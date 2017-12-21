2017 College football bowl game odds, picks, and predictions: Advanced computer model loves Penn State, Ohio State

The 2017-2018 college football bowl season features a plethora of games that will attract bets from average Joes to professional bettors. Alabama is favored by three points against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl, LSU is favored by a field goal against Notre Dame in the Citrus Bowl and Georgia is a two-point favorite against Oklahoma in a Rose Bowl game that has already seen plenty of line movement.

With so many intriguing matchups and so many college football odds on the move, you'll want to know what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking.

SportsLine's Projection Model turned in double-digit profitable weeks last season across all college football picks and had an astonishing 8-1 record on Championship Weekend. Anybody who followed its picks reaped a huge payday.

This same model has crushed money-line picks the past two bowl seasons, including a 10-1 record on A-rated picks during that span.

Now, it has simulated every bowl game 10,000 times, including Round 3 of Alabama vs. Clemson, and reveals the point-spread winner for each game.

We can tell you the model loves Ohio State to roll to a victory and cover against the red-hot USC Trojans in the Cotton Bowl. The Buckeyes were crowned champions of the Big Ten and will look to erase the memory of last season's embarrassing loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff. SportsLine says the Buckeyes easily cover as seven-point favorites against the Trojans and win 35-22.

Another team the model loves: Penn State, favored by two in the Fiesta Bowl against Washington. The line opened at three, but has since dropped a point. The model is calling for a 28-22 win by the Nittany Lions, who are covering in 58 percent of simulations.

SportsLine's model is calling for the Under (55) to hit in the Fiesta Bowl as well. It's winning in 62 percent of simulations, so back that side of the total without thinking twice.

Penn State has held two of its last three opponents (Maryland, Rutgers) to under 10 points. Meanwhile, Washington has the nation's sixth-best scoring defense at 14.5 points per game, but allowed 74 points in their last three regular season games (Stanford, Utah, Washington State).

One surprise: Stanford. Despite losing to USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game, Stanford will take care of business against TCU in the Alamo Bowl. Stanford is a 2.5-point underdog, but SportsLine's proven projection model says it will shock the college football world and win outright.

Stanford is 6-2 against the spread in its past eight bowl games and 8-1 against the spread in its past nine games in December. Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs are just 2-6 against the spread in their past eight bowl games.

It's also calling for a Vegas favorite to get absolutely shocked against an unsuspecting underdog that is ready to play spoiler. This underdog is almost a lock to cover the spread and is actually projected to win outright. Find out who it is at SportsLine.

So who should you back in every bowl game? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to get every against the spread pick from the model that crushed Championship Weekend with an 8-1 record and had double-digit profitable weeks last season, plus find out which side of Clemson-Alabama is a virtual lock.

UAB vs. Ohio (-6.5, 59)

Central Michigan vs. Wyoming (-3, 45)

Texas Tech vs. South Florida (-3, 66.5)

Appalachian State vs. Toledo (-7, 61.5)

Houston vs. Fresno State (+2.5, 49)

Utah vs. West Virginia (+6.5, 56)

Duke vs. Northern Illinois (+5, 47)

Kansas State vs. UCLA (+2.5, 64.5)

Southern Miss vs. Florida State (-16.5, 49)

Iowa vs. Boston College (+2.5, 45.5)

Arizona vs. Purdue (+3.5, 65.5)

Texas vs. Missouri (-2.5, 60.5)

Virginia vs. Navy (-1.5, 55)

Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State (-4, 63)

Stanford vs. TCU (-2.5, 49)

Washington State vs. Michigan State (+1, 46)

Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M (+3, 64.5)

NC State vs. Arizona State (+6.5, 59.5)

Kentucky vs. Northwestern (-7.5, 51)

Utah State vs. New Mexico State (-4, 61.5)

Southern California vs. Ohio State (-7.5, 64.5)

Louisville vs. Mississippi State (+6.5, 63)

Iowa State vs. Memphis (-3.5, 66)

Washington vs. Penn State (-2, 55)

Wisconsin vs. Miami (Fla.) (+6.5, 45)

Michigan vs. South Carolina (+7.5, 43)

Central Florida vs. Auburn (-9.5, 67)

Notre Dame vs. LSU (-3, 51.5)

Georgia vs. Oklahoma (+2, 60)

Alabama vs. Clemson (+3, 47)