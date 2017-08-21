2017 ACC season previews: What to know about each team in 140 characters or less

The champs defend without Watson, and Florida State's hopes are sky high

The 2017 season will be here before you know it. We've been previewing each conference in great detail, but since you are a busy fan with a short attention span, we've narrowed each team's outlook into one tweet's worth of content (140 characters or less). 

Today, we turn our attention to the ACC. 

Boston College: Harold Landry is a treasure, appreciate him while he's still in CFB. BC's offense needs a treasure map to find its way back to bowling

Clemson: It's hard to go 28-2 across 2 seasons. Clemson is nasty enough up front (on both sides) to win 10+ but law of averages could bite the Tigers

Duke: Daniel Jones is an NFL QB, but Duke's return to the postseason is more dependent on the supporting cast and nonconference performance

Florida State: Can FSU keep Francois healthy? Defense looks playoff ready on paper, but we'll find out when steel meets steel against Bama in Atlanta

Georgia Tech: Losing Dedrick Mills hurts, but Georgia Tech is good enough up front on offense to clear the lanes for A-Backs, B-Backs, Quarter-backs, etc. 

Louisville: I don't know why y'all are sleeping on Lamar Jackson like he didn't just win the Heisman in record-breaking fashion. Cards can play spoiler

Miami: With the best front 7 in the Coastal, no surprise Miami is the pick. Richt might have the QB for the future but needs one for the present

NC State: High expectations in the toughest division. Chubb and the DL can compete w/ the best, but need Finley-Samuels to step up in order to win big

North Carolina: Potentially explosive with lots of unknowns, UNC is box of out-of-state fireworks. We'll know after Cal and Louisville what's inside

Pittsburgh: Pitt beat two conference champs last year (Clemson, Penn State), but early season suspensions cloud the outlook for year 3 under Narduzzi

Syracuse: Dino Babers says the light usually comes on midway through the 2nd season. Cuse needs it earlier with LSU and NCSU in the first month

Virginia: Why does a team with multiple NFL Draft picks end up at the bottom of the standings? UVA has talent, needs big wins to prove doubters wrong 

Virginia Tech: The defense should be ready to roll, but offensive turnover will challenge the turn-key expectation of Hokies offense under Justin Fuente 

Wake Forest: The bowl season in '16 was huge for Clawson because this year's team can be as good but take a step back in the win column w/ that schedule

Chip Patterson

