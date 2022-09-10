Drive Chart
|
|
|NMEXST
|UTEP
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
D. Pavia
10 QB
101 PaYds, 69 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
R. Awatt
22 RB
115 RuYds, RuTD, 15 ReYds, REC
Field Goal 6:42
G.Baechle 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Tejada Holder-J.Sloan.
17
plays
63
yds
8:18
pos
0
3
Touchdown 7:07
G.Hardison pass complete to NMS 9. Catch made by T.Smith at NMS 9. Gain of 9 yards. T.Smith for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
50
yds
3:28
pos
0
9
Touchdown 5:55
R.Awatt rushed to NMS End Zone for 22 yards. R.Awatt for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
22
yds
00:09
pos
0
16
Touchdown 10:50
D.Pavia rushed to TEP End Zone for 14 yards. D.Pavia for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
14
yds
00:07
pos
6
17
Field Goal 0:06
G.Baechle 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Tejada Holder-J.Sloan.
9
plays
52
yds
4:01
pos
6
20
Touchdown 5:43
D.Pavia scrambles to TEP End Zone for 11 yards. D.Pavia for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
16
plays
75
yds
9:22
pos
12
20
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|17
|Rushing
|7
|6
|Passing
|8
|9
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|298
|262
|Total Plays
|66
|58
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|186
|109
|Rush Attempts
|41
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|3.5
|Yards Passing
|112
|153
|Comp. - Att.
|8-25
|12-27
|Yards Per Pass
|4.0
|4.4
|Penalties - Yards
|7-82
|5-55
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-43.5
|6-50.2
|Return Yards
|7
|-6
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|3--4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1--2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|112
|PASS YDS
|153
|
|
|186
|RUSH YDS
|109
|
|
|298
|TOTAL YDS
|262
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Pavia 10 QB
|D. Pavia
|15
|69
|2
|14
|
J. Brady 12 WR
|J. Brady
|2
|50
|0
|36
|
S. Thomas 4 RB
|S. Thomas
|11
|46
|0
|11
|
J. Jones 3 RB
|J. Jones
|8
|23
|0
|5
|
G. Frakes 9 QB
|G. Frakes
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
A. Watkins 8 RB
|A. Watkins
|4
|-1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Thomas 4 RB
|S. Thomas
|4
|2
|50
|0
|44
|
J. Brady 12 WR
|J. Brady
|3
|2
|19
|0
|11
|
C. Bellamy 1 WR
|C. Bellamy
|2
|2
|18
|0
|13
|
J. Jones 3 RB
|J. Jones
|4
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
A. Watkins 8 RB
|A. Watkins
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
T. Warner 7 WR
|T. Warner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Powers 6 WR
|J. Powers
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. David 11 WR
|K. David
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Parker 18 WR
|J. Parker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Seldon 8 DB
|A. Seldon
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ojoh 3 LB
|C. Ojoh
|2-3
|0.5
|0
|
B. Sculark 4 DB
|B. Sculark
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Williams 10 DL
|L. Williams
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Dumas 6 DB
|S. Dumas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brohard 80 LB
|T. Brohard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 57 LB
|B. Jackson
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Early 11 DB
|D. Early
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Buckley 94 DL
|M. Buckley
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
S. Webb 26 DL
|S. Webb
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brooks 2 WR
|T. Brooks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Elliott 22 LB
|K. Elliott
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Albertson 84 K
|E. Albertson
|0/1
|0
|1/2
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Carlson 35 P
|J. Carlson
|6
|43.5
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Dixon 83 WR
|L. Dixon
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Hardison 2 QB
|G. Hardison
|12/27
|153
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Awatt 22 RB
|R. Awatt
|22
|115
|1
|36
|
D. Hankins 33 RB
|D. Hankins
|4
|6
|0
|4
|
G. Hardison 2 QB
|G. Hardison
|4
|-11
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Smith 1 WR
|T. Smith
|11
|4
|56
|1
|23
|
R. Flores 3 RB
|R. Flores
|9
|4
|38
|0
|12
|
J. Tupou 31 FB
|J. Tupou
|2
|2
|24
|0
|14
|
T. Thompson 45 TE
|T. Thompson
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
R. Awatt 22 RB
|R. Awatt
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
K. Akharaiyi 4 WR
|K. Akharaiyi
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Fryar 87 TE
|Z. Fryar
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Ballard 0 WR
|J. Ballard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Wallerstedt 30 LB
|C. Wallerstedt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Flores 3 RB
|R. Flores
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Barnes 13 DB
|D. Barnes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McIver-Brown 33 DT
|D. McIver-Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moss 7 DT
|K. Moss
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thompson 15 DE
|B. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Johnson 32 CB
|I. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thompson 48 DT
|B. Thompson
|0-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Tonga'uiha 99 DT
|S. Tonga'uiha
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Hylton 2 S
|K. Hylton
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Knight 10 LB
|T. Knight
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Baechle 40 K
|G. Baechle
|2/2
|45
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sloan 13 P
|J. Sloan
|6
|50.2
|1
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Bellon 21 WR
|M. Bellon
|3
|-1.3
|1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Albertson kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(15:00 - 1st) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 25(14:57 - 1st) G.Hardison scrambles to TEP 34 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NMS at TEP 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - UTEP 34(14:29 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Brohard at TEP 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 36(13:56 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Webb; C.Ojoh at TEP 38.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UTEP 38(13:18 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Elliott; B.Jackson at TEP 38.
|+20 YD
3 & 8 - UTEP 38(12:35 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 38. Catch made by T.Thompson at TEP 38. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by A.Seldon at NMS 42.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 42(12:03 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to NMS 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Sculark at NMS 35.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UTEP 35(11:22 - 1st) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - UTEP 35(11:11 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to NMS 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson; C.Ojoh at NMS 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 32(10:27 - 1st) G.Hardison rushed to NMS 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at NMS 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - UTEP 28(9:44 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to NMS 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Sculark; B.Jackson at NMS 24.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - UTEP 24(9:03 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to NMS 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Dumas at NMS 25.
|+12 YD
4 & 3 - UTEP 25(8:23 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to NMS 25. Catch made by R.Flores at NMS 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson; T.Brooks at NMS 13.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 13(7:52 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to NMS 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at NMS 12.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UTEP 12(7:11 - 1st) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UTEP 12(6:57 - 1st) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for K.Akharaiyi.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - UTEP 19(6:46 - 1st) G.Baechle 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Tejada Holder-J.Sloan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:42 - 1st) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(6:42 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to NMS 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Moss at NMS 28.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - NMEXST 28(6:08 - 1st) G.Frakes pass complete to NMS 28. Catch made by A.Watkins at NMS 28. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Barnes at NMS 39.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 39(5:39 - 1st) J.Brady rushed to TEP 25 for 36 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Flores at TEP 25.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(5:03 - 1st) G.Frakes pass complete to TEP 25. Catch made by J.Jones at TEP 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by P.Amaewhule at TEP 32. PENALTY on NMS-C.Yarro Chop Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 25 - NMEXST 40(4:32 - 1st) J.Brady rushed to TEP 26 for 14 yards. Tackled by D.McIver-Brown at TEP 26.
|Int
2 & 11 - NMEXST 26(3:49 - 1st) G.Frakes pass INTERCEPTED at TEP 23. Intercepted by T.Knight at TEP 23. Tackled by NMS at TEP 21.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 21(3:37 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 21. Catch made by J.Tupou at TEP 21. Gain of 10 yards. J.Tupou ran out of bounds. PENALTY on NMS-C.Ojoh Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 46(3:14 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to NMS 18 for 36 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Jackson at NMS 18.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 18(2:37 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to NMS 11 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Seldon; D.Early at NMS 11.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - UTEP 11(1:56 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to NMS 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Sculark; A.Seldon at NMS 7.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - UTEP 7(1:07 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to NMS 9 for -2 yards. D.Hankins FUMBLES forced by NMS. Fumble RECOVERED by NMS-L.Lavea at NMS 9. Tackled by TEP at NMS 9.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 9(0:56 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to NMS 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt at NMS 14.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NMEXST 14(0:40 - 1st) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NMEXST 14(0:32 - 1st) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|Punt
4 & 5 - NMEXST 14(0:28 - 1st) J.Carlson punts 53 yards to TEP 33 Center-L.MacGregor. Fair catch by M.Bellon. PENALTY on TEP-T.Ballard Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 23(0:20 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 23. Catch made by R.Flores at TEP 23. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Early at TEP 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTEP 35(15:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEP-J.Byers False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - UTEP 30(15:00 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
|+15 YD
2 & 15 - UTEP 30(14:54 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 30. Catch made by R.Awatt at TEP 30. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Seldon at TEP 45.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 45(14:06 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to NMS 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Seldon at NMS 49.
|-4 YD
2 & 4 - UTEP 49(13:24 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 47 for -4 yards. Tackled by A.Seldon at TEP 47.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UTEP 47(12:37 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
|Punt
4 & 8 - UTEP 47(12:25 - 2nd) J.Sloan punts 48 yards to NMS 5 Center-A.Tejada. Downed by C.Okolie.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 5(12:15 - 2nd) A.Watkins rushed to NMS 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by TEP at NMS 6.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - NMEXST 6(11:35 - 2nd) A.Watkins rushed to NMS 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by TEP at NMS 5.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NMEXST 5(10:54 - 2nd) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for J.Brady.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NMEXST 5(10:47 - 2nd) J.Carlson punts 45 yards to TEP 50 Center-L.MacGregor. M.Bellon returned punt from the TEP 50. Tackled by NMS at TEP 45. PENALTY on TEP-TEP Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 35(10:35 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by NMS at TEP 37.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - UTEP 37(9:56 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 37. Catch made by J.Tupou at TEP 37. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 49.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 49(9:15 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to NMS 49. Catch made by T.Smith at NMS 49. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 29(8:45 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to NMS 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 29(7:59 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to NMS 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 24.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - UTEP 24(7:20 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Flores. PENALTY on NMS-L.Crump Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 9(7:13 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to NMS 9. Catch made by T.Smith at NMS 9. Gain of 9 yards. T.Smith for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:07 - 2nd) G.Baechle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:07 - 2nd) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(7:07 - 2nd) G.Frakes rushed to NMS 24 for -1 yards. G.Frakes FUMBLES forced by I.Johnson. Fumble RECOVERED by NMS-T.Warner at NMS 24. Tackled by TEP at NMS 24.
|-2 YD
2 & 11 - NMEXST 24(6:25 - 2nd) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 22 for -2 yards. S.Thomas FUMBLES forced by TEP. Fumble RECOVERED by TEP-J.Neal at NMS 22. Tackled by NMS at NMS 22.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:55 - 2nd) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(5:55 - 2nd) D.Pavia rushed to NMS 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by TEP at NMS 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NMEXST 29(5:11 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for K.David.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NMEXST 29(5:07 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Powers.
|Punt
4 & 6 - NMEXST 29(5:01 - 2nd) J.Carlson punts 47 yards to TEP 24 Center-L.MacGregor. M.Bellon returned punt from the TEP 24. Tackled by NMS at TEP 25.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(4:52 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
|Sack
2 & 10 - UTEP 25(4:43 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison sacked at TEP 12 for -13 yards (L.Williams) G.Hardison FUMBLES forced by L.Williams. Fumble RECOVERED by TEP-J.Byers at TEP 12. Tackled by NMS at TEP 12.
|No Gain
3 & 23 - UTEP 12(3:53 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for J.Ballard.
|Punt
4 & 23 - UTEP 12(3:47 - 2nd) J.Sloan punts 43 yards to NMS 45 Center-A.Tejada. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEXST 45(3:38 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Brady. PENALTY on NMS-I.Mursalat Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - NMEXST 35(3:31 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Parker.
|+3 YD
2 & 20 - NMEXST 35(3:27 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to NMS 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by TEP at NMS 38.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - NMEXST 38(2:50 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Powers.
|Punt
4 & 17 - NMEXST 38(2:42 - 2nd) J.Carlson punts 34 yards to TEP 28 Center-L.MacGregor. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 28(2:33 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by NMS at TEP 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - UTEP 30(2:04 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by NMS at TEP 35.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - UTEP 35(1:25 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by NMS at TEP 36.
|Punt
4 & 2 - UTEP 36(1:14 - 2nd) J.Sloan punts 64 yards to NMS End Zone Center-A.Tejada. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to NMS 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by TEP at NMS 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - NMEXST 28(14:15 - 3rd) D.Pavia rushed to NMS 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by TEP at NMS 31.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - NMEXST 31(13:30 - 3rd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for NMS. PENALTY on TEP-T.James Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 46(13:20 - 3rd) D.Pavia rushed to NMS 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by TEP at NMS 47.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NMEXST 47(12:37 - 3rd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia sacked at NMS 40 for -7 yards (S.Tonga'uiha; K.Hylton)
|+6 YD
3 & 16 - NMEXST 40(11:48 - 3rd) D.Pavia scrambles to NMS 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by TEP at NMS 46.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NMEXST 46(11:06 - 3rd) J.Carlson punts 41 yards to TEP 13 Center-L.MacGregor. M.Bellon MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by NMS-J.Dervil at TEP 14. Tackled by TEP at TEP 14.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:50 - 3rd) E.Albertson kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(10:50 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 25(10:45 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by NMS at TEP 26.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UTEP 26(10:05 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison sacked at TEP 15 for -11 yards (M.Buckley; C.Ojoh)
|Punt
4 & 20 - UTEP 15(9:18 - 3rd) J.Sloan punts 55 yards to NMS 30 Center-A.Tejada. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 30(9:12 - 3rd) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by TEP at NMS 38.
|-2 YD
2 & 2 - NMEXST 38(8:25 - 3rd) A.Watkins rushed to NMS 36 for -2 yards. Tackled by TEP at NMS 36.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NMEXST 36(8:03 - 3rd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for S.Thomas.
|Punt
4 & 4 - NMEXST 36(7:55 - 3rd) J.Carlson punts 41 yards to TEP 23 Center-L.MacGregor. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 23(7:46 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for Z.Fryar.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTEP 23(7:40 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UTEP 23(7:34 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UTEP 23(7:22 - 3rd) J.Sloan punts 43 yards to NMS 34 Center-A.Tejada. Fair catch by L.Dixon. PENALTY on NMS-NMS Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTEP 34(7:22 - 3rd) PENALTY on NMS-NMS False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 15 - NMEXST 29(7:22 - 3rd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Jones. PENALTY on NMS-C.Yarro Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+44 YD
1 & 25 - NMEXST 19(7:16 - 3rd) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 19. Catch made by S.Thomas at NMS 19. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 37(6:29 - 3rd) D.Pavia rushed to TEP 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 32.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - NMEXST 32(5:40 - 3rd) S.Thomas rushed to TEP 23 for 9 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 23(5:02 - 3rd) D.Pavia rushed to TEP 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 20.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NMEXST 20(4:24 - 3rd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Powers.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NMEXST 20(4:16 - 3rd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for K.David.
|No Good
4 & 7 - NMEXST 27(4:11 - 3rd) E.Albertson 37 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-L.MacGregor Holder-J.Carlson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 20(4:06 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 20(4:03 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 33 for 13 yards. Tackled by NMS at TEP 33.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 33(3:22 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 33. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 33. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 44.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 44(2:38 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to NMS 44. Catch made by R.Flores at NMS 44. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 35.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - UTEP 35(2:12 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to NMS 35. Catch made by R.Flores at NMS 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 30(1:39 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to NMS 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - UTEP 29(0:57 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to NMS 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 28.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UTEP 28(0:17 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - UTEP 35(0:10 - 3rd) G.Baechle 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Tejada Holder-J.Sloan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:05 - 3rd) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(0:05 - 3rd) A.Watkins rushed to NMS 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by TEP at NMS 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - NMEXST 26(15:00 - 4th) D.Pavia rushed to NMS 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by TEP at NMS 30.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - NMEXST 30(14:12 - 4th) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 30. Catch made by C.Bellamy at NMS 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TEP at NMS 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 35(13:31 - 4th) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by TEP at NMS 37.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - NMEXST 37(12:50 - 4th) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by TEP at NMS 39.
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - NMEXST 39(11:55 - 4th) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 39. Catch made by C.Bellamy at NMS 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 48(11:21 - 4th) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for T.Warner.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 48(11:15 - 4th) S.Thomas rushed to TEP 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 46.
|+14 YD
3 & 8 - NMEXST 46(10:46 - 4th) D.Pavia pass complete to TEP 46. Catch made by J.Jones at TEP 46. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 32(10:12 - 4th) J.Jones rushed to TEP 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - NMEXST 27(9:24 - 4th) D.Pavia rushed to TEP 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 25.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - NMEXST 25(8:40 - 4th) J.Jones rushed to TEP 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 24.
|+3 YD
4 & 2 - NMEXST 24(7:50 - 4th) J.Jones rushed to TEP 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 21.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 21(7:21 - 4th) S.Thomas rushed to TEP 10 for 11 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 10.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 10(6:39 - 4th) D.Pavia rushed to TEP 11 for -1 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 11.
|+11 YD
2 & 11 - NMEXST 11(5:52 - 4th) D.Pavia scrambles to TEP End Zone for 11 yards. D.Pavia for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:43 - 4th) E.Albertson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:43 - 4th) E.Albertson kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(5:43 - 4th) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 25(5:39 - 4th) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by NMS at TEP 28.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - UTEP 28(4:56 - 4th) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 28. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 28. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NMS at TEP 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - UTEP 32(4:10 - 4th) J.Sloan punts 48 yards to NMS 20 Center-A.Tejada. L.Dixon returned punt from the NMS 20. Tackled by TEP at NMS 27.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 27(4:00 - 4th) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by TEP at NMS 30.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - NMEXST 30(3:22 - 4th) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by TEP at NMS 37.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 37(2:46 - 4th) D.Pavia rushed to NMS 48 for 11 yards. Tackled by TEP at NMS 48. PENALTY on TEP-L.Shelton Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 37(2:22 - 4th) D.Pavia rushed to TEP 37 for yards. Lateral to S.Thomas to TEP End Zone for yards. S.Thomas for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the backward pass and the play was overturned. D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for S.Thomas.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NMEXST 37(2:14 - 4th) J.Jones rushed to TEP 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 36. PENALTY on NMS-NMS Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
2 & 25 - NMEXST 48(1:55 - 4th) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 48. Catch made by S.Thomas at NMS 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 46.
|+14 YD
3 & 19 - NMEXST 46(1:44 - 4th) D.Pavia scrambles to TEP 32 for 14 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 32.
|+8 YD
4 & 5 - NMEXST 32(0:49 - 4th) D.Pavia pass complete to TEP 32. Catch made by J.Brady at TEP 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 24(0:40 - 4th) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for K.David.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NMEXST 24(0:34 - 4th) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for NMS.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - NMEXST 24(0:30 - 4th) D.Pavia pass complete to TEP 24. Catch made by J.Brady at TEP 24. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 13.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - NMEXST 14(0:24 - 4th) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for NMS.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 13(0:15 - 4th) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for K.David.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 13(0:10 - 4th) D.Pavia rushed to TEP 14 for -1 yards. FUMBLES forced by B.Thompson. Fumble RECOVERED by TEP-C.Wallerstedt at TEP 14.
