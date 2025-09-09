The transfer portal never fails to deliver, and this season is no different. Just two weeks into the 2025 campaign, new faces like Mateer and Beck are already stealing the spotlight while others are spurring a spectrum of expectations across the country. From true freshmen to sixth-year seniors, here are 10 transfer standouts who are flourishing in their new digs.

Ranked the No. 6 prospect in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Rankings, Mateer has quickly galvanized college football with his unique flair for dual-threat playmaking while helping transform a once-dormant Sooners passing game into must-see television on Saturdays.

The Washington State transfer entered his first season in Norman with no shortage of expectations, but after leading No. 18 Oklahoma to a Top-15 victory at home against Michigan, it's clear why Mateer has been lauded as the most impactful transfer addition in college football.

Universally respected as one of the best backup quarterbacks in the country during his time at Penn State, Pribula is finally getting his shot to be "the guy" alongside Eli Drinkwitz in what appears to be a very dangerous Missouri offense. The York, Pennsylvania native fully assumed QB1 duties in Columbia after teammate Sam Horn suffered a right leg injury in Week 1 against Central Arkansas. Since then, Pribula has responded with nearly 700 yards of total offense and seven touchdowns through two weeks, leading Missouri to a thrilling 42–31 victory over rival Kansas.

Once just a wrinkle in Andy Kotelnicki's offense, Pribula's emergence as a passer could be the key to elevating the Tigers into legitimate College Football Playoff contention.

Gusta joined the Wildcats this January by way of Washington State, where he started 24 career games in four seasons before entering the portal last December. Ranked the No. 2 defensive lineman in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Rankings, Gusta has already made an immediate impact on the interior of Brad White's defense. He registered an 87.5 PFF grade in 53 snaps against Ole Miss on Saturday, showcasing a combination of initial quickness and power that created problems for Lane Kiffin's offensive line.

A versatile odd-front defender at a premium position, don't be surprised to hear Gusta's name more frequently among NFL evaluators.

It's no secret that Dan Lanning invests heavily in the offensive line, and the additions of transfers like Isaiah World, Emmanuel Pregnon, and Alex Harkey speak volumes about Oregon's ability to acquire talent. Ranked the lowest of the Ducks' three offensive line additions but still highly regarded, the former high school tight end has made a smooth transition to the Power Four ranks through two weeks.

Although Oregon has yet to face its toughest competition, Harkey appears physically ready for conference play, and early returns suggest he will continue to draw interest from NFL scouts.

Ranked the No. 84 overall prospect and No. 18 wide receiver in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Rankings, the former Idaho standout helped spoil Bill Belichick's collegiate coaching debut last Monday, recording nine receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown in TCU's 48–14 win at North Carolina.

Listed at 6-foot, 190 pounds, Dwyer's combination of short-area quickness and competitiveness at the catch point translated seamlessly against Power Four competition, as quarterback Josh Hoover consistently found him in the passing game. Expect Dwyer's dependability to play a critical role for the Horned Frogs this season.

Kansas LB Bangally Kamara

Just 10 days removed from a non-contact knee injury suffered in practice, South Carolina transfer Bangally Kamara accounted for a team-high nine tackles and two tackles for loss in Kansas' 42–31 loss to Missouri on Saturday.

A highly active second-level defender who will occasionally deploy off the edge, Kamara plays at one speed -- fast. A sixth-year senior with NFL upside, he has been a spark for the Jayhawks' defense, highlighted by his ability to generate negative plays and cover sideline to sideline.

The perfect fit for Blake Baker's defense, Gooden has been a breath of fresh air for an LSU front that has underwhelmed to this point in the Brian Kelly era. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 268 pounds, the South Florida transfer leans on his first-step quickness and explosiveness to consistently apply pressure in the backfield, compensating for his lack of size at the point of attack.

A spring addition, Gooden has already provided a major boost to a revamped LSU defense that has welcomed several new faces.

Miami C James James Brockermeyer

Brockermeyer is Mario Cristobal's third transfer starter at center in as many years, following Matt Lee and Zach Carpenter in Coral Gables. The former All-Big 12 Honorable Mention started 12 games last season at TCU before transferring to Miami in January, quickly becoming a key piece of what looks to be one of the nation's best offensive lines.

If the Hurricanes are to compete for a conference championship and beyond, Brockermeyer's presence will be a big reason why.

An early enrollee at Oregon this past winter, the 2025 four-star signee entered the transfer portal within a week of arriving in Eugene, committing to Justin Wilcox and Cal less than 48 hours later. Fast forward to Week 1 of the season, and it appears the Golden Bears have found their cornerstone for the next three to four years.

The left-handed Hawaiian quarterback delivered a strong debut in Corvallis, throwing for 234 yards and three touchdowns while completing nearly 67 percent of his passes. Although it's early, Sagapolutele has all the ingredients to eventually develop into one of college football's most prolific passers and a Day 1 pick in the 2028

Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy

A former three-star from Texas, Lacy logged just 43 snaps in his freshman campaign at Missouri last year. This season under Lane Kiffin, Lacy has already played 114 snaps through two weeks, rushing for 246 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 5.6 yards per carry. No other Rebel tailback has more than 10 rushing attempts so far this season.

Although there were question marks about Ole Miss' running game entering the year, Lacy's slippery style and speed have made him a dynamic addition to the Rebels' offense.