2017 Big Ten Media Days schedule, times, TV channel, watch live stream, players

Keeping with other conferences this month, the Big Ten will host its 2017 preseason football media days on Monday, July 24 and Tuesday, July 25. Additionally, the Big Ten will have its annual annual Kickoff Luncheon, which the BTN will air on Wednesday, July 26, at 8 p.m.

All of the action at the podium, including the opening address from commissioner Jim Delany, will be be available for live streaming through BTN2Go. Online and live coverage details below; all times Eastern

Where: Chicago

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream: BTN2Go

Big Ten Media Days schedule

Monday, July 24 (12:15-3 p.m. on Big Ten Network)

12:30 p.m.: Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany

1 p.m.: Wisconsin Badgers coach Paul Chryst

1:15 p.m.: Indiana Hoosiers coach Tom Allen

1:30 p.m.: Illinois Fighting Illini coach Lovie Smith

1:45 p.m.: Michigan State Spartans coach Mark Dantonio

2 p.m.: Maryland Terrapins coach D.J. Durkin

2:15 p.m.: Iowa Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz

2:30 p.m.: Ohio State Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer

Tuesday, July 24 (9-11 a.m. on Big Ten Network)

9 a.m.: Minnesota Golden Gophers coach P.J. Fleck

9:15 a.m.: Northwestern Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald

9:30 a.m.: Penn State Nittany Lions coach James Franklin

9:45 a.m.: Purdue Boilermakers coach Jeff Brohm

10 a.m.: Nebraska Cornhuskers coach Mike Riley

10:15 a.m.: Rutgers Scarlet Knights coach Chris Ash

10:30 a.m.: Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh

10:45 a.m.: Big Ten coordinator of football officials Bill Carollo

Each day from 3-7 p.m., the Big Ten Network will have coaches and players visit the set. Here are the players representing each school.

East Division

Indiana

Rashard Fant , Sr., CB

Richard Lagow , Sr., QB

Tegray Scales , Sr., LB

Maryland

Jermaine Carter Jr. , Sr., LB

Ty Johnson , Jr., RB

D.J. Moore, Jr., WR

Michigan

Mason Cole , Sr., OL

Maurice Hurst , Sr., DT

Mike McCray , Sr., LB

Michigan State

Brian Allen , Sr., OL

Chris Frey , Sr., LB

Gerald Holmes , Sr., RB

Ohio State

Tyquan Lewis , Sr., DE

Billy Price , Sr., C

Chris Worley , Sr., LB

Penn State

Marcus Allen , Sr., S

Jason Cabinda , Sr., LB

Mike Gesicki , Sr., TE

Rutgers

Blessuan Austin , Jr., CB

Sebastian Joseph , Sr., DL

Dorian Miller , Sr., OL

West Division

Illinois

Christian DiLauro , Sr., OL

Jaylen Dunlap , Sr., DB

Malik Turner , Sr., WR

Iowa

Josey Jewell , Sr., MLB

Matt VandeBerg , Sr., WR

Sean Welsh , Sr., OL

Minnesota

Jonathan Celestin , Sr., LB

Steven Richardson , Sr., DT

Rodney Smith , Jr., RB

Nebraska

Chris Jones , Sr., CB

Tanner Lee , Jr., QB

Chris Weber , Sr., LB

Northwestern

Godwin Igwebuike , Sr., S

Justin Jackson , Sr., RB

Clayton Thorson , Jr., QB

Purdue

Danny Ezechukwu , Sr., LB

Wisconsin

Jack Cichy , Sr., LB

T.J. Edwards, Jr., LB

Troy Fumagalli , Sr., TE