|
|
|WASH
|OREG
Oregon, Washington battle for Pac-12 North title
For just the sixth time in the past 41 matchups, Washington and Oregon will meet as unranked teams Saturday after both were knocked out of the Top 25 with losses last weekend.
However, there is still plenty on the line.
The Huskies (3-1, 3-1 Pac-12) and Ducks (3-2, 3-2) will play for the conference's North Division title and a berth in the league championship game when they meet in Eugene, Ore.
"Every single year our goal is to win the Pac-12 championship, and our goal is still there in front of us," Washington coach Jimmy Lake said. "So now we need to build an unbelievable plan to play a really good opponent on their turf. That's the process we are in right now."
The Huskies, who will be playing on the road for the first time this season after trips to California and Washington State were canceled because of coronavirus concerns with the opposing team, will need to start quicker than they have the past two weeks.
Washington trailed each of its past two opponents, Utah and Stanford, by 21 points at the half. The Huskies rallied to beat the Utes 24-21 before falling 31-26 to the Cardinal last Saturday.
"We've got to do a better job just starting fast," Washington linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio said. "You can't expect to be cardiac kids and be miracle workers. That's not football."
Washington allowed 191 rushing yards Saturday and Stanford converted 10 of 13 third downs and both of its fourth-down attempts. The Huskies never got the ball back after Peyton Henry's 45-yard field goal with 7:54 remaining pulled them within five points.
"We have a great opponent (in Oregon), and they're going to see this and try to abuse us," said Ulofoshio, who was in on 18 tackles and returned a fumble 39 yards. "We have to get our minds right for it."
The Ducks have lost two in a row, both on the road, a 41-38 defeat to in-state rival Oregon State on a last-minute touchdown, and 21-17 last weekend at Cal.
"I see a team that's really trying," Ducks coach Mario Cristobal said. "I see a coaching staff that's working their tails off. We haven't done good enough the last two weeks."
The Ducks have committed five turnovers over the past two games, with quarterback Tyler Shough throwing two interceptions and losing two fumbles.
Oregon failed to score in the second half at Cal.
"It was just us shooting ourselves in the foot," said Shough, who leads the conference with 1,389 passing yards. "We really just handed that game away at the end."
The Ducks lead the Pac-12 with averages of 467 yards and 34.2 points per game, while the Huskies' defense is allowing a league-low 346.3 yards per contest.
Oregon's North Division title last season snapped the Huskies' three-year run of at least sharing the crown.
"At the end of the day, that's always one of the biggest goals we have," Cristobal said of winning the division. "Every single game is like playoff football."
The Ducks have won 14 of the past 16 games in the series, but their victories the past two seasons have been by a combined total of just seven points.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|0
|0
|Rushing
|0
|0
|Passing
|0
|0
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|0
|0
|Total Plays
|0
|0
|Avg Gain
|0.0
|0.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|0
|0
|Rush Attempts
|0
|0
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.0
|0.0
|Yards Passing
|0
|0
|Comp. - Att.
|0-0
|0-0
|Yards Per Pass
|0.0
|0.0
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|0
|PASS YDS
|0
|
|
|0
|RUSH YDS
|0
|
|
|0
|TOTAL YDS
|0
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. McGrew
|S. McGrew
|43
|227
|4
|0
|
K. Pleasant
|K. Pleasant
|34
|144
|3
|0
|
R. Newton
|R. Newton
|23
|122
|2
|0
|
T. Bynum
|T. Bynum
|5
|70
|0
|0
|
C. Davis
|C. Davis
|15
|67
|0
|0
|
D. Morris
|D. Morris
|17
|57
|2
|0
|
J. Westover
|J. Westover
|5
|22
|0
|0
|
J. McMillan
|J. McMillan
|2
|14
|0
|0
|
J. Sirmon
|J. Sirmon
|2
|5
|0
|0
|
J. Sirmon
|J. Sirmon
|1
|4
|0
|0
|
R. Odunze
|R. Odunze
|3
|-16
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Otton
|C. Otton
|0
|18
|258
|3
|0
|
P. Nacua
|P. Nacua
|0
|9
|151
|1
|0
|
T. Jones
|T. Jones
|0
|6
|140
|0
|0
|
T. Bynum
|T. Bynum
|0
|8
|130
|0
|0
|
R. Odunze
|R. Odunze
|0
|6
|72
|0
|0
|
K. Pleasant
|K. Pleasant
|0
|8
|66
|0
|0
|
C. Davis
|C. Davis
|0
|5
|26
|0
|0
|
J. McMillan
|J. McMillan
|0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|
D. Culp
|D. Culp
|0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|
S. McGrew
|S. McGrew
|0
|3
|13
|0
|0
|
J. Westover
|J. Westover
|0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|
R. Newton
|R. Newton
|0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|
J. Chin
|J. Chin
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Turner
|A. Turner
|0-0
|0
|1
|
E. Molden
|E. Molden
|0-0
|0
|1
|
T. McDuffie
|T. McDuffie
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Henry
|P. Henry
|6/9
|0
|13/14
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Dye
|T. Dye
|45
|336
|1
|0
|
C. Verdell
|C. Verdell
|65
|285
|3
|0
|
T. Shough
|T. Shough
|52
|256
|2
|0
|
J. Redd
|J. Redd
|3
|53
|1
|0
|
C. Habibi-Likio
|C. Habibi-Likio
|10
|23
|4
|0
|
S. Dollars
|S. Dollars
|1
|-5
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Williams
|D. Williams
|0
|13
|264
|2
|0
|
J. Redd
|J. Redd
|0
|20
|235
|0
|0
|
T. Dye
|T. Dye
|0
|5
|204
|3
|0
|
J. Johnson III
|J. Johnson III
|0
|14
|203
|2
|0
|
H. Kampmoyer
|H. Kampmoyer
|0
|9
|120
|2
|0
|
C. Verdell
|C. Verdell
|0
|9
|96
|0
|0
|
M. Pittman
|M. Pittman
|0
|4
|78
|0
|0
|
D. Johnson
|D. Johnson
|0
|7
|78
|2
|0
|
C. Habibi-Likio
|C. Habibi-Likio
|0
|4
|40
|0
|0
|
K. Hutson
|K. Hutson
|0
|4
|37
|0
|0
|
J. Delgado
|J. Delgado
|0
|2
|16
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
V. McKinley III
|V. McKinley III
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Happle
|J. Happle
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lewis
|C. Lewis
|1/4
|0
|15/15
|0
|
H. Katleman
|H. Katleman
|2/2
|0
|7/7
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
FAU
USM
17
31
3rd 9:54 CBSSN
-
PITT
GATECH
16
7
2nd 0:00
-
UTEP
NTEXAS
0
064 O/U
-10
Fri 6:00pm ESP3
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
0
056 O/U
+11.5
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
NEVADA
SJST
0
059 O/U
-2
Fri 10:00pm CBSSN
-
NILL
EMICH
0
054.5 O/U
-6
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
RUT
MD
0
058 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
WAKE
LVILLE
0
063.5 O/U
-1
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
WMICH
BALLST
0
067.5 O/U
-2
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
UTAH
21COLO
0
047.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
HOU
MEMP
0
062.5 O/U
+5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
ILL
14NWEST
0
040.5 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
MICHST
PSU
0
047 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
1BAMA
ARK
0
068.5 O/U
+32
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
MINN
NEB
0
060 O/U
-10.5
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
9UGA
25MIZZOU
0
054.5 O/U
+13
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
UAB
RICE
0
043.5 O/U
+7
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
059 O/U
-32.5
Sat 2:30pm CBSSN
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
0
053 O/U
-11.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
13CSTCAR
TROY
0
051.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
NAVY
ARMY
0
037.5 O/U
-7
Sat 3:00pm CBS
-
20TEXAS
KANSAS
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
17UNC
10MIAMI
0
067.5 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
WISC
16IOWA
0
041.5 O/U
+2
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
CAL
WASHST
0
053.5 O/U
+2
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
DUKE
FSU
0
057 O/U
-5
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
TENN
VANDY
0
050 O/U
+16
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
APLST
GAS
0
045 O/U
+9.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
BOISE
WYO
0
047 O/U
+11.5
Sat 6:00pm CBSSN
-
22OKLAST
BAYLOR
0
049 O/U
+5
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
LSU
6FLA
0
068.5 O/U
-23
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
LATECH
TCU
0
051.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
15USC
UCLA
0
062 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
049.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
VATECH
0
063 O/U
-3
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
UTAHST
COLOST
0
051 O/U
-13
Sat 9:30pm CBSSN
-
SDGST
18BYU
0
047 O/U
-17.5
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
NMEX
0
060 O/U
+12
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
STNFRD
OREGST
0
052.5 O/U
+3
Sat 10:30pm ESPU
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
057 O/U
-20
Sat 11:00pm
-
MISS
5TXAM
0
0
PPD CBS
-
CHARLO
MRSHL
0
0
CBSSN
-
MICH
4OHIOST
0
0
FOX
-
11OKLA
WVU
0
0
ABC
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
0
0
ESP3
-
OHIO
KENTST
0
0
ESP3
-
UIW
ARKST
0
0
ESP3
-
PURDUE
12IND
0
0
BTN
-
WASH
OREG
0
0
FOX
-
8CINCY
24TULSA
0
0
ESP2