Drive Chart
|
|
|LALAF
|UAB
Preview not available
Preview not available
Touchdown 0:34
44-C.Neenan kicks 65 yards from UAB 35. 21-C.Smith runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
00:15
pos
9
13
Touchdown 0:29
1-L.Lewis complete to 18-J.Williams. 18-J.Williams runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
73
yds
03:20
pos
16
20
Touchdown 6:40
1-L.Lewis complete to 24-P.Migl. 24-P.Migl runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
71
yds
06:40
pos
23
20
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|17
|Rushing
|9
|9
|Passing
|5
|7
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-15
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|286
|285
|Total Plays
|62
|63
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|134
|175
|Rush Attempts
|42
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|4.4
|Yards Passing
|152
|110
|Comp. - Att.
|12-20
|10-23
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|4.8
|Penalties - Yards
|6-52
|10-90
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-48.0
|3-41.0
|Return Yards
|17
|7
|Punts - Returns
|1--1
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-18
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|152
|PASS YDS
|110
|
|
|134
|RUSH YDS
|175
|
|
|286
|TOTAL YDS
|285
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Lewis 1 QB
|L. Lewis
|12/20
|152
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Mitchell 15 RB
|E. Mitchell
|21
|67
|0
|13
|
L. Lewis 1 QB
|L. Lewis
|7
|34
|0
|14
|
C. Smith 21 RB
|C. Smith
|6
|22
|0
|7
|
T. Ragas 9 RB
|T. Ragas
|6
|18
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Lacy 2 WR
|K. Lacy
|3
|2
|43
|0
|25
|
J. Williams 18 WR
|J. Williams
|3
|2
|40
|1
|23
|
C. Smith 21 RB
|C. Smith
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
E. Mitchell 15 RB
|E. Mitchell
|3
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
N. Johnson 87 TE
|N. Johnson
|2
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
P. Migl 24 TE
|P. Migl
|2
|1
|9
|1
|9
|
E. Rogers Jr. 6 WR
|E. Rogers Jr.
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
P. LeBlanc 29 WR
|P. LeBlanc
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
K. Carter 26 WR
|K. Carter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Fleming 17 WR
|D. Fleming
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Ragas 9 RB
|T. Ragas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
F. Gardner 7 LB
|F. Gardner
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCaskill 2 LB
|L. McCaskill
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Trahan 24 S
|B. Trahan
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Jones 10 LB
|A. Jones
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dillon 3 LB
|J. Dillon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Humphrey 99 DL
|T. Humphrey
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Manac 17 LB
|C. Manac
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 28 S
|J. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Narcisse 90 DL
|M. Narcisse
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Quibodeaux 43 LB
|J. Quibodeaux
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Amos 21 CB
|T. Amos
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Russell 27 WR
|T. Russell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Hill 4 DL
|Z. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Guidry 33 LB
|T. Guidry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Mensah 13 S
|P. Mensah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Solomon 27 S
|C. Solomon
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
E. Garror 19 CB
|E. Garror
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Hughes 33 WR
|P. Hughes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wisham 23 RB
|T. Wisham
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Snyder 36 K
|N. Snyder
|1/1
|21
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Byrns 47 P
|R. Byrns
|3
|48.0
|2
|74
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Smith 21 RB
|C. Smith
|4
|40.0
|100
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Garror 19 CB
|E. Garror
|1
|-1.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Lucero 12 QB
|B. Lucero
|10/23
|110
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Brown 4 RB
|S. Brown
|28
|128
|2
|18
|
D. McBride 22 RB
|D. McBride
|8
|37
|0
|10
|
L. Stanley 2 RB
|L. Stanley
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Lucero 12 QB
|B. Lucero
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Davis 87 WR
|R. Davis
|2
|2
|34
|0
|28
|
H. Pittman 10 TE
|H. Pittman
|4
|2
|22
|0
|17
|
A. Watkins Jr. 6 WR
|A. Watkins Jr.
|7
|2
|17
|0
|12
|
G. Prince 20 TE
|G. Prince
|2
|2
|17
|0
|18
|
T. Shropshire 15 WR
|T. Shropshire
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Mitchell 5 WR
|M. Mitchell
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
S. Brown 4 RB
|S. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Johnson-Sanders 3 WR
|R. Johnson-Sanders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Moll 6 LB
|K. Moll
|9-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Wilder 50 LB
|N. Wilder
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 22 LB
|J. Smith
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harris 1 CB
|B. Harris
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. McWilliams 99 DL
|F. McWilliams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Moultrie 44 DL
|A. Moultrie
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taylor 23 LB
|T. Taylor
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Boler 21 S
|W. Boler
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Miller 26 S
|D. Miller
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bynum 20 CB
|D. Bynum
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Marshall 8 CB
|T. Marshall
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Stanley 95 DL
|M. Stanley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Sanders 11 LB
|K. Sanders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Turner 10 DL
|T. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Eason Jr. 37 LB
|N. Eason Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Miller 27 S
|D. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner 14 S
|D. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fair 90 DL
|T. Fair
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Quinn 19 K
|M. Quinn
|2/2
|33
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Greenwell 98 P
|K. Greenwell
|3
|41.0
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Mitchell 5 WR
|M. Mitchell
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-N.Snyder kicks 55 yards from ULL 35 out of bounds at the UAB 10.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 35(15:00 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 35(14:54 - 1st) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 39 for 4 yards (28-J.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UAB 39(14:20 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 4-S.Brown.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - UAB 39(14:14 - 1st) 98-K.Greenwell punts 35 yards from UAB 39 to ULL 26 fair catch by 19-E.Garror.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 26(14:08 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis sacked at ULL 19 for -7 yards (6-K.Moll).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 17 - LALAF 19(13:32 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 21 for 2 yards (44-A.Moultrie).
|Penalty
|
3 & 15 - LALAF 21(12:54 - 1st) Team penalty on UAB Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ULL 21. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - LALAF 26(12:41 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 6-E.Rogers. 6-E.Rogers to ULL 34 for 8 yards (21-W.Boler).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - LALAF 34(11:58 - 1st) 47-R.Byrns punts 41 yards from ULL 34. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 32 for 7 yards (28-J.Johnson).
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (5 plays, -4 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 32(11:47 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UAB 34 for 2 yards (4-Z.Hill).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - UAB 34(11:13 - 1st) Penalty on UAB 67-C.Wood False start 5 yards enforced at UAB 34. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - UAB 29(11:00 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 10-H.Pittman.
|Penalty
|
3 & 13 - UAB 29(10:53 - 1st) Penalty on UAB 61-M.Trehern False start 5 yards enforced at UAB 29. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 18 - UAB 24(10:53 - 1st) 4-S.Brown pushed ob at UAB 28 for 4 yards (24-B.Trahan).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - UAB 28(10:48 - 1st) 98-K.Greenwell punts 39 yards from UAB 28 to ULL 33 fair catch by 19-E.Garror.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Downs (9 plays, 29 yards, 3:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 33(10:40 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 37 for 4 yards (8-T.Marshall).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - LALAF 37(10:17 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 43 for 6 yards (22-J.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 43(9:58 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 45 for 2 yards (50-N.Wilder).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - LALAF 45(9:20 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis scrambles to UAB 48 for 7 yards (6-K.Moll).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - LALAF 48(8:57 - 1st) 21-C.Smith to UAB 45 for 3 yards (6-K.Moll).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 45(8:27 - 1st) 21-C.Smith to UAB 41 for 4 yards (23-T.Taylor).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - LALAF 41(8:01 - 1st) 21-C.Smith to UAB 40 for 1 yard (99-F.McWilliams).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - LALAF 40(7:26 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to UAB 38 for 2 yards (37-N.Eason).
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - LALAF 38(6:54 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 15-E.Mitchell.
UAB
Blazers
- FG (11 plays, 47 yards, 4:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 38(6:48 - 1st) 22-D.McBride to UAB 37 for -1 yard (43-J.Quibodeaux).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - UAB 37(6:21 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to UAB 42 for 5 yards (19-E.Garror).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 6 - UAB 42(5:46 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero complete to 20-G.Prince. 20-G.Prince to ULL 40 for 18 yards (13-P.Mensah).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 40(5:14 - 1st) 22-D.McBride to ULL 33 for 7 yards (27-T.Russell43-J.Quibodeaux).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - UAB 33(5:04 - 1st) 1-J.Brown to ULL 29 for 4 yards (7-F.Gardner).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 29(4:34 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to ULL 24 for 5 yards (90-M.Narcisse).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - UAB 24(3:57 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to ULL 23 for 1 yard (99-T.Humphrey).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - UAB 23(3:20 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman pushed ob at ULL 18 for 5 yards (7-F.Gardner).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 18(2:50 - 1st) 22-D.McBride to ULL 15 for 3 yards (3-J.Dillon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UAB 15(2:09 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UAB 15(2:03 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - UAB 15(1:59 - 1st) 19-M.Quinn 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- FG (11 plays, 72 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:54 - 1st) 44-C.Neenan kicks 65 yards from UAB 35. 21-C.Smith to ULL 24 for 24 yards (28-J.Key).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 24(1:48 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 24 for no gain (6-K.Moll).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 24(1:20 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Pauley. Penalty on UAB 14-D.Turner Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ULL 24. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 39(1:09 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 48 for 9 yards (22-J.Smith). Penalty on UAB 22-J.Smith Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ULL 48.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 37(0:45 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 87-N.Johnson. 87-N.Johnson to UAB 28 for 9 yards (8-T.Marshall).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - LALAF 28(0:33 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to UAB 23 for 5 yards (21-W.Boler).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 23(0:05 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to UAB 23 for no gain (23-T.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 23(15:00 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Williams.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - LALAF 23(14:55 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis to UAB 9 for 14 yards (26-D.Miller).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - LALAF 9(14:24 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Ragas.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - LALAF 9(14:17 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis to UAB 4 for 5 yards (6-K.Moll).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - LALAF 4(13:38 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Lacy.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - LALAF 4(13:31 - 2nd) 36-N.Snyder 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
UAB
Blazers
- FG (9 plays, 58 yards, 3:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:27 - 2nd) 36-N.Snyder kicks 61 yards from ULL 35 out of bounds at the UAB 4.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 35(13:27 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 47 for 12 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 47(13:01 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to ULL 35 for 18 yards (28-J.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 35(12:31 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to ULL 29 for 6 yards (33-T.Guidry).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - UAB 29(11:55 - 2nd) 22-D.McBride to ULL 23 for 6 yards (10-A.Jones).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 23(11:18 - 2nd) 22-D.McBride to ULL 13 for 10 yards (28-J.Johnson7-F.Gardner).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UAB 13(10:50 - 2nd) Penalty on UAB 77-K.Telfort False start 5 yards enforced at ULL 13. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - UAB 18(10:39 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 15 - UAB 18(10:27 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to ULL 7 for 11 yards (27-C.Solomon).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UAB 7(9:48 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - UAB 7(9:41 - 2nd) 19-M.Quinn 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Downs (8 plays, 27 yards, 3:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:38 - 2nd) 44-C.Neenan kicks 65 yards from UAB 35. 21-C.Smith to ULL 14 for 14 yards (31-K.Harrell).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 14(9:31 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 16 for 2 yards (95-M.Stanley).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - LALAF 16(8:55 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 21 for 5 yards (95-M.Stanley).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - LALAF 21(8:07 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 15-E.Mitchell. 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 32 for 11 yards (26-D.Miller).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 32(7:46 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 36 for 4 yards (50-N.Wilder).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - LALAF 36(7:11 - 2nd) Penalty on UAB 90-T.Fair Offside 5 yards enforced at ULL 36. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - LALAF 41(7:00 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 29-P.LeBlanc.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LALAF 41(6:52 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 41 for no gain (10-T.Turner90-T.Fair).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - LALAF 41(6:05 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 42 for 1 yard (99-F.McWilliams).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - LALAF 41(5:40 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 41 for no gain (99-F.McWilliams).
UAB
Blazers
- TD (11 plays, 41 yards, 5:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 41(6:02 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 10-H.Pittman.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 41(5:56 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to ULL 34 for 7 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - UAB 34(5:20 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to ULL 29 for 5 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 29(4:52 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to ULL 29 for no gain (3-J.Dillon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UAB 29(4:18 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to ULL 29 for no gain (7-F.Gardner).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - UAB 29(3:36 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 15-T.Shropshire. 15-T.Shropshire to ULL 18 for 11 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 18(3:04 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to ULL 15 for 3 yards (17-C.Manac).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UAB 15(2:17 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to ULL 15 for no gain (10-A.Jones).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - UAB 15(2:00 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to ULL 3 for 12 yards (24-B.Trahan).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - UAB 3(1:29 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to ULL 1 for 2 yards (17-C.Manac).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UAB 1(0:39 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:34 - 2nd) 19-M.Quinn extra point is good.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:34 - 2nd) 44-C.Neenan kicks 65 yards from UAB 35. 21-C.Smith runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:19 - 2nd) 36-N.Snyder extra point is good.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (8 plays, 31 yards, 3:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 44-C.Neenan kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to ULL End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 25(15:00 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 87-N.Johnson. 87-N.Johnson pushed ob at ULL 29 for 4 yards (1-B.Harris).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - LALAF 29(14:53 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis scrambles pushed ob at ULL 31 for 2 yards (6-K.Moll).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 4 - LALAF 31(14:46 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 21-C.Smith. 21-C.Smith to UAB 50 for 19 yards (23-T.Taylor).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 50(14:07 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 11-C.Gossett. 11-C.Gossett to UAB 2 for 48 yards. Penalty on ULL 74-M.Mitchell Holding 10 yards enforced at UAB 50. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - LALAF 40(13:30 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 26-K.Carter.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 20 - LALAF 40(13:20 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis scrambles pushed ob at ULL 44 for 4 yards (50-N.Wilder).
|Penalty
|
3 & 16 - LALAF 44(12:56 - 3rd) Penalty on ULL 64-S.Vallot False start 5 yards enforced at ULL 44. No Play.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 21 - LALAF 39(12:36 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 18-J.Williams. 18-J.Williams to UAB 44 for 17 yards (21-W.Boler).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - LALAF 44(11:37 - 3rd) 47-R.Byrns punts 29 yards from UAB 44 Downed at the UAB 15.
UAB
Blazers
- TD (14 plays, 85 yards, 7:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 15(11:25 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 17 for 2 yards (7-F.Gardner).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - UAB 17(10:46 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 23 for 6 yards (7-F.Gardner).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - UAB 23(10:09 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 32 for 9 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 32(9:28 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 35 for 3 yards (10-A.Jones).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - UAB 35(8:46 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 44 for 9 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 44(8:17 - 3rd) 22-D.McBride to ULL 47 for 9 yards (7-F.Gardner23-T.Wisham).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - UAB 47(7:30 - 3rd) 22-D.McBride to ULL 44 for 3 yards (99-T.Humphrey).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 44(6:56 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 87-R.Davis. 87-R.Davis to ULL 16 for 28 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UAB 16(6:19 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to ULL 16 for no gain (90-M.Narcisse). Penalty on UAB 61-M.Trehern Chop block 15 yards enforced at ULL 16. No Play.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 25 - UAB 31(5:51 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman to ULL 14 for 17 yards (99-T.Humphrey). Penalty on ULL 99-T.Humphrey Personal Foul 7 yards enforced at ULL 14.
|No Gain
|
1 & 7 - UAB 7(5:17 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 3-R.Johnson-Sanders.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - UAB 7(5:09 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to ULL 2 for 5 yards (7-F.Gardner).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - UAB 2(4:24 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to ULL 1 for 1 yard (90-M.Narcisse).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - UAB 1(3:45 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:40 - 3rd) 19-M.Quinn extra point is good.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (9 plays, 78 yards, 3:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:40 - 3rd) 44-C.Neenan kicks 65 yards from UAB 35. 21-C.Smith to ULL 22 for 22 yards (0-K.Swoopes).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 22(3:32 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Rogers. Team penalty on UAB 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at ULL 22. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - LALAF 27(3:15 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 27 for no gain (6-K.Moll).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - LALAF 27(2:42 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 31 for 4 yards (1-B.Harris23-T.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LALAF 31(2:18 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 24-P.Migl.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - LALAF 31(2:13 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 34 for 3 yards (22-J.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 34(1:45 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell pushed ob at ULL 39 for 5 yards (6-K.Moll).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 5 - LALAF 39(1:22 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to UAB 48 for 13 yards (50-N.Wilder).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 48(0:56 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-K.Lacy. 2-K.Lacy to UAB 23 for 25 yards (1-B.Harris). Penalty on UAB 11-K.Sanders Holding declined.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 23(0:29 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 18-J.Williams. 18-J.Williams runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:20 - 3rd) 36-N.Snyder extra point is good.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 25(15:00 - 4th) 12-B.Lucero complete to 20-G.Prince. 20-G.Prince to UAB 24 for -1 yard (24-B.Trahan).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 11 - LALAF 24(14:18 - 4th) 12-B.Lucero scrambles to UAB 26 for 2 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - LALAF 26(13:32 - 4th) 98-K.Greenwell punts 49 yards from UAB 26. 19-E.Garror to ULL 24 for -1 yard (98-K.Greenwell). Team penalty on ULL Holding 10 yards enforced at ULL 24.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (14 plays, 71 yards, 6:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 14(13:15 - 4th) 21-C.Smith pushed ob at ULL 20 for 6 yards (14-D.Turner).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - LALAF 20(12:40 - 4th) 21-C.Smith to ULL 21 for 1 yard (44-A.Moultrie).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - LALAF 21(12:12 - 4th) 21-C.Smith pushed ob at ULL 28 for 7 yards (50-N.Wilder).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 28(11:37 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc to ULL 30 for 2 yards (1-B.Harris).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - LALAF 30(10:58 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 31 for 1 yard (99-F.McWilliams).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 7 - LALAF 31(10:21 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-K.Lacy. 2-K.Lacy to UAB 49 for 20 yards (20-D.Bynum). Penalty on UAB 20-D.Bynum Holding declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 49(10:08 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Fleming.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 49(10:00 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to UAB 41 for 8 yards (20-D.Bynum).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - LALAF 41(9:28 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to UAB 40 for 1 yard (6-K.Moll).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - LALAF 40(8:58 - 4th) Penalty on UAB 22-J.Smith Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UAB 40. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 25(8:58 - 4th) 9-T.Ragas to UAB 20 for 5 yards (22-J.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - LALAF 20(8:58 - 4th) 9-T.Ragas to UAB 19 for 1 yard (44-A.Moultrie).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - LALAF 19(8:26 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis to UAB 10 for 9 yards (50-N.Wilder).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 10(7:43 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to UAB 9 for 1 yard (11-K.Sanders).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - LALAF 9(6:40 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 24-P.Migl. 24-P.Migl runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:35 - 4th) 36-N.Snyder extra point is good.
UAB
Blazers
- Interception (7 plays, -17 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:35 - 4th) 36-N.Snyder kicks 61 yards from ULL 35 out of bounds at the UAB 4.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 35(6:35 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to UAB 40 for 5 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UAB 40(6:06 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to UAB 40 for no gain (17-C.Manac).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - UAB 40(5:48 - 4th) 12-B.Lucero complete to 87-R.Davis. 87-R.Davis to UAB 46 for 6 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 46(5:22 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to ULL 47 for 7 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - UAB 47(4:54 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to ULL 45 for 2 yards (10-A.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - UAB 45(4:21 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to ULL 43 for 2 yards (3-J.Dillon).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - UAB 43(4:00 - 4th) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell INTERCEPTED by 27-C.Solomon at ULL 14. 27-C.Solomon runs ob at ULL 18 for 4 yards.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 18(3:51 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 16 for -2 yards (22-J.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 12 - LALAF 16(3:05 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 18 for 2 yards (26-D.Miller).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - LALAF 18(2:17 - 4th) Team penalty on ULL Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ULL 18. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 15 - LALAF 13(2:17 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 15-E.Mitchell. 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 20 for 7 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - LALAF 20(1:28 - 4th) 47-R.Byrns punts 74 yards from ULL 20 Downed at the UAB 6.
UAB
Blazers
- Interception (3 plays, 93 yards, 0:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 6(1:16 - 4th) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UAB 6(1:10 - 4th) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
|Int
|
3 & 10 - UAB 6(1:06 - 4th) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 24-B.Trahan at UAB 15. 24-B.Trahan to UAB 1 for 14 yards.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- End of Game (3 plays, -22 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 1 - LALAF 1(0:58 - 4th) Team penalty on ULL Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at UAB 1. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 16(0:58 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis kneels at UAB 18 for -2 yards.
|-5 YD
|
2 & 12 - LALAF 18(0:25 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis kneels at UAB 23 for -5 yards.
