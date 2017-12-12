2017 CBS Sports All-America team: College football's best and brightest

With the 2017 season now in the books and only the bowl games to play, a panel of our college football experts convened to select the 2017 CBS Sports All-America team.

There are six unanimous first-team selections, including Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, Stanford running back Bryce Love, NC State defensive lineman Bradley Chubb, Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith and specialists Tony Pollard of Memphis and Dante Pettis of Washington.

In total, 36 programs are represented across the two teams of 54 picks with two players -- San Diego State's Rashaad Penny and Penn State's Saquon Barkley -- earning selections at both running back and all-purpose. Oklahoma leads the way with four first-team selections, followed by Auburn, Iowa and Notre Dame (two each). The Tigers are the only other program with more than two total players selected as they also have a second-team pick.

Selections by conference

Conference First team Total selections Big 12 7 9 Big Ten 5 10 SEC 5 8 Pac-12 3 5 ACC 2 10 AAC 2 4 MWC 1 3 Other 2 5

Twenty members of our All-America team were also part of our preseason selections, while eight were previously named 2016 CBS Sports All-Americans. CBS Sports will release our college football awards on Wednesday as we will name coach, player and freshman of the year following the 2017 season.

2017 CBS Sports All-America First Team

* indicates a unanimous selection

Offense





QB Baker Mayfield* Oklahoma Redshirt senior RB Bryce Love* Stanford Junior RB Rashaad Penny San Diego State Senior WR James Washington Oklahoma State Senior WR David Sills V West Virginia Junior TE Mark Andrews Oklahoma Redshirt junior C Frank Ragnow Arkansas Senior OL Orlando Brown Oklahoma Redshirt junior OL Mike McGlinchey Notre Dame Graduate OL Quenton Nelson Notre Dame Senior OL Braden Smith Auburn Senior Defense





DL Bradley Chubb* NC State Senior DL Ed Oliver Houston Sophomore DL Hercules Mata'afa Washington State Redshirt junior DL Maurice Hurst Michigan Senior LB Roquan Smith* Georgia Junior LB Josey Jewell Iowa Redshirt senior LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo Oklahoma Redshirt senior CB Joshua Jackson Iowa Redshirt junior CB Denzel Ward Ohio State Junior S Minkah Fitzpatrick Alabama Junior S Derwin James Florida State Redshirt sophomore Special teams





K Daniel Carlson Auburn Redshirt senior P Michael Dickson Texas Senior KR Tony Pollard* Memphis Redshirt sophomore PR Dante Pettis* Washington Senior AP Saquon Barkley Penn State Junior

2017 CBS Sports All-America Second Team