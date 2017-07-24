2017 Big Ten Media Days schedule, times, TV channel, watch live stream, players

Here's how to watch the 2017 Big Ten Media Days in Chicago

Keeping with other conferences this month, the Big Ten will host its 2017 preseason football media days on Monday, July 24 and Tuesday, July 25. Additionally, the Big Ten will have its annual annual Kickoff Luncheon, which the BTN will air on Wednesday, July 26, at 8 p.m.

All of the action at the podium, including the opening address from commissioner Jim Delany, will be be available for live streaming through BTN2Go. Online and live coverage details below; all times Eastern

Where: Chicago
TV: Big Ten Network
Live stream: BTN2Go

Big Ten Media Days schedule

Monday, July 24 (12:15-3 p.m. on Big Ten Network)

12:30 p.m.: Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany
1 p.m.: Wisconsin Badgers coach Paul Chryst
1:15 p.m.: Indiana Hoosiers coach Tom Allen 
1:30 p.m.: Illinois Fighting Illini coach Lovie Smith
1:45 p.m.: Michigan State Spartans coach Mark Dantonio
2 p.m.: Maryland Terrapins coach D.J. Durkin
2:15 p.m.: Iowa Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz
2:30 p.m.: Ohio State Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer

Tuesday, July 24 (9-11 a.m. on Big Ten Network)

9 a.m.: Minnesota Golden Gophers coach P.J. Fleck
9:15 a.m.: Northwestern Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald
9:30 a.m.: Penn State Nittany Lions coach James Franklin
9:45 a.m.: Purdue Boilermakers coach Jeff Brohm
10 a.m.: Nebraska Cornhuskers coach Mike Riley
10:15 a.m.: Rutgers Scarlet Knights coach Chris Ash
10:30 a.m.: Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh
10:45 a.m.: Big Ten coordinator of football officials Bill Carollo

Each day from 3-7 p.m., the Big Ten Network will have coaches and players visit the set. Here are the players representing each school. 

East Division 

Indiana
 Rashard Fant , Sr., CB
Richard Lagow , Sr., QB
Tegray Scales , Sr., LB

Maryland
 Jermaine Carter Jr. , Sr., LB
Ty Johnson , Jr., RB
D.J. Moore, Jr., WR

Michigan
 Mason Cole , Sr., OL
Maurice Hurst , Sr., DT
Mike McCray , Sr., LB

Michigan State
 Brian Allen , Sr., OL
Chris Frey , Sr., LB
Gerald Holmes , Sr., RB

Ohio State
 Tyquan Lewis , Sr., DE
Billy Price , Sr., C
Chris Worley , Sr., LB

Penn State
 Marcus Allen , Sr., S
Jason Cabinda , Sr., LB
Mike Gesicki , Sr., TE

Rutgers
 Blessuan Austin , Jr., CB
Sebastian Joseph , Sr., DL
Dorian Miller , Sr., OL

West Division

Illinois
 Christian DiLauro , Sr., OL
Jaylen Dunlap , Sr., DB
Malik Turner , Sr., WR

Iowa
 Josey Jewell , Sr., MLB
Matt VandeBerg , Sr., WR
Sean Welsh , Sr., OL

Minnesota
 Jonathan Celestin , Sr., LB
Steven Richardson , Sr., DT
Rodney Smith , Jr., RB

Nebraska
 Chris Jones , Sr., CB
Tanner Lee , Jr., QB
Chris Weber , Sr., LB

Northwestern
 Godwin Igwebuike , Sr., S
Justin Jackson , Sr., RB
Clayton Thorson , Jr., QB

Purdue
 Ja'Whaun Bentley , Sr., LB
 David Blough , Jr., QB Danny Ezechukwu , Sr., LB

Wisconsin
 Jack Cichy , Sr., LB
T.J. Edwards, Jr., LB
Troy Fumagalli , Sr., TE

