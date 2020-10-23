Drive Chart
TULSA
SFLA

Key Players
D. Prince 8 RB
109 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
N. Johnson 0 QB
150 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 28 RuYds
1st Quarter
Touchdown 12:18
11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
65
yds
01:04
pos
6
0
Point After TD 12:10
90-Z.Long extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Field Goal 10:04
28-J.Sackett 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
17
yds
01:15
pos
7
3
Field Goal 7:00
28-J.Sackett 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
6
yds
01:15
pos
7
6
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 12:28
24-C.Taylor runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
78
yds
01:37
pos
13
6
Point After TD 12:28
90-Z.Long extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
6
Touchdown 5:02
8-D.Prince runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
75
yds
04:43
pos
20
6
Point After TD 4:54
90-Z.Long extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
6
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 8:50
0-N.Johnson complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
72
yds
04:57
pos
21
12
Point After TD 8:43
28-J.Sackett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
13
Touchdown 7:37
8-D.Prince runs 62 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
75
yds
01:17
pos
27
13
Point After TD 7:26
90-Z.Long extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
13
Touchdown 6:39
0-N.Johnson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-Z.Collins at USF 38. 23-Z.Collins runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
68
yds
00:47
pos
34
13
Point After TD 6:25
90-Z.Long extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
13
Touchdown 2:26
24-C.Taylor runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
51
yds
02:14
pos
41
13
Point After TD 2:21
90-Z.Long extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
13
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 17
Rushing 10 5
Passing 11 10
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 7-12 2-15
4th Down Conv 0-0 3-4
Total Net Yards 462 305
Total Plays 62 70
Avg Gain 7.5 4.4
Net Yards Rushing 227 122
Rush Attempts 37 34
Avg Rush Yards 6.1 3.6
Yards Passing 235 183
Comp. - Att. 17-25 22-36
Yards Per Pass 9.4 5.1
Penalties - Yards 5-40 6-30
Touchdowns 6 1
Rushing TDs 4 0
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-2
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 5-39.4 4-46.0
Return Yards 52 95
Punts - Returns 2-14 2-64
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-38 1-31
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Tulsa 2-1 71421042
South Florida 1-5 607013
Raymond James Stadium Tampa, Fla.
 235 PASS YDS 183
227 RUSH YDS 122
462 TOTAL YDS 305
Tulsa
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Smith 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 233 1 1 153.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.4% 438 4 2 142.1
Z. Smith 16/24 233 1 1
D. Brin 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 2 0 0 116.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 2 0 0 116.8
D. Brin 1/1 2 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Prince 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 109 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 123 0
D. Prince 15 109 2 62
C. Taylor II 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 67 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 61 0
C. Taylor II 12 67 2 27
A. Watkins 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 18 0
A. Watkins 4 18 0 12
C. Lovick 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
C. Lovick 3 16 0 9
J. Santana 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
J. Santana 1 14 0 14
K. Stokes 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
K. Stokes 1 4 0 4
M. Rodgers 84 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
M. Rodgers 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
S. Crawford Jr. 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 82 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 97 1
S. Crawford Jr. 4 4 82 0 35
K. Stokes 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 150 1
K. Stokes 7 4 66 0 21
J. Santana 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 42 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 0
J. Santana 3 2 42 1 33
J. Johnson 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 132 2
J. Johnson 5 4 23 0 9
J. Stewart 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
J. Stewart 4 2 20 0 15
C. Montgomery 20 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
C. Montgomery 1 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Mullins 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
L. Mullins 6-0 0.0 0
J. Wright 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Wright 5-0 0.0 0
Z. Collins 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Z. Collins 5-1 0.0 1
B. Powers 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
B. Powers 5-0 0.0 0
K. Ray 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Ray 4-0 0.0 0
T. Davis 0 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Davis 3-0 0.0 0
A. Evans 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Evans 2-0 0.0 0
A. Goodlow 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Goodlow 2-0 0.0 0
G. Sawyer 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
G. Sawyer 2-1 1.0 0
R. Revels III 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Revels III 2-0 0.0 0
R. Nixon 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Nixon 2-0 0.0 0
J. Oliver 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Oliver 2-0 0.0 0
J. Player 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Player 2-1 0.0 0
M. Kulkin 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Kulkin 1-0 0.0 0
D. Jackson 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Jackson 1-2 0.0 0
J. Hendrix 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hendrix 1-0 0.0 0
T. Stevenson 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Stevenson 1-0 0.0 0
H. Grant 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Grant 1-0 0.0 0
A. Green IV 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Green IV 1-0 0.0 0
B. Johnson 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Wilkerson 21 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Wilkerson 1-0 0.0 0
D. Hopkins 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Hopkins 1-0 0.0 0
C. Lovick 6 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Lovick 1-0 0.0 0
T. Reeves 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Reeves 1-0 0.0 0
J. Anderson 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Anderson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Z. Long 90 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 6/6
SEASON FG XP
2/2 2/3
Z. Long 0/0 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Wilson 37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 39.4 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
14 0 0
L. Wilson 5 39.4 1 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Prince 8 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 20 0
D. Prince 1 12.0 12 0
C. Lovick 6 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 24 0
C. Lovick 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Stokes 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 7.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 2.8 11 0
K. Stokes 2 7.0 13 0
South Florida
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Johnson 0 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 150 1 1 118.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
43.8% 85 0 0 88.4
N. Johnson 18/27 150 1 1
C. Fortin 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 25 0 0 205.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 14 0 0 52.9
C. Fortin 2/2 25 0 0
J. McCloud 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
28.6% 8 0 0 38.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.8% 269 1 2 103.7
J. McCloud 2/7 8 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Fortin 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 39 0
C. Fortin 4 39 0 33
N. Johnson 0 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 61 1
N. Johnson 9 28 0 13
J. Ford 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 153 1
J. Ford 8 20 0 6
K. Joiner 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 129 1
K. Joiner 7 17 0 5
J. McCloud 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 6 0
J. McCloud 1 15 0 15
B. Battie 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 52 0
B. Battie 1 3 0 3
L. Parker 27 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 51 0
L. Parker 4 0 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
O. Dollison 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 6 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
O. Dollison 9 6 54 0 22
B. Miller 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 44 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 51 0
B. Miller 7 5 44 1 18
M. Brinkman 89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 69 0
M. Brinkman 4 4 32 0 14
X. Weaver 84 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
X. Weaver 3 2 26 0 21
D. Dukes 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 100 1
D. Dukes 2 1 13 0 13
L. Williams 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 63 0
L. Williams 3 1 8 0 8
C. Carter 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 8 0
C. Carter 1 1 4 0 4
B. Battie 21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
B. Battie 1 1 3 0 3
R. St. Felix 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 18 0
R. St. Felix 1 0 0 0 0
T. Horne 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -13 0
T. Horne 1 0 0 0 0
F. Lloyd 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
F. Lloyd 1 0 0 0 0
J. Ford 1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 58 0
J. Ford 1 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Mims 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
A. Mims 6-1 0.0 0
D. Boyles 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
D. Boyles 6-0 0.0 0
B. Nichols 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Nichols 4-0 0.0 0
M. LaPointe 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. LaPointe 4-1 0.0 0
A. Grier 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Grier 4-0 0.0 0
B. Sanders 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Sanders 3-0 0.0 0
D. Evans 0 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
D. Evans 3-1 0.0 1
J. Vaughn 40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Vaughn 3-0 0.0 0
V. Davis 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
V. Davis 2-0 0.0 0
D. Bellamy 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Bellamy 2-0 0.0 0
N. Roberts 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Roberts 2-0 0.0 0
C. Townsel 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Townsel 1-0 0.0 0
M. Hampton 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Hampton 1-0 0.0 0
R. Yates 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Yates 1-1 0.0 0
B. Knox 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Knox 1-0 0.0 0
K. Sails 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Sails 1-0 0.0 0
B. Green 17 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Green 1-0 0.0 0
K. Pinkney 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Pinkney 1-0 0.0 0
R. Thaxton 46 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Thaxton 1-0 0.0 0
T. Mangum 23 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
T. Mangum 0-2 0.0 0
T. Logan 13 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Logan 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Sackett 28 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/1 1/1
J. Sackett 2/3 39 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Schneider 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 46.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
11 0 0
T. Schneider 4 46.0 0 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Horne 80 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 25.5 34 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 20 0
T. Horne 2 25.5 34 0
J. Ford 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 13.5 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 70 0
J. Ford 2 13.5 14 0
B. Battie 21 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 26 0
B. Battie 1 6.0 6 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Sails 9 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 32.0 60 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 0.0 0 0
K. Sails 2 32.0 60 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:14 TULSA 35 1:04 4 65 TD
11:34 SFLA 45 0:00 1 21 INT
9:59 TULSA 12 1:25 3 7 Punt
6:57 TULSA 16 3:00 6 43 Punt
1:57 TULSA 27 1:37 11 73 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:37 TULSA 20 4:43 14 80 TD
0:47 TULSA 6 0:20 2 21 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TULSA 25 1:10 3 4 Punt
8:43 TULSA 25 1:17 3 75 TD
6:25 0:00 0 0 TD
4:35 TULSA 44 2:14 8 56 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:26 TULSA 5 3:00 5 24 Punt
5:40 TULSA 25 4:19 6 19 Punt
5:40 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SFLA 22 1:36 4 2 Punt
12:10 SFLA 41 0:29 2 4 Fumble
11:19 TULSA 39 1:15 5 17 FG
8:15 TULSA 9 1:15 4 1 FG
3:49 SFLA 15 1:38 3 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:23 SFLA 24 2:34 6 17 Punt
4:54 SFLA 23 3:58 12 71 Fumble
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:40 SFLA 28 4:57 10 72 TD
7:26 SFLA 35 0:47 4 63 INT
5:56 SFLA 11 1:11 3 7 Punt
2:21 SFLA 35 1:58 13 60 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:18 SFLA 30 2:33 8 45 FG Miss
1:14 SFLA 23 0:40 2 -1
1:14 0:00 0 0

SFLA Bulls  - Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 90-Z.Long kicks 56 yards from TSA 35. 1-J.Ford to USF 22 for 13 yards (41-D.Hopkins).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 22
(14:55 - 1st) 1-J.Ford to USF 24 for 2 yards (97-T.Stevenson90-J.Player).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - SFLA 24
(14:20 - 1st) 10-K.Joiner to USF 29 for 5 yards (21-T.Wilkerson).
Penalty
3 & 3 - SFLA 29
(13:46 - 1st) Penalty on USF 74-B.Cecil False start 5 yards enforced at USF 29. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 8 - SFLA 24
(13:29 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Dukes.
Punt
4 & 8 - SFLA 24
(13:24 - 1st) 39-T.Schneider punts 42 yards from USF 24. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 35 for 1 yard.

TULSA Golden Hurricane  - TD (4 plays, 65 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 35
(13:14 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 42 for 7 yards (3-V.Davis).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - TULSA 42
(12:55 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 46 for 4 yards (59-A.Mims).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 46
(12:35 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes pushed ob at USF 33 for 21 yards (2-N.Roberts).
+33 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 33
(12:18 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:10 - 1st) 90-Z.Long extra point is good.

SFLA Bulls  - Fumble (2 plays, 4 yards, 0:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:10 - 1st) 90-Z.Long kicks 58 yards from TSA 35. 80-T.Horne pushed ob at USF 41 for 34 yards (41-D.Hopkins).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 41
(12:02 - 1st) 1-J.Ford to USF 45 for 4 yards (26-A.Evans).
No Gain
2 & 6 - SFLA 45
(11:41 - 1st) 1-J.Ford to USF 45 FUMBLES (23-Z.Collins). 13-L.Mullins to USF 45 for no gain.

TULSA Golden Hurricane  - Interception (1 plays, 21 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - TULSA 45
(11:34 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson INTERCEPTED by 0-D.Evans at USF 15. 0-D.Evans to USF 46 for 31 yards (5-J.Santana). Penalty on TSA 5-J.Santana Facemasking 15 yards enforced at USF 46.

SFLA Bulls  - FG (5 plays, 17 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 39
(11:19 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Williams.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 39
(11:14 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud to TSA 24 for 15 yards (23-Z.Collins).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 24
(10:50 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Williams.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 24
(10:45 - 1st) 10-K.Joiner to TSA 22 for 2 yards (11-T.Reeves).
No Gain
3 & 8 - SFLA 22
(10:10 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Miller.
Field Goal
4 & 8 - SFLA 22
(10:04 - 1st) 28-J.Sackett 39 yards Field Goal is Good.

TULSA Golden Hurricane  - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:59 - 1st) 32-S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35. 8-D.Prince to TSA 12 for 12 yards (2-N.Roberts).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 12
(9:52 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 17 for 5 yards (46-R.Thaxton).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - TULSA 17
(9:24 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 19 for 2 yards (11-D.Boyles).
No Gain
3 & 3 - TULSA 19
(8:38 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
Punt
4 & 3 - TULSA 19
(8:34 - 1st) 37-L.Wilson punts 50 yards from TSA 19. 9-K.Sails pushed ob at TSA 9 for 60 yards (37-L.Wilson).

SFLA Bulls  - FG (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 9 - SFLA 9
(8:15 - 1st) Penalty on USF 73-D.Jennings False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 9. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 14 - SFLA 14
(8:15 - 1st) 1-J.Ford to TSA 13 for 1 yard (25-J.Oliver).
+5 YD
2 & 13 - SFLA 13
(7:48 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller to TSA 8 for 5 yards (1-K.Ray).
No Gain
3 & 8 - SFLA 8
(7:08 - 1st) 0-N.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Miller. Penalty on USF 73-D.Jennings Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
Field Goal
4 & 8 - SFLA 8
(7:00 - 1st) 28-J.Sackett 25 yards Field Goal is Good.

TULSA Golden Hurricane  - Punt (6 plays, 43 yards, 3:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:57 - 1st) 32-S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35. 6-C.Lovick to TSA 16 for 16 yards (6-D.Bellamy).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 16
(6:52 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 23 for 7 yards (11-D.Boyles).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - TULSA 23
(6:33 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 25 for 2 yards (11-D.Boyles23-T.Mangum).
+27 YD
3 & 1 - TULSA 25
(5:59 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to USF 48 for 27 yards (9-K.Sails).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 48
(5:26 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to USF 39 for 9 yards (7-M.Hampton).
No Gain
2 & 1 - TULSA 39
(5:09 - 1st) 8-D.Prince to USF 39 for no gain (11-D.Boyles59-A.Mims).
-2 YD
3 & 1 - TULSA 39
(4:30 - 1st) 8-D.Prince to USF 41 for -2 yards (96-K.Pinkney).
Punt
4 & 3 - TULSA 41
(3:57 - 1st) 37-L.Wilson punts 26 yards from USF 41 out of bounds at the USF 15.

SFLA Bulls  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 15
(3:49 - 1st) 1-J.Ford pushed ob at USF 15 for no gain (5-R.Nixon).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 15
(3:20 - 1st) 1-J.Ford to USF 18 for 3 yards (1-K.Ray).
+3 YD
3 & 7 - SFLA 18
(2:50 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud complete to 21-B.Battie. 21-B.Battie to USF 21 for 3 yards (30-J.Wright).
Punt
4 & 4 - SFLA 21
(2:11 - 1st) 39-T.Schneider punts 52 yards from USF 21 to the TSA 27 downed by 50-B.Bernard.

TULSA Golden Hurricane  - TD (11 plays, 73 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 27
(1:57 - 1st) 5-J.Santana to TSA 41 for 14 yards (2-N.Roberts).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 41
(1:33 - 1st) 8-D.Prince to TSA 48 for 7 yards (3-V.Davis).
+5 YD
2 & 3 - TULSA 48
(1:03 - 1st) 8-D.Prince to USF 47 for 5 yards (11-D.Boyles).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 47
(0:37 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes pushed ob at USF 33 for 14 yards (0-D.Evans).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 33
(0:20 - 1st) 2-K.Stokes to USF 29 for 4 yards (59-A.Mims0-D.Evans).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - TULSA 29
(15:00 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince to USF 26 for 3 yards (17-B.Green23-T.Mangum).
+7 YD
3 & 3 - TULSA 26
(14:21 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to USF 19 for 7 yards (0-D.Evans).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TULSA 19
(13:57 - 2nd) Team penalty on TSA False start 5 yards enforced at USF 19. No Play.
+16 YD
1 & 15 - TULSA 24
(13:33 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to USF 8 for 16 yards (6-D.Bellamy).
+3 YD
1 & 8 - TULSA 8
(13:05 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince to USF 5 for 3 yards (16-B.Nichols91-R.Yates).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - TULSA 5
(12:28 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:28 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long extra point is good.

SFLA Bulls  - Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 2:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:23 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long kicks 55 yards from TSA 35. 1-J.Ford pushed ob at USF 24 for 14 yards (28-J.Hendrix).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 24
(12:16 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller to USF 33 for 9 yards (21-T.Wilkerson).
Penalty
2 & 1 - SFLA 33
(11:51 - 2nd) Penalty on TSA 90-J.Player Offside 5 yards enforced at USF 33. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 38
(11:41 - 2nd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 37 for -1 yard (30-J.Wright).
+8 YD
2 & 11 - SFLA 37
(11:02 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller to USF 45 for 8 yards (0-T.Davis).
+1 YD
3 & 3 - SFLA 45
(10:40 - 2nd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 46 for 1 yard (19-G.Sawyer).
Penalty
4 & 2 - SFLA 46
(10:04 - 2nd) Penalty on USF 3-V.Davis False start 5 yards enforced at USF 46. No Play.
Punt
4 & 7 - SFLA 41
(9:49 - 2nd) 39-T.Schneider punts 52 yards from USF 41. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 20 for 13 yards (15-J.Curry).

TULSA Golden Hurricane  - TD (14 plays, 80 yards, 4:43 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 20
(9:37 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince to TSA 17 for -3 yards (91-R.Yates).
+15 YD
2 & 13 - TULSA 17
(8:59 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to TSA 32 for 15 yards (22-M.LaPointe).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 32
(8:32 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Stewart.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 32
(8:24 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince to TSA 33 for 1 yard (11-D.Boyles).
+15 YD
3 & 9 - TULSA 33
(7:40 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 48 for 15 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TULSA 48
(7:25 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to USF 47 for 5 yards. Penalty on TSA 9-S.Crawford Pass touched by receiver who went OOB 0 yards enforced at TSA 48. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 48
(7:15 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince to USF 48 for 4 yards (59-A.Mims22-M.LaPointe).
Penalty
3 & 6 - TULSA 48
(6:30 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford. Penalty on USF 23-T.Mangum Offside 5 yards enforced at USF 48. No Play.
+5 YD
3 & 1 - TULSA 43
(6:20 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to USF 38 for 5 yards (22-M.LaPointe).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 38
(5:57 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to USF 37 for 1 yard (59-A.Mims).
No Gain
2 & 9 - TULSA 37
(5:19 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Stewart.
+10 YD
3 & 9 - TULSA 37
(5:10 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to USF 27 for 10 yards (0-D.Evans).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 27
(5:03 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete.
+27 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 27
(5:02 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:54 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long extra point is good.

SFLA Bulls  - Fumble (12 plays, 71 yards, 3:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:54 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long kicks 59 yards from TSA 35. 80-T.Horne to USF 23 for 17 yards (0-T.Davis).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 23
(4:47 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson complete to 8-L.Williams. 8-L.Williams runs ob at USF 31 for 8 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 2 - SFLA 31
(4:29 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson to USF 29 for -2 yards (94-A.Goodlow).
+14 YD
3 & 4 - SFLA 29
(4:03 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman to USF 43 for 14 yards (13-L.Mullins27-D.Jackson).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 43
(3:30 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson scrambles pushed ob at TSA 44 for 13 yards (30-J.Wright).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 44
(3:01 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson complete to 18-D.Dukes. 18-D.Dukes to TSA 31 for 13 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 31
(2:30 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson complete to 1-J.Ford. 1-J.Ford runs ob at TSA 32 for -1 yard.
No Gain
2 & 11 - SFLA 32
(2:05 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 5-R.St. Felix.
Penalty
3 & 11 - SFLA 32
(1:58 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson complete to 1-J.Ford. 1-J.Ford to TSA 37 for -5 yards (11-T.Reeves). Penalty on TSA 11-T.Reeves Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TSA 32. No Play.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 17
(1:15 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman pushed ob at TSA 7 for 10 yards (23-Z.Collins).
+3 YD
1 & 7 - SFLA 7
(1:08 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson pushed ob at TSA 4 for 3 yards (13-L.Mullins).
-2 YD
2 & 4 - SFLA 4
(1:03 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson scrambles pushed ob at TSA 6 for -2 yards (1-K.Ray).
No Gain
3 & 6 - SFLA 6
(0:56 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson scrambles to TSA 4 FUMBLES (23-Z.Collins). 19-G.Sawyer to TSA 6 for no gain.

TULSA Golden Hurricane  - Halftime (2 plays, 21 yards, 0:20 poss)

Result Play
+22 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 6
(0:47 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to TSA 28 for 22 yards (22-M.LaPointe).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 28
(0:27 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince to TSA 27 for -1 yard (59-A.Mims).

TULSA Golden Hurricane  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 32-S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to TSA 29 for 4 yards (20-B.Sanders).
No Gain
2 & 6 - TULSA 29
(14:28 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince to TSA 29 for no gain (5-T.Grier).
No Gain
3 & 6 - TULSA 29
(13:55 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
Punt
4 & 6 - TULSA 29
(13:50 - 3rd) 37-L.Wilson punts 47 yards from TSA 29. 9-K.Sails to USF 28 for 4 yards (28-J.Hendrix).

SFLA Bulls  - TD (10 plays, 72 yards, 4:57 poss)

Result Play
+22 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 28
(13:40 - 3rd) 6-C.Fortin complete to 4-O.Dollison. 4-O.Dollison to USF 50 for 22 yards (12-A.Green).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 50
(13:05 - 3rd) 6-C.Fortin to TSA 47 for 3 yards (21-B.Powers).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - SFLA 47
(12:34 - 3rd) 1-J.Ford to TSA 41 for 6 yards (23-Z.Collins).
-1 YD
3 & 1 - SFLA 41
(12:01 - 3rd) 27-L.Parker to TSA 42 for -1 yard (90-J.Player).
+3 YD
4 & 2 - SFLA 42
(11:25 - 3rd) 6-C.Fortin complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman pushed ob at TSA 39 for 3 yards (13-L.Mullins).
+33 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 39
(11:01 - 3rd) 6-C.Fortin scrambles to TSA 6 for 33 yards (21-B.Powers).
-1 YD
1 & 6 - SFLA 6
(10:36 - 3rd) 27-L.Parker to TSA 7 for -1 yard (13-L.Mullins23-Z.Collins).
-4 YD
2 & 7 - SFLA 7
(9:57 - 3rd) 6-C.Fortin to TSA 11 for -4 yards (4-R.Revels).
+7 YD
3 & 11 - SFLA 11
(9:20 - 3rd) 6-C.Fortin scrambles to TSA 4 for 7 yards (1-K.Ray).
+4 YD
4 & 4 - SFLA 4
(8:50 - 3rd) 0-N.Johnson complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:43 - 3rd) 28-J.Sackett extra point is good.

TULSA Golden Hurricane  - TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:43 - 3rd) 32-S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25
(8:43 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana pushed ob at TSA 34 for 9 yards (5-T.Grier).
+4 YD
2 & 1 - TULSA 34
(8:12 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince to TSA 38 for 4 yards (6-D.Bellamy).
+62 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 38
(7:37 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince runs 62 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:26 - 3rd) 90-Z.Long extra point is good.

SFLA Bulls  - Interception (4 plays, 63 yards, 0:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:26 - 3rd) 98-K.Neitzke kicks 30 yards from TSA 35 out of bounds at the USF 35.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 35
(7:26 - 3rd) 1-J.Ford to USF 39 for 4 yards (0-T.Davis).
Penalty
2 & 6 - SFLA 39
(6:46 - 3rd) Penalty on USF 8-L.Williams False start 5 yards enforced at USF 39. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 11 - SFLA 34
(6:46 - 3rd) 0-N.Johnson complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman pushed ob at USF 39 for 5 yards (28-J.Hendrix).
Int
3 & 6 - SFLA 39
(6:39 - 3rd) 0-N.Johnson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-Z.Collins at USF 38. 23-Z.Collins runs 38 yards for a touchdown.

TULSA Golden Hurricane  - TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:25 - 3rd) 90-Z.Long extra point is good.

SFLA Bulls  - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:56 - 3rd) 90-Z.Long kicks 60 yards from TSA 35. 21-B.Battie to USF 11 for 6 yards (40-M.Kulkin).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 11
(5:51 - 3rd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 16 for 5 yards (13-L.Mullins).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - SFLA 16
(5:27 - 3rd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 18 for 2 yards (94-A.Goodlow27-D.Jackson).
No Gain
3 & 3 - SFLA 18
(4:52 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete.
Punt
4 & 3 - SFLA 18
(4:45 - 3rd) 39-T.Schneider punts 38 yards from USF 18 to the TSA 44 downed by 15-J.Curry.

TULSA Golden Hurricane  - TD (8 plays, 56 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 44
(4:35 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Santana.
+35 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 44
(4:26 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to USF 21 for 35 yards (12-B.Knox).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 21
(4:08 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince to USF 22 for -1 yard.
No Gain
2 & 11 - TULSA 22
(3:34 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
Penalty
3 & 11 - TULSA 22
(3:27 - 3rd) Penalty on USF 6-D.Bellamy Offside 5 yards enforced at USF 22. No Play.
+15 YD
3 & 6 - TULSA 17
(3:27 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 1-J.Stewart. 1-J.Stewart to USF 2 for 15 yards (5-T.Grier13-T.Logan).
No Gain
1 & 2 - TULSA 2
(2:44 - 3rd) 24-C.Taylor runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
+1 YD
1 & 2 - TULSA 2
(2:44 - 3rd) 24-C.Taylor to USF 1 for 1 yard (59-A.Mims).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - TULSA 1
(2:26 - 3rd) 24-C.Taylor runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:21 - 3rd) 90-Z.Long extra point is good.

SFLA Bulls  - Downs (13 plays, 60 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:21 - 3rd) 90-Z.Long kicks 30 yards from TSA 35 out of bounds at the USF 35.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 35
(2:21 - 3rd) 0-N.Johnson complete to 4-O.Dollison. 4-O.Dollison to USF 45 for 10 yards (6-C.Lovick).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 45
(1:51 - 3rd) 0-N.Johnson complete to 84-X.Weaver. 84-X.Weaver to USF 50 for 5 yards (12-A.Green).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - SFLA 50
(1:08 - 3rd) 0-N.Johnson complete to 4-O.Dollison. 4-O.Dollison to TSA 43 for 7 yards (21-B.Powers).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 43
(0:30 - 3rd) 0-N.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 4-O.Dollison.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 43
(0:23 - 3rd) 0-N.Johnson complete to 88-C.Carter. 88-C.Carter pushed ob at TSA 39 for 4 yards (5-R.Nixon).
+1 YD
3 & 6 - SFLA 39
(15:00 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson to TSA 38 for 1 yard (23-Z.Collins).
+18 YD
4 & 5 - SFLA 38
(14:22 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller runs ob at TSA 20 for 18 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 20
(13:48 - 4th) 10-K.Joiner to TSA 17 for 3 yards (30-J.Wright).
+12 YD
2 & 7 - SFLA 17
(13:14 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson complete to 4-O.Dollison. 4-O.Dollison to TSA 5 for 12 yards (27-D.Jackson).
+2 YD
1 & 5 - SFLA 5
(12:51 - 4th) 27-L.Parker to TSA 3 for 2 yards (30-J.Wright19-G.Sawyer).
Sack
2 & 3 - SFLA 3
(12:22 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson sacked at TSA 5 for -2 yards. Penalty on TSA 8-B.Johnson Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting. Penalty on USF 12-B.Knox Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting. (19-G.Sawyer).
No Gain
3 & 5 - SFLA 5
(12:03 - 4th) 27-L.Parker to TSA 5 for no gain (90-J.Player).
No Gain
4 & 5 - SFLA 5
(11:26 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 84-X.Weaver.

TULSA Golden Hurricane  - Punt (5 plays, 24 yards, 3:00 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 5
(11:26 - 4th) 6-C.Lovick to TSA 14 for 9 yards (16-B.Nichols).
+6 YD
2 & 1 - TULSA 14
(10:48 - 4th) 6-C.Lovick to TSA 20 for 6 yards (16-B.Nichols).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 20
(10:18 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 1-J.Stewart. 1-J.Stewart to TSA 25 for 5 yards (22-M.LaPointe).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - TULSA 25
(9:47 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to TSA 28 for 3 yards (20-B.Sanders).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - TULSA 28
(9:14 - 4th) 6-C.Lovick to TSA 29 for 1 yard (40-J.Vaughn).
Punt
4 & 1 - TULSA 29
(8:26 - 4th) 37-L.Wilson punts 41 yards from TSA 29 to USF 30 fair catch by 9-K.Sails.

SFLA Bulls  - Missed FG (8 plays, 45 yards, 2:33 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 30
(8:18 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson to USF 42 for 12 yards (25-J.Oliver).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 42
(7:44 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson complete to 4-O.Dollison. 4-O.Dollison to USF 49 for 7 yards (0-T.Davis).
No Gain
2 & 3 - SFLA 49
(7:14 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 4-O.Dollison.
+5 YD
3 & 3 - SFLA 49
(7:07 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson to TSA 46 for 5 yards (41-D.Hopkins).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 46
(6:34 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson complete to 84-X.Weaver. 84-X.Weaver to TSA 25 for 21 yards (4-R.Revels).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 25
(5:59 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 87-F.Lloyd.
No Gain
2 & 10 - SFLA 25
(5:55 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Horne.
No Gain
3 & 10 - SFLA 25
(5:51 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 4-O.Dollison.
No Good
4 & 10 - SFLA 25
(5:45 - 4th) 28-J.Sackett 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.

TULSA Golden Hurricane  - Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 4:19 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25
(5:40 - 4th) 23-A.Watkins to TSA 27 for 2 yards (40-J.Vaughn).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - TULSA 27
(5:01 - 4th) 23-A.Watkins to TSA 29 for 2 yards (40-J.Vaughn).
+12 YD
3 & 6 - TULSA 29
(4:14 - 4th) 23-A.Watkins pushed ob at TSA 41 for 12 yards (5-T.Grier).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 41
(3:27 - 4th) 23-A.Watkins to TSA 43 for 2 yards (16-B.Nichols).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - TULSA 43
(2:47 - 4th) 7-D.Brin complete to 20-C.Montgomery. 20-C.Montgomery to TSA 45 for 2 yards (20-B.Sanders).
-1 YD
3 & 6 - TULSA 45
(2:09 - 4th) 84-M.Rodgers to TSA 44 for -1 yard (8-C.Townsel).
Punt
4 & 7 - TULSA 44
(1:21 - 4th) 37-L.Wilson punts 33 yards from TSA 44 out of bounds at the USF 23.

SFLA Bulls

Result Play
-4 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 23
(1:14 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson complete to 4-O.Dollison. 4-O.Dollison to USF 19 for -4 yards (98-H.Grant).
+3 YD
2 & 14 - SFLA 19
(0:34 - 4th) 21-B.Battie to USF 22 for 3 yards (40-M.Kulkin44-J.Anderson).
