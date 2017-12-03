2017 Bowl Games: Announcements, schedule, College Football Playoff matchups

The wild and wacky process of college football bowl game selections went down Sunday as 78 of the 130 FBS teams filled slots in 39 postseason contests. (There are 81 bowl-eligible teams, meaning three were left out.) It all started with the announcement of the four College Football Playoff teams continued with the rest of the New Year's Six filled out before the rest of the bowls trickled out in between.

CBS Sports was be with you the entire way updating this page with every new bowl game announcement as the process unfolded. Check out the games as they stand now along with our continuous updates at the bottom of the story.

2018 College Football Playoff

DATE GAME / LOC. TIME / TV TEAMS Jan. 8 National Championship

Atlanta 8 p.m.

ESPN Semifinal winners

Jan. 1 Rose Bowl Semifinal

Pasadena, Calif. 5 p.m.

ESPN No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Georgia Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl Semifinal

New Orleans 8:45 p.m.

ESPN No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Alabama

Selection committee bowl games

DATE GAME / LOC. TIME / TV TEAMS Jan. 1 Peach Bowl

Atlanta 12:30 p.m.

ESPN No. 7 Auburn vs. No. 12 UCF Dec. 30 Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz. 4 p.m.

ESPN No. 9 Penn State vs. No. 11 Washington

Dec. 30 Orange Bowl

Miami 8 p.m.

ESPN No. 6 Wisconsin vs. No. 10 Miami

Dec. 29 Cotton Bowl

Arlington, Texas 8:30 p.m.

ESPN No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 8 USC

Other bowl games

DATE GAME / LOC. TIME / TV TEAMS Jan. 1 Outback

Tampa, Fla. 12 p.m.

ESPN2 Michigan vs. South Carolina Jan. 1 Citrus

Orlando, Fla. 1 p.m.

ABC Notre Dame vs. LSU Dec. 30 TaxSlayer

Jacksonville, Fla. 12 p.m.

ESPN Louisville vs. Mississippi State Dec. 30 Liberty

Memphis, Tenn. 12:30 p.m.

ABC Memphis vs. Iowa State Dec. 29 Belk

Charlotte, N.C. 1 p.m.

ESPN Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M Dec. 29 Hyundai Sun

El Paso, Tex. 3 p.m.

CBS NC State vs. Arizona State Dec. 29 Music City

Nashville, Tenn. 4:30 p.m.

ESPN Kentucky vs. Northwestern Dec. 29 Arizona

Tucson, Ariz. 5:30 p.m.

CBSSN New Mexico State vs. Utah State Dec. 28 Military

Annapolis, Md. 1:30 p.m.

ESPN Virginia vs. Navy Dec. 28 Camping World

Orlando, Fla. 5:15 p.m.

ESPN Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State Dec. 28 Alamo

San Antonio, Tex. 9 p.m.

ESPN Stanford vs. TCU Dec. 28 Holiday

San Diego, Calif. 9 p.m.

Fox Michigan State vs. Washington State Dec. 27 Independence

Shreveport, La. 1:30 p.m.

ESPN Florida State vs. Southern Miss Dec. 27 Pinstripe

New York 5:15 p.m.

ESPN Iowa vs. Boston College Dec. 27 Foster Farms

Santa Clara, Calif. 8:30 p.m.

Fox Purdue vs. Arizona Dec. 27 Texas

Houston 9 p.m.

ESPN Texas vs. Missouri Dec. 26 Heart of Dallas

Dallas 1:30 p.m.

ESPN West Virginia vs. Utah Dec. 26 Quick Lane

Detroit 5:15 p.m.

ESPN Duke vs. Northern Illinois Dec. 26 Cactus

Phoenix 9 p.m.

ESPN Kansas State vs. UCLA Dec. 24 Hawaii

Honolulu 8:30 p.m.

ESPN Houston vs. Fresno State Dec. 23 Birmingham

Birmingham, Ala. 12 p.m.

ESPN Texas Tech vs. South Florida Dec. 23 Armed Forces

Fort Worth, Tex. 3:30 p.m.

ESPN Army vs. San Diego State Dec. 23 Dollar General

Mobile, Ala. 7 p.m.

ESPN Appalachian State vs. Toledo Dec. 22 Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas 12:30 p.m.

ESPN UAB vs. Ohio Dec. 22 Famous Idaho Potato

Boise, Id. 4 p.m.

ESPN Central Michigan vs. Wyoming Dec. 21 Gasparilla

St. Petersberg, Fla. 8 p.m.

ESPN FIU vs. Temple Dec. 20 Frisco

Frisco, Tex. 8 p.m.

ESPN Louisiana Tech vs. SMU Dec. 19 Boca Raton

Boca Raton, Fla. 7 p.m.

ESPN FAU vs. Akron Dec. 16 Celebration

Atlanta 12 p.m.

ABC North Carolina A&T vs. Grambling State Dec. 16 New Orleans

New Orleans 1 p.m.

ESPN Troy vs. North Texas Dec. 16 Cure

Orlando, Fla. 2:30 p.m.

CBSSN Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State Dec. 16 Las Vegas

Las Vegas 3:30 p.m.

ESPN Boise State vs. Oregon Dec. 16 New Mexico

Albuquerque, N.M. 4:30 p.m.

ESPN Marshall vs. Colorado State Dec. 16 Camellia

Montgomery, Ala. 8 p.m.

ESPN Arkansas State vs. Middle Tennessee

UTSA, Buffalo and Western Michigan were bowl eligible but were not selected.

If you are unable to view the updates below, please click here.

Thanks for joining us.