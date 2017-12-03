2017 Bowl Games: Announcements, schedule, College Football Playoff matchups
College football bowl games were all announced on Sunday, and you can check out the entire slate here
The wild and wacky process of college football bowl game selections went down Sunday as 78 of the 130 FBS teams filled slots in 39 postseason contests. (There are 81 bowl-eligible teams, meaning three were left out.) It all started with the announcement of the four College Football Playoff teams continued with the rest of the New Year's Six filled out before the rest of the bowls trickled out in between.
CBS Sports was be with you the entire way updating this page with every new bowl game announcement as the process unfolded. Check out the games as they stand now along with our continuous updates at the bottom of the story.
2018 College Football Playoff
|DATE
|GAME / LOC.
|TIME / TV
|TEAMS
Jan. 8
National Championship
8 p.m.
| Semifinal winners
Jan. 1
Rose Bowl Semifinal
5 p.m.
No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Georgia
Jan. 1
Sugar Bowl Semifinal
8:45 p.m.
No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Alabama
Selection committee bowl games
|DATE
|GAME / LOC.
|TIME / TV
|TEAMS
Jan. 1
Peach Bowl
12:30 p.m.
|No. 7 Auburn vs. No. 12 UCF
Dec. 30
Fiesta Bowl
4 p.m.
| No. 9 Penn State vs. No. 11 Washington
Dec. 30
Orange Bowl
8 p.m.
| No. 6 Wisconsin vs. No. 10 Miami
Dec. 29
Cotton Bowl
8:30 p.m.
|No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 8 USC
Other bowl games
|DATE
|GAME / LOC.
|TIME / TV
|TEAMS
Jan. 1
Outback
12 p.m.
|Michigan vs. South Carolina
Jan. 1
Citrus
1 p.m.
|Notre Dame vs. LSU
Dec. 30
TaxSlayer
12 p.m.
|Louisville vs. Mississippi State
Dec. 30
Liberty
12:30 p.m.
|Memphis vs. Iowa State
Dec. 29
Belk
1 p.m.
|Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M
Dec. 29
Hyundai Sun
3 p.m.
|NC State vs. Arizona State
Dec. 29
Music City
4:30 p.m.
|Kentucky vs. Northwestern
Dec. 29
Arizona
5:30 p.m.
|New Mexico State vs. Utah State
Dec. 28
Military
1:30 p.m.
|Virginia vs. Navy
Dec. 28
Camping World
5:15 p.m.
|Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State
Dec. 28
Alamo
9 p.m.
|Stanford vs. TCU
Dec. 28
Holiday
9 p.m.
|Michigan State vs. Washington State
Dec. 27
Independence
1:30 p.m.
|Florida State vs. Southern Miss
Dec. 27
Pinstripe
5:15 p.m.
|Iowa vs. Boston College
Dec. 27
Foster Farms
8:30 p.m.
|Purdue vs. Arizona
Dec. 27
Texas
9 p.m.
|Texas vs. Missouri
Dec. 26
Heart of Dallas
1:30 p.m.
|West Virginia vs. Utah
Dec. 26
Quick Lane
5:15 p.m.
|Duke vs. Northern Illinois
Dec. 26
Cactus
9 p.m.
|Kansas State vs. UCLA
Dec. 24
Hawaii
8:30 p.m.
|Houston vs. Fresno State
Dec. 23
Birmingham
12 p.m.
|Texas Tech vs. South Florida
Dec. 23
Armed Forces
3:30 p.m.
|Army vs. San Diego State
Dec. 23
Dollar General
7 p.m.
|Appalachian State vs. Toledo
Dec. 22
Bahamas
12:30 p.m.
|UAB vs. Ohio
Dec. 22
Famous Idaho Potato
4 p.m.
|Central Michigan vs. Wyoming
Dec. 21
Gasparilla
8 p.m.
|FIU vs. Temple
Dec. 20
Frisco
8 p.m.
|Louisiana Tech vs. SMU
Dec. 19
Boca Raton
7 p.m.
|FAU vs. Akron
Dec. 16
Celebration
12 p.m.
|North Carolina A&T vs. Grambling State
Dec. 16
New Orleans
1 p.m.
|Troy vs. North Texas
Dec. 16
Cure
2:30 p.m.
|Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State
Dec. 16
Las Vegas
3:30 p.m.
|Boise State vs. Oregon
Dec. 16
New Mexico
4:30 p.m.
|Marshall vs. Colorado State
Dec. 16
Camellia
8 p.m.
|Arkansas State vs. Middle Tennessee
UTSA, Buffalo and Western Michigan were bowl eligible but were not selected.
If you are unable to view the updates below, please click here.
Thanks for joining us.
-
Alabama brings legitimacy to playoff
If the CFP Selection Committee was going by its tenets, they had no choice but to pick the...
-
Ohio State reaction to CFP snub
The Buckeyes won the Big Ten, but lost the battle for a top four spot in the College Football...
-
Fulmer interested in Miles for Vols
The wheels of the Tennessee coaching search go round and round
-
CFP Rankings: Ohio State's big wins
Ohio State finished with two top-10 wins compared to none for Alabama in the final ranking...
-
Vegas would favor Bama over Ohio State
The Tide are projected as the better team than the Buckeyes by our data expert
-
Why Alabama is in over Ohio State
Once again, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee's actions speak louder than its...
Add a Comment