The price for keeping top-end talent is a headache for college football coaches and front office staffs. In the NIL and revenue-share era, retention is just as important as talent acquisition when decisions are made after the season.

Breakout on-field production creates potential offseason leverage for teams looking to keep their best players. There are a few players who could see a sizable windfall given their 2026 impact as NIL contracts are negotiated and new deals are locked in.

Jesse Legree, WR | Oregon State

The midseason All-American announced recently that he was returning to the Beavers in 2027 after his breakout freshman season. With a new contract in place for Legree, Oregon State will not have to worry about the upcoming transfer portal cycle or about teams tampering with its prized possession.

Through eight games, Legree leads the FBS in receiving yards (1,110) and touchdowns (14), besting Ohio State Heisman candidate Jeremiah Smith in the categories, and his 20.9 yards per catch average is ninth-best in the country. A former three-star recruit out of Baltimore, Maryland, Legree has been the most impactful first-year player nationally and has been rewarded for it.

Legree's freshman season

Kamario Taylor, QB | Mississippi State

Prior to a toe injury suffered against Alabama that eventually ended his season, Taylor helped the Bulldogs to No. 16 in the AP Poll after a 4-0 start with 15 total touchdown passes and more than 1,000 yards of total offense. Bombarded with transfer speculation during his hot start at a program not necessarily known for opening its wallet, Taylor has expressed his love for Mississippi State throughout the campaign. Those close to the program are confident Taylor will remain in Starkville and not sign elsewhere after the season.

"They don't know the type of person I am," Taylor said earlier this fall on his allegiance to Mississippi State. "My mom always told me that once you start something, you have to finish it."

Nate Sheppard, RB | Duke

One of the nation's leading rushers assumed his workload would increase this season without Darian Mensah, but Sheppard's production has been beyond even the highest of expectations.

With 972 yards on the ground and 14 touchdowns, Sheppard's been the steady cog for Manny Diaz as a sophomore and should be a preseason Doak Walker frontrunner of sorts in 2027.

Andrew Zock, EDGE | Toledo

Likely a Power Four starter next season if the Group of Six's annual migration of talent is any indication, Zock has been a game-wrecker along the defensive front for the Rockets with 8.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and 12 tackles for losses. The junior transferred last offseason from Mercer, where he compiled 46 tackles and 11.5 sacks in 2025.

Braden Atkinson, QB | Oregon State

First-year coach JaMarcus Shepard's getting the most out of this sophomore quarterback from Raleigh, N.C., who's thrown for 2,977 yards, 25 touchdowns and only two interceptions for the Bears.

Many of those scoring tosses have gone to Legree, a pair that has made this Oregon State offense the most formidable in the Pac-12. Atkinson transferred to Oregon State from Mercer and won the job in August. He hasn't thrown for fewer than 300 yards in any start this fall and has eclipsed the 400-yard barrier three times.

Matt Fuller, RB | South Carolina

Graced with first-team reps for the first time in his career, the Gamecocks' junior ball carrier opened the season with touchdowns in five consecutive games and was the team's leading rusher through the first half of the campaign before LaNorris Sellers' recent surge.

Fuller averaged 5.6 yards per carry and is a major reason why South Carolina, under new OC Kendal Briles, leads the SEC in rushing yards per game (217.5) entering Week 10. Fuller broke a bone in his foot during last weekend's win at Oklahoma and could miss the remainder of the campaign.

Michael Hawkins Jr., QB | West Virginia

If you're orchestrating Rich Rodriguez's offense, you have to be willing to run, and Hawkins has been a dependable threat as a junior.

After spending his first two seasons at Oklahoma, Hawkins has 836 yards on the ground with 16 scores, the most in college football. Investing around him next season is the play for Rodriguez and staff, who must fix the defense to be a factor in the Big 12 race.

Kingston Lopa, DB | Cal

Will the Golden Bears be able to hold onto their Thorpe semifinalist? The transfer from Oregon, who played sparingly over two seasons with the Ducks, is tied for the national lead with five interceptions at the back end of Cal's defense and has provided Tosh Lupoi with stability in centerfield.

Gio Lopez, QB | Wake Forest

The transfer from North Carolina by way of South Alabama, Lopez has thrown 18 touchdown passes with only one interception while rushing for 317 yards and six scores for the one-loss Demon Deacons.

After struggling with the Tar Heels in a scheme that didn't properly fit his skill set, Lopez's 2206 production looks more like his 2024 campaign at South Alabama.

He'll have another year of eligibility should he choose to remain at Wake Forest under coach Jake Dickert, who's on the shortlist of several current Power Four vacancies.

Xavier Lewis, DT | North Carolina

Lewis appeared in 11 games last season for the Tar Heels as a freshman with eight tackles, but has become one of the ACC's behemoth pass rushers as a first-time starter in his second year. The 260-pound nose has 43 tackles and seven sacks, incredible production for a player on the inside of UNC's pass rush. He'll be one of the most important returning standouts defensively for Bill Belichick in 2027 as the Tar Heels continue their rebuild.