|
|
|CAL
|ARIZST
After delay to belated season, Cal ready to play at Arizona State
Two teams coming off disappointing opening weeks -- one on the field, the other off -- go head-to-head on Saturday night when Arizona State hosts California in Pac-12 Conference football.
Arizona State (0-1, 0-1 Pac-12) was three minutes away from a win at 20th-ranked Southern California in its belated 2020 debut last Saturday before two late Trojans touchdowns sandwiching a successful onside kick sent the Sun Devils home with a 28-27 defeat.
Cal, meanwhile, never had a chance to play its scheduled opener against Washington. The Pac-12 canceled the game because a positive COVID-19 test on the Golden Bears' roster and resulting contact tracing impacted a significant percentage of the team.
After disclosing that a defensive lineman had tested positive last week, prompting the game's cancellation, Cal hoped to get a green light from Berkeley (Calif.) Public Health officials as early as Monday to be ready to meet the Sun Devils. But by end of day Tuesday, the Bears still hadn't received such clearance.
"If they tell us there's a chance we can play, we're going to practice," Cal coach Justin Wilcox said as he awaited word. "The only way to look at it is to be optimistic. Until they tell us otherwise, that's what we're doing."
If the game goes on as scheduled, the Bears will see a team that has the advantage of playing once. But at the same time, the Sun Devils were hurting a bit both mentally and physically in the aftermath of the narrow defeat in Los Angeles.
"We're back in the mode of trying to regroup; it started with the players," Arizona State coach Herm Edwards said. "You can imagine how they felt, along with the coaching staff, but we have to put that behind us now and move forward. A lot of learning moments and teaching moments that we can use for an opportunity to get better."
The most significant injury the Sun Devils sustained in the game was bruised ribs that knocked top returning wideout Frank Darby out of the final three quarters. Darby was the Arizona State's second-leading receiver last season behind Brandon Aiyuk, who has moved on to the NFL.
"I'm hoping Frank will be available to play (against Cal)," Edwards said Tuesday. "I do think he will be."
The matchup features two of the Pac-12's top dual-threat quarterbacks, Arizona State's Jayden Daniels and Cal's Chase Garbers.
Daniels ranked fifth in the conference with 245.3 passing yards per game last season, but he did most of his damage on the ground in the loss at USC. He rushed for 111 yards, the fourth-highest total among all Pac-12 players last week.
Last year, Daniels rushed for a season-best 84 yards on 12 carries in a 24-17 win at Cal.
Garbers sprained his right shoulder in that September game, an injury that kept him out of the Bears' next four contests. He returned to lead Cal to a 3-1 finish, including a Redbox Bowl win over Illinois, contributing four TD passes and his third rushing score of the season to a 35-20 victory.
Garbers will make his 2020 debut against an Arizona State defense led by reigning Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week Merlin Robertson. The junior linebacker had 10 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery at USC.
Defense has taken a day off in a majority of recent games between the Sun Devils and Bears. Two of the past three matchups have ended in a 51-41 Arizona State win and a 48-46 Cal victory, and the winning team has put up 47 or more points in four of the past six meetings.
Arizona State prevailed in the past two meetings.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|0
|0
|Rushing
|0
|0
|Passing
|0
|0
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|0
|0
|Total Plays
|0
|0
|Avg Gain
|0.0
|0.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|0
|0
|Rush Attempts
|0
|0
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.0
|0.0
|Yards Passing
|0
|0
|Comp. - Att.
|0-0
|0-0
|Yards Per Pass
|0.0
|0.0
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|0
|PASS YDS
|0
|
|
|0
|RUSH YDS
|0
|
|
|0
|TOTAL YDS
|0
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels
|J. Daniels
|11/23
|134
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Daniels
|J. Daniels
|11
|111
|0
|0
|
D. Trayanum
|D. Trayanum
|12
|84
|2
|0
|
R. White
|R. White
|12
|76
|0
|0
|
R. Pearsall
|R. Pearsall
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
J. Wilson
|J. Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Porter
|G. Porter
|1
|-14
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. White
|R. White
|0
|3
|70
|1
|0
|
L. Bunkley-Shelton
|L. Bunkley-Shelton
|0
|4
|28
|0
|0
|
G. Porter
|G. Porter
|0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|
R. Pearsall
|R. Pearsall
|0
|2
|16
|0
|0
|
F. Darby
|F. Darby
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Robertson
|M. Robertson
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Zendejas
|C. Zendejas
|2/2
|0
|3/3
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
AKRON
OHIO
10
24
Final CBSSN
-
KENTST
BGREEN
62
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
10
42
Final ESPN
-
EMICH
BALLST
31
38
Final CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
38
41
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
NILL
40
10
Final ESPU
-
COLOST
BOISE
21
52
Final FS1
-
FAU
FIU
0
041 O/U
+9
Fri 7:00pm CBSSN
-
IOWA
MINN
0
058.5 O/U
+3
Fri 7:00pm FS1
-
ECU
7CINCY
0
055 O/U
-27.5
Fri 7:30pm ESP2
-
PSU
NEB
0
056.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
VANDY
UK
0
041.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
TCU
WVU
0
045 O/U
-3
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
WAKE
UNC
0
067 O/U
-13
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
WCAR
22LIB
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
MTSU
16MRSHL
0
056.5 O/U
-24
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
ARMY
TULANE
0
047 O/U
-3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
9MIAMI
VATECH
0
068 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
10IND
MICHST
0
052 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
GRDWB
CHARLO
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
ILL
RUT
0
052 O/U
-6.5
Sat 1:00pm BTN
-
SALA
25LALAF
0
053.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
APLST
0
062.5 O/U
-17
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
FRESNO
UTAHST
0
054.5 O/U
+10
Sat 2:30pm FS2
-
UTEP
TXSA
0
045 O/U
-7
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
TXSTSM
GAS
0
049 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LVILLE
UVA
0
066 O/U
-4
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
COLO
STNFRD
0
054.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
2ND
BC
0
050 O/U
+12.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
SFLA
HOU
0
057.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
USM
WKY
0
046 O/U
-8
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
20USC
ARIZ
0
068 O/U
+14.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
BAYLOR
TXTECH
0
057.5 O/U
+1.5
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
HAWAII
SDGST
0
053 O/U
-10
Sat 4:00pm
-
23NWEST
PURDUE
0
051 O/U
+3
Sat 5:00pm BTN
-
NEVADA
NMEX
0
062.5 O/U
+17
Sat 6:30pm FS2
-
ARK
6FLA
0
060 O/U
-17
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
11OREG
WASHST
0
057.5 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
19SMU
TULSA
0
064.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
FSU
NCST
0
059 O/U
-10.5
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-
SC
MISS
0
070.5 O/U
-13
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
13WISC
MICH
0
054 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TEMPLE
UCF
0
076 O/U
-25.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
UTAH
UCLA
0
059.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
UNLV
SJST
0
059 O/U
-16
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
OREGST
WASH
0
052.5 O/U
-14
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
12UGA
MIZZOU
0
0
PPD ESPN
-
15CSTCAR
TROY
0
0
PPD ESP2
-
NTEXAS
UAB
0
0
PPD
-
MEMP
NAVY
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
RICE
LATECH
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
1BAMA
LSU
0
0
PPD CBS
-
3OHIOST
MD
0
0
BTN
-
AF
WYO
0
0
CBSSN
-
CAL
ARIZST
0
0
ESP2