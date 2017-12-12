2017 CBS Sports All-America team: College football's best and brightest

Led by Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, the Big 12 finished with seven first-team selections

With the 2017 season now in the books and only the bowl games to play, a panel of our college football experts convened to select the 2017 CBS Sports All-America team.

There are six unanimous first-team selections, including Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, Stanford running back Bryce Love, NC State defensive lineman Bradley Chubb, Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith and specialists Tony Pollard of Memphis and Dante Pettis of Washington.

In total, 36 programs are represented across the two teams of 54 picks with two players -- San Diego State's Rashaad Penny and Penn State's Saquon Barkley -- earning selections at both running back and all-purpose. Oklahoma leads the way with four first-team selections, followed by Auburn, Iowa and Notre Dame (two each). The Tigers are the only other program with more than two total players selected as they also have a second-team pick.

Selections by conference

ConferenceFirst teamTotal selections

Big 12

7

9

Big Ten

5

10

SEC

5

8

Pac-12

3

5

ACC

2

10

AAC

2

4

MWC

1

3

Other

2

5

Twenty members of our All-America team were also part of our preseason selections, while eight were previously named 2016 CBS Sports All-Americans. CBS Sports will release our college football awards on Wednesday as we will name coach, player and freshman of the year following the 2017 season.  

2017 CBS Sports All-America First Team

*  indicates a unanimous selection

Offense


QB

Baker Mayfield*

Oklahoma

Redshirt senior

RB

Bryce Love*

Stanford

Junior

RB

Rashaad Penny

San Diego State

Senior

WR

James Washington

Oklahoma State

Senior

WR

David Sills V

West Virginia

Junior

TE

Mark Andrews

Oklahoma

Redshirt junior

C

Frank Ragnow

Arkansas

Senior

OL

Orlando Brown

Oklahoma

Redshirt junior

OL

Mike McGlinchey

Notre Dame

Graduate

OL

Quenton Nelson

Notre Dame

Senior

OL

Braden Smith

Auburn

Senior

Defense


DL

Bradley Chubb*

NC State

Senior

DL

Ed Oliver

Houston

Sophomore

DL

Hercules Mata'afa

Washington State

Redshirt junior

DL

Maurice Hurst

Michigan

Senior

LB

Roquan Smith*

Georgia

Junior

LB

Josey Jewell

Iowa

Redshirt senior

LB

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

Oklahoma

Redshirt senior

CB

Joshua Jackson

Iowa

Redshirt junior

CB

Denzel Ward

Ohio State

Junior

S

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Alabama

Junior

S

Derwin James

Florida State

Redshirt sophomore

Special teams


K

Daniel Carlson

Auburn

Redshirt senior

P

Michael Dickson

Texas

Senior

KR

Tony Pollard*

Memphis

Redshirt sophomore

PR

Dante Pettis*

Washington

Senior

AP

Saquon Barkley

Penn State

Junior

2017 CBS Sports All-America Second Team

Offense


QB

Lamar Jackson

Louisville

Junior

RB

Saquon Barkley

Penn State

Junior

RB

Jonathan Taylor

Wisconsin

Freshman

WR

Anthony Miller

Memphis

Redshirt senior

WR

Michael Gallup

Colorado State

Senior

TE

Adam Breneman

Massachusetts

Redshirt senior

C

Billy Price

Ohio State

Redshirt senior

OL

Cody O'Connell

Washington State

Redshirt senior

OL

Dalton Risner

Kansas State

Redshirt junior

OL

Will Hernandez

UTEP

Redshirt senior

OL

Will Richardson

NC State

Redshirt junior

Defense


DL

Nick Bosa

Ohio State

Sophomore

DL

Sutton Smith

Northern Illinois

Redshirt sophomore

DL

Christian Wilkins

Clemson

Junior

DL

Clelin Farrell

Clemson

Redshirt sophomore

LB

Micah Kiser

Virginia

Redshirt senior

LB

Joe Giles-Harris

Duke

Redshirt sophomore

LB

Jeff Holland

Auburn

Junior

CB

Duke Dawson

Florida

Senior

CB

Nick Nelson

Wisconsin

Redshirt junior

S

DeShon Elliott

Texas

Junior

S

Jaquan Johnson

Miami

Junior

Special teams


K

Matt Gay

Utah

Senior

P

Johnny Townsend

Florida

Redshirt senior

KR

Mike Hughes

UCF

Junior

PR

Greg Stroman

Virginia Tech

Senior

AP

Rashaad Penny

San Diego State

Senior

CBS Sports Staff

Adam Silverstein joined CBS Sports in 2014 as college football and golf editor. He also helps lead pro wrestling, boxing and mixed martial arts coverage. Adam still maintains that Tim Tebow could have... Full Bio

