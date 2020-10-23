Drive Chart
|
|
|JAXST
|FIU
Key Players
|
|
J. Samuel
25 RB
163 RuYds, RuTD, 38 ReYds, 5 RECs
|
|
N. Jefferson
6 WR
38 ReYds, ReTD, 2 RECs
Touchdown 2:34
3-S.Norton complete to 6-N.Jefferson. 6-N.Jefferson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
55
yds
02:52
pos
16
9
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|6
|Rushing
|14
|3
|Passing
|9
|3
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-16
|2-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|444
|156
|Total Plays
|81
|43
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|3.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|285
|72
|Rush Attempts
|56
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|3.0
|Yards Passing
|159
|84
|Comp. - Att.
|17-25
|7-19
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|3.4
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|4-26
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-36.3
|5-49.0
|Return Yards
|-11
|53
|Punts - Returns
|2--11
|2-53
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|159
|PASS YDS
|84
|
|
|285
|RUSH YDS
|72
|
|
|444
|TOTAL YDS
|156
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Samuel 5 RB
|J. Samuel
|25
|163
|1
|21
|
U. West 20 RB
|U. West
|24
|116
|0
|33
|
Z. Webb 10 QB
|Z. Webb
|3
|15
|0
|8
|
Z. Cooper 6 QB
|Z. Cooper
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Edwards 9 WR
|A. Edwards
|3
|3
|62
|0
|24
|
J. Samuel 5 RB
|J. Samuel
|5
|5
|38
|0
|21
|
U. West 20 RB
|U. West
|3
|3
|26
|0
|20
|
Q. Charleston 19 WR
|Q. Charleston
|6
|3
|17
|0
|9
|
J. Scott 14 WR
|J. Scott
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
L. McVay 86 WR
|L. McVay
|2
|2
|7
|0
|8
|
T. Barry 4 TE
|T. Barry
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Harper 1 S
|N. Harper
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Luttrell 92 DL
|J. Luttrell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Feaster 18 CB
|M. Feaster
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Coleman 2 DE
|D. Coleman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hardie 91 DL
|C. Hardie
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
G. Steele 6 CB
|G. Steele
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Benton 8 LB
|M. Benton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Swain 30 DE
|J. Swain
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Nesby 99 DL
|A. Nesby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 14 S
|J. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tullis 28 LB
|S. Tullis
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Joiner 9 S
|D. Joiner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
U. Sanders 12 LB
|U. Sanders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Gowdy 7 CB
|Y. Gowdy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Woodard 24 LB
|Z. Woodard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fuqua 23 LB
|K. Fuqua
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 3 LB
|M. Clark
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Karajic 47 K
|A. Karajic
|4/5
|39
|1/1
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Knight 87 P
|P. Knight
|3
|36.3
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jones 15 WR
|J. Jones
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|
M. Henry 11 S
|M. Henry
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|
Z. Woodard 24 LB
|Z. Woodard
|1
|-10.0
|-10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Norton 3 QB
|S. Norton
|5/14
|66
|1
|0
|
M. Bortenschlager 12 QB
|M. Bortenschlager
|2/5
|18
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Price 24 RB
|D. Price
|9
|43
|0
|16
|
S. Peterson Jr. 33 RB
|S. Peterson Jr.
|5
|17
|0
|6
|
S. Norton 3 QB
|S. Norton
|4
|5
|0
|10
|
L. Joseph 8 RB
|L. Joseph
|3
|5
|0
|2
|
M. Bortenschlager 12 QB
|M. Bortenschlager
|3
|2
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Jefferson 6 WR
|N. Jefferson
|6
|2
|38
|1
|32
|
B. Singleton 2 WR
|B. Singleton
|5
|4
|32
|0
|16
|
K. Mitchell 80 WR
|K. Mitchell
|3
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
C. Lynum 17 WR
|C. Lynum
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Williams 87 TE
|K. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Price 24 RB
|D. Price
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Fairweather 13 TE
|R. Fairweather
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Powell 11 LB
|J. Powell
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall 0 DB
|D. Hall
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 7 DB
|J. Turner
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Dames 4 DB
|R. Dames
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Maeva 58 LB
|T. Maeva
|6-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Gates 9 LB
|J. Gates
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Dames 3 DB
|R. Dames
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Strickland 99 DL
|D. Strickland
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mercier 92 DL
|J. Mercier
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 10 LB
|D. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Taylor 97 DL
|K. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 94 DL
|K. Oliver
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Anderson 26 DB
|J. Anderson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 53 LB
|T. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Whittaker 5 DL
|C. Whittaker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Curtis 90 DL
|N. Curtis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jacques-Louis 45 LB
|R. Jacques-Louis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. McCray 22 DB
|B. McCray
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 98 DL
|J. Woods
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Gabriel 0 K
|C. Gabriel
|1/2
|37
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Heatherly 39 P
|T. Heatherly
|5
|49.0
|1
|69
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Dames 4 DB
|R. Dames
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Singleton 2 WR
|B. Singleton
|2
|26.5
|39
|0
FIU
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 88-A.Karajic kicks 40 yards from JVS 35 to FIU 25 fair catch by 13-R.Fairweather.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 25(15:00 - 1st) 24-D.Price to FIU 27 for 2 yards (9-D.Joiner91-C.Hardie).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - FIU 27(14:28 - 1st) 24-D.Price to FIU 31 for 4 yards (1-N.Harper19-M.Clark).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - FIU 31(13:54 - 1st) 3-S.Norton incomplete. Intended for 6-N.Jefferson.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - FIU 31(13:48 - 1st) 39-T.Heatherly punts 69 yards from FIU 31 to JVS End Zone. touchback.
JAXST
Gamecocks
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 20(13:38 - 1st) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 86-L.McVay. 86-L.McVay to JVS 19 for -1 yard (26-J.Anderson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - JAXST 19(13:09 - 1st) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 5-J.Samuel. 5-J.Samuel to JVS 22 for 3 yards (4-R.Dames).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - JAXST 22(12:36 - 1st) 6-Z.Cooper sacked at JVS 16 for -6 yards (58-T.Maeva).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - JAXST 16(12:08 - 1st) 87-P.Knight punts 38 yards from JVS 16. 2-B.Singleton to JVS 40 for 14 yards (19-M.Clark).
FIU
Panthers
- FG (5 plays, 20 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 40(11:55 - 1st) 24-D.Price to JVS 36 for 4 yards (91-C.Hardie).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - FIU 36(11:25 - 1st) 24-D.Price to JVS 26 for 10 yards (1-N.Harper).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 26(11:10 - 1st) 3-S.Norton to JVS 28 for -2 yards (24-Z.Woodard).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 12 - FIU 28(10:31 - 1st) 3-S.Norton complete to 2-B.Singleton. 2-B.Singleton to JVS 20 for 8 yards (18-M.Feaster).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - FIU 20(9:57 - 1st) 3-S.Norton incomplete. Intended for 6-N.Jefferson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - FIU 20(9:50 - 1st) 0-C.Gabriel 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
JAXST
Gamecocks
- FG (10 plays, 62 yards, 3:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:45 - 1st) 39-T.Heatherly kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to JVS End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 25(9:45 - 1st) 20-U.West to JVS 30 for 5 yards (9-J.Gates).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - JAXST 30(9:16 - 1st) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 86-L.McVay. 86-L.McVay to JVS 38 for 8 yards (0-D.Hall).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 38(8:42 - 1st) 20-U.West to JVS 34 for -4 yards (99-D.Strickland).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 14 - JAXST 34(8:03 - 1st) 20-U.West to JVS 36 for 2 yards (11-J.Powell).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 12 - JAXST 36(7:29 - 1st) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 9-A.Edwards. 9-A.Edwards to FIU 40 for 24 yards (4-R.Dames).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 40(6:58 - 1st) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 9-A.Edwards. 9-A.Edwards to FIU 18 for 22 yards (4-R.Dames).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 18(6:22 - 1st) 6-Z.Cooper incomplete. Intended for 19-Q.Charleston.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - JAXST 18(6:17 - 1st) 6-Z.Cooper incomplete. Intended for 19-Q.Charleston.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - JAXST 18(6:12 - 1st) Penalty on FIU 97-K.Taylor Offside 5 yards enforced at FIU 18. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - JAXST 13(6:08 - 1st) 6-Z.Cooper incomplete. Intended for 14-J.Scott.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - JAXST 13(6:03 - 1st) 88-A.Karajic 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
FIU
Panthers
- Fumble (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:58 - 1st) 88-A.Karajic kicks 40 yards from JVS 35 to FIU 25 fair catch by 13-R.Fairweather.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 25(5:58 - 1st) 33-S.Peterson to FIU 27 for 2 yards (99-A.Nesby).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - FIU 27(5:40 - 1st) 33-S.Peterson to FIU 29 for 2 yards (30-J.Swain).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - FIU 29(5:02 - 1st) 3-S.Norton complete to 2-B.Singleton. 2-B.Singleton to FIU 33 for 4 yards (6-G.Steele).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - FIU 33(4:26 - 1st) 39-T.Heatherly punts 64 yards from FIU 33. 15-J.Jones to JVS 3 FUMBLES. 15-J.Jones to JVS 2 for -1 yard (28-J.Walker).
JAXST
Gamecocks
- TD (15 plays, 98 yards, 4:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 2(4:15 - 1st) 5-J.Samuel to JVS 10 for 8 yards (10-D.Jackson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - JAXST 10(3:38 - 1st) 5-J.Samuel to JVS 17 for 7 yards (7-J.Turner58-T.Maeva).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 17(3:04 - 1st) 5-J.Samuel to JVS 19 for 2 yards (58-T.Maeva).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - JAXST 19(2:21 - 1st) 10-Z.Webb complete to 5-J.Samuel. 5-J.Samuel to JVS 24 for 5 yards (7-J.Turner58-T.Maeva).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - JAXST 24(1:42 - 1st) 10-Z.Webb to JVS 32 for 8 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 32(1:11 - 1st) 5-J.Samuel to JVS 33 for 1 yard (92-J.Mercier).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 9 - JAXST 33(0:49 - 1st) 5-J.Samuel to JVS 50 for 17 yards (7-J.Turner).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 50(0:11 - 1st) 20-U.West to JVS 49 for -1 yard (9-J.Gates92-J.Mercier).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 11 - JAXST 49(15:00 - 2nd) 10-Z.Webb complete to 5-J.Samuel. 5-J.Samuel to FIU 30 for 21 yards (0-D.Hall).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 30(14:26 - 2nd) 5-J.Samuel to FIU 12 for 18 yards (3-R.Dames).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 12(13:53 - 2nd) 5-J.Samuel pushed ob at FIU 10 for 2 yards (92-J.Mercier).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - JAXST 10(13:09 - 2nd) 10-Z.Webb complete to 20-U.West. 20-U.West to FIU 9 for 1 yard (3-R.Dames).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - JAXST 9(12:31 - 2nd) 10-Z.Webb to FIU 3 for 6 yards (53-T.Jones).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - JAXST 3(11:54 - 2nd) 5-J.Samuel to FIU 3 for no gain (58-T.Maeva). Penalty on FIU 93-H.Omu Offside 1 yards enforced at FIU 3. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - JAXST 2(11:47 - 2nd) 5-J.Samuel runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:43 - 2nd) 88-A.Karajic extra point is good.
FIU
Panthers
- Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 2:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:43 - 2nd) 88-A.Karajic kicks 65 yards from JVS 35 to FIU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 25(11:43 - 2nd) 24-D.Price to FIU 25 for no gain (23-K.Fuqua28-S.Tullis).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - FIU 25(11:10 - 2nd) 12-M.Bortenschlager scrambles to FIU 31 for 6 yards (8-M.Benton23-K.Fuqua).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 4 - FIU 31(10:37 - 2nd) 12-M.Bortenschlager complete to 80-K.Mitchell. 80-K.Mitchell to FIU 45 for 14 yards (18-M.Feaster).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 45(10:03 - 2nd) 12-M.Bortenschlager runs ob at FIU 49 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - FIU 49(9:36 - 2nd) 12-M.Bortenschlager incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Lynum.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - FIU 49(9:29 - 2nd) 12-M.Bortenschlager sacked at FIU 41 for -8 yards (91-C.Hardie).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - FIU 41(8:54 - 2nd) 39-T.Heatherly punts 36 yards from FIU 41. 24-Z.Woodard to JVS 23 FUMBLES. out of bounds at the JVS 13.
JAXST
Gamecocks
- FG (14 plays, 65 yards, 6:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 13(8:43 - 2nd) 10-Z.Webb complete to 19-Q.Charleston. 19-Q.Charleston to JVS 16 for 3 yards (9-J.Gates).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - JAXST 16(8:20 - 2nd) 20-U.West to JVS 20 for 4 yards (11-J.Powell).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - JAXST 20(7:43 - 2nd) 10-Z.Webb complete to 20-U.West. 20-U.West pushed ob at JVS 25 for 5 yards (58-T.Maeva).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 25(7:11 - 2nd) 20-U.West to JVS 38 for 13 yards (0-D.Hall).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 38(6:48 - 2nd) 10-Z.Webb complete to 14-J.Scott. 14-J.Scott to JVS 47 for 9 yards (26-J.Anderson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - JAXST 47(6:32 - 2nd) 20-U.West to FIU 49 for 4 yards (99-D.Strickland).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 49(6:18 - 2nd) 20-U.West to FIU 43 for 6 yards (11-J.Powell).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - JAXST 43(5:43 - 2nd) 10-Z.Webb incomplete. Intended for 14-J.Scott. Team penalty on FIU Offside 5 yards enforced at FIU 43. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 38(5:37 - 2nd) 20-U.West to FIU 32 for 6 yards (5-C.Whittaker).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - JAXST 32(4:50 - 2nd) 20-U.West to FIU 36 for -4 yards (4-R.Dames). Penalty on JVS 56-C.Hill Holding 10 yards enforced at FIU 32. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 14 - JAXST 42(4:24 - 2nd) 10-Z.Webb sacked at FIU 48 for -6 yards. Penalty on FIU 92-J.Mercier Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FIU 42. No Play. (90-N.Curtis).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 27(4:12 - 2nd) 20-U.West to FIU 24 for 3 yards (9-J.Gates).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - JAXST 24(3:37 - 2nd) 20-U.West to FIU 23 for 1 yard (97-K.Taylor94-K.Oliver).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - JAXST 23(3:00 - 2nd) 10-Z.Webb to FIU 22 for 1 yard (58-T.Maeva).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - JAXST 22(2:13 - 2nd) 88-A.Karajic 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
FIU
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:08 - 2nd) 88-A.Karajic kicks 40 yards from JVS 35 to FIU 25 fair catch by 13-R.Fairweather.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 25(2:08 - 2nd) 12-M.Bortenschlager incomplete. Intended for 24-D.Price.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - FIU 25(2:03 - 2nd) 12-M.Bortenschlager complete to 2-B.Singleton. 2-B.Singleton to FIU 29 for 4 yards (7-Y.Gowdy).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - FIU 29(1:33 - 2nd) 12-M.Bortenschlager incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - FIU 29(1:24 - 2nd) 39-T.Heatherly punts 37 yards from FIU 29 to JVS 34 fair catch by 19-Q.Charleston.
JAXST
Gamecocks
- Halftime (4 plays, 18 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 34(1:17 - 2nd) 5-J.Samuel to JVS 43 for 9 yards (0-D.Hall).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - JAXST 43(1:01 - 2nd) 5-J.Samuel to JVS 45 for 2 yards (58-T.Maeva).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 45(0:32 - 2nd) 10-Z.Webb incomplete. Intended for 19-Q.Charleston.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAXST 45(0:27 - 2nd) 5-J.Samuel to FIU 48 for 7 yards (58-T.Maeva).
JAXST
Gamecocks
- FG (10 plays, 72 yards, 5:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-T.Heatherly kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to JVS End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 5-J.Samuel to JVS 28 for 3 yards (92-J.Mercier).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - JAXST 28(14:30 - 3rd) 5-J.Samuel to JVS 42 for 14 yards (7-J.Turner3-R.Dames).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 42(14:03 - 3rd) 10-Z.Webb complete to 5-J.Samuel. 5-J.Samuel to FIU 48 for 10 yards (0-D.Hall).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 48(13:21 - 3rd) 20-U.West to FIU 45 for 3 yards (90-N.Curtis).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - JAXST 45(12:45 - 3rd) 10-Z.Webb complete to 19-Q.Charleston. 19-Q.Charleston to FIU 40 for 5 yards (0-D.Hall).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - JAXST 40(12:00 - 3rd) 5-J.Samuel to FIU 38 for 2 yards (99-D.Strickland).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 38(11:26 - 3rd) 20-U.West to FIU 5 for 33 yards (4-R.Dames).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - JAXST 5(11:07 - 3rd) 20-U.West to FIU 3 for 2 yards (9-J.Gates94-K.Oliver).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - JAXST 3(10:40 - 3rd) 20-U.West to FIU 3 for no gain (11-J.Powell22-B.McCray).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - JAXST 3(10:02 - 3rd) 10-Z.Webb incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Barry.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - JAXST 3(9:58 - 3rd) 88-A.Karajic 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
FIU
Panthers
- Fumble (4 plays, 29 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:54 - 3rd) 88-A.Karajic kicks 40 yards from JVS 35 to FIU 25 fair catch by 4-R.Dames.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 25(9:53 - 3rd) 24-D.Price pushed ob at FIU 41 for 16 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 41(9:21 - 3rd) 24-D.Price to FIU 44 for 3 yards (1-N.Harper9-D.Joiner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - FIU 44(8:40 - 3rd) 3-S.Norton incomplete. Intended for 6-N.Jefferson.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - FIU 44(8:33 - 3rd) 3-S.Norton scrambles to JVS 46 FUMBLES (6-G.Steele). 95-R.Johnson to JVS 46 for no gain.
JAXST
Gamecocks
- Missed FG (6 plays, 39 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 46(8:20 - 3rd) 5-J.Samuel to FIU 33 for 21 yards (4-R.Dames).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 33(8:02 - 3rd) 10-Z.Webb complete to 9-A.Edwards. 9-A.Edwards pushed ob at FIU 17 for 16 yards (4-R.Dames).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 17(7:29 - 3rd) 5-J.Samuel to FIU 15 for 2 yards (0-D.Hall). Penalty on JVS 44-L.Rice Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FIU 15.
|No Gain
|
1 & 23 - JAXST 30(7:11 - 3rd) 10-Z.Webb incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Barry.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 23 - JAXST 30(7:03 - 3rd) 5-J.Samuel to FIU 22 for 8 yards (7-J.Turner).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 15 - JAXST 22(6:17 - 3rd) 20-U.West to FIU 15 for 7 yards (94-K.Oliver).
FIU
Panthers
- TD (7 plays, 55 yards, 2:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 45(5:20 - 3rd) 33-S.Peterson to JVS 49 for 6 yards (2-D.Coleman).
|+32 YD
|
2 & 4 - FIU 49(5:10 - 3rd) 3-S.Norton complete to 6-N.Jefferson. 6-N.Jefferson to JVS 17 for 32 yards (1-N.Harper).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 17(5:00 - 3rd) 33-S.Peterson to JVS 11 for 6 yards (1-N.Harper8-M.Benton).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - FIU 11(4:43 - 3rd) 33-S.Peterson to JVS 10 for 1 yard (2-D.Coleman).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - FIU 10(4:20 - 3rd) 24-D.Price to JVS 4 for 6 yards (8-M.Benton).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 4 - FIU 4(3:20 - 3rd) 24-D.Price to JVS 6 for -2 yards (1-N.Harper).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - FIU 6(2:34 - 3rd) 3-S.Norton complete to 6-N.Jefferson. 6-N.Jefferson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:28 - 3rd) 0-C.Gabriel extra point is good.
JAXST
Gamecocks
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:28 - 3rd) 39-T.Heatherly kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to JVS End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 25(2:28 - 3rd) 5-J.Samuel to JVS 32 for 7 yards (9-J.Gates26-J.Anderson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - JAXST 32(2:03 - 3rd) 10-Z.Webb complete to 5-J.Samuel. 5-J.Samuel to JVS 31 for -1 yard (4-R.Dames).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - JAXST 31(1:30 - 3rd) 10-Z.Webb incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - JAXST 31(1:24 - 3rd) 87-P.Knight punts 45 yards from JVS 31. 2-B.Singleton to JVS 37 for 39 yards (19-M.Clark).
FIU
Panthers
- Missed FG (5 plays, 14 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 37(1:08 - 3rd) 3-S.Norton incomplete. Intended for 80-K.Mitchell.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - FIU 37(1:00 - 3rd) 3-S.Norton complete to 2-B.Singleton. 2-B.Singleton to JVS 21 for 16 yards (14-J.Harris23-K.Fuqua).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 21(0:17 - 3rd) 3-S.Norton incomplete. Intended for 6-N.Jefferson.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - FIU 21(0:11 - 3rd) 8-L.Joseph to JVS 19 for 2 yards (12-U.Sanders).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - FIU 19(15:00 - 4th) 3-S.Norton sacked at JVS 23 for -4 yards (28-S.Tullis).
|No Good
|
4 & 12 - FIU 23(14:23 - 4th) 0-C.Gabriel 40 yards Field Goal is No Good.
JAXST
Gamecocks
- Punt (5 plays, 21 yards, 2:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 23(14:17 - 4th) 20-U.West to JVS 22 for -1 yard (97-K.Taylor).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 11 - JAXST 22(13:46 - 4th) 10-Z.Webb complete to 20-U.West. 20-U.West runs ob at JVS 42 for 20 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 42(13:13 - 4th) 20-U.West to JVS 47 for 5 yards (45-R.Jacques-Louis).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - JAXST 47(12:33 - 4th) 5-J.Samuel to JVS 44 for -3 yards (53-T.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - JAXST 44(11:54 - 4th) 10-Z.Webb incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Barry.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - JAXST 44(11:45 - 4th) 87-P.Knight punts 26 yards from JVS 44 out of bounds at the FIU 30.
FIU
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 30(11:38 - 4th) 8-L.Joseph to FIU 32 for 2 yards (92-J.Luttrell2-D.Coleman).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - FIU 32(11:04 - 4th) 8-L.Joseph to FIU 33 for 1 yard (92-J.Luttrell19-M.Clark).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - FIU 33(10:25 - 4th) 3-S.Norton scrambles to FIU 34 for 1 yard (1-N.Harper6-G.Steele).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - FIU 34(10:06 - 4th) 39-T.Heatherly punts 39 yards from FIU 34 to JVS 27 fair catch by 19-Q.Charleston.
JAXST
Gamecocks
- FG (14 plays, 66 yards, 7:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 27(9:58 - 4th) 5-J.Samuel to JVS 36 for 9 yards (3-R.Dames).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - JAXST 36(9:27 - 4th) 5-J.Samuel to JVS 42 for 6 yards (3-R.Dames).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 42(8:55 - 4th) 5-J.Samuel to JVS 46 for 4 yards (3-R.Dames).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - JAXST 46(8:18 - 4th) 5-J.Samuel to JVS 47 for 1 yard (7-J.Turner).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - JAXST 47(7:38 - 4th) 10-Z.Webb complete to 19-Q.Charleston. 19-Q.Charleston to FIU 44 for 9 yards (7-J.Turner).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 44(7:04 - 4th) 20-U.West to FIU 41 for 3 yards (5-C.Whittaker7-J.Turner).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - JAXST 41(6:26 - 4th) 20-U.West to FIU 35 for 6 yards (3-R.Dames).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - JAXST 35(5:44 - 4th) 20-U.West to FIU 30 for 5 yards (10-D.Jackson11-J.Powell).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 30(5:12 - 4th) 5-J.Samuel to FIU 28 for 2 yards (94-K.Oliver).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - JAXST 28(4:39 - 4th) 5-J.Samuel to FIU 16 for 12 yards (11-J.Powell98-J.Woods).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 16(4:13 - 4th) Penalty on JVS 80-D.Russell False start 5 yards enforced at FIU 16. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 15 - JAXST 21(3:55 - 4th) 20-U.West to FIU 9 for 12 yards (11-J.Powell).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - JAXST 9(3:39 - 4th) 20-U.West to FIU 8 for 1 yard (11-J.Powell).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - JAXST 8(3:16 - 4th) 20-U.West to FIU 7 for 1 yard (11-J.Powell).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - JAXST 7(2:40 - 4th) 88-A.Karajic 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
FIU
Panthers
- Downs (4 plays, 0 yards, 0:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:35 - 4th) 88-A.Karajic kicks 40 yards from JVS 35. 4-R.Dames to FIU 40 for 15 yards (19-M.Clark).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 40(2:26 - 4th) 3-S.Norton incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Singleton.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FIU 40(2:21 - 4th) 3-S.Norton incomplete. Intended for 87-K.Williams.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - FIU 40(2:14 - 4th) 3-S.Norton incomplete. Intended for 80-K.Mitchell.
|No Gain
|
4 & 10 - FIU 40(2:09 - 4th) 3-S.Norton incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Fairweather.
