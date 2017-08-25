2017 Pac-12 season previews: Breaking down each team in 140 characters or less

The 2017 season will be here before you know it. We previewed each conference in great detail throughout the week, but since you are a busy fan with a short attention span, we've also narrowed each team's outlook into one tweet of content (140 characters or less).

Last up, a look at all 12 teams of the Pac-12 Conference.

Arizona Wildcats : Rich Rod could be out if the Wildcats don't bounce back to above .500. A healthy quarterback for an entire season would probably help.

Arizona State Sun Devils : Like his in-state counterpart, coach Todd Graham is on the hot seat. Will the boy band headset make a comeback? Oh, and watch Kalen Ballage .

Cal: It's a good thing first-year coach Justin Wilcox is a former defensive coordinator. The Golden Bears had the Pac-12's worst defense in 2016.

Colorado Buffaloes : There are a lot of big names to replace so the Buffs won't get much respect. But Mike MacIntyre was building for this. Still a quality team.

Oregon Ducks : Can Willie Taggart orchestrate a turnaround in Year 1? Having veteran back Royce Freeman helps. DC Jim Leavitt needs to work wonders, too.

Oregon State Beavers : The quietest rebuilding job is in Corvallis. The Beavers have to weather a front-loaded schedule, but they're close to breaking through.

Stanford Cardinal : Christian McCaffrey out, Bryce Love in. But the Cardinal offense needs more playmakers to contend with Washington Huskies . Disruptive defense, tho.

UCLA Bruins : Another year, same story. It feels like UCLA should be better than what it is. But the Bruins can make noise by beating Texas A&M Aggies in Week 1.

Southern California Trojans : Is USC back? Back: Is USC it? Is 2017, the year of our eclipse, when USC will be back? Has USC finally arrived to where it is back?

Utah Utes : The Utes are making a change at quarterback with sophomore Tyler Huntley . Will that be enough to challenge for the Pac-12 South title?

Washington: The Huskies try to pick up where they left off on last year's playoff run. Oh, and that defensive front seven is t-e-r-r-i-f-y-i-n-g.

Washington State Cougars : Can quarterback Luke Falk surpass 15,000 career passing yards? He needs 4,112 yards to do it. That's totally doable in this fun offense.