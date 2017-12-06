2017 College football bowl schedule, odds, TV info: Betting lines for all games
The Las Vegas betting lines for all of the 2017-18 college football bowl games
The college football bowl schedule is packed with intriguing matchups to highlight your holiday season, and now the oddsmakers in Las Vegas have set the betting lines. The action is always interesting to follow with this slate representing the final college football games of the year, concluding with a national champion getting crowned in the College Football Playoff.
Note: All kickoff times ET
Saturday, Dec. 16
Celebration Bowl -- Noon, TV: ABC
North Carolina A&T vs. Grambling State (+9.5)
New Orleans Bowl -- 1 p.m. TV: ESPN
North Texas vs. Troy (-5.5)
Cure Bowl -- 2:30 p.m., TV: CBS Sports Network
Georgia State vs. Western Kentucky (-5)
Las Vegas Bowl -- 3:30 p.m., TV: ABC
Oregon vs. Boise State (+7.5)
New Mexico Bowl -- 4:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
Marshall vs. Colorado State (-5.5)
Camellia Bowl -- 8 p.m., TV: ESPN
Middle Tennessee vs. Arkansas State (-3.5)
Tuesday, Dec. 19
Boca Raton Bowl -- 7 p.m., TV: ESPN
Akron vs. FAU (-22.5)
Wednesday, Dec. 20
Frisco Bowl -- 8 p.m., TV: ESPN
Louisiana Tech vs. SMU (-5)
Thursday, Dec. 21
Gasparilla Bowl -- 8 p.m., TV: ESPN
Friday, Dec. 22
Bahamas Bowl -- 12:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl -- 4 p.m., TV: ESPN
Central Michigan vs. Wyoming (-1)
Saturday, Dec. 23
Birmingham Bowl -- Noon, TV: ESPN
Texas Tech vs. USF (-2.5)
Armed Forces Bowl -- 3:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
Army vs. San Diego State (TBD)
Dollar General Bowl -- 7 p.m., TV: ESPN
Appalachian State vs. Toledo (-8)
Sunday, Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl -- 8:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
Houston vs. Fresno State (+2)
Tuesday, Dec. 26
Heart of Dallas Bowl -- 1:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
Utah vs. West Virginia (+7)
Quick Lane Bowl -- 5:15 p.m., TV: ESPN
Northern Illinois vs. Duke (-4.5)
Cactus Bowl -- 9 p.m., TV: ESPN
Kansas State vs. UCLA (+3)
Wednesday, Dec. 27
Independence Bowl -- 1:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
Southern Miss vs. Florida State (-15)
Pinstripe Bowl -- 5:15 p.m., TV: ESPN
Boston College vs. Iowa (-3)
Texas Bowl -- 9 p.m., TV: ESPN
Missouri vs. Texas (+3)
Foster Farms Bowl -- 8:30 p.m., TV: FOX
Thursday, Dec. 28
Military Bowl -- 1:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
Camping World Bowl -- 5:15 p.m., TV: ESPN
Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State (-6.5)
Alamo Bowl -- 9 p.m., TV: ESPN
Stanford vs. TCU (-2.5)
Holiday Bowl -- 9 p.m., TV: FOX
Michigan State vs. Washington State (-3)
Friday, Dec. 29
Belk Bowl -- 1 p.m., TV: ESPN
Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest (-3)
Sun Bowl -- 3 p.m., TV: CBS
NC State vs. Arizona State (+6)
Music City Bowl -- 4:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
Kentucky vs. Northwestern (-7)
Arizona Bowl -- 5:30 p.m., TV: CBS Sports Network
Utah State vs. New Mexico State (+3.5)
Cotton Bowl -- 8:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
USC vs. Ohio State (-6.5)
Saturday, Dec. 30
TaxSlayer Bowl -- Noon, TV: ESPN
Louisville vs. Mississippi State (+6.5)
Liberty Bowl -- 12:30 p.m., TV: ABC
Iowa State vs. Memphis (-3.5)
Fiesta Bowl -- 4 p.m., TV: ESPN
Washington vs. Penn State (-3)
Orange Bowl -- 8 p.m., TV: ESPN
Wisconsin vs. Miami (+6.5)
Monday, Jan. 1
Outback Bowl -- Noon, TV: ESPN2
South Carolina vs. Michigan (-8)
Peach Bowl -- 12:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
Citrus Bowl -- 1 p.m., TV: ABC
LSU vs. Notre Dame (+3)
Rose Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal) -- 5 p.m., TV: ESPN
Sugar Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal) -- 8:45 p.m., TV: ESPN
