2017 Big 12 season previews: Breaking down each team in 140 characters or less

The 2017 season will be here before you know it. We will be previewing each conference in great detail throughout the week, but since you are a busy fan with a short attention span, we've also narrowed each team's outlook into one tweet of content (140 characters or less).

Next up, a look at all 10 teams of the Big 12 Conference.

Baylor: There's more to say about Baylor than 140 characters will allow. Matt Rhule is making his own changes and deserves time to implement them.

Iowa State: Second-year coach Matt Campbell has an All-American caliber wideout in Allen Lazard. Can the Cyclones finish games and get to a bowl?

Kansas: If you can believe it, there are signs of life for the Jayhawks. It helps to be undefeated* against Texas *since Nov. 19, 2016.

Kansas State: Oklahoma State will be the dark horse du jour in the Big 12 title race, but as always we remind you to never, ever sleep on the Snydercats.

Oklahoma: It's the Lincoln Riley show in Norman now that legendary coach Bob Stoops has retired. Having Heisman candidate QB Baker Mayfield helps.

Oklahoma State: Mike Gundy is a man, 50, with a mullet, and what many say is the best team he's had in Stillwater since 2011. Just don't lose to Iowa State.

TCU: There's been very little chatter about Gary Patterson's Horned Frogs this offseason. That's right where this seasoned team wants to be.

Texas: The eyes of Texas are upon first-year coach Tom Herman. The Longhorns have their guy and a veteran team. Will there finally be a turnaround?

Texas Tech: All coach Kliff Kingsbury has to do is replace quarterback Patrick Mahomes and improve a ghastly defense -- all while on the hot seat!

West Virginia: The Mountaineers have a stud transfer quarterback in Will Grier and underrated offensive dudes around him. Can they do something with them?