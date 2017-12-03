2017 Bowl Games: Live announcements, schedule, College Football Playoff
College football bowl games will be set on Sunday for the 2017-18 slate, and we'll cover every minute
The wild and wacky process of college football bowl game selections will go down Sunday as 80 of the 130 FBS teams filled slots in 40 postseason contests. It all starts with the announcement of the four College Football Playoff teams at noon and continues with the rest of the New Year's Six filled out a few hours later as the rest of the bowl games get leaked and announced in between.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this page with every new bowl game announcement as the process unfolds. For now, check out our bowls expert Jerry Palm's full slate of projections, which will also be updated live with official announcements as they are made during the day.
2018 College Football Playoff
|DATE
|GAME / LOC.
|TIME / TV
|MATCHUP
|PREDICTION
Jan. 8
National Championship
8 p.m.
|Title game
| Semifinal winners
Jan. 1
Rose Bowl
5 p.m.
|Semifinal
(2) Oklahoma vs. (3) Georgia
Jan. 1
Sugar Bowl
8:45 p.m.
|Semifinal
(1) Clemson vs. (4) Alabama
