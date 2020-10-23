Drive Chart
|
|
|TULSA
|SFLA
Key Players
|
|
D. Prince
8 RB
109 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
|
N. Johnson
0 QB
150 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 28 RuYds
Touchdown 12:18
11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
65
yds
01:04
pos
6
0
Touchdown 8:50
0-N.Johnson complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
72
yds
04:57
pos
21
12
Touchdown 6:39
0-N.Johnson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-Z.Collins at USF 38. 23-Z.Collins runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
68
yds
00:47
pos
34
13
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|17
|Rushing
|10
|5
|Passing
|11
|10
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-12
|2-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|3-4
|Total Net Yards
|462
|305
|Total Plays
|62
|70
|Avg Gain
|7.5
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|227
|122
|Rush Attempts
|37
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.1
|3.6
|Yards Passing
|235
|183
|Comp. - Att.
|17-25
|22-36
|Yards Per Pass
|9.4
|5.1
|Penalties - Yards
|5-40
|6-30
|Touchdowns
|6
|1
|Rushing TDs
|4
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-39.4
|4-46.0
|Return Yards
|52
|95
|Punts - Returns
|2-14
|2-64
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-38
|1-31
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|235
|PASS YDS
|183
|
|
|227
|RUSH YDS
|122
|
|
|462
|TOTAL YDS
|305
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Prince 8 RB
|D. Prince
|15
|109
|2
|62
|
C. Taylor II 24 RB
|C. Taylor II
|12
|67
|2
|27
|
A. Watkins 23 RB
|A. Watkins
|4
|18
|0
|12
|
C. Lovick 6 RB
|C. Lovick
|3
|16
|0
|9
|
J. Santana 5 WR
|J. Santana
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Rodgers 84 WR
|M. Rodgers
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Crawford Jr. 9 WR
|S. Crawford Jr.
|4
|4
|82
|0
|35
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|7
|4
|66
|0
|21
|
J. Santana 5 WR
|J. Santana
|3
|2
|42
|1
|33
|
J. Johnson 13 WR
|J. Johnson
|5
|4
|23
|0
|9
|
J. Stewart 1 WR
|J. Stewart
|4
|2
|20
|0
|15
|
C. Montgomery 20 WR
|C. Montgomery
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Mullins 13 S
|L. Mullins
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 30 LB
|J. Wright
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Collins 23 LB
|Z. Collins
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
B. Powers 21 S
|B. Powers
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ray 1 S
|K. Ray
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 0 CB
|T. Davis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Evans 26 CB
|A. Evans
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Goodlow 94 DL
|A. Goodlow
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Sawyer 19 LB
|G. Sawyer
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Revels III 4 LB
|R. Revels III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Nixon 5 CB
|R. Nixon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Oliver 25 S
|J. Oliver
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Player 90 DL
|J. Player
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kulkin 40 LB
|M. Kulkin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 27 S
|D. Jackson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hendrix 28 S
|J. Hendrix
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stevenson 97 DL
|T. Stevenson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Grant 98 DL
|H. Grant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Green IV 12 CB
|A. Green IV
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 8 LB
|B. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wilkerson 21 RB
|T. Wilkerson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hopkins 41 LB
|D. Hopkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lovick 6 RB
|C. Lovick
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Reeves 11 LB
|T. Reeves
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Anderson 44 DL
|J. Anderson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Long 90 K
|Z. Long
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Wilson 37 P
|L. Wilson
|5
|39.4
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|2
|7.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Johnson 0 QB
|N. Johnson
|18/27
|150
|1
|1
|
C. Fortin 6 QB
|C. Fortin
|2/2
|25
|0
|0
|
J. McCloud 3 QB
|J. McCloud
|2/7
|8
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Fortin 6 QB
|C. Fortin
|4
|39
|0
|33
|
N. Johnson 0 QB
|N. Johnson
|9
|28
|0
|13
|
J. Ford 1 RB
|J. Ford
|8
|20
|0
|6
|
K. Joiner 10 RB
|K. Joiner
|7
|17
|0
|5
|
J. McCloud 3 QB
|J. McCloud
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
B. Battie 21 RB
|B. Battie
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
L. Parker 27 DB
|L. Parker
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Dollison 4 WR
|O. Dollison
|9
|6
|54
|0
|22
|
B. Miller 19 WR
|B. Miller
|7
|5
|44
|1
|18
|
M. Brinkman 89 TE
|M. Brinkman
|4
|4
|32
|0
|14
|
X. Weaver 84 WR
|X. Weaver
|3
|2
|26
|0
|21
|
D. Dukes 18 WR
|D. Dukes
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
L. Williams 8 WR
|L. Williams
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Carter 88 TE
|C. Carter
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Battie 21 RB
|B. Battie
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
R. St. Felix 5 WR
|R. St. Felix
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Horne 80 WR
|T. Horne
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
F. Lloyd 87 TE
|F. Lloyd
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Ford 1 RB
|J. Ford
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Mims 59 LB
|A. Mims
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Boyles 11 LB
|D. Boyles
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Nichols 16 DB
|B. Nichols
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. LaPointe 22 DB
|M. LaPointe
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grier 5 LB
|A. Grier
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Sanders 20 DB
|B. Sanders
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Evans 0 DB
|D. Evans
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Vaughn 40 DE
|J. Vaughn
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Davis 3 DB
|V. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bellamy 6 LB
|D. Bellamy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Roberts 2 DB
|N. Roberts
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Townsel 8 DB
|C. Townsel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hampton 7 DB
|M. Hampton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Yates 91 DL
|R. Yates
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Knox 12 CB
|B. Knox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Sails 9 DB
|K. Sails
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Green 17 DT
|B. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pinkney 96 DL
|K. Pinkney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Thaxton 46 DE
|R. Thaxton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mangum 23 DT
|T. Mangum
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Logan 13 DE
|T. Logan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sackett 28 K
|J. Sackett
|2/3
|39
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Schneider 39 P
|T. Schneider
|4
|46.0
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Sails 9 DB
|K. Sails
|2
|32.0
|60
|0
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 90-Z.Long kicks 56 yards from TSA 35. 1-J.Ford to USF 22 for 13 yards (41-D.Hopkins).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 22(14:55 - 1st) 1-J.Ford to USF 24 for 2 yards (97-T.Stevenson90-J.Player).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - SFLA 24(14:20 - 1st) 10-K.Joiner to USF 29 for 5 yards (21-T.Wilkerson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - SFLA 29(13:46 - 1st) Penalty on USF 74-B.Cecil False start 5 yards enforced at USF 29. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - SFLA 24(13:29 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Dukes.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - SFLA 24(13:24 - 1st) 39-T.Schneider punts 42 yards from USF 24. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 35 for 1 yard.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- TD (4 plays, 65 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 35(13:14 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 42 for 7 yards (3-V.Davis).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - TULSA 42(12:55 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 46 for 4 yards (59-A.Mims).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 46(12:35 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes pushed ob at USF 33 for 21 yards (2-N.Roberts).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 33(12:18 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:10 - 1st) 90-Z.Long extra point is good.
SFLA
Bulls
- Fumble (2 plays, 4 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:10 - 1st) 90-Z.Long kicks 58 yards from TSA 35. 80-T.Horne pushed ob at USF 41 for 34 yards (41-D.Hopkins).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 41(12:02 - 1st) 1-J.Ford to USF 45 for 4 yards (26-A.Evans).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SFLA 45(11:41 - 1st) 1-J.Ford to USF 45 FUMBLES (23-Z.Collins). 13-L.Mullins to USF 45 for no gain.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Interception (1 plays, 21 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 45(11:34 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson INTERCEPTED by 0-D.Evans at USF 15. 0-D.Evans to USF 46 for 31 yards (5-J.Santana). Penalty on TSA 5-J.Santana Facemasking 15 yards enforced at USF 46.
SFLA
Bulls
- FG (5 plays, 17 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 39(11:19 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Williams.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 39(11:14 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud to TSA 24 for 15 yards (23-Z.Collins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 24(10:50 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Williams.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 24(10:45 - 1st) 10-K.Joiner to TSA 22 for 2 yards (11-T.Reeves).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - SFLA 22(10:10 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Miller.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - SFLA 22(10:04 - 1st) 28-J.Sackett 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:59 - 1st) 32-S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35. 8-D.Prince to TSA 12 for 12 yards (2-N.Roberts).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 12(9:52 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 17 for 5 yards (46-R.Thaxton).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULSA 17(9:24 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 19 for 2 yards (11-D.Boyles).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TULSA 19(8:38 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - TULSA 19(8:34 - 1st) 37-L.Wilson punts 50 yards from TSA 19. 9-K.Sails pushed ob at TSA 9 for 60 yards (37-L.Wilson).
SFLA
Bulls
- FG (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 9 - SFLA 9(8:15 - 1st) Penalty on USF 73-D.Jennings False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 9. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 14 - SFLA 14(8:15 - 1st) 1-J.Ford to TSA 13 for 1 yard (25-J.Oliver).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 13 - SFLA 13(7:48 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller to TSA 8 for 5 yards (1-K.Ray).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - SFLA 8(7:08 - 1st) 0-N.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Miller. Penalty on USF 73-D.Jennings Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - SFLA 8(7:00 - 1st) 28-J.Sackett 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (6 plays, 43 yards, 3:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:57 - 1st) 32-S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35. 6-C.Lovick to TSA 16 for 16 yards (6-D.Bellamy).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 16(6:52 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 23 for 7 yards (11-D.Boyles).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - TULSA 23(6:33 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 25 for 2 yards (11-D.Boyles23-T.Mangum).
|+27 YD
|
3 & 1 - TULSA 25(5:59 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to USF 48 for 27 yards (9-K.Sails).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 48(5:26 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to USF 39 for 9 yards (7-M.Hampton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - TULSA 39(5:09 - 1st) 8-D.Prince to USF 39 for no gain (11-D.Boyles59-A.Mims).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TULSA 39(4:30 - 1st) 8-D.Prince to USF 41 for -2 yards (96-K.Pinkney).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - TULSA 41(3:57 - 1st) 37-L.Wilson punts 26 yards from USF 41 out of bounds at the USF 15.
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 15(3:49 - 1st) 1-J.Ford pushed ob at USF 15 for no gain (5-R.Nixon).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 15(3:20 - 1st) 1-J.Ford to USF 18 for 3 yards (1-K.Ray).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - SFLA 18(2:50 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud complete to 21-B.Battie. 21-B.Battie to USF 21 for 3 yards (30-J.Wright).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - SFLA 21(2:11 - 1st) 39-T.Schneider punts 52 yards from USF 21 to the TSA 27 downed by 50-B.Bernard.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- TD (11 plays, 73 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 27(1:57 - 1st) 5-J.Santana to TSA 41 for 14 yards (2-N.Roberts).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 41(1:33 - 1st) 8-D.Prince to TSA 48 for 7 yards (3-V.Davis).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - TULSA 48(1:03 - 1st) 8-D.Prince to USF 47 for 5 yards (11-D.Boyles).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 47(0:37 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes pushed ob at USF 33 for 14 yards (0-D.Evans).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 33(0:20 - 1st) 2-K.Stokes to USF 29 for 4 yards (59-A.Mims0-D.Evans).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TULSA 29(15:00 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince to USF 26 for 3 yards (17-B.Green23-T.Mangum).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - TULSA 26(14:21 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to USF 19 for 7 yards (0-D.Evans).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 19(13:57 - 2nd) Team penalty on TSA False start 5 yards enforced at USF 19. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 15 - TULSA 24(13:33 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to USF 8 for 16 yards (6-D.Bellamy).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - TULSA 8(13:05 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince to USF 5 for 3 yards (16-B.Nichols91-R.Yates).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULSA 5(12:28 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:28 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long extra point is good.
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:23 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long kicks 55 yards from TSA 35. 1-J.Ford pushed ob at USF 24 for 14 yards (28-J.Hendrix).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 24(12:16 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller to USF 33 for 9 yards (21-T.Wilkerson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - SFLA 33(11:51 - 2nd) Penalty on TSA 90-J.Player Offside 5 yards enforced at USF 33. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 38(11:41 - 2nd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 37 for -1 yard (30-J.Wright).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - SFLA 37(11:02 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller to USF 45 for 8 yards (0-T.Davis).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - SFLA 45(10:40 - 2nd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 46 for 1 yard (19-G.Sawyer).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - SFLA 46(10:04 - 2nd) Penalty on USF 3-V.Davis False start 5 yards enforced at USF 46. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - SFLA 41(9:49 - 2nd) 39-T.Schneider punts 52 yards from USF 41. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 20 for 13 yards (15-J.Curry).
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- TD (14 plays, 80 yards, 4:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 20(9:37 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince to TSA 17 for -3 yards (91-R.Yates).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 13 - TULSA 17(8:59 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to TSA 32 for 15 yards (22-M.LaPointe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 32(8:32 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Stewart.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 32(8:24 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince to TSA 33 for 1 yard (11-D.Boyles).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 9 - TULSA 33(7:40 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 48 for 15 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 48(7:25 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to USF 47 for 5 yards. Penalty on TSA 9-S.Crawford Pass touched by receiver who went OOB 0 yards enforced at TSA 48. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 48(7:15 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince to USF 48 for 4 yards (59-A.Mims22-M.LaPointe).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - TULSA 48(6:30 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford. Penalty on USF 23-T.Mangum Offside 5 yards enforced at USF 48. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - TULSA 43(6:20 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to USF 38 for 5 yards (22-M.LaPointe).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 38(5:57 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to USF 37 for 1 yard (59-A.Mims).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TULSA 37(5:19 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Stewart.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - TULSA 37(5:10 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to USF 27 for 10 yards (0-D.Evans).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 27(5:03 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete.
|+27 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 27(5:02 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:54 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long extra point is good.
SFLA
Bulls
- Fumble (12 plays, 71 yards, 3:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:54 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long kicks 59 yards from TSA 35. 80-T.Horne to USF 23 for 17 yards (0-T.Davis).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 23(4:47 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson complete to 8-L.Williams. 8-L.Williams runs ob at USF 31 for 8 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - SFLA 31(4:29 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson to USF 29 for -2 yards (94-A.Goodlow).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 4 - SFLA 29(4:03 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman to USF 43 for 14 yards (13-L.Mullins27-D.Jackson).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 43(3:30 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson scrambles pushed ob at TSA 44 for 13 yards (30-J.Wright).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 44(3:01 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson complete to 18-D.Dukes. 18-D.Dukes to TSA 31 for 13 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 31(2:30 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson complete to 1-J.Ford. 1-J.Ford runs ob at TSA 32 for -1 yard.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - SFLA 32(2:05 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 5-R.St. Felix.
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - SFLA 32(1:58 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson complete to 1-J.Ford. 1-J.Ford to TSA 37 for -5 yards (11-T.Reeves). Penalty on TSA 11-T.Reeves Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TSA 32. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 17(1:15 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman pushed ob at TSA 7 for 10 yards (23-Z.Collins).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 7 - SFLA 7(1:08 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson pushed ob at TSA 4 for 3 yards (13-L.Mullins).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - SFLA 4(1:03 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson scrambles pushed ob at TSA 6 for -2 yards (1-K.Ray).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - SFLA 6(0:56 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson scrambles to TSA 4 FUMBLES (23-Z.Collins). 19-G.Sawyer to TSA 6 for no gain.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Halftime (2 plays, 21 yards, 0:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 6(0:47 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to TSA 28 for 22 yards (22-M.LaPointe).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 28(0:27 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince to TSA 27 for -1 yard (59-A.Mims).
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 32-S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to TSA 29 for 4 yards (20-B.Sanders).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TULSA 29(14:28 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince to TSA 29 for no gain (5-T.Grier).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TULSA 29(13:55 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TULSA 29(13:50 - 3rd) 37-L.Wilson punts 47 yards from TSA 29. 9-K.Sails to USF 28 for 4 yards (28-J.Hendrix).
SFLA
Bulls
- TD (10 plays, 72 yards, 4:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 28(13:40 - 3rd) 6-C.Fortin complete to 4-O.Dollison. 4-O.Dollison to USF 50 for 22 yards (12-A.Green).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 50(13:05 - 3rd) 6-C.Fortin to TSA 47 for 3 yards (21-B.Powers).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - SFLA 47(12:34 - 3rd) 1-J.Ford to TSA 41 for 6 yards (23-Z.Collins).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - SFLA 41(12:01 - 3rd) 27-L.Parker to TSA 42 for -1 yard (90-J.Player).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 2 - SFLA 42(11:25 - 3rd) 6-C.Fortin complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman pushed ob at TSA 39 for 3 yards (13-L.Mullins).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 39(11:01 - 3rd) 6-C.Fortin scrambles to TSA 6 for 33 yards (21-B.Powers).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 6 - SFLA 6(10:36 - 3rd) 27-L.Parker to TSA 7 for -1 yard (13-L.Mullins23-Z.Collins).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 7 - SFLA 7(9:57 - 3rd) 6-C.Fortin to TSA 11 for -4 yards (4-R.Revels).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 11 - SFLA 11(9:20 - 3rd) 6-C.Fortin scrambles to TSA 4 for 7 yards (1-K.Ray).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 4 - SFLA 4(8:50 - 3rd) 0-N.Johnson complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:43 - 3rd) 28-J.Sackett extra point is good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:43 - 3rd) 32-S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(8:43 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana pushed ob at TSA 34 for 9 yards (5-T.Grier).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - TULSA 34(8:12 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince to TSA 38 for 4 yards (6-D.Bellamy).
|+62 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 38(7:37 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince runs 62 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:26 - 3rd) 90-Z.Long extra point is good.
SFLA
Bulls
- Interception (4 plays, 63 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:26 - 3rd) 98-K.Neitzke kicks 30 yards from TSA 35 out of bounds at the USF 35.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 35(7:26 - 3rd) 1-J.Ford to USF 39 for 4 yards (0-T.Davis).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - SFLA 39(6:46 - 3rd) Penalty on USF 8-L.Williams False start 5 yards enforced at USF 39. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - SFLA 34(6:46 - 3rd) 0-N.Johnson complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman pushed ob at USF 39 for 5 yards (28-J.Hendrix).
|Int
|
3 & 6 - SFLA 39(6:39 - 3rd) 0-N.Johnson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-Z.Collins at USF 38. 23-Z.Collins runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:25 - 3rd) 90-Z.Long extra point is good.
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:56 - 3rd) 90-Z.Long kicks 60 yards from TSA 35. 21-B.Battie to USF 11 for 6 yards (40-M.Kulkin).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 11(5:51 - 3rd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 16 for 5 yards (13-L.Mullins).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - SFLA 16(5:27 - 3rd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 18 for 2 yards (94-A.Goodlow27-D.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - SFLA 18(4:52 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - SFLA 18(4:45 - 3rd) 39-T.Schneider punts 38 yards from USF 18 to the TSA 44 downed by 15-J.Curry.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- TD (8 plays, 56 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 44(4:35 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Santana.
|+35 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 44(4:26 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to USF 21 for 35 yards (12-B.Knox).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 21(4:08 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince to USF 22 for -1 yard.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - TULSA 22(3:34 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - TULSA 22(3:27 - 3rd) Penalty on USF 6-D.Bellamy Offside 5 yards enforced at USF 22. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 6 - TULSA 17(3:27 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 1-J.Stewart. 1-J.Stewart to USF 2 for 15 yards (5-T.Grier13-T.Logan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - TULSA 2(2:44 - 3rd) 24-C.Taylor runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - TULSA 2(2:44 - 3rd) 24-C.Taylor to USF 1 for 1 yard (59-A.Mims).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - TULSA 1(2:26 - 3rd) 24-C.Taylor runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:21 - 3rd) 90-Z.Long extra point is good.
SFLA
Bulls
- Downs (13 plays, 60 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:21 - 3rd) 90-Z.Long kicks 30 yards from TSA 35 out of bounds at the USF 35.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 35(2:21 - 3rd) 0-N.Johnson complete to 4-O.Dollison. 4-O.Dollison to USF 45 for 10 yards (6-C.Lovick).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 45(1:51 - 3rd) 0-N.Johnson complete to 84-X.Weaver. 84-X.Weaver to USF 50 for 5 yards (12-A.Green).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - SFLA 50(1:08 - 3rd) 0-N.Johnson complete to 4-O.Dollison. 4-O.Dollison to TSA 43 for 7 yards (21-B.Powers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 43(0:30 - 3rd) 0-N.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 4-O.Dollison.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 43(0:23 - 3rd) 0-N.Johnson complete to 88-C.Carter. 88-C.Carter pushed ob at TSA 39 for 4 yards (5-R.Nixon).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - SFLA 39(15:00 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson to TSA 38 for 1 yard (23-Z.Collins).
|+18 YD
|
4 & 5 - SFLA 38(14:22 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller runs ob at TSA 20 for 18 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 20(13:48 - 4th) 10-K.Joiner to TSA 17 for 3 yards (30-J.Wright).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - SFLA 17(13:14 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson complete to 4-O.Dollison. 4-O.Dollison to TSA 5 for 12 yards (27-D.Jackson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - SFLA 5(12:51 - 4th) 27-L.Parker to TSA 3 for 2 yards (30-J.Wright19-G.Sawyer).
|Sack
|
2 & 3 - SFLA 3(12:22 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson sacked at TSA 5 for -2 yards. Penalty on TSA 8-B.Johnson Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting. Penalty on USF 12-B.Knox Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting. (19-G.Sawyer).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SFLA 5(12:03 - 4th) 27-L.Parker to TSA 5 for no gain (90-J.Player).
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - SFLA 5(11:26 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 84-X.Weaver.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (5 plays, 24 yards, 3:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 5(11:26 - 4th) 6-C.Lovick to TSA 14 for 9 yards (16-B.Nichols).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - TULSA 14(10:48 - 4th) 6-C.Lovick to TSA 20 for 6 yards (16-B.Nichols).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 20(10:18 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 1-J.Stewart. 1-J.Stewart to TSA 25 for 5 yards (22-M.LaPointe).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULSA 25(9:47 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to TSA 28 for 3 yards (20-B.Sanders).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - TULSA 28(9:14 - 4th) 6-C.Lovick to TSA 29 for 1 yard (40-J.Vaughn).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - TULSA 29(8:26 - 4th) 37-L.Wilson punts 41 yards from TSA 29 to USF 30 fair catch by 9-K.Sails.
SFLA
Bulls
- Missed FG (8 plays, 45 yards, 2:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 30(8:18 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson to USF 42 for 12 yards (25-J.Oliver).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 42(7:44 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson complete to 4-O.Dollison. 4-O.Dollison to USF 49 for 7 yards (0-T.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - SFLA 49(7:14 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 4-O.Dollison.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - SFLA 49(7:07 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson to TSA 46 for 5 yards (41-D.Hopkins).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 46(6:34 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson complete to 84-X.Weaver. 84-X.Weaver to TSA 25 for 21 yards (4-R.Revels).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(5:59 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 87-F.Lloyd.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 25(5:55 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Horne.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - SFLA 25(5:51 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 4-O.Dollison.
|No Good
|
4 & 10 - SFLA 25(5:45 - 4th) 28-J.Sackett 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 4:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(5:40 - 4th) 23-A.Watkins to TSA 27 for 2 yards (40-J.Vaughn).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULSA 27(5:01 - 4th) 23-A.Watkins to TSA 29 for 2 yards (40-J.Vaughn).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - TULSA 29(4:14 - 4th) 23-A.Watkins pushed ob at TSA 41 for 12 yards (5-T.Grier).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 41(3:27 - 4th) 23-A.Watkins to TSA 43 for 2 yards (16-B.Nichols).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULSA 43(2:47 - 4th) 7-D.Brin complete to 20-C.Montgomery. 20-C.Montgomery to TSA 45 for 2 yards (20-B.Sanders).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 6 - TULSA 45(2:09 - 4th) 84-M.Rodgers to TSA 44 for -1 yard (8-C.Townsel).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TULSA 44(1:21 - 4th) 37-L.Wilson punts 33 yards from TSA 44 out of bounds at the USF 23.
