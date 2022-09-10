Drive Chart
KENSAW
CINCY




Key Players
P. Daniels 2 RB
59 RuYds, RuTD
B. Bryant 6 QB
201 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, -14 RuYds
1st Quarter
Touchdown 5:35
B.Bryant pass complete to KENN 17. Catch made by J.Whyle at KENN 17. Gain of 17 yards. J.Whyle for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
42
yds
1:31
pos
0
6
Point After TD 5:35
R.Coe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 12:59
B.Bryant pass complete to KENN 9. Catch made by L.Taylor at KENN 9. Gain of 9 yards. L.Taylor for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
81
yds
4:27
pos
0
13
Point After TD 12:59
R.Coe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 9:59
B.Bryant pass complete to KENN 21. Catch made by T.Scott at KENN 21. Gain of 21 yards. T.Scott for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
34
yds
1:12
pos
0
20
Point After TD 9:59
R.Coe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Field Goal 4:20
N.Robertson 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-KENN Holder-KENN.
4
plays
7
yds
1:43
pos
3
21
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 14:15
J.Murphy rushed to KENN 23 for -6 yards. J.Murphy FUMBLES forced by I.Pace. Fumble RECOVERED by CIN-J.Taylor at KENN 23. J.Taylor for yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
-2
yds
00:45
pos
3
27
Point After TD 14:15
R.Coe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
28
Touchdown 7:50
C.McClelland rushed to KENN End Zone for 5 yards. C.McClelland for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
73
yds
4:15
pos
3
34
Point After TD 7:50
R.Coe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
35
Touchdown 4:34
X.Shepherd pass INTERCEPTED at KENN 45. Intercepted by J.Hicks at KENN 45. J.Hicks for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
3
41
Point After TD 4:34
R.Coe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
42
4th Quarter
Touchdown 14:11
C.Kiner rushed to KENN End Zone for 12 yards. C.Kiner for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
92
yds
1:31
pos
3
48
Point After TD 14:11
R.Coe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
49
Touchdown 9:26
P.Daniels rushed to CIN End Zone for 4 yards. P.Daniels for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
75
yds
4:45
pos
9
49
Point After TD 9:26
N.Robertson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
49
Touchdown 7:44
E.Prater rushed to KENN End Zone for 44 yards. E.Prater for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
88
yds
1:42
pos
10
55
Point After TD 7:44
R.Coe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
56
Touchdown 3:36
M.Montgomery rushed to KENN End Zone for 76 yards. M.Montgomery for 76 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
76
yds
00:11
pos
10
62
Point After TD 3:36
R.Coe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
63
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 24
Rushing 8 9
Passing 5 15
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 8-20 5-8
4th Down Conv 0-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 253 525
Total Plays 76 55
Avg Gain 3.3 9.5
Net Yards Rushing 142 232
Rush Attempts 61 30
Avg Rush Yards 2.3 7.7
Yards Passing 111 293
Comp. - Att. 7-15 21-25
Yards Per Pass 6.6 10.2
Penalties - Yards 0-0 10-90
Touchdowns 1 8
Rushing TDs 1 4
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 3-1 2-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 6-36.5 2-51.0
Return Yards 0 45
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-45
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Kennesaw State 0-2 030710
Cincinnati 1-1 714212163
Nippert Stadium Cincinnati, OH
 111 PASS YDS 293
142 RUSH YDS 232
253 TOTAL YDS 525
Kennesaw State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
X. Shepherd  8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
36.4% 60 0 1 64.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37.5% 195 0 2 89.1
X. Shepherd 4/11 60 0 1
J. Murphy  4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 51 0 0 182.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.0% 51 0 0 182.1
J. Murphy 3/4 51 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
P. Daniels  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 59 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 123 2
P. Daniels 21 59 1 8
J. Murphy  4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 28 0
J. Murphy 13 28 0 10
Y. Clemons  37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 17 0
Y. Clemons 6 17 0 6
X. Shepherd  8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 78 1
X. Shepherd 7 14 0 8
D. Hardy  13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 10 0
D. Hardy 5 10 0 4
I. Foster  12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 23 0
I. Foster 3 7 0 5
J. Lay  46 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 14 0
J. Lay 3 5 0 4
N. Farrow  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
N. Farrow 1 4 0 4
M. Ledet  32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
M. Ledet 1 4 0 4
I. Cousin  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
I. Cousin 1 -6 0 -6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
I. Cousin  1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
0 4 71 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 71 0
I. Cousin 0 4 71 0 24
B. Bohannon  83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
0 1 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 0
B. Bohannon 0 1 26 0 26
I. Foster  12 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
I. Foster 3 2 14 0 9
N. Farrow  3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 72 0
N. Farrow 2 0 0 0 0
O. Gonzalez  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
O. Gonzalez 1 0 0 0 0
X. Hill  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
X. Hill 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Benyard  41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 1.0
G. Benyard 5-3 1.0 0
M. Montgomery  21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
M. Montgomery 5-1 0.0 0
J. Silas  49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Silas 4-1 0.0 0
A. Watkins  97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
A. Watkins 3-0 1.0 0
C. Gamble  31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Gamble 2-1 0.0 0
T. Bell  96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Bell 1-1 0.0 0
D. Barnes  56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Barnes 1-0 0.0 0
J. Burks  11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Burks 1-0 0.0 0
D. Morris  25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Morris 1-1 0.0 0
E. Byrd  20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Byrd 1-0 0.0 0
C. Allen  92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Allen 1-1 0.0 0
M. Jenkins  42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Jenkins 1-0 0.0 0
K. Reese  94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Reese 0-1 0.0 0
M. MIncey  45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
M. MIncey 0-2 0.0 0
J. Myers  58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Myers 0-2 0.0 0
J. Barnum  14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Barnum 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Robertson  88 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/3 3/3
N. Robertson 1/2 30 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Huiet  90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 36.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
11 0 0
J. Huiet 6 36.5 0 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Cincinnati
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Bryant  6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
85% 201 3 0 218.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.3% 526 5 1 161.4
B. Bryant 17/20 201 3 0
E. Prater  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 92 0 0 234.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80.0% 92 0 0 234.6
E. Prater 4/5 92 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Montgomery  26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 104 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 108 1
M. Montgomery 5 104 1 76
C. McClelland  10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 66 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 110 1
C. McClelland 10 66 1 12
E. Prater  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 44 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 52 1
E. Prater 1 44 1 44
C. Kiner  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 39 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 98 2
C. Kiner 7 39 1 12
T. Tucker  1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
T. Tucker 1 12 0 12
B. Bryant  6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 -33 0
B. Bryant 3 -14 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Thompson  20 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
0 4 68 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 96 0
J. Thompson 0 4 68 0 26
T. Scott  21 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
0 3 42 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 119 1
T. Scott 0 3 42 1 21
W. Pauling  19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 60 0
W. Pauling 5 3 41 0 30
J. Whyle  81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 36 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 74 1
J. Whyle 4 3 36 1 17
C. Metayer  18 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 32 0
C. Metayer 1 1 32 0 32
L. Taylor  11 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 20 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 40 2
L. Taylor 2 2 20 1 11
C. Scott  80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
C. Scott 1 1 15 0 15
C. McClelland  10 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 56 0
C. McClelland 1 1 14 0 14
T. Tucker  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 78 0
T. Tucker 1 1 12 0 12
N. Mardner  84 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 47 1
N. Mardner 1 1 12 0 12
C. Kiner  2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
C. Kiner 1 1 1 0 1
P. Singletary  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
P. Singletary 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
I. Pace Jr.  0 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
I. Pace Jr. 7-4 0.0 0
D. Corleone  58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.0
D. Corleone 3-3 1.0 0
E. Wright  4 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
E. Wright 2-3 0.0 0
N. Potter  95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
N. Potter 2-2 0.0 0
A. Smith  27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Smith 2-1 0.0 0
J. Taylor  90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
J. Taylor 2-3 0.0 0
J. Hicks  3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-6 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Hicks 1-6 0.0 1
J. Dingle  29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-7 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-7 0 0.0
J. Dingle 1-7 0.0 0
B. Threats  10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Threats 1-0 0.0 0
J. Dingle  49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
J. Dingle 1-3 0.0 0
J. Thompson  22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Thompson 1-0 0.0 0
R. Mullaney  57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
R. Mullaney 1-4 0.0 0
A. Bush  9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Bush 1-1 0.0 0
S. Anderson Jr.  11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Anderson Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
J. Thomas  7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-6 0 0.0
J. Thomas 1-6 0.0 0
J. Wodtly  34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
J. Wodtly 1-5 0.0 0
B. Blevins  57 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
B. Blevins 0-3 0.0 0
R. Jackson  99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
R. Jackson 0-2 0.0 0
W. Huber  2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
W. Huber 0-2 0.0 0
J. Harris  12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Harris 0-1 0.0 0
D. Jones Jr.  23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. Jones Jr. 0-2 0.0 0
J. Bruscianelli  50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Bruscianelli 0-1 0.0 0
J. Briggs  18 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-9 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-9 0 0.0
J. Briggs 0-9 0.0 0
D. Pace  20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Pace 0-1 0.0 0
T. Van Fossen  13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
T. Van Fossen 0-2 0.0 0
C. Junior  16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Junior 0-1 0.0 0
E. Phillips  97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Phillips 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Coe  40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 9/9
SEASON FG XP
1/3 12/12
R. Coe 0/0 0 9/9 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Fletcher  31 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 51.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 0 0
M. Fletcher 2 51.0 2 64
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Tucker  1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.5 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 29 0
T. Tucker 2 17.5 22 0
T. Scott  21 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 0 0
T. Scott 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:42 KENSAW 16 5:36 13 37 Blocked FG
5:35 KENSAW 25 3:09 6 11 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:59 KENSAW 25 1:48 4 9 Downs
9:59 KENSAW 25 3:23 8 53 Downs
6:03 CINCY 20 1:43 4 7 FG
1:59 KENSAW 13 1:37 5 19 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KENSAW 25 0:45 2 -2 Fumble
14:15 KENSAW 25 2:10 5 12 Punt
7:50 KENSAW 25 3:16 6 15 INT
4:34 KENSAW 25 3:52 6 15 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:11 KENSAW 25 4:45 10 75 TD
7:44 KENSAW 25 3:57 6 13 Punt
3:36 KENSAW 25 2:07 3 9 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CINCY 13 2:18 3 7 Punt
7:06 KENSAW 42 1:31 5 42 TD
2:26 CINCY 29 4:27 11 71 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:11 KENSAW 34 1:12 4 34 TD
6:36 CINCY 21 0:33 2 -1 Fumble
4:20 CINCY 24 2:21 5 25 Punt
0:22 CINCY 16 0:22 1 -1 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:05 CINCY 32 4:15 10 68 TD
0:42 CINCY 18 1:31 6 82 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:26 CINCY 12 1:42 4 88 TD
3:47 CINCY 24 0:11 1 76 TD
1:29 CINCY 30 1:29 3 -6 Game

CIN
Bearcats
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) C.Cummins kicks 65 yards from KENN 35 to the CIN End Zone. T.Tucker returns the kickoff. Tackled by KENN at CIN 13.
Sack
1 & 10 - CINCY 13
(14:57 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant sacked at CIN 4 for -9 yards (G.Benyard)
+7 YD
2 & 19 - CINCY 4
(14:17 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 11 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Barnes at CIN 11.
+9 YD
3 & 12 - CINCY 11
(13:39 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 11. Catch made by J.Whyle at CIN 11. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Allen at CIN 20.
Punt
4 & 3 - CINCY 20
(12:58 - 1st) M.Fletcher punts 64 yards to KENN 16 Center-CIN. Downed by T.Tucker.

KENN
Owls
 - Blocked FG (13 plays, 37 yards, 5:36 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 16
(12:42 - 1st) X.Shepherd pass complete to KENN 16. Catch made by I. Cousin at KENN 16. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by I.Pace A.Bush at KENN 19.
-6 YD
2 & 7 - KENSAW 19
(12:11 - 1st) P.Daniels rushed to KENN 13 for -6 yards. Tackled by I.Pace at KENN 13.
Penalty
3 & 13 - KENSAW 13
(11:40 - 1st) PENALTY on CIN-M.Vann Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+26 YD
3 & 8 - KENSAW 18
(11:30 - 1st) X.Shepherd pass complete to KENN 18. Catch made by B.Bohannon at KENN 18. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by CIN at KENN 44.
Sack
1 & 10 - KENSAW 44
(11:10 - 1st) X.Shepherd steps back to pass. X.Shepherd sacked at KENN 41 for -3 yards (J.Taylor)
+1 YD
2 & 13 - KENSAW 41
(10:43 - 1st) P.Daniels rushed to KENN 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at KENN 42.
No Gain
3 & 12 - KENSAW 42
(10:06 - 1st) X.Shepherd steps back to pass. X.Shepherd pass incomplete intended for X.Hill.
Punt
4 & 12 - KENSAW 42
(9:56 - 1st) J.Huiet punts yards to CIN 2 Center-KENN. Downed by N. McCoy. PENALTY on CIN-CIN Roughing the Kicker 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 43
(9:44 - 1st) P.Daniels rushed to CIN 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at CIN 39.
+4 YD
2 & 6 - KENSAW 39
(9:14 - 1st) P.Daniels rushed to CIN 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas; C.Junior at CIN 35.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - KENSAW 35
(8:42 - 1st) P.Daniels rushed to CIN 33 for 2 yards. P.Daniels FUMBLES forced by CIN. Fumble RECOVERED by KENN-Z.Katina at CIN 33. Tackled by J.Taylor at CIN 33.
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENSAW 33
(8:04 - 1st) X.Shepherd steps back to pass. X.Shepherd pass incomplete intended for I. Cousin.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - KENSAW 33
(7:57 - 1st) J. Lay rushed to CIN 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Potter at CIN 32.
No Gain
3 & 9 - KENSAW 32
(7:25 - 1st) X.Shepherd steps back to pass. X.Shepherd pass incomplete intended for N.Farrow.
4 & 9 - KENSAW 39
(7:15 - 1st) N.Robertson 49 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-KENN Holder-KENN. D.Pace blocked the kick. E.Phillips recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by KENN at KENN 41.

CIN
Bearcats
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 42 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 41
(7:06 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to KENN 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Myers; T.Bell at KENN 34.
No Gain
2 & 3 - CINCY 34
(6:51 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for J.Whyle.
+5 YD
3 & 3 - CINCY 34
(6:35 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to KENN 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Watkins at KENN 29.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 29
(6:12 - 1st) T.Tucker rushed to KENN 17 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Barnum; M.Montgomery at KENN 17.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 17
(5:53 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to KENN 17. Catch made by J.Whyle at KENN 17. Gain of 17 yards. J.Whyle for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(5:35 - 1st) R.Coe extra point is good.

KENN
Owls
 - Punt (6 plays, 11 yards, 3:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:35 - 1st) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the KENN End Zone. Fair catch by I.Foster.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 25
(5:35 - 1st) J.Murphy pass complete to KENN 25. Catch made by I.Foster at KENN 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas at KENN 30.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - KENSAW 30
(5:12 - 1st) J.Murphy rushed to KENN 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at KENN 33.
+6 YD
3 & 2 - KENSAW 33
(4:40 - 1st) P.Daniels rushed to KENN 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas; J.Wodtly at KENN 39.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 39
(4:12 - 1st) Y.Clemons rushed to KENN 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Potter; J.Wodtly at KENN 42.
Sack
2 & 7 - KENSAW 42
(3:36 - 1st) J.Murphy steps back to pass. J.Murphy sacked at KENN 36 for -6 yards (D.Corleone)
No Gain
3 & 13 - KENSAW 36
(2:50 - 1st) J.Murphy steps back to pass. J.Murphy pass incomplete intended for O.Gonzalez.
Punt
4 & 13 - KENSAW 36
(2:34 - 1st) J.Huiet punts 35 yards to CIN 29 Center-KENN. Fair catch by W.Pauling.

CIN
Bearcats
 - Touchdown (11 plays, 71 yards, 4:27 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 29
(2:26 - 1st) C.Kiner rushed to CIN 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Benyard; J.Barnum at CIN 34.
+11 YD
2 & 5 - CINCY 34
(1:49 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 34. Catch made by L.Taylor at CIN 34. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by G.Benyard at CIN 45.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 45
(0:16 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 45. Catch made by T.Scott at CIN 45. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by KENN at CIN 45. PENALTY on CIN-N.Mardner Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
+12 YD
2 & 20 - CINCY 35
(1:07 - 1st) C.Kiner rushed to CIN 47 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Myers; G.Benyard at CIN 47.
+1 YD
3 & 8 - CINCY 47
(0:44 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 47. Catch made by C.Kiner at CIN 47. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by G.Benyard at CIN 48.
+7 YD
3 & 7 - CINCY 48
(0:09 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 48. Catch made by W.Pauling at CIN 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M. Mincey; K.Reese at KENN 45.

KENN
Owls
 - Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 45
(15:00 - 2nd) C.Kiner rushed to KENN 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by KENN at KENN 41.
+30 YD
2 & 6 - CINCY 41
(14:34 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to KENN 41. Catch made by W.Pauling at KENN 41. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by KENN at KENN 11.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 11
(14:21 - 2nd) C.Kiner rushed to KENN 12 for -1 yards. Tackled by KENN at KENN 12.
+3 YD
2 & 11 - CINCY 12
(13:49 - 2nd) B.Bryant scrambles to KENN 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Benyard at KENN 9.
+9 YD
3 & Goal - CINCY 9
(13:15 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to KENN 9. Catch made by L.Taylor at KENN 9. Gain of 9 yards. L.Taylor for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(12:59 - 2nd) R.Coe extra point is good.
Kickoff
(12:59 - 2nd) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the KENN End Zone. Touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 25
(12:59 - 2nd) P.Daniels rushed to KENN 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Mullaney at KENN 26.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - KENSAW 26
(12:28 - 2nd) J.Murphy rushed to KENN 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Briggs; T.Van Fossen at KENN 31.
+3 YD
3 & 4 - KENSAW 31
(11:54 - 2nd) P.Daniels rushed to KENN 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Pace at KENN 34.
No Gain
4 & 1 - KENSAW 34
(11:16 - 2nd) J.Murphy rushed to KENN 34 for 0 yards. J.Murphy FUMBLES forced by CIN. Fumble RECOVERED by KENN-J.Murphy at KENN 34. Tackled by J.Briggs; W.Huber at KENN 34.

CIN
Bearcats
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 34 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 34
(11:11 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for W.Pauling.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 34
(11:04 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to KENN 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Bell at KENN 29.
+8 YD
3 & 5 - CINCY 29
(10:40 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to KENN 21 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Byrd at KENN 21.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 21
(10:09 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to KENN 21. Catch made by T.Scott at KENN 21. Gain of 21 yards. T.Scott for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(9:59 - 2nd) R.Coe extra point is good.

KENN
Owls
 - Downs (8 plays, 53 yards, 3:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:59 - 2nd) R.Coe kicks 40 yards from CIN 35 to the KENN 25. Fair catch by I.Foster.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 25
(9:59 - 2nd) P.Daniels rushed to KENN 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Potter at KENN 27.
+4 YD
2 & 8 - KENSAW 27
(9:32 - 2nd) N.Farrow rushed to KENN 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Pace; J.Thomas at KENN 31. PENALTY on CIN-I.Pace Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 46
(9:18 - 2nd) X.Shepherd rushed to KENN 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Corleone at KENN 48.
+22 YD
2 & 8 - KENSAW 48
(8:40 - 2nd) X.Shepherd pass complete to KENN 48. Catch made by I. Cousin at KENN 48. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 30.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 30
(8:14 - 2nd) P.Daniels rushed to CIN 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Pace at CIN 27.
+3 YD
2 & 7 - KENSAW 27
(7:45 - 2nd) P.Daniels rushed to CIN 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Briggs; J.Taylor at CIN 24.
+2 YD
3 & 4 - KENSAW 24
(7:07 - 2nd) X.Shepherd rushed to CIN 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Pace; J.Briggs at CIN 22.
No Gain
4 & 2 - KENSAW 22
(6:40 - 2nd) X.Shepherd steps back to pass. X.Shepherd pass incomplete intended for I. Cousin.

CIN
Bearcats
 - Fumble (2 plays, -1 yards, 0:33 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 21
(6:36 - 2nd) M.Montgomery rushed to CIN 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Jenkins at CIN 23.
-3 YD
2 & 8 - CINCY 23
(6:02 - 2nd) M.Montgomery rushed to CIN 20 for -3 yards. M.Montgomery FUMBLES forced by J.Silas. Fumble RECOVERED by KENN-D.Barnes at CIN 20. Tackled by CIN at CIN 20.

KENN
Owls
 - Field Goal (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 20
(6:03 - 2nd) P.Daniels rushed to CIN 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Mullaney; J.Briggs at CIN 18.
No Gain
2 & 8 - KENSAW 18
(5:37 - 2nd) P.Daniels rushed to CIN 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Mullaney; J.Briggs at CIN 18.
+5 YD
3 & 8 - KENSAW 18
(4:59 - 2nd) I.Foster rushed to CIN 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Bush at CIN 13.
Field Goal
4 & 3 - KENSAW 20
(4:25 - 2nd) N.Robertson 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-KENN Holder-KENN.

CIN
Bearcats
 - Punt (5 plays, 25 yards, 2:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:20 - 2nd) C.Cummins kicks 63 yards from KENN 35 to the CIN 2. T.Tucker returns the kickoff. Tackled by Y.Clemons at CIN 24.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 24
(4:13 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 24. Catch made by J.Whyle at CIN 24. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Montgomery at CIN 34.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 34
(3:51 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 34. Catch made by J.Thompson at CIN 34. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Montgomery at CIN 46.
Penalty
1 & 10 - CINCY 46
(3:32 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 46. Catch made by C.Scott at CIN 46. Gain of yards. Tackled by M.Montgomery at KENN 35. PENALTY on CIN-J.Whyle Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 25 - CINCY 31
(3:08 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 31. Catch made by W.Pauling at CIN 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Morris; M. Mincey at CIN 35.
No Gain
2 & 21 - CINCY 35
(2:34 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for W.Pauling.
+14 YD
3 & 21 - CINCY 35
(2:23 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 35. Catch made by C.McClelland at CIN 35. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by M.Montgomery at CIN 49.
Punt
4 & 7 - CINCY 49
(2:06 - 2nd) M.Fletcher punts 38 yards to KENN 13 Center-CIN. Fair catch by I.Foster.

KENN
Owls
 - Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 13
(1:59 - 2nd) P.Daniels rushed to KENN 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Corleone at KENN 14.
+10 YD
2 & 9 - KENSAW 14
(1:25 - 2nd) J.Murphy rushed to KENN 24 for 10 yards. Tackled by B.Threats at KENN 24.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 24
(1:13 - 2nd) Y.Clemons rushed to KENN 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Mullaney; D.Corleone at KENN 26.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - KENSAW 26
(0:42 - 2nd) J.Murphy rushed to KENN 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks; D.Pace at KENN 29.
+3 YD
3 & 5 - KENSAW 29
(0:39 - 2nd) J.Murphy rushed to KENN 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks; N.Potter at KENN 32.
Punt
4 & 2 - KENSAW 32
(0:33 - 2nd) J.Huiet punts 42 yards to CIN 26 Center-KENN. Downed by Y.Clemons. PENALTY on CIN-CIN Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.

KENN
Owls
 - Fumble (2 plays, -2 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 16
(0:22 - 2nd) CIN kneels at the CIN 15.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the KENN End Zone. Fair catch by I.Foster.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 25
(15:00 - 3rd) J.Murphy rushed to KENN 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks; J.Thomas at KENN 29.
-1 YD
2 & 6 - KENSAW 29
(14:22 - 3rd) J.Murphy rushed to KENN 28 for -1 yards. J.Murphy FUMBLES forced by A.Bush. Fumble RECOVERED by CIN-J.Taylor at KENN 23. J.Taylor for yards TOUCHDOWN.

KENN
Owls
 - Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:15 - 3rd) R.Coe extra point is good.
Kickoff
(14:15 - 3rd) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the KENN End Zone. Fair catch by I.Foster.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 25
(14:15 - 3rd) I.Foster rushed to KENN 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Harris; J.Hicks at KENN 29.
+8 YD
2 & 6 - KENSAW 29
(13:42 - 3rd) X.Shepherd rushed to KENN 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by W.Huber; J.Hicks at KENN 37.
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENSAW 37
(13:13 - 3rd) X.Shepherd steps back to pass. X.Shepherd pass incomplete intended for N.Farrow.
No Gain
2 & 10 - KENSAW 37
(13:07 - 3rd) J. Lay rushed to KENN 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Corleone; J.Thomas at KENN 37.
No Gain
3 & 10 - KENSAW 37
(12:22 - 3rd) X.Shepherd steps back to pass. X.Shepherd pass incomplete intended for I.Foster.
Punt
4 & 10 - KENSAW 37
(12:18 - 3rd) J.Huiet punts 32 yards to CIN 31 Center-KENN. W.Pauling MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by CIN-CIN at CIN 31. Tackled by KENN at CIN 32.

CIN
Bearcats
 - Touchdown (10 plays, 68 yards, 4:15 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 32
(12:05 - 3rd) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 41 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Silas at CIN 41.
+5 YD
2 & 1 - CINCY 41
(11:29 - 3rd) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Burks at CIN 46.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 46
(11:09 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 46. Catch made by J.Thompson at CIN 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by KENN at KENN 43.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 43
(10:54 - 3rd) C.McClelland rushed to KENN 31 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Morris at KENN 31.
Sack
1 & 10 - CINCY 31
(10:35 - 3rd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant sacked at KENN 39 for -8 yards (A.Watkins)
Penalty
2 & 18 - CINCY 39
(9:52 - 3rd) PENALTY on CIN-J.Whyle False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+21 YD
2 & 23 - CINCY 44
(9:40 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to KENN 44. Catch made by T.Scott at KENN 44. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by J.Silas at KENN 23.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - CINCY 23
(9:20 - 3rd) C.McClelland rushed to KENN 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Benyard; C.Allen at KENN 21.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 21
(9:03 - 3rd) C.Kiner rushed to KENN 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Silas at KENN 17.
+12 YD
2 & 6 - CINCY 17
(8:27 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to KENN 17. Catch made by N.Mardner at KENN 17. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Silas; C.Gamble at KENN 5.
+5 YD
1 & Goal - CINCY 5
(8:01 - 3rd) C.McClelland rushed to KENN End Zone for 5 yards. C.McClelland for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(7:50 - 3rd) R.Coe extra point is good.

KENN
Owls
 - Interception (6 plays, 15 yards, 3:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:50 - 3rd) R.Coe kicks 61 yards from CIN 35 to the KENN 4. Fair catch by I.Foster.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 25
(7:50 - 3rd) P.Daniels rushed to KENN 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Wodtly; I.Pace at KENN 26.
+1 YD
2 & 9 - KENSAW 26
(7:19 - 3rd) X.Shepherd rushed to KENN 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Wodtly; R.Mullaney at KENN 27.
+9 YD
3 & 8 - KENSAW 27
(6:38 - 3rd) X.Shepherd pass complete to KENN 27. Catch made by I.Foster at KENN 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Anderson at KENN 36.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 36
(5:57 - 3rd) X.Shepherd rushed to KENN 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Corleone; T.Van Fossen at KENN 37.
+3 YD
2 & 9 - KENSAW 37
(5:16 - 3rd) X.Shepherd rushed to KENN 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks; E.Phillips at KENN 40.
Int
3 & 6 - KENSAW 40
(4:46 - 3rd) X.Shepherd pass INTERCEPTED at KENN 45. Intercepted by J.Hicks at KENN 45. J.Hicks for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.

KENN
Owls
 - Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 3:52 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:34 - 3rd) R.Coe extra point is good.
Kickoff
(4:34 - 3rd) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the KENN End Zone. Touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 25
(4:34 - 3rd) P.Daniels rushed to KENN 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Pace at KENN 28.
+5 YD
2 & 7 - KENSAW 28
(4:01 - 3rd) J.Murphy rushed to KENN 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by I.Pace at KENN 33.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - KENSAW 33
(3:32 - 3rd) P.Daniels rushed to KENN 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor; I.Pace at KENN 35. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 35
(2:37 - 3rd) J.Murphy rushed to KENN 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas; J.Dingle at KENN 34.
+5 YD
2 & 11 - KENSAW 34
(2:06 - 3rd) P.Daniels rushed to KENN 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Dingle; J.Briggs at KENN 39.
+1 YD
3 & 6 - KENSAW 39
(1:29 - 3rd) P.Daniels rushed to KENN 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Dingle; J.Briggs at KENN 40.
Punt
4 & 5 - KENSAW 40
(0:53 - 3rd) J.Huiet punts 37 yards to CIN 23 Center-KENN. Fair catch by J.Thompson.

CIN
Bearcats
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 82 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - CINCY 23
(0:42 - 3rd) PENALTY on CIN-CIN False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 15 - CINCY 18
(0:42 - 3rd) C.Kiner rushed to CIN 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Watkins at CIN 21.
+26 YD
2 & 12 - CINCY 21
(0:07 - 3rd) E.Prater pass complete to CIN 21. Catch made by J.Thompson at CIN 21. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by C.Gamble at CIN 47.
Penalty
1 & 10 - CINCY 47
(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on CIN-CIN False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+19 YD
1 & 15 - CINCY 42
(15:00 - 4th) E.Prater pass complete to CIN 42. Catch made by J.Thompson at CIN 42. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by M.Montgomery at KENN 39.
+32 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 39
(14:40 - 4th) E.Prater pass complete to KENN 39. Catch made by C.Metayer at KENN 39. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by M.Montgomery at KENN 7.
No Gain
1 & Goal - CINCY 7
(14:16 - 4th) E.Prater steps back to pass. E.Prater pass incomplete intended for P.Singletary. PENALTY on CIN-CIN Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted.
+12 YD
1 & 12 - CINCY 12
(14:16 - 4th) C.Kiner rushed to KENN End Zone for 12 yards. C.Kiner for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(14:11 - 4th) R.Coe extra point is good.

KENN
Owls
 - Touchdown (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:11 - 4th) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the KENN End Zone. Touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 25
(14:11 - 4th) P.Daniels rushed to KENN 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Blevins; J.Dingle at KENN 28.
+24 YD
2 & 7 - KENSAW 28
(13:46 - 4th) J.Murphy pass complete to KENN 28. Catch made by I. Cousin at KENN 28. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by J.Dingle; E.Wright at CIN 48.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 48
(13:22 - 4th) I.Foster rushed to CIN 50 for -2 yards. Tackled by E.Wright at CIN 50.
+4 YD
2 & 12 - KENSAW 50
(12:50 - 4th) J. Lay rushed to CIN 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Dingle; R.Jackson at CIN 46.
+22 YD
3 & 8 - KENSAW 46
(12:18 - 4th) J.Murphy pass complete to CIN 46. Catch made by I. Cousin at CIN 46. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 24.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 24
(12:08 - 4th) P.Daniels rushed to CIN 16 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Wright at CIN 16.
+4 YD
2 & 2 - KENSAW 16
(11:30 - 4th) M.Ledet rushed to CIN 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Dingle; A.Smith at CIN 12.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 12
(10:50 - 4th) J.Murphy rushed to CIN 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Smith at CIN 10.
+6 YD
2 & 8 - KENSAW 10
(10:30 - 4th) J.Murphy rushed to CIN 4 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Dingle; D.Jones at CIN 4.
+4 YD
3 & Goal - KENSAW 4
(9:31 - 4th) P.Daniels rushed to CIN End Zone for 4 yards. P.Daniels for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(9:26 - 4th) N.Robertson extra point is good.

CIN
Bearcats
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 88 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:26 - 4th) C.Cummins kicks 53 yards from KENN 35 to the CIN 12. Fair catch by T.Scott.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 12
(9:26 - 4th) M.Montgomery rushed to CIN 23 for 11 yards. Tackled by G.Benyard at CIN 23.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 23
(8:54 - 4th) M.Montgomery rushed to CIN 41 for 18 yards. Tackled by C.Gamble at CIN 41.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 41
(8:20 - 4th) E.Prater pass complete to CIN 41. Catch made by T.Scott at CIN 41. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by KENN at KENN 44.
+44 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 44
(8:03 - 4th) E.Prater rushed to KENN End Zone for 44 yards. E.Prater for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(7:44 - 4th) R.Coe extra point is good.

KENN
Owls
 - Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 3:57 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:44 - 4th) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the KENN End Zone. Touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 25
(7:44 - 4th) Y.Clemons rushed to KENN 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Dingle; D.Jones at KENN 31.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - KENSAW 31
(7:09 - 4th) D.Hardy rushed to KENN 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Dingle at KENN 34.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - KENSAW 34
(6:27 - 4th) Y.Clemons rushed to KENN 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Blevins; J.Dingle at KENN 35.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 35
(5:54 - 4th) D.Hardy rushed to KENN 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Wodtly at KENN 36.
+2 YD
2 & 9 - KENSAW 36
(5:22 - 4th) D.Hardy rushed to KENN 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Dingle at KENN 38.
No Gain
3 & 7 - KENSAW 38
(4:36 - 4th) D.Hardy rushed to KENN 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Smith at KENN 38.
Punt
4 & 7 - KENSAW 38
(3:59 - 4th) J.Huiet punts 38 yards to CIN 24 Center-KENN. Fair catch by J.Thompson.

CIN
Bearcats
 - Touchdown (1 plays, 76 yards, 0:11 poss)

Result Play
+76 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 24
(3:47 - 4th) M.Montgomery rushed to KENN End Zone for 76 yards. M.Montgomery for 76 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(3:36 - 4th) R.Coe extra point is good.

KENN
Owls
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:36 - 4th) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the KENN End Zone. Touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 25
(3:36 - 4th) Y.Clemons rushed to KENN 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Bruscianelli; R.Jackson at KENN 27.
+4 YD
2 & 8 - KENSAW 27
(3:00 - 4th) D.Hardy rushed to KENN 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Blevins; E.Wright at KENN 31.
+3 YD
3 & 4 - KENSAW 31
(2:22 - 4th) Y.Clemons rushed to KENN 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Wright; J.Wodtly at KENN 34.
Punt
4 & 1 - KENSAW 34
(1:36 - 4th) J.Huiet punts 36 yards to CIN 30 Center-KENN. Fair catch by J.Thompson.

CIN
Bearcats
 - End of Game (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 30
(1:29 - 4th) B.Lichtenberg kneels at the CIN 28.
No Gain
2 & 12 - CINCY 28
(0:43 - 4th) B.Lichtenberg kneels at the CIN 26.
No Gain
3 & 14 - CINCY 26
(0:27 - 4th) B.Lichtenberg kneels at the CIN 24.
