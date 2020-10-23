Drive Chart
|
|
|ILL
|WISC
Touchdown 11:42
5-G.Mertz complete to 34-M.Stokke. 34-M.Stokke runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
33
yds
02:55
pos
0
6
Touchdown 12:00
5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
78
yds
04:36
pos
0
13
Touchdown 3:39
5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to WIS 39 FUMBLES (30-S.Brown). 44-T.Barnes runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
11
yds
00:31
pos
6
14
Touchdown 1:11
5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
57
yds
02:16
pos
7
20
Touchdown 0:36
5-G.Mertz complete to 7-D.Davis. 7-D.Davis runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
53
yds
00:08
pos
7
27
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 4:58
5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
59
yds
06:46
pos
7
41
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|23
|Rushing
|4
|11
|Passing
|4
|9
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|2-10
|8-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|218
|430
|Total Plays
|47
|75
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|131
|182
|Rush Attempts
|25
|54
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|3.4
|Yards Passing
|87
|248
|Comp. - Att.
|8-22
|20-21
|Yards Per Pass
|3.2
|10.3
|Penalties - Yards
|5-60
|3-15
|Touchdowns
|1
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|5
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-43.2
|4-46.0
|Return Yards
|8
|10
|Punts - Returns
|1-8
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-10
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|87
|PASS YDS
|248
|
|
|131
|RUSH YDS
|182
|
|
|218
|TOTAL YDS
|430
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Peters 18 QB
|B. Peters
|8/19
|87
|0
|0
|
I. Williams 1 QB
|I. Williams
|0/3
|0
|0
|1
|
M. Robinson 12 QB
|M. Robinson
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Peters 18 QB
|B. Peters
|7
|75
|0
|31
|
M. Epstein 26 RB
|M. Epstein
|8
|36
|0
|20
|
C. Brown 2 RB
|C. Brown
|3
|12
|0
|5
|
M. Robinson 12 QB
|M. Robinson
|2
|5
|0
|8
|
I. Williams 1 QB
|I. Williams
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Norwood 3 RB
|J. Norwood
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
R. Love III 28 RB
|R. Love III
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Imatorbhebhe 9 WR
|J. Imatorbhebhe
|10
|3
|26
|0
|11
|
B. Hightower 14 WR
|B. Hightower
|1
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
M. Epstein 26 RB
|M. Epstein
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
D. Barker 87 TE
|D. Barker
|3
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
D. Navarro 86 WR
|D. Navarro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Sandy 11 WR
|C. Sandy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Ford 82 TE
|L. Ford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Washington 8 WR
|C. Washington
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Brown 2 RB
|C. Brown
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Brown 30 DB
|S. Brown
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Barnes 44 LB
|T. Barnes
|9-2
|1.0
|0
|
N. Hobbs 8 DB
|N. Hobbs
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Tolson 45 LB
|K. Tolson
|5-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Adams 6 DB
|T. Adams
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Randolph Jr. 88 DL
|K. Randolph Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 2 DB
|D. Smith
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ware 15 LB
|D. Ware
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Martin 21 DB
|J. Martin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mondesir 54 DL
|M. Mondesir
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Perry II 96 DL
|R. Perry II
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
S. Cooper 40 LB
|S. Cooper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hansen 35 LB
|J. Hansen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Beason 3 DB
|M. Beason
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Eifler 5 LB
|M. Eifler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 91 DL
|J. Woods
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Avery 93 DL
|C. Avery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pate 98 DL
|D. Pate
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. McCourt 17 K
|J. McCourt
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Hayes 14 P
|B. Hayes
|5
|43.2
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Brown 2 RB
|C. Brown
|4
|15.5
|20
|0
|
K. Thompson 4 WR
|K. Thompson
|2
|13.5
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Frenchie Jr. 13 WR
|J. Frenchie Jr.
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Mertz 5 QB
|G. Mertz
|20/21
|248
|5
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Groshek 37 RB
|G. Groshek
|13
|70
|0
|13
|
N. Watson 14 RB
|N. Watson
|19
|62
|0
|8
|
I. Guerendo 20 RB
|I. Guerendo
|11
|36
|0
|13
|
D. Davis III 7 WR
|D. Davis III
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Dunn 16 WR
|J. Dunn
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Pryor 3 WR
|K. Pryor
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
G. Mertz 5 QB
|G. Mertz
|5
|2
|0
|13
|
J. Chenal 44 FB
|J. Chenal
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
C. Wolf 2 QB
|C. Wolf
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
M. Stokke 34 FB
|M. Stokke
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Davis III 7 WR
|D. Davis III
|2
|2
|72
|1
|53
|
J. Ferguson 84 TE
|J. Ferguson
|7
|7
|72
|3
|34
|
K. Pryor 3 WR
|K. Pryor
|3
|3
|44
|0
|23
|
G. Groshek 37 RB
|G. Groshek
|5
|4
|29
|0
|12
|
J. Dunn 16 WR
|J. Dunn
|3
|3
|21
|0
|13
|
M. Stokke 34 FB
|M. Stokke
|1
|1
|10
|1
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Wilder 18 S
|C. Wilder
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Benton 95 NT
|K. Benton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goetz 98 LB
|C. Goetz
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Wildgoose 5 CB
|R. Wildgoose
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Burrell 25 S
|E. Burrell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Rand 93 DE
|G. Rand
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Chenal 45 LB
|L. Chenal
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Loudermilk 97 DE
|I. Loudermilk
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Sanborn 57 LB
|J. Sanborn
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Torchio 15 S
|J. Torchio
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Herbig 19 LB
|N. Herbig
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Henningsen 92 DE
|M. Henningsen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 21 CB
|C. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Grass 39 LB
|T. Grass
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Toler 12 S
|T. Toler
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Larsh 19 K
|C. Larsh
|1/1
|19
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Vujnovich 38 P
|A. Vujnovich
|4
|46.0
|2
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Bracey 10 WR
|S. Bracey
|2
|14.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Davis III 7 WR
|D. Davis III
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Fumble (2 plays, 15 yards, 0:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 26-J.Van Dyke kicks 63 yards from WIS 35. 2-C.Brown to ILL 18 for 16 yards (44-J.Chenal).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 18(14:54 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to ILL 29 for 11 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 29(14:42 - 1st) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 33 FUMBLES (95-K.Benton). 41-N.Burks to ILL 33 for no gain.
WISC
Badgers
- TD (6 plays, 33 yards, 2:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 33(14:32 - 1st) 14-N.Watson to ILL 34 for -1 yard (2-D.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - WISC 34(13:57 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek pushed ob at ILL 31 for 3 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 8 - WISC 31(13:26 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to ILL 19 for 12 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 19(13:00 - 1st) 14-N.Watson to ILL 14 for 5 yards (2-D.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - WISC 14(12:24 - 1st) 14-N.Watson to ILL 10 for 4 yards (30-S.Brown).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - WISC 10(11:42 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 34-M.Stokke. 34-M.Stokke runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:37 - 1st) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:37 - 1st) 26-J.Van Dyke kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(11:37 - 1st) 18-B.Peters incomplete.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 25(11:31 - 1st) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 28 for 3 yards (95-K.Benton57-J.Sanborn).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ILL 28(10:57 - 1st) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 82-L.Ford.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - ILL 28(10:51 - 1st) 14-B.Hayes punts 45 yards from ILL 28. 7-D.Davis to WIS 27 for no gain (2-D.Smith).
WISC
Badgers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - WISC 27(10:43 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz sacked at WIS 20 for -7 yards (45-K.Tolson96-R.Perry).
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - WISC 20(9:59 - 1st) 20-I.Guerendo to WIS 20 for no gain (45-K.Tolson).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 17 - WISC 20(9:20 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 16-J.Dunn. 16-J.Dunn to WIS 33 for 13 yards (30-S.Brown).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - WISC 33(8:36 - 1st) 38-A.Vujnovich punts 60 yards from WIS 33 Downed at the ILL 7.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Punt (8 plays, 41 yards, 3:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 7(8:23 - 1st) 3-J.Norwood to ILL 8 for 1 yard (45-L.Chenal).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - ILL 8(7:56 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to ILL 14 for 6 yards (5-R.Wildgoose).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - ILL 14(7:15 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker runs ob at ILL 20 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 20(7:02 - 1st) 3-J.Norwood to ILL 20 for no gain (45-L.Chenal93-G.Rand).
|+30 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 20(6:32 - 1st) 18-B.Peters scrambles to WIS 50 for 30 yards (25-E.Burrell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 50(6:13 - 1st) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ILL 50(6:07 - 1st) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. Penalty on ILL 79-V.Lowe Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 10 - ILL 50(6:01 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 2-C.Brown. 2-C.Brown to ILL 48 for -2 yards (5-R.Wildgoose).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - ILL 48(5:18 - 1st) 14-B.Hayes punts 40 yards from ILL 48 to WIS 12 fair catch by 16-J.Dunn.
WISC
Badgers
- TD (15 plays, 88 yards, 4:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 12(5:11 - 1st) 14-N.Watson to WIS 12 for no gain (88-K.Randolph).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 12(4:34 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to WIS 19 for 7 yards (35-J.Hansen).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 3 - WISC 19(3:49 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 7-D.Davis. 7-D.Davis to WIS 38 for 19 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 38(3:14 - 1st) 37-G.Groshek to WIS 46 for 8 yards (21-J.Martin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - WISC 46(2:54 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to WIS 46 for no gain (15-D.Ware).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - WISC 46(2:09 - 1st) Penalty on WIS 87-H.Rucci False start 5 yards enforced at WIS 46. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - WISC 41(1:46 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to WIS 47 for 6 yards (45-K.Tolson8-N.Hobbs).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - WISC 47(0:59 - 1st) 14-N.Watson to WIS 48 for 1 yard (35-J.Hansen).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 48(0:35 - 1st) 20-I.Guerendo to ILL 49 for 3 yards (2-D.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - WISC 49(15:00 - 2nd) 37-G.Groshek to ILL 48 for 1 yard. Penalty on ILL 96-R.Perry Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at ILL 48.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 33(14:34 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz scrambles runs ob at ILL 20 for 13 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 20(13:55 - 2nd) 14-N.Watson to ILL 12 for 8 yards (30-S.Brown).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - WISC 12(13:12 - 2nd) 20-I.Guerendo to ILL 9 for 3 yards (45-K.Tolson98-D.Pate).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 9 - WISC 9(12:38 - 2nd) 20-I.Guerendo to ILL 5 for 4 yards (44-T.Barnes2-D.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - WISC 5(12:00 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:54 - 2nd) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Punt (5 plays, 35 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:54 - 2nd) 26-J.Van Dyke kicks 40 yards from WIS 35 to ILL 25 fair catch by 2-C.Brown.
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(11:54 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters to WIS 44 for 31 yards (18-C.Wilder).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ILL 44(11:24 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Penalty on ILL 65-D.Kramer Holding 10 yards enforced at WIS 44. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - ILL 46(11:15 - 2nd) 1-I.Williams to WIS 49 for 5 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 15 - ILL 49(10:44 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe pushed ob at WIS 40 for 9 yards (5-R.Wildgoose).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ILL 40(10:08 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - ILL 40(10:01 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 29 yards from WIS 40 to WIS 11 fair catch by 16-J.Dunn. Penalty on WIS 6-D.Engram Holding 5 yards enforced at WIS 11.
WISC
Badgers
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 3:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 6(9:54 - 2nd) 7-D.Davis to WIS 10 for 4 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - WISC 10(9:15 - 2nd) 14-N.Watson to WIS 18 for 8 yards (30-S.Brown21-J.Martin).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 18(8:34 - 2nd) 14-N.Watson to WIS 15 for -3 yards (45-K.Tolson44-T.Barnes).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 13 - WISC 15(7:53 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 16-J.Dunn. 16-J.Dunn to WIS 20 for 5 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - WISC 20(7:14 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz scrambles to WIS 20 for no gain (44-T.Barnes).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - WISC 20(6:35 - 2nd) 38-A.Vujnovich punts 36 yards from WIS 20 out of bounds at the ILL 44.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Downs (5 plays, 28 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 44(6:26 - 2nd) 26-M.Epstein to WIS 36 for 20 yards (18-C.Wilder).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 36(6:05 - 2nd) 26-M.Epstein to WIS 35 for 1 yard (97-I.Loudermilk57-J.Sanborn).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - ILL 35(5:32 - 2nd) 2-C.Brown to WIS 30 for 5 yards (92-M.Henningsen).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - ILL 30(4:56 - 2nd) 2-C.Brown to WIS 28 for 2 yards (98-C.Goetz).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - ILL 28(4:15 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
WISC
Badgers
- TD (2 plays, 11 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 28(4:10 - 2nd) 20-I.Guerendo to WIS 30 for 2 yards (6-T.Adams).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - WISC 30(3:39 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to WIS 39 FUMBLES (30-S.Brown). 44-T.Barnes runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:22 - 2nd) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
WISC
Badgers
- TD (5 plays, 72 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:22 - 2nd) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35. 10-S.Bracey to WIS 28 for 28 yards (29-C.Bobak25-K.Joseph).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 28(3:16 - 2nd) 37-G.Groshek to WIS 32 for 4 yards (2-D.Smith). Penalty on ILL 8-N.Hobbs Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WIS 32.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 47(2:56 - 2nd) 16-J.Dunn to ILL 50 for 3 yards (45-K.Tolson6-T.Adams).
|+34 YD
|
2 & 7 - WISC 50(2:18 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to ILL 16 for 34 yards (15-D.Ware).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 16(1:47 - 2nd) 37-G.Groshek to ILL 14 for 2 yards (54-M.Mondesir).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - WISC 14(1:11 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:06 - 2nd) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Punt (3 plays, -9 yards, 0:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:06 - 2nd) 26-J.Van Dyke kicks 61 yards from WIS 35. 2-C.Brown to ILL 14 for 10 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ILL 14(1:03 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters sacked at ILL 9 for -5 yards (19-N.Herbig).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - ILL 9(0:55 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
|Sack
|
3 & 15 - ILL 9(0:50 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters sacked at ILL 5 for -4 yards (97-I.Loudermilk).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - ILL 5(0:44 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 48 yards from ILL 5 out of bounds at the WIS 47.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:28 - 2nd) 26-J.Van Dyke kicks 60 yards from WIS 35. 2-C.Brown to ILL 21 for 16 yards (30-T.Mais).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 21(0:22 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters kneels at ILL 20 for -1 yard.
ILL
Fighting Illini
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 17-J.McCourt kicks 61 yards from ILL 35. 10-S.Bracey to WIS 41 for 37 yards (29-C.Bobak).
WISC
Badgers
- Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 3:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:53 - 3rd) 17-J.McCourt kicks 61 yards from ILL 35. 10-S.Bracey to WIS 4 for no gain.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 4(14:53 - 3rd) 14-N.Watson to WIS 10 for 6 yards (30-S.Brown).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - WISC 10(14:24 - 3rd) 14-N.Watson to WIS 15 for 5 yards (21-J.Martin6-T.Adams).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 15(13:39 - 3rd) 20-I.Guerendo to WIS 14 for -1 yard (8-N.Hobbs).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - WISC 14(13:11 - 3rd) Team penalty on WIS 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at WIS 14. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 16 - WISC 9(12:51 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 3-K.Pryor. 3-K.Pryor to WIS 20 for 11 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - WISC 20(12:13 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 16-J.Dunn. 16-J.Dunn to WIS 23 for 3 yards (96-R.Perry).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - WISC 23(11:38 - 3rd) 38-A.Vujnovich punts 39 yards from WIS 23. 13-J.Frenchie to ILL 46 for 8 yards (4-D.Burton).
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Downs (6 plays, 25 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 46(11:27 - 3rd) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 47 for 1 yard (95-K.Benton).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - ILL 47(10:59 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters to WIS 38 for 15 yards (25-E.Burrell).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 38(10:45 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters to WIS 30 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - ILL 30(10:24 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Washington.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - ILL 30(10:16 - 3rd) 26-M.Epstein to WIS 29 for 1 yard (93-G.Rand45-L.Chenal).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - ILL 29(9:58 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters to WIS 29 for no gain (25-E.Burrell).
WISC
Badgers
- Punt (7 plays, 14 yards, 3:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 29(9:52 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz scrambles runs ob at WIS 34 for 5 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - WISC 34(9:18 - 3rd) 14-N.Watson to WIS 40 for 6 yards (93-C.Avery).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 40(8:43 - 3rd) 3-K.Pryor to WIS 42 for 2 yards.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - WISC 42(8:05 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 3-K.Pryor. 3-K.Pryor to ILL 48 for 10 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - WISC 48(7:32 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz sacked at WIS 43 for -9 yards (44-T.Barnes).
|No Gain
|
2 & 19 - WISC 43(6:45 - 3rd) 37-G.Groshek to WIS 43 for no gain (44-T.Barnes).
|No Gain
|
3 & 19 - WISC 43(6:09 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 37-G.Groshek. Penalty on WIS 67-J.Dietzen Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - WISC 43(6:02 - 3rd) 38-A.Vujnovich punts 49 yards from WIS 43 to ILL 8 fair catch by 13-J.Frenchie.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Downs (9 plays, 58 yards, 2:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 8(5:55 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters complete to 14-B.Hightower. 14-B.Hightower runs ob at ILL 34 for 26 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 34(5:37 - 3rd) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 41 for 7 yards (21-C.Williams45-L.Chenal).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - ILL 41(5:08 - 3rd) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 40 for -1 yard (93-G.Rand).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 4 - ILL 40(4:40 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters complete to 26-M.Epstein. 26-M.Epstein to WIS 38 for 22 yards (98-C.Goetz).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 38(4:18 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ILL 38(4:11 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Barker.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - ILL 38(4:07 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker to WIS 29 for 9 yards (18-C.Wilder).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - ILL 29(3:38 - 3rd) Penalty on ILL 14-B.Hightower False start 5 yards enforced at WIS 29. No Play.
|No Gain
|
4 & 6 - ILL 34(3:17 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Penalty on ILL 52-V.Brown Holding declined.
WISC
Badgers
- TD (10 plays, 66 yards, 2:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 34(3:07 - 3rd) 20-I.Guerendo to WIS 37 for 3 yards (44-T.Barnes).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WISC 37(2:29 - 3rd) 20-I.Guerendo to WIS 37 for no gain (54-M.Mondesir).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 7 - WISC 37(1:45 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 3-K.Pryor. 3-K.Pryor runs ob at ILL 40 for 23 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 40(1:12 - 3rd) 14-N.Watson to ILL 34 for 6 yards (21-J.Martin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - WISC 34(0:30 - 3rd) 14-N.Watson to ILL 34 for no gain (88-K.Randolph).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - WISC 34(15:00 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek pushed ob at ILL 26 for 8 yards (15-D.Ware).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 26(14:26 - 4th) 37-G.Groshek to ILL 17 for 9 yards (30-S.Brown).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - WISC 17(13:45 - 4th) 37-G.Groshek pushed ob at ILL 7 for 10 yards (30-S.Brown).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 7 - WISC 7(13:10 - 4th) 14-N.Watson to ILL 2 for 5 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - WISC 2(12:27 - 4th) 44-J.Chenal runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:23 - 4th) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:23 - 4th) 26-J.Van Dyke kicks 64 yards from WIS 35. 2-C.Brown to ILL 21 for 20 yards (58-M.Maskalunas).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 21(12:17 - 4th) 2-C.Brown to ILL 26 for 5 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - ILL 26(11:55 - 4th) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ILL 26(11:51 - 4th) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Navarro.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - ILL 26(11:45 - 4th) 14-B.Hayes punts 48 yards from ILL 26 out of bounds at the WIS 26.
WISC
Badgers
- TD (11 plays, 74 yards, 6:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 26(11:39 - 4th) 20-I.Guerendo pushed ob at WIS 32 for 6 yards (44-T.Barnes). Penalty on ILL 3-M.Beason Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at WIS 32.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 47(11:15 - 4th) 20-I.Guerendo to ILL 50 for 3 yards (6-T.Adams44-T.Barnes).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - WISC 50(10:37 - 4th) 20-I.Guerendo to ILL 37 for 13 yards (6-T.Adams).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 37(9:55 - 4th) 14-N.Watson to ILL 39 for -2 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - WISC 39(9:11 - 4th) 37-G.Groshek to ILL 35 for 4 yards (88-K.Randolph).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - WISC 35(8:28 - 4th) 37-G.Groshek to ILL 22 for 13 yards (6-T.Adams).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 22(7:49 - 4th) 37-G.Groshek to ILL 16 for 6 yards (44-T.Barnes).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - WISC 16(7:09 - 4th) 37-G.Groshek to ILL 7 for 9 yards (30-S.Brown).
|No Gain
|
1 & 7 - WISC 7(6:28 - 4th) 37-G.Groshek to ILL 7 for no gain (44-T.Barnes).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - WISC 7(5:46 - 4th) 37-G.Groshek to ILL 3 for 4 yards (44-T.Barnes).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - WISC 3(4:58 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:53 - 4th) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Interception (2 plays, 68 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:53 - 4th) 26-J.Van Dyke kicks 60 yards from WIS 35. 4-K.Thompson to ILL 16 for 11 yards (41-N.Burks).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 16(4:48 - 4th) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 14 for -2 yards (15-J.Torchio).
|Int
|
2 & 12 - ILL 14(4:21 - 4th) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Sandy INTERCEPTED by 12-T.Toler at ILL 26. 12-T.Toler to ILL 16 for 10 yards (25-K.Joseph).
WISC
Badgers
- FG (6 plays, 15 yards, 3:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 16(4:09 - 4th) 14-N.Watson to ILL 11 for 5 yards (91-J.Woods).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - WISC 11(3:33 - 4th) 14-N.Watson to ILL 7 for 4 yards (5-M.Eifler).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - WISC 7(2:58 - 4th) 14-N.Watson to ILL 1 for 6 yards (3-M.Beason).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - WISC 1(2:19 - 4th) 34-M.Stokke to ILL 1 for no gain (88-K.Randolph).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - WISC 1(1:43 - 4th) 14-N.Watson to ILL 2 for -1 yard (40-S.Cooper91-J.Woods).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - WISC 2(1:06 - 4th) 2-C.Wolf pushed ob at ILL 1 for 1 yard (40-S.Cooper).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - WISC 1(0:59 - 4th) 19-C.Larsh 19 yards Field Goal is Good.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- End of Game (2 plays, 5 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:56 - 4th) 26-J.Van Dyke kicks 57 yards from WIS 35. 4-K.Thompson to ILL 24 for 16 yards (37-G.Groshek).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 24(0:50 - 4th) 12-M.Robinson scrambles to ILL 32 for 8 yards (39-T.Grass).
|Sack
|
2 & 2 - ILL 32(0:27 - 4th) 12-M.Robinson sacked at ILL 29 for -3 yards (98-C.Goetz).
-
ARKST
APLST
17
45
Final ESPN
-
JAXST
FIU
19
10
Final ESP+
-
TULSA
SFLA
42
13
Final ESPN
-
ILL
14WISC
7
45
Final BTN
-
LALAF
UAB
24
20
Final CBSSN
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
0
070 O/U
-13.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
CHARLO
0
049.5 O/U
-16
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
NEB
5OHIOST
0
068.5 O/U
-26
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
23NCST
14UNC
0
060 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
OKLA
TCU
0
059.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
RUT
MICHST
0
044.5 O/U
-11
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
FSU
LVILLE
0
061 O/U
-5
Sat 12:00pm
-
KANSAS
20KSTATE
0
046 O/U
-20.5
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
MERCER
ARMY
0
0
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
CUSE
1CLEM
0
062 O/U
-46.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
AUBURN
MISS
0
071.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
GAS
25CSTCAR
0
051 O/U
-5.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
USM
LIB
0
060.5 O/U
-13
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
TULANE
UCF
0
071.5 O/U
-21
Sat 2:00pm ESP2
-
FAU
22MRSHL
0
051 O/U
-16
Sat 2:30pm
-
UK
MIZZOU
0
047 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:00pm SECN
-
IOWA
PURDUE
0
052 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
3ND
PITT
0
043 O/U
+10
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
MTSU
RICE
0
049.5 O/U
-4
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
17IOWAST
6OKLAST
0
052 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
HOU
NAVY
0
055.5 O/U
+15
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
8PSU
IND
0
062 O/U
+6
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
2BAMA
TENN
0
066 O/U
+21.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
19VATECH
WAKE
0
068 O/U
+10.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
BAYLOR
TEXAS
0
061.5 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
GAST
TROY
0
068.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
TNCHAT
WKY
0
0
Sat 4:00pm ESP3
-
GATECH
BC
0
054.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
WVU
TXTECH
0
054 O/U
+2.5
Sat 5:30pm ESP2
-
WYO
NEVADA
0
051 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
SC
LSU
0
055 O/U
-5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
UTAHST
BOISE
0
052.5 O/U
-17
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
LAMON
SALA
0
056.5 O/U
-15
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
18MICH
21MINN
0
053.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
MD
NWEST
0
054.5 O/U
-11
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
0
066 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
LATECH
TXSA
0
053.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 8:00pm ESPU
-
UVA
11MIAMI
0
055 O/U
-13.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
9CINCY
16SMU
0
056.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP2
-
TXSTSM
12BYU
0
060.5 O/U
-28.5
Sat 10:15pm ESPN
-
AF
SJST
0
062.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UNLV
SDGST
0
050.5 O/U
-14
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
NMEX
COLOST
0
0
FS2