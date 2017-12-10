2017 Heisman Trophy presentation: Time, finalists, channel, live stream, watch online

It's almost time for the presentation of college football's most prestigious individual award. The Heisman Trophy will be awarded to the nation's best player on Saturday night, and the finalists are locked in. The other awards have already been handed out, but this is the star of the show.

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield leads a pack of three outstanding candidates, including Louisville QB Lamar Jackson, who is vying for his second consecutive award, and Stanford running back Bryce Love, who was on a record pace at the start of the season. Mayfield took three pieces of hardware on Thursday night at the College Football Awards show and is the front-runner for the Heisman.

How to watch the 2017 Heisman presentation

Date: Saturday, Dec. 9 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: PlayStation Theater -- New York, New York

Channel: ESPN (Check local listings) | Live stream: Watch ESPN

2017 Heisman Finalists

Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma -- 4,430 passing yards, 41 touchdowns, 71 percent completion percentage

-- 4,430 passing yards, 41 touchdowns, 71 percent completion percentage Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville -- Reigning Heisman winner, 3,489 passing yards, 1,443 rushing yards, 42 total touchdowns

-- Reigning Heisman winner, 3,489 passing yards, 1,443 rushing yards, 42 total touchdowns Bryce Love, RB, Stanford -- 1,973 rushing yards, 17 touchdowns, 8.3 yards per carry

All of these players have outstanding resumes, and any of them could win. However, only one of them can. Mayfield is an absolute runaway favorite, with -15,000 odds according to Odds Shark. Jackson is at +4,000 and Love at +5,000. The expectation is for Mayfield to win the trophy, due in no small part to Oklahoma's outstanding team effort this year. They'll be playing in the playoffs after this award is handed out, and that's likely where Mayfield's attention is.