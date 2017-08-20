2017 AAC season previews: What to know about each team in 140 characters or less

Expectations are high for Charlie Strong at South Florida, and Houston looks to take the next step

The 2017 season will be here before you know it. We will be previewing each conference in great detail throughout the week, but since you are a busy fan with a short attention span, we've also narrowed each team's outlook into one tweet of content (140 characters or less).

Up first, a look at all 12 teams of the American Athletic Conference. 

Cincinnati: Luke Fickell has the chance to build his career as a head coach leading Cincy to the top in the AAC. Let's start with bowling in 2017

UConn: Welcome back Edsall. Could struggle in '17 but his hires were right and the future is bright. Arkeel Newsome worth the price of admission

East Carolina: Scottie Mo got Thomas Sirk to follow him down 264. Can these two bowl together like they did at Duke in '15? Pirates need a spark on offense

Houston: No Herman hangover. Applewhite, Ed Oliver and Kyle Allen could surpass last year's 9-win total. There's no game the Cougs can't win

Memphis: Riley Ferguson is the QB that will have way more draft hype in 2018 after Memphis' offense lights up AAC foes (and maybe even UCLA)

Navy: Zach Abey started as a relief option at QB, but now he's ready to be a star in Navy's offense. Defense has to be better for another division title

USF: With Charlie Strong and Quinton Flowers, expectations are for not only another 10-win season but an AAC title. Bulls ready for the big time?

SMU: WR Courtland Sutton is going to give opposing DCs night terrors. SMU is set for another step forward with Chad Morris, should be bowling. 

Temple: The program is in a totally different place thanks to Matt Rhule. Geoff Collins will keep the Owls bowling, but there's a lot to replace

Tulane: The Green Wave could be an underdog in nearly every conference game. Willie Fritz is a great coach, but 2017 might not be the breakthrough

Tulsa: One of the most dangerous teams in the league won 10 games and still flew below the radar. A lot to replace, but faith in the system remains

UCF: Scott Frost has the juice of a bowl season to build with a young offense and now we're looking at the Knights as a team that can win the AAC. 

