2017 SEC season preview: Breaking down every team in 140 characters or less

The 2017 season is right around the corner, and pretty soon, all of the previews and predictions made all offseason will be proven right or wrong. Here at CBS, we've gone into great detail giving you the scoop on every conference from every angle.

But this is 2017, we survived the eclipse and you have a short attention span. So, for you short-form lovers, here's an outlook for every SEC team in 140-character, Twitter-friendly form.

Alabama Crimson Tide : Jalen Hurts needs to stretch the field deep. If he does, Saban + Daboll = best Bama team ever. Also, nobody run pick plays. Ever. #RollTide

Arkansas Razorbacks : Paul Rhoads moving the D to 3-4 is terrifying, but it can't get worse. Austin Allen + Devwah Whaley = terrifying, but WR/OL need to step up.

Auburn Tigers : If Jarrett Stidham is as advertised and the defense is as deep and versatile as it looks on paper, Auburn can contend for a CFP spot. If not, see ya Gus.

Florida Gators : Feleipe Franks , Luke Del Rio and Malik Zaire give Mac options and hope at QB. Will the D stay strong in spite of massive roster turnover?

Georgia Bulldogs : Jacob Eason needs to be more consistent. But the D should be solid and Chubb/Michel will make the O tick. Can Kirby Smart coach, though?

Kentucky Wildcats : Hope in the Bluegrass State for the first time in forever. Stephen Johnson needs to keep it up, and a veteran D should help the Wildcats stay in plenty of games.

LSU Tigers : Oh Matt Canada, please fix the offense now. True love for Guice, and Arden Key first step. With Coach O, the Tigers could soon rise.

Mississippi State Bulldogs : Todd Grantham in the house to fix the D, Heisman Trophy candidate Nick Fitzgerald at QB and best of all, not Ole Miss Rebels at all.

Missouri Tigers : Drew Lock is fantastic under center, and Crockett is a monster at running back. But when will 'D-Line Zou' become a thing again?

Ole Miss: Focus on football, get some explosiveness from QB Shea Patterson and that WR corps, and things will be good in Oxford, right? RIGHT?!?!

South Carolina Gamecocks : Jake Bentley looks legit and the O has weapons, but the defense needs to be better. Muschamp better earn his money. SEC East is wide open.

Tennessee Volunteers : QB battle persists, OL looks solid, defense needs to be better and stay healthy. Tough schedule makes life interesting for Butch Jones.

Texas A&M Aggies : Sumlin's seat is scorching, the schedule is brutal and Myles Garrett is gone. Is there lightning in any bottle in College Station?

Vanderbilt Commodores : Great running game and a solid QB, but how much drop off will there be defensively? Bowl game is a must for Derek Mason.