2017 AAC season previews: What to know about each team in 140 characters or less
Expectations are high for Charlie Strong at South Florida, and Houston looks to take the next step
The 2017 season will be here before you know it. We will be previewing each conference in great detail throughout the week, but since you are a busy fan with a short attention span, we've also narrowed each team's outlook into one tweet of content (140 characters or less).
Up first, a look at all 12 teams of the American Athletic Conference.
Cincinnati: Luke Fickell has the chance to build his career as a head coach leading Cincy to the top in the AAC. Let's start with bowling in 2017
UConn: Welcome back Edsall. Could struggle in '17 but his hires were right and the future is bright. Arkeel Newsome worth the price of admission
East Carolina: Scottie Mo got Thomas Sirk to follow him down 264. Can these two bowl together like they did at Duke in '15? Pirates need a spark on offense
Houston: No Herman hangover. Applewhite, Ed Oliver and Kyle Allen could surpass last year's 9-win total. There's no game the Cougs can't win
Memphis: Riley Ferguson is the QB that will have way more draft hype in 2018 after Memphis' offense lights up AAC foes (and maybe even UCLA)
Navy: Zach Abey started as a relief option at QB, but now he's ready to be a star in Navy's offense. Defense has to be better for another division title
USF: With Charlie Strong and Quinton Flowers, expectations are for not only another 10-win season but an AAC title. Bulls ready for the big time?
SMU: WR Courtland Sutton is going to give opposing DCs night terrors. SMU is set for another step forward with Chad Morris, should be bowling.
Temple: The program is in a totally different place thanks to Matt Rhule. Geoff Collins will keep the Owls bowling, but there's a lot to replace
Tulane: The Green Wave could be an underdog in nearly every conference game. Willie Fritz is a great coach, but 2017 might not be the breakthrough
Tulsa: One of the most dangerous teams in the league won 10 games and still flew below the radar. A lot to replace, but faith in the system remains
UCF: Scott Frost has the juice of a bowl season to build with a young offense and now we're looking at the Knights as a team that can win the AAC.
-
Five freshmen who could breakout in AAC
There are new names to learn every season, and here are five to keep an eye on from the AA...
-
AAC predicted order of finish, picks
Taking a close, detailed and opinionated look at the AAC a week before the start of the 2017...
-
KU players get schollys at Royals game
These Jayhawks got a tremendous surprise they weren't expecting
-
Lane Kiffin lands another P5 transfer
Jovon Durante announced on Twitter he's headed to FAU
-
Atlanta the center of CFB world in 2017
From Week 1 through the title game, everything runs through Atlanta this season
-
WATCH: Huskers get Kendrick Lamar tix
A concert is a nice way to break up preseason camp
Add a Comment