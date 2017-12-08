2017 Heisman Trophy presentation: Date, start time, channel, live stream, finalists
The award will be presented to the nation's MVP, and the finalists are set
It's almost time for the presentation of college football's most prestigious individual award. The Heisman Trophy will be given to the nation's best player on Saturday night, and the finalists are locked in. The other awards have already been handed out, but this is the one it's all about. Baker Mayfield leads a pack of three outstanding candidates, including Lamar Jackson, who is vying for his second consecutive award, and Bryce Love, who was on a record pace at the start of the season. Mayfield took three pieces of hardware on Thursday night at the College Football Awards show, and is the front-runner for the Heisman.
How to watch the 2017 Heisman presentation
Date: Saturday, Dec. 9
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: PlayStation Theater -- New York, New York
Channel: ESPN (Check local listings)
Stream: Watch ESPN
Finalists
- Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma -- 4,430 passing yards, 41 touchdowns, 71 percent completion percentage
- Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville -- Reigning Heisman winner, 3,489 passing yards, 1,443 rushing yards, 42 total touchdowns
- Bryce Love, RB, Stanford -- 1,973 rushing yards, 17 touchdowns, 8.3 yards per carry
All of these players have outstanding resumes, and any of them could win. However, only one of them can. Mayfield is an absolute runaway favorite, with -15,000 odds according to Odds Shark. Jackson is at +4,000 and Love at +5,000. The expectation is for Mayfield to win the trophy, due in no small part to Oklahoma's outstanding team effort this year. They'll be playing in the playoffs after this award is handed out, and that's likely where Mayfield's attention is.
-
Army-Navy Game prediction, picks, odds
The 118th Army-Navy Game takes place Saturday in Philadelphia
-
College Football Awards: List of winners
The Heisman Trophy will be awarded on Saturday, Dec. 9
-
Jeremy Pruitt named Tennessee coach
Pruitt has been the defensive coordinator at Alabama for the last two seasons
-
Army's pride restored ahead of Navy game
The Black Knights are zeroed in on the Midshipmen as they look to start a streak of their...
-
Riley returns to Oregon State
Riley was 93-80 in two stints as the head coach of the Beavers
-
Jake Plummer, ASU fans spar over Herm
Jake the Snake has had just about enough of ASU fans complaining about the Herm Edwards hi...
Add a Comment