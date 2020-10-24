Drive Chart
IOWA
PURDUE

Key Players
S. Petras 7 QB
265 PaYds, RuTD
D. Bell 3 WR
121 ReYds, 3 ReTDs, 13 RECs
1st Quarter
Touchdown 7:13
16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
61
yds
03:53
pos
0
6
Point After TD 7:07
85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 10:25
7-S.Petras runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
35
yds
02:03
pos
6
7
Point After TD 10:21
3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 4:46
10-M.Sargent runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
88
yds
04:51
pos
13
7
Point After TD 4:42
3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 1:47
16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
03:02
pos
14
13
Point After TD 1:40
85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Field Goal 0:04
3-K.Duncan 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
54
yds
00:27
pos
17
14
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
4th Quarter
Field Goal 13:15
3-K.Duncan 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
52
yds
01:43
pos
20
14
Field Goal 8:23
85-J.Dellinger 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
71
yds
04:49
pos
20
17
Touchdown 2:19
16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
57
yds
03:45
pos
20
23
Point After TD 2:15
85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
24
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 24
Rushing 9 7
Passing 10 14
Penalty 0 3
3rd Down Conv 4-13 6-16
4th Down Conv 1-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 460 386
Total Plays 75 77
Avg Gain 6.1 5.0
Net Yards Rushing 195 104
Rush Attempts 36 27
Avg Rush Yards 5.4 3.9
Yards Passing 265 282
Comp. - Att. 22-39 31-50
Yards Per Pass 6.4 5.2
Penalties - Yards 10-100 3-21
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 6-44.2 6-47.5
Return Yards 53 0
Punts - Returns 3-37 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 2-16 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Iowa 0-1 0170320
Purdue 1-0 7701024
Ross-Ade Stadium West Lafayette, IN
 265 PASS YDS 282
195 RUSH YDS 104
460 TOTAL YDS 386
Iowa
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Petras 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.4% 265 0 0 113.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.4% 265 0 0 113.5
S. Petras 22/39 265 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Goodson 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 77 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 77 0
T. Goodson 16 77 0 16
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 71 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 71 1
M. Sargent 11 71 1 21
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 29 0
I. Kelly-Martin 4 29 0 14
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
I. Smith-Marsette 2 18 0 15
S. Petras 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 0 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 0 1
S. Petras 3 0 1 8
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
S. LaPorta 84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 71 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 71 0
S. LaPorta 6 5 71 0 20
N. Ragaini 89 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 61 0
N. Ragaini 5 4 61 0 28
T. Goodson 15 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 59 0
T. Goodson 6 5 59 0 40
B. Smith 12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 0
B. Smith 6 3 34 0 16
T. Tracy Jr. 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
T. Tracy Jr. 3 2 19 0 15
M. Pottebaum 38 FB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
M. Pottebaum 2 1 17 0 17
S. Beyer 42 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
S. Beyer 3 1 3 0 3
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
I. Kelly-Martin 1 1 1 0 1
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
I. Smith-Marsette 5 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Koerner 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.0
J. Koerner 11-2 0.0 0
N. Niemann 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
N. Niemann 8-0 0.0 0
R. Moss 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
R. Moss 7-0 0.0 0
D. Nixon 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.5
D. Nixon 5-2 0.5 0
M. Hankins 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
M. Hankins 4-0 0.0 1
D. Belton 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Belton 4-0 0.0 0
B. Wade 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 1.0
B. Wade 3-2 1.0 1
C. Golston 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Golston 2-0 0.0 0
J. Brents 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Brents 2-2 0.0 0
J. Waggoner 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Waggoner 1-0 0.0 0
H. Marchese 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Marchese 1-0 0.0 0
J. Heflin 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Heflin 1-1 0.0 0
Z. VanValkenburg 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. VanValkenburg 1-0 0.0 0
J. Jacobs 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Jacobs 0-1 0.0 0
N. Shannon 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
N. Shannon 0-2 0.5 0
C. Thurm 57 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Thurm 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Duncan 3 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/2 2/2
K. Duncan 2/2 33 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Taylor 9 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 44.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 44.2 2
T. Taylor 6 44.2 2 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Hankins 8 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 28.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 28.0 28 0
M. Hankins 1 28.0 28 0
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
I. Smith-Marsette 1 15.0 15 0
C. Jones 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
C. Jones 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Jones 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 12.3 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 12.3 25 0
C. Jones 3 12.3 25 0
Purdue
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. O'Connell 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62% 282 3 2 121.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62% 282 3 2 121.2
A. O'Connell 31/50 282 3 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Horvath 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 129 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 129 0
Z. Horvath 21 129 0 33
M. Wright 0 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
M. Wright 1 -2 0 -2
A. O'Connell 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -19 0
A. O'Connell 2 -19 0 -9
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Bell 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
21 13 121 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 121 3
D. Bell 21 13 121 3 22
M. Wright 0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 7 85 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 85 0
M. Wright 10 7 85 0 20
P. Durham 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 41 0
P. Durham 5 4 41 0 16
M. Carr 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
M. Carr 3 1 15 0 15
A. Anderson Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
A. Anderson Jr. 3 2 9 0 5
J. Sparks 12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
J. Sparks 2 2 6 0 6
Z. Horvath 40 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 5 0
Z. Horvath 2 2 5 0 5
D. Hewitt 5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Hewitt 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Alexander 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
J. Alexander 7-3 0.0 0
C. Trice 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
C. Trice 6-0 0.0 0
D. Mackey 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
D. Mackey 6-0 0.0 0
C. Allen 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Allen 5-0 0.0 0
D. Mitchell 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Mitchell 5-0 0.0 0
B. Thieneman 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
B. Thieneman 5-0 0.0 0
D. Barnes 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Barnes 5-0 0.0 0
J. Graham 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Graham 3-0 0.0 0
S. Fakasiieiki 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Fakasiieiki 3-0 0.0 0
G. Karlaftis 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
G. Karlaftis 3-0 1.0 0
G. Howard 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Howard 1-0 0.0 0
D. Johnson 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
B. Deen 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Deen 1-0 0.0 0
L. Johnson 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Dellinger 85 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
J. Dellinger 1/1 29 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Cormier 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 47.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 47.5 2
B. Cormier 6 47.5 2 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Sheffield 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
T. Sheffield 1 17.0 17 0
M. Wright 0 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
M. Wright 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 IOWA 15 1:37 4 -3 Punt
11:29 IOWA 14 0:21 3 0 Punt
7:07 IOWA 25 2:27 7 59 Fumble
2:23 IOWA 3 2:15 7 44 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:24 PURDUE 35 2:03 5 35 TD
9:33 IOWA 27 4:51 12 73 TD
1:40 IOWA 22 0:32 3 0 Punt
0:31 IOWA 36 0:27 4 54 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:18 IOWA 19 4:17 11 33 Punt
5:57 IOWA 47 1:41 4 0 Punt
2:13 IOWA 43 1:43 10 42 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:20 IOWA 25 2:07 6 47 Fumble
2:15 IOWA 28 0:46 5 16 Downs
2:15 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:15 PURDUE 38 1:39 4 3 Punt
11:00 PURDUE 34 3:53 10 66 TD
4:32 PURDUE 16 1:59 5 26 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:59 PURDUE 7 1:23 3 -5 Punt
10:21 PURDUE 25 0:40 3 6 Punt
4:42 PURDUE 25 3:02 9 75 TD
0:59 PURDUE 43 0:22 3 -7 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PURDUE 16 2:30 8 3 INT
7:51 PURDUE 1 1:45 5 18 Punt
4:07 PURDUE 23 1:42 4 -5 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:12 PURDUE 17 4:49 13 71 FG
6:00 PURDUE 28 3:45 13 72 TD
1:23 IOWA 44 0:44 3 -4 Game
1:23 0:00 0 0

IOWA Hawkeyes  - Punt (4 plays, -3 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 15 for 15 yards (21-S.Kane20-A.Armour).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 15
(14:56 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 42-S.Beyer. 42-S.Beyer to IOW 18 for 3 yards (18-C.Allen).
-1 YD
2 & 7 - IOWA 18
(14:19 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 17 for -1 yard (15-D.Mitchell).
Penalty
3 & 8 - IOWA 17
(13:43 - 1st) Penalty on IOW 64-K.Schott False start 5 yards enforced at IOW 17. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 13 - IOWA 12
(13:28 - 1st) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Smith.
Punt
4 & 13 - IOWA 12
(13:23 - 1st) 9-T.Taylor punts 50 yards from IOW 12 to PUR 38 fair catch by 8-T.Sheffield.

PURDUE Boilermakers  - Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 38
(13:15 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 41 for 3 yards (96-J.Heflin57-C.Thurm).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - PURDUE 41
(12:49 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath pushed ob at PUR 46 for 5 yards (33-R.Moss).
No Gain
3 & 2 - PURDUE 46
(12:25 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 87-P.Durham. 87-P.Durham to PUR 46 for no gain (35-B.Wade).
Penalty
4 & 2 - PURDUE 46
(11:36 - 1st) Team penalty on PUR Delay of game 5 yards enforced at PUR 46. No Play.
Punt
4 & 7 - PURDUE 41
(11:36 - 1st) 19-B.Cormier punts 45 yards from PUR 41 to IOW 14 fair catch by 16-C.Jones.

IOWA Hawkeyes  - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:21 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 14
(11:29 - 1st) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Smith.
No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWA 14
(11:21 - 1st) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Smith-Marsette.
No Gain
3 & 10 - IOWA 14
(11:16 - 1st) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Smith.
Punt
4 & 10 - IOWA 14
(11:08 - 1st) 9-T.Taylor punts 52 yards from IOW 14 to PUR 34 fair catch by 8-T.Sheffield.

PURDUE Boilermakers  - TD (10 plays, 66 yards, 3:53 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 34
(11:00 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 38 for 4 yards (57-C.Golston).
+16 YD
2 & 6 - PURDUE 38
(10:30 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 0-M.Wright. 0-M.Wright to IOW 46 for 16 yards (28-J.Koerner5-J.Jacobs).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 46
(10:08 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to IOW 44 for 2 yards (8-M.Hankins).
+13 YD
2 & 8 - PURDUE 44
(9:35 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to IOW 31 for 13 yards (28-J.Koerner).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 31
(9:13 - 1st) 0-M.Wright to IOW 33 for -2 yards (54-D.Nixon).
+13 YD
2 & 12 - PURDUE 33
(8:35 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 0-M.Wright. 0-M.Wright to IOW 20 for 13 yards (28-J.Koerner).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 20
(8:05 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 0-M.Wright. 0-M.Wright to IOW 14 for 6 yards (54-D.Nixon20-J.Brents).
Penalty
2 & 4 - PURDUE 14
(7:34 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to IOW 13 for 1 yard (54-D.Nixon). Team penalty on IOW 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at IOW 14. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 9 - PURDUE 9
(7:18 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
+9 YD
2 & 9 - PURDUE 9
(7:13 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:07 - 1st) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.

IOWA Hawkeyes  - Fumble (7 plays, 59 yards, 2:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:07 - 1st) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to IOW End Zone. touchback.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 25
(7:07 - 1st) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 33 for 8 yards (55-D.Barnes).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - IOWA 33
(6:40 - 1st) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 36 for 3 yards (6-J.Graham).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 36
(6:13 - 1st) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 40 for 4 yards (97-S.Fakasiieiki).
No Gain
2 & 6 - IOWA 40
(5:42 - 1st) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Smith-Marsette.
+40 YD
3 & 6 - IOWA 40
(5:37 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 15-T.Goodson. 15-T.Goodson to PUR 20 for 40 yards (1-D.Mackey).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 20
(5:10 - 1st) 6-I.Smith-Marsette pushed ob at PUR 17 for 3 yards (1-D.Mackey).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - IOWA 17
(4:40 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to PUR 16 FUMBLES (6-J.Graham). 38-B.Thieneman to PUR 16 for no gain (65-T.Linderbaum).

PURDUE Boilermakers  - Punt (5 plays, 26 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 16
(4:32 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to PUR 20 for 4 yards (8-M.Hankins).
+16 YD
2 & 6 - PURDUE 20
(4:08 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 87-P.Durham. 87-P.Durham to PUR 36 for 16 yards (28-J.Koerner).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 36
(3:46 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 38 for 2 yards (54-D.Nixon).
No Gain
2 & 8 - PURDUE 38
(3:20 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
+4 YD
3 & 8 - PURDUE 38
(3:15 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to PUR 42 for 4 yards (33-R.Moss).
Punt
4 & 4 - PURDUE 42
(2:33 - 1st) 19-B.Cormier punts 55 yards from PUR 42 to the IOW 3 downed by 0-M.Wright.

IOWA Hawkeyes  - Punt (7 plays, 44 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 3
(2:23 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 6 for 3 yards (36-J.Alexander).
+8 YD
2 & 7 - IOWA 6
(1:45 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 14 for 8 yards (55-D.Barnes).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 14
(1:15 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 23 for 9 yards (23-C.Trice).
+16 YD
2 & 1 - IOWA 23
(0:38 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 39 for 16 yards (18-C.Allen).
No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 39
(0:08 - 1st) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 39 for no gain (58-B.Deen).
No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWA 39
(15:00 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 42-S.Beyer.
+8 YD
3 & 10 - IOWA 39
(14:55 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras scrambles to IOW 47 for 8 yards (15-D.Mitchell).
Punt
4 & 2 - IOWA 47
(14:06 - 2nd) 9-T.Taylor punts 46 yards from IOW 47 to PUR 7 fair catch by 0-M.Wright.

PURDUE Boilermakers  - Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 7
(13:59 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 11 for 4 yards (49-N.Niemann).
No Gain
2 & 6 - PURDUE 11
(13:27 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
Sack
3 & 6 - PURDUE 11
(13:20 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell sacked at PUR 2 for -9 yards (35-B.Wade).
Punt
4 & 15 - PURDUE 2
(12:36 - 2nd) 19-B.Cormier punts 58 yards from PUR 2. 16-C.Jones runs ob at PUR 35 for 25 yards.

IOWA Hawkeyes  - TD (5 plays, 35 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 35
(12:24 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to PUR 28 for 7 yards (6-J.Graham).
+20 YD
2 & 3 - IOWA 28
(11:46 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta runs ob at PUR 8 for 20 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 8 - IOWA 8
(11:22 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 15-T.Goodson. 15-T.Goodson pushed ob at PUR 4 for 4 yards (23-C.Trice).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - IOWA 4
(10:51 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to PUR 1 for 3 yards (36-J.Alexander).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - IOWA 1
(10:25 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:21 - 2nd) 3-K.Duncan extra point is good.

PURDUE Boilermakers  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:21 - 2nd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to PUR End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25
(10:21 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Hewitt.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 25
(10:16 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to PUR 31 for 6 yards (49-N.Niemann).
No Gain
3 & 4 - PURDUE 31
(9:50 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 0-M.Wright.
Punt
4 & 4 - PURDUE 31
(9:41 - 2nd) 19-B.Cormier punts 42 yards from PUR 31 to IOW 27 fair catch by 16-C.Jones.

IOWA Hawkeyes  - TD (12 plays, 73 yards, 4:51 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 27
(9:33 - 2nd) 21-I.Kelly-Martin to IOW 41 for 14 yards (55-D.Barnes).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 41
(9:05 - 2nd) 21-I.Kelly-Martin to IOW 46 for 5 yards (90-L.Johnson36-J.Alexander).
+16 YD
2 & 5 - IOWA 46
(8:33 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith to PUR 38 FUMBLES (36-J.Alexander). 12-B.Smith to PUR 38 for no gain.
Penalty
1 & 10 - IOWA 38
(8:20 - 2nd) Penalty on IOW 6-I.Smith-Marsette Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at PUR 38. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 47
(8:10 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to PUR 47 for 6 yards (97-S.Fakasiieiki).
+9 YD
2 & 4 - IOWA 47
(7:32 - 2nd) 21-I.Kelly-Martin to PUR 38 for 9 yards (97-S.Fakasiieiki).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 38
(7:07 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 3-T.Tracy. 3-T.Tracy to PUR 23 for 15 yards (38-B.Thieneman).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 23
(6:38 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 21-I.Kelly-Martin. 21-I.Kelly-Martin to PUR 22 for 1 yard (55-D.Barnes).
+15 YD
2 & 9 - IOWA 22
(6:03 - 2nd) 6-I.Smith-Marsette to PUR 7 for 15 yards (23-C.Trice).
No Gain
1 & 7 - IOWA 7
(5:25 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 38-M.Pottebaum.
+6 YD
2 & 7 - IOWA 7
(5:19 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini to PUR 1 for 6 yards (36-J.Alexander).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - IOWA 1
(4:46 - 2nd) 10-M.Sargent runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:42 - 2nd) 3-K.Duncan extra point is good.

PURDUE Boilermakers  - TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:42 - 2nd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to PUR End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25
(4:42 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 25
(4:34 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 31 for 6 yards (49-N.Niemann).
+16 YD
3 & 4 - PURDUE 31
(3:58 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to PUR 47 for 16 yards (28-J.Koerner).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 47
(3:38 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to IOW 44 for 9 yards (49-N.Niemann).
+15 YD
2 & 1 - PURDUE 44
(3:07 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to IOW 29 for 15 yards (28-J.Koerner).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 29
(2:48 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 29
(2:40 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 10-A.Anderson. 10-A.Anderson to IOW 24 for 5 yards.
+13 YD
3 & 5 - PURDUE 24
(2:10 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to IOW 11 for 13 yards (4-D.Belton).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 11
(1:47 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:40 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.

IOWA Hawkeyes  - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:40 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 22 for 22 yards (43-K.Douglas).
Sack
1 & 10 - IOWA 22
(1:32 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras sacked at IOW 13 for -9 yards (5-G.Karlaftis).
+3 YD
2 & 19 - IOWA 13
(1:24 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 15-T.Goodson. 15-T.Goodson runs ob at IOW 16 for 3 yards.
+6 YD
3 & 16 - IOWA 16
(1:19 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 15-T.Goodson. 15-T.Goodson to IOW 22 for 6 yards (13-G.Howard).
Punt
4 & 10 - IOWA 22
(1:08 - 2nd) 9-T.Taylor punts 35 yards from IOW 22 to the PUR 43 downed by 26-K.Merriweather.

PURDUE Boilermakers  - Interception (3 plays, -7 yards, 0:22 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 43
(0:59 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 0-M.Wright.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 43
(0:54 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 10-A.Anderson. 10-A.Anderson to PUR 47 for 4 yards (57-C.Golston).
Int
3 & 6 - PURDUE 47
(0:37 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Anderson INTERCEPTED by 8-M.Hankins at IOW 36. 8-M.Hankins to IOW 36 for no gain.

IOWA Hawkeyes  - Halftime (4 plays, 54 yards, 0:27 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 36
(0:31 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 15-T.Goodson. 15-T.Goodson runs ob at IOW 42 for 6 yards.
+28 YD
2 & 4 - IOWA 42
(0:25 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini to PUR 30 for 28 yards (18-C.Allen).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 30
(0:19 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to PUR 10 for 20 yards (38-B.Thieneman).
No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 10
(0:10 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to PUR 10 for no gain (5-G.Karlaftis36-J.Alexander).
Field Goal
2 & 10 - IOWA 10
(0:04 - 2nd) 3-K.Duncan 27 yards Field Goal is Good.

PURDUE Boilermakers  - Interception (8 plays, 3 yards, 2:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35. 0-M.Wright to PUR 16 for 16 yards (22-T.Roberts).
Penalty
1 & 10 - PURDUE 16
(14:54 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell. Penalty on IOW 20-J.Brents Pass interference 15 yards enforced at PUR 16. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 31
(14:49 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 34 for 3 yards (33-R.Moss54-D.Nixon).
No Gain
2 & 7 - PURDUE 34
(14:20 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 0-M.Wright.
+22 YD
3 & 7 - PURDUE 34
(14:13 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to IOW 44 for 22 yards (28-J.Koerner).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 44
(14:03 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to IOW 44 for no gain (49-N.Niemann).
+33 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 44
(13:28 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to IOW 11 for 33 yards (49-N.Niemann).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 11
(13:03 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 12-J.Sparks. 12-J.Sparks to IOW 11 for no gain (20-J.Brents).
Int
2 & 10 - PURDUE 11
(12:30 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Durham INTERCEPTED by 35-B.Wade at IOW 3. 35-B.Wade to IOW 19 for 16 yards (69-G.Long).

IOWA Hawkeyes  - Punt (11 plays, 33 yards, 4:17 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 19
(12:18 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 23 for 4 yards (23-C.Trice).
Penalty
2 & 6 - IOWA 23
(11:43 - 3rd) Penalty on IOW 51-C.Cronk False start 5 yards enforced at IOW 23. No Play.
+9 YD
2 & 11 - IOWA 18
(11:22 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to IOW 27 for 9 yards (38-B.Thieneman36-J.Alexander).
Penalty
3 & 2 - IOWA 27
(10:44 - 3rd) Penalty on IOW 77-A.Jackson False start 5 yards enforced at IOW 27. No Play.
+8 YD
3 & 7 - IOWA 22
(10:25 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith pushed ob at IOW 30 for 8 yards (1-D.Mackey).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 30
(10:08 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 31 for 1 yard (36-J.Alexander).
+15 YD
2 & 9 - IOWA 31
(9:34 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 46 for 15 yards (36-J.Alexander).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 46
(9:05 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras complete to 38-M.Pottebaum. 38-M.Pottebaum runs ob at PUR 37 for 17 yards. Penalty on IOW 3-T.Tracy Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at PUR 42.
+4 YD
1 & 13 - IOWA 43
(8:40 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 47 for 4 yards (18-C.Allen).
No Gain
2 & 9 - IOWA 47
(8:20 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Smith-Marsette.
No Gain
3 & 9 - IOWA 47
(8:05 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 42-S.Beyer.
Punt
4 & 9 - IOWA 47
(8:01 - 3rd) 9-T.Taylor punts 52 yards from IOW 47 to the PUR 1 downed by 22-T.Roberts.

PURDUE Boilermakers  - Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 1
(7:51 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 12 for 11 yards (4-D.Belton28-J.Koerner).
Penalty
1 & 10 - PURDUE 12
(7:26 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell pushed ob at PUR 42 for 30 yards (20-J.Brents). Penalty on PUR 3-D.Bell Pass interference 6 yards enforced at PUR 12. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 16 - PURDUE 6
(7:12 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 6 for no gain (49-N.Niemann).
+13 YD
2 & 16 - PURDUE 6
(6:45 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 87-P.Durham. 87-P.Durham to PUR 19 for 13 yards (20-J.Brents35-B.Wade).
No Gain
3 & 3 - PURDUE 19
(6:11 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
Punt
4 & 3 - PURDUE 19
(6:06 - 3rd) 19-B.Cormier punts 39 yards from PUR 19. 16-C.Jones to IOW 47 for 5 yards (43-K.Douglas).

IOWA Hawkeyes  - Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 47
(5:57 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to PUR 49 for 4 yards (55-D.Barnes).
Penalty
2 & 6 - IOWA 49
(5:22 - 3rd) Penalty on IOW 6-I.Smith-Marsette False start 5 yards enforced at PUR 49. No Play.
+1 YD
2 & 11 - IOWA 46
(5:00 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 47 for 1 yard (15-D.Mitchell).
No Gain
3 & 10 - IOWA 47
(4:24 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras incomplete.
Punt
4 & 10 - IOWA 47
(4:16 - 3rd) 9-T.Taylor punts 30 yards from IOW 47 to the PUR 23 downed by 22-T.Roberts.

PURDUE Boilermakers  - Punt (4 plays, -5 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - PURDUE 23
(4:07 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 29 for 6 yards. Penalty on PUR 87-P.Durham Holding 10 yards enforced at PUR 23. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 20 - PURDUE 13
(4:01 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete.
+15 YD
2 & 20 - PURDUE 13
(3:48 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 6-M.Carr. 6-M.Carr to PUR 28 for 15 yards (13-H.Marchese35-B.Wade).
Sack
3 & 5 - PURDUE 28
(3:10 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell sacked at PUR 18 for -10 yards (54-D.Nixon99-N.Shannon).
Punt
4 & 15 - PURDUE 18
(2:25 - 3rd) 19-B.Cormier punts 46 yards from PUR 18. 16-C.Jones to IOW 43 for 7 yards (21-S.Kane).

IOWA Hawkeyes  - FG (10 plays, 42 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 43
(2:13 - 3rd) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 49 for 6 yards (36-J.Alexander).
+12 YD
2 & 4 - IOWA 49
(1:35 - 3rd) 10-M.Sargent pushed ob at PUR 39 for 12 yards (23-C.Trice).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 39
(1:11 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to PUR 37 for 2 yards (5-G.Karlaftis).
No Gain
2 & 8 - IOWA 37
(0:35 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras incomplete.
+4 YD
3 & 8 - IOWA 37
(0:30 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras complete to 3-T.Tracy. 3-T.Tracy to PUR 33 for 4 yards (1-D.Mackey).
+17 YD
4 & 4 - IOWA 33
(15:00 - 4th) 7-S.Petras complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini pushed ob at PUR 16 for 17 yards (1-D.Mackey18-C.Allen).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 16
(14:35 - 4th) 21-I.Kelly-Martin to PUR 15 for 1 yard (15-D.Mitchell).
Penalty
2 & 9 - IOWA 15
(13:58 - 4th) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Smith. Penalty on IOW 65-T.Linderbaum Holding 10 yards enforced at PUR 15. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 19 - IOWA 25
(13:53 - 4th) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 84-S.LaPorta.
+10 YD
3 & 19 - IOWA 25
(13:47 - 4th) 7-S.Petras complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini to PUR 15 for 10 yards (23-C.Trice).
Field Goal
4 & 9 - IOWA 15
(13:15 - 4th) 3-K.Duncan 33 yards Field Goal is Good.

PURDUE Boilermakers  - FG (13 plays, 71 yards, 4:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:12 - 4th) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35. 8-T.Sheffield to PUR 17 for 17 yards (23-S.Byrd10-A.Anderson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 17
(13:04 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 17
(13:01 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 0-M.Wright. 0-M.Wright to PUR 32 for 15 yards (4-D.Belton).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 32
(12:42 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 87-P.Durham. 87-P.Durham to PUR 44 for 12 yards (4-D.Belton99-N.Shannon).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 44
(12:10 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 0-M.Wright. 0-M.Wright to IOW 36 for 20 yards (33-R.Moss).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 36
(11:58 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 0-M.Wright. 0-M.Wright to IOW 31 for 5 yards (33-R.Moss).
-2 YD
2 & 5 - PURDUE 31
(11:33 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to IOW 33 for -2 yards (54-D.Nixon).
+6 YD
3 & 7 - PURDUE 33
(10:58 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 12-J.Sparks. 12-J.Sparks to IOW 27 for 6 yards (33-R.Moss).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - PURDUE 27
(10:30 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to IOW 25 for 2 yards (54-D.Nixon).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25
(10:08 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to IOW 20 for 5 yards (8-M.Hankins).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - PURDUE 20
(9:33 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to IOW 13 for 7 yards (49-N.Niemann).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 13
(9:05 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to IOW 12 for 1 yard (28-J.Koerner).
No Gain
2 & 9 - PURDUE 12
(8:34 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Carr.
No Gain
3 & 9 - PURDUE 12
(8:27 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
Field Goal
4 & 9 - PURDUE 12
(8:23 - 4th) 85-J.Dellinger 29 yards Field Goal is Good.

IOWA Hawkeyes  - Fumble (6 plays, 47 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:20 - 4th) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to IOW End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 25
(8:20 - 4th) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 25 for no gain (15-D.Mitchell).
+10 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 25
(7:45 - 4th) 7-S.Petras complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith pushed ob at IOW 35 for 10 yards (38-B.Thieneman).
No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 35
(7:23 - 4th) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Smith-Marsette.
+21 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 35
(7:17 - 4th) 10-M.Sargent to PUR 44 for 21 yards (17-D.Johnson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 44
(6:47 - 4th) 10-M.Sargent to PUR 41 for 3 yards (38-B.Thieneman).
+13 YD
2 & 7 - IOWA 41
(6:13 - 4th) 10-M.Sargent to PUR 28 FUMBLES (1-D.Mackey). 18-C.Allen to PUR 28 for no gain.

PURDUE Boilermakers  - TD (13 plays, 72 yards, 3:45 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 28
(6:00 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Carr.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 28
(5:57 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 33 for 5 yards (97-Z.VanValkenburg20-J.Brents).
+10 YD
3 & 5 - PURDUE 33
(5:30 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to PUR 43 for 10 yards (8-M.Hankins).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 43
(5:10 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to IOW 48 for 9 yards (28-J.Koerner).
-1 YD
2 & 1 - PURDUE 48
(4:44 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to IOW 49 for -1 yard (28-J.Koerner).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - PURDUE 49
(4:08 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to IOW 47 for 2 yards (28-J.Koerner96-J.Heflin).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 47
(3:50 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 0-M.Wright. 0-M.Wright to IOW 37 for 10 yards (33-R.Moss).
Penalty
1 & 10 - PURDUE 37
(3:35 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell sacked at IOW 41 for -4 yards. Penalty on IOW 96-J.Heflin Facemasking 15 yards enforced at IOW 37. No Play. (57-C.Golston).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 22
(3:24 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 22
(3:18 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to IOW 11 for 11 yards (35-B.Wade).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 11
(2:56 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to IOW 6 for 5 yards (92-J.Waggoner28-J.Koerner).
No Gain
2 & 5 - PURDUE 6
(2:25 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete.
+6 YD
3 & 5 - PURDUE 6
(2:19 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:15 - 4th) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.

IOWA Hawkeyes  - Downs (5 plays, 16 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:15 - 4th) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 28 for 28 yards (23-C.Trice).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 28
(2:08 - 4th) 7-S.Petras complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta runs ob at IOW 44 for 16 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 44
(1:43 - 4th) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Smith-Marsette.
No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWA 44
(1:39 - 4th) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Tracy.
No Gain
3 & 10 - IOWA 44
(1:34 - 4th) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Goodson.
No Gain
4 & 10 - IOWA 44
(1:29 - 4th) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 89-N.Ragaini.

PURDUE Boilermakers  - End of Game (3 plays, -4 yards, 0:44 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 44
(1:23 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell kneels at IOW 45 for -1 yard.
-2 YD
2 & 11 - PURDUE 45
(1:21 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell kneels at IOW 47 for -2 yards.
-1 YD
3 & 13 - PURDUE 47
(0:39 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell kneels at IOW 48 for -1 yard.
NCAA FB Scores