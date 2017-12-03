2017 Bowl Games: Live announcements, schedule, College Football Playoff

College football bowl games will be set on Sunday for the 2017-18 slate, and we'll cover every minute

The wild and wacky process of college football bowl game selections will go down Sunday as 80 of the 130 FBS teams filled slots in 40 postseason contests. It all starts with the announcement of the four College Football Playoff teams at noon and continues with the rest of the New Year's Six filled out a few hours later as the rest of the bowl games get leaked and announced in between.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this page with every new bowl game announcement as the process unfolds. For now, check out our bowls expert Jerry Palm's full slate of projections, which will also be updated live with official announcements as they are made during the day.

2018 College Football Playoff

DATEGAME / LOC.TIME / TVMATCHUPPREDICTION

Jan. 8

National Championship
Atlanta

8 p.m.
ESPN

Title game Semifinal winners

Jan. 1

Rose Bowl
Pasadena, Calif.

5 p.m.
ESPN

Semifinal

(2) Oklahoma vs. (3) Georgia

Jan. 1

Sugar Bowl
New Orleans

8:45 p.m.
ESPN

Semifinal

(1) Clemson vs. (4) Alabama

If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for joining us.

CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Shop