2017 Big Ten expert picks: Overrated, underrated, predicted order of finish

Though the Big Ten did not follow through with a national championship in 2016, it proved that the conference is indeed on an upward trajectory. Ohio State made the College Football Playoff, Penn State had a legitimate case to get in as well, and both Michigan and Wisconsin flashed at times.

Filled with a nice mix of experienced coaches with pedigrees and young talent on the rise, the Big Ten has put itself in position to potentially be the best league in the land in 2017. Will it happen? That's up for discussion, which is why we're here. Keep on reading to see the CBS Sports college football team's unique takes on the Big Ten entering the 2017 season.

Most overrated team

Michigan: The Wolverines are replacing pretty much everyone. While Jim Harbaugh is an excellent coach (and even though he's recruited well), it's difficult to start the year against a quality nonconference opponent (Florida) and end the year against a rival that's dominated you (Ohio State) with a new set of starters. Remember: Michigan has to play in arguably the toughest division in college football -- or at least the most top-heavy division. The Wolverines will win games, but they're getting a lot of love nationally that might not be warranted just yet. -- Ben Kercheval (and Dennis Dodd, Jerry Palm, Barrett Sallee)

Penn State: Last year, Penn State won the Big Ten, and I was arguing to anybody that was willing to listen that the Nittany Lions deserved the CFP bid more than Ohio State. Last year was different, though. Nobody came into the season thinking Penn State was going to win the Big Ten, and after an early throttling from Michigan, most wrote the Nittany Lions off. That put them in a position to sneak up on everyone. Trace McSorely emerged as a real threat, and Saquon Barkley became a household name. But the Nittany Lions won't be sneaking up on anybody this season, and they still play in one of the most difficult divisions in the sport. They're still going to be a strong team, but I have serious doubts about how much of a true threat they'll be to win the East, and by extension, the Big Ten. -- Tom Fornelli (and Chip Patterson)

Michigan State: Overrated is all relative, of course. No one is picking Michigan State to win the Big Ten East (I assume). But there are a lot of people that are predicting that this team will come right back to life this fall as a typical Mark Dantonio team after last season's 3-9 disaster. I'm just not buying that the resurrection will be very easy. Those typical Dantonio teams that we're envisioning didn't have to play Harbaugh at a loaded Michigan or James Franklin at a resurgent Penn State. Those typical Dantonio teams didn't typically lose four of the most talented young players on their rosters to offseason dismissals. Those typical Dantonio teams typically had future NFL arms under center, something I think this team lacks. Michigan State faces some challenges it's not used to seeing and this season will be another tough one in East Lansing. -- Barton Simmons

Most underrated team

Penn State: Franklin deserves every penny of that raise/extension. If someone had told me five years ago Penn State would win the Big Ten in that time, I'd have bet my house. Now we have to re-evaluate what we think of Franklin. He's nearing elite level among college football coaches. -- Dennis Dodd (and Barrett Sallee)

Northwestern: The Wildcats return the Big Ten's leading rusher from a year ago in Justin Jackson who ran for over 1,500 yards, quarterback Clayton Thorson and four starters from an offensive line that was frankly much better at run blocking than pass protection. That bit has to improve if they are to make a run at the top of the West Division, which most people think is Wisconsin's to lose. The Wildcats' bread-and-butter under coach Pat Fitzgerald, though, has always been defense and much of that unit returns as well, especially on the line and in the secondary. No coach in the Big Ten gets more out of what he has to work with that Fitzgerald. Look for NU to push the Badgers hard for that division crown. -- Jerry Palm (and Barton Simmons)

Michigan: Harbaugh's third year at Stanford was when things really took off. The Cardinal knocked off both Oregon and USC and finished tied for the second-best conference record in the Pac-12. Toby Gerhart was one of the best players in the nation that year, but it was also the continued maturity of Harbaugh's first couple recruiting classes that helped make Stanford a top 25 team and set up the Orange Bowl run that would come in year four. At Michigan, Harbaugh inherited better talent, has recruited even better than before and instead of nine wins in his first two seasons the Wolverines have been a 10-win team ever since the khakis showed up on the sideline in Ann Arbor. Too much has been put on the loss of double-digit starters when top talent has been waiting in the wings to break out. Michigan will be a double-digit win team again and shouldn't fall far from Big Ten title contention. -- Chip Patterson

Nebraska: It's not as if there are people picking Nebraska to finish in last or anything; I just feel the Huskers are underrated this year because, as far as I can tell, not many people expect much from them this year. While Wisconsin is the clear favorite in the West, I believe the Cornhuskers could end up being the best team in the division ... even if I'm only bold enough to pick them in third. -- Tom Fornelli

Bold prediction

Dennis Dodd: Michigan will lose four games in the regular season.



Michigan will lose four games in the regular season. Barton Simmons: Michigan State will miss a bowl game for the second straight year.



Michigan State will miss a bowl game for the second straight year. Jerry Palm: JT Barrett will have a bounce back year under Kevin Wilson and be a Heisman finalist.



JT Barrett will have a bounce back year under Kevin Wilson and be a Heisman finalist. Chip Patterson: Wisconsin will be 12-0 going into the Big Ten title game.



Wisconsin will be 12-0 going into the Big Ten title game. Tom Fornelli: The Big Ten will once again finish with four 10-win teams, but this time only two will come from the East.



The Big Ten will once again finish with four 10-win teams, but this time only two will come from the East. Ben Kercheval:



Barrett Sallee: Harbaugh will face serious questions when his team won't be able to keep up with more dynamic offenses at Penn State and Ohio State. Third place in the division for the third year in a row won't sit well in Ann Arbor.

Big Ten predicted order of finish

Big Ten champion

Ohio State: The Buckeyes are the pick to win for two simple reasons: They have the best talent and the best coach. Urban Meyer's best offseason recruit may not have been a player but rather new offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson, formerly the head coach at Indiana. Wilson has always been a brilliant offensive mind and should put a spark into the Buckeyes, especially quarterback JT Barrett, who struggled last season. Defense has never been a problem for Ohio State, and this year will be no different. The Buckeyes will have one of the best front seven's in college football. The secondary will have some new faces but those will be talented players who haven't had a chance to show their skills yet. Ohio State had a "off" year last year and still landed in the playoff. It will be surprising if the Buckeyes are not back in it again this year. -- Jerry Palm (and Dennis Dodd, Barton Simmons, Chip Patterson, Tom Fornelli, Ben Kercheval)

Penn State: Proven quarterback? Best running back in the country? An offense that returns weapons everywhere? A defense that has come together over the course of last season and returns a star linebacker in Jason Cabinda? If you throw the name-brands out of it, why are Michigan and Ohio State receiving the benefit of the doubt while the defending conference champions are being overlooked? There's literally no reason other than Michigan and Ohio State being more visible programs. Give me Penn State's pieces plus a Pennsylvania-sized chip on coach James Franklin's shoulder. The Nittany Lions might drop one game, but that'll be it -- and won't prevent them from repeating as Big Ten champs. -- Barrett Sallee