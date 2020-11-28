Drive Chart
SALA
ARKST

Key Players
J. Tolbert 8 WR
252 ReYds, 3 ReTDs, 10 RECs
L. Bonner 12 QB
183 PaYds, 4 PaTDs
1st Quarter
Touchdown 8:55
12-L.Bonner complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
69
yds
03:31
pos
0
6
Point After TD 8:50
0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 0:40
1-D.Trotter runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
72
yds
03:57
pos
6
7
Point After TD 0:35
36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 11:32
1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
59
yds
03:19
pos
13
7
Point After TD 11:23
36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 1:15
12-L.Bonner complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
03:19
pos
14
13
Point After TD 1:09
0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Field Goal 0:02
0-B.Grupe 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
14
17
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 10:01
12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
05:05
pos
14
23
Point After TD 9:55
0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 6:50
1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
82
yds
03:16
pos
20
24
Point After TD 6:39
36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
24
Touchdown 0:42
10-T.McGee complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
73
yds
02:38
pos
27
24
Point After TD 0:34
36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
24
4th Quarter
Touchdown 12:07
12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
61
yds
00:12
pos
28
30
Point After TD 12:03
0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
31
Touchdown 5:05
10-T.McGee complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
61
yds
01:59
pos
34
31
Point After TD 4:56
36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
31
Field Goal 1:28
36-D.Guajardo 30 yards Field Goal is Good. Penalty on ARKS 3-K.Harris Offside declined.
6
plays
4
yds
01:52
pos
38
31
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 25
Rushing 8 9
Passing 16 15
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 5-15 5-14
4th Down Conv 3-3 2-5
Total Net Yards 486 494
Total Plays 76 73
Avg Gain 6.4 6.8
Net Yards Rushing 99 170
Rush Attempts 46 43
Avg Rush Yards 2.2 4.0
Yards Passing 387 324
Comp. - Att. 22-30 19-30
Yards Per Pass 11.8 9.5
Penalties - Yards 1-15 7-59
Touchdowns 5 4
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 4 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-44.0 4-38.8
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
South Alabama 4-6 77141038
Arkansas State 3-7 7107731
Centennial Bank Stadium Jonesboro, AR
 387 PASS YDS 324
99 RUSH YDS 170
486 TOTAL YDS 494
South Alabama
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Trotter 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 242 2 0 195.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.2% 1531 9 3 142.1
D. Trotter 16/22 242 2 0
T. McGee 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 145 2 0 309.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 145 2 0 309.8
T. McGee 6/8 145 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Davis 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
148 642 3
C. Davis 12 31 0 11
J. Wilson 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 83 1
J. Wilson 13 26 0 5
C. Lacy 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 48 0
C. Lacy 4 26 0 15
K. Baker 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 28 0
K. Baker 3 14 0 12
T. McGee 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
T. McGee 4 8 0 9
T. Avery 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 164 1
T. Avery 4 7 0 5
D. Trotter 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -13 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 40 1
D. Trotter 6 -13 1 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Tolbert 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
13 10 252 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
49 741 5
J. Tolbert 13 10 252 3 51
K. Baker 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 51 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 608 7
K. Baker 5 5 51 1 26
J. Wayne 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 358 1
J. Wayne 5 3 28 0 13
T. Tyre 47 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 62 0
T. Tyre 3 2 23 0 16
C. Davis 26 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 86 0
C. Davis 1 1 18 0 18
C. Sutherland 12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 109 0
C. Sutherland 2 1 15 0 15
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Gallmon 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Gallmon 9-1 0.0 0
K. Johnson 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
K. Johnson 7-1 0.0 0
D. Rockette 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
D. Rockette 6-0 0.0 0
N. Mobley 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Mobley 6-3 0.0 0
J. Sheriff 11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Sheriff 4-0 0.0 0
J. Littles 12 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
J. Littles 4-1 1.0 0
D. Betts Jr. 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Betts Jr. 4-0 0.0 0
A. DeShazor 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. DeShazor 3-0 0.0 0
G. Johnson 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
C. Hatcher-Owens 41 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Hatcher-Owens 1-0 0.0 0
S. Jennings 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Jennings 1-0 0.0 0
D. Flenord 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Flenord 1-0 0.0 0
K. Voisin 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Voisin 1-0 0.0 0
Q. Wilfawn 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Q. Wilfawn 1-0 0.0 0
W. Thomas 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
C. Henderson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Henderson 1-0 1.0 0
M. Strong Jr. 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Strong Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Guajardo 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/3 5/5
SEASON FG XP
12/14 19/20
D. Guajardo 1/3 30 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Brooks 92 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 44.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
37 0 0
J. Brooks 3 44.0 2 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Baker 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 13.5 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 25 0
K. Baker 2 13.5 14 0
C. Lacy 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 26 0
C. Lacy 1 27.0 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Arkansas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Bonner 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.8% 183 4 0 247.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.7% 1495 13 5 129.9
L. Bonner 11/16 183 4 0
L. Hatcher 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 141 0 0 141.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.4% 1591 14 2 164.4
L. Hatcher 8/14 141 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Jones 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 93 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
99 452 3
J. Jones 19 93 0 17
M. Murray 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 104 1
M. Murray 13 38 0 8
L. Hatcher 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 -5 0
L. Hatcher 9 22 0 14
R. Graham 18 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 92 1
R. Graham 2 17 0 15
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Adams Jr. 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 9 138 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
70 973 10
J. Adams Jr. 10 9 138 2 32
J. Foreman 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 111 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 184 1
J. Foreman 6 5 111 0 43
B. Bowling 16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 64 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 436 5
B. Bowling 5 4 64 2 25
J. Jones 21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 66 0
J. Jones 3 1 11 0 11
R. Tyler 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 227 1
R. Tyler 4 0 0 0 0
B. Ogbebor 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 71 0
B. Ogbebor 1 0 0 0 0
C. Rucker 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 143 1
C. Rucker 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Rice 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
J. Rice 10-0 0.0 0
K. Harris 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
K. Harris 7-1 0.0 0
F. Merrill 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
F. Merrill 5-0 1.0 0
J. Strong 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Strong 5-0 0.0 0
D. Green 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Green 4-0 0.0 0
T. Hampton 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
T. Hampton 3-1 1.0 0
C. Harris 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Harris 3-0 0.0 0
T. Ayers 45 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Ayers 3-1 0.0 0
B. Ficklin 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Ficklin 3-0 0.0 0
E. Alexander 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
E. Alexander 2-1 0.0 0
N. Iwuchukwu 41 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Iwuchukwu 2-0 0.0 0
T. Herring-Wilson 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Herring-Wilson 2-0 0.0 0
C. Bonner 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Bonner 2-0 0.0 0
S. Johnson 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
S. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
S. Cottengim 46 LS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Cottengim 1-0 0.0 0
J. Harris 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Harris 1-2 0.0 0
V. Scott 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
V. Scott 1-0 0.0 0
F. Hervey 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
F. Hervey 1-0 0.0 0
A. Fletcher 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Fletcher 1-0 0.0 0
D. Bean 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Bean 1-1 0.0 0
D. Motley 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Motley 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Grupe 0 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
8/15 33/35
B. Grupe 1/1 35 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Hanson 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 38.8 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
35 0 0
R. Hanson 4 38.8 0 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Foreman 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 22.5 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 39 0
J. Foreman 2 22.5 25 0
M. Murray 34 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
M. Murray 1 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SALA 17 2:31 5 16 Punt
8:50 SALA 35 1:08 3 4 Punt
4:32 SALA 28 3:57 10 72 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:42 SALA 36 3:19 9 64 TD
8:57 SALA 35 4:25 10 40 FG Miss
1:09 SALA 32 0:32 5 10 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:55 SALA 18 3:16 8 82 TD
6:36 SALA 46 1:20 4 24 FG Miss
3:12 SALA 27 2:38 6 73 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:03 SALA 38 3:17 8 46 Fumble
6:55 SALA 39 1:59 5 61 TD
3:20 ARKST 31 1:52 6 19 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:21 ARKST 31 3:31 9 69 TD
7:32 ARKST 5 2:52 6 27 Punt
0:35 ARKST 25 0:30 3 3 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:23 ARKST 35 2:19 6 30 Downs
4:28 ARKST 25 3:19 8 75 TD
0:31 ARKST 18 0:29 4 64 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARKST 25 5:05 9 75 TD
5:11 ARKST 30 1:47 3 4 Punt
0:34 ARKST 29 0:12 10 71 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:37 ARKST 16 1:34 3 5 Punt
4:56 ARKST 22 1:30 4 9 Downs
1:24 ARKST 25 1:22 12 -12 Game

SALA
Jaguars
 - Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 2:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 47-T.Mattson kicks 62 yards from ARKS 35. 15-K.Baker to SAB 17 for 14 yards (45-T.Ayers).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 17
(14:54 - 1st) 15-K.Baker to SAB 22 for 5 yards (18-J.Rice).
+9 YD
2 & 5 - SALA 22
(14:42 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to SAB 31 for 9 yards (4-T.Herring-Wilson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 31
(14:11 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter to SAB 33 for 2 yards (12-C.Harris).
-1 YD
2 & 8 - SALA 33
(13:42 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter to SAB 32 for -1 yard (45-T.Ayers).
+1 YD
3 & 9 - SALA 32
(13:01 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 33 for 1 yard (92-F.Merrill).
Punt
4 & 8 - SALA 33
(12:29 - 1st) 92-J.Brooks punts 36 yards from SAB 33 to ARKS 31 fair catch by 16-B.Bowling. Team penalty on ARKS Running into kicker declined.

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - TD (9 plays, 69 yards, 3:31 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 31
(12:21 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 31 for no gain (9-K.Johnson).
+14 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 31
(11:54 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 45 for 14 yards.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 45
(11:21 - 1st) 21-J.Jones pushed ob at SAB 40 for 15 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
+24 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 40
(10:37 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling to SAB 16 for 24 yards (27-D.Betts).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 16
(10:14 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to SAB 11 for 5 yards (11-J.Sheriff).
No Gain
2 & 5 - ARKST 11
(9:55 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Tyler.
+6 YD
3 & 5 - ARKST 11
(9:47 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to SAB 5 for 6 yards (46-N.Mobley).
+2 YD
1 & 5 - ARKST 5
(9:18 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to SAB 3 for 2 yards (27-D.Betts).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - ARKST 3
(8:55 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:50 - 1st) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.

SALA
Jaguars
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:50 - 1st) 43-E.Nimrod kicks 49 yards from ARKS 35 out of bounds at the SAB 16.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 35
(8:50 - 1st) 21-J.Wilson to SAB 36 for 1 yard (46-S.Cottengim).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - SALA 36
(8:25 - 1st) 21-J.Wilson to SAB 39 for 3 yards (22-C.Bonner).
+17 YD
3 & 6 - SALA 39
(7:47 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 47-T.Tyre. 47-T.Tyre to SAB 44 FUMBLES (30-D.Bean). 97-T.Hampton to SAB 44 for no gain.
No Gain
3 & 6 - SALA 39
(7:47 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 47-T.Tyre.
Punt
4 & 6 - SALA 39
(7:42 - 1st) 92-J.Brooks punts 56 yards from SAB 39 to the ARKS 5 downed by 7-J.Thomas.

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (6 plays, 27 yards, 2:52 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 5
(7:32 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 12 for 7 yards (9-K.Johnson).
+12 YD
2 & 3 - ARKST 12
(7:12 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 24 for 12 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 24
(6:55 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 26 for 2 yards (9-K.Johnson55-M.Strong).
Penalty
2 & 8 - ARKST 26
(6:04 - 1st) Penalty on ARKS 64-J.Still False start 5 yards enforced at ARKS 26. No Play.
+12 YD
2 & 13 - ARKST 21
(5:57 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-J.Foreman. 13-J.Foreman pushed ob at ARKS 33 for 12 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
-1 YD
3 & 1 - ARKST 33
(5:24 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 32 for -1 yard (1-D.Flenord).
Punt
4 & 2 - ARKST 32
(4:40 - 1st) 48-R.Hanson punts 40 yards from ARKS 32 to SAB 28 fair catch by 19-C.Lacy.

SALA
Jaguars
 - TD (10 plays, 72 yards, 3:57 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 28
(4:32 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 30 for 2 yards (92-F.Merrill).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - SALA 30
(4:11 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 36 for 6 yards (18-J.Rice).
+6 YD
3 & 2 - SALA 36
(3:42 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 42 for 6 yards (11-J.Harris).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 42
(3:26 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
-6 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 42
(3:18 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter to SAB 36 for -6 yards (42-V.Scott11-J.Harris).
+15 YD
3 & 16 - SALA 36
(2:37 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 12-C.Sutherland. 12-C.Sutherland to ARKS 49 for 15 yards (4-T.Herring-Wilson).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - SALA 49
(1:59 - 1st) 21-J.Wilson to ARKS 46 for 3 yards (14-A.Fletcher).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 46
(1:47 - 1st) 21-J.Wilson to ARKS 43 for 3 yards (12-C.Harris).
+41 YD
2 & 7 - SALA 43
(1:10 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to ARKS 2 for 41 yards (12-C.Harris3-K.Harris).
+2 YD
1 & 2 - SALA 2
(0:40 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:35 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:35 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to ARKS End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25
(0:35 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 26 for 1 yard (46-N.Mobley).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - ARKST 26
(0:05 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 28 for 2 yards (9-K.Johnson).
No Gain
3 & 7 - ARKST 28
(15:00 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Ogbebor.
Punt
4 & 7 - ARKST 28
(14:54 - 2nd) 48-R.Hanson punts 36 yards from ARKS 28 Downed at the SAB 36.

SALA
Jaguars
 - TD (9 plays, 64 yards, 3:19 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 36
(14:42 - 2nd) 25-T.Avery to SAB 37 for 1 yard.
+3 YD
2 & 9 - SALA 37
(14:22 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to SAB 40 for 3 yards (20-D.Green).
Penalty
3 & 6 - SALA 40
(13:46 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert. Penalty on ARKS 22-C.Bonner Offside 5 yards enforced at SAB 40. No Play.
-1 YD
3 & 1 - SALA 45
(13:40 - 2nd) 21-J.Wilson to SAB 44 for -1 yard (22-C.Bonner29-D.Motley).
+2 YD
4 & 2 - SALA 44
(12:59 - 2nd) 21-J.Wilson to SAB 46 for 2 yards (18-J.Rice).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 46
(12:44 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to ARKS 42 for 12 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 42
(12:17 - 2nd) 21-J.Wilson to ARKS 40 for 2 yards (18-J.Rice97-T.Hampton).
+14 YD
2 & 8 - SALA 40
(11:44 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker pushed ob at ARKS 26 for 14 yards (3-K.Harris). Penalty on ARKS 42-V.Scott Offside declined.
+26 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 26
(11:32 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:23 - 2nd) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - Downs (6 plays, 30 yards, 2:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:23 - 2nd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 54 yards from SAB 35 out of bounds at the ARKS 11.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 35
(11:23 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-J.Foreman. 13-J.Foreman to ARKS 43 for 8 yards (3-A.DeShazor).
+15 YD
2 & 2 - ARKST 43
(11:02 - 2nd) 18-R.Graham to SAB 42 for 15 yards (27-D.Betts).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 42
(10:27 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles runs ob at SAB 41 for 1 yard.
+2 YD
2 & 9 - ARKST 41
(10:05 - 2nd) 18-R.Graham pushed ob at SAB 39 for 2 yards (6-D.Rockette).
+4 YD
3 & 7 - ARKST 39
(9:36 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles runs ob at SAB 35 for 4 yards.
No Gain
4 & 3 - ARKST 35
(9:04 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Jones.

SALA
Jaguars
 - Missed FG (10 plays, 40 yards, 4:25 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 35
(8:57 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 34 for -1 yard (10-E.Alexander).
+16 YD
2 & 11 - SALA 34
(8:28 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 47-T.Tyre. 47-T.Tyre pushed ob at SAB 50 for 16 yards (10-E.Alexander).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 50
(7:56 - 2nd) 15-K.Baker to ARKS 38 for 12 yards (26-J.Strong).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 38
(7:29 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to ARKS 41 for -3 yards (26-J.Strong).
+5 YD
2 & 13 - SALA 41
(6:59 - 2nd) 21-J.Wilson to ARKS 36 for 5 yards (26-J.Strong).
+9 YD
3 & 8 - SALA 36
(6:19 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne to ARKS 27 for 9 yards (3-K.Harris).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 27
(5:56 - 2nd) 21-J.Wilson to ARKS 27 for no gain (26-J.Strong).
Penalty
2 & 10 - SALA 27
(5:29 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert. Penalty on ARKS 26-J.Strong Offside 5 yards enforced at ARKS 27. No Play.
-3 YD
2 & 5 - SALA 22
(5:23 - 2nd) 15-K.Baker to ARKS 25 for -3 yards.
No Gain
3 & 8 - SALA 25
(4:36 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 12-C.Sutherland.
No Good
4 & 8 - SALA 25
(4:32 - 2nd) 36-D.Guajardo 43 yards Field Goal is No Good.

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:19 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25
(4:28 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling to ARKS 37 for 12 yards (9-K.Johnson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 37
(4:09 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 37 for no gain (11-J.Sheriff12-J.Littles).
+9 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 37
(3:31 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 46 for 9 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
No Gain
3 & 1 - ARKST 46
(2:52 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
+3 YD
4 & 1 - ARKST 46
(2:45 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 49 for 3 yards (33-K.Gallmon46-N.Mobley).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 49
(2:23 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to SAB 44 for 7 yards (3-A.DeShazor).
+19 YD
2 & 3 - ARKST 44
(1:50 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to SAB 25 for 19 yards (6-D.Rockette).
+25 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25
(1:15 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:09 - 2nd) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.

SALA
Jaguars
 - Punt (5 plays, 10 yards, 0:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:09 - 2nd) 43-E.Nimrod kicks 33 yards from ARKS 35 to SAB 32 fair catch by 20-L.Carr.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 32
(1:09 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert pushed ob at SAB 39 for 7 yards (15-B.Ficklin).
+6 YD
2 & 3 - SALA 39
(1:05 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne to SAB 45 FUMBLES. out of bounds at the SAB 45.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 45
(0:55 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 45
(0:51 - 2nd) 25-T.Avery to SAB 43 for -2 yards (18-J.Rice45-T.Ayers).
-1 YD
3 & 12 - SALA 43
(0:42 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to SAB 42 for -1 yard (18-J.Rice).
Punt
4 & 13 - SALA 42
(0:37 - 2nd) 92-J.Brooks punts 40 yards from SAB 42 out of bounds at the ARKS 18.

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - Halftime (4 plays, 64 yards, 0:29 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 18
(0:31 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams pushed ob at ARKS 33 for 15 yards (6-D.Rockette).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 33
(0:26 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 21-J.Jones. 21-J.Jones pushed ob at ARKS 44 for 11 yards (29-K.Voisin).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ARKST 44
(0:18 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Foreman. Team penalty on ARKS Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at ARKS 44. No Play.
+43 YD
1 & 15 - ARKST 39
(0:12 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-J.Foreman. 13-J.Foreman to SAB 18 for 43 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
Field Goal
1 & 10 - ARKST 18
(0:02 - 2nd) 0-B.Grupe 35 yards Field Goal is Good.

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 5:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 50 yards from SAB 35. 34-M.Murray to ARKS 25 for 10 yards (29-K.Voisin).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25
(14:54 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 23 for -2 yards (12-J.Littles).
+17 YD
2 & 12 - ARKST 23
(14:06 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones pushed ob at ARKS 40 for 17 yards (6-D.Rockette).
+32 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 40
(13:42 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to SAB 28 for 32 yards (6-D.Rockette).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 28
(13:16 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to SAB 21 for 7 yards (9-K.Johnson46-N.Mobley).
No Gain
2 & 3 - ARKST 21
(12:33 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to SAB 21 for no gain (48-G.Johnson).
+5 YD
3 & 3 - ARKST 21
(11:58 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams pushed ob at SAB 16 for 5 yards (6-D.Rockette).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 16
(11:27 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to SAB 12 for 4 yards (12-J.Littles).
-2 YD
2 & 6 - ARKST 12
(10:47 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to SAB 14 for -2 yards (12-J.Littles).
+14 YD
3 & 8 - ARKST 14
(10:01 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:55 - 3rd) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.

SALA
Jaguars
 - TD (8 plays, 82 yards, 3:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:55 - 3rd) 47-T.Mattson kicks 60 yards from ARKS 35. 15-K.Baker to SAB 18 for 13 yards (20-D.Green).
Sack
1 & 10 - SALA 18
(9:49 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter sacked at SAB 14 for -4 yards (97-T.Hampton).
+15 YD
2 & 14 - SALA 14
(9:17 - 3rd) 19-C.Lacy to SAB 29 for 15 yards (18-J.Rice).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 29
(8:57 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 40 for 11 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 40
(8:26 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Wayne.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 40
(8:20 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to SAB 45 for 5 yards (3-K.Harris).
No Gain
3 & 5 - SALA 45
(7:45 - 3rd) 19-C.Lacy to SAB 45 for no gain (20-D.Green).
+13 YD
4 & 5 - SALA 45
(7:06 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne to ARKS 42 for 13 yards (20-D.Green).
+42 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 42
(6:50 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:39 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.

SALA
Jaguars
 - Missed FG (4 plays, 24 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:39 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 11 yards from SAB 35 to the SAB 46 downed by 1-D.Flenord.

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
+25 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 46
(6:36 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to ARKS 29 for 25 yards (20-D.Green).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 29
(6:20 - 3rd) 25-T.Avery to ARKS 24 for 5 yards (92-F.Merrill).
No Gain
2 & 5 - ARKST 24
(5:50 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
Sack
3 & 5 - ARKST 24
(5:43 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter sacked at ARKS 30 for -6 yards (92-F.Merrill).
No Good
4 & 11 - ARKST 30
(5:16 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo 48 yards Field Goal is No Good.

SALA
Jaguars
 - TD (6 plays, 73 yards, 2:38 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - SALA 30
(5:11 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher sacked at ARKS 25 for -5 yards (7-C.Henderson).
+7 YD
2 & 15 - SALA 25
(4:41 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 32 for 7 yards (46-N.Mobley9-K.Johnson).
+2 YD
3 & 8 - SALA 32
(4:03 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 34 for 2 yards (46-N.Mobley).
Punt
4 & 6 - SALA 34
(3:24 - 3rd) 48-R.Hanson punts 39 yards from ARKS 34 to the SAB 27 downed by 17-L.Deshazor.

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - TD (10 plays, 71 yards, 0:12 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 27
(3:12 - 3rd) 10-T.McGee to SAB 29 for 2 yards (3-K.Harris).
No Gain
2 & 8 - ARKST 29
(2:42 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 29 for no gain (26-J.Strong).
+18 YD
3 & 8 - ARKST 29
(1:56 - 3rd) 10-T.McGee complete to 26-C.Davis. 26-C.Davis pushed ob at SAB 47 for 18 yards (15-B.Ficklin).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 47
(1:32 - 3rd) 19-C.Lacy to ARKS 40 for 13 yards (3-K.Harris10-E.Alexander).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 40
(1:05 - 3rd) 25-T.Avery to ARKS 37 for 3 yards (18-J.Rice).
+37 YD
2 & 7 - ARKST 37
(0:42 - 3rd) 10-T.McGee complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:34 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.

SALA
Jaguars
 - Fumble (8 plays, 46 yards, 3:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:34 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 61 yards from SAB 35. 13-J.Foreman to ARKS 29 for 25 yards (12-J.Littles).
Penalty
1 & 10 - SALA 29
(0:27 - 3rd) Penalty on ARKS 64-J.Still False start 5 yards enforced at ARKS 29. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 15 - SALA 24
(0:27 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams. Penalty on SAB 6-D.Rockette Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ARKS 24. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 39
(0:22 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 40 for 1 yard (24-S.Jennings46-N.Mobley).
+37 YD
2 & 9 - SALA 40
(15:00 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner complete to 13-J.Foreman. 13-J.Foreman to SAB 23 for 37 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 23
(14:44 - 4th) 34-M.Murray to SAB 15 for 8 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - SALA 15
(13:56 - 4th) 34-M.Murray to SAB 11 for 4 yards (99-W.Thomas).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 11
(13:31 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to SAB 10 for 1 yard (27-D.Betts).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - SALA 10
(12:52 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to SAB 3 for 7 yards (3-A.DeShazor).
No Gain
3 & 2 - SALA 3
(12:13 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Tyler.
+3 YD
4 & 2 - SALA 3
(12:07 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:03 - 4th) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:03 - 4th) 47-T.Mattson kicks 54 yards from ARKS 35. 19-C.Lacy to SAB 38 for 27 yards (9-T.Thomas).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 38
(11:58 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to SAB 43 for 5 yards (45-T.Ayers).
+26 YD
2 & 5 - ARKST 43
(11:29 - 4th) 10-T.McGee complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to ARKS 31 for 26 yards (15-B.Ficklin).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 31
(11:08 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to ARKS 28 for 3 yards (45-T.Ayers).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - ARKST 28
(10:26 - 4th) 10-T.McGee complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert pushed ob at ARKS 22 for 6 yards (3-K.Harris).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - ARKST 22
(9:59 - 4th) 10-T.McGee to ARKS 18 for 4 yards (41-N.Iwuchukwu).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 18
(9:40 - 4th) 10-T.McGee incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
-7 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 18
(9:34 - 4th) 10-T.McGee to ARKS 25 for -7 yards (24-F.Hervey).
+9 YD
3 & 17 - ARKST 25
(8:46 - 4th) 10-T.McGee scrambles to ARKS 16 FUMBLES (1-S.Johnson). 92-F.Merrill to ARKS 16 for no gain.

SALA
Jaguars
 - TD (5 plays, 61 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 16
(8:37 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 21 for 5 yards (10-Q.Wilfawn).
No Gain
2 & 5 - SALA 21
(7:57 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Foreman.
Sack
3 & 5 - SALA 21
(7:49 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher sacked at ARKS 21 for no gain (11-J.Sheriff).
Punt
4 & 5 - SALA 21
(7:03 - 4th) 48-R.Hanson punts 40 yards from ARKS 21 to SAB 39 fair catch by 19-C.Lacy.

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 39
(6:55 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to SAB 44 for 5 yards (3-K.Harris11-J.Harris).
No Gain
2 & 5 - ARKST 44
(6:21 - 4th) 10-T.McGee incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Wayne.
+7 YD
3 & 5 - ARKST 44
(6:14 - 4th) 10-T.McGee complete to 47-T.Tyre. 47-T.Tyre to ARKS 49 for 7 yards (30-D.Bean).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 49
(5:37 - 4th) 19-C.Lacy to SAB 49 for -2 yards (41-N.Iwuchukwu).
+51 YD
2 & 12 - ARKST 49
(5:05 - 4th) 10-T.McGee complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:56 - 4th) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.

SALA
Jaguars
 - FG (6 plays, 19 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:56 - 4th) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 63 yards from SAB 35. 13-J.Foreman to ARKS 22 for 20 yards (29-K.Voisin).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 22
(4:52 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 29 for 7 yards (11-J.Sheriff).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - SALA 29
(4:29 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 31 for 2 yards (46-N.Mobley).
No Gain
3 & 1 - SALA 31
(3:53 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 31 for no gain (48-G.Johnson33-K.Gallmon).
No Gain
4 & 1 - SALA 31
(3:26 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 31 for no gain (33-K.Gallmon).

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - End of Game (12 plays, -12 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 31
(3:20 - 4th) 21-J.Wilson to ARKS 30 for 1 yard (97-T.Hampton).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - ARKST 30
(2:37 - 4th) 21-J.Wilson to ARKS 26 for 4 yards (92-F.Merrill30-D.Bean).
Penalty
3 & 5 - ARKST 26
(2:31 - 4th) 10-T.McGee incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert. Penalty on ARKS 3-K.Harris Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ARKS 26. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 11
(2:26 - 4th) 21-J.Wilson to ARKS 9 for 2 yards (18-J.Rice).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - ARKST 9
(2:20 - 4th) 21-J.Wilson to ARKS 8 for 1 yard (97-T.Hampton).
-4 YD
3 & 7 - ARKST 8
(2:15 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to ARKS 12 for -4 yards (18-J.Rice).
Field Goal
4 & 11 - ARKST 12
(1:28 - 4th) 36-D.Guajardo 30 yards Field Goal is Good. Penalty on ARKS 3-K.Harris Offside declined.

ARKST
Red Wolves

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:24 - 4th) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 40 yards from SAB 35 to ARKS 25 fair catch by 13-J.Foreman.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25
(1:24 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles to ARKS 39 for 14 yards (46-N.Mobley).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 39
(1:10 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-J.Foreman. 13-J.Foreman runs ob at ARKS 50 for 11 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 50
(0:59 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles runs ob at ARKS 49 for -1 yard.
No Gain
2 & 11 - ARKST 49
(0:53 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Rucker.
+29 YD
3 & 11 - ARKST 49
(0:46 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams runs ob at SAB 22 for 29 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 22
(0:37 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Tyler.
-76 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 22
(0:33 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Bowling INTERCEPTED by 33-K.Gallmon at SAB 2. 33-K.Gallmon to SAB 2 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ARKST 22
(0:28 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Bowling.
+11 YD
3 & 10 - ARKST 22
(0:28 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles pushed ob at SAB 11 for 11 yards (9-K.Johnson). Team penalty on SAB Offside declined.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 11
(0:22 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles runs ob at SAB 6 for 5 yards.
No Gain
2 & 5 - ARKST 6
(0:16 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Tyler.
No Gain
3 & 5 - ARKST 6
(0:09 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Jones.
Sack
4 & 5 - ARKST 6
(0:02 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher sacked at SAB 13 for -7 yards (12-J.Littles).
