISC 43
(6:45 - 3rd) 37-G.Groshek to WIS 43 for no gain (44-T.Barnes).
No Gain
3 & 19 - WISC 43
(6:09 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 37-G.Groshek. Penalty on WIS 67-J.Dietzen Holding declined.
Punt
4 & 19 - WISC 43
(6:02 - 3rd) 38-A.Vujnovich punts 49 yards from WIS 43 to ILL 8 fair catch by 13-J.Frenchie.

ILL Fighting Illini  - Downs (9 plays, 58 yards, 2:38 poss)

Result Play
+26 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 8
(5:55 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters complete to 14-B.Hightower. 14-B.Hightower runs ob at ILL 34 for 26 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 34
(5:37 - 3rd) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 41 for 7 yards (21-C.Williams45-L.Chenal).
-1 YD
2 & 3 - ILL 41
(5:08 - 3rd) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 40 for -1 yard (93-G.Rand).
+22 YD
3 & 4 - ILL 40
(4:40 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters complete to 26-M.Epstein. 26-M.Epstein to WIS 38 for 22 yards (98-C.Goetz).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 38
(4:18 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ILL 38
(4:11 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Barker.
+9 YD
3 & 10 - ILL 38
(4:07 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker to WIS 29 for 9 yards (18-C.Wilder).
Penalty
4 & 1 - ILL 29
(3:38 - 3rd) Penalty on ILL 14-B.Hightower False start 5 yards enforced at WIS 29. No Play.
No Gain
4 & 6 - ILL 34
(3:17 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Penalty on ILL 52-V.Brown Holding declined.

WISC Badgers  - TD (10 plays, 66 yards, 2:37 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 34
(3:07 - 3rd) 20-I.Guerendo to WIS 37 for 3 yards (44-T.Barnes).
No Gain
2 & 7 - WISC 37
(2:29 - 3rd) 20-I.Guerendo to WIS 37 for no gain (54-M.Mondesir).
+23 YD
3 & 7 - WISC 37
(1:45 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 3-K.Pryor. 3-K.Pryor runs ob at ILL 40 for 23 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 40
(1:12 - 3rd) 14-N.Watson to ILL 34 for 6 yards (21-J.Martin).
No Gain
2 & 4 - WISC 34
(0:30 - 3rd) 14-N.Watson to ILL 34 for no gain (88-K.Randolph).
+8 YD
3 & 4 - WISC 34
(15:00 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek pushed ob at ILL 26 for 8 yards (15-D.Ware).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 26
(14:26 - 4th) 37-G.Groshek to ILL 17 for 9 yards (30-S.Brown).
+10 YD
2 & 1 - WISC 17
(13:45 - 4th) 37-G.Groshek pushed ob at ILL 7 for 10 yards (30-S.Brown).
+5 YD
1 & 7 - WISC 7
(13:10 - 4th) 14-N.Watson to ILL 2 for 5 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - WISC 2
(12:27 - 4th) 44-J.Chenal runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:23 - 4th) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.

ILL Fighting Illini  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:23 - 4th) 26-J.Van Dyke kicks 64 yards from WIS 35. 2-C.Brown to ILL 21 for 20 yards (58-M.Maskalunas).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 21
(12:17 - 4th) 2-C.Brown to ILL 26 for 5 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
No Gain
2 & 5 - ILL 26
(11:55 - 4th) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
No Gain
3 & 5 - ILL 26
(11:51 - 4th) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Navarro.
Punt
4 & 5 - ILL 26
(11:45 - 4th) 14-B.Hayes punts 48 yards from ILL 26 out of bounds at the WIS 26.

WISC Badgers  - TD (11 plays, 74 yards, 6:46 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 26
(11:39 - 4th) 20-I.Guerendo pushed ob at WIS 32 for 6 yards (44-T.Barnes). Penalty on ILL 3-M.Beason Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at WIS 32.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 47
(11:15 - 4th) 20-I.Guerendo to ILL 50 for 3 yards (6-T.Adams44-T.Barnes).
+13 YD
2 & 7 - WISC 50
(10:37 - 4th) 20-I.Guerendo to ILL 37 for 13 yards (6-T.Adams).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 37
(9:55 - 4th) 14-N.Watson to ILL 39 for -2 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
+4 YD
2 & 12 - WISC 39
(9:11 - 4th) 37-G.Groshek to ILL 35 for 4 yards (88-K.Randolph).
+13 YD
3 & 8 - WISC 35
(8:28 - 4th) 37-G.Groshek to ILL 22 for 13 yards (6-T.Adams).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 22
(7:49 - 4th) 37-G.Groshek to ILL 16 for 6 yards (44-T.Barnes).
+9 YD
2 & 4 - WISC 16
(7:09 - 4th) 37-G.Groshek to ILL 7 for 9 yards (30-S.Brown).
No Gain
1 & 7 - WISC 7
(6:28 - 4th) 37-G.Groshek to ILL 7 for no gain (44-T.Barnes).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - WISC 7
(5:46 - 4th) 37-G.Groshek to ILL 3 for 4 yards (44-T.Barnes).
+3 YD
3 & 3 - WISC 3
(4:58 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:53 - 4th) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.

ILL Fighting Illini  - Interception (2 plays, 68 yards, 0:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:53 - 4th) 26-J.Van Dyke kicks 60 yards from WIS 35. 4-K.Thompson to ILL 16 for 11 yards (41-N.Burks).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 16
(4:48 - 4th) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 14 for -2 yards (15-J.Torchio).
Int
2 & 12 - ILL 14
(4:21 - 4th) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Sandy INTERCEPTED by 12-T.Toler at ILL 26. 12-T.Toler to ILL 16 for 10 yards (25-K.Joseph).

WISC Badgers  - FG (6 plays, 15 yards, 3:10 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 16
(4:09 - 4th) 14-N.Watson to ILL 11 for 5 yards (91-J.Woods).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - WISC 11
(3:33 - 4th) 14-N.Watson to ILL 7 for 4 yards (5-M.Eifler).
+6 YD
3 & 1 - WISC 7
(2:58 - 4th) 14-N.Watson to ILL 1 for 6 yards (3-M.Beason).
No Gain
1 & 1 - WISC 1
(2:19 - 4th) 34-M.Stokke to ILL 1 for no gain (88-K.Randolph).
-1 YD
2 & 1 - WISC 1
(1:43 - 4th) 14-N.Watson to ILL 2 for -1 yard (40-S.Cooper91-J.Woods).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - WISC 2
(1:06 - 4th) 2-C.Wolf pushed ob at ILL 1 for 1 yard (40-S.Cooper).
Field Goal
4 & 1 - WISC 1
(0:59 - 4th) 19-C.Larsh 19 yards Field Goal is Good.

ILL Fighting Illini  - End of Game (2 plays, 5 yards, 0:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:56 - 4th) 26-J.Van Dyke kicks 57 yards from WIS 35. 4-K.Thompson to ILL 24 for 16 yards (37-G.Groshek).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 24
(0:50 - 4th) 12-M.Robinson scrambles to ILL 32 for 8 yards (39-T.Grass).
Sack
2 & 2 - ILL 32
(0:27 - 4th) 12-M.Robinson sacked at ILL 29 for -3 yards (98-C.Goetz).
