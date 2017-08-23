2017 Big Ten preview: Breaking down every team in 140 characters or less

The 2017 season starts this weekend, which means you don't have a lot of time left to prepare yourself for it. That means you need to be as efficient as possible in learning everything you need to know about every team you want to know about.

And we've got you covered.

Why read 1,400-word previews on individual teams when you can read a 140-character synopsis?

Illinois Fighting Illini : Last year's offense was abysmal, and with questions at QB and on the OL this season, there's no guarantee it will be any better in 2017.

Indiana Hoosiers : The Hoosiers look to go from a team that tries to out-score you to one that's trying to keep you from scoring. Rough transition ahead?

Iowa Hawkeyes : Give Kirk Ferentz a strong offensive line, and he's going to cause you some problems. Iowa's own problems will be inexperience elsewhere.

Maryland Terrapins : D.J. Durkin's tenure got off to a strong start on the field and in the recruiting rankings, but a tough schedule won't be easy to overcome.

Michigan Wolverines : Harbaugh turned things around quickly, but with so many key players to replace, it's difficult to know just how far Blue can go in 2017.

Michigan State Spartans : A poor pass defense killed the Spartans last season, and I'm not sure it's going to improve any this season. Looks like a rebuilding year.

Minnesota Golden Gophers : Row, row, row the boat, gently down the stream. I'd expect a nice start, but that November schedule's a bad dream.

Nebraska Cornhuskers : Last year Nebraska was all over the place. Looking great one week and awful the next on both sides of the ball. Need to find consistency.

Northwestern Wildcats : Everyone's favorite B1G dark horse entering the season. If Clayton Thorson delivers on the potential he showed late last year, look out.

Ohio State Buckeyes : Urban Meyer has gone 39-2 in conference play the last five years, yet the Bucks have won only one B1G title. Can Ohio State finish in Indy?

Penn State Nittany Lions : PSU shocked the B1G last year, but now everyone knows it's coming. Can the Lions compete in a tough East with a bigger target on their back?

Purdue Boilermakers : Purdue is going to be a better team in 2017 than it has been in awhile. The question is whether or not those improvements mean more wins.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights : Rutgers is 4-21 in B1G play since joining the conference in 2014. Last year it hit rock bottom, so at least there's nowhere to go but up?

Wisconsin Badgers : Three coaches in five years didn't stop the Badger machine from humming, and you have to believe another 10-win season is on the way.