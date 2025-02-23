More than 300 of college football's top players will descend upon Indianapolis from Feb. 24-March 3 for the 2025 NFL Combine, an event where prospects can interview and work in front of NFL coaches and front office personnel. On-field drills, including the revered 40-yard dash, begin on Feb. 27.

Prospects are hoping to turn in flashy numbers to improve their draft stock. It's also an opportunity for those at the top of the class to solidify their status as can't-miss prospects.

Some players are built to thrive in a combine setting. Here's a look at the crop of college football stars that should turn heads, and perhaps even improve their professional outlook, during the 2025 NFL Combine.

Campbell is still coming into his own as an off-ball linebacker after starting his Alabama career in more of an edge-rushing role. While his instincts are still developing, there's no question about his athletic ability. Campbell showed great burst to the football while anchoring the Crimson Tide's defense. His short-area quickness was particularly impressive, and is a valuable asset for linebackers at any level.

Carter certainly isn't a secret. He was named a consensus All-American and earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors while terrorizing opposing backfields in 2024. He used a quick burst off the line and some fluid movement to beat offensive tackles on a routine basis. He's also an excellent run defender, which is indicative of tremendous strength that could flash if he participates in the bench press.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Emmanwori is built like a modern linebacker. But he found a home patrolling South Carolina's back line as a safety. He earned 2024 first-team All-SEC honors after logging 88 total tackles, four interceptions and six pass breakups. Emmanwori could wow with his frame and measurements alone, but he's also been timed running a sub-4.4 40-yard dash -- evidenced by his ability to run sideline to sideline -- and his explosive power should show well in the jumping events.

Golden's strong close to the season -- he had 249 yards and a touchdown in Texas' three College Football Playoff games -- helped him climb draft boards. The combine provides an opportunity to continue that ascent. Field-stretching wide receivers are always in demand as NFL teams lean more on explosive passing attacks. Golden fits that bill, as he averaged more than 17 yards per catch in his lone season with the Longhorns. He could turn heads with his 40-yard dash.

A small-school sleeper prospect, Grant has long been on NFL Draft boards thanks to his physical profile. His coaches refer to him as a "freak of nature." William & Mary coach Mike London told CBS Sports over the summer that Grant, acting as a 6-foot-4 and 300-pound ballcarrier, hurdled a defender during a practice session. He also ran over 21 miles per hour when measured by a GPS.

At 6-foot-3 and 339 pounds, Grant's size alone is imposing. He can also get up on his horse and run. Grant went viral during the 2023 season when he chased Penn State running back Kaytron Allen down to make a touchdown-saving tackle. He also moves well in tight spaces along the line of scrimmage, so it'll be worth watching Grant perform in the three cone and 20-yard shuttle.

No list like this is complete without Hunter, one of the most versatile players to ever grace the game of college football. The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner will be going through drills as both a wide receiver and defensive back at the NFL Combine. He's already in the conversation as a potential No. 1 pick, so he doesn't have much to prove. Regardless, he's guaranteed to put on a show.

Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

Though Milroe never quite put it all together at Alabama, he is one of the most physically gifted quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. The combine is the perfect setting for him to show out. He should post an eye-popping 40-yard time (for quarterbacks, at least) while displaying his strong throwing arm during the routes on air period.

Smith's first four years at Georgia were quiet, but he broke out in 2024 as one of the nation's premier deep threats with 48 catches for 817 yards and four touchdowns. As those numbers can attest, Smith is fast. He was a multi-event track star in high school and even ran for the Bulldogs during the first couple years of his collegiate career. He posted a personal best of 10.10 seconds in the 100-meter dash in 2021. That impressive figure has likely dropped a bit as he's gone through a few more years of a premier strength and conditioning program.

Though he doesn't play on both sides of the ball like Hunter, Skattebo is a match in terms of versatility. He did it all for Arizona State throughout his career with the Sun Devils, even serving as an ersatz punter at certain points. He may not be a burner, but he is a powerful runner that will excel in the weight events at the combine.

Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

Though Walker plays off the ball, he may be best suited in a pass-rushing role. He certainly has the ability to do more, but his burst allows him to rip past the offensive line and get into the backfield with quickness. Like Campbell, a former pass rusher, Walker will be at his best during the short-area agility testing drills, where he can show off that quick step.

Ward's an excellent play-maker. While that may not translate well to a combine setting -- since it's within structure and there's no pressure -- he will get to make some throws on the move. That's something he's very comfortable with. He can also flash his big arm on some deep routes.

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Warren leads a loaded crop of tight end prospects headed to Indianapolis. He stands out from the pack with his athletic ability, which Penn State took full advantage of by moving him all over the field on offense. He took snaps at quarterback, wide receiver, fullback, running back and offensive line, in addition to his role as tight end. Through it all, he consistently made plays with the ball in his hands.