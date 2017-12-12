2017 CBS Sports All-America team: College football's best and brightest
Led by Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, the Big 12 finished with seven first-team selections
With the 2017 season now in the books and only the bowl games to play, a panel of our college football experts convened to select the 2017 CBS Sports All-America team.
There are six unanimous first-team selections, including Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, Stanford running back Bryce Love, NC State defensive lineman Bradley Chubb, Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith and specialists Tony Pollard of Memphis and Dante Pettis of Washington.
In total, 36 programs are represented across the two teams of 54 picks with two players -- San Diego State's Rashaad Penny and Penn State's Saquon Barkley -- earning selections at both running back and all-purpose. Oklahoma leads the way with four first-team selections, followed by Auburn, Iowa and Notre Dame (two each). The Tigers are the only other program with more than two total players selected as they also have a second-team pick.
Selections by conference
|Conference
|First team
|Total selections
|
Big 12
|
7
|
9
|
Big Ten
|
5
|
10
|
SEC
|
5
|
8
|
Pac-12
|
3
|
5
|
ACC
|
2
|
10
|
AAC
|
2
|
4
|
MWC
|
1
|
3
|
Other
|
2
|
5
Twenty members of our All-America team were also part of our preseason selections, while eight were previously named 2016 CBS Sports All-Americans. CBS Sports will release our college football awards on Wednesday as we will name coach, player and freshman of the year following the 2017 season.
2017 CBS Sports All-America First Team
* indicates a unanimous selection
|Offense
|
|
|
|
QB
|
Baker Mayfield*
|
Oklahoma
|
Redshirt senior
|
RB
|
Bryce Love*
|
Stanford
|
Junior
|
RB
|
Rashaad Penny
|
San Diego State
|
Senior
|
WR
|
James Washington
|
Oklahoma State
|
Senior
|
WR
|
David Sills V
|
West Virginia
|
Junior
|
TE
|
Mark Andrews
|
Oklahoma
|
Redshirt junior
|
C
|
Frank Ragnow
|
Arkansas
|
Senior
|
OL
|
Orlando Brown
|
Oklahoma
|
Redshirt junior
|
OL
|
Mike McGlinchey
|
Notre Dame
|
Graduate
|
OL
|
Quenton Nelson
|
Notre Dame
|
Senior
|
OL
|
Braden Smith
|
Auburn
|
Senior
|Defense
|
|
|
|
DL
|
Bradley Chubb*
|
NC State
|
Senior
|
DL
|
Ed Oliver
|
Houston
|
Sophomore
|
DL
|
Hercules Mata'afa
|
Washington State
|
Redshirt junior
|
DL
|
Maurice Hurst
|
Michigan
|
Senior
|
LB
|
Roquan Smith*
|
Georgia
|
Junior
|
LB
|
Josey Jewell
|
Iowa
|
Redshirt senior
|
LB
|
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
|
Oklahoma
|
Redshirt senior
|
CB
|
Joshua Jackson
|
Iowa
|
Redshirt junior
|
CB
|
Denzel Ward
|
Ohio State
|
Junior
|
S
|
Minkah Fitzpatrick
|
Alabama
|
Junior
|
S
|
Derwin James
|
Florida State
|
Redshirt sophomore
|Special teams
|
|
|
|
K
|
Daniel Carlson
|
Auburn
|
Redshirt senior
|
P
|
Michael Dickson
|
Texas
|
Senior
|
KR
|
Tony Pollard*
|
Memphis
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
PR
|
Dante Pettis*
|
Washington
|
Senior
|
AP
|
Saquon Barkley
|
Penn State
|
Junior
2017 CBS Sports All-America Second Team
|Offense
|
|
|
|
QB
|
Lamar Jackson
|
Louisville
|
Junior
|
RB
|
Saquon Barkley
|
Penn State
|
Junior
|
RB
|
Jonathan Taylor
|
Wisconsin
|
Freshman
|
WR
|
Anthony Miller
|
Memphis
|
Redshirt senior
|
WR
|
Michael Gallup
|
Colorado State
|
Senior
|
TE
|
Adam Breneman
|
Massachusetts
|
Redshirt senior
|
C
|
Billy Price
|
Ohio State
|
Redshirt senior
|
OL
|
Cody O'Connell
|
Washington State
|
Redshirt senior
|
OL
|
Dalton Risner
|
Kansas State
|
Redshirt junior
|
OL
|
Will Hernandez
|
UTEP
|
Redshirt senior
|
OL
|
Will Richardson
|
NC State
|
Redshirt junior
|Defense
|
|
|
|
DL
|
Nick Bosa
|
Ohio State
|
Sophomore
|
DL
|
Sutton Smith
|
Northern Illinois
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
DL
|
Christian Wilkins
|
Clemson
|
Junior
|
DL
|
Clelin Farrell
|
Clemson
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
LB
|
Micah Kiser
|
Virginia
|
Redshirt senior
|
LB
|
Joe Giles-Harris
|
Duke
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
LB
|
Jeff Holland
|
Auburn
|
Junior
|
CB
|
Duke Dawson
|
Florida
|
Senior
|
CB
|
Nick Nelson
|
Wisconsin
|
Redshirt junior
|
S
|
DeShon Elliott
|
Texas
|
Junior
|
S
|
Jaquan Johnson
|
Miami
|
Junior
|Special teams
|
|
|
|
K
|
Matt Gay
|
Utah
|
Senior
|
P
|
Johnny Townsend
|
Florida
|
Redshirt senior
|
KR
|
Mike Hughes
|
UCF
|
Junior
|
PR
|
Greg Stroman
|
Virginia Tech
|
Senior
|
AP
|
Rashaad Penny
|
San Diego State
|
Senior
