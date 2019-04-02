2018-19 AP All-America college basketball team: Duke freshmen Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett lead the way

Duke freshman Zion Williamson saw his fabulous season come to a screeching halt in the Elite Eight over the weekend, but the accolades for his first -- and presumably only -- college campaign are only just beginning to roll in. Williamson was named to the AP All-America first team Tuesday along with his teammate, RJ Barrett. The dynamic Duke duo is the first to make the AP's first team in college basketball since John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins (Kentucky) in 2010.

Rounding out the AP All-America first team this year is Tennessee's Grant Williams, Murray State's Ja Morant and Michigan State's Cassius Winston. The AP All-America second team consists of Gonzaga's Rui Hachimura, Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver, Marquette's Markus Howard, Wisconsin's Ethan Happ and Purdue's Carsen Edwards.

The ACC was represented best among all three teams with four AP All-America selections, led by Williamson and Barrett on the first team. The Big Ten, led by Winston on the first team and Edwards and Happ on the second team, had the second most with three selections. The Big 12, SEC and WCC had two selections each.

First Team

F: Zion Williamson, freshman, Duke

F: Grant Williams, junior, Tennessee

G: RJ Barrett, freshman, Duke

G: Ja Morant, sophomore, Murray State

G: Cassius Winston, junior, Michigan State

Second Team

F: Rui Hachimura, junior, Gonzaga

F: Jarrett Culver, sophomore, Texas Tech

G: Markus Howard, junior, Marquette

C: Ethan Happ, senior, Wisconsin

G: Carsen Edwards, junior, Purdue

Third Team

F: De'Andre Hunter, junior, Virginia

F: Dedric Lawson, junior, Kansas

C: Brandon Clarke, junior, Gonzaga

F: PJ Washington, sophomore, Kentucky

G: Kyle Guy, junior, Virginia