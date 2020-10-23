Drive Chart
JAXST
FIU

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
J. Samuel 25 RB
163 RuYds, RuTD, 38 ReYds, 5 RECs
N. Jefferson 6 WR
38 ReYds, ReTD, 2 RECs
1st Quarter
Field Goal 9:50
0-C.Gabriel 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
20
yds
02:05
pos
0
3
Field Goal 6:03
88-A.Karajic 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
57
yds
03:42
pos
3
3
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 11:47
5-J.Samuel runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
97
yds
04:04
pos
9
3
Point After TD 11:43
88-A.Karajic extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
3
Field Goal 2:13
88-A.Karajic 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
55
yds
06:30
pos
13
3
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 9:58
88-A.Karajic 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
72
yds
05:02
pos
16
3
Touchdown 2:34
3-S.Norton complete to 6-N.Jefferson. 6-N.Jefferson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
55
yds
02:52
pos
16
9
Point After TD 2:28
0-C.Gabriel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
10
4th Quarter
Field Goal 2:40
88-A.Karajic 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
71
yds
07:18
pos
19
10
Team Stats
1st Downs 26 6
Rushing 14 3
Passing 9 3
Penalty 3 0
3rd Down Conv 6-16 2-11
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 444 156
Total Plays 81 43
Avg Gain 5.5 3.6
Net Yards Rushing 285 72
Rush Attempts 56 24
Avg Rush Yards 5.1 3.0
Yards Passing 159 84
Comp. - Att. 17-25 7-19
Yards Per Pass 5.9 3.4
Penalties - Yards 3-30 4-26
Touchdowns 1 1
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-36.3 5-49.0
Return Yards -11 53
Punts - Returns 2--11 2-53
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Gamecocks 3-1 3103319
Panthers 0-3 307010
Riccardo Silva Stadium Miami, FL
 159 PASS YDS 84
285 RUSH YDS 72
444 TOTAL YDS 156
Gamecocks
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Webb 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.6% 103 0 0 121.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 12 0 0 200.8
Z. Webb 12/17 103 0 0
Z. Cooper 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 56 0 0 121.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.3% 232 0 1 131.6
Z. Cooper 5/8 56 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Samuel 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 163 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 20 1
J. Samuel 25 163 1 21
U. West 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 116 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 15 0
U. West 24 116 0 33
Z. Webb 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
Z. Webb 3 15 0 8
Z. Cooper 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 14 1
Z. Cooper 1 -6 0 -6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
A. Edwards 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 62 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
A. Edwards 3 3 62 0 24
J. Samuel 5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Samuel 5 5 38 0 21
U. West 20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 41 0
U. West 3 3 26 0 20
Q. Charleston 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
Q. Charleston 6 3 17 0 9
J. Scott 14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Scott 2 1 9 0 9
L. McVay 86 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 41 0
L. McVay 2 2 7 0 8
T. Barry 4 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 52 0
T. Barry 3 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Harper 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
N. Harper 7-0 0.0 0
J. Luttrell 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Luttrell 2-0 0.0 0
M. Feaster 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Feaster 2-0 0.0 0
D. Coleman 2 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Coleman 2-1 0.0 0
C. Hardie 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
C. Hardie 2-1 1.0 0
G. Steele 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
G. Steele 2-1 0.0 0
M. Benton 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Benton 2-1 0.0 0
J. Swain 30 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Swain 1-0 0.0 0
A. Nesby 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Nesby 1-0 0.0 0
J. Harris 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
S. Tullis 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
S. Tullis 1-1 1.0 0
D. Joiner 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Joiner 1-1 0.0 0
U. Sanders 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
U. Sanders 1-0 0.0 0
Y. Gowdy 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Y. Gowdy 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Woodard 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Woodard 1-0 0.0 0
K. Fuqua 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
K. Fuqua 1-2 0.0 0
M. Clark 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
M. Clark 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Karajic 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
4/5 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
A. Karajic 4/5 39 1/1 13
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Knight 87 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 36.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 0 0
P. Knight 3 36.3 0 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Jones 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
J. Jones 1 -1.0 -1 0
M. Henry 11 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
M. Henry 1 -1.0 -1 0
Z. Woodard 24 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -10.0 -10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -10.0 -10 0
Z. Woodard 1 -10.0 -10 0
Panthers
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Norton 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
35.7% 66 1 0 98.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 120 2 0 197.5
S. Norton 5/14 66 1 0
M. Bortenschlager 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 18 0 0 70.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 11 0 0 64.1
M. Bortenschlager 2/5 18 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Price 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 148 2
D. Price 9 43 0 16
S. Peterson Jr. 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 54 0
S. Peterson Jr. 5 17 0 6
S. Norton 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -41 0
S. Norton 4 5 0 10
L. Joseph 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
L. Joseph 3 5 0 2
M. Bortenschlager 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
M. Bortenschlager 3 2 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
N. Jefferson 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 2 38 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
N. Jefferson 6 2 38 1 32
B. Singleton 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 50 1
B. Singleton 5 4 32 0 16
K. Mitchell 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
K. Mitchell 3 1 14 0 14
C. Lynum 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Lynum 1 0 0 0 0
K. Williams 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Williams 1 0 0 0 0
D. Price 24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 1
D. Price 1 0 0 0 0
R. Fairweather 13 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
R. Fairweather 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Powell 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
J. Powell 8-1 0.0 0
D. Hall 0 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
D. Hall 7-0 0.0 0
J. Turner 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
J. Turner 7-1 0.0 0
R. Dames 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
R. Dames 7-0 0.0 0
T. Maeva 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
T. Maeva 6-2 1.0 0
J. Gates 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
J. Gates 6-0 0.0 0
R. Dames 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
R. Dames 6-1 0.0 0
D. Strickland 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Strickland 3-0 0.0 0
J. Mercier 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Mercier 3-1 0.0 0
D. Jackson 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Jackson 2-0 0.0 0
K. Taylor 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Taylor 2-0 0.0 0
K. Oliver 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
K. Oliver 2-2 0.0 0
J. Anderson 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Anderson 2-1 0.0 0
T. Jones 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
C. Whittaker 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Whittaker 2-0 0.0 0
N. Curtis 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Curtis 1-0 0.0 0
R. Jacques-Louis 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Jacques-Louis 1-0 0.0 0
B. McCray 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. McCray 0-1 0.0 0
J. Woods 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Woods 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Gabriel 0 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 4/4
C. Gabriel 1/2 37 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Heatherly 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 49.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 0 0
T. Heatherly 5 49.0 1 69
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Dames 4 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
R. Dames 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Singleton 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 26.5 39 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 26.5 39 0
B. Singleton 2 26.5 39 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:38 JAXST 20 1:30 3 -4 Punt
9:45 JAXST 25 3:42 10 62 FG
4:15 JAXST 2 4:04 15 98 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:43 JAXST 13 6:30 14 65 FG
1:17 JAXST 34 0:50 4 18 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 JAXST 25 5:02 10 72 FG
8:20 JAXST 46 2:41 6 39 FG Miss
2:28 JAXST 25 1:04 3 6 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:17 JAXST 23 2:32 5 21 Punt
9:58 JAXST 27 7:18 14 66 FG
2:02 FIU 40 1:24 3 -3 Game
2:02 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FIU 25 1:12 3 6 Punt
11:55 JAXST 40 2:05 5 20 FG
5:58 FIU 25 1:32 3 8 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:43 FIU 25 2:49 6 16 Punt
2:08 FIU 25 0:44 3 4 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:54 FIU 25 1:21 4 29 Fumble
5:20 FIU 45 2:52 7 55 TD
1:08 JAXST 37 0:57 5 14 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:38 FIU 30 1:32 3 4 Punt
2:35 FIU 40 0:26 4 0 Downs
2:35 0:00 0 0

FIU Panthers  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 88-A.Karajic kicks 40 yards from JVS 35 to FIU 25 fair catch by 13-R.Fairweather.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(15:00 - 1st) 24-D.Price to FIU 27 for 2 yards (9-D.Joiner91-C.Hardie).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - FIU 27
(14:28 - 1st) 24-D.Price to FIU 31 for 4 yards (1-N.Harper19-M.Clark).
No Gain
3 & 4 - FIU 31
(13:54 - 1st) 3-S.Norton incomplete. Intended for 6-N.Jefferson.
Punt
4 & 4 - FIU 31
(13:48 - 1st) 39-T.Heatherly punts 69 yards from FIU 31 to JVS End Zone. touchback.

JAXST Gamecocks  - Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 20
(13:38 - 1st) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 86-L.McVay. 86-L.McVay to JVS 19 for -1 yard (26-J.Anderson).
+3 YD
2 & 11 - JAXST 19
(13:09 - 1st) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 5-J.Samuel. 5-J.Samuel to JVS 22 for 3 yards (4-R.Dames).
Sack
3 & 8 - JAXST 22
(12:36 - 1st) 6-Z.Cooper sacked at JVS 16 for -6 yards (58-T.Maeva).
Punt
4 & 14 - JAXST 16
(12:08 - 1st) 87-P.Knight punts 38 yards from JVS 16. 2-B.Singleton to JVS 40 for 14 yards (19-M.Clark).

FIU Panthers  - FG (5 plays, 20 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 40
(11:55 - 1st) 24-D.Price to JVS 36 for 4 yards (91-C.Hardie).
+10 YD
2 & 6 - FIU 36
(11:25 - 1st) 24-D.Price to JVS 26 for 10 yards (1-N.Harper).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 26
(11:10 - 1st) 3-S.Norton to JVS 28 for -2 yards (24-Z.Woodard).
+8 YD
2 & 12 - FIU 28
(10:31 - 1st) 3-S.Norton complete to 2-B.Singleton. 2-B.Singleton to JVS 20 for 8 yards (18-M.Feaster).
No Gain
3 & 4 - FIU 20
(9:57 - 1st) 3-S.Norton incomplete. Intended for 6-N.Jefferson.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - FIU 20
(9:50 - 1st) 0-C.Gabriel 37 yards Field Goal is Good.

JAXST Gamecocks  - FG (10 plays, 62 yards, 3:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:45 - 1st) 39-T.Heatherly kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to JVS End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 25
(9:45 - 1st) 20-U.West to JVS 30 for 5 yards (9-J.Gates).
+8 YD
2 & 5 - JAXST 30
(9:16 - 1st) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 86-L.McVay. 86-L.McVay to JVS 38 for 8 yards (0-D.Hall).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 38
(8:42 - 1st) 20-U.West to JVS 34 for -4 yards (99-D.Strickland).
+2 YD
2 & 14 - JAXST 34
(8:03 - 1st) 20-U.West to JVS 36 for 2 yards (11-J.Powell).
+24 YD
3 & 12 - JAXST 36
(7:29 - 1st) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 9-A.Edwards. 9-A.Edwards to FIU 40 for 24 yards (4-R.Dames).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 40
(6:58 - 1st) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 9-A.Edwards. 9-A.Edwards to FIU 18 for 22 yards (4-R.Dames).
No Gain
1 & 10 - JAXST 18
(6:22 - 1st) 6-Z.Cooper incomplete. Intended for 19-Q.Charleston.
No Gain
2 & 10 - JAXST 18
(6:17 - 1st) 6-Z.Cooper incomplete. Intended for 19-Q.Charleston.
Penalty
3 & 10 - JAXST 18
(6:12 - 1st) Penalty on FIU 97-K.Taylor Offside 5 yards enforced at FIU 18. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 5 - JAXST 13
(6:08 - 1st) 6-Z.Cooper incomplete. Intended for 14-J.Scott.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - JAXST 13
(6:03 - 1st) 88-A.Karajic 30 yards Field Goal is Good.

FIU Panthers  - Fumble (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:58 - 1st) 88-A.Karajic kicks 40 yards from JVS 35 to FIU 25 fair catch by 13-R.Fairweather.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(5:58 - 1st) 33-S.Peterson to FIU 27 for 2 yards (99-A.Nesby).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - FIU 27
(5:40 - 1st) 33-S.Peterson to FIU 29 for 2 yards (30-J.Swain).
+4 YD
3 & 6 - FIU 29
(5:02 - 1st) 3-S.Norton complete to 2-B.Singleton. 2-B.Singleton to FIU 33 for 4 yards (6-G.Steele).
Punt
4 & 2 - FIU 33
(4:26 - 1st) 39-T.Heatherly punts 64 yards from FIU 33. 15-J.Jones to JVS 3 FUMBLES. 15-J.Jones to JVS 2 for -1 yard (28-J.Walker).

JAXST Gamecocks  - TD (15 plays, 98 yards, 4:04 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 2
(4:15 - 1st) 5-J.Samuel to JVS 10 for 8 yards (10-D.Jackson).
+7 YD
2 & 2 - JAXST 10
(3:38 - 1st) 5-J.Samuel to JVS 17 for 7 yards (7-J.Turner58-T.Maeva).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 17
(3:04 - 1st) 5-J.Samuel to JVS 19 for 2 yards (58-T.Maeva).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - JAXST 19
(2:21 - 1st) 10-Z.Webb complete to 5-J.Samuel. 5-J.Samuel to JVS 24 for 5 yards (7-J.Turner58-T.Maeva).
+8 YD
3 & 3 - JAXST 24
(1:42 - 1st) 10-Z.Webb to JVS 32 for 8 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 32
(1:11 - 1st) 5-J.Samuel to JVS 33 for 1 yard (92-J.Mercier).
+17 YD
2 & 9 - JAXST 33
(0:49 - 1st) 5-J.Samuel to JVS 50 for 17 yards (7-J.Turner).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 50
(0:11 - 1st) 20-U.West to JVS 49 for -1 yard (9-J.Gates92-J.Mercier).
+21 YD
2 & 11 - JAXST 49
(15:00 - 2nd) 10-Z.Webb complete to 5-J.Samuel. 5-J.Samuel to FIU 30 for 21 yards (0-D.Hall).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 30
(14:26 - 2nd) 5-J.Samuel to FIU 12 for 18 yards (3-R.Dames).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 12
(13:53 - 2nd) 5-J.Samuel pushed ob at FIU 10 for 2 yards (92-J.Mercier).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - JAXST 10
(13:09 - 2nd) 10-Z.Webb complete to 20-U.West. 20-U.West to FIU 9 for 1 yard (3-R.Dames).
+6 YD
3 & 7 - JAXST 9
(12:31 - 2nd) 10-Z.Webb to FIU 3 for 6 yards (53-T.Jones).
Penalty
4 & 1 - JAXST 3
(11:54 - 2nd) 5-J.Samuel to FIU 3 for no gain (58-T.Maeva). Penalty on FIU 93-H.Omu Offside 1 yards enforced at FIU 3. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - JAXST 2
(11:47 - 2nd) 5-J.Samuel runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:43 - 2nd) 88-A.Karajic extra point is good.

FIU Panthers  - Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 2:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:43 - 2nd) 88-A.Karajic kicks 65 yards from JVS 35 to FIU End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(11:43 - 2nd) 24-D.Price to FIU 25 for no gain (23-K.Fuqua28-S.Tullis).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 25
(11:10 - 2nd) 12-M.Bortenschlager scrambles to FIU 31 for 6 yards (8-M.Benton23-K.Fuqua).
+14 YD
3 & 4 - FIU 31
(10:37 - 2nd) 12-M.Bortenschlager complete to 80-K.Mitchell. 80-K.Mitchell to FIU 45 for 14 yards (18-M.Feaster).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 45
(10:03 - 2nd) 12-M.Bortenschlager runs ob at FIU 49 for 4 yards.
No Gain
2 & 6 - FIU 49
(9:36 - 2nd) 12-M.Bortenschlager incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Lynum.
Sack
3 & 6 - FIU 49
(9:29 - 2nd) 12-M.Bortenschlager sacked at FIU 41 for -8 yards (91-C.Hardie).
Punt
4 & 14 - FIU 41
(8:54 - 2nd) 39-T.Heatherly punts 36 yards from FIU 41. 24-Z.Woodard to JVS 23 FUMBLES. out of bounds at the JVS 13.

JAXST Gamecocks  - FG (14 plays, 65 yards, 6:30 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 13
(8:43 - 2nd) 10-Z.Webb complete to 19-Q.Charleston. 19-Q.Charleston to JVS 16 for 3 yards (9-J.Gates).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - JAXST 16
(8:20 - 2nd) 20-U.West to JVS 20 for 4 yards (11-J.Powell).
+5 YD
3 & 3 - JAXST 20
(7:43 - 2nd) 10-Z.Webb complete to 20-U.West. 20-U.West pushed ob at JVS 25 for 5 yards (58-T.Maeva).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 25
(7:11 - 2nd) 20-U.West to JVS 38 for 13 yards (0-D.Hall).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 38
(6:48 - 2nd) 10-Z.Webb complete to 14-J.Scott. 14-J.Scott to JVS 47 for 9 yards (26-J.Anderson).
+4 YD
2 & 1 - JAXST 47
(6:32 - 2nd) 20-U.West to FIU 49 for 4 yards (99-D.Strickland).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 49
(6:18 - 2nd) 20-U.West to FIU 43 for 6 yards (11-J.Powell).
Penalty
2 & 4 - JAXST 43
(5:43 - 2nd) 10-Z.Webb incomplete. Intended for 14-J.Scott. Team penalty on FIU Offside 5 yards enforced at FIU 43. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 38
(5:37 - 2nd) 20-U.West to FIU 32 for 6 yards (5-C.Whittaker).
Penalty
2 & 4 - JAXST 32
(4:50 - 2nd) 20-U.West to FIU 36 for -4 yards (4-R.Dames). Penalty on JVS 56-C.Hill Holding 10 yards enforced at FIU 32. No Play.
Penalty
2 & 14 - JAXST 42
(4:24 - 2nd) 10-Z.Webb sacked at FIU 48 for -6 yards. Penalty on FIU 92-J.Mercier Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FIU 42. No Play. (90-N.Curtis).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 27
(4:12 - 2nd) 20-U.West to FIU 24 for 3 yards (9-J.Gates).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - JAXST 24
(3:37 - 2nd) 20-U.West to FIU 23 for 1 yard (97-K.Taylor94-K.Oliver).
+1 YD
3 & 6 - JAXST 23
(3:00 - 2nd) 10-Z.Webb to FIU 22 for 1 yard (58-T.Maeva).
Field Goal
4 & 5 - JAXST 22
(2:13 - 2nd) 88-A.Karajic 39 yards Field Goal is Good.

FIU Panthers  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:08 - 2nd) 88-A.Karajic kicks 40 yards from JVS 35 to FIU 25 fair catch by 13-R.Fairweather.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(2:08 - 2nd) 12-M.Bortenschlager incomplete. Intended for 24-D.Price.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 25
(2:03 - 2nd) 12-M.Bortenschlager complete to 2-B.Singleton. 2-B.Singleton to FIU 29 for 4 yards (7-Y.Gowdy).
No Gain
3 & 6 - FIU 29
(1:33 - 2nd) 12-M.Bortenschlager incomplete.
Punt
4 & 6 - FIU 29
(1:24 - 2nd) 39-T.Heatherly punts 37 yards from FIU 29 to JVS 34 fair catch by 19-Q.Charleston.

JAXST Gamecocks  - Halftime (4 plays, 18 yards, 0:50 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 34
(1:17 - 2nd) 5-J.Samuel to JVS 43 for 9 yards (0-D.Hall).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - JAXST 43
(1:01 - 2nd) 5-J.Samuel to JVS 45 for 2 yards (58-T.Maeva).
No Gain
1 & 10 - JAXST 45
(0:32 - 2nd) 10-Z.Webb incomplete. Intended for 19-Q.Charleston.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - JAXST 45
(0:27 - 2nd) 5-J.Samuel to FIU 48 for 7 yards (58-T.Maeva).

JAXST Gamecocks  - FG (10 plays, 72 yards, 5:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 39-T.Heatherly kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to JVS End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 5-J.Samuel to JVS 28 for 3 yards (92-J.Mercier).
+14 YD
2 & 7 - JAXST 28
(14:30 - 3rd) 5-J.Samuel to JVS 42 for 14 yards (7-J.Turner3-R.Dames).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 42
(14:03 - 3rd) 10-Z.Webb complete to 5-J.Samuel. 5-J.Samuel to FIU 48 for 10 yards (0-D.Hall).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 48
(13:21 - 3rd) 20-U.West to FIU 45 for 3 yards (90-N.Curtis).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - JAXST 45
(12:45 - 3rd) 10-Z.Webb complete to 19-Q.Charleston. 19-Q.Charleston to FIU 40 for 5 yards (0-D.Hall).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - JAXST 40
(12:00 - 3rd) 5-J.Samuel to FIU 38 for 2 yards (99-D.Strickland).
+33 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 38
(11:26 - 3rd) 20-U.West to FIU 5 for 33 yards (4-R.Dames).
+2 YD
1 & 5 - JAXST 5
(11:07 - 3rd) 20-U.West to FIU 3 for 2 yards (9-J.Gates94-K.Oliver).
No Gain
2 & 3 - JAXST 3
(10:40 - 3rd) 20-U.West to FIU 3 for no gain (11-J.Powell22-B.McCray).
No Gain
3 & 3 - JAXST 3
(10:02 - 3rd) 10-Z.Webb incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Barry.
Field Goal
4 & 3 - JAXST 3
(9:58 - 3rd) 88-A.Karajic 20 yards Field Goal is Good.

FIU Panthers  - Fumble (4 plays, 29 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:54 - 3rd) 88-A.Karajic kicks 40 yards from JVS 35 to FIU 25 fair catch by 4-R.Dames.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(9:53 - 3rd) 24-D.Price pushed ob at FIU 41 for 16 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 41
(9:21 - 3rd) 24-D.Price to FIU 44 for 3 yards (1-N.Harper9-D.Joiner).
No Gain
2 & 7 - FIU 44
(8:40 - 3rd) 3-S.Norton incomplete. Intended for 6-N.Jefferson.
+10 YD
3 & 7 - FIU 44
(8:33 - 3rd) 3-S.Norton scrambles to JVS 46 FUMBLES (6-G.Steele). 95-R.Johnson to JVS 46 for no gain.

JAXST Gamecocks  - Missed FG (6 plays, 39 yards, 2:41 poss)

Result Play
+21 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 46
(8:20 - 3rd) 5-J.Samuel to FIU 33 for 21 yards (4-R.Dames).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 33
(8:02 - 3rd) 10-Z.Webb complete to 9-A.Edwards. 9-A.Edwards pushed ob at FIU 17 for 16 yards (4-R.Dames).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 17
(7:29 - 3rd) 5-J.Samuel to FIU 15 for 2 yards (0-D.Hall). Penalty on JVS 44-L.Rice Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FIU 15.
No Gain
1 & 23 - JAXST 30
(7:11 - 3rd) 10-Z.Webb incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Barry.
+8 YD
2 & 23 - JAXST 30
(7:03 - 3rd) 5-J.Samuel to FIU 22 for 8 yards (7-J.Turner).
+7 YD
3 & 15 - JAXST 22
(6:17 - 3rd) 20-U.West to FIU 15 for 7 yards (94-K.Oliver).

JAXST Gamecocks

Result Play
No Good
4 & 8 - JAXST 15
(5:39 - 3rd) 88-A.Karajic 32 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 4-R.Dames. 82-J.Underwood to FIU 45 for 8 yards (11-M.Henry).

FIU Panthers  - TD (7 plays, 55 yards, 2:52 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 45
(5:20 - 3rd) 33-S.Peterson to JVS 49 for 6 yards (2-D.Coleman).
+32 YD
2 & 4 - FIU 49
(5:10 - 3rd) 3-S.Norton complete to 6-N.Jefferson. 6-N.Jefferson to JVS 17 for 32 yards (1-N.Harper).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 17
(5:00 - 3rd) 33-S.Peterson to JVS 11 for 6 yards (1-N.Harper8-M.Benton).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - FIU 11
(4:43 - 3rd) 33-S.Peterson to JVS 10 for 1 yard (2-D.Coleman).
+6 YD
3 & 3 - FIU 10
(4:20 - 3rd) 24-D.Price to JVS 4 for 6 yards (8-M.Benton).
-2 YD
1 & 4 - FIU 4
(3:20 - 3rd) 24-D.Price to JVS 6 for -2 yards (1-N.Harper).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - FIU 6
(2:34 - 3rd) 3-S.Norton complete to 6-N.Jefferson. 6-N.Jefferson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:28 - 3rd) 0-C.Gabriel extra point is good.

JAXST Gamecocks  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:28 - 3rd) 39-T.Heatherly kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to JVS End Zone. touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 25
(2:28 - 3rd) 5-J.Samuel to JVS 32 for 7 yards (9-J.Gates26-J.Anderson).
-1 YD
2 & 3 - JAXST 32
(2:03 - 3rd) 10-Z.Webb complete to 5-J.Samuel. 5-J.Samuel to JVS 31 for -1 yard (4-R.Dames).
No Gain
3 & 4 - JAXST 31
(1:30 - 3rd) 10-Z.Webb incomplete.
Punt
4 & 4 - JAXST 31
(1:24 - 3rd) 87-P.Knight punts 45 yards from JVS 31. 2-B.Singleton to JVS 37 for 39 yards (19-M.Clark).

FIU Panthers  - Missed FG (5 plays, 14 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 37
(1:08 - 3rd) 3-S.Norton incomplete. Intended for 80-K.Mitchell.
+16 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 37
(1:00 - 3rd) 3-S.Norton complete to 2-B.Singleton. 2-B.Singleton to JVS 21 for 16 yards (14-J.Harris23-K.Fuqua).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 21
(0:17 - 3rd) 3-S.Norton incomplete. Intended for 6-N.Jefferson.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 21
(0:11 - 3rd) 8-L.Joseph to JVS 19 for 2 yards (12-U.Sanders).
Sack
3 & 8 - FIU 19
(15:00 - 4th) 3-S.Norton sacked at JVS 23 for -4 yards (28-S.Tullis).
No Good
4 & 12 - FIU 23
(14:23 - 4th) 0-C.Gabriel 40 yards Field Goal is No Good.

JAXST Gamecocks  - Punt (5 plays, 21 yards, 2:32 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 23
(14:17 - 4th) 20-U.West to JVS 22 for -1 yard (97-K.Taylor).
+20 YD
2 & 11 - JAXST 22
(13:46 - 4th) 10-Z.Webb complete to 20-U.West. 20-U.West runs ob at JVS 42 for 20 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 42
(13:13 - 4th) 20-U.West to JVS 47 for 5 yards (45-R.Jacques-Louis).
-3 YD
2 & 5 - JAXST 47
(12:33 - 4th) 5-J.Samuel to JVS 44 for -3 yards (53-T.Jones).
No Gain
3 & 8 - JAXST 44
(11:54 - 4th) 10-Z.Webb incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Barry.
Punt
4 & 8 - JAXST 44
(11:45 - 4th) 87-P.Knight punts 26 yards from JVS 44 out of bounds at the FIU 30.

FIU Panthers  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 30
(11:38 - 4th) 8-L.Joseph to FIU 32 for 2 yards (92-J.Luttrell2-D.Coleman).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - FIU 32
(11:04 - 4th) 8-L.Joseph to FIU 33 for 1 yard (92-J.Luttrell19-M.Clark).
+1 YD
3 & 7 - FIU 33
(10:25 - 4th) 3-S.Norton scrambles to FIU 34 for 1 yard (1-N.Harper6-G.Steele).
Punt
4 & 6 - FIU 34
(10:06 - 4th) 39-T.Heatherly punts 39 yards from FIU 34 to JVS 27 fair catch by 19-Q.Charleston.

JAXST Gamecocks  - FG (14 plays, 66 yards, 7:18 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 27
(9:58 - 4th) 5-J.Samuel to JVS 36 for 9 yards (3-R.Dames).
+6 YD
2 & 1 - JAXST 36
(9:27 - 4th) 5-J.Samuel to JVS 42 for 6 yards (3-R.Dames).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 42
(8:55 - 4th) 5-J.Samuel to JVS 46 for 4 yards (3-R.Dames).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - JAXST 46
(8:18 - 4th) 5-J.Samuel to JVS 47 for 1 yard (7-J.Turner).
+9 YD
3 & 5 - JAXST 47
(7:38 - 4th) 10-Z.Webb complete to 19-Q.Charleston. 19-Q.Charleston to FIU 44 for 9 yards (7-J.Turner).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 44
(7:04 - 4th) 20-U.West to FIU 41 for 3 yards (5-C.Whittaker7-J.Turner).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - JAXST 41
(6:26 - 4th) 20-U.West to FIU 35 for 6 yards (3-R.Dames).
+5 YD
3 & 1 - JAXST 35
(5:44 - 4th) 20-U.West to FIU 30 for 5 yards (10-D.Jackson11-J.Powell).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 30
(5:12 - 4th) 5-J.Samuel to FIU 28 for 2 yards (94-K.Oliver).
+12 YD
2 & 8 - JAXST 28
(4:39 - 4th) 5-J.Samuel to FIU 16 for 12 yards (11-J.Powell98-J.Woods).
Penalty
1 & 10 - JAXST 16
(4:13 - 4th) Penalty on JVS 80-D.Russell False start 5 yards enforced at FIU 16. No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 15 - JAXST 21
(3:55 - 4th) 20-U.West to FIU 9 for 12 yards (11-J.Powell).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - JAXST 9
(3:39 - 4th) 20-U.West to FIU 8 for 1 yard (11-J.Powell).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - JAXST 8
(3:16 - 4th) 20-U.West to FIU 7 for 1 yard (11-J.Powell).
Field Goal
4 & 1 - JAXST 7
(2:40 - 4th) 88-A.Karajic 23 yards Field Goal is Good.

FIU Panthers  - Downs (4 plays, 0 yards, 0:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:35 - 4th) 88-A.Karajic kicks 40 yards from JVS 35. 4-R.Dames to FIU 40 for 15 yards (19-M.Clark).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 40
(2:26 - 4th) 3-S.Norton incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Singleton.
No Gain
2 & 10 - FIU 40
(2:21 - 4th) 3-S.Norton incomplete. Intended for 87-K.Williams.
No Gain
3 & 10 - FIU 40
(2:14 - 4th) 3-S.Norton incomplete. Intended for 80-K.Mitchell.
No Gain
4 & 10 - FIU 40
(2:09 - 4th) 3-S.Norton incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Fairweather.

JAXST Gamecocks  - End of Game (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 40
(2:02 - 4th) kneels at FIU 41 for -1 yard.
-1 YD
2 & 11 - JAXST 41
(1:23 - 4th) kneels at FIU 42 for -1 yard.
-1 YD
3 & 12 - JAXST 42
(0:38 - 4th) kneels at FIU 43 for -1 yard.
