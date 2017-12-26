2017 College football bowl game odds, picks, predictions: Proven computer model loves Miami and Ohio State

The 2017-2018 college football bowl season features a plethora of games that will attract bets from average Joes to professional bettors. Alabama is favored by three points against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl, South Carolina is a 7.5-point underdog against Michigan in the Outback Bowl, and Georgia is a two-point favorite against Oklahoma in a Rose Bowl game that has already seen plenty of line movement.

With so many intriguing matchups and so many college football odds on the move, you'll want to know what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking.

SportsLine's Projection Model turned in double-digit profitable weeks last season across all college football picks and had an astonishing 8-1 record on Championship Weekend. Anybody who followed its picks reaped a huge payday.

This same model has crushed money-line picks the past two bowl seasons, including a 10-1 record on A-rated picks during that span. It already nailed Fresno State's upset over Houston in the Hawaii Bowl.

Now, it has simulated every bowl game 10,000 times, including Round 3 of Alabama vs. Clemson, and reveals the point-spread winner for each game.

We can tell you the model loves Ohio State to roll to a victory and cover against the red-hot USC Trojans in the Cotton Bowl. The Buckeyes were crowned champions of the Big Ten and will look to erase the memory of last season's embarrassing loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff. SportsLine says the Buckeyes easily cover as seven-point favorites against the Trojans and win 35-22.

Another team the model loves: Miami (FL), who faces Wisconsin in the Orange Bowl. Miami is a six-point underdog in a game that will be played in its own backyard at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

SportsLine's advanced projection model says Wisconsin will win, but it'll be a lot closer than Vegas thinks. In fact, it's calling for a 22-20 Badgers victory, keeping the Hurricanes well within the spread.

Mark Richt and company are covering the spread in 58 percent of simulations, and Wisconsin only wins outright 55 percent of the time. Tread lightly before backing the Big Ten team.

The computer also loves the Under (45) in the Orange Bowl, saying it hits almost 60 percent of the time. Go against the public, who is backing the Under less than half the time.

One surprise: Stanford. Despite losing to USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game, Stanford will take care of business against TCU in the Alamo Bowl. Stanford is a 2.5-point underdog, but SportsLine's proven projection model says it will shock the college football world and win outright.

Stanford is 6-2 against the spread in its past eight bowl games and 8-1 against the spread in its past nine games in December. Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs are just 2-6 against the spread in their past eight bowl games.

It's also calling for a Vegas favorite to get absolutely shocked against an unsuspecting underdog that is ready to play spoiler. This underdog is almost a lock to cover the spread and is actually projected to win outright. Find out who it is at SportsLine.

So who should you back in every bowl game? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to get every against the spread pick from the model that crushed Championship Weekend with an 8-1 record and had double-digit profitable weeks last season, plus find out which side of Clemson-Alabama is a virtual lock.

Heart of Dallas Bowl: Utah vs. West Virginia (+6.5, 56)

Quick Lane Bowl: Duke vs. Northern Illinois (+5.5, 47)

Cactus Bowl: Kansas State vs. UCLA (+6.5, 60.5)

Independence Bowl: Southern Miss vs. Florida State (-17, 49)

Pinstripe Bowl: Iowa vs. Boston College (+2.5, 45.5)

Foster Farms Bowl: Arizona vs. Purdue (+3, 65.5)

Texas Bowl: Texas vs. Missouri (-2.5, 60.5)

Military Bowl: Virginia vs. Navy (-1.5, 55)

Camping World Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State (-4, 63)

Alamo Bowl: Stanford vs. TCU (-2.5, 49)

Holiday Bowl: Washington State vs. Michigan State (-1, 46)

Belk Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M (+3, 66)

Sun Bowl: NC State vs. Arizona State (+6.5, 59.5)

Music City Bowl: Kentucky vs. Northwestern (-7.5, 51)

Arizona Bowl: Utah State vs. New Mexico State (+4, 61.5)

Cotton Bowl: USC vs. Ohio State (-7.5, 64.5)

TaxSlayer Bowl: Louisville vs. Mississippi State (+6.5, 63)

Liberty Bowl: Iowa State vs. Memphis (-3.5, 66)

Fiesta Bowl: Washington vs. Penn State (-2, 55)

Orange Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Miami (Fla.) (+6, 45)

Outback Bowl: Michigan vs. South Carolina (+7.5, 43)

Peach Bowl: Central Florida vs. Auburn (-9.5, 67)

Citrus Bowl: Notre Dame vs. LSU (-3, 51.5)

Rose Bowl: Georgia vs. Oklahoma (+2, 60)

Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Clemson (+3, 47)