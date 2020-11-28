Drive Chart
|
|
|SALA
|ARKST
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
J. Tolbert
8 WR
252 ReYds, 3 ReTDs, 10 RECs
|
|
L. Bonner
12 QB
183 PaYds, 4 PaTDs
Touchdown 8:55
12-L.Bonner complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
69
yds
03:31
pos
0
6
Touchdown 11:32
1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
59
yds
03:19
pos
13
7
Touchdown 1:15
12-L.Bonner complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
03:19
pos
14
13
Touchdown 10:01
12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
05:05
pos
14
23
Touchdown 6:50
1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
82
yds
03:16
pos
20
24
Touchdown 0:42
10-T.McGee complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
73
yds
02:38
pos
27
24
Touchdown 12:07
12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
61
yds
00:12
pos
28
30
Touchdown 5:05
10-T.McGee complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
61
yds
01:59
pos
34
31
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|25
|Rushing
|8
|9
|Passing
|16
|15
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|2-5
|Total Net Yards
|486
|494
|Total Plays
|76
|73
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|99
|170
|Rush Attempts
|46
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.2
|4.0
|Yards Passing
|387
|324
|Comp. - Att.
|22-30
|19-30
|Yards Per Pass
|11.8
|9.5
|Penalties - Yards
|1-15
|7-59
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|4
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-44.0
|4-38.8
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|387
|PASS YDS
|324
|
|
|99
|RUSH YDS
|170
|
|
|486
|TOTAL YDS
|494
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Trotter 1 QB
|D. Trotter
|16/22
|242
|2
|0
|
T. McGee 10 QB
|T. McGee
|6/8
|145
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Davis 26 RB
|C. Davis
|12
|31
|0
|11
|
J. Wilson 21 RB
|J. Wilson
|13
|26
|0
|5
|
C. Lacy 19 WR
|C. Lacy
|4
|26
|0
|15
|
K. Baker 15 WR
|K. Baker
|3
|14
|0
|12
|
T. McGee 10 QB
|T. McGee
|4
|8
|0
|9
|
T. Avery 25 RB
|T. Avery
|4
|7
|0
|5
|
D. Trotter 1 QB
|D. Trotter
|6
|-13
|1
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Tolbert 8 WR
|J. Tolbert
|13
|10
|252
|3
|51
|
K. Baker 15 WR
|K. Baker
|5
|5
|51
|1
|26
|
J. Wayne 4 WR
|J. Wayne
|5
|3
|28
|0
|13
|
T. Tyre 47 TE
|T. Tyre
|3
|2
|23
|0
|16
|
C. Davis 26 RB
|C. Davis
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
C. Sutherland 12 WR
|C. Sutherland
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Gallmon 33 S
|K. Gallmon
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 9 LB
|K. Johnson
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rockette 6 CB
|D. Rockette
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Mobley 46 LB
|N. Mobley
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sheriff 11 DL
|J. Sheriff
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Littles 12 DL
|J. Littles
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Betts Jr. 27 S
|D. Betts Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. DeShazor 3 LB
|A. DeShazor
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Johnson 48 DL
|G. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hatcher-Owens 41 TE
|C. Hatcher-Owens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jennings 24 LB
|S. Jennings
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Flenord 1 CB
|D. Flenord
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Voisin 29 S
|K. Voisin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Wilfawn 10 LB
|Q. Wilfawn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Thomas 99 DL
|W. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Henderson 7 LB
|C. Henderson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Strong Jr. 55 DL
|M. Strong Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Guajardo 36 K
|D. Guajardo
|1/3
|30
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Brooks 92 P
|J. Brooks
|3
|44.0
|2
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Bonner 12 QB
|L. Bonner
|11/16
|183
|4
|0
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|8/14
|141
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jones 21 RB
|J. Jones
|19
|93
|0
|17
|
M. Murray 34 RB
|M. Murray
|13
|38
|0
|8
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|9
|22
|0
|14
|
R. Graham 18 RB
|R. Graham
|2
|17
|0
|15
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Adams Jr. 9 WR
|J. Adams Jr.
|10
|9
|138
|2
|32
|
J. Foreman 13 WR
|J. Foreman
|6
|5
|111
|0
|43
|
B. Bowling 16 WR
|B. Bowling
|5
|4
|64
|2
|25
|
J. Jones 21 RB
|J. Jones
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
R. Tyler 87 TE
|R. Tyler
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Ogbebor 8 WR
|B. Ogbebor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Rucker 7 WR
|C. Rucker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Rice 18 LB
|J. Rice
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harris 3 CB
|K. Harris
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Merrill 92 DL
|F. Merrill
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Strong 26 S
|J. Strong
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 20 DB
|D. Green
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hampton 97 DL
|T. Hampton
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Harris 12 LB
|C. Harris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ayers 45 TE
|T. Ayers
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ficklin 15 CB
|B. Ficklin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Alexander 10 DB
|E. Alexander
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Iwuchukwu 41 DE
|N. Iwuchukwu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Herring-Wilson 4 CB
|T. Herring-Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bonner 22 LB
|C. Bonner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Johnson 1 CB
|S. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Cottengim 46 LS
|S. Cottengim
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 11 LB
|J. Harris
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
V. Scott 42 DL
|V. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Hervey 24 LB
|F. Hervey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fletcher 14 DB
|A. Fletcher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bean 30 LB
|D. Bean
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Motley 23 LB
|D. Motley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Grupe 0 K
|B. Grupe
|1/1
|35
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Hanson 48 P
|R. Hanson
|4
|38.8
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Foreman 13 WR
|J. Foreman
|2
|22.5
|25
|0
|
M. Murray 34 RB
|M. Murray
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 47-T.Mattson kicks 62 yards from ARKS 35. 15-K.Baker to SAB 17 for 14 yards (45-T.Ayers).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 17(14:54 - 1st) 15-K.Baker to SAB 22 for 5 yards (18-J.Rice).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - SALA 22(14:42 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to SAB 31 for 9 yards (4-T.Herring-Wilson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 31(14:11 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter to SAB 33 for 2 yards (12-C.Harris).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - SALA 33(13:42 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter to SAB 32 for -1 yard (45-T.Ayers).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 9 - SALA 32(13:01 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 33 for 1 yard (92-F.Merrill).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - SALA 33(12:29 - 1st) 92-J.Brooks punts 36 yards from SAB 33 to ARKS 31 fair catch by 16-B.Bowling. Team penalty on ARKS Running into kicker declined.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 31(12:21 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 31 for no gain (9-K.Johnson).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 31(11:54 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 45 for 14 yards.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 45(11:21 - 1st) 21-J.Jones pushed ob at SAB 40 for 15 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 40(10:37 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling to SAB 16 for 24 yards (27-D.Betts).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 16(10:14 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to SAB 11 for 5 yards (11-J.Sheriff).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - ARKST 11(9:55 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Tyler.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARKST 11(9:47 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to SAB 5 for 6 yards (46-N.Mobley).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - ARKST 5(9:18 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to SAB 3 for 2 yards (27-D.Betts).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARKST 3(8:55 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:50 - 1st) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:50 - 1st) 43-E.Nimrod kicks 49 yards from ARKS 35 out of bounds at the SAB 16.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 35(8:50 - 1st) 21-J.Wilson to SAB 36 for 1 yard (46-S.Cottengim).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - SALA 36(8:25 - 1st) 21-J.Wilson to SAB 39 for 3 yards (22-C.Bonner).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 6 - SALA 39(7:47 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 47-T.Tyre. 47-T.Tyre to SAB 44 FUMBLES (30-D.Bean). 97-T.Hampton to SAB 44 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - SALA 39(7:47 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 47-T.Tyre.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - SALA 39(7:42 - 1st) 92-J.Brooks punts 56 yards from SAB 39 to the ARKS 5 downed by 7-J.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 5(7:32 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 12 for 7 yards (9-K.Johnson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARKST 12(7:12 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 24 for 12 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 24(6:55 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 26 for 2 yards (9-K.Johnson55-M.Strong).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - ARKST 26(6:04 - 1st) Penalty on ARKS 64-J.Still False start 5 yards enforced at ARKS 26. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 13 - ARKST 21(5:57 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-J.Foreman. 13-J.Foreman pushed ob at ARKS 33 for 12 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARKST 33(5:24 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 32 for -1 yard (1-D.Flenord).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - ARKST 32(4:40 - 1st) 48-R.Hanson punts 40 yards from ARKS 32 to SAB 28 fair catch by 19-C.Lacy.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 28(4:32 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 30 for 2 yards (92-F.Merrill).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - SALA 30(4:11 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 36 for 6 yards (18-J.Rice).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - SALA 36(3:42 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 42 for 6 yards (11-J.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 42(3:26 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|-6 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 42(3:18 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter to SAB 36 for -6 yards (42-V.Scott11-J.Harris).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 16 - SALA 36(2:37 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 12-C.Sutherland. 12-C.Sutherland to ARKS 49 for 15 yards (4-T.Herring-Wilson).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - SALA 49(1:59 - 1st) 21-J.Wilson to ARKS 46 for 3 yards (14-A.Fletcher).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 46(1:47 - 1st) 21-J.Wilson to ARKS 43 for 3 yards (12-C.Harris).
|+41 YD
|
2 & 7 - SALA 43(1:10 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to ARKS 2 for 41 yards (12-C.Harris3-K.Harris).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - SALA 2(0:40 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:35 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:35 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to ARKS End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(0:35 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 26 for 1 yard (46-N.Mobley).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARKST 26(0:05 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 28 for 2 yards (9-K.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ARKST 28(15:00 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Ogbebor.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - ARKST 28(14:54 - 2nd) 48-R.Hanson punts 36 yards from ARKS 28 Downed at the SAB 36.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 36(14:42 - 2nd) 25-T.Avery to SAB 37 for 1 yard.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - SALA 37(14:22 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to SAB 40 for 3 yards (20-D.Green).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - SALA 40(13:46 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert. Penalty on ARKS 22-C.Bonner Offside 5 yards enforced at SAB 40. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - SALA 45(13:40 - 2nd) 21-J.Wilson to SAB 44 for -1 yard (22-C.Bonner29-D.Motley).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - SALA 44(12:59 - 2nd) 21-J.Wilson to SAB 46 for 2 yards (18-J.Rice).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 46(12:44 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to ARKS 42 for 12 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 42(12:17 - 2nd) 21-J.Wilson to ARKS 40 for 2 yards (18-J.Rice97-T.Hampton).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - SALA 40(11:44 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker pushed ob at ARKS 26 for 14 yards (3-K.Harris). Penalty on ARKS 42-V.Scott Offside declined.
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 26(11:32 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:23 - 2nd) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:23 - 2nd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 54 yards from SAB 35 out of bounds at the ARKS 11.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 35(11:23 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-J.Foreman. 13-J.Foreman to ARKS 43 for 8 yards (3-A.DeShazor).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARKST 43(11:02 - 2nd) 18-R.Graham to SAB 42 for 15 yards (27-D.Betts).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 42(10:27 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles runs ob at SAB 41 for 1 yard.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARKST 41(10:05 - 2nd) 18-R.Graham pushed ob at SAB 39 for 2 yards (6-D.Rockette).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARKST 39(9:36 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles runs ob at SAB 35 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - ARKST 35(9:04 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 35(8:57 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 34 for -1 yard (10-E.Alexander).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 11 - SALA 34(8:28 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 47-T.Tyre. 47-T.Tyre pushed ob at SAB 50 for 16 yards (10-E.Alexander).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 50(7:56 - 2nd) 15-K.Baker to ARKS 38 for 12 yards (26-J.Strong).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 38(7:29 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to ARKS 41 for -3 yards (26-J.Strong).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 13 - SALA 41(6:59 - 2nd) 21-J.Wilson to ARKS 36 for 5 yards (26-J.Strong).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - SALA 36(6:19 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne to ARKS 27 for 9 yards (3-K.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 27(5:56 - 2nd) 21-J.Wilson to ARKS 27 for no gain (26-J.Strong).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - SALA 27(5:29 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert. Penalty on ARKS 26-J.Strong Offside 5 yards enforced at ARKS 27. No Play.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - SALA 22(5:23 - 2nd) 15-K.Baker to ARKS 25 for -3 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - SALA 25(4:36 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 12-C.Sutherland.
|No Good
|
4 & 8 - SALA 25(4:32 - 2nd) 36-D.Guajardo 43 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(4:28 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling to ARKS 37 for 12 yards (9-K.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 37(4:09 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 37 for no gain (11-J.Sheriff12-J.Littles).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 37(3:31 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 46 for 9 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - ARKST 46(2:52 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARKST 46(2:45 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 49 for 3 yards (33-K.Gallmon46-N.Mobley).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 49(2:23 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to SAB 44 for 7 yards (3-A.DeShazor).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARKST 44(1:50 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to SAB 25 for 19 yards (6-D.Rockette).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(1:15 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:09 - 2nd) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:09 - 2nd) 43-E.Nimrod kicks 33 yards from ARKS 35 to SAB 32 fair catch by 20-L.Carr.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 32(1:09 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert pushed ob at SAB 39 for 7 yards (15-B.Ficklin).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - SALA 39(1:05 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne to SAB 45 FUMBLES. out of bounds at the SAB 45.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 45(0:55 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 45(0:51 - 2nd) 25-T.Avery to SAB 43 for -2 yards (18-J.Rice45-T.Ayers).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 12 - SALA 43(0:42 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to SAB 42 for -1 yard (18-J.Rice).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - SALA 42(0:37 - 2nd) 92-J.Brooks punts 40 yards from SAB 42 out of bounds at the ARKS 18.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 18(0:31 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams pushed ob at ARKS 33 for 15 yards (6-D.Rockette).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 33(0:26 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 21-J.Jones. 21-J.Jones pushed ob at ARKS 44 for 11 yards (29-K.Voisin).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 44(0:18 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Foreman. Team penalty on ARKS Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at ARKS 44. No Play.
|+43 YD
|
1 & 15 - ARKST 39(0:12 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-J.Foreman. 13-J.Foreman to SAB 18 for 43 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|Field Goal
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 18(0:02 - 2nd) 0-B.Grupe 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 50 yards from SAB 35. 34-M.Murray to ARKS 25 for 10 yards (29-K.Voisin).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(14:54 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 23 for -2 yards (12-J.Littles).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 12 - ARKST 23(14:06 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones pushed ob at ARKS 40 for 17 yards (6-D.Rockette).
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 40(13:42 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to SAB 28 for 32 yards (6-D.Rockette).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 28(13:16 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to SAB 21 for 7 yards (9-K.Johnson46-N.Mobley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - ARKST 21(12:33 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to SAB 21 for no gain (48-G.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARKST 21(11:58 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams pushed ob at SAB 16 for 5 yards (6-D.Rockette).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 16(11:27 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to SAB 12 for 4 yards (12-J.Littles).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARKST 12(10:47 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to SAB 14 for -2 yards (12-J.Littles).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 8 - ARKST 14(10:01 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:55 - 3rd) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:55 - 3rd) 47-T.Mattson kicks 60 yards from ARKS 35. 15-K.Baker to SAB 18 for 13 yards (20-D.Green).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SALA 18(9:49 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter sacked at SAB 14 for -4 yards (97-T.Hampton).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 14 - SALA 14(9:17 - 3rd) 19-C.Lacy to SAB 29 for 15 yards (18-J.Rice).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 29(8:57 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 40 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 40(8:26 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Wayne.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 40(8:20 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to SAB 45 for 5 yards (3-K.Harris).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SALA 45(7:45 - 3rd) 19-C.Lacy to SAB 45 for no gain (20-D.Green).
|+13 YD
|
4 & 5 - SALA 45(7:06 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne to ARKS 42 for 13 yards (20-D.Green).
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 42(6:50 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:39 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 46(6:36 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to ARKS 29 for 25 yards (20-D.Green).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 29(6:20 - 3rd) 25-T.Avery to ARKS 24 for 5 yards (92-F.Merrill).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - ARKST 24(5:50 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - ARKST 24(5:43 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter sacked at ARKS 30 for -6 yards (92-F.Merrill).
|No Good
|
4 & 11 - ARKST 30(5:16 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo 48 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SALA 30(5:11 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher sacked at ARKS 25 for -5 yards (7-C.Henderson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 15 - SALA 25(4:41 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 32 for 7 yards (46-N.Mobley9-K.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 8 - SALA 32(4:03 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 34 for 2 yards (46-N.Mobley).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - SALA 34(3:24 - 3rd) 48-R.Hanson punts 39 yards from ARKS 34 to the SAB 27 downed by 17-L.Deshazor.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 27(3:12 - 3rd) 10-T.McGee to SAB 29 for 2 yards (3-K.Harris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ARKST 29(2:42 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 29 for no gain (26-J.Strong).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 8 - ARKST 29(1:56 - 3rd) 10-T.McGee complete to 26-C.Davis. 26-C.Davis pushed ob at SAB 47 for 18 yards (15-B.Ficklin).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 47(1:32 - 3rd) 19-C.Lacy to ARKS 40 for 13 yards (3-K.Harris10-E.Alexander).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 40(1:05 - 3rd) 25-T.Avery to ARKS 37 for 3 yards (18-J.Rice).
|+37 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARKST 37(0:42 - 3rd) 10-T.McGee complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:34 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:34 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 61 yards from SAB 35. 13-J.Foreman to ARKS 29 for 25 yards (12-J.Littles).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SALA 29(0:27 - 3rd) Penalty on ARKS 64-J.Still False start 5 yards enforced at ARKS 29. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - SALA 24(0:27 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams. Penalty on SAB 6-D.Rockette Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ARKS 24. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 39(0:22 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 40 for 1 yard (24-S.Jennings46-N.Mobley).
|+37 YD
|
2 & 9 - SALA 40(15:00 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner complete to 13-J.Foreman. 13-J.Foreman to SAB 23 for 37 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 23(14:44 - 4th) 34-M.Murray to SAB 15 for 8 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - SALA 15(13:56 - 4th) 34-M.Murray to SAB 11 for 4 yards (99-W.Thomas).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 11(13:31 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to SAB 10 for 1 yard (27-D.Betts).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - SALA 10(12:52 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to SAB 3 for 7 yards (3-A.DeShazor).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - SALA 3(12:13 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Tyler.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 2 - SALA 3(12:07 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:03 - 4th) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:03 - 4th) 47-T.Mattson kicks 54 yards from ARKS 35. 19-C.Lacy to SAB 38 for 27 yards (9-T.Thomas).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 38(11:58 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to SAB 43 for 5 yards (45-T.Ayers).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARKST 43(11:29 - 4th) 10-T.McGee complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to ARKS 31 for 26 yards (15-B.Ficklin).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 31(11:08 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to ARKS 28 for 3 yards (45-T.Ayers).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARKST 28(10:26 - 4th) 10-T.McGee complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert pushed ob at ARKS 22 for 6 yards (3-K.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARKST 22(9:59 - 4th) 10-T.McGee to ARKS 18 for 4 yards (41-N.Iwuchukwu).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 18(9:40 - 4th) 10-T.McGee incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|-7 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 18(9:34 - 4th) 10-T.McGee to ARKS 25 for -7 yards (24-F.Hervey).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 17 - ARKST 25(8:46 - 4th) 10-T.McGee scrambles to ARKS 16 FUMBLES (1-S.Johnson). 92-F.Merrill to ARKS 16 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 16(8:37 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 21 for 5 yards (10-Q.Wilfawn).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SALA 21(7:57 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Foreman.
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - SALA 21(7:49 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher sacked at ARKS 21 for no gain (11-J.Sheriff).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - SALA 21(7:03 - 4th) 48-R.Hanson punts 40 yards from ARKS 21 to SAB 39 fair catch by 19-C.Lacy.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 39(6:55 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to SAB 44 for 5 yards (3-K.Harris11-J.Harris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - ARKST 44(6:21 - 4th) 10-T.McGee incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Wayne.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARKST 44(6:14 - 4th) 10-T.McGee complete to 47-T.Tyre. 47-T.Tyre to ARKS 49 for 7 yards (30-D.Bean).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 49(5:37 - 4th) 19-C.Lacy to SAB 49 for -2 yards (41-N.Iwuchukwu).
|+51 YD
|
2 & 12 - ARKST 49(5:05 - 4th) 10-T.McGee complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:56 - 4th) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:56 - 4th) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 63 yards from SAB 35. 13-J.Foreman to ARKS 22 for 20 yards (29-K.Voisin).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 22(4:52 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 29 for 7 yards (11-J.Sheriff).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - SALA 29(4:29 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 31 for 2 yards (46-N.Mobley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SALA 31(3:53 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 31 for no gain (48-G.Johnson33-K.Gallmon).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - SALA 31(3:26 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 31 for no gain (33-K.Gallmon).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 31(3:20 - 4th) 21-J.Wilson to ARKS 30 for 1 yard (97-T.Hampton).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARKST 30(2:37 - 4th) 21-J.Wilson to ARKS 26 for 4 yards (92-F.Merrill30-D.Bean).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - ARKST 26(2:31 - 4th) 10-T.McGee incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert. Penalty on ARKS 3-K.Harris Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ARKS 26. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 11(2:26 - 4th) 21-J.Wilson to ARKS 9 for 2 yards (18-J.Rice).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARKST 9(2:20 - 4th) 21-J.Wilson to ARKS 8 for 1 yard (97-T.Hampton).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARKST 8(2:15 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to ARKS 12 for -4 yards (18-J.Rice).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - ARKST 12(1:28 - 4th) 36-D.Guajardo 30 yards Field Goal is Good. Penalty on ARKS 3-K.Harris Offside declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:24 - 4th) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 40 yards from SAB 35 to ARKS 25 fair catch by 13-J.Foreman.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(1:24 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles to ARKS 39 for 14 yards (46-N.Mobley).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 39(1:10 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-J.Foreman. 13-J.Foreman runs ob at ARKS 50 for 11 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 50(0:59 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles runs ob at ARKS 49 for -1 yard.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - ARKST 49(0:53 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Rucker.
|+29 YD
|
3 & 11 - ARKST 49(0:46 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams runs ob at SAB 22 for 29 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 22(0:37 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Tyler.
|-76 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 22(0:33 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Bowling INTERCEPTED by 33-K.Gallmon at SAB 2. 33-K.Gallmon to SAB 2 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 22(0:28 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Bowling.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARKST 22(0:28 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles pushed ob at SAB 11 for 11 yards (9-K.Johnson). Team penalty on SAB Offside declined.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 11(0:22 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles runs ob at SAB 6 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - ARKST 6(0:16 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Tyler.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ARKST 6(0:09 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Jones.
|Sack
|
4 & 5 - ARKST 6(0:02 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher sacked at SAB 13 for -7 yards (12-J.Littles).
