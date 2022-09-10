Drive Chart
|
|
|KENSAW
|CINCY
Key Players
|
P. Daniels
2 RB
59 RuYds, RuTD
|
B. Bryant
6 QB
201 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, -14 RuYds
Touchdown 5:35
B.Bryant pass complete to KENN 17. Catch made by J.Whyle at KENN 17. Gain of 17 yards. J.Whyle for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
42
yds
1:31
pos
0
6
Touchdown 12:59
B.Bryant pass complete to KENN 9. Catch made by L.Taylor at KENN 9. Gain of 9 yards. L.Taylor for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
81
yds
4:27
pos
0
13
Touchdown 9:59
B.Bryant pass complete to KENN 21. Catch made by T.Scott at KENN 21. Gain of 21 yards. T.Scott for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
34
yds
1:12
pos
0
20
Field Goal 4:20
N.Robertson 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-KENN Holder-KENN.
4
plays
7
yds
1:43
pos
3
21
Touchdown 14:15
J.Murphy rushed to KENN 23 for -6 yards. J.Murphy FUMBLES forced by I.Pace. Fumble RECOVERED by CIN-J.Taylor at KENN 23. J.Taylor for yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
-2
yds
00:45
pos
3
27
Touchdown 7:50
C.McClelland rushed to KENN End Zone for 5 yards. C.McClelland for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
73
yds
4:15
pos
3
34
Touchdown 4:34
X.Shepherd pass INTERCEPTED at KENN 45. Intercepted by J.Hicks at KENN 45. J.Hicks for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
3
41
Touchdown 14:11
C.Kiner rushed to KENN End Zone for 12 yards. C.Kiner for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
92
yds
1:31
pos
3
48
Touchdown 9:26
P.Daniels rushed to CIN End Zone for 4 yards. P.Daniels for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
75
yds
4:45
pos
9
49
Touchdown 7:44
E.Prater rushed to KENN End Zone for 44 yards. E.Prater for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
88
yds
1:42
pos
10
55
Touchdown 3:36
M.Montgomery rushed to KENN End Zone for 76 yards. M.Montgomery for 76 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
76
yds
00:11
pos
10
62
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|24
|Rushing
|8
|9
|Passing
|5
|15
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|8-20
|5-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|253
|525
|Total Plays
|76
|55
|Avg Gain
|3.3
|9.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|142
|232
|Rush Attempts
|61
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|7.7
|Yards Passing
|111
|293
|Comp. - Att.
|7-15
|21-25
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|10.2
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|10-90
|Touchdowns
|1
|8
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-36.5
|2-51.0
|Return Yards
|0
|45
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-45
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|111
|PASS YDS
|293
|
|
|142
|RUSH YDS
|232
|
|
|253
|TOTAL YDS
|525
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
X. Shepherd 8 QB
|X. Shepherd
|4/11
|60
|0
|1
|
J. Murphy 4 QB
|J. Murphy
|3/4
|51
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Daniels 2 RB
|P. Daniels
|21
|59
|1
|8
|
J. Murphy 4 QB
|J. Murphy
|13
|28
|0
|10
|
Y. Clemons 37 RB
|Y. Clemons
|6
|17
|0
|6
|
X. Shepherd 8 QB
|X. Shepherd
|7
|14
|0
|8
|
D. Hardy 13 QB
|D. Hardy
|5
|10
|0
|4
|
I. Foster 12 RB
|I. Foster
|3
|7
|0
|5
|
J. Lay 46 RB
|J. Lay
|3
|5
|0
|4
|
N. Farrow 3 RB
|N. Farrow
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Ledet 32 RB
|M. Ledet
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
I. Cousin 1 RB
|I. Cousin
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Cousin 1 RB
|I. Cousin
|0
|4
|71
|0
|24
|
B. Bohannon 83 WR
|B. Bohannon
|0
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
I. Foster 12 RB
|I. Foster
|3
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
N. Farrow 3 RB
|N. Farrow
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
O. Gonzalez 7 WR
|O. Gonzalez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
X. Hill 5 WR
|X. Hill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Benyard 41 LB
|G. Benyard
|5-3
|1.0
|0
|
M. Montgomery 21 DB
|M. Montgomery
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Silas 49 LB
|J. Silas
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Watkins 97 DL
|A. Watkins
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Gamble 31 DB
|C. Gamble
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bell 96 DL
|T. Bell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Barnes 56 DL
|D. Barnes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burks 11 DB
|J. Burks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Morris 25 DB
|D. Morris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Byrd 20 DB
|E. Byrd
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Allen 92 DL
|C. Allen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jenkins 42 LB
|M. Jenkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Reese 94 DL
|K. Reese
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. MIncey 45 LB
|M. MIncey
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Myers 58 DL
|J. Myers
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Barnum 14 LB
|J. Barnum
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Robertson 88 K
|N. Robertson
|1/2
|30
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Huiet 90 P
|J. Huiet
|6
|36.5
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Montgomery 26 RB
|M. Montgomery
|5
|104
|1
|76
|
C. McClelland 10 RB
|C. McClelland
|10
|66
|1
|12
|
E. Prater 3 QB
|E. Prater
|1
|44
|1
|44
|
C. Kiner 2 RB
|C. Kiner
|7
|39
|1
|12
|
T. Tucker 1 WR
|T. Tucker
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
B. Bryant 6 QB
|B. Bryant
|3
|-14
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Thompson 20 WR
|J. Thompson
|0
|4
|68
|0
|26
|
T. Scott 21 WR
|T. Scott
|0
|3
|42
|1
|21
|
W. Pauling 19 WR
|W. Pauling
|5
|3
|41
|0
|30
|
J. Whyle 81 TE
|J. Whyle
|4
|3
|36
|1
|17
|
C. Metayer 18 TE
|C. Metayer
|1
|1
|32
|0
|32
|
L. Taylor 11 TE
|L. Taylor
|2
|2
|20
|1
|11
|
C. Scott 80 WR
|C. Scott
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. McClelland 10 RB
|C. McClelland
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
T. Tucker 1 WR
|T. Tucker
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
N. Mardner 84 WR
|N. Mardner
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Kiner 2 RB
|C. Kiner
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
P. Singletary 88 TE
|P. Singletary
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Pace Jr. 0 LB
|I. Pace Jr.
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Corleone 58 DL
|D. Corleone
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|
E. Wright 4 RB
|E. Wright
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Potter 95 DL
|N. Potter
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 27 S
|A. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 90 DL
|J. Taylor
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hicks 3 S
|J. Hicks
|1-6
|0.0
|1
|
J. Dingle 29 S
|J. Dingle
|1-7
|0.0
|0
|
B. Threats 10 S
|B. Threats
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dingle 49 LB
|J. Dingle
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 22 LB
|J. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mullaney 57 DL
|R. Mullaney
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bush 9 CB
|A. Bush
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Anderson Jr. 11 CB
|S. Anderson Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 7 LB
|J. Thomas
|1-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wodtly 34 DL
|J. Wodtly
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
B. Blevins 57 OL
|B. Blevins
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jackson 99 DL
|R. Jackson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Huber 2 LB
|W. Huber
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 12 CB
|J. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones Jr. 23 LB
|D. Jones Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bruscianelli 50 LB
|J. Bruscianelli
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Briggs 18 DL
|J. Briggs
|0-9
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pace 20 LB
|D. Pace
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Van Fossen 13 LB
|T. Van Fossen
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Junior 16 LB
|C. Junior
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Phillips 97 DL
|E. Phillips
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Coe 40 K
|R. Coe
|0/0
|0
|9/9
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Fletcher 31 P
|M. Fletcher
|2
|51.0
|2
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Cummins kicks 65 yards from KENN 35 to the CIN End Zone. T.Tucker returns the kickoff. Tackled by KENN at CIN 13.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CINCY 13(14:57 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant sacked at CIN 4 for -9 yards (G.Benyard)
|+7 YD
2 & 19 - CINCY 4(14:17 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 11 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Barnes at CIN 11.
|+9 YD
3 & 12 - CINCY 11(13:39 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 11. Catch made by J.Whyle at CIN 11. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Allen at CIN 20.
|Punt
4 & 3 - CINCY 20(12:58 - 1st) M.Fletcher punts 64 yards to KENN 16 Center-CIN. Downed by T.Tucker.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 16(12:42 - 1st) X.Shepherd pass complete to KENN 16. Catch made by I. Cousin at KENN 16. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by I.Pace A.Bush at KENN 19.
|-6 YD
2 & 7 - KENSAW 19(12:11 - 1st) P.Daniels rushed to KENN 13 for -6 yards. Tackled by I.Pace at KENN 13.
|Penalty
3 & 13 - KENSAW 13(11:40 - 1st) PENALTY on CIN-M.Vann Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+26 YD
3 & 8 - KENSAW 18(11:30 - 1st) X.Shepherd pass complete to KENN 18. Catch made by B.Bohannon at KENN 18. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by CIN at KENN 44.
|Sack
1 & 10 - KENSAW 44(11:10 - 1st) X.Shepherd steps back to pass. X.Shepherd sacked at KENN 41 for -3 yards (J.Taylor)
|+1 YD
2 & 13 - KENSAW 41(10:43 - 1st) P.Daniels rushed to KENN 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at KENN 42.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - KENSAW 42(10:06 - 1st) X.Shepherd steps back to pass. X.Shepherd pass incomplete intended for X.Hill.
|Punt
4 & 12 - KENSAW 42(9:56 - 1st) J.Huiet punts yards to CIN 2 Center-KENN. Downed by N. McCoy. PENALTY on CIN-CIN Roughing the Kicker 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 43(9:44 - 1st) P.Daniels rushed to CIN 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at CIN 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - KENSAW 39(9:14 - 1st) P.Daniels rushed to CIN 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas; C.Junior at CIN 35.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - KENSAW 35(8:42 - 1st) P.Daniels rushed to CIN 33 for 2 yards. P.Daniels FUMBLES forced by CIN. Fumble RECOVERED by KENN-Z.Katina at CIN 33. Tackled by J.Taylor at CIN 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENSAW 33(8:04 - 1st) X.Shepherd steps back to pass. X.Shepherd pass incomplete intended for I. Cousin.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - KENSAW 33(7:57 - 1st) J. Lay rushed to CIN 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Potter at CIN 32.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - KENSAW 32(7:25 - 1st) X.Shepherd steps back to pass. X.Shepherd pass incomplete intended for N.Farrow.
4 & 9 - KENSAW 39(7:15 - 1st) N.Robertson 49 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-KENN Holder-KENN. D.Pace blocked the kick. E.Phillips recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by KENN at KENN 41.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 41(7:06 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to KENN 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Myers; T.Bell at KENN 34.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - CINCY 34(6:51 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for J.Whyle.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - CINCY 34(6:35 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to KENN 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Watkins at KENN 29.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 29(6:12 - 1st) T.Tucker rushed to KENN 17 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Barnum; M.Montgomery at KENN 17.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 17(5:53 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to KENN 17. Catch made by J.Whyle at KENN 17. Gain of 17 yards. J.Whyle for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:35 - 1st) R.Coe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:35 - 1st) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the KENN End Zone. Fair catch by I.Foster.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 25(5:35 - 1st) J.Murphy pass complete to KENN 25. Catch made by I.Foster at KENN 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas at KENN 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - KENSAW 30(5:12 - 1st) J.Murphy rushed to KENN 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at KENN 33.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - KENSAW 33(4:40 - 1st) P.Daniels rushed to KENN 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas; J.Wodtly at KENN 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 39(4:12 - 1st) Y.Clemons rushed to KENN 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Potter; J.Wodtly at KENN 42.
|Sack
2 & 7 - KENSAW 42(3:36 - 1st) J.Murphy steps back to pass. J.Murphy sacked at KENN 36 for -6 yards (D.Corleone)
|No Gain
3 & 13 - KENSAW 36(2:50 - 1st) J.Murphy steps back to pass. J.Murphy pass incomplete intended for O.Gonzalez.
|Punt
4 & 13 - KENSAW 36(2:34 - 1st) J.Huiet punts 35 yards to CIN 29 Center-KENN. Fair catch by W.Pauling.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 29(2:26 - 1st) C.Kiner rushed to CIN 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Benyard; J.Barnum at CIN 34.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - CINCY 34(1:49 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 34. Catch made by L.Taylor at CIN 34. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by G.Benyard at CIN 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 45(0:16 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 45. Catch made by T.Scott at CIN 45. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by KENN at CIN 45. PENALTY on CIN-N.Mardner Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+12 YD
2 & 20 - CINCY 35(1:07 - 1st) C.Kiner rushed to CIN 47 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Myers; G.Benyard at CIN 47.
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - CINCY 47(0:44 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 47. Catch made by C.Kiner at CIN 47. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by G.Benyard at CIN 48.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - CINCY 48(0:09 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 48. Catch made by W.Pauling at CIN 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M. Mincey; K.Reese at KENN 45.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 45(15:00 - 2nd) C.Kiner rushed to KENN 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by KENN at KENN 41.
|+30 YD
2 & 6 - CINCY 41(14:34 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to KENN 41. Catch made by W.Pauling at KENN 41. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by KENN at KENN 11.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 11(14:21 - 2nd) C.Kiner rushed to KENN 12 for -1 yards. Tackled by KENN at KENN 12.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - CINCY 12(13:49 - 2nd) B.Bryant scrambles to KENN 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Benyard at KENN 9.
|+9 YD
3 & Goal - CINCY 9(13:15 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to KENN 9. Catch made by L.Taylor at KENN 9. Gain of 9 yards. L.Taylor for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:59 - 2nd) R.Coe extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(12:59 - 2nd) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the KENN End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 25(12:59 - 2nd) P.Daniels rushed to KENN 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Mullaney at KENN 26.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - KENSAW 26(12:28 - 2nd) J.Murphy rushed to KENN 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Briggs; T.Van Fossen at KENN 31.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - KENSAW 31(11:54 - 2nd) P.Daniels rushed to KENN 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Pace at KENN 34.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - KENSAW 34(11:16 - 2nd) J.Murphy rushed to KENN 34 for 0 yards. J.Murphy FUMBLES forced by CIN. Fumble RECOVERED by KENN-J.Murphy at KENN 34. Tackled by J.Briggs; W.Huber at KENN 34.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 34(11:11 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for W.Pauling.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 34(11:04 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to KENN 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Bell at KENN 29.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - CINCY 29(10:40 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to KENN 21 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Byrd at KENN 21.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 21(10:09 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to KENN 21. Catch made by T.Scott at KENN 21. Gain of 21 yards. T.Scott for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:59 - 2nd) R.Coe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:59 - 2nd) R.Coe kicks 40 yards from CIN 35 to the KENN 25. Fair catch by I.Foster.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 25(9:59 - 2nd) P.Daniels rushed to KENN 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Potter at KENN 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - KENSAW 27(9:32 - 2nd) N.Farrow rushed to KENN 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Pace; J.Thomas at KENN 31. PENALTY on CIN-I.Pace Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 46(9:18 - 2nd) X.Shepherd rushed to KENN 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Corleone at KENN 48.
|+22 YD
2 & 8 - KENSAW 48(8:40 - 2nd) X.Shepherd pass complete to KENN 48. Catch made by I. Cousin at KENN 48. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 30(8:14 - 2nd) P.Daniels rushed to CIN 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Pace at CIN 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - KENSAW 27(7:45 - 2nd) P.Daniels rushed to CIN 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Briggs; J.Taylor at CIN 24.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - KENSAW 24(7:07 - 2nd) X.Shepherd rushed to CIN 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Pace; J.Briggs at CIN 22.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - KENSAW 22(6:40 - 2nd) X.Shepherd steps back to pass. X.Shepherd pass incomplete intended for I. Cousin.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 21(6:36 - 2nd) M.Montgomery rushed to CIN 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Jenkins at CIN 23.
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - CINCY 23(6:02 - 2nd) M.Montgomery rushed to CIN 20 for -3 yards. M.Montgomery FUMBLES forced by J.Silas. Fumble RECOVERED by KENN-D.Barnes at CIN 20. Tackled by CIN at CIN 20.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 20(6:03 - 2nd) P.Daniels rushed to CIN 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Mullaney; J.Briggs at CIN 18.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - KENSAW 18(5:37 - 2nd) P.Daniels rushed to CIN 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Mullaney; J.Briggs at CIN 18.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - KENSAW 18(4:59 - 2nd) I.Foster rushed to CIN 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Bush at CIN 13.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - KENSAW 20(4:25 - 2nd) N.Robertson 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-KENN Holder-KENN.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:20 - 2nd) C.Cummins kicks 63 yards from KENN 35 to the CIN 2. T.Tucker returns the kickoff. Tackled by Y.Clemons at CIN 24.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 24(4:13 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 24. Catch made by J.Whyle at CIN 24. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Montgomery at CIN 34.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 34(3:51 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 34. Catch made by J.Thompson at CIN 34. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Montgomery at CIN 46.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CINCY 46(3:32 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 46. Catch made by C.Scott at CIN 46. Gain of yards. Tackled by M.Montgomery at KENN 35. PENALTY on CIN-J.Whyle Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 25 - CINCY 31(3:08 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 31. Catch made by W.Pauling at CIN 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Morris; M. Mincey at CIN 35.
|No Gain
2 & 21 - CINCY 35(2:34 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for W.Pauling.
|+14 YD
3 & 21 - CINCY 35(2:23 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 35. Catch made by C.McClelland at CIN 35. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by M.Montgomery at CIN 49.
|Punt
4 & 7 - CINCY 49(2:06 - 2nd) M.Fletcher punts 38 yards to KENN 13 Center-CIN. Fair catch by I.Foster.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 13(1:59 - 2nd) P.Daniels rushed to KENN 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Corleone at KENN 14.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - KENSAW 14(1:25 - 2nd) J.Murphy rushed to KENN 24 for 10 yards. Tackled by B.Threats at KENN 24.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 24(1:13 - 2nd) Y.Clemons rushed to KENN 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Mullaney; D.Corleone at KENN 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - KENSAW 26(0:42 - 2nd) J.Murphy rushed to KENN 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks; D.Pace at KENN 29.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - KENSAW 29(0:39 - 2nd) J.Murphy rushed to KENN 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks; N.Potter at KENN 32.
|Punt
4 & 2 - KENSAW 32(0:33 - 2nd) J.Huiet punts 42 yards to CIN 26 Center-KENN. Downed by Y.Clemons. PENALTY on CIN-CIN Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 16(0:22 - 2nd) CIN kneels at the CIN 15.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the KENN End Zone. Fair catch by I.Foster.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Murphy rushed to KENN 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks; J.Thomas at KENN 29.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - KENSAW 29(14:22 - 3rd) J.Murphy rushed to KENN 28 for -1 yards. J.Murphy FUMBLES forced by A.Bush. Fumble RECOVERED by CIN-J.Taylor at KENN 23. J.Taylor for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:15 - 3rd) R.Coe extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(14:15 - 3rd) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the KENN End Zone. Fair catch by I.Foster.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 25(14:15 - 3rd) I.Foster rushed to KENN 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Harris; J.Hicks at KENN 29.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - KENSAW 29(13:42 - 3rd) X.Shepherd rushed to KENN 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by W.Huber; J.Hicks at KENN 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENSAW 37(13:13 - 3rd) X.Shepherd steps back to pass. X.Shepherd pass incomplete intended for N.Farrow.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KENSAW 37(13:07 - 3rd) J. Lay rushed to KENN 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Corleone; J.Thomas at KENN 37.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - KENSAW 37(12:22 - 3rd) X.Shepherd steps back to pass. X.Shepherd pass incomplete intended for I.Foster.
|Punt
4 & 10 - KENSAW 37(12:18 - 3rd) J.Huiet punts 32 yards to CIN 31 Center-KENN. W.Pauling MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by CIN-CIN at CIN 31. Tackled by KENN at CIN 32.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 32(12:05 - 3rd) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 41 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Silas at CIN 41.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - CINCY 41(11:29 - 3rd) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Burks at CIN 46.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 46(11:09 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 46. Catch made by J.Thompson at CIN 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by KENN at KENN 43.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 43(10:54 - 3rd) C.McClelland rushed to KENN 31 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Morris at KENN 31.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CINCY 31(10:35 - 3rd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant sacked at KENN 39 for -8 yards (A.Watkins)
|Penalty
2 & 18 - CINCY 39(9:52 - 3rd) PENALTY on CIN-J.Whyle False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+21 YD
2 & 23 - CINCY 44(9:40 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to KENN 44. Catch made by T.Scott at KENN 44. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by J.Silas at KENN 23.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - CINCY 23(9:20 - 3rd) C.McClelland rushed to KENN 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Benyard; C.Allen at KENN 21.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 21(9:03 - 3rd) C.Kiner rushed to KENN 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Silas at KENN 17.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - CINCY 17(8:27 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to KENN 17. Catch made by N.Mardner at KENN 17. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Silas; C.Gamble at KENN 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - CINCY 5(8:01 - 3rd) C.McClelland rushed to KENN End Zone for 5 yards. C.McClelland for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:50 - 3rd) R.Coe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:50 - 3rd) R.Coe kicks 61 yards from CIN 35 to the KENN 4. Fair catch by I.Foster.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 25(7:50 - 3rd) P.Daniels rushed to KENN 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Wodtly; I.Pace at KENN 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - KENSAW 26(7:19 - 3rd) X.Shepherd rushed to KENN 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Wodtly; R.Mullaney at KENN 27.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - KENSAW 27(6:38 - 3rd) X.Shepherd pass complete to KENN 27. Catch made by I.Foster at KENN 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Anderson at KENN 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 36(5:57 - 3rd) X.Shepherd rushed to KENN 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Corleone; T.Van Fossen at KENN 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - KENSAW 37(5:16 - 3rd) X.Shepherd rushed to KENN 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks; E.Phillips at KENN 40.
|Int
3 & 6 - KENSAW 40(4:46 - 3rd) X.Shepherd pass INTERCEPTED at KENN 45. Intercepted by J.Hicks at KENN 45. J.Hicks for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:34 - 3rd) R.Coe extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(4:34 - 3rd) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the KENN End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 25(4:34 - 3rd) P.Daniels rushed to KENN 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Pace at KENN 28.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - KENSAW 28(4:01 - 3rd) J.Murphy rushed to KENN 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by I.Pace at KENN 33.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - KENSAW 33(3:32 - 3rd) P.Daniels rushed to KENN 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor; I.Pace at KENN 35. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 35(2:37 - 3rd) J.Murphy rushed to KENN 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas; J.Dingle at KENN 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - KENSAW 34(2:06 - 3rd) P.Daniels rushed to KENN 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Dingle; J.Briggs at KENN 39.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - KENSAW 39(1:29 - 3rd) P.Daniels rushed to KENN 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Dingle; J.Briggs at KENN 40.
|Punt
4 & 5 - KENSAW 40(0:53 - 3rd) J.Huiet punts 37 yards to CIN 23 Center-KENN. Fair catch by J.Thompson.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CINCY 23(0:42 - 3rd) PENALTY on CIN-CIN False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - CINCY 18(0:42 - 3rd) C.Kiner rushed to CIN 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Watkins at CIN 21.
|+26 YD
2 & 12 - CINCY 21(0:07 - 3rd) E.Prater pass complete to CIN 21. Catch made by J.Thompson at CIN 21. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by C.Gamble at CIN 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CINCY 47(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on CIN-CIN False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+19 YD
1 & 15 - CINCY 42(15:00 - 4th) E.Prater pass complete to CIN 42. Catch made by J.Thompson at CIN 42. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by M.Montgomery at KENN 39.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 39(14:40 - 4th) E.Prater pass complete to KENN 39. Catch made by C.Metayer at KENN 39. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by M.Montgomery at KENN 7.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CINCY 7(14:16 - 4th) E.Prater steps back to pass. E.Prater pass incomplete intended for P.Singletary. PENALTY on CIN-CIN Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted.
|+12 YD
1 & 12 - CINCY 12(14:16 - 4th) C.Kiner rushed to KENN End Zone for 12 yards. C.Kiner for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:11 - 4th) R.Coe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:11 - 4th) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the KENN End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 25(14:11 - 4th) P.Daniels rushed to KENN 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Blevins; J.Dingle at KENN 28.
|+24 YD
2 & 7 - KENSAW 28(13:46 - 4th) J.Murphy pass complete to KENN 28. Catch made by I. Cousin at KENN 28. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by J.Dingle; E.Wright at CIN 48.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 48(13:22 - 4th) I.Foster rushed to CIN 50 for -2 yards. Tackled by E.Wright at CIN 50.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - KENSAW 50(12:50 - 4th) J. Lay rushed to CIN 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Dingle; R.Jackson at CIN 46.
|+22 YD
3 & 8 - KENSAW 46(12:18 - 4th) J.Murphy pass complete to CIN 46. Catch made by I. Cousin at CIN 46. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 24.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 24(12:08 - 4th) P.Daniels rushed to CIN 16 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Wright at CIN 16.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - KENSAW 16(11:30 - 4th) M.Ledet rushed to CIN 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Dingle; A.Smith at CIN 12.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 12(10:50 - 4th) J.Murphy rushed to CIN 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Smith at CIN 10.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - KENSAW 10(10:30 - 4th) J.Murphy rushed to CIN 4 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Dingle; D.Jones at CIN 4.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - KENSAW 4(9:31 - 4th) P.Daniels rushed to CIN End Zone for 4 yards. P.Daniels for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:26 - 4th) N.Robertson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:26 - 4th) C.Cummins kicks 53 yards from KENN 35 to the CIN 12. Fair catch by T.Scott.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 12(9:26 - 4th) M.Montgomery rushed to CIN 23 for 11 yards. Tackled by G.Benyard at CIN 23.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 23(8:54 - 4th) M.Montgomery rushed to CIN 41 for 18 yards. Tackled by C.Gamble at CIN 41.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 41(8:20 - 4th) E.Prater pass complete to CIN 41. Catch made by T.Scott at CIN 41. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by KENN at KENN 44.
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 44(8:03 - 4th) E.Prater rushed to KENN End Zone for 44 yards. E.Prater for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:44 - 4th) R.Coe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:44 - 4th) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the KENN End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 25(7:44 - 4th) Y.Clemons rushed to KENN 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Dingle; D.Jones at KENN 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - KENSAW 31(7:09 - 4th) D.Hardy rushed to KENN 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Dingle at KENN 34.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - KENSAW 34(6:27 - 4th) Y.Clemons rushed to KENN 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Blevins; J.Dingle at KENN 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 35(5:54 - 4th) D.Hardy rushed to KENN 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Wodtly at KENN 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - KENSAW 36(5:22 - 4th) D.Hardy rushed to KENN 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Dingle at KENN 38.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - KENSAW 38(4:36 - 4th) D.Hardy rushed to KENN 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Smith at KENN 38.
|Punt
4 & 7 - KENSAW 38(3:59 - 4th) J.Huiet punts 38 yards to CIN 24 Center-KENN. Fair catch by J.Thompson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:36 - 4th) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the KENN End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 25(3:36 - 4th) Y.Clemons rushed to KENN 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Bruscianelli; R.Jackson at KENN 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - KENSAW 27(3:00 - 4th) D.Hardy rushed to KENN 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Blevins; E.Wright at KENN 31.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - KENSAW 31(2:22 - 4th) Y.Clemons rushed to KENN 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Wright; J.Wodtly at KENN 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - KENSAW 34(1:36 - 4th) J.Huiet punts 36 yards to CIN 30 Center-KENN. Fair catch by J.Thompson.
