2017 Bowl Games: Announcements, schedule, College Football Playoff matchups

College football bowl games were all announced on Sunday, and you can check out the entire slate here

The wild and wacky process of college football bowl game selections went down Sunday as 78 of the 130 FBS teams filled slots in 39 postseason contests. (There are 81 bowl-eligible teams, meaning three were left out.) It all started with the announcement of the four College Football Playoff teams continued with the rest of the New Year's Six filled out before the rest of the bowls trickled out in between.

CBS Sports was be with you the entire way updating this page with every new bowl game announcement as the process unfolded. Check out the games as they stand now

2018 College Football Playoff

DATEGAME / LOC.TIME / TVTEAMS

Jan. 8

National Championship
Atlanta

8 p.m.
ESPN

Semifinal winners

Jan. 1

Rose Bowl Semifinal
Pasadena, Calif.

5 p.m.
ESPN

No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Georgia

Jan. 1

Sugar Bowl Semifinal
New Orleans

8:45 p.m.
ESPN

No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Alabama

Selection committee bowl games

DATEGAME / LOC.TIME / TVTEAMS

Jan. 1

Peach Bowl
Atlanta

12:30 p.m.
ESPN

No. 7 Auburn vs. No. 12 UCF

Dec. 30

Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.

4 p.m.
ESPN

No. 9 Penn State vs. No. 11 Washington

Dec. 30

Orange Bowl
Miami

8 p.m.
ESPN

No. 6 Wisconsin vs. No. 10 Miami

Dec. 29

Cotton Bowl
Arlington, Texas

8:30 p.m.
ESPN

No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 8 USC

Other bowl games

DATEGAME / LOC.TIME / TVTEAMS

Jan. 1

Outback
Tampa, Fla.

12 p.m.
ESPN2

 Michigan vs. South Carolina

Jan. 1

Citrus
Orlando, Fla.

1 p.m.
ABC

Notre Dame vs. LSU

Dec. 30

TaxSlayer
Jacksonville, Fla.

12 p.m.
ESPN

Louisville vs. Mississippi State

Dec. 30

Liberty
Memphis, Tenn.

12:30 p.m.
ABC

Memphis vs. Iowa State

Dec. 29

Belk
Charlotte, N.C.

1 p.m.
ESPN

Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M

Dec. 29

Hyundai Sun
El Paso, Tex.

3 p.m.
CBS

NC State vs. Arizona State

Dec. 29

Music City
Nashville, Tenn.

4:30 p.m.
ESPN

Kentucky vs. Northwestern

Dec. 29

Arizona
Tucson, Ariz.

5:30 p.m.
CBSSN

 New Mexico State vs. Utah State

Dec. 28

Military
Annapolis, Md.

1:30 p.m.
ESPN

Virginia vs. Navy

Dec. 28

Camping World
Orlando, Fla.

5:15 p.m.
ESPN

Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State

Dec. 28

Alamo
San Antonio, Tex.

9 p.m.
ESPN

Stanford vs. TCU

Dec. 28

Holiday
San Diego, Calif.

9 p.m.
Fox

Michigan State vs. Washington State

Dec. 27

Independence
Shreveport, La.

1:30 p.m.
ESPN

Florida State vs. Southern Miss

Dec. 27

Pinstripe
New York

5:15 p.m.
ESPN

Iowa vs. Boston College

Dec. 27

Foster Farms
Santa Clara, Calif.

8:30 p.m.
Fox

 Purdue vs. Arizona

Dec. 27

Texas
Houston

9 p.m.
ESPN

Texas vs. Missouri

Dec. 26

Heart of Dallas
Dallas

1:30 p.m.
ESPN

West Virginia vs. Utah

Dec. 26

Quick Lane
Detroit

5:15 p.m.
ESPN

Duke vs. Northern Illinois

Dec. 26

Cactus
Phoenix

9 p.m.
ESPN

Kansas State vs. UCLA

Dec. 24

Hawaii
Honolulu

8:30 p.m.
ESPN

Houston vs. Fresno State

Dec. 23

Birmingham
Birmingham, Ala.

12 p.m.
ESPN

Texas Tech vs. South Florida

Dec. 23

Armed Forces
Fort Worth, Tex.

3:30 p.m.
ESPN

Army vs. San Diego State

Dec. 23

Dollar General
Mobile, Ala.

7 p.m.
ESPN

Appalachian State vs. Toledo

Dec. 22

Bahamas
Nassau, Bahamas

12:30 p.m.
ESPN

UAB vs. Ohio 

Dec. 22

Famous Idaho Potato
Boise, Id.

4 p.m.
ESPN

Central Michigan vs. Wyoming

Dec. 21

Gasparilla
St. Petersberg, Fla.

8 p.m.
ESPN

FIU vs. Temple

Dec. 20

Frisco
Frisco, Tex.

8 p.m.
ESPN

Louisiana Tech vs. SMU

Dec. 19

Boca Raton
Boca Raton, Fla.

7 p.m.
ESPN

FAU vs. Akron

Dec. 16

Celebration
Atlanta

12 p.m.
ABC

 North Carolina A&T vs. Grambling State

Dec. 16

New Orleans
New Orleans

1 p.m.
ESPN

Troy vs. North Texas

Dec. 16

Cure
Orlando, Fla.

2:30 p.m.
CBSSN

 Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State

Dec. 16

Las Vegas
Las Vegas

3:30 p.m.
ESPN

Boise State vs. Oregon

Dec. 16

New Mexico
Albuquerque, N.M.

4:30 p.m.
ESPN

Marshall vs. Colorado State

Dec. 16

Camellia
Montgomery, Ala.

8 p.m.
ESPN

Arkansas State vs. Middle Tennessee

UTSA, Buffalo and Western Michigan were bowl eligible but were not selected. 

