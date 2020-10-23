Drive Chart
Key Players
L. Lewis 1 QB
152 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 34 RuYds
S. Brown 4 RB
128 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
1st Quarter
Field Goal 1:59
19-M.Quinn 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
47
yds
04:49
pos
0
3
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 13:31
36-N.Snyder 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
42
yds
01:49
pos
3
3
Field Goal 9:41
19-M.Quinn 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
63
yds
03:46
pos
3
6
Touchdown 0:39
4-S.Brown runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
41
yds
05:28
pos
3
12
Point After TD 0:34
19-M.Quinn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
13
Touchdown 0:34
44-C.Neenan kicks 65 yards from UAB 35. 21-C.Smith runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
00:15
pos
9
13
Point After TD 0:19
36-N.Snyder extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
13
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 3:45
4-S.Brown runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
14
plays
93
yds
07:45
pos
10
19
Point After TD 3:40
19-M.Quinn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
20
Touchdown 0:29
1-L.Lewis complete to 18-J.Williams. 18-J.Williams runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
73
yds
03:20
pos
16
20
Point After TD 0:20
36-N.Snyder extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
20
4th Quarter
Touchdown 6:40
1-L.Lewis complete to 24-P.Migl. 24-P.Migl runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
71
yds
06:40
pos
23
20
Point After TD 6:35
36-N.Snyder extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
20
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 17
Rushing 9 9
Passing 5 7
Penalty 3 1
3rd Down Conv 7-15 8-15
4th Down Conv 1-3 1-1
Total Net Yards 286 285
Total Plays 62 63
Avg Gain 4.6 4.5
Net Yards Rushing 134 175
Rush Attempts 42 40
Avg Rush Yards 3.2 4.4
Yards Passing 152 110
Comp. - Att. 12-20 10-23
Yards Per Pass 6.9 4.8
Penalties - Yards 6-52 10-90
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 3-48.0 3-41.0
Return Yards 17 7
Punts - Returns 1--1 1-7
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 2-18 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Louisiana 4-1 0107724
UAB 4-2 3107020
Legion Field Birmingham, AL
 152 PASS YDS 110
134 RUSH YDS 175
286 TOTAL YDS 285
Louisiana
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Lewis 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 152 2 0 156.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.8% 723 4 3 133.3
L. Lewis 12/20 152 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Mitchell 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 67 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 210 2
E. Mitchell 21 67 0 13
L. Lewis 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 19 0
L. Lewis 7 34 0 14
C. Smith 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 105 0
C. Smith 6 22 0 7
T. Ragas 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 145 3
T. Ragas 6 18 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Lacy 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 118 1
K. Lacy 3 2 43 0 25
J. Williams 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 40 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 63 0
J. Williams 3 2 40 1 23
C. Smith 21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 1
C. Smith 1 1 19 0 19
E. Mitchell 15 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 26 0
E. Mitchell 3 2 18 0 11
N. Johnson 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
N. Johnson 2 2 13 0 9
P. Migl 24 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 9 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 1
P. Migl 2 1 9 1 9
E. Rogers Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 39 1
E. Rogers Jr. 1 1 8 0 8
P. LeBlanc 29 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 194 1
P. LeBlanc 2 1 2 0 2
K. Carter 26 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
K. Carter 1 0 0 0 0
D. Fleming 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 74 0
D. Fleming 1 0 0 0 0
T. Ragas 9 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 54 0
T. Ragas 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
F. Gardner 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
F. Gardner 7-1 0.0 0
L. McCaskill 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
L. McCaskill 6-0 0.0 0
B. Trahan 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Trahan 4-0 0.0 1
A. Jones 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Jones 4-0 0.0 0
J. Dillon 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Dillon 3-0 0.0 0
T. Humphrey 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Humphrey 3-0 0.0 0
C. Manac 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Manac 3-0 0.0 0
J. Johnson 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Johnson 3-0 0.0 0
M. Narcisse 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Narcisse 2-0 0.0 0
J. Quibodeaux 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Quibodeaux 1-1 0.0 0
T. Amos 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Amos 1-0 0.0 0
T. Russell 27 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Russell 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Hill 4 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Hill 1-0 0.0 0
T. Guidry 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Guidry 1-0 0.0 0
P. Mensah 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Mensah 1-0 0.0 0
C. Solomon 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
C. Solomon 1-0 0.0 1
E. Garror 19 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Garror 1-0 0.0 0
P. Hughes 33 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Hughes 1-0 0.0 0
T. Wisham 23 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Wisham 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Snyder 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
3/7 7/7
N. Snyder 1/1 21 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Byrns 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 48.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
15 0 0
R. Byrns 3 48.0 2 74
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Smith 21 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 40.0 100 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 95 1
C. Smith 4 40.0 100 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Garror 19 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 10.8 108 1
E. Garror 1 -1.0 0 0
UAB
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Lucero 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
43.5% 110 0 2 66.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.3% 652 6 3 148.2
B. Lucero 10/23 110 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
28 128 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
86 450 5
S. Brown 28 128 2 18
D. McBride 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 95 1
D. McBride 8 37 0 10
L. Stanley 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 34 1
L. Stanley 1 4 0 4
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 142 1
J. Brown Jr. 2 4 0 4
B. Lucero 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 2 0
B. Lucero 1 2 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
R. Davis 87 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
R. Davis 2 2 34 0 28
H. Pittman 10 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 106 0
H. Pittman 4 2 22 0 17
A. Watkins Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 299 2
A. Watkins Jr. 7 2 17 0 12
G. Prince 20 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 85 4
G. Prince 2 2 17 0 18
T. Shropshire 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 36 1
T. Shropshire 1 1 11 0 11
M. Mitchell 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 306 2
M. Mitchell 2 1 9 0 9
S. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 35 0
S. Brown 1 0 0 0 0
R. Johnson-Sanders 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Johnson-Sanders 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Moll 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 1.0
K. Moll 9-0 1.0 0
N. Wilder 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Wilder 6-0 0.0 0
J. Smith 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Smith 5-0 0.0 0
B. Harris 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
B. Harris 4-0 0.0 0
F. McWilliams 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
F. McWilliams 3-0 0.0 0
A. Moultrie 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Moultrie 3-0 0.0 0
T. Taylor 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Taylor 3-1 0.0 0
W. Boler 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
W. Boler 3-0 0.0 0
D. Miller 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Miller 3-0 0.0 0
D. Bynum 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Bynum 2-0 0.0 0
T. Marshall 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Marshall 2-0 0.0 0
M. Stanley 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Stanley 2-0 0.0 0
K. Sanders 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Sanders 1-0 0.0 0
T. Turner 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Turner 1-0 0.0 0
N. Eason Jr. 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Eason Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
D. Miller 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Miller 1-0 0.0 0
D. Turner 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Turner 1-0 0.0 0
T. Fair 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Fair 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Quinn 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/2 17/17
M. Quinn 2/2 33 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Greenwell 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 41.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
22 0 0
K. Greenwell 3 41.0 0 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Mitchell 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 7.0 14 0
M. Mitchell 1 7.0 7 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:08 LALAF 26 2:10 4 8 Punt
10:40 LALAF 33 3:46 9 29 Downs
1:54 LALAF 24 1:49 11 72 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:38 LALAF 14 3:58 8 27 Downs
0:34 0:15 0 0 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LALAF 25 3:23 8 31 Punt
3:40 LALAF 22 3:20 9 78 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:15 LALAF 14 6:40 14 71 TD
3:51 LALAF 18 2:23 4 2 Punt
0:58 UAB 1 0:33 3 -22 Game
0:58 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UAB 35 0:46 3 4 Punt
11:47 UAB 32 0:59 5 -4 Punt
6:48 UAB 38 4:49 11 47 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:27 UAB 35 3:46 9 58 FG
6:02 LALAF 41 5:28 11 41 TD
0:19 UAB 25 0:00 1 8 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:25 UAB 15 7:45 14 85 TD
0:20 UAB 25 0:00 1 0
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:35 UAB 35 2:35 7 -17 INT
1:16 UAB 6 0:10 3 93 INT
1:16 0:00 0 0

UAB Blazers  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 36-N.Snyder kicks 55 yards from ULL 35 out of bounds at the UAB 10.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 35
(15:00 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 35
(14:54 - 1st) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 39 for 4 yards (28-J.Johnson).
No Gain
3 & 6 - UAB 39
(14:20 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 4-S.Brown.
Punt
4 & 6 - UAB 39
(14:14 - 1st) 98-K.Greenwell punts 35 yards from UAB 39 to ULL 26 fair catch by 19-E.Garror.

LALAF Ragin' Cajuns  - Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - LALAF 26
(14:08 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis sacked at ULL 19 for -7 yards (6-K.Moll).
+2 YD
2 & 17 - LALAF 19
(13:32 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 21 for 2 yards (44-A.Moultrie).
Penalty
3 & 15 - LALAF 21
(12:54 - 1st) Team penalty on UAB Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ULL 21. No Play.
+8 YD
3 & 10 - LALAF 26
(12:41 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 6-E.Rogers. 6-E.Rogers to ULL 34 for 8 yards (21-W.Boler).
Punt
4 & 2 - LALAF 34
(11:58 - 1st) 47-R.Byrns punts 41 yards from ULL 34. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 32 for 7 yards (28-J.Johnson).

UAB Blazers  - Punt (5 plays, -4 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 32
(11:47 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UAB 34 for 2 yards (4-Z.Hill).
Penalty
2 & 8 - UAB 34
(11:13 - 1st) Penalty on UAB 67-C.Wood False start 5 yards enforced at UAB 34. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 13 - UAB 29
(11:00 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 10-H.Pittman.
Penalty
3 & 13 - UAB 29
(10:53 - 1st) Penalty on UAB 61-M.Trehern False start 5 yards enforced at UAB 29. No Play.
+4 YD
3 & 18 - UAB 24
(10:53 - 1st) 4-S.Brown pushed ob at UAB 28 for 4 yards (24-B.Trahan).
Punt
4 & 14 - UAB 28
(10:48 - 1st) 98-K.Greenwell punts 39 yards from UAB 28 to ULL 33 fair catch by 19-E.Garror.

LALAF Ragin' Cajuns  - Downs (9 plays, 29 yards, 3:46 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 33
(10:40 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 37 for 4 yards (8-T.Marshall).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - LALAF 37
(10:17 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 43 for 6 yards (22-J.Smith).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 43
(9:58 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 45 for 2 yards (50-N.Wilder).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - LALAF 45
(9:20 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis scrambles to UAB 48 for 7 yards (6-K.Moll).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - LALAF 48
(8:57 - 1st) 21-C.Smith to UAB 45 for 3 yards (6-K.Moll).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 45
(8:27 - 1st) 21-C.Smith to UAB 41 for 4 yards (23-T.Taylor).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - LALAF 41
(8:01 - 1st) 21-C.Smith to UAB 40 for 1 yard (99-F.McWilliams).
+2 YD
3 & 5 - LALAF 40
(7:26 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to UAB 38 for 2 yards (37-N.Eason).
No Gain
4 & 3 - LALAF 38
(6:54 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 15-E.Mitchell.

UAB Blazers  - FG (11 plays, 47 yards, 4:49 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 38
(6:48 - 1st) 22-D.McBride to UAB 37 for -1 yard (43-J.Quibodeaux).
+5 YD
2 & 11 - UAB 37
(6:21 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to UAB 42 for 5 yards (19-E.Garror).
+18 YD
3 & 6 - UAB 42
(5:46 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero complete to 20-G.Prince. 20-G.Prince to ULL 40 for 18 yards (13-P.Mensah).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 40
(5:14 - 1st) 22-D.McBride to ULL 33 for 7 yards (27-T.Russell43-J.Quibodeaux).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - UAB 33
(5:04 - 1st) 1-J.Brown to ULL 29 for 4 yards (7-F.Gardner).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 29
(4:34 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to ULL 24 for 5 yards (90-M.Narcisse).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - UAB 24
(3:57 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to ULL 23 for 1 yard (99-T.Humphrey).
+5 YD
3 & 4 - UAB 23
(3:20 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman pushed ob at ULL 18 for 5 yards (7-F.Gardner).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 18
(2:50 - 1st) 22-D.McBride to ULL 15 for 3 yards (3-J.Dillon).
No Gain
2 & 7 - UAB 15
(2:09 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero incomplete.
No Gain
3 & 7 - UAB 15
(2:03 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
Field Goal
4 & 7 - UAB 15
(1:59 - 1st) 19-M.Quinn 33 yards Field Goal is Good.

LALAF Ragin' Cajuns  - FG (11 plays, 72 yards, 1:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:54 - 1st) 44-C.Neenan kicks 65 yards from UAB 35. 21-C.Smith to ULL 24 for 24 yards (28-J.Key).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LALAF 24
(1:48 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 24 for no gain (6-K.Moll).
Penalty
2 & 10 - LALAF 24
(1:20 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Pauley. Penalty on UAB 14-D.Turner Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ULL 24. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 39
(1:09 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 48 for 9 yards (22-J.Smith). Penalty on UAB 22-J.Smith Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ULL 48.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 37
(0:45 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 87-N.Johnson. 87-N.Johnson to UAB 28 for 9 yards (8-T.Marshall).
+5 YD
2 & 1 - LALAF 28
(0:33 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to UAB 23 for 5 yards (21-W.Boler).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LALAF 23
(0:05 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to UAB 23 for no gain (23-T.Taylor).
No Gain
2 & 10 - LALAF 23
(15:00 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Williams.
+14 YD
3 & 10 - LALAF 23
(14:55 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis to UAB 9 for 14 yards (26-D.Miller).
No Gain
1 & 9 - LALAF 9
(14:24 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Ragas.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - LALAF 9
(14:17 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis to UAB 4 for 5 yards (6-K.Moll).
No Gain
3 & 4 - LALAF 4
(13:38 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Lacy.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - LALAF 4
(13:31 - 2nd) 36-N.Snyder 21 yards Field Goal is Good.

UAB Blazers  - FG (9 plays, 58 yards, 3:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:27 - 2nd) 36-N.Snyder kicks 61 yards from ULL 35 out of bounds at the UAB 4.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 35
(13:27 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 47 for 12 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 47
(13:01 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to ULL 35 for 18 yards (28-J.Johnson).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 35
(12:31 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to ULL 29 for 6 yards (33-T.Guidry).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - UAB 29
(11:55 - 2nd) 22-D.McBride to ULL 23 for 6 yards (10-A.Jones).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 23
(11:18 - 2nd) 22-D.McBride to ULL 13 for 10 yards (28-J.Johnson7-F.Gardner).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UAB 13
(10:50 - 2nd) Penalty on UAB 77-K.Telfort False start 5 yards enforced at ULL 13. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - UAB 18
(10:39 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
+11 YD
2 & 15 - UAB 18
(10:27 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to ULL 7 for 11 yards (27-C.Solomon).
No Gain
3 & 4 - UAB 7
(9:48 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - UAB 7
(9:41 - 2nd) 19-M.Quinn 25 yards Field Goal is Good.

LALAF Ragin' Cajuns  - Downs (8 plays, 27 yards, 3:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:38 - 2nd) 44-C.Neenan kicks 65 yards from UAB 35. 21-C.Smith to ULL 14 for 14 yards (31-K.Harrell).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 14
(9:31 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 16 for 2 yards (95-M.Stanley).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - LALAF 16
(8:55 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 21 for 5 yards (95-M.Stanley).
+11 YD
3 & 3 - LALAF 21
(8:07 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 15-E.Mitchell. 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 32 for 11 yards (26-D.Miller).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 32
(7:46 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 36 for 4 yards (50-N.Wilder).
Penalty
2 & 6 - LALAF 36
(7:11 - 2nd) Penalty on UAB 90-T.Fair Offside 5 yards enforced at ULL 36. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 1 - LALAF 41
(7:00 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 29-P.LeBlanc.
No Gain
3 & 1 - LALAF 41
(6:52 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 41 for no gain (10-T.Turner90-T.Fair).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - LALAF 41
(6:05 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 42 for 1 yard (99-F.McWilliams).
No Gain
4 & 1 - LALAF 41
(5:40 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 41 for no gain (99-F.McWilliams).

UAB Blazers  - TD (11 plays, 41 yards, 5:28 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 41
(6:02 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 10-H.Pittman.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 41
(5:56 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to ULL 34 for 7 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
+5 YD
3 & 3 - UAB 34
(5:20 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to ULL 29 for 5 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 29
(4:52 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to ULL 29 for no gain (3-J.Dillon).
No Gain
2 & 10 - UAB 29
(4:18 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to ULL 29 for no gain (7-F.Gardner).
+11 YD
3 & 10 - UAB 29
(3:36 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 15-T.Shropshire. 15-T.Shropshire to ULL 18 for 11 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 18
(3:04 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to ULL 15 for 3 yards (17-C.Manac).
No Gain
2 & 7 - UAB 15
(2:17 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to ULL 15 for no gain (10-A.Jones).
+12 YD
3 & 7 - UAB 15
(2:00 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to ULL 3 for 12 yards (24-B.Trahan).
+2 YD
1 & 3 - UAB 3
(1:29 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to ULL 1 for 2 yards (17-C.Manac).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - UAB 1
(0:39 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:34 - 2nd) 19-M.Quinn extra point is good.

LALAF Ragin' Cajuns  - TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:34 - 2nd) 44-C.Neenan kicks 65 yards from UAB 35. 21-C.Smith runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:19 - 2nd) 36-N.Snyder extra point is good.

UAB Blazers  - Halftime (1 plays, 8 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:19 - 2nd) 36-N.Snyder kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25
(0:19 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 33 for 8 yards (24-B.Trahan).

LALAF Ragin' Cajuns  - Punt (8 plays, 31 yards, 3:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 44-C.Neenan kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to ULL End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 87-N.Johnson. 87-N.Johnson pushed ob at ULL 29 for 4 yards (1-B.Harris).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - LALAF 29
(14:53 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis scrambles pushed ob at ULL 31 for 2 yards (6-K.Moll).
+19 YD
3 & 4 - LALAF 31
(14:46 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 21-C.Smith. 21-C.Smith to UAB 50 for 19 yards (23-T.Taylor).
Penalty
1 & 10 - LALAF 50
(14:07 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 11-C.Gossett. 11-C.Gossett to UAB 2 for 48 yards. Penalty on ULL 74-M.Mitchell Holding 10 yards enforced at UAB 50. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 20 - LALAF 40
(13:30 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 26-K.Carter.
+4 YD
2 & 20 - LALAF 40
(13:20 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis scrambles pushed ob at ULL 44 for 4 yards (50-N.Wilder).
Penalty
3 & 16 - LALAF 44
(12:56 - 3rd) Penalty on ULL 64-S.Vallot False start 5 yards enforced at ULL 44. No Play.
+17 YD
3 & 21 - LALAF 39
(12:36 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 18-J.Williams. 18-J.Williams to UAB 44 for 17 yards (21-W.Boler).
Punt
4 & 4 - LALAF 44
(11:37 - 3rd) 47-R.Byrns punts 29 yards from UAB 44 Downed at the UAB 15.

UAB Blazers  - TD (14 plays, 85 yards, 7:45 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 15
(11:25 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 17 for 2 yards (7-F.Gardner).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - UAB 17
(10:46 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 23 for 6 yards (7-F.Gardner).
+9 YD
3 & 2 - UAB 23
(10:09 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 32 for 9 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 32
(9:28 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 35 for 3 yards (10-A.Jones).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - UAB 35
(8:46 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 44 for 9 yards.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 44
(8:17 - 3rd) 22-D.McBride to ULL 47 for 9 yards (7-F.Gardner23-T.Wisham).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - UAB 47
(7:30 - 3rd) 22-D.McBride to ULL 44 for 3 yards (99-T.Humphrey).
+28 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 44
(6:56 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 87-R.Davis. 87-R.Davis to ULL 16 for 28 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UAB 16
(6:19 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to ULL 16 for no gain (90-M.Narcisse). Penalty on UAB 61-M.Trehern Chop block 15 yards enforced at ULL 16. No Play.
+17 YD
1 & 25 - UAB 31
(5:51 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman to ULL 14 for 17 yards (99-T.Humphrey). Penalty on ULL 99-T.Humphrey Personal Foul 7 yards enforced at ULL 14.
No Gain
1 & 7 - UAB 7
(5:17 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 3-R.Johnson-Sanders.
+5 YD
2 & 7 - UAB 7
(5:09 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to ULL 2 for 5 yards (7-F.Gardner).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - UAB 2
(4:24 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to ULL 1 for 1 yard (90-M.Narcisse).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - UAB 1
(3:45 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:40 - 3rd) 19-M.Quinn extra point is good.

LALAF Ragin' Cajuns  - TD (9 plays, 78 yards, 3:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:40 - 3rd) 44-C.Neenan kicks 65 yards from UAB 35. 21-C.Smith to ULL 22 for 22 yards (0-K.Swoopes).
Penalty
1 & 10 - LALAF 22
(3:32 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Rogers. Team penalty on UAB 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at ULL 22. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 5 - LALAF 27
(3:15 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 27 for no gain (6-K.Moll).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - LALAF 27
(2:42 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 31 for 4 yards (1-B.Harris23-T.Taylor).
No Gain
3 & 1 - LALAF 31
(2:18 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 24-P.Migl.
+3 YD
4 & 1 - LALAF 31
(2:13 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 34 for 3 yards (22-J.Smith).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 34
(1:45 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell pushed ob at ULL 39 for 5 yards (6-K.Moll).
+13 YD
2 & 5 - LALAF 39
(1:22 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to UAB 48 for 13 yards (50-N.Wilder).
+25 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 48
(0:56 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-K.Lacy. 2-K.Lacy to UAB 23 for 25 yards (1-B.Harris). Penalty on UAB 11-K.Sanders Holding declined.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 23
(0:29 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 18-J.Williams. 18-J.Williams runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:20 - 3rd) 36-N.Snyder extra point is good.

UAB Blazers

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:20 - 3rd) 36-N.Snyder kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 25
(0:20 - 3rd) 22-D.McBride to UAB 25 for no gain (33-P.Hughes).

LALAF Ragin' Cajuns

Result Play
-1 YD
2 & 10 - LALAF 25
(15:00 - 4th) 12-B.Lucero complete to 20-G.Prince. 20-G.Prince to UAB 24 for -1 yard (24-B.Trahan).
+2 YD
3 & 11 - LALAF 24
(14:18 - 4th) 12-B.Lucero scrambles to UAB 26 for 2 yards.
Punt
4 & 9 - LALAF 26
(13:32 - 4th) 98-K.Greenwell punts 49 yards from UAB 26. 19-E.Garror to ULL 24 for -1 yard (98-K.Greenwell). Team penalty on ULL Holding 10 yards enforced at ULL 24.

LALAF Ragin' Cajuns  - TD (14 plays, 71 yards, 6:40 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 14
(13:15 - 4th) 21-C.Smith pushed ob at ULL 20 for 6 yards (14-D.Turner).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - LALAF 20
(12:40 - 4th) 21-C.Smith to ULL 21 for 1 yard (44-A.Moultrie).
+7 YD
3 & 3 - LALAF 21
(12:12 - 4th) 21-C.Smith pushed ob at ULL 28 for 7 yards (50-N.Wilder).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 28
(11:37 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc to ULL 30 for 2 yards (1-B.Harris).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - LALAF 30
(10:58 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 31 for 1 yard (99-F.McWilliams).
+20 YD
3 & 7 - LALAF 31
(10:21 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-K.Lacy. 2-K.Lacy to UAB 49 for 20 yards (20-D.Bynum). Penalty on UAB 20-D.Bynum Holding declined.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LALAF 49
(10:08 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Fleming.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - LALAF 49
(10:00 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to UAB 41 for 8 yards (20-D.Bynum).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - LALAF 41
(9:28 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to UAB 40 for 1 yard (6-K.Moll).
Penalty
4 & 1 - LALAF 40
(8:58 - 4th) Penalty on UAB 22-J.Smith Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UAB 40. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 25
(8:58 - 4th) 9-T.Ragas to UAB 20 for 5 yards (22-J.Smith).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - LALAF 20
(8:58 - 4th) 9-T.Ragas to UAB 19 for 1 yard (44-A.Moultrie).
+9 YD
3 & 4 - LALAF 19
(8:26 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis to UAB 10 for 9 yards (50-N.Wilder).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 10
(7:43 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to UAB 9 for 1 yard (11-K.Sanders).
+9 YD
2 & 9 - LALAF 9
(6:40 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 24-P.Migl. 24-P.Migl runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:35 - 4th) 36-N.Snyder extra point is good.

UAB Blazers  - Interception (7 plays, -17 yards, 2:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:35 - 4th) 36-N.Snyder kicks 61 yards from ULL 35 out of bounds at the UAB 4.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 35
(6:35 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to UAB 40 for 5 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
No Gain
2 & 5 - UAB 40
(6:06 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to UAB 40 for no gain (17-C.Manac).
+6 YD
3 & 5 - UAB 40
(5:48 - 4th) 12-B.Lucero complete to 87-R.Davis. 87-R.Davis to UAB 46 for 6 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 46
(5:22 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to ULL 47 for 7 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - UAB 47
(4:54 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to ULL 45 for 2 yards (10-A.Jones).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - UAB 45
(4:21 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to ULL 43 for 2 yards (3-J.Dillon).
Int
1 & 10 - UAB 43
(4:00 - 4th) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell INTERCEPTED by 27-C.Solomon at ULL 14. 27-C.Solomon runs ob at ULL 18 for 4 yards.

LALAF Ragin' Cajuns  - Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 2:23 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 18
(3:51 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 16 for -2 yards (22-J.Smith).
+2 YD
2 & 12 - LALAF 16
(3:05 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 18 for 2 yards (26-D.Miller).
Penalty
3 & 10 - LALAF 18
(2:17 - 4th) Team penalty on ULL Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ULL 18. No Play.
+7 YD
3 & 15 - LALAF 13
(2:17 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 15-E.Mitchell. 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 20 for 7 yards.
Punt
4 & 8 - LALAF 20
(1:28 - 4th) 47-R.Byrns punts 74 yards from ULL 20 Downed at the UAB 6.

UAB Blazers  - Interception (3 plays, 93 yards, 0:10 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 6
(1:16 - 4th) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UAB 6
(1:10 - 4th) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
Int
3 & 10 - UAB 6
(1:06 - 4th) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 24-B.Trahan at UAB 15. 24-B.Trahan to UAB 1 for 14 yards.

LALAF Ragin' Cajuns  - End of Game (3 plays, -22 yards, 0:33 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 1 - LALAF 1
(0:58 - 4th) Team penalty on ULL Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at UAB 1. No Play.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 16
(0:58 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis kneels at UAB 18 for -2 yards.
-5 YD
2 & 12 - LALAF 18
(0:25 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis kneels at UAB 23 for -5 yards.
