2017 College football bowl schedule, odds, TV info: Betting lines for all games

The college football bowl schedule is packed with intriguing matchups to highlight your holiday season, and now the oddsmakers in Las Vegas have set the betting lines. The action is always interesting to follow with this slate representing the final college football games of the year, concluding with a national champion getting crowned in the College Football Playoff.

Note: All kickoff times ET

Saturday, Dec. 16

Celebration Bowl -- Noon, TV: ABC

North Carolina A&T vs. Grambling State (+9.5)

New Orleans Bowl -- 1 p.m. TV: ESPN

North Texas vs. Troy (-5.5)

Cure Bowl -- 2:30 p.m., TV: CBS Sports Network

Georgia State vs. Western Kentucky (-5)

Las Vegas Bowl -- 3:30 p.m., TV: ABC

Oregon vs. Boise State (+7.5)

New Mexico Bowl -- 4:30 p.m., TV: ESPN

Marshall vs. Colorado State (-5.5)

Camellia Bowl -- 8 p.m., TV: ESPN

Middle Tennessee vs. Arkansas State (-3.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Boca Raton Bowl -- 7 p.m., TV: ESPN

Akron vs. FAU (-22.5)

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Frisco Bowl -- 8 p.m., TV: ESPN

Louisiana Tech vs. SMU (-5)

Thursday, Dec. 21

Gasparilla Bowl -- 8 p.m., TV: ESPN

Temple vs. FIU (+7)

Friday, Dec. 22

Bahamas Bowl -- 12:30 p.m., TV: ESPN

UAB vs. Ohio (-7.5)

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl -- 4 p.m., TV: ESPN

Central Michigan vs. Wyoming (-1)

Saturday, Dec. 23

Birmingham Bowl -- Noon, TV: ESPN

Texas Tech vs. USF (-2.5)

Armed Forces Bowl -- 3:30 p.m., TV: ESPN

Army vs. San Diego State (TBD)

Dollar General Bowl -- 7 p.m., TV: ESPN

Appalachian State vs. Toledo (-8)

Sunday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl -- 8:30 p.m., TV: ESPN

Houston vs. Fresno State (+2)

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Heart of Dallas Bowl -- 1:30 p.m., TV: ESPN

Utah vs. West Virginia (+7)

Quick Lane Bowl -- 5:15 p.m., TV: ESPN

Northern Illinois vs. Duke (-4.5)

Cactus Bowl -- 9 p.m., TV: ESPN

Kansas State vs. UCLA (+3)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Independence Bowl -- 1:30 p.m., TV: ESPN

Southern Miss vs. Florida State (-15)

Pinstripe Bowl -- 5:15 p.m., TV: ESPN

Boston College vs. Iowa (-3)

Texas Bowl -- 9 p.m., TV: ESPN

Missouri vs. Texas (+3)

Foster Farms Bowl -- 8:30 p.m., TV: FOX

Purdue vs. Arizona (-3.5)

Thursday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl -- 1:30 p.m., TV: ESPN

Virginia vs. Navy (TBD)

Camping World Bowl -- 5:15 p.m., TV: ESPN

Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State (-6.5)

Alamo Bowl -- 9 p.m., TV: ESPN

Stanford vs. TCU (-2.5)

Holiday Bowl -- 9 p.m., TV: FOX

Michigan State vs. Washington State (-3)

Friday, Dec. 29

Belk Bowl -- 1 p.m., TV: ESPN

Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest (-3)

Sun Bowl -- 3 p.m., TV: CBS

NC State vs. Arizona State (+6)

Music City Bowl -- 4:30 p.m., TV: ESPN

Kentucky vs. Northwestern (-7)

Arizona Bowl -- 5:30 p.m., TV: CBS Sports Network

Utah State vs. New Mexico State (+3.5)

Cotton Bowl -- 8:30 p.m., TV: ESPN

USC vs. Ohio State (-6.5)

Saturday, Dec. 30

TaxSlayer Bowl -- Noon, TV: ESPN

Louisville vs. Mississippi State (+6.5)

Liberty Bowl -- 12:30 p.m., TV: ABC

Iowa State vs. Memphis (-3.5)

Fiesta Bowl -- 4 p.m., TV: ESPN

Washington vs. Penn State (-3)

Orange Bowl -- 8 p.m., TV: ESPN

Wisconsin vs. Miami (+6.5)

Monday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl -- Noon, TV: ESPN2

South Carolina vs. Michigan (-8)

Peach Bowl -- 12:30 p.m., TV: ESPN

UCF vs. Auburn (-9.5)

Citrus Bowl -- 1 p.m., TV: ABC

LSU vs. Notre Dame (+3)

Rose Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal) -- 5 p.m., TV: ESPN

Georgia vs. Oklahoma (+1)

Sugar Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal) -- 8:45 p.m., TV: ESPN

Alabama vs. Clemson (+2)