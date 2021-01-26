Sometimes the top 25 just isn't big enough. With the last season in the books and attention being turned towards recruiting and spring practice ahead of the 2021 college football campaign, everyone wants to know which teams may be able to make the proverbial jump in the upcoming season. What follows are 10 teams outside of those way-too-early rankings that may do just that.

You'll see teams that barely played enough games to be noticed, a Conference USA power and two teams each from the ACC, Big Ten and SEC chasing the superpowers in those conferences. Two of those aforementioned teams have new coaches, while three have recently played for conference championships.

What's for sure is few of these 10 are going away. Half of them were ranked for at least one week last season in the AP Top 25. In alphabetical order, here are 10 teams that should be on the cusp of the top 25 once the 2021 season begins eight months from now.